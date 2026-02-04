Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
skipper's avatar
skipper
44m

The statement :

[The sympathetic branch governs fight-or-flight . This response evolved to handle immediate physical threats. ]

needs some proof or evidence which is lacking. It is just an assertion. Show us some intermediate evolutionarily steps demonstrating this please.

Reply
Share
Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
44m

Wait a minute! This essay on strophanthus contains an astonishing statement about the actual nonexistence of the sodium-potassium pump. This is a casual dismissal of basic biochemistry that I was taught in medical school. This cannot just be inserted into a discussion of cardiology. This should be the subject of an essay and should be supported by more than just one reference. This is a backhanded rejection of one of the fundamental principles of biochemistry. This requires a lot more consideration.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture