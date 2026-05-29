Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6hEdited

Unbeknownst to many and well hidden behind the scenes, is the fact that big pharma owns much of the supplement industry. Yes, it is true. Since their biggest profit makers are vaccines and drugs, why would they bother with marketing much cheaper-to-manufacture supplements?

Their extremely profitable marketing model requires a plethora of unhealthy and ill patients feeding endlessly in their putrid and toxic drug trough. Thus, there is NO FRICKING WAY that the slime known as big pharma is going to market supplements to keep you healthy. Many of these supplements are toxic too. Many come with ingredients from China and India. Spooky.

Connect the dots and ditch the vaccines, drugs and SUPPLEMENTS. Eat as much real food as you can and less sody-pop, energy drinks and fast foods.

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
6hEdited

I agree that chemicals, referred to as vitamins or supplements, are bogus. I was taking thousands of milligrams of liposomal vitamin C (ascorbic acid), and my vitamin C was low. My functional chiropractor told me to try Camu Camu, a tropical fruit that I had never heard of. I did, and all my bruises disappeared in days, and I no longer bruise. I now stick, when possible, to naturally sourced supplements. Substances our bodies recognize, and can actually use

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