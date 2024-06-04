My Chlorine Dioxide interview with Dr Andreas Kalcker is my second most read to date.

There is clearly an appetite for much more information about this all-purpose tool.

I’m grateful at the opportunity to conduct and present this interview with Xuewu Liu.

A couple of important highlights of this interview are:

Mechanisms of Action : Three key mechanisms of chlorine dioxide are identified: non-selective cell elimination, promoting tissue regeneration, and regulating immune responses, which are crucial for its therapeutic potential.

Intratumoral Injections for Cancer: Liu's research on intratumoral injections of chlorine dioxide has shown significant promise in targeting and destroying cancer cells, with potential to transform cancer treatment.

Without further ado, and with thanks, I give you Xuewu Liu.

Introduction and Background

Xuewu, could you please share a bit about your background and what initially sparked your interest in medical research?

In China, I majored in Atmospheric Science (similar to Meteorology) during my undergraduate studies and pursued Economics during my master's degree. I believe these two fields laid the groundwork for my later involvement in medical research. Both disciplines are considered complex sciences, forming part of today's three major complex sciences alongside medicine, sharing similar intricate systems. Atmospheric Science, being a fundamental science, equipped me with essential research methodologies. In the first ten years of my career, I primarily worked in the finance industry, with a particular focus on healthcare investments during the last two years of that decade. This background potentially opened doors for me to venture into medical research.

How did you become involved in studying chlorine dioxide as a treatment option, and what were the early stages of your research like?

In 2011, due to involvement in an investment project at a cancer hospital, a friend suffering from cancer asked me to find treatment for late-stage cancer. The hospital had already given up on treating him, leaving him, like many late-stage cancer patients, desperate for so-called "miracle cures" for cancer. I encountered the writings of Mr. Jim Humble on chlorine dioxide, also known as MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution). Following the MMS protocol, I had my friend orally take chlorine dioxide solution for five consecutive months, but unfortunately, it was to no avail, and he eventually succumbed to cancer.

With a surplus of MMS still at home, knowing that low-dose chlorine dioxide had no apparent side effects when taken orally, I decided to significantly increase the concentration and directly apply it to the balding area. A miracle occurred: around the fifth day, copious strands of hair similar to stubble began to grow. It was a conclusion any sensible person would reach: chlorine dioxide might have the potential to treat hair loss, marking the first discovery.

In the realm of hair loss treatment, I gradually recruited over 3,000 individuals (including over 1,000 hair loss patients from Europe and America) to experiment with my method, with almost all users noticing hair growth by the fifth day. Aside from addressing hair loss, I had long suffered from arthritis and eczema. Through self-experimentation, I cured my eczema and arthritis using a method different from the MMS protocol, particularly within fewer than 20 uses of chlorine dioxide. When a substance can heal stubborn ailments, wouldn't a rational person consider it miraculous? For me, yes. It was not the popularity of chlorine dioxide that led me to explore its healing properties but its genuine cure of my challenging conditions that motivated further research. My approach to treating diseases did not adhere to common chlorine dioxide protocols, paving the way for a new relationship with chlorine dioxide and integrating my innovations into genuinely effective treatment methods.

Initially, I primarily developed new treatment approaches through self-experimentation, promptly patenting them to secure priority from 2012 to 2014. During these two years, I applied for patents for chlorine dioxide treatments for hundreds of diseases, including hair loss, tissue regeneration, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. Additionally, on the commercial front, I introduced several cosmetics containing chlorine dioxide for sale in China and abroad, yet the total revenue from commercial endeavors fell short of covering the expenses for patent applications worldwide. In conclusion, the early research on chlorine dioxide was exceptionally challenging, facing no support from family or friends, and lacking commercial success. However, the patent rights became an invaluable asset.

Research and Discoveries

Your work focuses on the medical applications of chlorine dioxide. Can you explain what makes chlorine dioxide unique in its therapeutic potential?

