I first came across Martin Geddes when reading 180 Degrees.

This quote from the book really struck a chord with me.

"Logical thinking is important, but insufficient. In a maze of deception, you also need to be able to unlearn, and recognise you have been fooled. This is an emotional skill, as it means dealing with a hurt ego and the loss of the feeling of knowing." - Martin Geddes, computer scientist

I went on to read his book, which I recommend.

Open Your Mind to Change: A Guidebook to the Great Awakening

I’m so glad that Martin agreed to this interview.

His insights are both profound and practical, offering a rare combination of logical rigor and emotional depth. Our conversation explores his unique journey from a career in computer science and telecommunications to becoming an important commentator on societal issues.

From unlearning deception to navigating the complexities of modern information warfare, Martin challenges us to think differently, act courageously, and embrace personal and collective transformation.

With thanks to Martin Geddes.

Future of Communications | Martin Geddes | Substack

Martin Geddes (@martingeddes) / X

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -16:06

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Related Posts

Note to Readers

I’m no.50 on the list 😊. Thank you to all that have joined me on this ride.

1. Martin, could you please tell us about your professional background and what led you to become a public commentator on societal issues?

Jiddu Krishnamurti famously said “Truth is a pathless land”, and we all have our own unique quest to overcome confusion and deceit. My background is emphatically located in logic, having studied computer science and then had an IT career, which led to pushing the boundaries of knowledge on packet network engineering. In pioneering new techniques for optimising the Internet, I became aware of how many mainstream academics and pundits have little interest in scientific rigour. Even technical subjects are filled with dogma and superstition. Confronting this widespread provable insanity gave me the inner confidence to engage with the closed “information landscape” of the Q drops, and thus the wide open vistas of geopolitics and transformation.

2. You mentioned a pivotal moment in Lithuania in 2018 that changed your trajectory. How did that experience shape your current work and perspective?

I have had two such moments in Lithuania, where my ex-wife is from. One was a decade ago, when I confounded her expectations by endorsing her moving back there from the UK (with both of our children) as it was the loving thing to do. That led to years of peace in our family, even if it was logistically hard and some of my concerns proved to be well founded. The other was publishing my life-changing essay “WWG1WGA: The Greatest Communications Event in History” This article, which has withstood the test of time, put me on the map of pubic commentators about the Q movement and Great Awakening — leading to peace in my own heart but great turmoil in my personal and professional life. The theme of both tales is the pursuit of morality and truth, no matter where it leads, and no matter what the costs in the material realm.

3. What patterns have you observed in institutional behavior over the past five years that most concern you?

There is no visible repentance by any of the corrupt institutions I have encountered or those who work in them. Once people have been bought off with a salary and promise of a pension, and are absorbed into the institutional hive mind, they will obey orders no matter how absurd or unethical. Their lives are driven by fear — loss of social respectability for resisting normalised wrongdoing, denial of career progress for being “difficult”, eviction for non-payment of rent or mortgage due to loss of a job. It is not that those things won’t happen to you if you refuse to play the game, but rather that new paths open up. This is why faith is the antidote to fear, as it gives the persecution purpose, and hope that the pain will be attenuated, indeed reversed. My life is far more satisfactory freed from tyrannical employers and official timetables, even if I am materially much poorer. Those caught inside are bound up in a lie that they need the system to survive.

4. Your writing frequently touches on themes of spiritual awakening and consciousness. How do you see these elements intersecting with current societal challenges?

In terms of consciousness, I know I am only a beginner. The nature of consciousness, its relationship to the collective psyche, and its engineering via technology, none of these things are matters in which I have expertise. What I have learned is to begin to distinguish the spiritual ends to which our consciousness is directed — self-will versus divine will. That which we worship is defined by the objects that get our attention and the goals our consciousness seeks. Yet the idea of “worship” is typically framed in a very limited religious context, whereas everyone is worshipping something all the time via their choices. Our societal challenges partly come from the overt worship of evil, but also from the unconscious selection of evil via self-will. When we choose what is moral or true based on ideology, then we deny the divine, and invariably trigger cycles of abuse to sustain those lies. Complicity in wickedness comes through false virtue.

5. You've written extensively about information warfare and psychological manipulation. What tools or strategies do you recommend for individuals trying to navigate today's complex information landscape?

There is one factor that stands above all others. You can be confident that a narrative is a lie (or partial truth) because it is inconsistent with the presented evidence, yet at the same time not know what the truth really is. This asymmetry (lies are more evident than truth) is at the heart of navigating the labyrinth of deception, as that which you have absolute confidence in withers down to essential sacred wisdom, humbling us in the process. Yet paradoxically, by letting go of certainty, we become unboundedly confident in our ability to engage and even discern. Once pride is conquered, the mechanical information tools like AI can take their rightful place, but until then we are lost in maintaining consistency of our own surface perception of what is real, a hopeless task. Your greatest weapon is “I don’t know”, to be deployed at every possible opportunity.

6. How has your understanding of global systems and power structures evolved since you began your research and writing?

When I look back five years, my “universe of discourse” was woefully undersized. The scale of what we confront — bloodline wars, time travel, hidden history, cyclic cataclysms, longstanding genetic engineering, spiritual beings, societal resets — boggles the mind, and I am still ignorant of most facets of the bigger story. That we confronted some kind of criminal military-intelligence mafia running politics, banking, and media was easy to grasp. The whole story is almost beyond comprehension. Yet there is a link between the micro of our everyday family lives and the macro of institutionalised evil, that being narcissistic abuse. This is the single piece of the puzzle that I would urge others to research and educate themselves about. How do some people get away with appalling acts yet those around cannot grasp the horror that is in their faces? Once you see it in your own family, how it scales to societies is clearer to distinguish.

7. You discuss the concept of "keyboard warriors" and truth-seeking. What role do you see independent researchers and writers playing in modern discourse?

The simplistic narrative is citizen media versus corporate media, being decentralised versus centralised models. That has an element of truth, as the corporate media typically acts as a propaganda mouthpiece for its business and intelligence sponsors. However, it is not the whole story. We overcome by the power of our personal testimony, and the keyboard warriors have a critical role beyond deconstruction of official narratives. We have to tell our own tales of encounters with selfish relatives, brainwashed doctors, aggressive teachers, corrupt courts, greedy utility companies, predatory police, and so on. This first-hand retelling of experience limits the ability of pundits to spin narratives that lack substance. Our job is as much to hold media professionals to account as it is to compete with them. Our volume is as important as our veracity.

8. Could you elaborate on your observations about the relationship between technology and human consciousness?

Until recently, I had absolutely no concept of the degree to which consciousness is programmable, and the progress of technology (especially nanotechnology and quantum engineering) in doing so. There are a few disclosure accounts on social media that present elements of these mechanisms, and I can only marvel at it all, and despair at how appalling the transhumanist nightmare could be. While being “knowingly incompetent” on the technology involved, we must still navigate the ordinary world, including our smart phones and social media. The illusion of free will, and the subversion of choice, underlines the importance of awareness of that which we worship. For us not to be manipulated, we need a reference point of that which cannot be varied through our own effort — call it “God” if you wish. No technology can significantly aid us in becoming more loving, or finding beauty in the ordinary.

9. You often write about the importance of personal sovereignty. How do you define this concept, and why do you consider it crucial?

The big “aha!” of the last year has been the recognition that personal sovereignty only has value and meaning when seen in the context of being a Child of God. There are many self-interested and arrogant people in the freedom movement who only seek to use sovereignty to attain their own ends, and dominate those in authority or power. When wielded in self-will, being sovereign only puts us into conflict with other sovereigns, which demands recourse to ether law or war to resolve. Our highest aspiration is not sovereignty, but divinity, as when we seek the highest possible values, our sovereign actions naturally align. We are born innocent, but to remain or attain Child of God status is a conscious choice, involving the relinquishing of self-will via immersion in living water. (The term “baptism” being debased.)

