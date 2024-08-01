As I’ve said before, there are only three versions of me: Healthy, Unhealthy and Dead. Only one version is profitable.

Modern predatory Cartel Medicine is born out of that simple fact.

To protect its primary mined resource “Unhealth”, it must suppress alternative solutions that deliver Health, that deliver Cures.

James Carter has written an important book, outlining in great detail, on just how they “do suppression.”

What we witnessed during the crime and mass murder of 2020-2022, has a very long history, a good part of which is outlined in this book.

We can add this book to a growing collection I have summarized that all help us focus on, and understand, “the system.”

With thanks to James Carter, M.D.

Racketeering in Medicine (1993)

The Suppression of Alternatives

By James Carter, M.D.

Racketeering In Medicine: The... book by James P. Carter (thriftbooks.com)

INTRODUCTION

The American public has no idea how politics secretly control the practice of medicine. If a doctor dares to introduce a natural, less costly method, no matter how safe or effective, Organized American Medicine can target this doctor for license revocation using fear tactics and legal maneuverings. Why do holistic therapies threaten medicine?

They involve a major change in scientific thought,

They imply that current methods are inadequate, and

They threaten huge profits of a powerful branch of medicine or a drug company.

Quite the opposite occurred with the immediate embrace of heart bypass surgery and balloon angioplasty. These money-makers quickly brought wealth and fame to heart specialists and surgeons, large teams of health care professionals, and the hospital industry. The fact that they save lives and improve the quality of life for many is not disputed. Such high-tech breakthroughs, however, were never "proven" by double-blind, placebo-controlled studies.

But far less risky and cheaper alternative therapies with astonishing healing results are frequently blocked. Why? Their safety and effectiveness have not been "proven" through FDA-re­ quired studies that now cost over $200 million to complete. American medicine either doesn't know or doesn't care about naturally-based medical practices, indigenous to cultures all over the world, that have promoted healing at a fraction of the cost.

American medicine has also isolated and quarantined new ideas and treatments which have arisen in this country, especially when they have been contrary to the prevailing point of view or when the discoverer was unpopular or did not have the right credentials. American medicine has been incapable of taking a world point of view and of overcoming professional classism, which prevents them from accepting the innovations of "outsiders."

"DO DOCTORS PRESCRIBE WHAT'S GOOD FOR YOU OR WHAT'S LUCRATIVE FOR THEM?"

This article, which appeared in the Chicago Sun Times, revealed how the drug industry is a doctor's main source of information about drugs. Drug companies provide lavish incentives for the prescription of those drugs, and sales incentives border on bribes.

It is "business as usual.. for drug companies to introduce them­ selves early in the doctor's career. Often, companies will buy a medical student's first stethoscope or black bag. During a doctor's internship and residency, it is a good investment for a drug company to offer, say, a free weekend at a ski resort to interns who agree to attend a seminar on one of the company's currently-featured drugs.

As a doctor begins to build his or her practice, drug companies provide free business cards and free samples of medicine. Sales reps leave prescription pads and pens emblazoned with their companies' logos for the drugs they just advised the doctor to prescribe.

To promote their products (which carry an average 800% price mark-up), drug companies spent more than $5,000 on every single doctor in the U.S. in 1988-all 479,000 of them. Drug industry critics note that patients must pay this $5,000 per-doctor ad campaign through the sky-high cost of their prescriptions.

When the patent on the beta-blocker drug Inderal expired, the competition from other drug manufacturers heated up. To thwart the expected drop in sales, the manufacturer of Inderal, Wyeth-Ayerst, developed a promotional package that went like this: Frequent flyer points for American Airlines were awarded to doctors who prescribed lnderal. Doctors who wrote fifty prescriptions for the heart drug could claim a free round-trip ticket to anywhere in the continental United States. This tactic backfired in Massachusetts, however. Inderal is on the Medicaid formulary in that state; the state, therefore, will pick up the tab. The Attorney General's office got wind of this unethical promotion and investigated. The Attorney General ruled that the frequent flyer incentive amounted to fraud and threatened the company with criminal charges. Wyeth-Ayerst settled out of court with Massachusetts for $195,000 and withdrew its offer-in that state.

There are many money incentives in modem medicine, and often medical research can result in corporate crimes-a type of "white collar" crime. The apparent criminal behavior addressed in this book involves mostly fraud and anti-trust violations. At the root of all of these transgressions is undoubtedly a dogmatic pursuit of profit:

Throughout this book, reference is often made to Organized Medicine. This term is not meant to be synonymous with the American Medical Association to the exclusion of other entities.

Rather, it is a term used to refer to a broad range of established medical interests, which include the American Medical Association, state medical associations, medical specialty organizations, state boards of medical examiners, medical schools and teaching hospitals, the American Hospital Association, the National Health Insurance Association (representing some 1,500 companies) and the entire drug, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment industry. They have also been lumped together as the medico-pharmaceutical-industrial complex, and this book uses the two terms interchangeably. The reader should understand that references to an individual's connections to or representation of Organized Medicine refers to that person's relationship with any segment of the wide-ranging mosaic of special-interest groups who wield undue influence for maximizing profit and perpetuating the status quo in medical fields.

This book will tell you the true story about the frightening power­ mongers who have orchestrated financially-motivated cover-ups for the purpose of:

controlling the treatment of heart disease and the related conditions of stroke and peripheral vascular disease,

controlling the treatment of cancer,

promoting the use of drugs in the treatment of psychosomatic disorders which respond better to stress management,

promoting drugs instead of acupuncture to relieve chronic pain,

discounting natural remedies and nutritional therapies as being useless, and

controlling the treatment of advanced cases of AIDS, which have remained incurable, in part, because of the failure to consider alternatives.

In the appendix of this book the reader will find medical and advocacy services to further your introduction into 21st-century medicine.

James P. Carter, M.D., Dr. P.H. Head, Nutrition Section

Department of Applied Health Sciences School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine Tulane University

March, 1993

Question 1: What is the central theme of the book "Racketeering in Medicine" by James P. Carter?

The central theme of "Racketeering in Medicine" is the suppression of alternative medical treatments by the medical establishment, referred to as "Organized Medicine." The book exposes the tactics used by medical associations, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies to discredit and harass practitioners of alternative therapies, even when these treatments show promise in treating chronic diseases.

Question 2: How does the author describe the suppression of alternative medical treatments by Organized Medicine?

The author describes the suppression of alternative treatments as a systematic effort by the medical establishment to maintain its monopoly on healthcare. This is achieved through various means, including the use of medical journals to publish biased or misleading information, the influence of corporate interests on medical research, and the harassment of alternative practitioners by medical licensing boards and government agencies.

Question 3: What is the role of medical journals in perpetuating the suppression of alternative therapies?

Medical journals play a significant role in perpetuating the suppression of alternative therapies by selectively publishing articles that discredit these treatments while refusing to publish research that supports their efficacy. This creates a false impression that alternative therapies are unscientific or ineffective, making it difficult for practitioners to gain acceptance within the medical community.

Question 4: How does the influence of corporate interests affect medical research and the acceptance of alternative treatments?

Corporate interests, particularly those of pharmaceutical companies, heavily influence medical research and the acceptance of alternative treatments. These companies fund a significant portion of medical research and have a vested interest in promoting their own products while suppressing alternative therapies that may compete with them. This bias in research funding and publication can lead to a distorted view of the effectiveness of alternative treatments.

Question 5: What is the "tomato effect" in medicine, as described in the book?

The "tomato effect" in medicine refers to the rejection of an efficacious treatment because it does not align with accepted theories of disease mechanism or drug action. Just as tomatoes were once believed to be poisonous in North America despite evidence of their safe consumption in Europe, alternative therapies are often dismissed by the medical establishment because they do not fit within the conventional understanding of medicine.

Question 6: How does the author describe the attitude of medical professionals towards innovative discoveries throughout history?

The author describes the attitude of medical professionals towards innovative discoveries as one of resistance and suppression. Throughout history, medical pioneers who challenged the status quo or introduced unconventional methods were often met with ridicule, persecution, and professional ostracism. The book provides several examples, such as the experiences of Ignaz Semmelweis, who advocated for handwashing to prevent childbirth fever, and William Harvey, who faced opposition for his theory of blood circulation.

Question 7: What is the purpose and impact of the Flexner Report on medical education in the United States?