The unique aspect of chlorine dioxide is actually quite simple: it possesses strong oxidizing properties (capable of gaining 5 electrons at once), yet it has a relatively low redox potential under similar conditions (around +0.95 V in acidic solutions, lower than hydrogen peroxide at +1.776 V and ozone at +2.07 V). Within the human body, chlorine dioxide can effectively mimic Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), which are well-known as crucial defense tools of the immune system. Without delving into the harmful free radical theory (detailed in my book refuting the misconceptions about free radicals), if chlorine dioxide can mimic the immune system's functional tools perfectly, its therapeutic potential becomes evident. Just as the human immune system can eliminate foreign substances and abnormal cells (including cancer cells), chlorine dioxide exhibits similar abilities; the immune system self-regulates, and chlorine dioxide can help balance immune function; immune system promotes tissue regeneration, and chlorine dioxide can assist in this process. Therefore, chlorine dioxide, relying on its suitable redox properties, mimics the crucial immune system tool ROS within the human body, resulting in miraculous therapeutic effects. In fact, other substances with similar chemical properties include ozone and hydrogen peroxide, yet ozone's high redox potential and poor solubility in water limit its therapeutic efficacy compared to chlorine dioxide, although ozone's role in the medical field has become increasingly important. As for hydrogen peroxide, its therapeutic potential may be more critical than chlorine dioxide if oxygen is not released during the oxidation process. Evidently, the release of oxygen within the body during hydrogen peroxide treatment can be risky for patients.

You've mentioned self-experimentation in your research. What led you to take this approach, and what have been some significant findings from these experiments?

It's evident that one may only start to believe in the "chlorine dioxide religion" when facing illnesses that conventional medicine cannot cure, such as hair loss, eczema, or arthritis. Perhaps my lack of medical background, untethered by traditional medical system thoughts, led me to experiment with chlorine dioxide on myself. I ventured into self-experimentation following a sequence from low to high risk, starting with topical applications (for hair loss and eczema) before progressing to injections (for arthritis). The fundamental motivation behind my self-experimentation was the consistent healing of my challenging conditions with chlorine dioxide in each trial. If oral consumption of chlorine dioxide solution for a continuous six months hadn't cured any illnesses, I wouldn't have continued the experiments.

Sound scientific research necessitates common-sense judgment. Through my self-experimentation with chlorine dioxide, I discovered its efficient disease treatment, not based on blind faith but on logical assessment of its effectiveness. For example, after suffering from eczema for approximately 20 years (from age 15 to 35), with less than 20 applications of chlorine dioxide over less than 3 months, I completely rid myself of eczema; likewise, after two decades of arthritis, with less than 10 injections, I fully recovered. Recently, experiencing symptoms of arthritis in my left shoulder, standard treatments failing to work, a 0.5ml injection of high-concentration chlorine dioxide solution resulted in only mild discomfort for a day, with the symptoms disappearing since. This experiment occurred at the beginning of last month. Many experiment videos (including injections) can be viewed on my YouTube channel.

The second crucial finding from my self-experimentation was that chlorine dioxide, being a potent oxidizing agent, reacts immediately with bodily tissues, requiring direct delivery to the affected area for treatment. This aligns with basic chemical knowledge and common sense. Based on this principle, devising treatments for systemic diseases, especially systemic autoimmune conditions, remains challenging.

My third significant discovery is that the reason chlorine dioxide can effectively treat diseases is because it mimics tools in the immune system, unleashing the body's natural healing power. It doesn't rely on complicated mechanisms, and I cannot explain its workings at a molecular level. If a molecular explanation were required according to modern medical standards, its redox reactions would serve as the molecular mechanism. This realization also led me to believe that the harmful free radical theory is incorrect.

Could you elaborate on the three significant physiological mechanisms of chlorine dioxide that you discovered?

When analyzing literature related to reactive oxygen species (ROS), it's clear that ROS, acting as signaling molecules, have been extensively studied. They are believed to play roles in eliminating abnormal cells, promoting tissue regeneration, and regulating immune responses. I have summarized the three primary physiological mechanisms of chlorine dioxide that I discovered from three perspectives: eliminating abnormal cells, promoting tissue regeneration, and regulating the immune system.

Firstly, based on the chemical properties of chlorine dioxide, it can mimic the actions of ROS in the body, naturally possessing the same three mechanisms as ROS. Secondly, through animal experiments and some legitimate human trials (including self-experimentation), I conducted specific experiments targeting these three mechanisms to validate their effectiveness. The results aligned remarkably well with my theoretical assessments. Thirdly, I developed a comprehensive mathematical model of life. When a person falls ill, it's because some cells within the body have shifted in an unfavorable direction (such as aging, transforming into cancerous cells, or developing dysfunctional abnormal cells). Once these three mechanisms (eliminating abnormal cells, regulating immune balance, and promoting tissue regeneration) are completed, the body returns to normal. According to this mathematical model, the three mechanisms of chlorine dioxide come into play, theoretically capable of treating various illnesses, including autoimmune diseases and cancer. This aligns with my experimental findings.

（1）THE NON-SELECTIVE CELL ELIMINATION MECHANISM OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Chlorine dioxide, as a potent oxidant, can kill a wide range of viruses, bacteria, and parasites at certain concentrations. This implies that chlorine dioxide can eliminate cells indiscriminately when delivered to any part of the body.

The non-selective cell elimination mechanism of chlorine dioxide is important in treating proliferative diseases like senescent diseases and cancer. By delivering chlorine dioxide directly to the affected area, it can effectively clear out damaged cells by indiscriminately killing them on contact. Although some normal cells may be harmed, the body can replace them with healthy cells.

The non-selective nature of chlorine dioxide in cell elimination is crucial because the body struggles to regenerate cells to fill the voids left by damaged cells. For example, in conditions like androgenetic alopecia, where hair follicles age and fall out, the space is usually not replaced by new follicles of the same size, but by smaller ones or surrounding sebaceous gland cells. To treat hair loss, it is necessary to clear the normal sebaceous gland cells that have taken over the space originally belonging to the hair follicles. The non-selective cell clearance mechanism of chlorine dioxide provides a foundation for addressing hair loss.

In cancer treatment, drug resistance is a significant challenge. Many existing drugs target specific cancer cell markers or pathways, making them ineffective against the diverse nature of cancer cells. However, if there were a drug capable of effectively destroying any type of cancer cell, regardless of mutations or heterogeneity, it could eliminate cancer cells indiscriminately. By directly injecting chlorine dioxide into tumors, continuous elimination of cancer cells may be possible, potentially transforming cancer into a manageable chronic condition and sparing patients from drug resistance issues.

（2）THE MECHANISM OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE IN PROMOTING TISSUE REGENERATION

Existing research has demonstrated that the exogenous supplementation of ROS can promote tissue regeneration. We are now using chlorine dioxide to mimic the role of ROS, giving us reason to believe that the direct delivery of chlorine dioxide can enhance tissue regeneration.

The potential reasons for chlorine dioxide’s promotion of tissue regeneration could be related to the following three aspects:

Chlorine dioxide acts as an antimicrobial agent, protecting the wound from microbial infections.

As an oxidant, chlorine dioxide effectively clears away scabs or proliferating connective tissue at the wound site.

Chlorine dioxide may mimic the role of ROS, modulating the immune system and reducing inflammatory responses, thus facilitating normal tissue regeneration.

The mechanism by which chlorine dioxide promotes tissue regeneration is crucial for treating various diseases. Particularly when chlorine dioxide is delivered directly to the affected area, it can swiftly eliminate cells within and around the target zone. Once the clearance process is complete, it leaves behind spaces that need to be filled with regenerated healthy cells. Thus, chlorine dioxide not only enhances tissue regeneration but also strengthens its cell-clearing action, collectively aiding the recovery process from diseases.

（3） THE MECHANISM OF IMMUNE RESPONSE REGULATION BY CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Maintaining a balanced immune system is crucial. An excessively strong immune response can trigger autoimmune diseases, for which effective treatments are currently lacking. On the other hand, a weakened immune response increases the risk of cancer and other age-related diseases, which pose significant treatment challenges.

While there is some controversy in research findings, certain studies suggest that increasing levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the body may help suppress excessive immune responses and reduce inflammation. For example, Metformin can inhibit inflammation by increasing ROS levels, potentially alleviating autoimmune diseases. Furthermore, there is conclusive evidence that tumor ablation therapies like Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) generate ROS, triggering systemic antitumor immune responses and inhibiting tumor growth in other parts of the body.

These studies indicate that ROS plays a bidirectional role in regulating immune responses. Based on this, we can speculate that chlorine dioxide might mimic the function of ROS. When directly delivered to the affected area, chlorine dioxide could modulate the immune response, suppressing inflammation in inflammatory diseases and eliciting systemic antitumor immune responses in cancer therapy.

Under my guidance, many individuals have tried using topical chlorine dioxide to treat various autoimmune skin diseases, achieving remarkable results. Some have even experienced complete resolution of skin issues such as alopecia areata, eczema, psoriasis, and vitiligo. Additionally, in my personal experiments, I successfully treated my arthritis by injecting a high-concentration chlorine dioxide solution (15mg/mL) directly into the joint cavity ten times. These experiences demonstrate chlorine dioxide’s ability to suppress inflammatory responses.

In another study, I treated cancer by injecting chlorine dioxide directly into tumors, which showed that this approach could stimulate a systemic immune response, effectively inhibiting tumors in other parts of the body that were not directly injected. This further confirms chlorine dioxide’s potential to modulate the immune system.

（4）Chlorine dioxide destroys tumor blood vessels, which is a unique mechanism only evident when injected inside the tumor.

During preliminary clinical trials injecting chlorine dioxide inside tumors, I stumbled upon this mechanism by chance. Initially, due to the rapid tumor dissolution by chlorine dioxide, this unique mechanism didn't manifest. After the research concluded, to avoid wasting test mice, I decided to administer residual mice with tail vein injections of chlorine dioxide. Approximately 5 days later, all the mice's tails broke off and fell.

Initially, I mistakenly believed that the tail breakage was due to the other three mechanisms of chlorine dioxide, protecting the mice from infection. It wasn't until a breast cancer patient self-treated with chlorine dioxide injections and described sudden pain at the injection site 10 days later as the tumor shrank that with the tail amputation experiment in mind, I immediately thought that high-concentration chlorine dioxide directly destroyed blood vessels. As both the mouse tails and tumors could be considered to have independent blood supply systems, injecting chlorine dioxide into mouse tails or tumor interiors destroyed the blood vessels, causing the dependent tail and undamaged cancer cells to gradually die.

This discovery is vital for intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections. It indicates that during intratumoral injections, it's not necessary to fully inject the dose into the entire tumor. This will significantly reduce the operating difficulty, especially for cancer patients with superficial metastases, enabling self-treatment at home.

Cancer Treatment Innovations

Your research suggests intratumoral delivery of chlorine dioxide as a novel cancer treatment. How does this method compare to more traditional cancer therapies?

Currently, there are two predominant issues in cancer treatment: Firstly, the overall global standard of cancer treatment remains relatively low, with similar mortality rates among cancer patients worldwide, indicating minimal variation in treatment effectiveness between countries. Even in developed nations like the United States, considerable expenditure does not necessarily correlate with high treatment efficacy. Secondly, there is a prevalent problem of overtreatment, as doctors often overlook potential future side effects in pursuit of 100% cancer cell eradication, employing numerous inefficient or unnecessary treatment methods.

When evaluating the effectiveness of a cancer treatment approach, it is crucial to consider five factors: convenience, safety, inhibition rate, resistance, and sustainability. I emphasize that these five assessment factors can be deduced through a comprehensive cancer model, serving as the basis to determine the superiority of a treatment method. The optimal cancer treatment should excel in all these aspects to transform cancer into a chronic disease and extend the patient's high-quality survival period, which is the ultimate therapeutic goal humanity seeks.

My intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection therapy excels in the framework of these five evaluation factors, surpassing any currently approved cancer treatments.

I am currently researching the use of chlorine dioxide in cancer treatment (specifically intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections). Chlorine dioxide shares similar properties with the immune system tool known as ROS and has been proven to destroy cancer cells and promote tissue repair. By directly injecting chlorine dioxide into tumors, it can selectively kill cancer cells without inducing resistance, trigger immune responses, and enhance treatment efficacy. This innovative approach utilizes chlorine dioxide's ability to mimic ROS, paving the way for a new avenue in cancer treatment.

In preclinical studies and select human trials, the benefits of intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy for cancer treatment have become apparent: 1) precise tumor targeting leading to tumor dissolution, immune response stimulation, and disruption of tumor blood vessels, resulting in higher inhibition rates; 2) minimal side effects with intratumoral injections, promoting tissue regeneration post-tumor dissolution; 3) non-resistant pathways for tumor dissolution; 4) easy injections using standard needles; 5) the only downside being minor inconvenience compared to oral or intravenous therapies, a challenge that is expected to diminish with technological advancements.

Recently, a breast cancer patient received intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections at home, and within less than a month, the tumor significantly decreased in size. In the current environment where chlorine dioxide faces widespread criticism within the medical community, I encourage cancer patients, especially those with advanced-stage cancer, to self-treat at home using my intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection method. I am willing to relinquish the patent rights for this treatment, solely focused on saving terminally ill advanced-stage cancer patients.

What challenges have you faced in advocating for chlorine dioxide's medical use, particularly in the context of stringent regulations in China?

In China, medical regulation follows a precautionary approach, with regulatory systems as strict as the U.S. FDA, and even more so in certain policy and regulatory aspects. For instance, compassionate use policies are not yet widely adopted in China, and apart from traditional Chinese medicine, many alternative therapies are considered illegal. Furthermore, the entire pharmaceutical industry in China faces challenges in innovation, with some believing it is difficult for Chinese individuals to develop innovative medications.

Therefore, in China, I encounter the following challenges: First, to promote the medical use of chlorine dioxide, I must strictly adhere to new drug development standards, complete the requisite preclinical research, and all three phases of clinical trials. Only by following these procedures can I introduce chlorine dioxide as a new drug to the market. Before obtaining approval for commercial sale, no income can be generated. Second, upon learning of the public warning from the U.S. FDA regarding chlorine dioxide, pharmaceutical factories and research institutions in the Chinese medical system are unlikely to cooperate or invest with me, hindering my efforts to promote chlorine dioxide. Third, due to widespread deficiencies in intellectual property protection in China, even though I am one of the inventors of chlorine dioxide, it's challenging to profit from related patents. Fourth, due to strict information regulations in China, acquiring critical external information is difficult, making it challenging to share my situation with the public. Despite potentially being among the first globally to apply for a patent for medical use of chlorine dioxide and completing preclinical research, this fact is virtually unknown to anyone.

Applications and Effectiveness

Beyond cancer, chlorine dioxide has been shown to treat various diseases. Can you discuss some of the other conditions it effectively treats?

I've created a mathematical model of life: starting from Schrödinger's law of life's entropy, the human body, comprised of 50 trillion cells, manifests a certain illness when some cells malfunction. Imagine a car breaking down—how do we get it running again? Essentially, we remove the faulty old parts, replace them with new ones, and fine-tune the car to get it working properly. Likewise, when the body falls ill, it's due to certain cells malfunctioning. Drawing parallels to car repairs, we should eliminate problematic cells, and then, through the body's natural regenerative capacity, regenerate new cells. The human body still consists of 50 trillion cells, but the faulty cells are replaced by healthy ones, restoring the body to normalcy. Eliminating problematic cells and regenerating new cells are fundamental to treating diseases. In the absence of modern medicine, this process of treating diseases is likely carried out by the immune system using certain tools. This brings us to the three mechanisms of chlorine dioxide: clearing abnormal cells, promoting tissue regeneration, and regulating the immune system. We can envision chlorine dioxide acting as a substitute for some immune system functions, effectively treating a variety of conditions in the short term.

Building on this theoretical analysis, we can easily infer that chlorine dioxide has the potential to cure most human diseases. However, due to limitations in the application of chlorine dioxide, these diseases should not include genetic or systemic conditions.

Through experimentation, I have confirmed that chlorine dioxide can effectively treat 13 major categories of illnesses (potentially covering hundreds of specific diseases), all detailed in my book "The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle: Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Applications." The book outlines 13 treatment protocols for various conditions such as hair loss, alopecia areata, acne, dry eye syndrome, rhinitis, pharyngitis, eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, skincare, arthritis, cancer, and localized fat reduction. In treating these 13 categories of diseases, chlorine dioxide's efficacy stems from its three mechanisms.

How does chlorine dioxide promote tissue regeneration and what are the implications for recovery in patients?

For chlorine dioxide, the logical steps in treating diseases involve clearing abnormal cells, regulating immune responses, and promoting tissue regeneration. Promoting tissue regeneration serves as the final step in treating illnesses. This is not to say that promoting tissue regeneration is unimportant, but rather that the body is naturally capable of tissue regeneration at any time, indicating that chlorine dioxide is not the sole substance capable of stimulating tissue regeneration. Hydrogen peroxide also possesses the ability to promote tissue regeneration.

Taking into account the three mechanisms of chlorine dioxide, it promotes tissue regeneration through its antibacterial properties and ability to reduce inflammation. By eliminating pathogens and creating a healthy environment for cells, chlorine dioxide can enhance tissue repair and regeneration. This is crucial for patients' recovery, as it can expedite the healing process and potentially improve the efficacy of various treatments for different diseases.

Broader Medical Context

Modern medicine often relies heavily on reductionism. How does your research with chlorine dioxide challenge or complement this approach?

In medical research, reductionism often influences focusing on the subcellular or even molecular level. While advancements allow direct observation and manipulation of molecules and genes, this in-depth research doesn't always translate into effective treatments. Many medical research breakthroughs, though theoretically advanced, often show limited practical effectiveness. For instance, while molecular biologists may identify key genes involved in certain cancers, the development of new drugs based on these findings is scarce. Conversely, many effective new drugs are serendipitous discoveries, indicating that current cancer research might not always be heading in the right direction.

In my latest book on cancer, "Navigating Your Cancer Journey Using First Principles," I discuss confronting reductionist thinking challenges by employing first principles. In essence, I focus on treating diseases with chlorine dioxide at the cellular level without delving into layers below cells. Therefore, in my descriptions of chlorine dioxide's disease treatment, you won't find details about its impact on protein structures, genes, or metabolism. By pinpointing the foundational level of cellular focus, I can significantly simplify the complexity of intricate issues while retaining their essence.

In meteorology, I learned a crucial approach to tackling complex scientific problems: breaking them down to levels where humans can directly operate and anticipate outcomes accurately. This is fundamental to solving complex scientific issues. For example, when forecasting weather, I don't consider the physical or chemical properties of air molecules at a microscopic level but instead focus on or calculate the overall properties of air at a certain scale, such as air pressure and temperature.

Thus, reductionist thinking hasn't posed significant challenges for me throughout, and in fact, the prevalence of reductionist thinking has hindered the emergence of better, simpler treatment techniques, but it has also presented opportunities.

Of course, if many patients or chlorine dioxide advocates also hold reductionist views, this will be a challenge I need to address and overcome. Through your substack, I aim to inform the audience: firstly, when assessing the therapeutic value of chlorine dioxide, rely on common sense and avoid excessive fixation on complex details like molecular structures, genes, metabolism, and electron transfer. Only when chlorine dioxide rapidly cures your illness, for instance, within a month or a few calculable instances, can you be certain of its effectiveness. If you feel only slight improvements after using chlorine dioxide for several years, it's likely due to incorrect protocol adherence or chlorine dioxide's inability to treat your condition.

Secondly, while the existing healthcare system has significant issues, its new drug evaluation system is science-based. To use chlorine dioxide reasonably and legally, we must follow regulatory requirements, push chlorine dioxide through the path to new drug approval, complete clinical trials, and ultimately obtain approval. I am currently in the process of advancing the intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide towards regulatory approval, and I am confident in eventually obtaining approval, making chlorine dioxide treatment conveniently accessible to a wide range of cancer patients.

Thirdly, in the field of cancer treatment, various new therapies are heavily influenced by reductionist thinking, sometimes casting doubt on their value. I recommend cancer patients truly apply my five-factor assessment method when choosing treatment methods, which comprehensively considers the therapy's inhibition rate, safety, resistance, sustainability, and convenience, at least to avoid overtreatment. It is particularly crucial to emphasize that when selecting cancer treatments, don't blindly pursue the newest, most complex therapies.

In what ways do you see systems biology and holistic approaches influencing future medical research and treatment strategies?

Honestly, the current systems biology or holistic medical approaches are quite different from the method I proposed for solving complex scientific issues. Let's not delve into what systems biology is now. If we assume that systems biology and my method for tackling complex science are aligned, let's consider their impact on future medical research and treatment strategies.

Firstly, many medical issues, perhaps, can be solved using simple methods, for instance, utilizing chlorine dioxide to treat many previously untreatable conditions.

Secondly, by rearranging basic problem components, many medical challenges could be resolved without the creation or invention of complex technologies, similar to SpaceX's reusable rocket launches that significantly reduce launch costs.

