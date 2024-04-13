I know little about endometriosis and less about homeopathy.

Then I came across Jayne, it might have been via a comment to one of my interviews.

I realised that she knew a thing or two, of three, about both subjects, so I invited her to an interview.

I’m so glad I did, and that she agreed, as there is so much here to learn from her.

Far too many women suffer with endo, and Cartel Medicine knows only how to manipulate and take advantage of that suffering. There are other ways as we will soon see.

Far too many people (me included) know nothing of homeopathy. What we do know is a construction. Indeed, our ignorance has been constructed once again. Agnotology.

This exchange will help with deconstructing some of that ignorance.

Turns out we are in the middle of Homeopathy Awareness Week.

This interview was meant to be.

With thanks to Jayne Evans.

1. Jayne, tell us about your health journey and how it led you to study homeopathy and nutritional medicine.

I suffered with severe menstrual pain for years. It got particularly bad in my early ‘30’s. I went to many different doctors for 5 years with no resulting diagnosis except IBS – a diagnosis given when nothing else can be determined. I was becoming immune to over the counter painkillers and was given a prescription for Voltaren. I was in the doctor’s surgery getting a repeat prescription and said this is so good at managing pain, the doctor replied “it is good but if you are going to take for any length of time, we’ll need to look at giving you another medication to protect your stomach” This is when the light bulb went off in my head to start looking at alternatives.

My journey is on my website:

I had received some natural therapy treatments over the years including a naturopath who prescribed $100’s of dollars’ worth of supplements to take and a homeopath who sold me a remedy for $7. I had started to study Naturopathy in the ‘90’s but after the first module I asked myself why I was studying to prescribe lots of supplements to people when I myself, baulked at the cost of doing so. So I switched my focus to homœopathy.

2. Your personal story with endometriosis is a powerful one. How did your own struggles influence your path as a practitioner?

I know firsthand now that pharmaceutical medicine cannot help long term, it cannot cure. Cure is a 4 letter word that is not allowed to be used in medicine but it ought to be. Conventional medicine cannot cure, this is why establishment gets so upset about people claiming they have been cured of a disease.

In addition to my endometriosis history, I also experienced firsthand the emotional issues of infertility. My husband was not really supportive of me seeking help to become pregnant.

We didn’t use any birth control during out 8 years of marriage. It took 4 years to conceive my son, 3 years later I finally fell pregnant again only to miscarry at 14 weeks. My husband left me after this to seek someone younger to have children with. I decided no-one should have to go through that and enrolled in The Baby Maker Program, this helped me to heal as well as I realised that my miscarriage was due to a hypothyroid state which is quite common postpartum and quite easy to fix with natural medicine.

3. Many people are unfamiliar with homeopathy. In simple terms, how would you explain what homeopathic medicine is and how it works?

Homœopathy is an energetic medicine. The purpose of the remedy is to stimulate the organism to heal itself, to correct the energy imbalance that created the symptoms. The symptoms are the language the body uses to express the imbalance and try to correct itself.

4. Skeptics often label homeopathy as pseudoscience. How do you respond to those criticisms, especially in light of your own experiences?

The history of homeopathy and nature cure is well covered by the schools I have studied with and skeptics are an issue that goes back centuries. Even Samuel Hahnemann (the founder of homœopathy) himself experienced the onslaught of skeptics, and had to constantly move town as he was driven out by the Apothecaries for making his own medicine and by doctors that were jealous of his success in treating people therefore being a threat to their livelihood. That was in the late 1700’s and early 1800’s!

The American Homœopathic Association was founded in 1845 and the American Medical Association in 1847 to directly oppose the AHA. Pharmaceutical companies provided financial incentive for the AMA’s journal, providing they had exclusive rights to advertising in those journals. Then the Flexner Report in 1910, funded by the Rockefeller and Carnegie Institutes closed down many schools that taught medicine outside of their influential parameters.

In modern times, Wikipedia has had an ongoing campaign to push the idea that homœopathy is pseudoscience with skeptics constantly re-writing entries put up by well established homoeopaths. Dana Ullman (you can find him here on Substack too) tried for years to keep pace with them until Wikipedia banned him. A private wiki was written but this doesn’t come up in search engines. You can look at it here:

and compare it to what’s on Wikipedia.

Just like with awareness campaigns for the GMC, the public needs to educate themselves and be proactive in raising awareness of what is going on in our health care system. For those who like movies here are a few titles to get you started

Homeopathy Another Way in French with English subtitles (Free to watch)

Introducing Homeopathy New Release – Show casing many recovery stories

Just One Drop has a segment about the NHRMC report

Magic Pills explains the difficulty in getting homoeopathic research published and a segment on Homeopathy For Health in Africa

5. Endometriosis affects an estimated 1 in 10 women. What are some of the key signs and symptoms women should be aware of?

I have recently started posting my thesis about endometriosis on my Substack, there is a lot of information, covering what it is, the pathophysiology, conventional treatment, nutrition and homoeopathy so I have broken it down into different articles, the first is here:

with others scheduled throughout April.

Dysmenorrhoea (pain during menstruation) is the primary symptom being present in 50%-90% of women diagnosed, however there is much more to what could be considered a syndrome.

The pain may manifest as:

• Severe dysmenorrhoea

• Dyspareunia (painful intercourse)

• Dyschezia (pelvic pain with defecation)

• Chronic pelvic pain (CPP)

• Pain on ovulation

• Abdominal pain

Concomitant conditions include

• Irritable bowel syndrome

• Painful bladder syndrome (Interstitial cystitis)

• Repetitive kidney stones

• Vulvodynia (pain or extreme sensitivity on external genitalia)

• Sexual dysfunction and dissatisfaction

• Temporomandibular syndrome (pain or dysfunction of TMJ)

• Migraine

• Fibromyalgia

• Chronic fatigue syndrome

• Infertility

• Depression and anxiety

6. Conventional medical treatments for endometriosis like painkillers, hormonal treatments and surgery can often be unsatisfactory. How does homeopathy approach the condition differently?

Homœopathy is a truly holistic therapy that integrates mental, emotional and physical parts of your being. Conventional medications are a materialistic method of blocking and suppressing symptoms but does not address the root cause of the condition (this goes for any condition). An energy imbalance has occurred in the body, the organism is trying to correct itself but unless the conditions are perfect, it will struggle. The homœopathic prescription stimulates the organism to find this balance again.

7. You credit homeopathy not only with relieving your endometriosis symptoms, but also with enabling you to have a healthy pregnancy and child. Tell us more about that.

All conventional medications for endometriosis target fertility. It is impossible to get pregnant taking any of their offerings.

Contraceptives – put the body into a pseudo state of pregnancy, preventing pregnancy

GnRH medications – put the body into a pseudo state of menopause, therefore infertile

Hysterectomy – well try getting pregnant without a womb!

After taking these medications, the body has to detoxify them and try to find its own balance again. Infertility is highly associated with endometriosis, possibly because of these treatments. Conventionally, women will be offered assisted reproductive techniques to help them have a baby. These are cripplingly expensive and have a very low success rate – 23% live births from the healthiest women, 8% in women over 40.

I still had issues getting pregnant. It took me 4 years to become pregnant and deliver my healthy son. What was surprising about my pregnancy though is I had no morning sickness or any other pregnancy issues. Was this because I had good homeopathic treatment beforehand?

8. Nutrition plays a key role in your approach. What are some of the dietary and lifestyle factors that can impact endometriosis and fertility?

Endometriosis is an inflammatory condition so the standard considerations for reducing this apply.

Eliminate processed food, junk food, including processed oils

Really reduce sugar

Eat plenty of clean food from clean sources – meat, fat, vegetables

Limit grains as these all metabolise to glucose and drive inflammation, they may be reintroduced in limited amounts once the body has healed.