The Flexner Report, published in 1910, aimed to standardize and reform medical education in the United States. While it succeeded in improving the scientific rigor of medical training, the report also had the effect of marginalizing alternative medical schools and practices. The emphasis on allopathic medicine and the biomedical model led to the closure of many schools that taught homeopathy, herbal medicine, and other alternative approaches, effectively solidifying the dominance of conventional medicine.

Question 8: How does the author characterize the role of the FDA in suppressing alternative medical treatments?

The author characterizes the FDA as a key player in suppressing alternative medical treatments, often acting in concert with the AMA and pharmaceutical industry interests. The FDA is depicted as using its regulatory authority to harass and intimidate alternative practitioners, seize products, and restrict access to alternative therapies, even when these treatments show promise or have a history of safe use.

Question 9: What is the significance of the case of Dr. Max Gerson and his alternative cancer therapy?

The case of Dr. Max Gerson illustrates the suppression of a promising alternative cancer treatment by the medical establishment. Despite presenting evidence of the efficacy of his nutritional therapy before a Congressional subcommittee in 1946, Dr. Gerson faced opposition and harassment from the AMA and other medical authorities. His story demonstrates the challenges faced by alternative practitioners in gaining acceptance for their methods, even when they show potential for treating serious diseases.

Question 10: How does the author describe the role of the AMA's Committee on Quackery in suppressing alternative medical practices?

The AMA's Committee on Quackery, established in 1963, played a central role in suppressing alternative medical practices. The committee's stated purpose was to "contain and eliminate" chiropractic, but it also targeted other alternative therapies. The author describes how the committee used various tactics, such as spreading disinformation, harassing practitioners, and influencing legislation, to discredit and suppress alternative approaches to healthcare.

Question 11: What is the "Strike Force" mentioned in the book, and what is its purpose?

The "Strike Force" refers to a covert group of individuals and organizations, including representatives from the FDA, FTC, and state medical boards, that collaborates to suppress alternative medical practices. The Strike Force operates behind the scenes to target and harass alternative practitioners, often using underhanded tactics such as undercover investigations, false accusations, and legal intimidation.

Question 12: How does the author describe the harassment faced by alternative medical practitioners, such as chelation doctors?

The author describes the harassment faced by alternative medical practitioners, particularly chelation doctors, as a systematic campaign of intimidation and suppression. Chelation doctors are targeted by the medical establishment for their use of EDTA chelation therapy to treat heart disease and other conditions. They face unwarranted investigations, trumped-up charges, and the threat of losing their medical licenses, despite the safety and efficacy of their treatments.

Question 13: What is the role of state medical licensing boards in suppressing alternative medical practices?

State medical licensing boards play a significant role in suppressing alternative medical practices by targeting practitioners who offer unconventional treatments. These boards, often influenced by the AMA and other medical authorities, use their power to investigate, intimidate, and discipline alternative practitioners, even in the absence of patient complaints or evidence of harm. The author argues that this abuse of power is designed to protect the financial interests of the medical establishment rather than the well-being of patients.

Question 14: How does the author describe the case of Dr. Melissa Talliaferro and her treatment by the Arkansas State Board?

Dr. Melissa Talliaferro, a family practitioner in Arkansas, faced harassment and disciplinary action from the Arkansas State Board for her use of chelation therapy to treat a patient suffering from a stroke. Despite the patient's full recovery and satisfaction with the treatment, Dr. Talliaferro was subjected to a formal hearing based on a complaint filed by the patient's son at the instigation of the State Board. The author uses this case to illustrate the unfair treatment of alternative practitioners by medical licensing boards.

Question 15: What is the significance of the case of Dr. Roy Montalbano and his use of chelation therapy in Louisiana?

Dr. Roy Montalbano, a physician practicing in Louisiana, faced opposition and harassment from the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners for his use of chelation therapy. Despite the success of his treatment and the lack of patient complaints, the Board targeted Dr. Montalbano and attempted to revoke his medical license. The case highlights the challenges faced by alternative practitioners in a state known for its particularly aggressive stance against chelation therapy.

Question 16: How does the author describe his own experiences with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners?

The author, James P. Carter, shares his personal experience of being targeted by the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners for his involvement in alternative medicine research and advocacy. He describes how the Board subjected him to a formal hearing based on vague and unsubstantiated charges, despite the lack of patient complaints or evidence of wrongdoing. The author's case illustrates the personal and professional toll faced by alternative practitioners who challenge the medical establishment.

Question 17: What is the role of Dr. Victor Herbert in testifying against alternative medical practitioners?

Dr. Victor Herbert is portrayed as a key figure in the suppression of alternative medicine, often serving as an expert witness against alternative practitioners in legal proceedings. The author describes Dr. Herbert as a biased and sometimes dishonest actor who uses his credentials to discredit alternative therapies and their proponents, even when the evidence does not support his claims. The book presents several examples of Dr. Herbert's questionable testimony and tactics.

Question 18: How does the author describe the case of Dr. Warren Levin and his legal battle with the New York Board of Quality Assurance?

Dr. Warren Levin, a practitioner of alternative medicine in New York, faced a lengthy legal battle with the New York Board of Quality Assurance over his use of unconventional diagnostic and treatment methods. Despite the support of his patients and the lack of evidence of harm, Dr. Levin was subjected to a series of hearings and disciplinary actions designed to discredit his practice and force him out of business. The author uses this case to demonstrate the legal and financial challenges faced by alternative practitioners who stand up to the medical establishment.

Question 19: What is the significance of the case of Dr. John Parkes Trowbridge and his battle with the Texas State Board?

Dr. John Parkes Trowbridge, a chelation practitioner in Texas, faced harassment and disciplinary action from the Texas State Board of Medical Examiners over his use of chelation therapy and other alternative treatments. The Board targeted Dr. Trowbridge for alleged violations related to advertising and patient care, despite the lack of evidence of wrongdoing or patient harm. The case illustrates the ongoing efforts by state medical boards to suppress alternative medicine practices.

Question 20: How does the author describe the case of Dr. William E. Doell and his experiences with the Colorado State Board of Medical Examiners?

Dr. William E. Doell, an osteopathic physician practicing in Colorado, had his medical license revoked by the Colorado State Board of Medical Examiners for his use of chelation therapy and other alternative treatments. The author describes the Board's actions as a "kangaroo court" proceeding, characterized by bias, lack of due process, and disregard for evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of Dr. Doell's practices. The case serves as a stark example of the abuse of power by medical licensing boards in suppressing alternative medicine.

Question 21: What is the significance of the case of Dr. Paul Cutler and his battle with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario?

Dr. Paul Cutler, a chelation practitioner in Ontario, Canada, faced opposition and harassment from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) after the province banned the use of EDTA chelation therapy. Despite the success of his treatments and the lack of patient complaints, Dr. Cutler was targeted by the CPSO and forced to modify his practice. The case highlights the international scope of the suppression of alternative medicine and the challenges faced by practitioners even in countries with public healthcare systems.

Question 22: How does the author describe the case of Dr. Leo Modzinski and his experiences with Medicare regulators?

Dr. Leo Modzinski, a physician practicing in a low-income area of Atlanta, Georgia, faced scrutiny and harassment from Medicare regulators over his use of chelation therapy. Despite the support of his patients and the lack of evidence of fraud or abuse, Dr. Modzinski was subjected to extensive audits and investigations designed to discredit his practice and force him out of business. The author suggests that this targeting may have been motivated by the financial interests of competing medical providers in the area.

Question 23: What is the significance of the controversy surrounding the Heimlich maneuver and its use in drowning victims?

The controversy surrounding the Heimlich maneuver and its use in drowning victims illustrates the bias and suppression of potentially lifesaving techniques by the medical establishment. The author describes how an article published in JAMA, which questioned the safety of the Heimlich maneuver based on a single case study, was used to discredit the technique and its inventor, Dr. Henry Heimlich. The book argues that this case demonstrates the power of medical journals to shape public opinion and suppress alternative approaches, even when evidence supports their efficacy.

Question 24: How does the author describe the role of peer review in medical journals and its potential for bias?

The author describes the peer review process in medical journals as a potential source of bias and suppression of alternative medical ideas. While peer review is often seen as a guarantor of scientific integrity, the book argues that it can be influenced by political, personal, and financial interests. The author cites examples of how peer reviewers with vested interests or biases can block the publication of research that challenges the status quo or supports alternative therapies, thus limiting the dissemination of potentially valuable medical knowledge.

Question 25: What is the author's overall message regarding the suppression of alternative medical practices by the medical establishment?

The author's overall message is that the medical establishment, driven by financial interests and a desire to maintain its monopoly on healthcare, actively suppresses alternative medical practices through a variety of tactics, including harassment of practitioners, manipulation of research and publication, and abuse of regulatory power. The book argues that this suppression not only harms alternative practitioners but also deprives patients of potentially effective treatments and stifles medical innovation. The author calls for greater transparency, accountability, and open-mindedness in the evaluation and acceptance of alternative therapies, emphasizing the need for a more patient-centered approach to healthcare.

Question 26: What is the role of the FDA, as described in the book, and how has it impacted alternative medicine practices?

The FDA, created to govern the safety of foods, drugs, and cosmetics, has been described as an "attack dog" for the pharmaceutical industry, suppressing alternative medicine practices. The book cites examples of the FDA's actions against alternative treatments, such as listing chelation therapy as a "health fraud" and seizing alternative products like tryptophan and evening primrose oil.

Question 27: According to the book, how did the AMA and FDA collaborate to suppress chelation therapy as a treatment for arteriosclerosis?

The AMA and FDA collaborated to discredit and suppress chelation therapy as a treatment for arteriosclerosis. An FDA official was recorded stating that the FDA couldn't put chelation doctors out of business alone and needed to work with the AMA to do so. This recording led to the development of a protocol for studying chelation therapy at Walter Reed Army Hospital.

Question 28: What were the findings of the European Board of Consumers Association survey regarding prescription drug patterns across different European countries?

The survey found that doctors in European countries prescribed certain drugs at rates inconsistent with the actual disease rates in their respective countries. The most prescribed drugs in each country were often those produced by pharmaceutical companies based in that country, suggesting a bias influenced by marketing rather than medical necessity.

Question 29: How did the Swedish Commission on Alternative Medicine propose to regulate alternative medicine practices and practitioners?

The Swedish Commission proposed a new group of therapists with one year of basic medical education who would be registered by the National Social Welfare Board. They also recommended stricter controls on advertising natural remedies, allowing indications for natural medicines to be quoted in advertisements only if the positive effects are substantiated by historical proof of efficacy, controlled clinical trials, or predictable results based on similar case histories.

Question 30: What were the conclusions of the Netherlands' Commission for Alternative Systems of Medicine regarding the status and integration of alternative medicine?

The Netherlands' Commission concluded that the distinction between alternative and orthodox medicine was more based on social and historical factors than scientific grounds. They recommended that the government assess the results of alternative systems and set conditions for supervision of alternative medical practice. The Commission also believed that scientific proof of effectiveness should not be the sole requirement for recognition of alternative therapies.

Question 31: How does the book describe the approach of the British Research Council on Complementary Medicine in promoting the incorporation of complementary therapies into mainstream medical practice?

The British Research Council on Complementary Medicine focused on conducting carefully planned and rigorously executed research to prove the efficacy of alternative medicine. They aimed to encourage the incorporation of the best complementary therapies and techniques into mainstream medical practice. The Council also worked to establish relationships between alternative practitioners and university centers and medical schools throughout the United Kingdom.

Question 32: According to the book, what was the state of alternative medicine in the German Democratic Republic after the fall of communism?

In the former German Democratic Republic, alternative medical practices were more accepted than in some other European countries. One company, Madaus in Cologne, successfully produced herbal medicines, and a medical faculty specializing in anthroposophic medicine, Privat-University Witten-Herdecke, was established and claimed to be an elite institution.

Question 33: What are xenogenic peptides, and how do they relate to cancer treatment, as described in the book?

Xenogenic peptides are small proteins or amino acid chains that have the ability to convert cancer cells back toward normal and augment the immune response by stimulating the production and activity of natural killer cells. They are obtained from human fetal organs and used as an adjunct in cancer treatment. However, the book notes that harvesting xenogenic peptides from fetal organs is controversial and unlikely to be accepted in the United States.

Question 34: How does the book describe Dr. T.C. McDaniel's approach to treating and preventing kidney stones using anionic surfactant therapy?

