Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danu's Irish Herb Garden's avatar
Danu's Irish Herb Garden
5h

Brilliant and I will share. Don't forget Sally Grover, founder of Giggle is fighting for the cause of women in Australia. It is unbelievable. I am shocked at the number of people who want to be "kind" and "inclusive" and don't realise how much damage they are doing - don't they have sisters, mothers, daughters????

Reply
Share
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

👏👏👏 - Feminism was a corporate agenda that destroyed the normal balance of men and women relationships. It masculinized women and emasculated men, inverting the spiritual harmony between the two, ultimately destroying the child. Feminism should be eliminated at all costs if humanity is to survive: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-feminism-and-dei-destroy-humanitys

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture