We are miraculous beings, that can adapt to any environment.

Our capacity for adaptation is both our strength and our weakness.

We have adapted to live within the toxic soup created by our oligarch’s public-private partnerships.

Our ability to adapt has been weaponized.

Chronic illness is an adaptation.

Obesity is an adaptation.

As Kennedy said recently, the tobacco scientists were repurposed to the food industry and their addiction expertise was redirected to creating the most highly processed and addictive food the world has ever seen. We now live with the consequences of their “brilliance.”

About 10 years ago the penny dropped for me about refined carbohydrates. Over the years I’ve used that knowledge to eliminate refined carbohydrates and successfully lose considerable amounts of excess fat when I have wanted or needed to. It is never easy and requires discipline that at times I have and others I don’t, but I know it to be true and it works.

That being said, I’ve only recently started to understand the significance of insulin resistance on weight gain and obesity. It’s another light bulb moment.

I didn’t know anything about Leptin resistance until this book.

I like DiNicolantonio’s work, and here he has co-authored a great book that can help us understand what obesity is and isn’t with real solutions on how to deal with it.

The Cartels are magnificently synergistic.

Big Pharma and Big Food poisons, creating the chronic illnesses and symptoms that Big Medicine “solves.”

Problem, Reaction, “Solution.”

All under the protective watch of the “regulators.”

"The FDA is not here to protect the people from big business; the FDA is here to protect Big Business from the people." — pecker556

The Obesity Fix By Dinicolantonio And Land Unbekoming Book Summary

RFK: "120 years ago, when somebody was obese, they were sent to the circus. Obesity was almost unknown. In Japan, the childhood obesity is 3% in comparison to 50%. Half of Americans have pre-diabetes or type two diabetes."

The Obesity Fix: How to Beat Food Cravings, Lose Weight and Gain Energy

by Dr James DiNicolantonio, Siim Land

The Obesity Fix: How to Beat Food Cravings, Lose Weight and Gain Energy: DiNicolantonio, Dr James, Land, Siim

55 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What are the primary causes of the obesity epidemic?

The obesity epidemic is driven by several interconnected factors. A significant increase in caloric intake, particularly from highly palatable processed foods and beverages high in added sugars and refined carbohydrates, plays a major role. The rise in sedentary lifestyles, with decreased physical activity and increased screen time, has also contributed substantially. Other factors include sleep deprivation, chronic stress, environmental pollutants, and changes in the food environment that promote overconsumption.

Question 2: How has sugar consumption changed over the past century?

Sugar consumption has increased dramatically over the past century. In the 1940s, Americans consumed about 10 kilograms (22.5 pounds) of sugar per person per year. By the 1970s, this doubled to 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Between 1970 and 2000, sugar intake tripled, reaching 120-152 pounds per person per year. This means Americans went from consuming about 25-33% of their body weight in sugar annually to consuming their entire body weight in sugar each year.

Question 3: What role do refined carbohydrates play in weight gain?

Refined carbohydrates contribute significantly to weight gain. The intake of refined carbohydrates from flour and cereal products in the United States increased from 135.1 pounds per person per year in 1970-1974 to 200 pounds by 2000. These refined carbs, stripped of fiber and nutrients, lead to rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin, promoting fat storage and increasing hunger. They're also often found in highly palatable, calorie-dense foods that are easy to overconsume.

Question 4: How do omega-6 seed oils contribute to obesity?

Omega-6 seed oils contribute to obesity through several mechanisms. The intake of these oils, particularly soybean oil, has increased dramatically over the past century. High omega-6 intake promotes fat deposition and decreases muscle insulin sensitivity. It also causes an imbalance in the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, leading to increased inflammation and endocannabinoid signaling, which can promote obesity. Additionally, these oils are often used in processed foods, adding extra calories and making these foods more palatable.

Seed Oils - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 5: What are the health risks associated with trans fats?

Trans fats pose significant health risks. They have been linked to obesity, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease. Trans fats promote visceral fat accumulation, increase oxidative stress, and contribute to insulin resistance. They also raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol. Due to these health risks, the FDA determined in 2015 that partially hydrogenated oils, a major source of trans fats, are no longer Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS).

[Unbekoming: I am in the Kendrick camp when it comes to cholesterol, so I don’t buy into this good/bad junk science.]

From 1970 to 2000, sugar intake in the US increased nearly 4-fold, going from around 33 pounds per person per year to 121-154 pounds.

The average American now consumes 77-152 lbs. of sugar per year.

Obesity rates in U.S. adults increased approximately 4-fold from 1970 to 2000.

In the United States, soybean oil intake increased by over 1,000-fold from 1909 to 1999.

The average American diet has an omega-6 to omega-3 ratio of 20-50:1, compared to the historical ratio of 4-1:

Question 6: How does fruit and vegetable consumption relate to obesity?

Fruit and vegetable consumption is generally associated with lower rates of obesity. These foods are typically low in calories but high in fiber, water content, and essential nutrients, promoting satiety and overall health. From 1970-1974 to 2000, fresh vegetable intake in the U.S. rose by 35%. However, most "vegetables" consumed were corn, peas, and potatoes, which are starchier and less fibrous. Fruit consumption only increased by 30% during this period. Despite these increases, the obesity epidemic continued, suggesting that other dietary factors play a more significant role.

Question 7: What is the impact of sedentary lifestyle on weight gain?

Sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor to the obesity epidemic. There has been a significant shift from manual labor to desk work, with about 30% of the global population getting insufficient exercise. In 2000, less than 30% of the U.S. population met adequate levels of physical activity, 30% were active but not enough, and 40% were completely sedentary. Reduced physical activity from commuting and decreased participation in school physical education have also contributed to increased sedentary behavior, promoting weight gain.

Question 8: How does sleep deprivation affect weight and metabolism?

Sleep deprivation has significant effects on weight and metabolism. Inadequate sleep is associated with increased risk of obesity. It affects hormone regulation, particularly ghrelin (hunger hormone) and leptin (satiety hormone), leading to increased appetite and calorie intake. A study showed that sleeping only 4 hours a night resulted in consuming an average of 559 more calories the next day compared to sleeping 8 hours. Sleep deprivation also impairs glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity, promoting fat storage and weight gain.

Insomnia: War on Sleep - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 9: What is the relationship between stress and weight gain?

Stress has a complex relationship with weight gain. Chronic stress can lead to elevated cortisol levels, which promote fat storage, particularly around the midsection. Stress can also affect eating behaviors, often leading to emotional eating or cravings for high-calorie, comfort foods. Additionally, stress can disrupt sleep patterns and decrease motivation for physical activity, further contributing to weight gain. Women who reported more stress during the previous 24 hours were found to burn 104 fewer calories than those who didn't experience stressors.

Question 10: How do genetics influence obesity?

Genetics play a role in obesity, but they're not the sole determinant. Some genetic factors can increase susceptibility to weight gain. For example, individuals with two copies of the FTO (fat mass and obesity associated) gene weigh on average 3-4 kg more and are 1.67-times more susceptible to obesity than those without this allele. However, genetic factors are estimated to contribute only about 25-44% to the development of insulin resistance, a key factor in obesity. Environmental and lifestyle factors interact with genetics to influence weight gain and obesity risk.

Up to 20% of the total calories consumed by Americans comes from high linoleic acid soybean oil.

Women who reported having more stress during the previous 24 hours burn 104 fewer calories than those who didn't experience stressors.

Average testosterone levels in men have been declining by about 1.2-1.3% every year since 1980.

Protein has a thermic effect of 20-30%, compared to 7-15% for carbs and 2-4% for fat.

When people are allowed to eat as much as they desire on a diet consisting of 30% protein, they end up consuming on average 441 fewer calories per day compared to eating only 10% protein.

BREAKING: Experts continue to search for clues in puzzling obesity epidemic. Meat, genetics emerge as top suspects… - Chris S. Cornell

Question 11: What is the calorie balance model of weight loss?

The calorie balance model of weight loss is based on the principle that weight loss occurs when calorie expenditure exceeds calorie intake. This model, rooted in the second law of thermodynamics, suggests that to lose weight, one must be in a calorie deficit. However, it's important to note that this model doesn't account for the complex physiological adaptations that occur during weight loss, such as changes in metabolic rate, hormone levels, and energy efficiency. While calorie balance is fundamental, factors like food quality, macronutrient composition, and timing also play crucial roles in weight loss and overall health.

Question 12: How do different macronutrients affect weight loss?

Different macronutrients affect weight loss in various ways. Protein has the highest thermic effect, meaning it burns more calories during digestion than carbs or fats. It also promotes satiety and helps preserve lean muscle mass during weight loss. Carbohydrates, especially refined ones, can spike insulin levels, potentially promoting fat storage if consumed in excess. However, fiber-rich carbs can aid in satiety and gut health. Fats are calorie-dense but necessary for hormone production and nutrient absorption. The optimal macronutrient ratio for weight loss varies among individuals and depends on factors like activity level and metabolic health.

Question 13: What is the thermic effect of food?

The thermic effect of food (TEF) refers to the energy expended by our bodies in the process of digesting, absorbing, and metabolizing the food we eat. It varies significantly among macronutrients: protein has the highest TEF at 20-30%, carbohydrates range from 7-15%, alcohol is about 15%, and fat has the lowest at 2-4%. On a regular diet with mixed macros, TEF contributes about 5-15% to total daily energy expenditure. This means that high-protein diets can slightly increase overall calorie burn, potentially aiding in weight loss efforts.

Question 14: How does protein intake influence weight loss?

Protein intake significantly influences weight loss through several mechanisms. It has the highest thermic effect among macronutrients, burning more calories during digestion. Protein is highly satiating, helping to reduce overall calorie intake. It also plays a crucial role in preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss, which helps maintain a higher metabolic rate. Studies show that when people are allowed to eat as much as they desire on a diet consisting of 30% protein, they end up consuming on average 441 fewer calories per day compared to eating only 10% protein. For optimal results, it's recommended to consume 1-1.25 grams of protein per pound of lean body weight.

Question 15: What is the role of fiber in weight management?

Fiber plays a significant role in weight management. It promotes satiety, helping to reduce overall calorie intake. Fiber-rich foods are typically lower in calories but more filling than processed foods. Fiber also slows down digestion, leading to more stable blood sugar levels and reduced insulin spikes. Additionally, fiber can bind to fats during digestion, reducing the amount of fat absorbed and helping to create a greater calorie deficit. Epidemiological studies consistently show that higher dietary fiber intake is associated with lower body weight. The book recommends focusing on whole foods high in both protein and fiber for sustainable weight loss.

Ultra-processed food consumption results in roughly 500-600 more calories consumed per day.

From 1955 to 1995, soft drink consumption in the U.S. increased nearly 5-fold, going from approximately 10 gallons to 47 gallons per person per year.

A severely obese person can expect to live 5-20 years less than a person of normal weight.

Sleeping only 4 hours a night resulted in consuming an average of 559 more calories the next day compared to sleeping 8 hours.

The recommended omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is 1:1 or 4:1 at most.

The obesity epidemic in the United States starts to make a lot more sense after watching this. - Planet Of Memes

Question 16: How do ultra-processed foods contribute to overeating?

Ultra-processed foods contribute significantly to overeating through several mechanisms. These foods are often engineered to be hyperpalatable, making them easy to overconsume. They're typically high in calories, added sugars, and unhealthy fats, but low in fiber and nutrients. Ultra-processed foods can override the body's natural satiety signals, leading to continued eating even after energy needs are met. A study found that people consuming ultra-processed foods ate 500-600 more calories per day compared to those eating unprocessed foods. Additionally, these foods often lack the nutritional density that triggers satiety, leading to continued hunger and increased overall calorie intake.

Ozempic - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 17: What is leptin resistance and how does it relate to obesity?

Leptin resistance is a condition where the body becomes less sensitive to the hormone leptin, which regulates hunger and energy balance. In obesity, despite having high levels of leptin (produced by fat cells), the brain doesn't receive the signal to stop eating, leading to continued overconsumption. Leptin resistance is considered one of the biggest risk factors for obesity. It creates a vicious cycle where weight gain leads to increased leptin production, but the brain becomes increasingly resistant to its effects. This condition makes it harder for obese individuals to feel satiated, contributing to further weight gain and difficulty in losing weight.

Question 18: How does insulin resistance contribute to weight gain?

Insulin resistance significantly contributes to weight gain through several pathways. When cells become resistant to insulin, the body produces more insulin to try to maintain normal blood sugar levels. High insulin levels promote fat storage and make it difficult to access stored fat for energy. Insulin resistance also affects leptin signaling, potentially leading to leptin resistance. Furthermore, insulin resistance can lead to increased hunger and cravings, particularly for high-carbohydrate foods. It creates a cycle where high insulin levels promote fat storage, which in turn increases insulin resistance, making weight loss increasingly difficult.

Insulin resistance and obesity

Insulin resistance and obesity are closely interconnected, often creating a vicious cycle that can be challenging to break. Let's start by understanding what insulin does in our body.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that acts like a key, unlocking our cells to allow glucose (sugar) from our bloodstream to enter and be used for energy. When we eat, especially carbohydrates, our blood sugar levels rise, and insulin is released to help move that glucose into our cells.

In a healthy person, this process works smoothly. But in someone developing insulin resistance, the cells start to ignore insulin's signals. It's as if the locks on the cells have changed, and insulin's key doesn't work as well anymore. As a result, glucose has a harder time entering the cells and starts to build up in the bloodstream.

Here's where obesity comes into play:

When we consistently eat more calories than we need, especially from refined carbohydrates and sugars, our bodies are flooded with glucose more often. This leads to frequent insulin spikes. Over time, our cells can become overwhelmed by these constant insulin signals and start to become resistant to insulin's effects. As insulin resistance develops, the pancreas tries to compensate by producing even more insulin. This leads to high levels of insulin in the blood (hyperinsulinemia). High insulin levels promote fat storage, especially around the midsection. This is because insulin is a storage hormone – when it's high, the body is in "storage mode" rather than "burning mode." The excess fat, particularly visceral fat around the organs, produces inflammatory substances that further contribute to insulin resistance. As this cycle continues, it becomes harder to lose weight. High insulin levels make it difficult to access stored fat for energy, and the ongoing insulin resistance means the body keeps demanding more food (especially carbs) to try to get glucose into the cells. This often leads to increased hunger and cravings, promoting overeating and further weight gain.

It's important to note that while obesity often leads to insulin resistance, insulin resistance can also contribute to weight gain in people who aren't yet obese. This is why some people might struggle with weight gain even if they don't eat excessively – their insulin resistance is making it harder for their body to properly use and store energy.

Breaking this cycle usually involves a multi-faceted approach: improving diet quality (particularly reducing refined carbs and added sugars), increasing physical activity (which helps improve insulin sensitivity), managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and in some cases, medication. By addressing insulin resistance, it often becomes easier to lose weight, and by losing weight, insulin sensitivity typically improves – creating a positive cycle instead of a negative one.

Question 19: What is the impact of added sugars on health and weight?

Added sugars have a significant negative impact on health and weight. They provide empty calories with no nutritional value, leading to weight gain without providing essential nutrients. Consumption of added sugars, particularly in liquid form, can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin, promoting fat storage, especially around the midsection. High sugar intake is associated with increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Added sugars can also create a cycle of cravings and overconsumption due to their effects on dopamine release in the brain, similar to addictive substances.

Question 20: How do liquid calories affect weight gain?

Liquid calories, particularly from sugar-sweetened beverages, significantly contribute to weight gain. These beverages provide a high number of calories without promoting satiety, making it easy to overconsume calories. They don't trigger the same fullness signals as solid foods, leading to inadequate compensation in subsequent meals. From 1955 to 1995, soft drink consumption in the U.S. increased nearly 5-fold, coinciding with a 4-fold increase in obesity rates. Studies show that providing free-living subjects with sugar-sweetened beverages leads to increased calorie intake and weight gain. The book strongly recommends avoiding or significantly limiting the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages for weight management.

The book recommends consuming 1-1.25 grams of protein per pound of lean body weight for optimal weight loss and muscle preservation.

The thermic effect of food (TEF) contributes about 5-15% to total daily energy expenditure on a regular diet with mixed macros.

Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) can account for a difference of up to 2000 kcal between two similarly sized individuals.

The book recommends consuming 3,000-5,000 mg of sodium per day for most people, especially when following a whole food diet or during periods of fasting or intense exercise.

A single slice of enriched white bread now has as much appetite-stimulating B vitamins as a medium sweet potato.

74% of the population are obese…. Obesity was so rare 120 years ago, that obese people were a sideshow at a circus. - Ludwig

Question 21: What are the health consequences of obesity?

Obesity is associated with numerous severe health consequences. It increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and premature death. Obese individuals are 3.5 times more likely to have hypertension. Obesity also raises the risk of neurodegeneration and kidney disease. A severely obese person can expect to live 5-20 years less than a person of normal weight. Obesity is linked to increased inflammation, oxidative stress, and insulin resistance, which contribute to various chronic diseases. It also impacts immune function, making obese individuals more susceptible to infections and complications from diseases.

Question 22: How does fructose metabolism differ from glucose metabolism?

Fructose metabolism differs significantly from glucose metabolism, with important implications for health and weight. Unlike glucose, which can be used by all cells in the body, fructose is primarily metabolized in the liver. This can lead to increased fat production in the liver, potentially contributing to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Fructose doesn't stimulate insulin or leptin production to the same degree as glucose, potentially leading to overconsumption as these satiety signals are reduced. Fructose also promotes visceral fat accumulation more than glucose. High fructose consumption has been linked to insulin resistance, increased triglycerides, and metabolic syndrome.

Question 23: What is the personal fat threshold theory?

The Personal Fat Threshold Theory (PFTT) suggests that each individual has a unique capacity to store subcutaneous fat before excess calories begin to be stored as visceral fat or in other organs. This theory explains why some people can become very obese before developing metabolic syndrome, while others develop metabolic issues at relatively low body weights. Once a person exceeds their personal fat threshold, they're more likely to develop insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. This concept highlights the importance of individual variation in metabolic health and suggests that optimal body composition may differ between individuals.

Question 24: How does visceral fat differ from subcutaneous fat?

Visceral fat, stored around internal organs, differs significantly from subcutaneous fat, stored under the skin. Visceral fat is more metabolically active and is strongly associated with insulin resistance, inflammation, and metabolic disorders. It secretes pro-inflammatory cytokines and is more involved in glucose uptake. Subcutaneous fat, on the other hand, is more involved with absorbing circulating fatty acids and triglycerides. Excess visceral fat, even in normal-weight individuals, is linked to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, and premature death. The distribution of fat (around the midsection versus hips and thighs) is often a better predictor of health risks than total body fat.

Question 25: What are the health risks of being "skinny fat"?

Being "skinny fat," also known as normal weight obesity or TOFI (thin outside, fat inside), carries significant health risks. These individuals have a normal BMI but excess visceral fat. They may appear thin but have metabolic abnormalities typically associated with obesity. Health risks include increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic syndrome. Skinny fat individuals often have reduced muscle mass, which can lower metabolic rate and make weight management more challenging. This condition underscores the importance of body composition over simple weight or BMI measures in assessing health risks.

How Sugar Changes Your Brain Chemistry (substack.com)

Excessive sugar consumption can lead to addiction-like cravings similar to drug abuse, contributing to the obesity epidemic.

Research on pigs showed that sugar intake reduced opioid and dopamine receptor availability in the brain, a sign of overstimulation that can lead to addiction.

Sugar consumption impairs spatial memory, inhibits neurogenesis in the hippocampus, and alters inhibitory neurons in the prefrontal cortex, potentially affecting decision-making and impulse control.

Reducing added sugars from 27% to 10% of daily calories can improve health biomarkers in as little as 10 days, even without changing overall calorie intake.

Breaking sugar addiction can be aided by intermittent fasting, replacing sugar calories with vegetables and healthy fats, and using techniques like Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) to address the emotional component of food cravings.

High School in the 1980s and 1990s

Almost ZERO obesity, anti-depressant or BS ADHD meds, no smartphones, no 24/7 Mainstream Media

How Big Tech, Big Food, and the Medical-Industrial Complex have completely destroyed the younger generation - Suneel Dhand MD

Question 26: How do different types of fats affect health and weight?

Different types of fats have varying effects on health and weight. Saturated fats, found in animal products and some tropical oils, have been traditionally linked to heart disease, but recent research has questioned this association. Monounsaturated fats, found in olive oil and avocados, are generally considered heart-healthy and may aid in weight management. Polyunsaturated fats include omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-3s, found in fish and some nuts, have anti-inflammatory properties and may help with weight management. However, excessive omega-6 intake, common in modern diets due to the prevalence of seed oils, may promote inflammation and weight gain. Trans fats, found in some processed foods, are considered harmful and have been linked to heart disease and weight gain.

Question 27: What is the recommended omega-6 to omega-3 ratio?

The recommended omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is much lower than what is typically consumed in modern diets. Historically, humans consumed an omega-6:3 ratio of around 4-1:1. However, in today's Western diets, this ratio has skewed dramatically to 20-50:1. This imbalance is thought to contribute to chronic inflammation and various health issues. The book suggests that an ideal ratio is closer to 1:1 or 4:1 at most. To achieve this, it's recommended to reduce consumption of omega-6 rich seed oils and increase intake of omega-3 rich foods like fatty fish, or consider omega-3 supplementation.

Question 28: How does food fortification impact weight and health?

Food fortification, particularly of refined grains, has had complex effects on weight and health. While fortification was initially implemented to prevent nutrient deficiencies, it may have contributed to overconsumption of refined carbohydrates. The addition of B vitamins to refined flours may have made these foods more appealing and easier to overconsume, potentially contributing to obesity. For instance, a single slice of enriched white bread now contains as much appetite-stimulating B vitamins as a medium sweet potato. This fortification may override natural satiety signals, leading people to eat more of these refined, calorie-dense foods than they would if the foods were not fortified.

Question 29: What is the impact of iron fortification on obesity?

Iron fortification, while intended to prevent iron deficiency anemia, may have unintended consequences related to obesity. Excess iron intake can inhibit copper absorption, which is necessary for proper metabolism. Iron overload is associated with various diseases including arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and liver damage. Interestingly, overweight children who get their iron from eating a lot of processed food have been found to be twice as deficient in iron compared to normal weight children, suggesting that iron fortification may not be effectively addressing deficiency in this population. The book suggests that iron fortification may be contributing to metabolic disruptions that promote obesity, although more research is needed in this area.

[Unbekoming: See iron fortification video in Q11 from my interview with Dr Thomas Levy here.]

Question 30: How does thyroid function relate to weight management?

Thyroid function plays a crucial role in weight management. The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism, body temperature, and energy expenditure. Hypothyroidism, or low thyroid function, is associated with weight gain, decreased metabolic rate, and difficulty losing weight. Conversely, hyperthyroidism can lead to unintended weight loss. Thyroid hormones influence the body's ability to burn fat and regulate appetite. Factors that can affect thyroid function include iodine intake, stress, inflammation, and certain nutrient deficiencies. The book emphasizes the importance of maintaining optimal thyroid function for effective weight management and overall metabolic health.

Iodine - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Obesity Study: ‘Fat but Fit’ Is a Myth (substack.com)

Recent research suggests that "metabolically healthy obesity" (MHO) is a myth - obese individuals, even without metabolic risk markers, are still at increased risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The behavior of adipose tissue, rather than just BMI and metabolic markers, is important. People with normally sized fat cells have fewer obesity complications compared to those with enlarged, inflamed fat cells.

Where fat is stored matters - visceral fat around internal organs is more problematic than evenly distributed fat.

Obesity is characterized as a state of energy deficiency due to impaired mitochondrial function, causing calories to be stored as fat instead of burned for fuel.

Key factors impacting mitochondrial energy production include endotoxins from gut bacteria and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) from seed oils. Addressing these can help improve metabolism.

Signs of low metabolism include low body temperature, low resting pulse, and inability to eat many calories without weight gain. Improving metabolic rate is key for addressing obesity and related health issues.

Question 31: What is the relationship between testosterone and body composition?

Testosterone plays a significant role in body composition, particularly in men. Higher testosterone levels are associated with increased muscle mass and reduced body fat. Low testosterone can promote obesity and weight gain, while testosterone replacement therapy can help obese men lose weight. Testosterone not only promotes lean muscle mass but also suppresses fat gain. Interestingly, there's a connection between low thyroid function and low testosterone in men. Average testosterone levels in men have been declining by about 1.2-1.3% every year since 1980, which may contribute to increasing obesity rates. Factors like stress, sleep deprivation, and high body fat can all negatively impact testosterone levels.

Question 32: How does estrogen affect weight and fat distribution?

Estrogen significantly influences weight and fat distribution, especially in women. It promotes fat storage in certain body parts such as the breasts, hips, buttocks, and legs, but decreases abdominal visceral fat. Low estrogen, particularly after menopause, can result in weight gain and a shift towards more central obesity. Estrogen also plays a role in regulating appetite and energy expenditure. In women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), where estrogen levels are often low relative to androgens, there's an increased risk of insulin resistance and weight gain. The book notes that estrogen can inhibit binge-eating in animal studies, which might explain why some women tend to eat more after menopause when estrogen levels decrease.

Question 33: What is adaptive thermogenesis and how does it affect weight loss?

Adaptive thermogenesis is a process where the body adjusts its metabolic rate in response to changes in calorie intake. During calorie restriction, the body may lower its metabolic rate to conserve energy, making further weight loss more difficult. This adaptation can persist even after dieting stops, contributing to weight regain. Adaptive thermogenesis involves reductions in both resting metabolic rate and non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT). The degree of adaptive thermogenesis can vary between individuals, which partly explains why some people struggle more with weight loss than others. Strategies to mitigate adaptive thermogenesis include resistance training, maintaining adequate protein intake, and using intermittent energy restriction approaches.

Question 34: What is the MATADOR method for weight loss?

The MATADOR (Minimising Adaptive Thermogenesis And Deactivating Obesity Rebound) method is an approach to weight loss that aims to minimize adaptive thermogenesis. It involves alternating periods of calorie restriction with periods of energy balance. Typically, this means following a 25-33% calorie deficit for 1-2 weeks, followed by 1-2 weeks at maintenance calories, and repeating this cycle. This approach has been shown to result in greater fat loss and less metabolic adaptation compared to continuous calorie restriction. The MATADOR method allows for periodic "breaks" from dieting, which can help maintain leptin and thyroid hormone levels, potentially making long-term weight loss more sustainable.

Question 35: How does intermittent fasting affect weight loss?

Intermittent fasting (IF) can be an effective strategy for weight loss and metabolic health improvement. IF typically involves limiting daily eating to a specific time window, such as 8-12 hours. This approach can lead to spontaneous calorie reduction and improved insulin sensitivity. Studies show that IF can result in weight loss, particularly fat loss, and may help improve various markers of metabolic health. However, when calorie intake is controlled, IF doesn't appear to be superior to continuous calorie restriction for weight loss. The main benefit of IF may be its ability to create a calorie deficit naturally for some individuals, making it easier to adhere to a weight loss plan.

Toddler Obesity Is on the Rise - by Dr. Joseph Mercola (substack.com)

Severe obesity among children aged 2-4 years increased from 1.8% in 2016 to 2% in 2020, reversing a previous downward trend. Rates were even higher (2.8%) in California and among Hispanic children.

Early childhood obesity is strongly linked to obesity later in life and increased risks of various health problems, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and early mortality.

Factors contributing to early childhood obesity include food insecurity, excessive screen time, insufficient sleep, and frequent consumption of fast food and soda.

Infant formula, especially those made with corn syrup solids, is associated with increased obesity risk in early childhood. Breastfeeding is linked to lower obesity risk.

The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends weight loss drugs and bariatric surgery for obese children as young as 12-13 years old, though these treatments carry significant risks.

Healthier approaches to preventing childhood obesity include breastfeeding, reducing intake of processed foods and seed oils, increasing physical activity, avoiding environmental obesogens, and working with holistic practitioners to address underlying causes.

Question 36: What is the protein sparing modified fast (PSMF)?

The Protein Sparing Modified Fast (PSMF) is a very low-calorie diet approach designed for rapid weight loss while preserving muscle mass. It typically involves consuming 800-1000 calories per day, with most of those calories coming from lean protein sources. Carbohydrate and fat intake are kept to a minimum. This approach aims to induce rapid fat loss while providing enough protein to prevent muscle breakdown. PSMF can lead to significant weight loss in a short period, but it's considered an extreme approach and should be conducted under medical supervision. It's often used for obese patients or in preparation for bodybuilding competitions. However, it's not sustainable long-term and requires careful reintroduction of normal eating to prevent weight regain.

Question 37: How do low-carb and low-fat diets compare for weight loss?

Low-carb and low-fat diets can both be effective for weight loss when they create a calorie deficit. Studies comparing the two approaches, when matched for calories, generally show similar weight loss outcomes. Low-carb diets may lead to slightly more initial weight loss due to water loss, and some studies suggest they may be more effective for reducing visceral fat. Low-fat diets, on the other hand, may be easier to adhere to for some people and can be beneficial for heart health when focused on healthy fats. The book emphasizes that the most effective diet is one that an individual can stick to long-term, and that focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods regardless of the macronutrient ratio.

Question 38: What is the role of exercise in weight loss and maintenance?

Exercise plays a crucial role in both weight loss and weight maintenance. While diet is generally considered more important for initial weight loss, exercise is vital for maintaining lost weight and improving overall health. Resistance training is particularly important as it helps preserve and build muscle mass, which can increase metabolic rate. Cardiovascular exercise contributes to calorie burning and improves heart health. Exercise also improves insulin sensitivity, reduces stress, and can help regulate appetite. The book recommends a combination of resistance training and cardiovascular exercise, along with increasing daily non-exercise activity (like walking) for optimal weight management and health benefits.

Question 39: How can muscle loss be minimized during weight loss?

Minimizing muscle loss during weight loss is crucial for maintaining metabolic rate and long-term success. Key strategies include maintaining a high protein intake (around 1-1.25 grams per pound of lean body weight), engaging in regular resistance training, and avoiding extreme calorie deficits. The book recommends a moderate calorie deficit of about 20-30% for sustainable weight loss. Consuming adequate amounts of essential amino acids or supplementing with HMB (β-Hydroxy β-Methyl Butyrate) may also help preserve muscle mass. Additionally, ensuring adequate sleep and managing stress levels can help maintain muscle mass by supporting hormonal balance and recovery.

Question 40: What are the benefits of resistance training for weight management?

Resistance training offers numerous benefits for weight management. It helps build and preserve muscle mass, which increases basal metabolic rate, making it easier to maintain weight loss long-term. Resistance training also improves insulin sensitivity, directing more nutrients towards muscle tissue rather than fat storage. It can increase post-exercise oxygen consumption, leading to more calories burned even after the workout. Additionally, resistance training has been shown to reduce visceral fat more effectively than cardio alone. The book emphasizes that resistance training is crucial during calorie restriction to prevent muscle loss and should be a key component of any weight management program.

54% of US Youth are Chronically Ill • Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

Chronic Health Conditions Among Children

Overview: A national study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2010, zeroed in on the deterioration in children’s health over time. From 1988 to 2006, there was a doubling of the prevalence of four types of chronic conditions (obesity, asthma, behavior/learning problems and “other” physical conditions), which rose from 12.8% to 26.6% of American children and youth.

A 2011 Academic Pediatrics study “estimated 43% of U.S. children (32 million) currently have at least 1 of 20 chronic health conditions assessed, increasing to 54.1% when overweight, obesity or being at risk for developmental delays are included.” Pediatric autoimmune conditions are also on the rise. Autism, ADHD, asthma and allergies have doubled since that time, with autism now one in 30 children in some regions in the U.S.

“In 2020–21, the number of students ages 3–21 who received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) was 7.2 million, or 15 percent of all public school students. Among students receiving special education services, the most common category of disability was specific learning disabilities (33 percent).”

Mounting evidence indicates environmental toxins such as heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides as the principal culprits, while studies link vaccines and toxic vaccine ingredients to a wide range of adverse health outcomes, including seizures, neurodevelopmental disorders and infant death. As the medical, public health, and government circles remain silent on the social and economic fallout from these toxic exposures, American children have never been so sick.

* 2007 National Survey of Children’s Health

Question 41: How does meal timing affect weight loss?

Meal timing can have significant effects on weight loss and metabolic health. The book discusses the concept of time-restricted eating (TRE), where daily food intake is confined to a specific window, typically 8-12 hours. This approach can lead to spontaneous calorie reduction and improved metabolic markers. Early time-restricted eating (eTRE), where meals are consumed earlier in the day, may be more beneficial due to better alignment with circadian rhythms and improved insulin sensitivity. However, the book emphasizes that total calorie intake is still the primary factor in weight loss. Meal timing strategies should be personalized based on individual preferences and lifestyles to ensure long-term adherence.

Question 42: What are the recommended macronutrient ratios for weight loss?

The book recommends flexible macronutrient ratios for weight loss, emphasizing the importance of individualization. Generally, it suggests:

Protein: 25-35% of total calories (aiming for 1-1.25 grams per pound of lean body weight)

Fat: 25-40% of total calories

Carbohydrates: 10-25% of total calories

These ranges allow for adjustment based on individual preferences and metabolic responses. The book stresses the importance of high protein intake for satiety and muscle preservation, and suggests focusing on whole food sources of carbohydrates and healthy fats. It's noted that these ratios may need to be adjusted based on activity levels and individual metabolic health.

Question 43: How can sugar cravings be managed during weight loss?

Managing sugar cravings is crucial for successful weight loss. The book offers several strategies:

Consume whole foods high in protein and fiber, which promote satiety. Use alternatives like fruit to satisfy sweet cravings. Ensure adequate intake of minerals, especially salt, as mineral deficiencies can trigger cravings. Stay hydrated, as thirst can sometimes be mistaken for hunger. Get sufficient sleep, as sleep deprivation can increase cravings. Manage stress through techniques like meditation or exercise. Gradually reduce sugar intake to allow taste buds to adjust. Use small amounts of dark chocolate or other less refined sweets as occasional treats.

The book emphasizes that addressing the root causes of cravings, such as nutrient deficiencies or hormonal imbalances, is key to long-term success.

Question 44: What are the key principles of the Obesity Fix Diet?

The Obesity Fix Diet is based on several key principles:

Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods. Prioritize high protein intake (1-1.25 grams per pound of lean body weight). Incorporate a moderate amount of healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. Eliminate or significantly reduce refined sugars and processed foods. Practice portion control and eat until 80% full. Incorporate intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating as individually tolerated. Emphasize regular physical activity, including both resistance training and cardiovascular exercise. Address underlying hormonal and metabolic issues through diet and lifestyle changes. Personalize the approach based on individual needs and preferences. Focus on sustainable, long-term habits rather than quick fixes.

Question 45: How can weight loss results be maintained long-term?

Maintaining weight loss long-term requires a multifaceted approach:

Continue practicing healthy eating habits, focusing on whole foods and appropriate portion sizes. Maintain a high protein intake to support muscle mass and satiety. Stay physically active with a combination of resistance training and cardiovascular exercise. Monitor weight regularly and make small adjustments as needed. Manage stress and prioritize good sleep habits. Stay hydrated and maintain proper electrolyte balance. Be mindful of potential metabolic adaptations and adjust strategies accordingly. Develop a supportive social environment. Have strategies in place for managing challenging situations like holidays or stress. Focus on overall health and well-being rather than just the number on the scale.

The book emphasizes that long-term success comes from creating sustainable lifestyle changes rather than following restrictive short-term diets.

Autism and Obesity: Common Ground and Origins? • Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

Both autism and obesity rates have increased dramatically in children over the past few decades. Studies show children with autism are more likely to be obese than typically developing children, and obese children are more likely to have neurodevelopmental disorders like autism. Researchers suggest this overlap may indicate shared underlying risk factors and mechanisms between autism and obesity. Environmental toxins and chemical exposures during fetal development and early childhood are proposed as potential common contributors to both conditions. Many "obesogenic" compounds that promote obesity also disrupt the endocrine system, which is involved in both metabolism and neurodevelopment. Other potential shared factors include: Heavy metal exposure

Chronic inflammation

Abnormalities in gut microbiome

Possible effects of vaccines and antibiotics on inflammation and gut bacteria Reducing exposure to environmental toxins during key developmental periods could help prevent both obesity and autism, as well as other chronic health issues in children. The article suggests more research is needed on the developmental impacts of toxic exposures to improve children's health outcomes.

The overall thesis is that autism and obesity may have more in common biologically than previously recognized, potentially stemming from similar early-life environmental exposures and physiological disruptions.

Question 46: What is the impact of food enrichment on obesity rates?

Food enrichment, particularly of refined grains, may have inadvertently contributed to the obesity epidemic. While initially implemented to prevent nutrient deficiencies, enrichment of foods with B vitamins and iron may have made refined carbohydrates more appealing and easier to overconsume. For example, a single slice of enriched white bread now contains as much appetite-stimulating B vitamins as a medium sweet potato. This enrichment may override natural satiety signals, leading people to eat more of these refined, calorie-dense foods. The book suggests that removing enrichments from cereal-based foods might lead to a decrease in their consumption, as people would need to seek out more nutrient-dense whole foods to meet their nutritional needs.

Question 47: How does chronic dieting affect metabolism and weight loss efforts?

Chronic dieting can have detrimental effects on metabolism and long-term weight loss efforts. Repeated cycles of calorie restriction can lead to adaptive thermogenesis, where the body reduces its metabolic rate to conserve energy. This metabolic adaptation can persist even after the diet ends, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight or maintain weight loss in the future. Chronic dieting can also lead to muscle loss, further reducing metabolic rate. Additionally, it may cause hormonal imbalances, particularly in thyroid and sex hormones, which can affect weight regulation. The book emphasizes the importance of sustainable approaches to weight loss that avoid extreme or prolonged calorie restriction.

Question 48: What role do B vitamins play in appetite regulation and weight gain?

B vitamins, particularly B1 (thiamine), play a significant role in appetite regulation and potentially in weight gain. The book discusses how B vitamin enrichment of refined grains may have contributed to overconsumption of these foods. B vitamins are necessary for carbohydrate metabolism and energy production. In nature, B vitamin-rich foods are often also nutrient-dense and satiating. However, when added to refined carbohydrates, they may make these less nutritious foods more appealing and easier to overconsume. The book suggests that our natural cravings for B vitamin-rich foods may be satisfied by fortified processed foods, potentially leading to overconsumption of calories without the benefits of whole food nutrients.

Question 49: How does the body fat setpoint theory relate to weight loss and maintenance?

The body fat setpoint theory suggests that each individual has a specific weight range that their body tries to maintain through various physiological mechanisms. When weight deviates from this setpoint, the body initiates compensatory changes in metabolism, appetite, and energy expenditure to return to the setpoint. This can make sustained weight loss challenging, as the body may resist efforts to lose weight below its perceived setpoint. The theory helps explain why many people regain weight after dieting. The book suggests that successful long-term weight loss may involve gradually lowering the body's setpoint through consistent healthy habits, rather than through drastic short-term measures.

Question 50: What are the recommended strategies for reading food labels to support weight loss?

The book recommends several strategies for reading food labels to support weight loss:

Avoid or limit foods with more than 5 grams of added sugar per serving. Look for whole food ingredients and avoid products with long lists of unfamiliar additives. Be wary of "low-fat" products, which often compensate with added sugars. Check for hidden sources of refined carbohydrates and added sugars. Pay attention to serving sizes, which may be smaller than expected. Look for products high in fiber and protein. Be cautious of health claims on packaging, which can be misleading. Understand different names for sugar and other potentially problematic ingredients. Consider the overall nutrient profile, not just calorie content. Prioritize whole, minimally processed foods that require little or no labeling.

Children With High BMIs Should Not Use Obesity Medications Like WeGovy, U.S. Doctors Warn + More • Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)

Controversy over obesity medications for children: U.S. doctors are warning against the use of obesity medications like WeGovy for children with high BMIs. While the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended these drugs for children 12 and older, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is advocating for drug-free interventions for children 6 and older, citing concerns about side effects and an excessive focus on weight rather than overall health.

Pharmaceutical industry developments: Pfizer has secured a major contract to supply RSV vaccines in the UK, outcompeting rival GSK. This highlights the ongoing competition in the pharmaceutical industry for market share in new vaccine categories.

FDA label warnings: The FDA is proposing new label warnings for acetaminophen-containing drugs like Tylenol, alerting consumers to the risk of dangerous skin reactions. This underscores the ongoing scrutiny of even common over-the-counter medications.

Pricing issues with weight-loss drugs: There's growing concern over the high cost of popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic, which are priced at $11,000 to $16,000 per year. This has sparked debates about drug pricing and accessibility.

Expanding applications of GLP-1 drugs: Pharmaceutical companies are developing new GLP-1 drugs that may offer benefits beyond weight loss and diabetes treatment, potentially improving liver and heart function. This indicates a trend towards multi-purpose medications in the obesity and metabolic health space.

Question 51: How does sodium intake affect weight loss and metabolic health?

Sodium intake plays a complex role in weight loss and metabolic health. Contrary to popular belief, low salt diets can actually worsen insulin resistance in healthy subjects. The book cites at least 14 human studies showing how low salt diets worsen insulin resistance or elevate insulin after an oral glucose tolerance test. Sodium is crucial for the sodium-iodide symporter, which is necessary for thyroid hormone production. Low sodium intake can impair thyroid function in two ways: by inhibiting the transport of iodine into the thyroid gland and by causing insulin resistance that promotes thyroid dysfunction. The book suggests that most people feel best consuming 3,000-5,000 mg of sodium per day, especially when following a whole food diet or during periods of fasting or intense exercise.

The Salt Fix - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 52: What is the significance of non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) in weight management?

Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) refers to the energy expended for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating, or sports-like exercise. It includes activities like walking, fidgeting, and general daily movement. NEAT can play a significant role in weight management, accounting for a substantial portion of daily energy expenditure. The book highlights that differences in NEAT can account for up to a 2000 kcal difference between two similarly sized individuals. Importantly, NEAT tends to decrease during calorie restriction, which can hinder weight loss efforts. Conversely, some individuals naturally increase NEAT when overfed, helping to resist weight gain. The book encourages increasing daily movement and being aware of potential decreases in NEAT during weight loss attempts.

Question 53: How do different cooking oils impact health and weight?

Different cooking oils can have varying impacts on health and weight due to their fatty acid composition and stability at high temperatures. The book recommends using oils high in saturated and monounsaturated fats for cooking, such as coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, and animal fats like tallow or butter. These fats are more stable at high temperatures and less likely to oxidize. Conversely, it advises against using polyunsaturated vegetable oils (like soybean, corn, or canola oil) for cooking, as these can easily oxidize and may contribute to inflammation and metabolic issues when consumed in excess. The book emphasizes that while fat is necessary for health, added oils should be used sparingly to avoid excess calorie intake.

Question 54: What are the key meal planning strategies recommended in the Obesity Fix Diet?

The Obesity Fix Diet recommends several key meal planning strategies:

Prioritize protein in each meal, aiming for 1-1.25 grams per pound of lean body weight daily. Include a variety of non-starchy vegetables for fiber and nutrients. Incorporate moderate amounts of complex carbohydrates from whole food sources. Use healthy fats in moderation, primarily from whole food sources. Plan for 2-4 meals per day, depending on individual preferences and schedules. Consider implementing time-restricted eating or intermittent fasting as tolerated. Prepare meals in advance to ensure availability of healthy options. Include a variety of foods to ensure a broad spectrum of nutrients. Adjust portion sizes based on individual calorie needs and weight loss goals. Allow for occasional treats or favorite foods in moderation to ensure sustainability.

Question 55: How does gut health relate to weight management and overall health?

Gut health plays a crucial role in weight management and overall health. The book discusses how the microbiome can influence weight by affecting how many calories are extracted from food, influencing appetite and food cravings, and impacting inflammation and insulin sensitivity. A healthy gut microbiome is associated with better weight management and metabolic health. Factors that promote a healthy gut include consuming a diverse range of fiber-rich plant foods, limiting processed foods and added sugars, and including fermented foods in the diet. Certain probiotic strains, particularly from the Lactobacillus family, have been associated with reductions in visceral fat. The book emphasizes that maintaining a healthy gut through diet and lifestyle choices can support weight loss efforts and overall health.