Reduce alcohol to a bare minimum

I’ve written about this in Nutrition Guidelines for Endometriosis, a scheduled post on my Substack. I have found the book “Nourishing Traditions” by Sally Fallon (1999) to be an amazing, foundational book for understanding natural food diets.

Lifestyle factors include toxin load from endocrine disrupting chemicals in our environment and becoming educated on how to eliminate these as much as possible is warranted. Exercise and fresh air is an important part of any health care regime. Along with taking care of your mental well being

9. For couples struggling to conceive, you offer a fertility mentoring program. Walk us through what that involves and how it helps optimize fertility.

I studied fertility mentoring as I had experienced these things myself and wished I had known about all this information at the time. It’s about taking the case of both the mother and father to be, assessing their health status and life style considerations. I have the woman track her menstrual cycle (I use Kindara) to observe the state of the cycle (just this can show a lot of information) and when fertile windows are recognisable. Usually people will have already had things like blood tests, etc done, which I can look at in a slightly different way than doctors who only look to see if the parameters are outside the normal range, I look at sub-optimal ranges and work to correct these. This may be with dietary changes, supplements, herbs and homœopathy. Pre-conception care is now recommended, even in the mainstream, for at least 6 months before conception.

10. Homeopathy is highly individualized, but are there certain remedies that tend to be commonly indicated for endometriosis and fertility issues?

I wrote about 40 remedies in my thesis. I’ve mentioned some under Endometriosis and Homeopathy which is a scheduled post on my Substack.

11. You've had success using homeopathy for acute situations as well, like your son's high fevers. How do you go about selecting the right remedy in those cases?

When selecting a remedy for a particular acute scenario the best thing to do is to take a piece of paper and write down what symptoms you are noticing. If you can find a peculiar symptom this helps a great deal.

For example you want to consider:

Is the patient chilly and wanting lots of blankets? (Arsenicum, Nux vomica)

Or are they hot and throwing the covers off? (Pulsatilla)

Are they thirsty? (Phosphorus) Take drinks in big gulps (Bryonia) or only sips (Arsenicum)?

Do they fret when you leave the room? (Phosphorous)

Are they very restless (Arsencium) or very drowsy (Gelsemium)

Are they irritable (Nux-vomica) or uncommonly sweet (Pulsatilla)?

I’ve written about the most common remedies to have in a home first aid kit on my Substack and tried to outline the must have symptoms for a remedy to match. In acute situations, especially with children, Aconite is my favourite remedy and I used it for “the first sign of anything” when my son was little and 9½ times out of 10 it would nip whatever it was in the bud before it developed further.

For a chronic condition, a lot more is required in selecting a remedy with mental, emotional and physical characteristics taken into account, along with the medical history of the person concerned and their immediate family.

12. There's a perception that homeopathy and conventional medicine are at odds. What are your thoughts on integrating the two approaches?

Legally I cannot tell someone to stop taking their medication. The only person who can is the prescribing physician. Old literature states that patients ought to discontinue their medication for a period of time before homeopathic treatment to allow the symptom picture to fully surface. These days to say that is liability suicide. In many cases, this may put the person into a state of aggravation. Pharmaceutical medicine suppresses symptoms, this causes the body to rebound against the intervention, requiring a higher dose to maintain the suppression. So when the medication is stopped, the rebound may occur and be uncomfortable or even dangerous. This idea is well know, with SSRI medication being a particular doosey in this regard, but all medications will do this.

Pharmaceutical medicine masks the picture and makes it harder to prescribe a homeopathic remedy as the symptoms just aren’t there. Using myself as an example. When my pain started to escalate before I found homœopathic treatment, I had severe pain on waking up the day my period started. The pain was so bad I would go into shock, with the cold clammy sweat and hallucinogenic state. I couldn’t take painkillers because of concomitant vomiting and diarrhoea. A couple of times I’d go to ER to be put on a pethadine (heavy opioid) drip. By 2pm in the afternoon the pain would completely go and I would be fine for the rest of my cycle. I now know that this is a classic picture of the remedy Lachesis. The repertory describes the symptoms – Sleeps into aggravation; Ameliorated by the flow. But at the time I didn’t know this. After taking Provera for 6 months, this picture was lost as now I had pain 3 weeks out of 4 and the pain was not always associated with bleeding, I needed a different remedy. My homeopath gave me a few remedies before one actually helped which was Lillium tigrinum, after 6 weeks the constant pain had lifted and I was back to the previous “picture” of Lachesis, so this remedy was then administered and I became well. Without the drugs confusing things, I could’ve been well much sooner.

