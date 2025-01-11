One of the most important researchers in the world today is Katherine Watt. She deserves to be far better known than she is, and this post is part of that redress.

This 16-minute video from January 2023 is essential viewing. I strongly recommend watching it in its entirety.

The first time I understood that Operation Lockstep was a military exercise was when I listened to the one and only Sasha Latypova on the Kennedy Jr. podcast in June 2023. That’s when the penny finally dropped.

Here, Katherine delves into far greater detail.

CJ Hopkins has described how the political is disguised as the medical:

The Monster - Lies are Unbekoming

Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 But the most significant difference between 20th-Century totalitarianism and this nascent, global totalitarianism is how New Normal totalitarianism “pathologizes” its political nature, effectively rendering itself invisible, and thus immune to political opposition. Whereas 20th-Century totalitarianism wore its politics on its sleeve, New Normal totalitarianism presents itself as a non-ideological (i.e., supra-political) reaction to a global public health emergency.

Katherine, however, frames it a bit differently: in fact, it’s the military that is disguised as the medical.

With thanks to Katherine Watt.

Bailiwick News | Katherine Watt | Substack

Analogy

Imagine a large corporate office building that was once clearly labeled as a security company. Over time, the company gradually rebranded itself as a health and wellness consulting firm, keeping the same internal security operations but now presenting them through the lens of employee wellness programs. The security cameras are now called "health monitoring devices," the security badges are "wellness passes," and the security guards are "health compliance officers."

Nothing about their core operations changed - they still monitor, control access, and maintain security protocols - but now everything is presented and justified through the language of health and wellness. Employees who don't participate in the "wellness program" lose access to certain parts of the building or company resources, even though the restrictions are essentially the same as the old security protocols.

This mirrors the central argument here about how military operations have been rebranded and repackaged as public health initiatives, while maintaining their core control mechanisms but with different terminology and justifications.

12-point summary

1. The Merger of Military and Public Health The fundamental concept presented is that public health has been transformed into a military operation, where health initiatives serve as a cover for military actions. This represents a significant shift from traditional warfare to a system where public health language, laws, and procedures are used to implement military-style control over populations.

2. The Kill Box Strategy The military concept of a "Kill Box" - typically a defined geographic area for coordinated military attacks - has been adapted to encompass the entire world. This global Kill Box is described as having no geographical limits, no time constraints, and targeting all people, using three main weapons: informational (propaganda), psychological (fear), and biological/chemical (labeled as medical products).

3. Financial Control Mechanism A hierarchical financial control system operates from the Bank for International Settlements down through various levels of government and institutions. This system uses access to financial services as a coercion tool, making compliance with health directives a requirement for maintaining business operations and employment.

4. Evolution of the System The described system evolved from obvious warfare methods to more subtle approaches, with a significant shift in the 1960s toward using pharmaceuticals and medical products as weapons. This change provided better plausible deniability and legal protection compared to traditional warfare methods.

5. Legal Framework Development A complex legal framework was developed through various acts and amendments from 1969 onward, creating systems for emergency authorizations, liability protections, and the reclassification of products from military to medical usage. This framework effectively shields manufacturers, government entities, and individuals from liability while bypassing traditional safety requirements.

6. Role of International Organizations The World Health Organization is described as functioning not as a health organization but as a military arm of a global governance system, working in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements and other international entities to implement worldwide control mechanisms.

7. State vs Federal Control A growing tension exists between state and federal authority, with states increasingly passing laws to protect informed consent and consumer safety. These efforts are actively opposed by global entities, as evidenced by the October 2022 report criticizing state laws that limit public health measures.

8. The Liability Shield A comprehensive system of liability protection was established, beginning with the 1986 National Vaccine Program and expanding through various acts and programs. This system redirects injury claims to special compensation programs while protecting manufacturers and administrators from legal consequences.

9. The Testing Protocol Various disease outbreaks (SARS 2003, MERS 2006, H1N1 2009) served as test runs for the system, allowing refinement of response protocols and control mechanisms. These events helped establish patterns for future implementations of emergency measures.

10. The Financial Cascade A sophisticated system of financial control operates through multiple levels, from international banking institutions down to local organizations. This system uses access to financial services as a mechanism to enforce compliance with public health directives.

11. Emergency Powers Structure The system operates through a series of emergency declarations that automatically trigger transfers of power from sovereign governments to international organizations, particularly when public health emergencies of international concern are declared.

12. Product Classification Shift A significant change occurred in how products are classified, with materials previously designated as military items being reclassified as medical products. This shift is exemplified by the recent Pfizer case where products were revealed to be Department of Defense prototypes rather than traditional vaccines.

30 Questions & Answers

1. What is the basic concept of the "Kill Box" and how has it been adapted for public health?

The Kill Box is described as a military term for establishing a geographic space or three-dimensional area for a military attack by air and surface to kill people within it, then dismantle the framework and move to the next campaign. This concept emerged through Todd Calendar's January 30, 2022 interview on Elizabeth Elite's podcast called Truth for Health.

The DOD and WHO have adapted this concept by attempting to establish the entire world as their geographic terrain, all people as their target population, and the duration as permanent. The implementation uses three types of weapons: informational (propaganda and censorship), psychological (fear and terrorism), and chemical/biological/radiological/nuclear weapons labeled as pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

2. How has public health been "militarized" according to the presented information?

Public health has been transformed into a military front where public health language and laws are used to conduct military campaigns. The military has been restructured into what's described as a public health front or Potemkin village, effectively merging military operations with public health initiatives.

This militarization became more pronounced through various legislative acts, including the 1983 Public Health Service Act amendment and the establishment of public health emergencies programs under the 1944 law that had originally set up the Public Health Service as a branch of the military.

3. What are the three main weapons described in the global campaign?

The first two weapons are described as informational (encompassing propaganda and censorship) and psychological (involving fear and terrorism, specifically making people afraid and compelling them to listen to government authorities).

The third category consists of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons, which are labeled in their campaign as pharmaceuticals and vaccines but are described as actually being toxins and pathogens.

4. How does the concept of "plausible deniability" factor into the described system?

The pharmaceutical method is described as primarily useful because it provides easier plausible deniability and legal impunity compared to traditional warfare methods. This approach allows the achievement of similar goals without leaving obvious evidence of responsibility.

Traditional methods like orchestrated armed conflicts and financial depressions were described as being loud, messy, and destructive to infrastructure, making plausible deniability difficult. The pharmaceutical approach began in the mid-60s as a more subtle method of achieving similar objectives.

5. What is meant by the term "Potemkin village" in relation to public health?

The term Potemkin village is used to describe how the military has been transformed into a public health front, creating a facade that masks its true nature and purpose. This transformation allows military operations to be conducted under the guise of public health initiatives.

The concept is directly tied to the broader militarization of public health, where public health language and laws are used as a cover for military campaigns, creating an appearance that differs from the actual operation being conducted.

6. How are financial systems described as mechanisms of control?

The control system starts at the top with the Bank for International Settlements, which can use its control over federal central banks and access to financial systems. This cascades down through state governments, national governments, local municipal entities, school districts, and hospitals.

The mechanism operates through a compliance-based system where following directives regarding masking, testing, isolation, and injections results in continued financial access necessary for business operations or employment. Non-compliance can result in being cut off from these essential financial services.

7. What role does informed consent play in the described framework?

Informed consent is effectively eliminated by reclassifying people who could potentially be carrying a disease as presumptive national security threats. This reclassification places them on a war footing, allowing authorities to bypass normal consent requirements.

The framework is structured to shield products, weapons, people involved, and government entities from criminal and civil liability while eliminating traditional informed consent protections through this security threat classification system.

8. What significant change in approach occurred in the 1960s?

Prior to the 1960s, the described system primarily operated through orchestrated armed conflicts and financial depressions, which were noted as being loud, messy, and destructive to infrastructure. In the mid-1960s, the approach shifted to inducing suicide and homicide by fraudulently labeling poisons as medicines or vaccines.

This shift made it easier to maintain plausible deniability and legal impunity while achieving similar objectives. The new approach involved telling people that submitting to this poisoning process was their civic duty, a message that continued through to recent times with variations like "do this or you're gonna kill your grandma."

9. How did the 1983 Public Health Service Act amendments change the landscape?

The 1983 Public Health Service Act amendment established the public health emergencies program under the 1944 law that had originally set up the Public Health Service as a military branch. This amendment created the foundational platform for public health emergencies.

Additionally, Congress and Reagan established a $30 million slush fund, which has continued under different names and was still being funded as recently as the NDAA and Consolidated Appropriations Act in December 2022.

10. What was the significance of the 1986 National Vaccine Program?

The 1986 National Vaccine Program and National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act established liability exemption for manufacturers and created a separate compensation program for anyone injured by vaccines. This program served as a model for future initiatives.

This framework was later used as the model for the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program during COVID, establishing a precedent for how vaccine-related injuries would be handled outside the normal legal system.

11. How did events in 1997-98 alter the emergency use authorization framework?

In 1997-98, the emergency use authorization program was established, coinciding with the transfer of CBR weapons stockpile from DOD classification to HHS or CDC classification and control. The products remained the same, but their classification and control were shifted between agencies.

During this period, public concern about UN-approved anthrax vaccines being used on military troops and their adverse effects led to a two-step legislative process. Congress first passed a law in November restricting unauthorized product testing on military troops, but three days later passed another law expanding the program's target from military troops to the entire American population.

12. What changes occurred in response to the 2001 events?

The 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force effectively put the country into a permanent state of war - the global war on terror - with every other country in the world. This created a situation with no geographic limitation, no time limitation, and no identified enemy other than terror, making everyone in the world a presumptive combatant or enemy target.

This period also saw the implementation of the Patriot Act, the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act, and the Homeland Security Act. These acts further merged various cabinet agencies including DHS, DOJ, HHS, and the Department of Defense.

13. How did the system evolve between 2003-2009?

From 2003 to 2009, there were numerous executive orders, additional statutes, and appropriations related to these programs. Agencies issued extensive regulations and guidance reports to state, local, and tribal authorities and law enforcement, informing them that under a public health emergency, they would be subordinated to federal military authority.

During this period, the FDA issued multiple guidance documents for industry, distributed to pharmaceuticals, academic organizations, and NGOs regarding experimental products like vaccines, gene therapies, and biologics. They also conducted test runs including 2003 SARS, 2006 MERS, and 2009 H1N1.

14. How does the Bank for International Settlements fit into the described framework?

The Bank for International Settlements sits at the top of the financial coercion cascade, wielding control over other federal central banks and access to financial systems. This position allows it to influence the entire chain of financial control down to the local level.

It operates as part of a joint project alongside the US Department of Defense, Federal Reserve, World Health Organization, and United Nations, though the WHO is described as a subsidiary of the UN. This structure enables the implementation of financial control mechanisms throughout the system.

15. What is the significance of the 1969 law regarding chemical and biological warfare?

The 1969 law (50 USC, Chapter 32) established the chemical and biological warfare program, introducing key terms like "protective," "prophylactic," and "defensive" to justify the program's existence. These terms were specifically chosen to create loopholes in international treaties prohibiting biological and chemical weapons.

The law's significance lies in its false characterization of biologically active products as protective or defensive, despite their intrinsically aggressive and toxic nature. This created the foundation for disciplines like toxicology, pharmacokinetics, and genotoxicity studies.

16. How do international health regulations factor into the described system?

The international health regulations, particularly the 2005 amendments that entered force in June 2007, called on national governments to strengthen their domestic laws and fund programs for surveillance, testing, detention, and quarantine during international disease outbreaks. While presented as protecting international trade from disruptions, their real intent is described as transferring sovereign government power to the WHO and BIS.

The regulations automatically trigger when a public health emergency of international concern is declared, with Congress, US presidents, and the Cabinet complying with WHO demands. These regulations are currently undergoing another round of amendments described as making them "worse."

17. What role does the Federal Reserve play in the described framework?

The Federal Reserve's role began significantly with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which is described as when the project "kicked into higher gear." It operates as part of the coordinating committee alongside the Department of Defense and other global entities.

The Federal Reserve functions within the larger framework of financial control, working in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements to implement the financial aspects of the system's control mechanisms.

18. How are liability protections structured in this system?

The liability protection structure began with the 1986 National Vaccine Program and National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which created liability exemptions for manufacturers and funneled injury claims into a separate compensation program. This model was later expanded during COVID through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

The system shields products and weapons from product liability, protects involved individuals from criminal and civil liability, and provides government funders, developers, and regulators protection from criminal prosecution under other existing laws.

19. What is the significance of the "other transactions authority"?

The other transactions authority was revealed through Pfizer's April 2022 motion to dismiss whistleblower Brook Jackson's False Claims Act case. Under this authority, Pfizer argued their product wasn't a vaccine but a DOD prototype, meaning they weren't obligated to conduct valid clinical trials or prove safety and efficacy.

The US government endorsed this view on October 4, 2022, filing a statement of interest supporting the motion to dismiss, confirming that clinical trials were never material or necessary for DOD to pay contractors for producing and distributing what are described as bio weapons labeled as COVID-19 vaccines.

20. How does the state versus federal control dynamic work in this system?

States, provinces, counties, and towns have begun passing their own laws protecting informed consent and consumer safety, which the described globalists oppose. This was evidenced by a report released in October 2022 titled "State Laws Limiting Public Health Protections Hazardous for Our Health."

The tension between state and federal control involves Article 10 of the Constitution, with states working to reclaim their authority. The text suggests that increasing state control and using Article 10 to reclaim state authority are viewed as useful tools for challenging the described system.

21. What is the relationship between military classification and HHS/CDC classification?

In 1997-98, the CBR weapons stockpile was transferred from DOD classification to HHS or CDC classification and control. This transfer is described as being primarily a re-labeling and re-homing of the same products, rather than any fundamental change in the products themselves.

The reclassification represents a key moment in the merger between military and public health systems, where the same materials were simply given different designations while maintaining their essential nature.

22. How are test programs described as being implemented?

Test programs were conducted through various disease outbreaks, including 2003 SARS, 2006 MERS, and 2009 H1N1. These events served as trial runs for the larger system being developed.

The FDA during this period issued guidance for industry documents to pharmaceuticals, academic organizations, and NGOs about how they would handle experimental products including vaccines, gene therapies, and biologics, suggesting these test programs were part of a larger implementation strategy.

23. What role do pharmaceutical aspects play in the system?

Pharmaceutical aspects are described as being central to the system's operation because they provide better plausible deniability and legal impunity compared to traditional warfare methods. The pharmaceutical method allows for achieving similar goals without leaving obvious evidence of responsibility.

All biologically active products are described as being intrinsically aggressive and toxic, leading to the development of disciplines like toxicology, pharmacokinetics, genotoxicity, and drug-drug interaction studies to understand and manage these effects.

24. How does the financial coercion cascade operate?

The cascade begins with the Bank for International Settlements at the top, flowing down through federal central banks, state governments, national governments, local municipal entities, school districts, and hospitals. This structure creates a comprehensive system of financial control.

Access to financial services is tied to compliance with directives regarding masking, testing, isolation, and injections. Those who comply receive the financial access needed to operate businesses or maintain employment, while non-compliance can result in being cut off from these essential services.

25. What is the significance of the October 2022 report regarding state laws?

The October 2022 report titled "State Laws Limiting Public Health Protections Hazardous for Our Health" represents opposition to states passing their own laws protecting informed consent and consumer safety. This report identifies various state actions that the described globalists oppose.

The report's release indicates growing tension between state-level efforts to maintain autonomy and the broader system's attempt to maintain centralized control, particularly regarding public health measures and individual rights.

26. What is the described relationship between the WHO and military organizations?

The World Health Organization is characterized not as a health organization but as a military organization due to the described merger between public health and military operations. It's specifically described as the military arm of the "One World Government" being established.

The WHO operates as part of a joint project between the US Department of Defense, Federal Reserve, and Bank for International Settlements, while being technically a subsidiary of the United Nations.

27. How do various government agencies interact within this framework?

Government agencies underwent significant merging through various acts in the early 2000s, including the Patriot Act and Homeland Security Act. This merger included DHS, DOJ, HHS, and the Department of Defense, effectively combining their operations under the same framework.

The agencies operate in a hierarchical structure where, during public health emergencies, state, local, and tribal authorities become subordinated to federal military authority, creating a unified chain of command.

28. What role does the UN play in the described system?

The United Nations is described as being part of the larger globalist structure, with the World Health Organization operating as its subsidiary. However, the text indicates that "globalists" don't like constitutions and charters, suggesting tension between formal international structures and desired control mechanisms.

The UN's role appears to be more formal than functional, with the WHO and Bank for International Settlements taking more active roles in implementing the described system.

29. How are local and tribal authorities positioned within this framework?

Local and tribal authorities receive guidance reports and regulations informing them that under a public health emergency, they are subordinated to federal military authority. This positioning effectively removes their autonomous decision-making power during declared emergencies.

These authorities become part of the implementation chain for various measures, while being subject to the same financial coercion mechanisms that affect other levels of government and institutions.

30. What is the relationship between the DOD and public health agencies?

The Department of Defense operates in close coordination with public health agencies through what's described as a militarization of public health. This relationship was formalized through various legislative acts and the transfer of classification authority for certain materials from DOD to HHS/CDC.

The DOD's role is particularly evident in the development and deployment of what are termed "medical countermeasures," as revealed in the Pfizer case where products were classified as DOD prototypes rather than traditional vaccines or medications.

