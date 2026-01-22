A woman stands at a microphone and sings what cannot be said in polite company:

I say I think women have cocks And that men look good in frocks But I’ll sell my arse on OnlyFans And claim that it’s a feminist trend But I’ve sold out to any who pay That’s the modern feminist charlatan’s way

I’m a feminist where men go first You see that I’m the worst No wonder I’m so bitter My feminism made life shitter I wanted to sell out every girl For the magic of a man in her space I wanted to make every last woman feel That I’m a fucking disgrace

The woman is Kellie-Jay Keen, who operates under the name Posie Parker. The song is “Feminist Charlatan.” In two minutes, she compresses an accusation that would take volumes to document: feminism has betrayed women. Not failed them through weakness or been defeated by external enemies, but actively sold them out—for money, for ideology, for the approval of men who claim to be women.

The song is not subtle. Neither is what it describes.

“I Say I Think Women Have Cocks and That Men Look Good in Frocks”

The opening line is spoken in the voice of the charlatan—the feminist who has adopted gender ideology’s catechism. Women have cocks. Men can be women. Say the words or be destroyed.

The satire is sharp because the position is real. This is what institutional feminism now demands its members profess. The curious thing is how we arrived here. The transgender movement did not defeat feminism from outside. It walked through a door that feminism itself had opened.

Simone de Beauvoir wrote in 1949 that “one is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” She meant it as liberation—femininity was a social costume, not a biological destiny. Shulamith Firestone extended the argument in 1970, calling for the elimination of sex distinctions entirely. Judith Butler, the most influential gender theorist alive, built an academic empire on the claim that biological sex itself is a social construct, that the categories “male” and “female” are performative rather than descriptive.

These were not fringe positions. They became feminist orthodoxy in universities, then filtered into activist organisations, then into law. If gender is socially constructed, if sex categories are arbitrary impositions, if “woman” is a feeling rather than a body—then on what grounds can any feminist object when a male person announces he feels like a woman?

Janice Fiamengo, a former academic who spent years inside feminist institutions, traces this genealogy with precision. The feminists from de Beauvoir onward, she observes, “insisted on decoupling feminine identity from biological sex. Of course that opened the door to trans, and it’s somewhat incoherent to try to close the door now.”

The incoherence is real. Feminists who spent decades arguing that biology is irrelevant to identity now find themselves arguing that biology matters intensely—but only when males claim female identity. The theoretical framework that was supposed to liberate women from biological essentialism has been turned against them with ruthless logic: if woman is a social category anyone can join, then women as a political class cannot exist.

This is the ideological betrayal. But ideology alone does not reshape law, medicine, and culture in a decade. That requires money.

“But I’ve Sold Out to Any Who Pay—That’s the Modern Feminist Charlatan’s Way”

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who spent years following the money. What she found was not a grassroots civil rights movement but an astroturfed industry.

The Pritzker family—heirs to the Hyatt hotel fortune—has donated over $23 million to gender identity programs since 2007. Jennifer Pritzker, a trans-identified male, funds the Tawani Foundation, which supports academic programs, medical institutions, and activist groups promoting transgender medicalization. At Yale alone, Pritzker money supports the School of Medicine, pediatric clinics, and the Yale Gender Program, which serves children as young as three.

Jon Stryker, heir to the Stryker medical device corporation, founded the Arcus Foundation. By 2015, Arcus had built a global infrastructure for gender identity ideology, funding organisations across 54 countries in Europe and Central Asia. Arcus money supported the Yogyakarta Principles, a document that would become the template for redefining sex in international human rights law. Stryker and Tim Gill, another wealthy donor, became known among activists as two of the “four horsemen” for their aggressive political strategies.

The pharmaceutical industry’s interest is straightforward. Puberty blockers cost nearly $30,000 per year. Cross-sex hormones create lifelong patients. Surgeries run upwards of $100,000 per patient. A research firm projected the U.S. market for “sex reassignment surgeries” will reach $1.5 billion annually by 2026. These are not treatments for a rare condition; they are products seeking customers.

BlackRock and Vanguard, the world’s largest investment firms, hold significant positions in pharmaceutical companies producing these drugs and treatments—Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie (maker of Lupron), Merck, Novartis. The same firms hold stakes in media companies that produce pro-transgender content. Financial interest and narrative control align.

Bilek’s central argument is blunt: “The transgender movement is not an organic social justice or human rights movement, but rather an astroturfed industry driven by corporate interests seeking to profit from the medicalization and commodification of human sex and identity.”

The feminist organisations that now champion transgender inclusion receive funding from these same sources. The Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD, the ACLU’s transgender litigation—all are funded by the network Bilek documents. When Keen sings about feminists who’ve “sold out to any who pay,” she is describing a documented financial relationship, not a metaphor.

The ideology opened the door. The money kicked it off its hinges.

“Men Can Enter Our Spaces—We Have No Right to Object”

The consequences are concrete.

Women in prisons are housed with male offenders who identify as women. In California, male inmates transferred to women’s facilities have impregnated female prisoners. In Washington state, a convicted male rapist was moved to a women’s prison after claiming a female identity. Women in these facilities have no right to object.

Women in shelters—domestic violence refuges for those fleeing male violence—are required to accept male-bodied individuals. In Canada, a women’s rape crisis centre lost its funding for declining to house males. Women fleeing violent men are told they must share sleeping quarters with biological males or forfeit support.

Women in changing rooms encounter male bodies. The policies governing gyms, pools, and retail stores now typically permit anyone claiming a female identity to use female facilities. The women and girls who must undress there have no legal recourse.

Women in sports compete against male bodies. The physical advantages conferred by male puberty—bone density, muscle mass, lung capacity, cardiovascular efficiency—do not disappear with hormone treatments. Males who identify as female have taken championships, scholarships, and roster spots from female athletes. The women who lose have no right to object without being branded bigots.

Keen’s song puts it plainly: “Girls in the boxing ring, goes the face of a man. In your changing room with a grin on his face. Don’t be a bigot when he shows his dick. Don’t feel so scared that you claim to feel sick.”

The crudeness is the point. What is being demanded is that women accept male bodies in female spaces and suppress their instinctive responses. The disgust, the fear, the violation of privacy—these natural reactions are reframed as bigotry requiring correction. Women are not only denied the right to object; they are pathologised for wanting to.

Bilek frames this as “female erasure”: “By insisting that ‘trans women are women,’ activists are effectively overriding the definitional boundaries of womanhood and reducing being female to a set of stereotypical gender roles and appearances that can be appropriated by male-bodied individuals.”

The redefinition goes further. Women are now “birthing people,” “menstruators,” “individuals with a cervix.” The word “woman” itself is contested—too exclusionary, too biological, too real. A political class that cannot name itself cannot defend itself. This is not accidental.

“If You Speak for Women’s Rights, Your Career Can Just Get Wrecked”

The silencing apparatus is comprehensive.

Maya Forstater, a British tax expert, lost her job for stating that biological sex is real and immutable. Her case went to tribunal, where a judge initially ruled that her beliefs were “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.” (She eventually won on appeal, but only after years of litigation and professional destruction.)

Kathleen Stock, a philosophy professor at the University of Sussex, faced a sustained campaign of harassment for her academic work on sex and gender. Students demanded her firing. Colleagues refused to support her. She resigned, describing the university’s failure to protect her as “a failure to stand up for academic freedom.”

J.K. Rowling, one of the most successful authors in history, has been relentlessly attacked for stating that sex is real. Death threats. Rape threats. Campaigns to remove her name from institutions she funded. Actors from her own film adaptations have publicly denounced her. Her publishers have stood by her only because she is too wealthy and famous to destroy—a protection unavailable to ordinary women.

These are prominent cases. The less prominent ones rarely make news. The researcher who quietly drops a line of inquiry. The teacher who learns not to ask certain questions. The nurse who says nothing when a male patient is placed in a female ward. The athlete who accepts her loss in silence. The mother who watches her daughter share a changing room with an adult male and does not complain because complaint has been made dangerous.

Keen herself has experienced the full weight of this apparatus. In March 2023, at a women’s rights rally in Melbourne, a mob of counter-protesters surrounded her. Objects were thrown. She required police extraction. New Zealand banned her from entry. Media coverage framed her as the aggressor, the extremist, the danger—a woman assaulted for saying women are female.

Bilek documents how social media platforms enforce this silence: “These companies have increasingly adopted policies that treat any questioning of gender identity or opposition to medical transition as a form of ‘hate speech’ or ‘transphobia,’ and have used these policies to justify the removal of content, the suspension of accounts, and even the banning of users from their platforms.”

The silencing works. Most women learn the lesson. Speak and be destroyed; stay silent and retain your livelihood, your reputation, your safety. The song’s line understates it: careers are not just “wrecked” but annihilated, and sometimes the cost goes beyond career into physical danger.

“My Feminism Made Life Shitter”

The deepest cut in Keen’s song is the confession in the first person. My feminism. The charlatan is not an external enemy but the movement itself, speaking through its complicit members.

This is the betrayal that hurts most. Women who believed in feminism—who thought it meant defending women’s interests, protecting female spaces, recognising the reality of female bodies and the particular vulnerabilities and capacities those bodies carry—discover that the movement has other priorities.

The ideology that was supposed to free women from the constraints of biology has been captured by an ideology that denies biology exists. The movement that was supposed to centre women’s experiences now centres the experiences of males who identify as women. The organisations that were supposed to advocate for female interests now advocate for the interests of pharmaceutical companies, tech billionaires, and male people who feel entitled to female spaces.

Bilek connects this to a larger agenda: transhumanism, the ideology that humans should use technology to transcend biological limitations. “Gender ideology, an ideology of dissociation from sexed reality, undermines womanhood first, before it undermines women’s rights. The first man to put on a dress and be socially celebrated for parading himself around as a woman was the first violation.”

The connection is not speculative. Martine Rothblatt, one of the wealthiest transgender-identified males in America, is simultaneously a prominent transhumanist who advocates uploading human consciousness into machines. Jennifer Pritzker funds both gender clinics and AI research. The same people pushing the dissolution of sex categories are pushing the dissolution of the human body itself.

Women are, in Bilek’s phrase, “the spoils in the tech-driven gender war against biological reality.” The female body—capable of gestation, birth, nursing—is the most profound reminder that humans are animals, that biology is real, that some things cannot be technologically transcended. Erasing the category “woman” is a step toward erasing the human.

This may sound grandiose. But the money flows are documented. The ideological connections are explicit in the writings of the principals. The question is not whether this agenda exists but whether it will succeed.

The Song Ends. The Evidence Doesn’t.

Keen closes with the refrain: Men can enter our spaces. We have no right to object.

The song is two minutes long. The documentation behind it fills books. Jennifer Bilek’s Transsexual Transgender Transhuman compiles the financial and ideological evidence. Miriam Grossman’s Lost in Trans Nation documents the medical harms to children. Helen Joyce’s Trans traces the legal and institutional capture. Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage examines the social contagion among teenage girls.

The pattern is consistent across all of them: a movement that presents itself as grassroots civil rights is funded from above by interests that profit from it. An ideology that presents itself as progressive is enforced through censorship, professional destruction, and physical intimidation. A claim that presents itself as kindness—”affirm people’s identities”—produces sterile children, mutilated bodies, and women stripped of legal protections.

The feminist charlatan is not a person but a capture. A movement that forgot what it was supposed to protect. Organisations that took the money and changed their missions. Academics who built careers on theories that would be weaponised against women. Activists who discovered that championing males is easier than defending females.

Keen’s song is crude, angry, and confrontational. It names the betrayal without explaining the machinery. The machinery is documented. The betrayal is real.

What remains is the question of what women who see this will do. The silencing apparatus is powerful, but it requires compliance to function. Every woman who speaks despite the cost weakens it. Every mother who refuses to sacrifice her child to the ideology weakens it. Every feminist who recovers the original insight—that women are adult human females, that female bodies matter, that women’s interests are distinct from men’s interests—reclaims ground that was surrendered.

The charlatan’s way is to sell out. The alternative is to refuse the sale.

The song states the accusation. The evidence confirms it. The choice of how to respond belongs to those who hear it.

References

On Jennifer Bilek’s research into corporate funding and the transgender industry:

On feminism’s ideological trajectory:

On the medical harms to children:

Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness — Summary of Dr. Miriam Grossman’s book, Lies are Unbekoming

Books cited:

Bilek, Jennifer. Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from The 11th Hour

Grossman, Miriam. Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness

Joyce, Helen. Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality

Shrier, Abigail. Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters

