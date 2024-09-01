Following on from my recent interview about the work of Dr Ryke Hamer and German New Medicine, AMD made this comment in a recent interview with Dr Pierre Kory:

AMD: Twenty years ago, there was a great book written called “German Cancer Therapies” which illustrated how many relatively benign but highly effective natural therapies are frequently utilized within Germany’s medical system—whereas in contrast most American doctors would label those approaches as quackery and scold any patient considering utilizing them. Integrative Approaches For Cancer (midwesterndoctor.com)

I thought it right to look into German Cancer Therapies.

It’s clear from this book that the German posture and approach to cancer treatment is vastly different and more effective than Rockefeller Medicine’s approach. It makes sense to me why that would be the case, as they take a whole of body approach that is focused on supporting the whole body in its healing. That is an inversion of the Anglo-American Cartel’s paradigm that further destroys the body’s defences through chemotherapy and radiation. The Rockefeller model prefers to assume that you don’t have any self-healing resources and from that assumption move on to selling you their snake oil “solutions.”

The Rockefeller story had begun with snake oil. “Devil Bill” Rockefeller, John D.’s father, had traveled to towns and villages, peddling his concoction of crude oil as a remedy for cancer. Throughout the early years of the 20th century, John D. repackaged his father’s formula and sold it as a laxative called Nujol. And John D.’s cancer cures, including radiation and chemotherapy, became the new family snake oil that was administered day after day to desperate patients throughout the country. The apple hadn’t fallen far from the tree. Killing the Planet – Rodney Howard-Browne and Paul L. Williams

With thanks to Dr Morton Walker.

Leave a comment

Share

German Cancer Therapies By Dr Morton Walker Unbekoming Book Summary 157KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1× 0:00 -37:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

German Cancer Therapies

Natural and Conventional Medicines That Offer Hope and Healing (2003)

By Dr Morton Walker

German Cancer Therapies: Natural and... book by Morton Walker (thriftbooks.com)

Foreword

Morton Walker, D.P.M. (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine), the author of this book, is my father. Late in 1969 he permanently discontinued the practice of foot surgery in order to utilize his writing skills and become a full-time, freelance medical journalist. For over 33 years he has specialized in researching and writing about holistic medicine, orthomolecular nutrition, and complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). My dad's ultimate goal is the advancement of CAM methods into routine medical practice procedures so that every North American patient has access to them. His special interest is cancer because my mother, Joan Walker, his wife of forty-nine years, died from a particularly virulent form of the disease, inflammatory breast carcinoma.

Hearing the Dread Diagnosis

Waiting in a doctor's office to learn the results of examinations for an ailment too painful or prominent to ignore, "you have cancer" is the diagnosis we all dread hearing. Most people tend to assume such a diagnosis is synonymous with a death sentence. And yet, thousands around the world do rid their bodies of cancer, especially those patients who venture beyond the confines of oncology treatment as it is now practiced in North America. You may be shocked when I reveal that some of the best natural and nontoxic therapies for healing cancer are not allowed to be administered in the United States or Canada because of misguided governmental regulations.

The book you are about to study contains educational information about cancer therapies practiced openly and legally in another technically advanced Western industrialized country: Germany. These practices may not be permitted in the United States or Canada. During the twentieth century, Germany's medical scientists developed anticancer treatments that are well known and respected. German oncologists are curing cancer patients without radical surgery, debilitating chemotherapy, or destructive radiation. Now that my father has written this book, cancer patients and their physicians on this side of the Atlantic can finally learn about successful cancer therapies formulated and practiced by oncologists in Germany.

Treatments German physicians are using enhance the human body's own inherent capacity to destroy malignant cells. These procedures are quite different from what the usual North American therapies provide. American and Canadian cancer treatments often are so toxic to the human body that they destroy many healthy cells along with the malignant cells, and result in terribly weakened immunity in the process. In contrast, many German cancer specialists have totally abandoned the usual, well-established, conventionally practiced procedures so as to avoid poisoning the patient. Rather, they have looked elsewhere and collected an oncological arsenal from around the world. Building on their past five decades of clinical usage, German doctors are now ready to proclaim their high success rates loudly and proudly and share what they've learned with the rest of the world.

