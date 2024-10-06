I watched this short clip of Dr Thomas Cowan explaining the flaws in the conventional theory of heart attacks, as being primarily caused by blockages, and it remined me that he had written a whole book on the heart, which I’ve now summarized.

Let’s start with the short clip (with summary below).

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -34:02

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Summary

1. Historical Perspective on Heart Disease: In 1920, heart disease was almost nonexistent in the U.S. By 1940, it had become the leading cause of death, which Dr. Cowan argues cannot be explained by genetics alone.

2. Dietary Shifts and Heart Disease: The shift from traditional fats like butter, lard, and eggs to processed foods (e.g., margarine and Crisco) correlates with the rise in heart disease. Dr. Cowan links these changes to increased health risks.

3. Environmental Factors: Dr. Cowan identifies three major factors leading to increased heart disease: processed foods, chemical use in agriculture (e.g., DDT), and widespread electrification.

4. Heart Disease and Genetics Misconception: Heart disease is often attributed to genetics, but Dr. Cowan highlights the influence of lifestyle choices such as smoking and drinking. He rejects the oversimplification that genetics is the primary cause.

5. The Plaque Theory: The common belief is that blocked coronary arteries cause heart attacks. Dr. Cowan challenges this by questioning why similar arteries in other organs do not get blocked, pointing out the inconsistency in the "plaque buildup" theory.

6. Autopsy Study Findings: A study by Giorgio Baroldi found that 80% of heart attack victims showed no signs of arterial blockage before the attack, challenging the notion that plaque is the primary cause of heart attacks.

7. Effectiveness of Stents and Bypasses: Studies show that stents and bypasses do not improve lifespan or reduce the likelihood of subsequent heart attacks. A 2018 study published in The Lancet demonstrated that patients with stents did not experience less chest pain compared to those without.

8. Plaque is Not the Primary Cause: The European Heart Association revised its view, indicating that 60-80% of people with heart disease symptoms show no evidence of plaque buildup. This implies that plaque is not the main driver of heart disease.

9. Capillary System as the True Blood Supply: Dr. Cowan argues that the heart receives most of its blood through a network of capillaries rather than just the major coronary arteries. Heart disease is linked more to energy generation problems in cells than to blocked arteries.

10. Call for Reevaluation: The current approach to treating heart disease, focusing on removing blockages, is flawed. Dr. Cowan advocates for a reevaluation of the causes of heart attacks, focusing on cellular energy and environmental factors.

Spleen “Attacks”

Dr. Cowan argues against the plaque theory of heart disease by pointing out that, if plaque buildup in arteries causes heart attacks, other organs with similar arteries (like the spleen, liver, and kidneys) should also be susceptible to similar "attacks." However, no one has ever heard of a "spleen attack" or "liver attack," even though these organs receive the same blood with the same supposed plaque buildup. This inconsistency suggests that plaque buildup in arteries is not the primary cause of heart attacks.

Before we dive into the book, here is an analogy to set the scene.

Analogy

Imagine the human body as a vast, intricate garden. In this garden, the heart isn't just a mechanical pump pushing water through pipes, as conventional medicine might have us believe. Instead, it's a mystical fountain at the center of the garden, creating beautiful, spiraling patterns in the water that flow outward, nourishing every plant and creature.

The gardener - that's us - has been taught to focus solely on keeping the pipes clear and the pump running at a certain speed. We've been trimming plants, using chemical fertilizers, and trying to control every aspect of the garden based on this limited understanding.

But the true health of the garden doesn't come from force or control. It comes from understanding and working with the natural rhythms and connections within the garden ecosystem. The spiraling water from the heart-fountain carries messages and life force to every corner. The soil - our diet and lifestyle - needs to be rich and diverse, not stripped and artificial. The garden thrives when it's in harmony with the larger world around it - the sun, the earth beneath, and even the cosmos above.

When we see ourselves as part of this interconnected, living system rather than as mechanics fixing a machine, we open up new possibilities for health and healing. We start to notice how the flutter of a butterfly's wings in one corner can affect the growth of a plant in another. We recognize that the garden's health is inseparable from the health of the gardener and the entire environment.

This book is an invitation to step back and see the whole garden - to appreciate its complexity, its wisdom, and its connection to something greater than ourselves. It's a call to be better gardeners, not by exerting more control, but by deepening our understanding and working in harmony with the profound, often invisible forces that truly sustain life.

Human Heart, Cosmic Heart

A Doctor's Quest to Understand, Treat, and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

By Dr Thomas Cowan

Human Heart, Cosmic Heart: A Doctor's... book by Thomas Cowan (thriftbooks.com)

[Note: I have framed the answers, based on the content of the book, in Dr Cowan’s voice.]

40 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How does Dr Cowan challenge conventional views on heart anatomy and function?

The conventional view that the heart is merely a pump is deeply flawed. Through my research and clinical experience, I've come to understand that the heart's primary function is to create vortices. The blood in our bodies moves due to the unique properties of water, particularly its ability to exist in a fourth phase - structured water. This structured water, lining our blood vessels, creates an electrical charge that propels blood flow. The heart's role is to organize this flow into specific vortex patterns, crucial for the body's overall function.

Question 2: What is the fourth phase of water, and how does it relate to circulation?

The fourth phase of water, also known as structured water or exclusion zone water, is a state between liquid and solid. This phase forms when water interacts with hydrophilic surfaces, creating a negatively charged layer that excludes solutes. In our blood vessels, this structured water layer lines the vessel walls, creating an electrical charge that drives blood flow. This phenomenon explains how blood can flow through the body's vast network of capillaries without relying solely on the heart as a pump.

Question 3: How does Dr Cowan explain the true cause of heart attacks?

Heart attacks are not primarily caused by blocked arteries, as conventional medicine would have us believe. Instead, they result from an imbalance in the autonomic nervous system, specifically a decrease in parasympathetic activity followed by a surge in sympathetic activity. This imbalance leads to a metabolic shift in the heart, causing it to inefficiently break down glucose and produce lactic acid. The buildup of lactic acid in heart cells leads to localized edema, diminished muscle function, and eventually tissue necrosis - what we call a heart attack.

Question 4: What is anthroposophical medicine, and how did it influence Dr Cowan's approach?

Anthroposophical medicine, based on Rudolf Steiner's spiritual science, views the human being as a threefold organism of body, soul, and spirit. It seeks to understand illness and healing in the context of the whole person and their relationship to the cosmos. This approach profoundly influenced my early medical career, providing a framework for seeing connections between seemingly disparate aspects of health and disease. While I eventually moved beyond strict adherence to anthroposophical principles, its holistic perspective continues to inform my practice and research.

Question 5: How does Rudolf Steiner's philosophy contribute to Dr Cowan's understanding of the heart?

Steiner's philosophy opened my eyes to viewing the heart not as an isolated organ, but as part of a larger, interconnected system. His concept of the human being as a microcosm of the universe led me to explore the heart's relationship to cosmic rhythms and forms. Steiner's emphasis on the "threefold" nature of human physiology - thinking, feeling, and willing - also influenced my understanding of the heart's central role in our emotional and spiritual lives, not just our physical health.

Question 6: What role do traditional and indigenous diets play in heart health?

Traditional and indigenous diets, as studied by Weston A. Price, are crucial for heart health. These diets, rich in nutrient-dense foods like organ meats, fermented foods, and animal fats, provide the necessary building blocks for a healthy cardiovascular system. They're typically low in processed carbohydrates and high in beneficial fats, supporting proper metabolic function and reducing inflammation - key factors in preventing heart disease. By contrast, modern industrial diets, high in refined carbohydrates and processed oils, contribute significantly to the epidemic of heart disease we see today.

Question 7: How does Frank Chester's geometric heart model (chestahedron) provide insights into heart function?

Frank Chester's chestahedron model revolutionizes our understanding of heart geometry and function. This seven-sided form, when placed in a cube, sits at a 36-degree angle - precisely the angle at which the heart sits in the chest. When spun in water, it creates vortices that mirror blood flow patterns in the heart's ventricles. This model explains the varying thickness of heart muscle layers and provides insight into how the heart efficiently moves blood without acting as a pump. Chester's work demonstrates the profound wisdom inherent in the heart's design, far beyond what conventional cardiology recognizes.

Question 8: What is the importance of the autonomic nervous system in heart health?

The autonomic nervous system plays a crucial role in heart health, far more significant than commonly recognized. The balance between the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest-and-digest) branches is key. Most heart disease stems from chronic reduction in parasympathetic activity, followed by sudden increases in sympathetic activity. This imbalance affects the heart's metabolism, leading to inefficient energy production and potential tissue damage. Understanding and addressing this autonomic imbalance is essential for preventing and treating heart disease effectively.

Question 9: How does g-strophanthin/ouabain work as a heart medicine?

G-strophanthin, or ouabain, is a remarkable heart medicine that western cardiology has largely overlooked. It's an endogenous hormone produced in our adrenal cortex that supports all aspects of the parasympathetic nervous system. G-strophanthin stimulates acetylcholine production, the main neurotransmitter of the parasympathetic system. Crucially, it also converts lactic acid - the main metabolic poison in heart attacks - into pyruvate, a preferred fuel for heart cells. This dual action makes g-strophanthin uniquely effective in preventing and treating heart disease.

Question 10: What is Enhanced External Counter Pulsation (EECP) therapy and how does it benefit heart patients?

Enhanced External Counter Pulsation (EECP) is a non-invasive therapy that dramatically improves heart function without surgery or drugs. It involves applying pressure to the lower body in sync with the heart's rhythm, effectively creating a "natural bypass" by stimulating collateral circulation. EECP enhances blood flow, reduces chest pain, and improves overall heart function. It's particularly effective for patients who haven't responded well to conventional treatments, offering a safe alternative to invasive procedures like stents or bypass surgery.

Question 11: How did Dr Cowan's personal experiences shape his medical practice?

My journey in medicine has been profoundly shaped by personal experiences. From my childhood struggles with understanding the adult world to my time in Swaziland with the Peace Corps, each experience contributed to my questioning of conventional wisdom. My own heart condition, supraventricular tachycardia, led me to deeply investigate heart function and alternative treatments. Meeting my wife Lynda was a transformative experience that opened my heart in new ways. These personal encounters have instilled in me a commitment to looking beyond surface explanations and seeking deeper truths in medicine and life.

Question 12: What critiques does Dr Cowan offer of conventional cardiology?

Conventional cardiology, in my view, is fundamentally misguided in its approach to heart disease. The focus on blocked arteries as the primary cause of heart attacks is flawed, as evidenced by numerous studies showing that many heart attack victims have no significant arterial blockage. The reliance on statin drugs and invasive procedures like stents and bypasses often fails to address the root causes of heart disease. Moreover, the mechanistic view of the heart as merely a pump ignores the complex, interconnected nature of the cardiovascular system and its relationship to overall health.

Question 13: How does Dr Cowan connect poverty, diet, and heart disease?

The connection between poverty, diet, and heart disease is complex and often misunderstood. While poverty is correlated with higher rates of heart disease in industrialized societies, this relationship doesn't hold true in traditional cultures with nutrient-dense diets. The real issue isn't poverty itself, but rather the poor quality of affordable food in our industrial food system. Processed, high-carbohydrate foods that dominate low-income diets contribute significantly to metabolic dysfunction and heart disease. Addressing this requires not just economic solutions, but a fundamental reimagining of our food system and relationship to traditional dietary wisdom.

Question 14: What is Dr Cowan's perspective on the relationship between economic systems and health?

I see a direct link between our current economic system - industrial capitalism - and the epidemic of chronic diseases, including heart disease. This system prioritizes profit over human and environmental health, leading to the production of cheap, processed foods that undermine our health. It also creates chronic stress through job insecurity and inequality, further contributing to disease. True health requires a fundamental shift in our economic paradigm towards one that values human wellbeing and ecological balance over endless growth and profit.

Question 15: How does Dr Cowan explain the nature of money and its connection to health?

Money, as we know it today, is largely a fiction created by private banks and enforced by government power. This system concentrates wealth in the hands of a few, while creating artificial scarcity that prevents many essential needs - including healthcare - from being met. The stress and inequality generated by this system directly impact our health, particularly heart health. Understanding money as a human creation rather than an immutable fact of nature opens up possibilities for creating economic systems that better support human and environmental health.

Debt Money - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 16: What is the concept of ORME elements and how do they relate to heart function?

ORME (Orbitally Rearranged Monoatomic Elements) represent a fascinating frontier in our understanding of matter and its relationship to life. These elements, particularly gold in its ORME state, may play a crucial role in biological processes, including heart function. In this high-spin state, gold becomes superconductive and may facilitate the quantum coherence necessary for the instantaneous communication within our bodies. The heart, with its unique vortex-creating geometry, might be instrumental in transforming ordinary gold into its ORME state, potentially explaining the age-old association between gold and the heart.

Question 17: How does Dr Cowan describe quantum coherence in biological systems?

Quantum coherence in biological systems offers a compelling explanation for the seemingly instantaneous coordination of processes within our bodies. Our current understanding of nerve impulses, based on chemical neurotransmitters, fails to account for the speed and complexity of our nervous system's functioning. Instead, I propose that our bodies operate as quantum coherent organisms, with information transmitted almost instantaneously across vast cellular distances. This quantum coherence may be facilitated by the ORME state of elements, particularly within the structured water of our cells and blood vessels.

Question 18: What connection does Dr Cowan draw between the heart and love/emotions?

The connection between the heart and love is more than metaphorical - it's biologically and energetically real. The heart appears to be the seat of our essence, our deepest self. This is evidenced by the profound personality changes sometimes observed in heart transplant recipients, who may take on traits of their donors. The heart's electromagnetic field, far stronger than that of the brain, might play a role in emotional attunement between individuals. Our instinct to hold loved ones close to our hearts isn't just convenience - it reflects a deep truth about the heart's role in our emotional lives.

Question 19: How does Dr Cowan explain personality changes in heart transplant recipients?

The phenomenon of personality changes in heart transplant recipients is a profound challenge to our mechanistic view of the body. In some cases, recipients take on traits, memories, or skills of their donors - things they couldn't possibly know through conventional means. This suggests that the heart carries more than just blood; it may hold aspects of our personality, memories, and essence. These observations point to the heart as a center of consciousness in its own right, not just a subservient pump controlled by the brain.

Question 20: What dietary recommendations does Dr Cowan make for heart health?

For optimal heart health, I recommend a diet based on traditional, nutrient-dense foods. This includes liberal amounts of healthy fats like grass-fed butter, coconut oil, and animal fats from pasture-raised animals. Vegetables should be diverse and abundant, including many perennial vegetables for their unique nutrient profiles. Protein should come from high-quality sources like pastured eggs, organ meats, and wild-caught fish. Carbohydrates should be minimized, focusing on complex carbs from vegetables rather than grains or sugars. Fermented foods are crucial for gut health, which directly impacts heart health. This approach supports metabolic flexibility and reduces inflammation, key factors in preventing heart disease.

Question 21: What is Dr Cowan's perspective on cholesterol and lipid profiles?

Conventional wisdom about cholesterol and lipid profiles is deeply flawed. The focus on lowering LDL cholesterol through statin drugs is misguided and harmful. Studies have shown that people with the lowest LDL levels often have the highest overall mortality rates. The cholesterol/HDL ratio is a more useful indicator, with a ratio below 3.5 generally indicating good health. However, even this metric should be considered in the context of overall health, not as an isolated factor. The real issue underlying heart disease is inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, not cholesterol levels per se.

Statins - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 22: How does intermittent fasting benefit heart health?

Intermittent fasting is a powerful tool for heart health. When we fast for 12 hours or more, our bodies shift from an insulin-dominated, fat-storing state to a glucagon-dominated, fat-burning state. This metabolic shift reduces inflammation, promotes autophagy (cellular cleanup), and improves insulin sensitivity. For heart patients, this can lead to reduced plaque buildup, improved blood pressure, and better overall cardiovascular function. I recommend fasting for 12-18 hours, 1-6 days per week, as a simple yet effective strategy for heart health and overall wellbeing.

Fasting - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 23: What importance does Dr Cowan place on water quality and structured water?

Water quality is crucial yet often overlooked in discussions of health. Most municipal water supplies contain harmful chemicals like chloramines and fluoride, as well as pharmaceutical residues. Beyond just removing these toxins, we need to consider the structure of water. Healthy water, as described by Viktor Schauberger, moves in spiral patterns and maintains a cool temperature. I recommend using a multi-stage filtration system, remineralizing the water, and then putting it through a vortexing device to create structured water. This structured water supports proper cellular function and overall health, including heart health.

Water - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 24: What exercise and movement recommendations does Dr Cowan make for heart health?

For heart health, I recommend daily movement that connects us with the Earth's electromagnetic field. Barefoot walking, especially on beaches or natural surfaces, for 30 minutes a day is ideal. This "earthing" helps structure the water in our bodies and supports healthy circulation. Additionally, once-weekly high-intensity strength training can improve muscle metabolism and encourage the formation of new blood vessels. The key is to engage in regular, natural movement that supports our body's innate healing capacities rather than pushing for extreme endurance or performance.

Earthing - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 25: What is the concept of the "cosmic heart" and how does it relate to healing?

The concept of the "cosmic heart" recognizes that the human heart is not just a physical organ, but a microcosm of larger cosmic processes. The heart's rhythms and functions mirror patterns we see in nature and the cosmos. Understanding this connection is crucial for true healing. It shifts our perspective from seeing the body as a machine to recognizing it as part of a larger, interconnected whole. This holistic view encourages us to address not just physical symptoms, but also the social, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health. Healing the heart, in this context, involves restoring our connection to the natural world and our place within it.

Question 26: How does Dr Cowan compare geocentric and heliocentric worldviews in relation to health?

The shift from a geocentric to a heliocentric worldview marks a profound change in human consciousness with significant implications for health. The geocentric view, while scientifically incorrect, fostered a sense of connection to place and the natural world. People living with this worldview often had sustainable lifestyles and better overall health. The heliocentric model, while scientifically accurate, has coincided with a disconnection from nature and a rise in chronic diseases. This isn't to argue for a return to geocentrism, but to recognize that our worldview profoundly affects our health. We need to find a new paradigm that combines scientific understanding with a deep connection to our environment.

Question 27: What is Dr Cowan's approach to patient care and healing?

My approach to patient care begins with listening deeply to the patient's story. I believe that healing starts with understanding the whole person - their life experiences, stresses, joys, and challenges. I look for the "anvil" events that may have triggered health issues. Physical examination focuses not just on symptoms, but on understanding the overall balance of the autonomic nervous system. Treatment involves dietary changes, specific supplements like g-strophanthin, and therapies like EECP when needed. But beyond these specifics, I strive to help patients reconnect with their essence and find their own path to healing.

Question 28: How did Dr Cowan's experiences in Swaziland and the Peace Corps influence his medical perspective?

My time in Swaziland with the Peace Corps was transformative. It exposed me to traditional ways of living and healing that were profoundly different from what I'd learned in the West. I saw people living in harmony with nature, using traditional diets and practices to maintain health. This experience, combined with my exposure to anthroposophical ideas during this time, challenged my conventional medical training and opened my eyes to alternative ways of understanding health and disease. It instilled in me a deep respect for traditional wisdom and a skepticism towards the reductionist approach of modern medicine.

Question 29: What role does the parasympathetic nervous system play in heart health?

The parasympathetic nervous system is crucial for heart health, yet its importance is often underappreciated in conventional cardiology. This "rest and digest" branch of the autonomic nervous system helps balance the stress response of the sympathetic system. A well-functioning parasympathetic system slows heart rate, reduces inflammation, and promotes overall healing and regeneration. Many heart issues stem from a chronic decrease in parasympathetic activity. Supporting this system through diet, lifestyle changes, and specific therapies like g-strophanthin is key to preventing and treating heart disease.

Question 30: What critique does Dr Cowan offer of statin drugs and conventional cholesterol management?

I'm deeply critical of the widespread use of statin drugs and conventional cholesterol management. The obsession with lowering cholesterol, particularly LDL cholesterol, is misguided and harmful. Statins may slightly reduce the risk of heart disease but don't improve overall mortality. They come with significant side effects, including muscle weakness, cognitive issues, and increased diabetes risk. Moreover, cholesterol plays crucial roles in our body, including hormone production and cell membrane integrity. The real issue in heart disease is inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, not cholesterol levels. We need to focus on addressing these root causes rather than artificially lowering cholesterol.

Question 31: How does Dr Cowan describe his personal experience with supraventricular tachycardia?

My experience with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) has been a significant part of my journey in understanding heart health. As a young athlete, I often experienced sudden, rapid heartbeats that I couldn't control. This condition led to a frightening episode during a canoe trip in the Boundary Waters, where I went into heart failure. This personal struggle drove me to deeply investigate heart function and alternative treatments. It also taught me the importance of listening to one's body and the limitations of conventional medical approaches. Ultimately, I underwent an ablation procedure, which resolved the SVT symptoms but also spurred me to further research into the true nature of heart function and disease.

Question 32: What does Dr Cowan mean by the concept of "essence" in human beings?

The concept of "essence" refers to the core of who we are as individuals - a thread of continuity that persists throughout our lives despite physical changes. It's what makes us uniquely ourselves, beyond our thoughts or physical bodies. This essence seems to reside in the heart, not the brain. It's why we instinctively point to our hearts when referring to ourselves, and why heart transplant recipients sometimes take on traits of their donors. Understanding and connecting with this essence is crucial for true healing. It's not something that can be measured or quantified by conventional science, but it's a reality that we all intuitively recognize.

Question 33: How do Dr Cowan's experiences with his grandchildren relate to his understanding of health and healing?

My experiences with my grandchildren have profoundly influenced my understanding of health and healing. Interacting with them has reconnected me to the joy and wonder of simply being alive. This pure, unencumbered experience of life is, I believe, at the core of true health. Watching my grandchildren play and grow has reinforced my belief in the body's innate wisdom and capacity for healing when given the right conditions. It's also highlighted the importance of love, connection, and joy in maintaining health. These experiences have deepened my conviction that healing involves more than just addressing physical symptoms - it's about nurturing our essential selves and our connections to others and the world around us.

Question 34: What importance does Dr Cowan place on storytelling in patient care?

Storytelling is a crucial aspect of my approach to patient care. I always begin by asking patients to tell me their story - when they last felt well and what's happened since then. This narrative approach serves multiple purposes. It allows patients to express themselves fully and feel truly heard, which is therapeutic in itself. It also provides valuable insights into the root causes of their health issues, often revealing "anvil events" that triggered their problems. Moreover, in telling their stories, patients often come to new realizations about their health and lives. This process of storytelling and listening is not just a prelude to treatment - it's an integral part of the healing process itself.