Dr. McDaniel's anionic surfactant therapy is based on maintaining the normal balance of anions to cations in the body to prevent the formation of kidney stones. The therapy involves intravenous infusion of anionic surfactants, consumption of mineral-free water, smooth muscle relaxants, and analgesics. Post-treatment, patients are advised to avoid cations in food, drink, and medication to prevent recurrence.

Question 35: What is Dr. Emmanuel Revici's system of medicine, and how does it approach the treatment of cancer and other diseases?

Dr. Revici's system of medicine is based on the balance between two opposing processes in physiology: anabolic (constructing) and catabolic (breaking down) activity. He categorized therapeutic agents as either anabolic or catabolic and believed that an imbalance between these processes leads to disease. His approach, termed "individually guided non-toxic chemotherapy," aims to correct these imbalances using non-toxic substances specific to each patient's needs.

Question 36: How does the book describe the potential benefits and research surrounding the use of aged garlic extract in treating AIDS and other viral infections?

The book describes research suggesting that aged garlic extract and its active components, such as allitride and allithiamine, may have antiviral effects and immune-modulating properties beneficial in treating AIDS and other viral infections. Studies in Japan and China have shown promise in using garlic extracts to prevent and treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in bone marrow transplant patients. However, the book notes that further clinical trials are needed to confirm these potential benefits.

Question 37: What is the Hypoionic Protein Profile, and how is it being used to assess disease tendencies according to the book?

The Hypoionic Protein Profile (HIP) is a blood test that measures specific proteins to assess an individual's tendency to develop various diseases, such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, liver disease, and immune system dysfunction. The test is being evaluated by researchers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States as a potential tool for early disease detection and prevention.

Question 38: How does the book describe the World Health Organization's objective of "Health for All by the Year 2000" and its relation to alternative medicine practices?

The World Health Organization's "Health for All by the Year 2000" initiative aimed to provide an opportunity for every individual to achieve optimum health, with primary health care as the main vehicle for reaching this goal. The book argues that the incorporation of traditional and alternative medicine practices, when proven safe and effective, aligns with this objective and should be included in primary health care strategies.

Question 39: What are the key differences between Eastern and Western medicine, as outlined in the book?

The book describes Eastern medicine as more holistic, considering the balance of body, mind, and spirit, and focusing on disease prevention by addressing imbalances and underlying causes. In contrast, Western medicine is portrayed as more physically oriented, relying on drugs and surgery for treatment, and often waiting until a disease is evident before intervening. Eastern medicine also tends to use herbal remedies tailored to the individual patient, while Western medicine often standardizes medications based on the diagnosed condition.

Question 40: How has acupuncture been used for drug detoxification, and what were the results of the program implemented in Dade County, Florida?

Acupuncture has been used as an alternative treatment for drug detoxification, particularly for cocaine addiction. In Dade County, Florida, a program was implemented in 1989 as part of a strategic plan to combat drug abuse. The 45-minute daily acupuncture treatments were found to have a calming effect and reduce drug cravings during withdrawal. The program had a 75% retention rate, with only 16 out of 1,613 participants being re-arrested, demonstrating the potential effectiveness of acupuncture in drug detoxification.

Question 41: What is the Ninth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and how does the book suggest it could be used to protect freedom of choice in medicine?

The Ninth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that the enumeration of certain rights in the Constitution shall not be construed to deny or disparage other rights retained by the people. The book suggests that this amendment could be used to protect the right to freedom of choice in medicine, as it guarantees that natural, unenumerated rights are reserved to the people. The author, Conrad LeBeau, argues that individuals should be able to declare their right to choose alternative medical treatments under the Ninth Amendment.

Question 42: According to the book, what are the three major requirements for any health product to be marketed as a right under the Ninth Amendment?

The book states that the three major requirements for a health product to be marketed as a right under the Ninth Amendment are: 1) all claims for the product and its intended use must be true; 2) the product cannot be harmful when used as intended, and/or the product label and accompanying literature must list all known contraindications and side-effects; and 3) there must be adequate instructions on how to use the product for its intended purpose.

Question 43: How does the book describe the concept of holism, as presented by Dr. Robert Muller in his address?