The personal and professional relationship my father has had with numbers of innovative and successful German physicians over the past two decades has now enabled him to tell their story. Consequently, this book has been written for use by patients and medical professionals together.

Average American Doctors Seldom Know of German Therapies

Americans and Canadians may now fight off cancer without any need to surrender their bodies to blind faith in North American cookbook medicine. As a motivated, independent-minded patient, acting on information received on these pages, you can become empowered to choose safe, effective, natural, and nontoxic cancer therapies that have worked for people throughout Europe. As described, they are therapies that average American family physicians hardly ever offer. These doctors may not be aware of them.

You and your physician can now seek out anticancer alternatives, thanks to the German doctors who have shared their Lebenswerk (life work) with my father. Their successes can be your or your loved one's story too. A patient's fight against cancer need no longer involve having unquestioning confidence in the North American medical establishment, which has already lost the war against cancer; instead, it requires personal determination to find treatments applied overseas that have been beneficial for cancer patients among the dozen or more German-interpreting nations, such as Switzerland, Austria, Holland, and South Africa.

"Why," you might ask, "aren't the life-enhancing therapies being practiced by German doctors offered by physicians in the United States and Canada?" Dr. Walker lays out the reasons in his Introduction, which follows. Though it may seem odd, you can receive these German therapies in Tijuana, Mexico, a short drive from downtown San Diego, California. Although a Third World country, Mexico seems more open to investigating new techniques that overcome malignancies. Dr. Walker identifies and discusses a limited number of cancer treatments that are highly successful and recommended. By being informed about them, you will bring about a quicker arrival of existing therapeutic cancer breakthroughs on our side of the Atlantic.

Cancer therapy as practiced in North America relies primarily on attacking the human body with poisonous chemicals, burning it with radiation, or butchering its internal organs with a surgeon's knife. People everywhere are seeking refuge from this sort of vicious attack on their bodies. We intuitively believe there must be an alternative somewhere, if only we could find it. You will be able to do so now, with some of the therapies available in North America from the holistic physician members of the American College for Advancement in Medicine cited in Appendix B.

In the pages that follow, my father discusses seven highly effective alternative cancer therapies along with a bevy of worthwhile cancer marker tests. The treatments are derived from organic sources that enhance our bodies' own ability to fight cancerous cells. Based on interviews with German cancer specialists, searches of the worldwide cancer literature, visits to German cancer clinics and hospitals, and discussions with Americans and foreign nationals who have gone to Europe for treatment, along with treatment he has observed being rendered, Dr. Morton Walker knows that he is describing the future of oncology in North America, since these therapies already are showing effectiveness in Germany.

For most North Americans, it may be difficult to obtain some of the treatments not yet sanctioned by the American or Canadian medical establishments. The authorities that govern medicine on our continent will eventually recognize the excellent results achieved by German cancer specialists, but until then, the North American governments may present legal obstacles to obtaining the therapies about which you will learn. Additionally, unenlightened family physicians abetted by the American Cancer Society and lobbyists representing the wealthiest of all industries, American pharmaceuticals, may try to avoid what German oncologists are able to do. As potential cancer patients, however, none of us can afford to ignore the life-sustaining relief mechanisms developed and perfected by German oncologists. Indeed, by education and personal initiative, the lives we save may be our own!

-Randall Scott Walker, C.P.A.

45 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is Polyerga® and how is it used in cancer treatment?

Polyerga® is a porcine spleen extract containing low molecular weight peptides. It's used as an immunomodulator and biologic response modifier in cancer treatment. Polyerga® is administered through subcutaneous injections or orally in tablet form. It works by supporting macrophage production, stimulating lymphocyte activity, and enhancing the overall immune response in cancer patients.

Question 2: How does Carnivora® work against cancer cells?

Carnivora®, derived from the Venus' flytrap plant, contains phytochemicals that attack and destroy various types of cancer cells. It works by blocking protein kinases in cancer cells, depriving them of their ability to synthesize proteins necessary for survival. Carnivora® also enhances the immune system's response against cancer and has shown effectiveness in reducing tumor size and preventing metastases.

Question 3: What is galvanotherapy and how is it administered to cancer patients?

Galvanotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses low-voltage direct current to destroy malignant tumors. It's administered by inserting needle electrodes into or around the tumor under local anesthesia. The electrical current causes cancer cells to implode and be reabsorbed by the body. This method is particularly effective for skin cancers and tumors close to the body's surface.