10. In your experience, what are the most common misconceptions people have about large-scale societal change?

There are multiple varieties of rescuer fantasy. One is that the military will do all the work. They have a remit, but it does not include the reconstruction of the family and marriage around covenant. Another is that we can find remedy at scale in the courts through mastery of their methods. The law exists in a spirit of self-will, and therefore is innately corrupt, as its many practitioners will invariably be drawn towards that selfish spirit — law degenerates into lawfare in the absence of the divine. Some attempt to withdraw from society, seeing the task is hopeless, but we are commanded to be in the world, just not of it. Perhaps the most common delusion is trying to become “New Romans”, better than the incumbent slave masters, yet having the same spiritual pattern of self-righteousness and pride. Society only changes towards lasting peace via The Way — of putting to death our identity located in self-will.

11. Could you share some insights about how your background in telecommunications has informed your analysis of current events?

Telecoms is a blend of “ultra-hard” pure information manipulation at a distance (it being distributed computing), and “ultra-soft” societal factors (like the nuance of the human voice). Few people have the breadth to consider it all, and it’s a great discipline for polymaths to shine. Telecoms networks are like mini-universes where we are minor deities setting the rules, and that gives us a perspective that is lacking in, say, medicine. One particular memorable moment in my career, in my early thirties, was a grizzled telco colleague, a former spook, warning me that the industry only made sense when viewed through the lens of the needs of the intelligence community. It took me many years to appreciate what he was saying, but now I can see that is a transferrable learning to nearly all industries.

12. You write about the concept of narcissistic abuse at both personal and institutional levels. How did you come to recognize these patterns?

A public article naturally puts limits on the stories of hard-won experience, as I wish to protect the identities of those involved, even the perpetrators. We recognise bodily attacks, rape, child neglect, workplace discrimination, forced labour, or illegal surveillance as abuse. Coercive control via psychological, spiritual, and financial abuse does not get the same attention. The difference is that the former list leaves obvious victims with acknowledged injuries and accepted support structures. Narcissistic abuse mirrors the very structures of institutional power, and therefore there is little incentive for those in authority to educate the public on their own methods. My personal education in “narcworld” came in stages —there are excellent online resources.

13. What role do you see local communities playing in addressing the challenges you discuss in your writing?

The term “community” is often abused by the radical left, so we have to reclaim it first for ourselves. The community is where a series of small-scale balancing institutions flourish — sports clubs, PTAs, independent churches, self-help groups, craft and hobby events, youth centres, shared gardens, music groups and choirs — the list is endless. These balance out the current insanity of our families, and the collective psychosis imposed by centralised authority. A free society is typically portrayed as being one where individual liberties are practised, but that misses a key element. Community groups were shut down in Covid (to brainwash the masses via fear) precisely because they acted as a brake on personal or collectivist madness. Moreso than formal churches based on divisive denominations, these community groups are where the spirit of reconciliation can flourish, and reconstruction can begin.

14. Could you share your thoughts on the relationship between individual transformation and broader societal change?

I won’t win any prizes for novel insight by claiming it’s an “inside job”, but there are aspects of how inward change and societal change relate that are worth noting. The single greatest power we have is to remove our consent and detach from abusive people, processes, and environments. I am presently estranged from much of my former circle of friends and family, and it is wonderful! I have peace in my home, as well as my heart, and that is priceless. The grief is illusory, as they never loved us anyway, only the role we performed in their own internal drama. The other place where we have maximum leverage over change is the concept of marriage, and reversing the displacement of covenant marriage (a status, joined by God) with contract matrimony (a title, joined to the state via man). Fix that, and everything else will re-orientate automatically.

15. How can readers stay connected with your work and participate in the discussions you're fostering?

My main outlets are my Substack (newsletter.martingeddes.com), and X (x.com/martingeddes). The former is all free, but I greatly appreciate those who subscribe and pay, as it is my primary income. I can also be found on a variety of other platforms. I tend to avoid doing public appearances or podcast interviews, as I do not seek personal celebrity or attention in that way. I have tried running public discussion groups, but the cost of policing it is too high. I may have a higher profile avatar than most, but at the end of the day I am just another man making his way through stressful and strange times, so have had to learn to moderate myself to conserve my energy and avoid exposure to “bad vibes”. I never expected to be a highly visible “conspiracy theorist” when I was promoting the algebra of telecom network performance, but higher powers had a plan for me!

Future of Communications | Martin Geddes | Substack

Martin Geddes (@martingeddes) / X

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.