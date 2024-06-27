In response to the wonderful interview I did with Jayne Evans, a reader posted this comment (thanks Kathy!).

There is this awesome woman (Melissa Kupsch) in Australia who just opened a Homeopathic school and is in the process of opening her own Homeopathic hospital. https://rmdycollective.org/

I like following threads and I thought this one was especially worth following. I’m rarely disappointed when I do.

It’s clear to me that Melissa is a busy mother, homeopath, teacher, influencer and more, and she reminds me of the adage “if you want something done, just ask a busy person.”

The work of training new healers and amplifying the newly awakening forces against reductionist Cartel Medicine, is vitally important and it’s wonderful to see it done here in Australia, which is at the heart Empire’s new global medical totalitarianism. Right in Goliath’s backyard.

I’m very grateful that Melissa made the time for this interview.

With thanks to Melissa Kupsch.

1. Melissa, can you please tell us about your background and journey that led you to where you are today as a passionate advocate for holistic health and homeopathy.

Sure! I started off in a Naturopathy degree – my dad is a doctor, and my mum is alternative (hippie) so naturopathy was my middle ground as I truly loved both. I was 2 years into my studies and my sister had a chronic health condition that would land her in hospital every few months. Despite ALL of the modalities that we employed, she could not break this cycle where if she had sex, she would get a UTI infection so severe it would enter her blood stream and she’d be hospitalised. A very intense condition for a 16-year-old girl, and it had been going on for over 5 years despite the best treatment we could possibly find. Whilst I was studying, I had a lecturer who used to tell me that he believed I would make a great homeopath. At the time I didn’t know what homeopathy was, so I fobbed off his comments. One day he said it to me while my sister was sick in hospital. I said to him right, that’s it. If you can cure my sister’s chronic condition with homeopathy, I will change my degree over. He was delighted. He met with her the next week in a coffee shop, he asked her ALL manner of questions about her personal life, her health, her history, her emotions, our family medical history. A real detective as it were about my sister’s WHOLE health. At the end of the consult, he prescribed a bottle of drops - Staphysagria. A homeopathic remedy. She took this twice a day, and the changes that unfolded were immediate. Needless to say, she broke that cycle of getting UTI’s and went on to have a healthy life and family. And I did indeed come good on my promise to change my degree over to be a homeopath.

2. For those who may be unfamiliar, how would you explain what homeopathy is and how it works to stimulate the body's innate healing abilities?

Homeopathy is an energetic system of medicine. Many people know and acknowledge that energy underpins the functioning of the human body. We break down cells, atoms, subatomic particles etc. to the tiniest building blocks, and we realise, we’re mostly empty space and some vibrating energy. At the moment of conception when the sperm reaches the egg, we see under the microscope the zinc spark. A flash of light. Energy. This is a divine energetic force that goes forward to grow a baby from scratch - knowing how to knit together eyeballs, a spinal cord, fingers and toes. In homeopathy we call this the Vital Force. If we understand that energy precedes matter, we know the power of energy to influence the functioning of the human body. It is energy that can alter that divine blueprint in a safe and holistic way.

So, the essence of homeopathy? We harness the vibration of specific substances from nature – plants, animal sources, minerals – we take them into a pharmacy and through dilution and succussion, can retain the energy of the substances without any risk of toxicity, and we use this to trigger the vital force into healing. The body only knows how to heal, but sometimes it needs that divine energy, that stimulus input.

3. The Flexner Report played a significant role in shaping modern medical education and led to the suppression of homeopathy in the early 20th century. How do you think this historical event continues to impact the perception and practice of homeopathy today?

Unfortunately, the suppression and corruption continues. There was a famous NHMRC report on homeopathy in 2015 which sparked complaints to the Commonwealth Ombudsman of how it was handled. There has been such attack on homeopathy since then in the media and through certain lobbying groups, that many universities have removed homeopathy from their curriculum.

If homeopathy is no longer taught, then this healing art would die out quickly! Luckily there are many great people around the world who persist in teaching despite any roadblocks.

4. Despite the evidence supporting homeopathy, skepticism and criticism persist. How do you respond to those who dismiss homeopathy as pseudoscience or placebo?

I don’t often engage with sceptics to be honest; I feel like most people who approach me are already on board and understand! It helps that most of them have experienced the power of homeopathy in one way or another or know someone close to them who has. In the last 5 years, I believe some vibrational shift has occurred in the world where suddenly, the essence of mind body medicine almost seems obvious now. People are realising the psychosomatic links between so many different dis-eases, illnesses etc. We certainly are going through a collective revelation, and at the same time watching the downfall of unnecessary symptom suppressive medicine. Suddenly, it feels like everyone wants to get to the true root of their issues. And the root, is usually energetic.

5. You’ve shared a fascinating story about your own experience with the homeopathic remedy Ignatia and how it unexpectedly brought up deeply held emotions related to your parents' divorce. What does this experience teach us about the mind-body connection and the role of homeopathy in addressing unresolved emotional traumas?

What it teaches us is that the body doesn’t forget, the spirit can hold these wounds that we consciously may not be aware of. Especially things from childhood that come back up to rear their head. The power of homeopathy is so obvious in these cases, where someone takes a well indicated remedy, then that night they are flooded with dreams of past events. Memories start resurfacing of unresolved issues, tears start welling, and people will always say to me, “wow, I didn’t realize I had ever held onto that.” What it tells us is that the human being is divinely intelligent, and can store away traumatic events or suppressed emotions, for years until they are able to be released. I don’t know of any modality that releases them quicker or easier, than through homeopathy.

6. As a mother of three young boys, how do you integrate homeopathy into your family's wellness routine, especially for common childhood illnesses?

I’m a pretty hands-off mother when it comes to treating my boys, only giving homeopathics when I can see their body really needs a boost to navigate an acute illness. I have my own first aid kit at home, which I would recommend should be a staple in every home, a homeopathic first aid kit of some kind. With each acute that pops up, I match the symptoms to the best fitting remedy, and begin dosing. If it’s a more chronic issue, I would book in to see a homeopath.

7. Let's talk about homeoprophylaxis, the homeopathic approach to disease prevention. How does it differ from vaccination and what evidence supports its effectiveness?

Essentially homeoprophylaxis is giving the ENERGY of the dis-ease to a person to that their energetic body is already exposed to it, so when they come into contact with that pathogen in real life, their body already recognises it and has a defence mechanism activated. The roots of homeoprophylaxis were born out of Samuel Hahnemanns (founder of Homeopathy and previously medical physician) findings that people who had been dosing with Belladonna were not susceptible to Scarlett fever, which was at the time taking many lives. He realised that the Belladonna was affording them protection, because it covered the symptoms also associated with this infectious dis-ease – whatever the vector truly was.

Since then, a few governments around the world have adopted their own homeoprophylaxis regimes. The most notable would be in Cuba, where millions of people took a homeoprophylactic preparation for leptospirosis. The results were unambiguous and in support of homeopathy, so Cuba continued to develop its HP programs.

8. For parents considering alternatives to conventional vaccines, what advice would you offer as they navigate this complex and often controversial decision?

Dr Isaac Golden is an Australian homeopath who has done immense research into this area and developed his own protocol. I would visit his website www.homstudy.net and read the research and look at his published works! It is a topic that sparks more debate, fears and controversy than any other.

9. You’ve mentioned that homeopathy can be a powerful tool for addressing vaccine injuries. Can you share more about how homeopathic remedies can help individuals heal from adverse reactions to vaccines?

We use homeopathy in such an individualized manner, so it will differ from case to case as to what is appropriate. However, there are a few dominant approaches, such as CEASE therapy developed by Dr Tinus Smits, or isopathic detox approaches using individual remedies. So if someone had a jab and experienced an adverse reaction, they could take the homeopathic equivalent of that substance, and it may trigger the vital force as the energy mirrors back up to the body, and through the principles of ‘like cures like’ the body may be able to mount a healing response. It will depend on the body’s vital energy in how it can respond. The other approach, is classical homeopathy – where we look at the patient in their totality. Looking at their whole case history. A brilliant case of this is detailed in Amy Lansky’s book – Impossible Cure. As a NASA researcher, Amy left no stone unturned in the search for healing for her son with an autism diagnosis. It was the remedy Carcinosin, through which she saw such immense healing.

10. Shifting to your work with women's health and fertility, what are some of the most remarkable healing transformations you've witnessed in your practice?

Many couples are experiencing fertility issues and unfortunately that number continues to grow. We are living lives so out of sync with nature for one, but pharmaceutical suppression of our reproductive cycles is having a big impact. With homeopathy, we can trigger that internal healing of the vital force, which can find its balance once again, often leading to pregnancies.

My favourite stories are of those where couples were told, they would never conceive. One of my patients was let go from a fertility clinic and told they would no longer continue cycles as she wasn’t releasing eggs, and it would be an impossibility for them to get pregnant. In Australia, it is so rare to be turned away from a fertility clinic! Usually it would be, if you have the money, we will keep running back-to-back cycles for as long as you want! This couple didn’t give up, she started searching natural ways to cause ovulation, found homeopathy, found me. Within 4 months they were pregnant naturally and now enjoy life with their gorgeous son. My prayer for those experiencing these struggles would be – don’t give up. If you haven’t tried homeopathy yet, research it. There are answers out there, sometimes they are hard to find, and unfortunately, we live in a society that has made things more difficult than they need to be.

11. Many readers may be surprised to learn about the projected decline in sperm counts and its implications for future fertility. How can homeopathy support reproductive health for both men and women?

It all comes back to that divine balance within. We need less toxins, less stress, less unnatural lifestyles. We have settled for so much less than we deserve! But – when your body is really off track- and dis-ease is presenting itself, or low sperm counts etc. – we want to use homeopathy to match the dis-ease state in the hopes that the body will cancel out the symptoms and trigger that healing response. Now this isn’t always easy and straight shooting, the person does have to watch to change their life and energy. If they have a history of being angry, irritable, feeding off drama etc. – they have to be willing to let go of ALL toxicity, trauma etc. the homeopathy will absolutely help release this, but some people aren’t truly ready for what it takes to heal from within. Luckily, homeopathy can still do quite a lot even without someone’s conscious efforts!

12. You've transitioned from being a practitioner to also becoming an educator in the field of homeopathy. What inspired you to start teaching and what is your vision for the future of homeopathic education?

I began to teach when I became so busy in practice and realised, I could teach a short version of what I have learned, so that naturopaths and other health professionals working in fertility could add this layer to their practice. From there I realised, the people signing up to my short course were falling so hard in love with homeopathy and seeing its results, that they wanted to know ALL the foundations and how to heal all manner of complex conditions. From here, I felt that starting an Academy of Homeopathy was the only way! I partnered with 2 other homeopaths who are top of their field. My gifting is often in my simple explanations, I am good at teaching concepts in ways that people truly understand, whilst the other 2 – Peter and Jean – bring their decades of expertise as homeopaths and as university lecturers. This is how the RMDY Academy of Homeopathy was born.

13. Can you tell us about the courses you offer for those interested in learning more about homeopathy, both for personal use and for those considering a career as a homeopathic practitioner?

We have a 2-year academy starting this September which we are so excited about – open worldwide! We so far have 350 students officially signed up. That’s 350 people going out into the world who will HEAL their community. We are a profession in absolute demand while the world continues to wake up to the reality of our world and how our body’s truly function. It is my dream, that one day we would have as many homeopaths as we do doctors. Homeopaths – to look after all of the chronic dis-eases, mental health, trauma, addictions, preventative medicine – and then allopathic doctors who can continue to do their lifesaving work when the body really needs it. It is my hope that we wouldn’t have anywhere near as many surgeries going on if we knew how the body worked and healed throughout our lives!

14. What projects are you currently focused on and how can interested readers stay connected with you and your work in revitalizing the practice of homeopathy?

Our 2-year academy is my predominant focus for the next 2 years, but I do a lot of educational videos on Instagram via @thathomeopath.

Melissa Kupsch 🌾 Homeopath (@thathomeopath) • Instagram photos and videos

My 5-year plan? To open RMDY Ranch’s. Buying land, having regenerative farms operating next to alternative schools for kids, with a healing centre present for people to come to study and practice. The next decade is going to be a very interesting one, and we plan to do what we can to safeguard the future of humanity. Farming, schooling and health are my top 3 priorities- and would love to see this model rolled out around the world. Whilst these are strange times we are living in, tough times for many, I believe if we band together we can create something utterly beautiful.

RMDY Academy of Homeopathy

Visit: www.rmdyacademy.org

Email: academy@rmdycollective.org

