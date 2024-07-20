What is actually happening is, a dominant power — a globally hegemonic dominant power in our case — is eliminating internal resistance throughout the territory it occupies, which in our case happens to be the whole planet. Any and all forms of internal resistance. The character of the resistance makes no difference … Islamic fundamentalism, Christian fundamentalism, neo-nationalism, “populism,” socialism, whatever. Any form of resistance that interferes with the consolidation of its global hegemony and commodification of virtually everything. – CJ Hopkins

Covid was a planned and coordinated geo-political act of Empire.

It wasn’t an accident, a leak or a pangolin.

By the end of 2022, they killed 30.9 million people.

We all know someone who has died in the last four years from a sudden heart problem or a cancer, the turbo kind, or a litany of other conditions.

We all know many more injured, disabled and maimed.

Those of us that know what is going on watch those around us regurgitate their spoon fed talking points.

Rancourt and his team has just published an incredibly important study calculating excess death and looking at causality.

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t “the virus.”

Conclusion

We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.

– Rancourt, Hickey and Linard.

Here are the key points:

The study covered about 35% of the global population across six continents. For 93 countries with sufficient data, the overall excess all-cause mortality rate in 2020-2022 was 0.392 ± 0.002% of the 2021 population. This rate projects to about 30.9 ± 0.2 million excess deaths globally for 2020-2022. The study estimates 16.9 million COVID-19-vaccine-associated deaths globally up to December 30, 2022. Large differences in mortality rates between countries are observed, which the authors argue are incompatible with a viral pandemic spread hypothesis. 28 out of 79 countries show persistent excess mortality into 2023. The authors conclude that the excess mortality is inconsistent with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as the primary cause of death. They propose three primary causes for the excess mortality: a) Biological stress from pandemic mandates and socio-economic changes b) Non-COVID-19 medical interventions c) COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts The authors argue that the mortality patterns reflect government-caused disruptions and assaults against populations rather than a viral pandemic. They estimate that such disruptions in the modern world can produce a global all-ages mortality rate of >0.1% of population per year.

Margaret Anna Alice

This is a point I continually try to drive home to those who have difficulty grasping the banality of desk-murdering—to adapt Christopher Browning’s term from Ordinary Men, where he writes:

“Their jobs frequently consisted of tiny steps in the overall killing process, and they performed them in a routine manner, never seeing the victims their actions affected. Segmented, routinized, and depersonalized, the job of the bureaucrat or specialist—whether it involved confiscating property, scheduling trains, drafting legislation, sending telegrams, or compiling lists—could be performed without confronting the reality of mass murder.”

Louis Rossmann (Right to Repair) recently said something in a video that popped out at me because it such a perfect description for this phenomenon:

“It doesn’t have to be a conspiracy when incentives align.” (youtube.com/watch?v=eS698R-bxuc)

Based on the study, here is a list of the top 10 countries by percentage increase in excess mortality for the period 2020-2022, including their excess mortality figures:

Ecuador (ECU) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 35.89%

Excess Mortality: 81,814 Kuwait (KWT) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 31.35%

Excess Mortality: 7,052 Mexico (MEX) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 31.21%

Excess Mortality: 709,033 North Macedonia (MKD) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 30.60%

Excess Mortality: 17,952 Albania (ALB) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 28.77%

Excess Mortality: 18,117 Russia (RUS) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 26.08%

Excess Mortality: 1,340,131 Colombia (COL) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 25.49%

Excess Mortality: 190,870 Azerbaijan (AZE) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 24.95%

Excess Mortality: 42,605 Bulgaria (BGR) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 24.93%

Excess Mortality: 77,376 Armenia (ARM) Percentage Increase in Excess Mortality : 33.19%

Excess Mortality: 24,095

Iain Davis

All governments in all major economies are avid enthusiasts of SDGs, biosecurity, digitalisation, tokenisation, the censorship of "disinformation," CBDC (digital money), population surveillance and, most crucially, global governance under the auspices of the United Nations (UN)….This suggests oligarch control external of international relations and conflicts. There is evidence of supranational sovereignty and political authority being exercised, right now, by a global network that operates beyond the reach of national governments”…

Quite evidently, there is very real and bitter conflict between nations and it is causing immense suffering. In fact, one of our chief concerns is that the transition to a MWO will cause significantly more suffering.

What we are saying is that there is no disagreement on the pillars from any quarter. But this is no claim that national governments are “all in it together.” On the contrary, the fact that there is both conflict and, at the same time, global agreement on the pillars, suggests a “geopolitical reality” that no member of the multipolar fan club seemingly wants to discuss.

Agreement on the pillars does not suggest all national governments are of one, single hive mind. It suggests that governments do not control the global governance system. They are subject to it, just like the rest of us. The best they can achieve is "partner" status. And they are not senior partners.

The pillars did not originate with national governments. The pillars were mapped out by public-private globalist think tanks and international organisations that serve the interests of oligarchs.

Here is a list of the top 10 countries by absolute number of excess deaths for the period 2020-2022:

United States (USA) Excess Mortality: 1,392,962 Russia (RUS) Excess Mortality: 1,340,131 Brazil (BRA) Excess Mortality: 843,047 Mexico (MEX) Excess Mortality: 709,033 Italy (ITA) Excess Mortality: 303,446 Germany (DEU) Excess Mortality: 264,713 South Africa (ZAF) Excess Mortality: 248,980 United Kingdom (GBR) Excess Mortality: 244,415 Colombia (COL) Excess Mortality: 190,870 Spain (ESP) Excess Mortality: 188,935

