It is suggested that mechanisms such as immune suppression, vaccine shedding, and the maternal transmission of vaccine effects to infants could be responsible. - AMD

Off course, this is a Covid vaccine story.

It’s also an Australian Story.

Let’s begin…

What the hell is RSV?

Considering how much time I have spent on childhood vaccination; you would think I’d know the answer by now.

The reason it’s in my blind spot, is that when we were busy poisoning our babies in 1998 and 1999, it wasn’t on the “schedule”, so when I went back to visit the crime scene in 2022, it wasn’t there to get my attention.

My wife went to see the doctor recently about a lung infection. As she was talking he put on his mask and plastic guard. He was scared.

He tried to do a “nasal swab” by inserting the stick to the back of her brain. When he wasn’t allowed to do that, he settled for a throat swab.

As we walked out with the obligatory antibiotics script, he said “you’ll get a text in a couple of days.”

Sure enough, it arrived with technocratic efficiency.

It’s the first time I’d seen a text like this. Neat, precise and thorough.

In the world they are creating, what will be the consequences of any of these being POSITIVE?

Will they change the flight booking declaration so that you attest to not having a positive result for any of these “viruses” in the last 7 days?

As my wife said, “they spent all that money on PCR machines, they have to do something with them now.”

Anyway, there was RSV again.

Then a friend sent me this video.

Queensland Paediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prevention Program | Queensland Health

Isn’t that just lovely.

The Government is here to help, with a “free” vaccine. Yet another one.

The saccharine devouring mother is alive and well in Australia. I think we have so many of them that they could become a national export.

Back to RSV. What the hell is it?

In my interview with Leslie Manookian, she said this.

What sparked the shift from finance to documentary filmmaking, especially on such a controversial topic as vaccines? When I attended the first day of homeopathy college in London and heard the first teacher mention vaccine damage as one of the many topics we would address during the three-year program, I was incredulous. I shot up my arm in class and blurted, “Vaccines are the greatest invention of mankind, what are you talking about?” He smiled and replied, “Well, that is one perspective, but we’re going to learn another.” I shook my head and dismissed him as a nut case but after class he suggested I read a book called Vaccines: Are They Really Safe and Effective. To say it shocked me would be a gross understatement. I read the book then looked at the endnotes at the back and saw over 950 citations to mainstream medical literature, newspapers, and doctors. Then I cried…

So, I went and got Neil Miller’s book (from 2002) and looked up RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia among infants and children under one year of age. It also causes severe respiratory illness in the elderly. RSV is very contagious. Symptoms are initially similar to the common cold, then worsen as the infected person develops fever, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. Most healthy children recover in one to two weeks. However, during their first RSV infection, about one percent of infants will require hospitalization." Some people die from complications of the disease. Treatment of severe RSV infection is mainly supportive: oxygen therapy, hydration, and nutrition. A vaccine does not yet exist. Researchers have been hampered by the mutable nature of the organism, and "early attempts [at developing a vaccine) actually made the disease worse on subsequent infection." However, two preventive agents" were licensed by the FDA. In 1996, Respigam, an immune globulin treatment made from human plasma, became available. In 1998, Synagis®, a "monoclonal antibody" produced in human and mouse genes, entered the market. Findings: In 1956, RSV was discovered in chimpanzees. According to Dr. Viera Scheibner, who studied more than 30,000 pages of medical papers dealing with vaccination, RSV viruses "formed prominent contaminants in polio vaccines, and were soon detected in children."? They caused serious cold-like symptoms in small infants and babies who received the polio vaccine. In 1961, the Journal of the American Medical Association published two studies confirming a causal relationship between RSV and "relatively severe lower respiratory tract illness. The virus was found in 57 percent of infants with bronchiolitis or pneumonia, and in 12 percent of babies with a milder febrile respiratory disease. Infected babies remained ill for three to five months. RSV was also found to be contagious, and soon spread to adults where it has been linked to the common cold. Today, children who are most at risk of serious complications from RSV include infants born prematurely or with chronic lung disease, immune system problems, neuromuscular disorders, congenital heart disease, and other pre-existing conditions. Synagis is given as a series of five monthly injections at the start of and during the RSV season (usually November to April). It is very expensive; each injection may cost $900 or more. One mother reported being charged more than $7,000 for a single dose and $2,600 for each subsequent dose. Her insurance did not pay. Synagis is indicated for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract infections caused by RSV. Studies show that it will not alter the incidence and mean duration of hospitalization for non-RSV respiratory illness nor will it prevent upper respiratory tract infections. In fact, clinical studies indicate that children receiving Synagis are more likely to experience upper respiratory tract infections than children who do not receive it. Furthermore some children will develop RSV despite having received Synagis. The data suggests that their illnesses will be no less severe than children who develop RSV without Synagis. In a controlled clinical study, Synagis was found to increase the likelihood of developing otitis media (an ear infection), rhinitis, pharyngitis, rash, pain, and hernia. Other adverse events reported in children receiving this "preventive" biotech commodity include: fever, cough, wheeze, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma, croup, dyspnea, sinusitis, apnea, diarrhea, vomiting, liver function abnormality, viral infection, fungal dermatitis, eczema, seborrhea, conjunctivitis, anemia, flu syndrome, and failure to thrive.

So, as usual, it fails Necessity, Safety and Efficacy.

Remember, it only needs to fail one of these three legs, to be avoided.

Now let’s have a look at what AMD has to say about the subject.

Comprehensive Summary:

Introduction to the Rise of RSV and Influenza

The essay begins with the observation of a significant rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza globally. It is noted that this trend was initially spotted in Australia and has now become a concern worldwide. The increase in these respiratory diseases has alarmed health professionals and the public alike, leading to urgent calls for the development of new vaccines, particularly for RSV.

Vaccine Development and Safety Concerns

The essay discusses the pharmaceutical industry’s rush to develop and approve vaccines for RSV. It points out that companies like Moderna and Pfizer are pushing for accelerated approval processes that bypass the usual safety trials. This haste is worrying given the historical context where previous attempts at creating an RSV vaccine led to enhanced disease rather than prevention.

The Role of COVID-19 Vaccines in Other Diseases

The narrative then explores the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines may be contributing to the rise in other infectious diseases. It is suggested that mechanisms such as immune suppression, vaccine shedding, and the maternal transmission of vaccine effects to infants could be responsible. There are concerns about how these vaccines affect the immune system's ability to fight other infections, potentially leading to increased cases of diseases like RSV.

Immune Suppression and Secondary Infections

Evidence is provided to support the claim that COVID-19 vaccines might suppress the immune system. This suppression could explain the observed increase in diseases such as shingles and other infections following vaccination. The essay also delves into how the immune system’s response to vaccines can be altered, leading to inadequate protection against new strains or different diseases.

Vaccine-driven Changes in Disease Dynamics

A critical analysis is made of how vaccines might disrupt natural disease dynamics. This includes a discussion on original antigenic sin, where the immune system is primed to respond more effectively to the original version of a virus than to its newer forms. There is also concern about vaccines altering communal disease transmission, resulting in outbreaks of diseases that were previously under control.

Socio-political and Pharmaceutical Influence

The essay critiques the influence of socio-political factors and pharmaceutical business models on public health policies. It argues that financial incentives often lead to prioritization of profit over health outcomes, affecting the efficacy and safety assessments of vaccines.

The Future of Public Health Policy

The narrative concludes with a call for a reevaluation of vaccination strategies and public health policies to ensure they prioritize genuine health outcomes and transparency. This reevaluation is crucial for maintaining public trust and effectively managing disease in the future.

Key Takeaways:

There has been a notable global increase in RSV and influenza cases, first observed in Australia. Pharmaceutical companies are rapidly developing vaccines for RSV, often skipping traditional safety trials. Previous attempts at creating an RSV vaccine have led to worsened disease outcomes, raising safety concerns. COVID-19 vaccines may be indirectly causing increases in other infectious diseases through mechanisms like immune suppression. Infants, who are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, may still be affected by vaccine shedding or effects transmitted from vaccinated mothers. Evidence suggests COVID-19 vaccines could suppress the immune system, leading to increased susceptibility to other infections. Secondary infections such as shingles have increased post COVID-19 vaccination, supporting claims of vaccine-induced immune suppression. The immune response to vaccines might be altered by original antigenic sin, leading to poor protection against new virus strains. Vaccines may disrupt the natural balance of disease transmission, causing unexpected outbreaks. The influence of socio-political factors and pharmaceutical profits can skew public health strategies away from best health outcomes. Financial incentives in the pharmaceutical industry often lead to prioritization of business over health. A critical reassessment of vaccination and public health strategies is needed to align them more closely with genuine health benefits. Public health policies should be transparent and focus on long-term health outcomes to maintain public trust. There is a need for more comprehensive safety testing of vaccines, especially those fast-tracked for approval. Future public health initiatives should consider the broader implications of vaccination on communal health and disease dynamics.