Question 4: How does whole body hyperthermia treat cancer?

Whole body hyperthermia (WBH) treats cancer by raising the patient's core body temperature to around 107.6°F (42°C). This elevated temperature damages or kills cancer cells, which are more sensitive to heat than normal cells. WBH can be administered externally using infrared radiation or internally through heated blood circulation. It's often combined with other therapies like chemotherapy or radiation for enhanced effectiveness.

Question 5: What are the benefits of using noni therapy for cancer patients?

Noni therapy, derived from the Morinda citrifolia plant, offers multiple benefits for cancer patients. It acts as an adaptogen, helping to rebalance the body's systems and boost the immune response. Noni contains compounds that have shown antitumor activity, particularly against certain types of cancer like breast and liver cancer. Additionally, it can help alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and improve overall quality of life for cancer patients.

Question 6: How does Coriolus versicolor mushroom extract aid in cancer treatment?

Coriolus versicolor mushroom extract contains polysaccharides that enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer. It stimulates the production and activity of natural killer cells and T-lymphocytes. The extract has shown particular effectiveness against stomach, colorectal, and lung cancers. It's often used in combination with conventional therapies to improve outcomes and reduce side effects.

Question 7: What is Induced Remission Therapy® and how does it work?

Induced Remission Therapy® (IRT) is a cancer treatment developed by Dr. Samir Chachoua. It works by tagging cancer cells with proteins from common infections like the flu, making them recognizable to the immune system. IRT then stimulates an immune response against these tagged cells. This approach aims to correct disease at the genetic level and induce cancer cell death or differentiation without harming healthy tissue.

Question 8: What are some key cancer marker tests used by German oncologists?

German oncologists use several cancer marker tests to monitor patient progress. These include the AMAS test for anti-malignin antibodies, the LASA-P test for lipid-associated sialic acid, and tests for specific antigens like CEA, CA 19-9, and CA 125. They also monitor immune system components such as natural killer cell activity and T-cell ratios. These tests help in early detection and tracking treatment effectiveness.

Question 9: How do German cancer therapies differ from conventional treatments in North America?

German cancer therapies focus more on boosting the immune system and using non-toxic, natural treatments. They often combine multiple approaches, including hyperthermia, biological response modifiers, and herbal extracts. German oncologists tend to emphasize whole-body wellness and addressing the underlying causes of cancer, rather than solely targeting tumor destruction. They also utilize a wider range of diagnostic tests to monitor patient progress.

Question 10: What is the success rate of German cancer therapies compared to conventional treatments?

According to the book, German cancer therapies have achieved significantly higher success rates than conventional treatments. For example, some German clinics report remission rates of up to 88% using natural, non-toxic treatments. In contrast, conventional chemotherapy is cited as having only a 5% cure rate. These figures obviously vary depending on cancer type and stage.

Question 11: How does Polyerga® affect the immune system of cancer patients?

Polyerga® enhances the immune system of cancer patients by stimulating macrophage production and activity, promoting lymphocyte proliferation, and improving the helper-suppressor T-cell ratio. It has been shown to increase the release of gamma-interferon by peripheral blood lymphocytes, which was previously impaired in cancer patients. These effects help to stabilize the immune system and improve the body's natural defense against cancer.

Question 12: What types of cancer has Carnivora® shown effectiveness against?

Carnivora® has demonstrated effectiveness against a wide range of cancers. It has shown particular success in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and leukemia. Studies have also indicated its potential in treating brain cancer and melanoma. Carnivora® is especially effective on primitive cancer tumor tissues as opposed to highly differentiated ones, and it has shown promise in addressing cancer metastases.

Question 13: What are the advantages of galvanotherapy over conventional cancer treatments?

Galvanotherapy offers several advantages over conventional treatments. It is non-invasive, causing minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. The procedure is often performed on an outpatient basis, reducing hospitalization time. It has shown high success rates, particularly for skin cancers and tumors close to the body's surface. Additionally, galvanotherapy does not suppress the immune system like some conventional treatments, and it has been reported to have fewer side effects.

Question 14: How does whole body hyperthermia enhance the effects of other cancer treatments?

Whole body hyperthermia (WBH) enhances the effects of other cancer treatments in several ways. It increases blood flow to tumors, allowing chemotherapy drugs to reach cancer cells more effectively. Heat also makes cancer cells more sensitive to radiation therapy. WBH stimulates the immune system, potentially improving the body's natural defenses against cancer. When combined with low-dose chemotherapy, WBH has shown significantly improved remission rates compared to standard treatments alone.

Question 15: What active components in noni make it effective against cancer?

Noni contains several active components that contribute to its anti-cancer properties. These include polysaccharides, glycosides, and alkaloids like proxeronine. Droserone and scopoletin are believed to have immune-stimulating effects. Noni also contains anthraquinones and flavonoids with antioxidant properties. The compound damnacanthol, isolated from noni roots, has shown the ability to inhibit RAS, a protein involved in cancer cell growth. These components work together to provide noni's anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting, and potential anti-tumor effects.

Question 16: How does Coriolus versicolor extract boost the immune system?

Coriolus versicolor extract boosts the immune system through its active components, primarily polysaccharopeptides PSK and PSP. These compounds stimulate the production and activity of natural killer cells, T-lymphocytes, and macrophages. They also enhance the production of cytokines like interleukin-2 and interferon-gamma. This overall immune enhancement helps the body recognize and attack cancer cells more effectively, while also supporting the immune system during conventional cancer treatments.

Question 17: What is the theory behind Induced Remission Therapy®'s approach to cancer?

The theory behind Induced Remission Therapy® (IRT) is that cancer cells evade the immune system because they're not recognized as foreign. IRT aims to make cancer cells "visible" to the immune system by tagging them with proteins from common infections like the flu or measles. This tagging process is designed to trigger an immune response against the cancer cells. Additionally, IRT seeks to correct disease at the genetic level, potentially inducing cancer cell death or differentiation without harming healthy tissue.

Question 18: Why do German oncologists rely more on cancer marker tests than North American doctors?

German oncologists rely more heavily on cancer marker tests because they view cancer as a systemic disease affecting the entire body, rather than just a localized tumor. These tests provide a comprehensive overview of the patient's metabolic and immune status. They use a wide range of markers to detect cancer early, monitor treatment effectiveness, and track potential recurrence. This approach allows for more personalized and adaptive treatment strategies, often catching changes in the disease state before they become clinically apparent.

Question 19: What role does the immune system play in German cancer therapies?

The immune system plays a central role in German cancer therapies. These approaches focus on enhancing and supporting the body's natural defense mechanisms against cancer. Many German treatments, such as Polyerga®, Carnivora®, and Coriolus versicolor extract, are designed to stimulate various aspects of immune function. German oncologists often monitor immune system markers closely and adjust treatments to optimize immune response. The goal is to enable the patient's own immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells more effectively.

Question 20: How do German cancer clinics combine different therapies for better results?

German cancer clinics often employ a multi-faceted approach, combining various therapies for synergistic effects. They might use whole body hyperthermia in conjunction with low-dose chemotherapy, or combine biological response modifiers like Polyerga® with localized treatments like galvanotherapy. Nutritional support, detoxification protocols, and mind-body therapies are often integrated into treatment plans. This comprehensive approach aims to attack cancer from multiple angles while supporting overall health and minimizing side effects.

Question 21: What are the side effects of Polyerga® compared to conventional chemotherapy?

Polyerga® has significantly fewer side effects compared to conventional chemotherapy. It's reported to be well-tolerated by patients, with no major adverse reactions noted in clinical studies. Some patients may experience mild reactions at the injection site. In contrast, conventional chemotherapy often causes severe side effects such as nausea, hair loss, fatigue, and immune system suppression. Polyerga® actually works to enhance immune function rather than suppress it, potentially improving overall health and quality of life during cancer treatment.

Question 22: How is Carnivora® administered to cancer patients?

Carnivora® can be administered to cancer patients in several ways. It's available in oral form as drops or capsules, which can be taken daily for maintenance or prevention. For more intensive treatment, it can be administered intravenously or subcutaneously. A unique method of administration is through a portable pump that delivers a continuous low dose over time. The dosage and method of administration are typically tailored to the individual patient's needs and the specific type and stage of cancer being treated.

Question 23: What types of cancer respond best to galvanotherapy?

Galvanotherapy has shown particular effectiveness in treating cancers that are close to the body's surface. This includes skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and melanoma. It's also been successful in treating breast cancers, especially recurrences in mastectomy scars. Other cancers that have responded well to galvanotherapy include mouth and throat cancers, esophageal and stomach cancers, and lymph node metastases. The treatment is particularly useful for small primary tumors less than 5 cm in diameter and solitary metastases.

Question 24: What temperature ranges are used in whole body hyperthermia for cancer treatment?

Whole body hyperthermia (WBH) for cancer treatment typically aims to raise the patient's core body temperature to between 41°C (105.8°F) and 42°C (107.6°F). This range is considered the therapeutic zone where cancer cells are damaged or destroyed while normal cells can still tolerate the heat. Some protocols may use slightly higher temperatures up to 42.5°C (108.5°F), but temperatures above 43°C (109.4°F) are generally avoided as they can cause damage to normal tissues and organs.

Question 25: How is noni prepared and administered for cancer therapy?

Noni is typically prepared from the fruit of the Morinda citrifolia plant. For cancer therapy, it's often used in the form of encapsulated powder derived from the fruit juice. The fruit is selectively harvested when golden yellow for peak enzymatic activity, then quickly processed to prevent fermentation. The juice is freeze-dried to preserve its active components. Patients usually take noni capsules orally, with dosages varying based on the severity of the condition. Some protocols recommend taking 3-6 capsules daily, often before meals or on an empty stomach.

Question 26: What clinical studies support the use of Coriolus versicolor in cancer treatment?

Numerous clinical studies support the use of Coriolus versicolor in cancer treatment. In Japan, over 400 studies have shown its benefits for the immune system. One significant study involved 111 colorectal cancer patients, demonstrating that PSK (a component of Coriolus versicolor) significantly prolonged disease-free periods post-surgery. Another ten-year study of 185 lung cancer patients showed improved survival rates when Coriolus versicolor was combined with radiation therapy. Studies have also shown its effectiveness in breast, stomach, and ovarian cancers, often in combination with conventional treatments.

Question 27: How does Induced Remission Therapy® differ from conventional immunotherapy?

Induced Remission Therapy® (IRT) differs from conventional immunotherapy in its approach to making cancer cells recognizable to the immune system. IRT uses proteins from common infections to tag cancer cells, essentially tricking the immune system into attacking them. It aims to correct disease at the genetic level, potentially inducing cancer cell death or differentiation. Conventional immunotherapies often focus on boosting overall immune function or targeting specific immune checkpoints. IRT is also designed to be more personalized, with vaccines created based on the individual patient's cancer profile.

Question 28: What is the AMAS test and how is it used in cancer diagnosis?

The AMAS (Anti-Malignin Antibody in Serum) test is a blood test that measures antibodies produced in response to a protein called malignin, which is often present in cancer cells. It's used as an early detection tool for a wide range of cancers, regardless of cancer type or location. The test can detect elevated antibody levels up to 19 months before clinical symptoms appear. With a reported accuracy of over 99% for blood samples tested within 24 hours of being drawn, the AMAS test is valued by German oncologists as a tool for early cancer detection and monitoring treatment effectiveness.

Question 29: How do German cancer therapies address metastasis?

German cancer therapies address metastasis through a multi-faceted approach. They focus on boosting the overall immune system to help the body recognize and fight cancer cells throughout the body. Treatments like Carnivora® have shown effectiveness in reducing metastases, particularly in lung and liver. Whole body hyperthermia is used to target cancer cells systemically. The combination of various therapies aims to create an inhospitable environment for cancer cells to spread and grow. Additionally, comprehensive monitoring through various cancer marker tests helps detect and address potential metastases early.

Question 30: What dietary recommendations are made in conjunction with German cancer therapies?

Dietary recommendations in German cancer therapies often emphasize a well-balanced diet high in protein, essential nutrients, and antioxidants. Fish or meat (never fried, baked, or microwaved) are recommended as protein sources. High intake of fruits and vegetables is encouraged for their phytochemical content. Supplements such as beta carotene, vitamins E, C, and B6, selenium, lithium, zinc, and calcium are often recommended. Adequate hydration is stressed. Some protocols, like the Gerson Therapy, involve specific detoxification diets. Overall, the diet aims to support the immune system and create an environment less favorable for cancer growth.

Question 31: How does Polyerga® affect cancer cell growth?

Polyerga® affects cancer cell growth primarily through its impact on the immune system rather than direct action on cancer cells. By enhancing the function of immune cells like macrophages and lymphocytes, it improves the body's ability to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Polyerga® has been shown to increase the production of gamma-interferon, a key cytokine in anti-tumor immunity. This immune enhancement can lead to slower cancer progression and, in some cases, tumor regression.

Question 32: What is the history behind the development of Carnivora®?

Carnivora® was developed by Dr. Helmut G. Keller, a German oncologist. The idea came to him in the mid-1970s when he observed Venus flytraps catching and digesting insects in a flower shop. Dr. Keller hypothesized that the plant's ability to digest animal protein might be applicable to breaking down cancer cells. He began researching and developing the extract, testing it first on laboratory animals with implanted human cancers. After successful animal trials, Dr. Keller began using Carnivora® to treat human cancer patients, refining the formula over time.

Question 33: How does galvanotherapy affect the electrical properties of cancer cells?

Galvanotherapy affects the electrical properties of cancer cells by subjecting them to a low-voltage direct current. This current causes a change in the electrical charge of the cancer cells, leading to their deterioration and disappearance. The treatment creates an extremely acidic environment at the anode and an alkaline environment at the cathode. Cancer cells caught between these extremes depolarize, becoming permeable to substances that are toxic to them. This process destabilizes the tumor tissue, causing it to break down and be reabsorbed by the body.

Question 34: What physiological changes occur during whole body hyperthermia treatment?

During whole body hyperthermia treatment, several physiological changes occur. The patient's core body temperature rises to around 42°C (107.6°F), which increases blood flow throughout the body. This elevated temperature damages or destroys cancer cells, which are more heat-sensitive than normal cells. The treatment also enhances immune system function, stimulating the production of heat-shock proteins and activating immune cells. Hyperthermia causes tumors to become more oxygenated, potentially making them more susceptible to other treatments like radiation therapy. It also increases the effectiveness of certain chemotherapy drugs.

Question 35: How do German oncologists monitor the progress of cancer patients using alternative therapies?

German oncologists use a comprehensive approach to monitor cancer patients undergoing alternative therapies. They rely heavily on various cancer marker tests, including the AMAS test, LASA-P test, and specific antigen tests like CEA and CA 19-9. Regular monitoring of immune system parameters, such as natural killer cell activity and T-cell ratios, is also common. Imaging techniques like CT scans and ultrasounds are used to track tumor size. Some clinics employ dark field microscopy and regulation thermography. This multi-faceted monitoring allows for early detection of changes in disease status and enables timely adjustments to treatment protocols.

Question 36: What role does ozone therapy play in cancer treatment, particularly when combined with whole body hyperthermia?

Ozone therapy is used in conjunction with whole body hyperthermia (WBH) as part of some German cancer treatment protocols. When combined with WBH, ozone is typically administered extracorporeally, meaning it's introduced into the patient's blood outside the body. This combination is believed to have potent antimicrobial effects, potentially eliminating viral pathogens like HIV. The ozone-WBH combination is also thought to enhance the overall immune response and create an environment less favorable for cancer cell growth.

Ozone Therapy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 37: How is local hyperthermia used in treating prostate cancer?

Local hyperthermia for prostate cancer treatment involves the use of a catheter with a heating antenna, a technique developed by Dr. Douwes. This catheter is passed through the penile urethra to deliver targeted heat directly to the prostate gland. The localized heating helps shrink the prostate and can be effective in treating both prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Dr. Douwes reported a 90% success rate in reversing prostate cancer using this method, which offers a less invasive alternative to traditional prostate cancer treatments.

Question 38: What is "thermotolerance" in hyperthermia treatments and how does it affect treatment scheduling?

Thermotolerance refers to the phenomenon where cells become temporarily resistant to heat damage after exposure to non-lethal elevated temperatures. In hyperthermia treatments, this means that cancer cells may become less responsive to heat therapy if treatments are administered too close together. Thermotolerance typically lasts 48 to 72 hours after initial heat exposure. To avoid this issue, hyperthermia treatments are usually scheduled with sufficient intervals between sessions, allowing the thermotolerance to subside and ensuring maximum effectiveness of each treatment.

