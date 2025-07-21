Lies are Unbekoming

Stephen
7h

Superb article. Janet F is a treasure.

CM Maccioli
3h

LORDY!!! What an essay. What can I say? Being raised and being a young adult in the '60-70's era, We were propagandized relentlessly about women struggles. A mass assault of gargantuan proportions. Then there was my house where I was raised.

My father worked like a slave in a swelter furnace. Massive strength and endurance required. Due to the filth, showers were provided for the men after quittin time. My father walked out wearing a suit and tie. Men mocked him for such, he mocked them back, never changed his style. That Polack dressed like an English Lord always. My mother complimented that look.

My mother was the poster child for love and compassion to her six children and husband. There was no question that the husband came first. Dinner promptly at 5. Kitchen closed at 6.

We six knew the rules, we had our chores. At no time was there evidence that children lived in the house, save for bikes in the back yard and 7 pairs of ice skates hanging above the basement steps. It was a well oiled machine that worked perfectly. No fights, no back talk, no arguments between siblings, no help with our homework (that was our job), home when street lights lit up, out of sight by 8:30, parents sitting on the couch together. Then came Feminism.

It was a murder of crows. Even as a kid I could see that something was very wrong with that groupthink. That scenario compared to my happy family made no sense to me. Succumbing to feminism for about a year, it all came to a head for me when I was out with girlfriends in a rock n roll bar and a drunk young man put his hand on my butt. I slapped his face and he fell off a stool. I immediately regretted that. It was too late. What did I do to that kid? That memory haunts me to this day. I walked away from the feminist metastasis cancer and never looked back.