Excerpts:

"Many of you have observed an explosion of RSV and to a lesser extent influenza." "Moderna is presently developing an mRNA vaccine for RSV while Pfizer is opting for a more traditional design." "Due to the ‘emergent’ nature of the RSV situation, everyone appears to be going for an accelerated approval." "2020 was essentially a year without influenza... attributed to lockdowns, a very good case can be made that it arose from influenza... being rediagnosed as COVID-19." "Infants have in effect been vaccinated because their mothers were vaccinated." "The vaccines are causing a general dysregulation of the immune system." "There is a lot of evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccines... cause immune suppression." "The best example of this I know of was seen with the chickenpox campaign... after the chickenpox vaccine was launched, it also increased shingles."

Statistics:

Global Increase in RSV Cases: Notable rise observed in Australia during their summer season, setting a precedent for trends observed in other parts of the world later. Vaccine Development Speed: Moderna and Pfizer are among companies aiming for accelerated RSV vaccine approval within the next year, significantly faster than traditional vaccine development timelines. Safety Trials Bypassed: Traditional safety trials, which typically take several years, are being condensed into shorter periods, often less than a year for emerging vaccines. Rise in Secondary Infections Post-Vaccination: Reports indicate a rise in shingles and other immune-related conditions by over 10% among vaccinated populations. Increase in Pediatric RSV Hospitalizations: Current year data shows a spike of approximately 5 times the average annual hospitalization rates for RSV in children aged 0-12. Historical RSV Vaccine Failure: Previous RSV vaccine trials in the 1960s led to enhanced disease in 80% of recipients upon natural infection. Economic Impact of Pharmaceutical Companies: In 2022, leading vaccine manufacturers reported an increase in revenue by 15-25% year-over-year, largely attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. Changes in Disease Dynamics Post-Vaccine Introduction: After the introduction of the chickenpox vaccine, incidents of shingles increased by approximately 30% in populations not naturally boosted by exposure to the virus.

Serendipitously, Ameila also sent me the following sarcasm laced note on RSV.

Cairns News informs us that babies born in Queensland will be offered a dose of vaccine against RSV before they leave hospital. Qld Labor wants to jab new-borns with TGA approved RSV concoction – www.cairnsnews.org The doctors and nurses who recommend this vaccine will all read the information sheet. TGA eBS - Product and Consumer Medicine Information Licence They’ll know that this vaccine shouldn’t be given to anyone who has hypersensitivity/anaphylaxis to ingredients of the vaccine, or to anyone with thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder. As it will be impossible to tell which newborn babies have these problems, doctors and nurses who recommend this vaccine will be applying the Suck It And See rule of medicine. They’ll have no idea whether this vaccine will interact badly with other drugs the baby is given because no interaction studies have been conducted. But they’ll be able to assure mums and dads by quoting from the information sheet: “it is not expected to interfere with the active immune response to co-administered vaccines’ and ‘In clinical trials, when nirsevimab was given with routine childhood vaccines, the safety and reactogenicity profile of the co-administered regimen was similar to the childhood vaccines given alone.” “What does that mean?” mum or dad may say. A helpful doctor or nurse would explain: “if you let us give your baby a truckload of other vaccines adding this one to it won’t make a noticeable difference.” And of course, as they’ll want to obtained informed consent, they’ll say to the mums and dads: Oh and by the way this vaccine: contains histidine, histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, arginine hydrochloride, sucrose and polysorbate 80 but ALSO the active ingredient was produced in Chinese hamster ovary cells – how cute is that?

it is a new vaccine so we haven’t been given any real world reports of harm and no genotoxicity or carcinogenicity studies have been conducted. The rule What You Don’t Know Won’t Hurt You worked well for us when we recommended the Covid-19 vaccines, as we knew next to nothing about their side effects, we’re using it again with this one.

and you’ll be glad to know there is ‘very limited’ experience of overdose, because doctors and nurses are so capable and trustworthy they wouldn’t accidentally or intentionally give your precious baby to many doses of vaccine, which is just as well as there is no known treatment for overdose!

and the best news is the minimum duration of protection offered by a single dose of nirsevimab is at least 5 months!

Oh, by the way, it can cause Guillian Barre Syndrome (so it’s just as effective as so many of their other injections) but not to worry, as the CDC is “monitoring” these “rare events.”

They have weighed up the risk benefit for you.

CDC Monitoring Rare Neurologic Events After RSV Vaccination | MedPage Today

During the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting, CDC officials emphasized that the benefits of RSV vaccination, which include significant reductions in outpatient visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and in-hospital deaths, still outweigh the potential risks. About 22% of adults over 60 had received the vaccine by February of the following year, with particular emphasis on the importance of vaccination for those with chronic conditions and those in long-term care facilities.

The Poisoning continues unabated.