Question 35: How does Dr Cowan view the relationship between science and other ways of knowing?

While I deeply respect the power of scientific inquiry, I believe we've become overly reliant on science as the only legitimate way of knowing. There are many aspects of human experience - love, consciousness, the sense of self - that science struggles to explain or measure. We need to recognize that other ways of knowing, including direct experience, intuition, and traditional wisdom, have value. This is particularly true in medicine, where the complexity of human health often defies purely reductionist scientific approaches. We need to find a balance, using scientific methods where appropriate but also being open to insights from other sources of knowledge.

Question 36: What is the "Misery Index" in economics and how does it relate to health?

The Misery Index, traditionally calculated by adding unemployment and inflation rates, is meant to measure societal well-being. However, I argue, following Ivan Illich, that a more accurate Misery Index would focus on employment rates. In industrialized societies, high employment often correlates with high levels of misery and stress. This is because many people are stuck in jobs they dislike, leading to chronic stress and health problems. This perspective challenges the conventional wisdom that equates employment with well-being. It suggests that our current economic system, which necessitates that most people work jobs they don't enjoy simply to survive, is fundamentally at odds with human health and happiness.

Medical Nemesis - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 37: What specific recommendations does Dr Cowan make for maintaining heart health beyond diet and exercise?

Beyond diet and exercise, I recommend several strategies for maintaining heart health. Regular exposure to sunlight is crucial, as it helps structure the water in our bodies and supports overall health. Barefoot contact with the earth, or "earthing," helps balance our bodies' electrical charge and reduce inflammation. Cultivating loving relationships and engaging in activities that bring joy are vital for heart health. I also recommend drinking structured water and using g-strophanthin or Strophanthus extract as a heart tonic. Importantly, I advise people to shed unnecessary beliefs and listen to their hearts - both literally and figuratively - as a guide to what truly nourishes them.

Question 38: How does Dr Cowan explain the role of structured water in nerve conduction?

Structured water plays a crucial role in nerve conduction, challenging our conventional understanding of how nerves work. The current model of nerve impulses traveling via chemical neurotransmitters is too slow to account for the speed of our nervous system's responses. Instead, I propose that structured water in our nerve cells creates a superconductive pathway for almost instantaneous signal transmission. This structured water, formed by the interaction of water with the hydrophilic surfaces of nerve cells, allows for quantum coherent transmission of information. This model better explains the incredible speed and coordination of our nervous system and highlights the importance of maintaining properly structured water in our bodies for optimal health.

Question 39: How does Viktor Schauberger's water research contribute to Dr Cowan's understanding of health?

Viktor Schauberger's research on water has profoundly influenced my understanding of health. Schauberger observed that healthy water in nature moves in spiral patterns and maintains a cool temperature. This natural movement creates structured water, which is crucial for biological processes. His insights help explain why stagnant, warm water becomes a breeding ground for disease, while flowing, cool water supports life. Applying these principles to human health, we can see the importance of maintaining properly structured water in our bodies for optimal function. Schauberger's work underscores the need to work with nature's principles rather than against them in our approach to health and healing.

Question 40: What are Dr Cowan's thoughts on the future of medicine and healing?

The future of medicine must move beyond the current mechanistic, symptom-focused approach to a more holistic understanding of health and healing. We need to recognize the body as a quantum coherent organism, not just a collection of separate parts. This means addressing the root causes of disease, including our disconnection from nature and the stress of modern life. The medicine of the future should incorporate insights from traditional healing systems, quantum physics, and ecology. It should focus on supporting the body's innate healing capacities rather than just suppressing symptoms. Ultimately, true healing requires a transformation not just in medical practice, but in our entire way of life and our relationship with the natural world.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.