Question 39: What is the Save-a-Life Foundation and how does it support patients seeking Induced Remission Therapy®?

The Save-a-Life Foundation is a charitable organization formed by patients of Dr. Sam Chachoua, the developer of Induced Remission Therapy® (IRT). Based in Boulder, Colorado, its primary purpose is to raise funds for further medical research on IRT. Additionally, the foundation provides financial assistance to patients who require the more sophisticated and expensive forms of IRT but cannot afford the treatment costs. This support helps make IRT more accessible to patients who might otherwise be unable to receive this alternative cancer therapy.

Question 40: What legal challenges have some alternative cancer therapy developers faced?

One notable legal challenge described in the book involves Dr. Samir Chachoua, the developer of Induced Remission Therapy®. Dr. Chachoua filed a lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and its immunology department chief. The suit alleged that the medical center failed to return proprietary anticancer and anti-AIDS vaccine cultures to Dr. Chachoua and refused to publish successful test results with appropriate credit. In August 2000, a jury awarded Dr. Chachoua over $10 million in damages, although the court later granted the defendants a new trial.

Question 41: How is shark cartilage used in German cancer therapies?

Shark cartilage is mentioned in the book as one of the biological immune system enhancement agents used in German cancer therapies. It's believed to have anti-angiogenic properties, meaning it may inhibit the formation of new blood vessels that tumors need to grow and spread. While not a primary focus of the German therapies described, shark cartilage is listed alongside other natural substances like mistletoe extract and various herbal compounds. Its use is typically part of a comprehensive approach that combines multiple natural agents to support the body's fight against cancer.

Mistletoe - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 42: What role do detoxification protocols play in German cancer therapies?

Detoxification protocols are an integral part of many German cancer therapies. These protocols aim to rid the body of toxins that may contribute to cancer development or hinder healing. The Gerson Therapy is specifically mentioned as a detoxification approach used in some German clinics. Detoxification may involve dietary changes, such as increasing intake of fruits and vegetables, as well as specific procedures like coffee enemas. The goal is to support the body's natural detoxification organs, particularly the liver, to create an internal environment less conducive to cancer growth and more supportive of healing.

Question 43: What is the concept of metabolic immune response (MIR) in cancer treatment?

Metabolic immune response (MIR) is a concept introduced in the discussion of Induced Remission Therapy®. MIR is described as a mechanism that works best when an invader or irritant is overwhelming, when many forms of the invader exist, or when a nonspecific immune response is present. In the context of cancer, a strong MIR can cause cancer cells to commit programmed cell death (apoptosis) and dissolve. The concept suggests that cancer cells might actually serve a purpose in nature by stimulating a sustained, long-term MIR which inhibits and destroys infectious organisms, potentially explaining the paradoxical increase in life expectancy alongside rising cancer rates.

Question 44: How are these German therapies applied to non-cancer conditions like AIDS and heart disease?

While primarily focused on cancer, many of the German therapies described have applications for other conditions. For AIDS, treatments like Carnivora® and Induced Remission Therapy® have shown promise in reducing viral loads and boosting immune function. Whole body hyperthermia combined with ozone therapy is also mentioned as a potential treatment for HIV/AIDS. For heart disease, some patients have reported significant improvements using Induced Remission Therapy®. The book includes testimony from a heart patient who experienced reversal of arterial blockages after receiving IRT. These therapies generally aim to boost overall immune function and promote healing across various conditions.

Question 45: What challenges do alternative cancer therapies face in gaining acceptance in North America?

Alternative cancer therapies face several challenges in gaining acceptance in North America. The book points out that many effective treatments are not approved by regulatory bodies like the FDA or Health Canada, limiting their availability. There's also resistance from the conventional medical establishment, which often views these therapies as unproven or experimental. The pharmaceutical industry's influence on cancer treatment protocols is cited as another barrier. Additionally, there's a lack of large-scale, standardized clinical trials for many of these therapies, which makes it difficult to gain mainstream medical acceptance. The book suggests that the profit motive in conventional cancer treatment may also play a role in resisting the adoption of these potentially less expensive alternative therapies.

The MD Emperor Has No Clothes - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.