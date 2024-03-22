Credit where it’s due.

Amelia first brought my attention to Dr. Kevin Stillwagon about two years ago.

I’ve been a reader and student of his work ever since.

I’ve loved his work on childhood vaccination and have relied on it multiple times in my studies and writings. For example:

I reached out asking for an interview, and lucky me, and you, here we are.

With thanks to you Dr. Stillwagon for all that you have done and continue to do.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -20:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1. Dr. Stillwagon, could you share with us your story and background that has led you to the point you are at now, particularly highlighting your journey from a chiropractor and airline pilot to a vocal advocate for medical freedom?

My father, Glenn Stillwagon was one of the chiropractic pioneers who developed a technique of adjusting the spine in the 1960s with a colleague, Dr. Walter Vernon Pierce. It was called the Pierce Stillwagon Technique (PST) and was taught in many chiropractic colleges and in private seminars worldwide. Part of their methodology included pre and post adjustment temperature analysis of the skin next to the spine from the base of the sacrum to the base of the skull. They patented a temperature recording instrument to do this, called the Derma-Thermograph (DTG). It used a thermocouple that made contact with the skin and produced a graph on a strip of paper.

When I was 15 years old, my father decided he wanted to learn how to fly. Being the oldest of four sons, I was at the appropriate age to learn how to fly also. We took it on as a father-son project and later obtained our instrument ratings and multiengine ratings on the same day. My love of aviation was deep, so I got certified as a flight instructor for basic visual flight rules and instrument flight rules at the age of 18.

I began working in my father’s clinic as an assistant when I became 16 years old. I learned how to take x-rays and analyse them for structural deviations that could be corrected by chiropractic adjustments. I also used the DTG to take “readings” pre and post adjustments. I watched my father administer thousands of adjustments, so by the time I headed off to the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1977, I already knew much about the philosophy and art of chiropractic. Palmer taught me the sciences required to be a doctor, anatomy, physiology, and diagnosis of disease. Since I was never vaccinated against anything as a child, I decided to do my own in-depth research while at college on the history and dangers of vaccines, which prepared me for unforeseen challenges ahead.

While I was at Palmer College I continued to provide flight instruction at the local airport. After graduating as co-valedictorian in 1980 I became licensed to practice in the states of Pennsylvania and Florida. I joined my father’s practice in Pennsylvania and continued to fly and provide flight instruction on my days away from the clinic. About a year after beginning practice, I purchased a twin-engine aircraft with some partners. My father and I used that aircraft to fly to various destinations to teach seminars on his technique.

Part of my duties as a chiropractor was to become involved in the community, speaking at various civic events on natural health. I noticed a trend that many people were putting too much trust in the medical paradigm and vaccinations, so I self-published a book titled “The Silent Killers” addressing these issues. During the same time, I got an idea on how to improve the DTG into a computerized device that would provide a two-dimensional colorized thermographic heat image on a screen. The DTG was using one heat sensor, so I combined multiple sensors into a handheld scanner that could be passed over the back, collecting temperature inputs, digitizing the data into a thermal image. I had learned computer programming as an elective in my pre-med training, so I used that knowledge to write the software for the device we had engineered for us. We called it the Visitherm and patented it in the US and Japan.

We began to market the Visitherm and teach its use. I had big plans for the device, including the collection of data from all users, and doing a cluster analysis of images with case histories to determine if there was a correlation between images and certain chronic illnesses. That never happened because insurance companies decided that the images from the Visitherm had no diagnostic value and refused to pay for it. Sales dropped off, I became frustrated, and decided to leave practice and become an airline pilot in 1987.

2. Over the years, you've been a staunch fighter for medical freedom. What motivated you to start this battle, and how have you seen the landscape change since you began?

Medical freedom was always an issue for me, especially when it came to childhood vaccines. I always made sure my patients knew that there was a religious exemption available to opt out of the supposedly required vaccines to attend public school. When I was in practice, there were two states that had no religious exemptions, West Virginia, and Mississippi. Sadly, California gave up its right to a religious exemption in 2015. New York and Maine gave theirs up in 2019, and Connecticut in 2021. Thanks to the work of attorney Aaron Siri at the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), the religious exemption was restored in Mississippi this past year, and he is working hard to restore the exemptions in all remaining states.

Using a religious exemption affected me personally in 2010 when Northwest Airlines where I was employed as a pilot got merged into Delta Air Lines. Delta had a requirement for all pilots to receive a yellow fever shot, regardless of where they flew. Delta set up vaccine administration facilities at all bases and required every pilot to get one. I fought that as hard as I could, both through union and management channels. I was told that a religious, personal, or philosophical exemption would not be acceptable, but a medical exemption would. So, I came up with a way for pilots to get medical exemptions and almost lost my job over it.

Flash forward to 2020 when the COVID scare started to affect aviation. People started wearing masks out of fear, and soon that face mask became a mandate to get onto an aircraft. I fought that as hard as I could also, through both union and management channels to no avail. When management made it a requirement for pilots to wear one as part of the uniform, I refused to comply and was forced to take early retirement. Immediately I began to speak out at school board meetings and county commissioner meetings about the dangers of forced mask wearing and how a vaccine mandate would be even more dangerous. Some of those rants were put on the internet and became quite popular. I started getting invited to be interviewed on radio shows and podcasts, and to speak at freedom rallies. I gladly accepted and supplemented that with my own videos and substack articles.

The landscape has significantly changed since the COVID shot mandate. My message has been the same, but the appetite for hearing the message has grown, and that’s a good thing. The only meaningful and positive changes that will happen in our society concerning these mandates will come from the ground up, not the top down. The fact that more people are becoming educated and well informed is paramount.

3. In your writings, you've raised concerns about the concept of shedding related to COVID-19 vaccines. Can you elaborate on your thoughts and any evidence you believe supports this phenomenon?

I wrote a substack article about shedding available here:

The gist of it is, Pfizer was very concerned about the transmission of something from people who got injected to people who were not injected and had many restrictions on personal contact with people who participated in the trial. So yes, the transfer or “shedding” of something is possible.

There are many suggested mechanisms whereby this transfer can occur. The real danger is the transmission of the MESSAGE to make a foreign protein, not the protein itself, getting into a person who was not injected with it. The debate will be settled when we find either the proprietary Pfizer or Moderna mRNA in the blood of a person who is verified as un-injected.

4. There is a debate surrounding the existence of viruses, with various theories circulating in scientific circles. What are your thoughts on this subject, and how do they align with or diverge from mainstream views?

It is known that we can find long continuous strands of genetic material inside of humans that does not match the human genome, nor bacteria, nor anything else that is part of the normal flora. The long continuous strands can be verified with electrophoresis, and the sequences can be verified between different laboratories by the tedious gold standard process called Sanger sequencing. The claim that these sequences are just made up by a computer is false.

Whether this genetic material exists in the form of a particle like a virus, virion, or obelisk is of secondary importance. What is most important is the fact that it can be found in people who are displaying symptoms and in people who appear to be perfectly healthy. So obviously, whether you will display symptoms is more dependent upon the “terrain” of the body than the presence of the foreign genetic material. Proponents of the terrain theory like me acknowledge the presence of something foreign to the body, but we do not blame the disease on the presence of the thing, whatever it is. Other proponents of the terrain theory take it too far and deny the existence of the thing.

My thoughts diverge from the mainstream regarding the idea of asymptomatic transmission. Asymptomatic transmission is happening all the time. We are constantly exchanging genetic information between us. This is natural and cannot be stopped any more than we can stop the ocean tides. The genetic information transmits, but symptoms do not. Whether a person gets symptoms is entirely dependent on the condition of their immune system.

I even take it a step further. Blocking this transmission will have consequences. Humans need to make fundamental changes in our DNA to create new proteins to help us adapt to environmental toxins that we have subjected ourselves to. These changes must come from sources outside of the DNA we were born with. The source, I believe, could be in natural virus particles. The integration of genetic material from external sources is one of the most complicated and regulated processes at the cellular level. Scientists agree that over half the human genome was derived from the insertion of genetic material from external sources, including viruses. There are over 280 feedback loops that involve toll-like receptors, enzymes, the nervous system, and the endocrine system that will decide what to do with foreign genetic material. Sometimes the decision is made to make copies of the genetic material and package it in a way that it can continue to transmit between humans. Sometimes parts of the genetic material are directly inserted into genomes of certain cells lines. Sometimes the information is so critical that it gets incorporated into germ line cells so that it will transmit vertically through future generations. The problem we find ourselves in today is that we have figured out a way to directly insert man-made genetic changes, something that sounds appealing, but is extremely harmful.

You can watch my video on rumble here:

5. "The Silent Killers" is a book you wrote addressing the dangers of vaccines and advocating for medical freedom. What inspired you to write this book, and what reaction did it receive at the time of its publication?

I was inspired to write the book because of the danger signals I saw where people were willing to give up their religious freedoms for demands from ill advised politicians that shots called vaccines would be an absolute requirement for children to attend public schools. I felt that the solution would be education on the dangers of vaccines and how natural immunity is better than artificially induced immunity. The reaction was, I was called a cynic and a heretic by mainstream reviewers.

6. You patented a thermographic device in 1985. Could you explain how this invention came about and what specific applications it has in the medical or other fields?

Thermographic devices have been used to diagnose neuropathies and circulatory problems for many years. The problem was that these devices were very expensive and involved using infrared cameras cooled by liquid nitrogen back in the day. My solution to the problem was to have an inexpensive way of producing a thermographic image. Unfortunately, the method I came up with did not produce an image with sufficient resolution to have medical diagnostic quality. It does have use in chiropractic to show physiological changes that happen after chiropractic adjustments, and some are still in use today.

7. Your recent focus has been on the safety of pilots in light of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. What specific incidents or data prompted you to concentrate on this issue?

I first began to investigate how pilots were being affected when I saw claims that pilot deaths had increased over 1000% since the rollout of the shot. These false claims were taken from screenshots of pilot deaths as reported in the Air Line Pilot Magazine published by the Air Line Pilots Association union (ALPA). The screenshots showed a few deaths in 2019 and hundreds of deaths in August and September of 2021. I knew that the way deaths are reported in the magazine are not cumulative, are not all inclusive, and can be significantly delayed. So, I went back to every issue that was published since January 2019, compiled every reported death into a cumulative data base and verified the death was a pilot and confirmed the birth and death dates with published obituaries.

I was able to prove that the incidence of all reported pilot deaths of all ages had increased by 7% in 2021 compared to 2019 and 2020. I was also able to prove that the incidence of pilots dying prior to the normal retirement age of 65 had increased by 40% in 2021. This early death statistic was significant and aligned with actuarial data from insurance companies showing about the same rise in the deaths of people of working age.

I was also able to obtain information from the three separate and distinct pilot unions at Delta, American, and Southwest that the incidence of pilot disabilities had risen by about 300% in 2021.

The incidence of pilot incapacitations is difficult to get. The FAA does keep a database internalized at the Civil Aerospace Medical Institute (CAMI) that is not public. An official report of that data that was extracted in the 1990s and extrapolated to present time indicated that incapacitations since the rollout of the shot were exceeding expected levels. This correlation was seen from the publications of pilot incapacitations that were reported by Dr. William Makis in his Covid Intel substack.

After compiling the data, I then began to write and talk about the exact mechanisms whereby the shot can cause vascular conditions and neuropathies that could suddenly and unexpectedly incapacitate a pilot.

8. Given the incidents of pilot incapacitations you've highlighted, what changes do you believe need to be implemented in the aviation industry to ensure the safety of both crew and passengers?

First, mRNA shots into flight crews must be prohibited. This is because the proteins coded by the mRNA are biologically active and will attach to cellular receptors. Proteins we eat and proteins our cells make and secrete are willingly taken in by cells and will not cause an immune response unless there is an allergic reaction. Proteins coming from man-made modified mRNA are not like that. Cells that are making the proteins will come under the attack of the immune system, and proteins that do get made and released from cells will attach to cellular receptors, causing the immune system to destroy those cells as well. This will always result in varying degrees of pathology, sometimes significantly delayed.

