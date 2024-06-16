I have referred to Dr Robert Rowen and his work before here.

Robert is yet another healer targeted by Cartel Medicine, hence, Dr .

I’m especially grateful for this interview as Robert agreed to participate despite having to deal with some significant health issues.

It’s a good introduction and primer into his work, and I’ve also included a detailed Q&A about Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) Therapy at the end.

With thanks to Dr Robert Rowen.

Home - Robert Rowen & Terri Su, MD Clinic (drrowendrsu.com)

The Rowen Report | Robert Jay Rowen, MD | Substack

Personal Background and Professional Journey

1. Robert, can you please share a little about your personal journey and what initially sparked your interest in alternative therapies, specifically ozone therapy?

I saw it at the exhibit hall in a meeting in 1986. I was trained to be fearful of oxidants. I asked the vendor about it but he did not know what he really had and gave me German literature. I took it to my room and could not put it down. I got up just a few hours later to be first in line when the hall opened to get the machine.

2. Throughout your career, you've been a pioneer in integrative medicine. Can you highlight a key moment or turning point that solidified your path in this field?

My first ozone treatment on a patient. Miracles with chronic fatigue.

Ozone Therapy

3. For those who might not be familiar, could you explain what ozone therapy is and how it works at a basic level?

Several major effects. Improves blood rheology (flow). Improves red cell flexibility to get through capillaries. Improves RBC delivery of oxygen. Improves mitochondrial oxygen consumption (more energy). Modulates immune system. Antimicrobial. Improves NRF2 pathway to greater antioxidant production and longevity.

4. You've been using ozone therapy for several years. What are some of the conditions you've found it to be most beneficial for?

Chronic infection. Brain fog. Chronic fatigue. Infection of all kinds. Pain, particularly arthritic. Autoimmune diseases.

5. Are there any conditions or scenarios where you've found ozone therapy to be less effective or not effective at all?

Nothing works for everyone, including ozone. It is all very individual.

6. Ozone insufflation is a term that some of our readers might not be familiar with. Could you explain what it is and your thoughts on its efficacy?

Instilling ozone gas rectally. Very effective but seems to take much longer than blood therapy.

7. With the rise in interest in home health care, what are your thoughts on the use of ozone therapy at home for healthy individuals? Are there benefits?

We recommend it to all patients. Will save them money in long run by reducing need for more expensive office treatments. We think it will keep a health person healthy.

8. Could you share your experience with using ozone therapy to treat Ebola patients in Africa? What were the outcomes and what did you learn from this experience?

Learned that Pharma corruption is worldwide and they are willing to kill for their supremacy. Ozone cured 5 of 5 cases. Unheard of with Ebola. We published it.

Ultraviolet Irradiation Therapy

9. Moving on to ultraviolet irradiation therapy, could you explain what it is and how it differs from ozone therapy?

Sister therapy. Works similarly biochemically. Instead of treating removed blood with ozone, you expose it to ultraviolet light. Many many articles in American literature on UBI curing infection 4 generations ago.

10. What conditions have you found ultraviolet irradiation therapy to be particularly helpful with?

Same as ozone. Ozone is a bit easier to do so we do more of it.

Integrative Medicine and Health

11. In your practice, you've also highlighted the importance of nutrition and lifestyle changes. How do these complement the treatments like ozone therapy?

Foundation of health and healing is getting into the body what it needs to heal and stay healthy.

12. Could you share one patient success story that stands out to you, where integrative medicine made a significant difference?

I will not give you one, but many hundred.

RobertRowenMD - YouTube

If you were to go to this channel, you will see scores of patients with different maladies from cancer, to chronic pain, to Lyme and chronic inflammatory conditions and their stories. Sometimes miraculous instant results on the very first visit.

13. What do you say to critics of alternative therapies who argue there's not enough scientific evidence supporting their efficacy?

Show me outcome study evidence of conventional practices. There is plenty of basic science evidence of nutrition, energy medicine, oxidation medicine, and more that boggles the mind if one would really look at it. Nutrition is beyond question as is oxidation. Herbal medicine is also published. Just have to look for it.

Looking Ahead

14. Where do you see the field of integrative medicine and therapies like ozone therapy heading in the next decade?

If Pharma has not wiped it out, it will continue to slowly grow, and slowly people will leave conventional pharma medicine seeing it helps little and harms a lot. Though for conventional medicine, it will always be needed for acute problems.

15. Are there any new therapies or treatments you're currently exploring or find promising?

Hydrogen gas inhalation and thermal therapy. New in office.

Engaging with Dr. Rowen's Work

16. For those interested in learning more about your work or potentially seeking treatment, how can they get in touch or stay updated?

www.DrRowenDrSu.com

Simple website that does not promise anything except explain what we do and provides access to articles I have written.

17. Do you have any upcoming projects, books, or research that our readers should look out for?

I write a regular post in Substack.

The Rowen Report | Robert Jay Rowen, MD | Substack

18. How do you recommend someone begin their journey into understanding and possibly integrating alternative therapies into their health regimen?

Three basic tenants of staying healthy.

Proper nutrition.

Detox.

Stress reduction.

There are multitudes of books on how to eat and detox. Plenty of information on stress reduction. One needs to look at these and see what fits them personally as we all are different.

Personal Reflections

19. After years in this field, what continues to inspire you about the work you do?

We help most people who come, and who failed to improve at the hands of conventional medicine. That what keeps us going. We are the last resort for many, many.

20. If you could give one piece of health advice to our readers, what would it be?

If God did not make it, don’t eat it.

Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Therapy

Questions and Answers

The following Q&A is synthesized from Robert Rowen’s paper on the subject.

Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Therapy (Photo-Oxidation) - The Cure That Time Forgot - Robert Rowen, MD (1996)

Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation Therapy Robert Rowen, Md 381KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Abstract

In the 1940s, a multitude of articles appeared in the American literature detailing a novel treatment for infection. This treatment had a cure rate of 98 to 100% in early and moderately advanced infections, and approximately 50% in terminally moribund patients. Healing was not limited to just bacterial infections, but also viral (acute polio), wounds, asthma, and arthritis. Recent German literature has demonstrated profound improvements in a number of biochemical and hematologic markers. There has never been reported any toxicity, side effects or injury except for occasional Herxheimer type reactions. As infections are failing to improve with the use of chemical treatment, this safe and effective treatment should be revisited. (Int J Biosocial Med Res., 1996; 14(2): 115-132)

Question 1: What is ultraviolet blood irradiation (UV phototherapy) and how does it work?

Ultraviolet blood irradiation is a technique where blood is extracted, exposed to ultraviolet light, and then returned to the body. UV light has been shown to have a sterilizing effect, killing bacteria and inactivating toxins and viruses. When blood is treated with UV light and re-perfused, it can increase oxygen absorption, stimulate the immune system, and cause other physiological changes.

Question 2: What were the early findings and reported success rates of UV blood irradiation therapy in treating infections and other conditions in the 1940s?

In the 1940s, numerous American studies reported success rates of 98-100% in treating early and moderately advanced infections with UV blood irradiation. Conditions effectively treated included septicemia, polio, viral hepatitis, pneumonia, botulism, non-healing wounds, and asthma. The therapy was also found helpful for reducing pain and treating arthritis.

Question 3: How did UV blood irradiation compare to antibiotics in treating infections, and why did reports of its use decline after the introduction of antibiotics?

UV blood irradiation had a very high success rate in treating infections, even higher than that of the early antibiotics like sulfa drugs. However, after the widespread introduction of penicillin and other antibiotics, reports on UV blood irradiation declined dramatically as antibiotics became the dominant treatment for infections.

Question 4: What physiological effects and benefits of UV blood irradiation have been documented in early American research?

Early American studies documented numerous physiological effects of UV blood irradiation, including destruction of bacteria and toxins, increased oxygen absorption and transportation by red blood cells, activation of steroid hormones, increased white blood cell counts, dilation of blood vessels, and anti-inflammatory effects. Researchers noted profound improvements in the overall physiology and ability to combat infections.

Question 5: How was UV blood irradiation found to be effective in treating viral conditions like hepatitis and polio?

UV blood irradiation was found highly effective in treating acute hepatitis and polio. In one study of 43 hepatitis patients, UV blood irradiation resulted in rapid improvement and recovery within days without any recurrence. In 58 polio patients, only one death occurred and rapid recovery was seen after one or a few treatments.

Question 6: What effects did UV blood irradiation have on the autonomic nervous system and what conditions did this help treat?

UV blood irradiation was found to have a toning and balancing effect on the autonomic nervous system. This was used to help treat conditions like asthma and non-healing wounds. Dramatic relief of paralytic ileus was also attributed to this autonomic effect.

Question 7: What was the reported effectiveness of UV blood irradiation in treating non-healing wounds and asthma?

Non-healing wounds of long duration were reported to promptly heal after UV blood irradiation. In one study of 80 patients with intractable asthma, 29 had moderate to great improvement and 16 slight improvement at 6-10 months after a course of treatments. The asthma cases required ongoing maintenance treatments.

Question 8: How did researchers explain the broad physiological effects of UV blood irradiation in terms of an "ultraviolet ray metabolism"?

Researchers proposed an "ultraviolet ray metabolism" to explain the profound systemic effects of UV blood irradiation. This theory held that UV light is absorbed by blood elements, activating and energizing various physiological processes. The UV energy was believed to stimulate the body's overall metabolism and ability to heal itself.

Question 9: What case reports were provided demonstrating the effects of UV blood irradiation on serious conditions like botulism, non-healing wounds, and thrombophlebitis?

Remarkable case reports were presented showing UV blood irradiation curing a comatose botulism patient within days, causing rapid healing of long-standing non-healing wounds, and quickly resolving thrombophlebitis and associated infections. These reports impressed researchers with the therapy's ability to treat even severe, unresponsive conditions.

Question 10: What research on UV light for treating cancer was discussed, including extracorporeal photophoresis for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma?

Rowen discusses early reports by Robert Olney on UV blood irradiation combined with other alternative therapies curing several cancer cases. More modern research by Edelson was noted showing effectiveness of extracorporeal photophoresis, a type of UV therapy using a photosensitizing drug, in treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma with FDA approval.

Question 11: What benefits and mechanisms of action have recent German studies found for UV blood irradiation in treating circulatory and vascular conditions?

German studies have found UV blood irradiation highly effective for peripheral artery disease, claudication, Raynaud's disease, and other circulatory conditions. Mechanisms of action included improved red blood cell properties, decreased blood viscosity, increased oxygenation, improved immune responses, and activation of fibrinolysis.

Question 12: What contraindications for UV blood irradiation were listed in the German research?

The recent German research listed porphyria, photosensitivity, coagulopathy (hemophilia), hyperthyroidism, and fever of unknown origin as contraindications for UV blood irradiation therapy. Pregnancy was not considered a contraindication.

Question 13: How may UV blood irradiation work by affecting the body's overall physiology and resistance to disease?

UV blood irradiation may work by profoundly affecting the body's overall physiology, including increasing oxygenation and circulation, balancing the autonomic nervous system, reducing inflammation, stimulating mitochondrial energy production, and enhancing the immune response. These nonspecific effects could increase the body's overall resistance to disease.

Question 14: What role may UV blood irradiation play in stimulating oxygen delivery, mitochondrial function, circulation and the body's healing response?

UV blood irradiation has been shown to increase oxygen absorption and delivery to tissues, which is important for resisting infections and promoting healing. UV energy may also stimulate mitochondrial energy production and generally boost the body's metabolic and healing responses. Dilation of blood vessels and reduction of blood viscosity can improve circulation.

Question 15: How does Rowen propose UV blood irradiation and other oxidative therapies could provide a range of benefits through common mechanisms like immune modulation and targeting cell wall deficient bacteria?

Rowen suggests that UV blood irradiation and other oxidative therapies like ozone could work through common mechanisms of inducing reactive oxygen species that cause immune modulation, as has been demonstrated with ozone. These oxidative therapies may also target cell wall deficient bacteria that could be an unrecognized factor in many chronic diseases.

Question 16: What has been Rowen's personal clinical experience in using UV blood irradiation therapy for various conditions?

In his own clinical practice, Rowen has observed significant benefits of UV blood irradiation therapy in treating viral and bacterial infections, asthma, and non-healing wounds. He has found it to be helpful in chronic fatigue syndrome and multiple chemical sensitivities. The only patient he reports not responding had a significant psychological component.

Question 17: What do other modern American physicians report about their experiences using UV blood irradiation therapy?

Rowen states that at least 20 physicians in the U.S. are currently using UV blood irradiation therapy and have communicated dramatic effects in resolving infections including osteomyelitis, and benefits in treating chronic fatigue. A referenced German video reported hundreds of thousands of UV treatments done by hundreds of doctors without any incidents of toxicity.

Question 18: What is the current legal status of UV blood irradiation therapy in the United States?

UV blood irradiation is FDA-approved in the U.S. for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. It is also considered legal based on long-standing and continuous use by physicians since before the FDA existed, according to a referenced communication.

Question 19: How can physicians become trained and certified in oxidative medicine techniques like UV blood irradiation?

Training in UV blood irradiation therapy is provided through workshops by the International Association of Oxidative Medicine. Certification is available through the American Board of Oxidative Medicine, a member of the American Board of Specialities of Alternative Medicine.

Question 20: What does Rowen conclude about the historical effectiveness and safety of UV blood irradiation and the need for more research on its potential uses?

Rowen concludes that UV blood irradiation has historically been shown to be a safe and highly effective therapy for infections and many other conditions, with a range of beneficial physiological effects. He argues that with the emergence of antibiotic-resistant infections, this therapy should be revisited and further researched for its numerous potential applications.