Homœopathy can still work with conventional drugs and there is a large body or research to show that they can work together. As the body heals itself, the drugs may be tapered off and eventually discontinued (which is why you need to maintain contact with the prescriber). You are not healthy if you require a pharmaceutical for the term of your natural life. If a person is willing to stay the course, they can eventually come off all medication but in some cases, this may take a few years.

13. Despite homeopathy's long history, formal training programs seem to be declining in places like Australia. Why do you think that is, and what needs to change?

In 2015 the NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia) released a statement declaring that they had found homœopathy to not be useful in treating any disease conditions. This came after a number of years of practitioners submitting evidence to the contrary. Apparently a report was completed before this that proved homœopathy did help many conditions but the NHRMC ordered a second study to be completed and doctored the criteria to exclude nearly all the evidence previously entered into the study and basing their report on only 8 cherry picked studies.

A campaign has been ongoing since to try and have the original report made public, you won’t be surprised to know the government keeps postponing the release date.

The NHMRC have been instrumental in having 16 healing modalities removed from the private insurance schedule. The organisation FSM, Friends of Science in Medicine are an Australian lobby group that are active in hounding natural therapies and homœopathy in particular. Their work has affected universities that conduct research into natural medicine. Some universities have even dropped their natural therapy courses. Chinese Medicine is the latest modality to be at risk of being lost in Australia. So you see, the GMC is just the tip of the iceberg.

There was also a move about 10-15 years ago to move the level of education from Advanced Diploma to Bachelor Degree. To teach at Bachelor level, the teacher has to hold a Masters. This has adversely affected natural therapy schools which were are largely private institutions with practitioners as the teachers, so a lot of schools closed. I was doing my Advanced Diploma studies (Nutrition and Homœopathy) around this time, I ended up with 5 enrolments as schools kept closing around me and transferring their enrolments to the next school. Now there are no homœopathy schools in Australia and you have to study with an overseas school.

After all this raising of the level of qualifications, the private insurance rebates for most natural medicine therapies was removed.

I think it also doesn’t help that the Australian Register of Homeopaths were forced to have representatives from the TGA and pharmaceutical industry on their board.

14. What advice would you offer to someone interested in exploring homeopathy, whether for endometriosis, fertility or general health?

With a chronic condition, always seek professional help. Trying to treat yourself, you have an idiot for a physician and a fool for a patient. You cannot be totally objective when trying to treat yourself.

15. What are you currently focusing on in your practice, and what's the best way for people to learn more and stay in touch with your work?

Currently, I am studying my third diploma! This time under Professor George Vithoulkas and the International Academy of Classical Homœopathy. Prof Vithoulkas is the most prominent homœopath of our times, now in his ‘90’s and still teaching. It has been and is quite profound listening to his lectures, some of which are 20 and 30 years old – he’s talking about the same issues we’ve faced in the past 4 years. I hope to write about some of the topics he brings up in my Substack.

I started my Substack last August to get me out of doom scrolling! I felt powerless about what is going on the in the world and writing is helping me. People need to know that there are meaningful alternatives out there. So I started writing about remedies that are useful for first aid purposes and about the tissue salts which are readily available in health food shops. I intend to branch out into other topics as time goes on. I publish an article once a week.

I’m attempting to write a book with the first aid information in one place. So I am teaching myself to use designrr.

I am also super excited to be joining the team from Homeopathy for Health in Africa this August, where I’ll have the opportunity to work in clinic in Tanzania.

My contact details are on my website.

