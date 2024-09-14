I’m thankful to Dr Russell Schierling for pointing me in the direction of Kyle Young.

1. Kyle, can you please tell us a bit about your background and the journey that led you to start writing about the topics covered in your Substack?

Thank you for the opportunity Unbekoming. It’s always heartening to hear from people like you.

The following will also partly answer your second question.

I should preface this by explaining that I’m old enough to have vivid memories of the day John F Kennedy was assassinated. I’m the same age as RFK Jr. Like him, over the ensuing years I’ve done a lot of research into the official narrative concerning JFK’s death, Martin Luther Kings death and RFK’s death. This may be why I tend to question everything coming from any so-called authority.

In 1971 I was a 17 year old freshman at Fatih Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa. At the time I was eligible for the draft into the Viet Nam war. People I knew had been lost to that war so I was adamant that I didn’t want to become cannon fodder for the military industrial complex.

Shortly after that first semester began, the media began spreading fear about a “flu” outbreak. I think they were calling it the swine flu. The school soon implemented a mandate for all students to take the flu vaxx.

Like the covid jabs, those flu jabs were subsidized by the US government. That was my introduction to corporate fascism.

At the time, I was a naive farm kid from Kansas who knew nothing about ‘vaccines’, medical tyranny or my rights as a free, sovereign individual under Gods law. I also knew nothing about the fact that as a minor the school was required to get consent from my parents to jab me with that toxic concoction. They did not. I was told to get in line and get the jab. I did so.

A few days later I came down with a cold that quickly deteriorated into pneumonia. Prior to this I never had any respiratory issues.

I got deathly sick. Over the course of many weeks I had nights where I thought I may not live to see the sun rise.

Ever so slowly I got better, but it wasn’t until I went home over Christmas break that I finally felt over it. My parents sent me to see our family doctor who did a thorough examination. He said I had suffered a severe bout of pneumonia that left my lungs terribly scarred. He told my parents I was lucky to have survived.

Needless to say, I never took another jab after that. I also became disillusioned with that school and that religion. I dropped out of both.

Because I had become acutely aware of the dangers of vaxxes, I began to read and watch anything I came across that questioned modern medicine and vaccines.

Then the so called “AIDs epidemic” came about and I learned more about how these scams are implemented. That was followed with zika, dengue, more swine flu, more bird flu and so on. All of them seemed like much ado about nothing. Some were followed by profitable jabs.

That was followed by the attacks on the World Trade Center. That event eventually became a catalyst that set me hard on the path of questioning official narratives. My distrust in the system went on full alert in the years following 9/11.

As the covid campaign was ratcheted up in late 2019, it was becoming obvious that another big vaccination agenda was afoot. By early 2020 I was doing a lot of research about the inconsistencies in the official covid narrative.

At that time, a number of writers I followed were moving to Substack. For some time I had been contemplating starting to write about my covid research findings on Substack. Then in early 2021 the farmers market where I sold my organic farm products was closed due to loss of freedoms under Biden’s tyrannical covid restrictions. After the market closure I had to sell all of my livestock and go on unemployment. Suddenly, I had lots of time on my hands with little to do. I took that as a sign that I was to begin writing about what I was learning from my covid research. I posted my first Substack in November of 2020. As far as I know, at the time there was no one else on Substack writing from the perspective that covid and the vaccine industry were both deadly but profitable scams. Today there may be hundreds of others on Substack writing from that perspective.

Many of the other esoteric topics I now write about have been uncovered while doing research about the who, what, why, where and how of the Medical Industrial Complex (MIC). Many of the same globalist investors and lever pullers working behind the scenes of the MIC are the same people behind the other existential threats we face today; the Military Industrial Complex, directed energy weapons, 5G technology, transhumanism, nanotechnologies and geoengineering. Once it becomes apparent that there are just a small handful of predatory globalist elites who are pulling the puppet strings and providing funding for many of the world wide programs that have enslaved much of humanity, it becomes easier to know where to look and what to look for. One develops a good set of antennae for detecting lies and half truths.

2. Your posts often delve into the potential health risks associated with vaccines. What personal experiences or research findings have shaped your perspective on this issue?

In addition to the personal experience I just described as a seventeen year old, I lost my mother, the husband of a niece and several friends to the covid jabs.

There’s a lot of peer reviewed, published information about the dangers of vaccines, but that information is kept buried by the MIC. I’ve exposed much of it in numerous posts over the past four years.

The idea of vaccination first arose about 200 years ago when early researchers took puss from a sick person and put it into a well person. The results were inconclusive. It’s helpful to remember that at that time doctors thought blood letting and putting cow manure on wounds were the highest forms of medical practice.

Then in 1837 the US passed its first Vaccine Act. Fortunately, it was so bogus that it was later repealed.

The vaccine story began in earnest with the debates between two Frenchmen, Louis Pasteur and Antoine Béchamp in the 1860’s. The short version of this story is that Pasteur felt germs were responsible and Béchamp felt the terrain (for lack of a better term, our immune system) was the ultimate arbitrator of health. Pasteur had friends in high places who saw dollar signs with his germ theory, so Western medicine adopted germ theory.

In 1910 the Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the Carnegie Foundation, funded the Flexner report which set about destroying traditional forms of medicine around the world while imposing allopathic, pharmaceutical based medicine. Rockefeller then moved to have his petrochemical based pharmaceuticals adopted across the US by providing grants to major universities and medical institutions. Within a few decades he had forced out traditional herbalism and other traditional forms of healing, much of which had been adopted from thousands of years of successful American Indian herbalism.

Here we need to understand that the Rockefeller Foundation has a long history of funding eugenics programs and that David Rockefeller was once a member of the American Eugenics Society. Thanks to the eugenics programs imposed in Europe during and after WWII, the Eugenics Society was disbanded after WWII. Later, here in the US, it found a new home in Planned Parenthood.

We now have over 100 years of history proving that pharmaceuticals have failed miserably at healing. 60% of US adults now have some form of chronic illness, up from 4% in 1960. Autism has gone from 1 in 20,000 kids in 1960 to 1 in 32 today. It would seem the effort was never about using pharmaceuticals to heal. Rather, the real program was to implement a Hegelian dialect to generate profit treating sick people while also culling the masses. Predatory elite eugenicists have long held that there are too many useless eaters on the planet and that only they and their ilk should be allowed to proliferate.

The Hegelian dialect works like this: Create a problem for which a reaction and solution has already been determined. In the case of the plandemic, covid was the dreamed-up problem, fear promulgated by the globalist media was the expected reaction, and of course waiting in the wings were the covid jabs, sold to us as the solution. Problem, reaction, solution - that is the Hegelian dialect.

Here is how the MIC has implemented regulations that allow them to impose the medical Hegelian dialect in the US. Similar laws have been passed in all the Crown controlled 5EYE countries.

As the Perth Group in Australia pointed out long ago, viruses have not been proven to be the cause of disease. As we also now know, the covid virus has never been isolated. Every image of it is computer generated.

Furthermore, Kary Mullis PhD, who won the noble prize in chemistry in 1992 for inventing the PCR test, had a decades long history of criticizing Anthony Fauci. Before his sudden, but rather convenient death (convenient for Anthony Fauci) in August of 2019, just weeks before the roll-out of covidcon, he had been outspoken in his criticism of the increasingly popular use of his PCR test to determine viral infection. For reasons that are too complex to explain here, he was adamant that his test would give false positives for any virus that was being searched. Hindsight now tells us that the PCR was indeed used to create an asymptomatic case load of covid, something never before done in the history of disease. In some jurisdictions, the PCR test was giving 90% fall positives.

Of course the fear generated by this phony asymptomatic “case load” drove hundreds of millions of people to take the jabs. But the Hegelian dialect had once again worked its magic - covidcon brought big parma one of its biggest paydays ever.

Conservative estimates put the world wide covid jab death toll at over 20 million. Hundreds of millions have suffered injury, some permanent. The latter is proving to be a gold mine for the medical industrial complex.

Just to be clear, the entire fear campaign during covid was about a non-existent virus.

The Hegelian dialect is an ancient method deployed by the predatory elite upon the masses to meet the goals of profiting from depopulation. The globalist predatory elite are always interested in generating lot of profit, they are always interested in controlling the masses and they are always interested in culling the masses. And they are always seeking ways that allow them to do all of that in one fell swoop. In that respect, covidcon was a massive success.

The medical industrial complex is now seeking to repeat that process with the next plandemic.

3. In your post "5G is a directed energy weapon system", you discuss the dangers of 5G technology. What prompted you to start researching this topic, and what are some of the most concerning aspects you've uncovered?

While researching covidcon over the course of 2020 one of the things I learned was that 5G was also being rolled out around the world at that time. In fact, there is a lot of evidence that points to the possibility that covidcon was being used as cover to roll out 5G. Several doctors I was following at the time expressed concerns about 5G. That prompted me to do even more research. I soon learned that 5G was developed by DARPA, which is the research and development wing of the US Department of Defense (DOD). It’s used as a weapon system by many countries today.

Then I got my hands on Arthur Firstenberg’s book The Invisible Rainbow and learned that many of the historic outbreaks of flu are associated with the introduction of new technologies that emit dangerous Electro Magnetic Frequencies (EMF’s); the telegraph, radio, radar, household electricity, AM, FM, HAARP, cell phones, wifi, cell towers and 1 through 5G.

It was becoming apparent that those running these medical Hegelian dialect scams know that EMF’s cause flu-like illness and that they knew the rollout 5G would cause a word wide outbreak of radiation induced “flu”. So if you know that the rollout of 5G is going to cause what appears to the masses to be a pandemic, why not take advantage of it to make a literal killing with a fake jab and get governments around the world to provide your medical industrial complex with another massive corporate subsidy for the jabs?

That is exactly what happened.

Then I broke the story about the FDA document that warned jab makers that the technology used to make the PEGylated lipid Trojan horse package, which we were told delivers the spike protein through cells walls (more lies), can be shed by those taking these jabs. Around that time the Spanish research group La Quinta Columna found graphene oxide (GO) in the covid vials. That prompted me to go down the GO rabbit hole.

I soon learned that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been involved in funding research into graphene hydrogel technologies and that GO can be manipulated by EMF’s and that all of this is part of the satanic transhumanist agenda.

Remember when we were kids and we put iron filings on a table and moved a magnet under the table to manipulate the iron filings into geometric shapes? That’s what happens with GO in the blood of the jabbed when they are exposed to 5G.

Then in September of 2021 my mother passed. Two things happened in the 3 or 4 months prior to her death. The assisted care facility where she lived mandated the covid jab and a massive 5G tower was constructed right across the street from her room. When she looked out her window that tower dominated the view. Long story short, she died from the combination of the jab and radiation from the tower.

Around that same time a tower within sight of my rural farm was upgraded to 4G. I began having some strange symptoms, all of which could be attributed to radiation poisoning.

I also wrote about a doctor in Mexico who determined that jabbed people were giving off a MAC address. This can only happen when a person has the right elements in their blood (like GO) and those elements have been organized into micro-antenna by 5G.

4. You've written extensively about the concept of "targeted individuals" and the use of smart dust. Can you explain what these terms mean and how they relate to the broader themes you explore?

Targeted individuals are typically those who pose a threat to the powers that shouldn’t be. Since I began my Substack I’ve suffered three incredibly bizarre illnesses, all of which had symptoms of radiation poisoning, nanotech poisoning and/or polymer poisoning. Because I haven’t had a jab since 1971, because my farm is somewhat remote and because I don’t have a cell phone, they cannot target me in the usual manner using such technologies (please get rid of your cell phone, it’s a weapon system). So if they want to prevent me from writing about what’s really happening, they have to resort to other means. Smart dust is essentially the same class of toxic metallic nanotech used in the jabs and SAI geoengineering. It can be subtly tossed in front of someone walking down the street, put in water, placed on clothing and so on. Once it goes into the blood stream it can be manipulated by 4G and 5G. AI is now being used to program 5G.

5. In "The Scourge of Nanotech, EMF's, DEW's and Morgellons", you share your own experience with Morgellons disease. How has this personal struggle influenced your understanding of the relationship between nanotechnology and human health?

That was one of the three bizarre illnesses I was referring to above. One can read about all of the bizarre technologies I’ve been discussing, but when strange things begin to grow out of your own skin, it becomes a profound reality.

Nanotechnology is now used in cosmetics, many IV medications, dental anesthesia, glues, most vaccines, clothing, construction materials and automotive materials. Yes, it’s becoming ubiquitous in our lives. Because nanotechnology can easily enter the human body, because it’s easily manipulated by EMF’s to make people sick or kill them (this applies to all life), I now see nanotechnology as an existential threat.

6. You frequently discuss the role of aluminum in various health issues. Can you elaborate on the "toxic aluminum thread" that you believe connects vaccines, 5G, DEWs, geoengineering, and ‘wildfires'?

Aluminum is toxic to all biological life. Prior to it being mined, all aluminum was bound up in the earth’s crust in bauxite, a form that prevents it from being absorbed by any biological life. The mining and processing of aluminum have unleashed a horrid poison on all life on earth. Because it has so many uses in industry, it has, unfortunately, become pervasive in our lives.

Fortunately, many have become aware of the dangers of aluminum and have gotten rid of their aluminum cookware and stopped using aluminum foil.

Probably the two most common toxic sources of aluminum today are vaccines and geoengineering. The type of geoengineering I’m referring to here is what many know as chemtrails.

Aluminum has long been used as an adjuvant in vaccines, although with the recent awareness about the dangers of aluminum, its use in jabs has dropped off due to public outcry. Nevertheless, it still shows up along with strontium, barium, titanium, uranium and graphene oxide in independent tests of covid vials and the blood of those who’ve taken the covid jabs - as well as many who’ve not taken the jabs.

Aluminum oxide is listed in patents as a component of materials used in the SAI form of geoengineering.

Aluminum oxide also serves as an accelerant for fires which explains why many wildfires are now burning so hot and fast. Aluminum is also used in jet fuels. It’s for these reason that I no longer fly in commercial jets.

7. Your post "Is This the Ultimate Globalist Weapon?" delves into the potential use of HAARP technology for weather modification and other purposes. What evidence have you found to support this theory, and what do you believe are the ultimate goals behind these alleged activities?

As VP Lyndon Johnson famously said in 1962, “He who controls the weather controls the World”.

More recently we have former CIA director John Brennon giving a speech to the Council on Foreign relations in 2016 admitting that the SAI form of geoengineering was particularly effective.

The use of weather manipulation in warfare has been employed since WWII. It was greatly ramped up during the Viet Nam war. Iran and other countries have complained to the UN that the US and other countries are using weather manipulation to create droughts and/or floods to devastate economies and cause famine.

Of course, the official narrative is that geoengineering is being used to control “climate change”, that SAI and SRM are meant to help block the sun and prevent the earth from warming. What they don’t tell us is that the spraying of these elements into the atmosphere creates a greenhouse effect that actually causes warming. The UN’s phony report blaming CO2 for climate change conveniently fails to mention that geoengineering programs have been implemented around the world. In other words, on the one hand we have an unelected global ‘authority’ telling us global warming is due to CO2 and on the other hand we have global authorities implementing geoengineering programs that are the real cause of global warming.

8. You've written about the concept of the human biofield and its potential manipulation. Can you explain what the biofield is and how it relates to the "collapse of the reductionist medical paradigm”?

The human biofield is that area of complex energy that emanates from, and surrounds each of us. It can be likened to earth’s magnetic field. It has long been measured by Kirlian photography, although that only captures a tiny portion of our biofield. Because it doesn’t exist in the material realm, its recognition goes unmentioned in our current materialistically dogmatic paradigm of biology and medicine. Because this energy realm cannot be bottled or put in a vaxx, it’s not profitable to the materialistic medical fanatics who are obsessed with using needles to practice what amounts to officially sanctioned voodoo.

Hence, it can’t be defined by the antiquated, materialistic, reductionist approach. That’s the school of thought that believes the way to learn how a forest works is to cut a tree down, take a core sample of that tree, take that sample to a lab and dissect it into its separate components.

Fortunately, a new field known as whole systems biology is beginning to overturn that old paradigm. A whole system field biologist will spend weeks or months living in a forest to learn how it’s myriad components interact with each other. One of the conclusions to come out of this type of research is that biofields seem to play a big role in how different life forms interact with each other.

This poses a huge threat to the antiquated but prevailing theory of viral contagion. Rather than viruses being spread from one person to the next, evidence is mounting that someone who has suffered some sort of trauma or stress (like exposure to 5G) will be sending out a warning signal via their biofield that can be sensed by the biofield of others who are nearby. Like a tree in the forest being attacked by beetles that sends out a signal to its neighbors that they need to crank-up an immune response to beetles, people under this type of stress may be sending out similar signals to nearby friends and family.

Symptoms of illness like a runny nose, cough, aches and fatigue do not constitute a disease. Those symptoms are merely the manifestation of the body’s immune response to some form of stressful intrusion (EMF’s, toxins, fear, poor diet…). They are the bodies way of clearing whatever is causing the stress.

The human biofield appears to be especially sensitive to EMF’s. Let’s say a number of people are attending a dinner party where a particular form of EMF is being generated. The next morning many of the party goers wake up in their homes with a cold or the flu. Those are symptoms of radiation poisoning that were picked up by the ultra-sensitive human biofield. This is the bodies way of cleansing from radiation poisoning.

9. In "Is New Age Theosophy Being Used to Engineer Chaos?", you express concerns about the influence of New Age philosophy on global events. What led you to make these connections, and how do you think this relates to the other topics you cover?

As I alluded earlier, I grew up in a Bible thumping Baptist church that preached hell-fire and brimstone. Since that religion mandated that I take a toxic jab as a seventeen year old in 1971, a jab that nearly killed me, I stopped considering myself part of that religion. However, I do maintain what can best be construed as a Christian framework that guides my life.

Because of that jab experience and the doubts it raised about that religion; I’ve spent a lot of time researching many religions. In the late 70’s and early 80’s I actually dabbled in new age philosophy a bit, but concluded it was a dead end. Later I read Rumi, Ram Dass, Parahamansa Yogananda, the Bagavid Ghita, parts of A Course In Miracles and so on. Then I reread the Bible. Then I stumbled across the original texts of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Nag Hamadi texts, the foundational writings about teachings of Jesus, the Bible and the basis of Christianity. Although reading those brought me full circle, I’ve found no institutional church that has gone down the path I have. I’ve found no pastor that warns his flock about the dangers of the MIC. These days, I attend church by spending time in the millions of acres of wilderness that surround my farm.

All of that serves as a backdrop against which I measure all other philosophies. I can’t explain any more in this limited format. I suggest folks read that post.

10. Many of the issues you discuss, such as EMF exposure and nanotechnology, are complex and multifaceted. What advice would you give to readers who are just starting to learn about these topics?

Keep in mind the old saying - if a lie gets repeated often enough people will believe it. Then remember what Mark Twain said about this - “It’s easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they’ve been fooled.”

It’s true that much of what we have been taught about modern syphilization amounts to nothing more than a messy, toxic construct. Sadly, unwinding that tangled mess is not an easy task. I’ve been at it for most of my life and feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface. Life is an ongoing learning curve.

I keep coming back to what Buckminster Fuller said - “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

11. Based on your research and experiences, what steps do you believe individuals can take to protect themselves from potential harm related to EMFs, nanotechnology, or other threats you've identified?

In a word, simplify. Life has become overly complex. In spite of what we’ve been told, more technology has not made our lives better. Quite the opposite is true.

First and foremost, I recommend to my readers that they get rid of that weapon system in their pocket known as a cell phone. It’s irradiating you and your family members. Then get rid of all wifi electronics in your home. Wifi is slow death by radiation poisoning. I have my laptop hard wired with an ethernet cable and I have no other wifi enabled electronics in my house.

Be aware that most modern cars have numerous wifi systems.

Toxins are ubiquitous and modern houses are one of the primary sources. Plastics, paint, manufactured counter tops, flooring, furniture, building materials, wiring, plumbing and so on are all sources of toxins.

I built a passive solar cob house here on my farm using mostly locally available, naturally occurring sources, along with some recycled beams that came from an old cabin torn down in the nearby mountains. This house runs on 100% solar power. I’m completely off grid and have been since 1984. I wired this house with a minimal 12vDC system. DC is much safer than AC. Be aware that electronic appliances throw off large amounts of EMF’s. I have a super efficient DC fridge and a hand held blender. That, three DC lights and my laptop are all the electronics I have in my house.

I realize most will not be able to make changes overnight, but if you are having health issues, all of these things should be considered.

More recently I’ve become interested with a little known legal approach known as a Notice of Liability. NoL’s are an effective way to take-on the powers that shouldn’t be without having to fight protracted, expensive court battles.

12. How has your understanding of the topics you write about evolved over time, and what have been some of the most significant shifts in your thinking?

Perhaps the greatest threat we face is the centralization of everything; the WHO, the UN, the WEF, globalist corporations, the food system, medicine, war, politics, transportation, energy and so on. Decentralization is the solution to all of these problems. I shop at my local farmers market. I support local craftspeople. I use locally available, naturally occurring resources and recycled materials for construction. And because I have a farm, I produce much of my own food.

Perhaps my biggest change regards politics. I once saw politics as a way to make change. I no longer believe that. I now see politics as part of the problem, not part of the solution. At this point in my life I’m more interested in creating local solutions then participating in the globalist paradigm. Elanor Ostrom won the Nobel Prize in Economics for pointing out that no one knows how to better manage the local commons than those who have been living within it for multiple generations. Because distant CEO’s and politicians are clueless about your local commons, they have no right to mindlessly usurp its resources or to tell you how to live within it.

13. Have you faced personal or professional challenges or resistance in sharing your views and research findings? If so, how have you navigated these obstacles?

Yes, many. By early 2021 I had been censored and banned across most major online platforms.

Shortly after beginning TSH, I received an email from Substack HQ saying they thought my views were too extreme, that they were a liberal platform, but that they were going to let me proceed for now. I never heard back from them. It was in the year following that email that many new writers began writing on Substack from a conservative perspective similar to mine. I think Substack management saw the handwriting on the wall. To their credit, Sethi, Best and McKensie, have since become staunch advocates of free speech. I even get occasional emails from them recommending that I repost older articles that they would have considered controversial a mere 3 years ago.

During my early years on Substack I also faced a lot of backlash from readers. I’ve noticed a big shift in the past year or two. I hardly ever see naysayers on my ‘stack anymore. It seems the rest of the world is catching up.

Between farm work and writing, I don’t have time for social media, so my ‘stack has grown the old fashioned way, by word of mouth.

14. What role do you believe spirituality and personal belief systems play in shaping one's understanding of the topics you explore?

As I hope I made clear earlier, it’s an important part of my life. It helps me stay grounded in reality, while at the same time opening my eyes to the things that are hidden in plain sight.

15. What are you currently focusing on in your research and writing, and how can interested readers stay informed about your work and upcoming projects?

Most recently I’ve become interested in the history of UFO’s and how their technologies may have been reverse engineered. I find this topic difficult to write about.

I’m also interested in trying to learn more about the connections between geoengineering and disease, a topic few consider.

I’m still interested in exposing more of the toxic medical industrial complex, especially as it pertains to nanotech, EMF’s and transhumanism. Although I’ve written a number of posts about how the military industrial complex uses those technologies, there is more to uncover about that as well.

I’ve written some about the secret societies that have so much influence over society. That’s a topic that needs more coverage. The satanic, deviant and degenerative things that go on in those organizations needs to be exposed.

Although I’ve written numerous articles about geonengineering, I’ve barely scratched the surface of that topic. Look for more on that soon.

Because I’m always pursuing solutions, I’ll be covering the previously mentioned NoL’s in more detail.

I’ve written a lot about how to decentralize and live a nontoxic, natural lifestyle. There will be much more to come on that solution oriented topic. In the not-to-distant future, I hope to do a video series about my simple lifestyle.

With the up-coming US election there has been a lot of fear mongering about new diseases, so I’m also looking at revisiting and updating some of my early research regarding vaccines and the medical industrial complex.

Last but not least, the 5EYES deep state and their billionaire, royal and banking private/public (fascist) partnerships, all warrant constant monitoring. I’ve spent considerable word capital covering that arena and plan to spend more.

I use no social media. I can only be found at:

Again, thank you Unbekoming.

