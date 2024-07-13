I’m so glad I was able to connect with Kerri Rivera (with thanks to Dr Robert Yoho).

She is one of the most censored people I know, as she has one foot in the camp of Chlorine Dioxide used as a therapeutic (a highly censored space) and another in the real causes and healing protocols of autism (brain inflammation).

Healing autism goes against the genetic Neurodiversity™ narrative, because if it can be healed, then it’s not genetic.

It’s clear to me that there is a pathway to significant improvement and healing for those with ASD (autism spectrum disorder). If you have an injured ASD child, or grandchild, and want to understand how to help them, know that there is a way to help, and that Kerri is a leading light in that endeavor.

With thanks to Kerri Rivera.

1. Kerri, can you please tell us about your background and what led you to become interested in researching methods to help people with autism and related conditions?

My second child, Patrick was born perfect. He had typical development until his childhood vaccines around 11 months and began crying accompanied with explosive diarrhea. Between 12 and 24 months of age he lost all of his speech. He stopped sleeping through the night. He became extremely difficult with crying and screaming all night long.

2. You completed DAN-based training for the biomedical treatment of autism in 2009. How did this training influence your approach to autism recovery?

Dr Bernard Rimland, the founder of AUTISM RESEARCH INSTITUTE AND DAN! DEFEAT AUTISM NOW allowed me to train with the other DAN! Practitioners from 2006 till 2009. I translated the DAN! Protocol from English to Spanish and gave it to the Autism Research Institute in 2006 shortly before Dr Rimland passed away. Then I opened the first ever biomed clinic for autism in Puerto Vallarta Mexico in 2006. DAN! Came about from Dr Rimland who wrote the book INFANTILE AUTISM in 1964. He was the first to debunk the theory that the mother was to blame for the child having autism. He was the first to connect the autism to toxins. Through my training with DAN!/biomedical interventions I realized that all of the children who are diagnosed with autism have a very similar set of issues. They all have high levels of pathogens; virus, bacteria, candida, parasites as well as high levels of heavy metals. All of these cause inflammation as well as oxidative stress. Ending the leaky gut is also an important part to the overall healing. The behaviors and all symptoms of autism are the results of these underlying conditions. All must be treated simultaneously not one by one.

3. What inspired you to develop the chlorine dioxide (CD) protocol, and how has it evolved since you first started using it?

My son got better when I began to use CD in 2010. So much so that people wanted to know what I was doing. It caught on like an international phenomenon. As time went by, little by little over 14 years the protocol evolved. Different people had a hand in it. It is very complete I am glad to convey. It has changed here and there. But, overall, the CD remains at the root and continues to amaze users.

4. Can you explain the difference between chlorine dioxide and bleach, and address the misconceptions surrounding the use of CD in your protocol?

To understand what chlorine dioxide is. Please send readers to the website www.theuniversalantidote.com where there is an amazing documentary on chlorine dioxide. It explains in depth what chlorine dioxide it. “Bleach” is sodium hypochlorite. It is a totally different chemical. Obviously, no one is ingesting bleach.

5. Your protocol has helped recover 557 people from autism and related conditions. What do you attribute this success to, and how do you measure recovery?

The protocol has had thousands recover with tens of thousand improved. It has been 14 long years now. The 557 is from my old book from late 2013 that was released in 2014. Recovery is measured using the ATEC score. It is at www.autism.org, free for all to use. ATEC stands for Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist. When a child who had autism and now indistinguishable from neurotypical peers, that is recovered.

6. The CD protocol involves more than just chlorine dioxide. Can you walk us through the key components of the protocol and how they work together?

There are supplements to kill pathogens. There are supplements to remove toxins as well as heavy metals throughout the body. There are therapies to reduce inflammation. We have to seal the leaky gut to end the food allergies as well. The supplements all work in unison. They don’t cancel each other as some might thing.

7. You mention that the CD protocol can be used for various chronic illnesses beyond autism. Can you share some examples of other conditions that have benefited from this approach?

Most of us moms/dads try everything ourselves before giving it to our children. That said I have had parents tell me of every diagnosis one can think of reverse by using the protocol. To name a few; Lyme, CFS, M.S., hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s, anxiety etc.

8. The modified ketogenic diet is a crucial part of your protocol. How does this diet support the healing process, and what are some key considerations when implementing it?

Well, ketogenic was very big yet the results were less that I had hoped for. The main reason is that with a gluten and casein free ketogenic diet we used a lot of berries, almonds, cauliflower and broccoli. These among many other foods that are keto friendly are high in glutamate. Glutamate is an excitotoxin that occurs naturally in food and they need to be avoided in people who have leaky gut since the glutamate can get into the blood stream and into the brain. Glutamate is a crazy maker. Dr Russell Blaylock who wrote an incredible book in 1997 about glutamate called “EXCITOTOXINS THE TASTE THAT KILLS”. So, I now recommend the carnivore diet and/or a low glutamate diet. The carnivore diet has had the fastest healing that I have ever seen with diet in 20 years of being in autism recovery.

9. You emphasize the importance of a gradual approach when starting the CD protocol to avoid potential Herxheimer reactions. Can you explain what these reactions are and how to manage them?

Like with anything, low and slow is always the fastest way to the finish line. This is the same in autism recovery. The more comfortable the person is as they detoxify their body. The more dedicated and convinced that they are doing the right thing.

10. Glyphosate has been linked to various health issues, including autism. How does the CD protocol help counter the effects of glyphosate exposure?

According the Dr Stephanie Seneff, world renowned expert on glyphosate said that chlorine dioxide breaks glyphosate into useable molecules that the body can then rid itself from. This might be why the chlorine dioxide has been so successful.

11. You've faced challenges and opposition in your work, including a lawsuit and having your book removed from Amazon. How do you navigate these obstacles and continue to advocate for your protocol?

If I were not over the target, “they” would not care. There are a vast amount of people “treating” children with autism all over the world. “They” do not bother them because they are not affective. I am not on social media where trolls are. I am very censored and it is hard to find me and my body of work. The sleuths find me. J

12. The CD protocol has evolved to include various supplements and therapies beyond chlorine dioxide. Can you discuss the role of chondroitin D, humic/fulvic acids, and black seed oil in supporting recovery?

Like I said early in the interview. There are different supplements that do different things. When we put them all together we can help the body to heal itself. The list of benefits for the 3 products you mention are vast. But a few important benefits these 3 offer the body are; anti-inflammatory, immune system boosting, killing pathogens, sealing the leaky gut and way more.

13. Digestive issues and gut health are often a focus in autism recovery. How do digestive enzymes and the use of CD enemas support this aspect of the protocol?

There is a distinct gut/brain connection with regards to autism. So, in order to fix the brain, we have to heal the gut. As we do the gut healing the person begins to have a reduction in the symptoms of autism.

14. Heavy metal toxicity is another concern in autism. Can you explain how the CD protocol addresses this issue and what chelators and binders you recommend?

Heavy metals are a big issue in brain related problems. CD will neutralize heavy metals yet CD is not a chelator. It is important to have “moppers” and chelators alongside the other supplements like CD. I like EDTA, zeolite, clays like bentonite as well as products like humic/fulvic which naturally bind with heavy metals as one of it’s properties.

15. What are you currently focusing on in terms of research, education, or advocacy related to the CD protocol? And how can our readers stay informed about your work and any updates to the protocol?

I am over the moon for the world of Dr Bryan Ardis. He has brought to light the usefulness of nicotine (patch or gum) for helping to decrease the aggressive behaviors in the older “kids” with autism. Many times the breakthroughs that have helped the autism community have come from doctors doing alternative treatments for cancer and other viral issues that we have seen in the past few years. These all help us to reach a healing from autism.

People can join my newsletter at www.kerririvera.com

Thank you for the opportunity to be heard. Keep up the good work.

