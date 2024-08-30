I was pointed to the work of Dr Hamer by one of my readers (thanks J.B.P.) after reading my interview with Dr Lewis Coleman about the mammalian stress mechanism.

I found the website and sent an interview request not knowing that Dr Hamer had passed away in 2017. John Holledauer kindly responded.

In our Cartel Medicine world that treats symptoms without addressing root causes, Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer's German New Medicine offers a provocative and potentially revolutionary framework for understanding health.

I'm grateful to have the opportunity to discuss Dr Hamer’s work and explore these ideas further. His work challenges us to reconsider our fundamental assumptions about disease and healing, and I encourage readers to approach this conversation with an open and curious mind.

With thanks to Dr Ryke Geerd Hamer and John Holledauer.

1. John, to begin, could you please tell us about your background and how you became involved with Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer's work?

In 1997, I read a book that outlined Dr. Hamer's discoveries. This was the first time I learned something about medicine and biology that I could actually understand, rather than just having to believe in. After reading Dr. Hamer's books in 1997, I attended my first lecture by Helmut Pilhar in Vienna. Since then, the GHK has played a significant role in my life.

2. What initially drew you to the German New Medicine, and how has it changed your perspective on health and healing?

That I didn’t have to trust and believe in what Dr. Hamer was saying because Germanische Heilkunde is logical – it is bio-logical. There are no contradictions nor dogmas in GHK, and everyone can experience the GHK in their daily lives, in their own body.

3. Can you explain in simple terms what the "Five Biological Laws" are and why they're considered revolutionary in understanding disease?

Every organ, every tissue, and every cell in our body has its specific task and function. If a (DHS), a biological conflict shock arises in this task, our brain activates a special biological program (SBS) that effectively helps us to resolve this conflict. Depending on which germ layer this tissue belongs to, the conflict results in either cell growth, cell degradation, or loss of function. This cell change, changes or improves the organ function in such a way that we can better resolve our conflict shock in real terms.

The 1st Biological Law of Nature describes the causes of diseases that arise by themselves, such as cancer, chronic diseases, allergies, and psychoses. It does not apply to poisoning, injury, and extreme malnutrition.

The 2nd Biological Law of Nature states that every SBS (Sensible Biological Special Program) has a healing phase, provided that a conflict resolution occurs. This healing phase usually lasts as long as the conflict is active.

The 3rd Biological Law of Nature states that an SBS controlled by the old brain (brainstem + midbrain + cerebellum) makes cell proliferation in the active phase. An SBS that is controlled by the new-brain (cerebral medulla + cerebral cortex) causes cell loss (necrosis, ulcers) in the active phase.

The 4th Biological Law of Nature describes how microbes, without exception, act as nature’s surgeons by breaking down the old-brain-controlled tumors tuberculously during the healing phase while microbes replenish the new-brain-controlled necroses through swelling. At the end of the healing phase, the microbes withdraw again.

The 5th Biological Law of Nature describes the biological purpose of every special program. Mother Nature does nothing evil, but only makes sensible things!

4. Dr. Hamer's work suggests that diseases have a biological meaning. Could you elaborate on this concept and provide an example?

A mother enters the garden and sees her child lying motionless under a tree. She suffers a DHS, a mother/child worry conflict. From this moment on, the mammary glands of her left breast begin to divide (if she is right-handed). The biological purpose of this SBS is to provide the injured child with more milk for better recovery. As long as this DHS (conflict shock) has not been resolved, the mammary glands divide, and the lump can be palpated after two weeks.

Only when the mother receives the message from the hospital that the child will soon be well again, will she resolve this conflict in real terms. The tumor that has grown up to this point is now being broken down again by the fungal bacteria in a tuberculous decomposition manner. (Healing phase)

The biological meaning was to provide the child with more milk for better recovery. This may not always be necessary in our modern world, but these biological special programs (SBS) have been programmed in by Mother Nature for millions of years. We have to learn to think biologically again; medicine can only be understood if we learn to understand it from our development history.

5. The idea of a "conflict shock" or DHS is central to German New Medicine. How would you describe this to someone unfamiliar with the concept?

The DHS (Dirk Hamer Syndrome) is the linchpin of every special program (SBS) commonly referred to as “disease”. Except for poisoning and accidents, the DHS is the cause of all our symptoms. Finding the DHS and resolving it in real terms is the “therapy” of Germanische Heilkunde. Only when the conflict can be resolved, will our body switch to the vagotonic healing phase and reverse the cell changes of the previous active phase. At the end of the healing phase, we are healthy again.

6. Dr. Hamer's research involved brain scans and their correlation with diseases. Can you explain the significance of the "Hamer Focus" seen in these scans?

Our brain directly controls every organ and its function. If a conflict shock (DHS) arises, we ALWAYS have a change on three levels.

In the psyche, we have obsessive thinking. The unresolved conflict shock (DHS) haunts us into our dreams and keeps us awake at night. Thus, our psyche forces us to seek a quick and real solution to the conflict.

From the second of the DHS, a HH (Hamer Focus) is present in the relevant relay in the brain and can be photographed with a computer tomograph (CT scan). This Hamer Focus looks similar to an onion; regardless of the angle one cuts through, one can see the ring-shaped structure.

These ring structures (HH) can be seen with the naked eye during open brain surgery, and we can see the corresponding tissue changes or loss of function in the organ.

With conflict resolution, these rings become blurred and retain edema. Therefore, we can tell from the brain CT whether a conflict is active, already resolved, or in the hanging healing process (chronic disease, allergy).

Since Siemens built the first computer tomograph in 1982, we have, for the first time, been able to look inside the brain of a living human being and literally photograph the cause of our “illnesses”. This is reproducible, always, in every single case.

7. How does German New Medicine view the role of microbes in disease, and how does this differ from conventional medical understanding?

One hundred fifty years ago, Louis Pasteur claimed that microbes make us ill. Although he revised this opinion on his deathbed, a global and very lucrative business concept had already been developed based on this statement. What we call illness is usually the vagotonic healing phase. The microbes are our healing phase optimizers, our body's own surgeons, which, depending on the tissue ("germ layer"), either break down tissue that is no longer needed (tumor) in a tuberculous manner (fungi and fungal bacteria), or rebuild necroses (cell loss) from the active phase (bacteria).

The virus is always claimed to be present in the healing phase of the squamous epithelium, but yet has never been seen by a the human eye. There is no instance in which a microbe is the cause of our healing phase symptoms. (Pathogen)

However, this is what conventional medicine leads us to believe. The conventional doctor's war in our bodies against microbes—our faithful helpers and healing phase optimizers—is one we pay for, if we're lucky, only with money.

8. The concept of "disease phases" is unique to this approach. Could you walk us through these phases and their importance?

Conventional medicine knows about a thousand diseases. Five hundred are hot diseases with fever and inflammation, and there are about 500 cold diseases.

In Germanische Heilkunde, we only know about 500 so-called diseases, but these are now two- phase diseases, provided the conflict can be resolved.

After a DHS, a conflict-active sympathicotonic phase always starts with the corresponding symptoms in the psyche (obsessive thinking). In the brain, there is an active HH with a sharp edge ring structure and at the organ level there is a corresponding cell change.

If the conflict can be resolved, the entire organism switches to the vagotonic healing phase, with fever, swelling, and pain. The second conflict-resolved healing phase is what we usually refer to as “disease”. Here we run to the conventional doctor, and now of course the doctor also finds the microbes, our body's internal surgeons at work. He will point the finger at the microbes and claim that the microbes were the cause, which he must fight with the therapy of his choice.

9. Dr. Hamer's work challenges the conventional view of cancer. How does German New Medicine explain the development and healing of cancer?

In Germanische Heilkunde, we no longer use the word cancer. The term is laden with fear, and the diagnosis of "cancer" alone almost always causes new conflict shocks such as "fear of death conflict" (lung cancer) and many others.

If I suffer a scent conflict with the nasal mucosa and resolve it after a few seconds, I will sneeze once in the crisis, and that's it. There will be no further symptoms. However, if I only resolve the same scent conflict after a week, I will have a cold in the healing phase.

But if I need three months to resolve the same conflict, conventional medicine then will then speak of nasal mucosal cancer.

I have had the same conflict (DHS) three times. The only difference is how long it took me to resolve it. The more intense the conflict was, and the longer I needed to resolve it, the more conflict load I accumulated and the longer and more intense the symptoms of the healing phase would be.

10. The idea that diseases are not contagious is controversial. How does German New Medicine explain common experiences like flu outbreaks?

Whenever two or more people are affected by the same symptoms at the same time, there must be a common denominator. This needs to be found.

Example: At the end of a warm, sunny summer, suddenly, a cold front arrives. Suddenly it's cold, foggy, rainy and stormy. But I still have to leave the house to go to work. I'm wet and cold, it ‘stinks’ to me, and I react with the nasal mucosa and maybe two or three other special programs. This unpleasant rainy weather lasts for one week. But then, suddenly, warmth and sunshine again. Now, I resolve the conflict I've been dealing with for a week. But this cold rainy weather has not only bothered me, but also many other people in my city who resolved their conflicts simultaneously with me. We all come into the healing phase simultaneously with similar symptoms. Now we're talking about a flu epidemic, and the doctor will say that viruses are around right now, that I've caught it, and that viruses are dangerous.

But it doesn't affect everyone because not everyone has to leave the house. Others were happy that the hot summer was finally over and were happy about the rain, they didn't suffer any conflicts. The epidemic didn't affect them; conventional medicine claims this is because of their stronger immune systems.

11. Can you discuss the concept of "biological handedness" and its importance in German New Medicine?

Biological handedness is determined with the first cell division of the fertilized egg and does not change throughout life. Correctly determining the biological handedness with the clap test is crucial in Germanische Heilkunde.

Only in glandular tissue, whose relays are in the brain stem, does handedness have no relevance. However, in every other relay of the brain, handedness is of decisive importance.

For a right-handed person, the left body side is always related to conflicts with the mother (older generation) or their own biological child (younger generation). For the right-hander, all other people are localized on the right partner side.

For the left-hander, it's precisely the opposite. So, if I, as a right-hander, have pain in my left shoulder, I know that I must have suffered a self-devaluation conflict (SDC) with my mother or with one of my children. The conflict content for the shoulder is, that I must have felt like a lousy child towards my mother or a bad parent towards my child. And I must already have resolved the conflict because the connective tissue only hurts during the healing phase. With the knowledge of the significance of handedness, I can precisely narrow down the causative conflict event.

12. How does German New Medicine approach the idea of "metastasis" in cancer, and why is this view different from conventional oncology?

Why has conventional medicine never investigated the question of why animals hardly ever have so-called "metastases", but only humans do?

If I see that my dog has blood in his stool, and I stroke him with pity and tell him: "You poor thing, you have bowel cancer!" What will the dog do? He will wag his tail and be happy that his owner is taking notice of him. He's lucky that he doesn't understand the language of the primaries. He will lie down in a quiet corner and wait patiently until his body has completed the healing phase.

But when a doctor tells his patient that he has cancer, the patient is not so lucky; the patient understands the meaning of this word. The word cancer pulls the ground from under the patient's feet, and the patient usually suffers several subsequent conflicts.

For example, one may experience a fear of death conflict, and only two weeks later, one can already see the first shadows on the lung X-ray, which seemingly confirms the doctor's initial diagnosis brilliantly.

But the cause of this lung round cancer is the fear of death conflict that the poor patient has received from the doctor.

No researcher or doctor has ever found evidence of these alleged "cancer cells" in the blood.

They pretend that these cancer cells would exist in the blood or lymphatic system because otherwise, the metastases could not be explained, but there is no evidence of them, except in the case of leukemia, but that's a completely different topic.

The absurd assertion that, for example, a bone cancer cell (which makes holes in the bone) is supposed to transform into a lung cell on its way to the periphery to cause a lung tumor (cell growth) in the lungs has not yet been explained by any doctor, not even theoretically.

13. The emotional and psychological aspects of disease seem crucial in this approach. How does German New Medicine integrate these factors into healing?

In Germanische Heilkunde, we work at three levels. With the psyche, the brain, and the organ.

Every DHS always runs synchronously on all three levels. A human, but also an animal, with an active conflict, has obsessive thinking because nature forces him to deal with his unresolved conflict to find a possible realistic solution.

Depending on their handedness and hormonal status, patients react either manic or depressive to an unresolved conflict. The compulsive thinking and the corresponding emotions disappear at the moment the conflict is resolved.

Psychoses are an important and central part of Germanische Heilkunde. Still, the solution to a psychosis is never in the psychosis but the causative conflict, because as long as the DHS is not resolved, the psychosis will remain.

14. How does German New Medicine view conventional treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery?

There are around 1000 different branches of medicine worldwide. Conventional medicine, homeopathy, Chinese medicine, Reiki, etc. They all have one thing in common. They all do not know the cause of disease and focus exclusively on getting rid of the symptoms. The only difference is the method.

The most brutal of all is conventional medicine. It poisons (chemo), burns (radiation), and cuts away (scalpel), but the physicians don't know the cause of any symptom, nor are they interested in the cause. But if I cut away the symptom without solving the cause, the symptom will return.

The definition of the term "experimental therapy" is the therapy of any symptom whose cause is unknown. They do human experiments with us. They poison us with chemo, cut out parts of our brains, and bet on how long we will still be walking around.

Chemo is a cytostatic (Latin: cell stop) it is a derivative of mustard gas. According to the Geneva Convention of 1925, using poison gas in war to kill enemy soldiers is a war crime. However, if this poison gas is injected into the patient's body, it is called "therapy." The result remains the same: poison gas will always do what it was made for.

15. Can you share a particularly compelling case study or success story that illustrates the principles of German New Medicine?

Everyone expects reports about spectacular healing successes of cancers without conventional medical therapy. And yes, this exists in my case as well. In 1999, I had Osteosarcoma, with leukemia in the blood work, and in 2017, I had an edema in the brain that the radiologist diagnosed as a brain tumor.

However, it is important to remember the thousand (countless, might be a better word) minor experiences that happen each day that you barely notice and may not even pay any attention to it. For example, if my baby has a slight rash on his face, I would have to remember that two hours ago, while waiting to check-out at the supermarket, he really wanted to suckle at his mother’s breast, which was impossible at that moment. After finally being put on the breast at home, his separation conflict was resolved, hence the healing phase symptoms in the place, where my baby associated the separation from his mother’s breast, around the mouth.

Germanische Heilkunde is for people who genuinely want to understand our biological natures. It is the determining element of life. I have a hard time imagining how people can live and survive without this knowledge.

16. What are some common misconceptions about German New Medicine that you frequently encounter?

The most common misconception is that many beginners believe that practicing GHK means having the phone number of a good therapist. But that's not how it works. Even the best therapist can only help you if you understand GHK yourself because sometimes practicing GHK means changing your life radically, and you won’t do that if you don't understand why it's necessary.

No therapist was there when you had your conflict; only you can know it.

No therapist can solve your conflict for you or avoid your tracks for you, and no therapist can take away your healing phase symptoms. No oncologist can do that for you, either.

It's a journey of understanding the weight of our choices, because no one can live your life for you. We have to understand that we are ALWAYS responsible for our own lives, no matter how we decide.

Germanische Heilkunde is the medicine of freedom, but freedom always means personal responsibility.

If someone makes the free decision to not learn Germanische Heilkunde and to rely on conventional medicine for their future, then that is a decision that must be respected. We understand that everyone writes their own destiny.

17. For readers interested in learning more about German New Medicine, what resources would you recommend, and how can people stay in touch with your work?

For ordinary people, it is unimaginable that this most significant discovery in the history of humanity is systematically suppressed and withheld from us. However, this systematic and global suppression of knowledge has occurred since October 4th, 1981, when Dr Hamer presented the 5 biological laws of nature.

If GHK were common knowledge, universities, the media, the courts, the government, and the church would be faced with individuals responsible for their own lives and no longer needing someone else to govern them. It would be the end of the current mainstream society that aims to control individuals and mentally enslave them.

Dr. Hamer’s sworn opponents did not disappear after his death in August 2017. Instead, they are even more active today than ever before and do whatever it takes to maintain the status quo and keep individuals dependent on the system. Dr. Hamer’s work is being systematically suppressed, however, access to his legacy and the knowledge about the five simple biological laws of nature is growing. But make sure, when it comes to Dr. Hamer, you only reach for the original versions. After years of translating, the original homepage and the entire seminar program of the GHK International Academy are now available in English for the first time.

GHk Academy International (ghk-academy.info)

Telegram: Contact @academyGHk_chat