Secondly, the history of taking these injections must become a permanent part of pilot medical records. I am against tracking injections if they were administered with full informed consent and the recipient had the right to refuse it without consequences to their employment or ability to participate in society. This shot wasn’t like that. It was either mandated or strongly coerced with full prior knowledge that it could cause myocarditis, something that will end a pilot’s career. The FAA looks for safety signals by collecting data, and they are not collecting data that could show a correlation between mRNA injections and subsequent incapacitations. This needs to change.

Third, some pilots are afraid to come forward and admit they are having subjective symptoms like brain fog, transient ischemic attacks, and chest pain. As it stands now, there is no way for a younger pilot who would become grounded due to an adverse reaction from the shot to be adequately compensated for future loss of income. Changes must happen that will involve much work with pilot management, unions, and the FAA.

9. You've mentioned the role of aeromedical examiners in detecting potential health issues in pilots. How do you propose changes in medical screening and monitoring processes to better identify risks?

Simple tests like looking at retinal capillaries for clumping of red blood cells or checking for levels of Troponin I or T can be an indication to investigate deeper for vascular or cardiac problems. Elevated d-dimer levels can also be an indication that excess breakdown of blood clots is occurring, but not in all cases. All pilots should be required to get an EKG or ECG under stress, not at rest.

10. In light of your advocacy, have you faced any challenges or opposition from regulatory bodies, such as the FAA, or the aviation industry at large? How have you navigated these challenges?

I have not faced any challenges coming from the FAA or the industry yet but welcome any discussion. I was challenged by another substack author claiming that my pilot death data statistics were not statistically significant.

11. You've discussed the potential for vaccine-induced conditions to affect pilot fitness. What are your thoughts on current vaccine mandates and policies within the aviation industry and their impact on pilot health and safety?

Currently there are no major airlines that require the covid shot. We must make certain that a mandated medical procedure within the airline industry never happens again. There is still some work to do. Delta and United both mandate the yellow fever shot for their pilots.

12. Finally, in your view, what is the single most important action or policy change that needs to happen right now to address the issues you've raised regarding pilot safety and vaccine mandates?

Ban all mRNA shots into all flight crews and air traffic controllers. I’m all for freedom of choice, but the product must be safe. These products clearly are not safe.

13. Reflecting on the events and global response to the "pandemic," could you share your thoughts and reflections on how it was handled, including any implications for medical freedom and public health policies?

Medical dictionaries define a pandemic as "an epidemic on a scale that crosses international boundaries, usually affecting people on a worldwide scale". A disease or condition is not a pandemic merely because it is widespread or kills many people; it must also be infectious. For instance, cancer is responsible for many deaths but is not considered a pandemic because the disease is not contagious.

Disease outbreaks that are contagious happen constantly, i.e. the flu. The outbreaks are “pandemic” if they cross international borders and appear to be spreading globally. The appearance of a pandemic can be concocted simply by testing everyone for the presence of genetic material, whether they have symptoms or not, calling them “cases”, convincing everyone into a panic that the disease is spreading.

What cannot be hidden is the fact that COVID was not a deadly pandemic. If it was a deadly pandemic, there would have been a spike in all cause mortality when the disease was supposedly spreading. There wasn’t a spike in all-cause mortality then, but there is now. This all-cause mortality rise is most likely due to the adverse reactions to the injection, not to the persistence of the disease which has become milder.

People need to realize that none of the global response methods to try to control the spread worked. Lockdowns, social distancing, and masking have never worked and never will work. Do not comply if these methods are imposed again. Also, people need to realize that testing for the presence of a pathogen on the mucosal lining, in snot and spit, means nothing. This shows presence of something outside the body, not inside the body. So, do not comply with mandatory testing. They’re looking in the wrong place.

14. Looking ahead, what are your main focuses and goals for the next 1-2 years, especially in relation to pilot safety and medical freedom?

Get all mRNA injections banned for flight crews and air traffic controllers. Get the history of mRNA injections that was done a part of each pilot’s medical records. Require the NTSB to investigate all pilot incapacitations. Also require investigations into unexpected deaths that occur to any crewmember while on a trip, even during required rest periods or layovers. Require a yearly EKG stress test for all first-class medical certificates regardless of age. Get protection for pilot future income loss if they are grounded due to an adverse effect of the mRNA injection.

15. For those interested in following your work and staying updated on your findings and opinions, how can they stay in touch with you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.