In his address, Dr. Robert Muller describes holism as the need for a total, global view of the interrelationships within the complex system of life, matter, and energy on Earth. He argues that the complexity of scientific discoveries has led to the need for a holistic approach that considers the totality of the universe, from the infinitely large to the infinitely small, and from the infinite past to the infinite future. Muller emphasizes the importance of asking whether actions are good for the planet and humanity as a whole, rather than just for individual nations or territories.

[Unbekoming: This is Muller of United Nations fame/infamy. A Globalist and bad actor, but back in 1993 when Carter wrote this book, few understood what these Globalists were up to.]

Question 44: What critique does the book offer regarding the U.S. approach to AIDS research and treatment?

The book critiques the U.S. approach to AIDS research and treatment as lacking a holistic perspective and being too focused on finding a "magic bullet" drug to kill the AIDS virus. It argues that this narrow approach, influenced by pharmaceutical interests, ignores the potential of immune-stimulating and health-building alternatives. The book also highlights the controversy surrounding Dr. Robert Gallo's role in the discovery of the AIDS virus and suggests that corruption and self-delusion have hindered progress in AIDS research.

Question 45: What are the three things the book suggests the government can do immediately to help address the health-care crisis?

The book suggests three immediate actions the government can take to address the health-care crisis: 1) enact national and universal health insurance based on the Canadian model; 2) facilitate necessary changes and transformations through tax incentives and legislation; and 3) put an end to racketeering and profiteering in the health-care system by enacting new legislation if necessary.

Question 46: How does the book describe the importance of preventive medicine in cutting health care costs, as expressed by Dr. Denis Burkitt?

Dr. Denis Burkitt is quoted in the book emphasizing the importance of preventive medicine in cutting health care costs. He argues that prevention not only adds to the quality of life but is ultimately the best way to reduce health care expenses. Burkitt criticizes the Western approach of spending too much time and money on curing diseases, most of which he believes are preventable, instead of focusing on prevention.

Question 47: What are the two categories of preventive medicine outlined in the book?

The book outlines two categories of preventive medicine: 1) services delivered to individuals by health care providers to promote optimal health and wellness and to prevent illness; and 2) health education information provided to the public, where the responsibility for implementation lies with the individual recipient of that information.

Question 48: According to the book, what are the screening procedures recommended by Dr. Sylvia Oboler and Dr. Marc La Force for asymptomatic adults?

Drs. Oboler and La Force recommend the following screening procedures for asymptomatic adults: blood pressure measurement at least every two years; annual breast examination by a physician for women over 40; pelvic examination and Papanicolaou test at least every three years for sexually active women after two initial negative tests; weight measurement every four years; annual visual acuity testing for adults over 60; a one-time complete skin examination to identify high-risk individuals for melanoma; annual hearing tests for adults over 60; encouragement of annual dental visits; and cardiac auscultation at least twice in adulthood to identify valvular abnormalities requiring antibiotic prophylaxis.

[Unbekoming: Seems like Carter was a fan of screening, I’m obviously not. Healthy people should stay well away from all of these “new business generation” strategies.]

Question 49: How does the book suggest that combining Eastern and Western medicine can improve health services, as observed in China?

The book points to China as an example of successfully integrating Eastern and Western medicine to improve health services. In China, after the revolution, the government attempted to build Western-style health systems, but traditional Chinese medicine, including acupuncture and herbal remedies, remained deeply rooted. As a result, both systems became interwoven, with patients often using Western medicine for quick symptomatic relief and traditional Chinese medicine for long-term treatment. Some Chinese hospitals have combined Western surgery with traditional acupuncture and herbal remedies, resulting in faster recovery times compared to solely Western approaches.

Question 50: What is the significance of the story about Mr. Mitch Newell, as described in the book, in relation to the broader issues surrounding alternative medicine and the health-care system?

The story of Mr. Mitch Newell, a heart patient who underwent multiple bypass surgeries and angioplasties with poor results before finding relief through chelation therapy, illustrates the potential benefits of alternative treatments and the obstacles faced by those seeking them. Despite the success of chelation therapy in cases like Newell's, the book notes that practitioners of this alternative treatment continue to face harassment from the medical establishment. The story highlights the broader issues of suppression of alternative therapies, the influence of pharmaceutical interests, and the need for a more open and integrative approach to health care that prioritizes patient well-being over profit margins.