Thirdly, in the field of cancer treatment, even without considering advancements in individual cancer treatment techniques, influencing the cancer treatment process with holistic thinking can likely eliminate unnecessary treatments, greatly reduce overtreatment, not only improving patients' quality of life but also decreasing wastage in the entire healthcare system. In this regard, integrating alternative medicine into cancer treatment is a prime example.

Furthermore, based on my development of the intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide technique, I can offer cancer patients several recommendations derived from a holistic medical approach:

You can prolong your high-quality survival period by reevaluating and selecting doctor-recommended treatment methods without the need for complex treatment techniques.

Opting for sustainable therapies to maintain cancer cells at a manageable level rather than striving for complete eradication can help prevent overtreatment in most cases.

Don't dwell on missing the "early detection and treatment" window. Instead, appreciate avoiding fear and overtreatment. There's ample time to reconfigure existing cancer therapies for better results.

Surgery isn't always the primary treatment consideration. The long-term effects of surgery are often disregarded, and surgery isn't a sustainable treatment approach.

It's crucial not to blindly rely on cancer treatment standards in developed nations, as they often showcase costly expenses and intricate technologies.

Avoid blindly trusting clinical guidelines and doctors' authority. No one prioritizes your long-term well-being more than yourself. You are always the key decision-maker in your cancer journey.

Patents and Publications

You have numerous patents related to chlorine dioxide. Could you share some insights into the process of patenting your discoveries?

I first present my patent as follows:

My earliest patent was filed in December 2011, focusing on the use of chlorine dioxide for hair growth. A year later, in November 2012, another patent covered the application of chlorine dioxide in tissue regeneration and immune regulation, with a particular emphasis on autoimmune diseases. The third patent, filed in November 2014, primarily addressed the treatment of solid tumors. In 2016, a patent concerning chlorine dioxide injections was submitted, potentially encompassing diseases requiring treatment through chlorine dioxide injection.

Here, I share some insights on applying for patents: Firstly, patent applications are the best way to safeguard my priority and commercial value. Regardless of authorization, subsequent chlorine dioxide researchers cannot restrict my use of patented products or methods through the same patent application. Secondly, I've encountered setbacks in patent applications. Since these patent documents were self-written without consulting a lawyer, my earlier patents compromised the inventiveness of subsequent patents, leading to numerous obstacles during authorization. Thirdly, patent applications not only protect my invention's priority but also prevent other chlorine dioxide researchers from competing with me in commercializing chlorine dioxide. I later found out that a patent on intratumoral injection, filed in 2018, was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, with a priority date of 2016. My patent significantly impacted the inventiveness of their patent. I believe that if I hadn't licensed this patent in 2014, the US researcher might have commercialized intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection before me. Of course, my preclinical research on intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection was already complete by 2016.

Your book "The Chlorine Dioxide Miracles" covers a wide range of your findings. What motivated you to write this book, and what can readers expect to learn from it?

Due to my patent applications, I believe I am the most suitable person to commercialize my chlorine dioxide treatment protocols. However, due to various factors, I couldn't continue investing significant funds in the development and clinical trials of chlorine dioxide treatment technology. I once attempted to sell a chlorine dioxide-based hair growth product (disguised as a cosmetic), but changes in regulations led to its discontinuation. From 2017 to 2023, I almost abandoned my chlorine dioxide venture.

It's worth mentioning that my limited English proficiency hindered me from formalizing a research report on preclinical trials of intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection completed in 2016. In 2023, realizing the powerful translation capabilities of ChatGPT, I used it to translate and organize the preclinical research report into an English paper for submission. Although the paper entered peer review, it was eventually rejected by one reviewer for lacking a description of molecular mechanisms. This experience made me realize that English was no longer a barrier to developing chlorine dioxide therapy.

Spending approximately 10 days, I transformed my knowledge and experiments on chlorine dioxide into a book titled "The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle: Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Applications." I self-published the paperback on Amazon without any promotion efforts, selling around one copy per day. About two months later, Amazon delisted my book due to unverified therapeutic content.

Now, I sell the eBook version through my website, myxcancer.com, aiming to raise funds for the future development and commercialization of chlorine dioxide therapy. I express gratitude to your Substack, which connected me with Robert Yoho, MD, who agreed to assist in promotion.

In this book, besides explaining chlorine dioxide's treatment mechanisms, it outlines 13 treatment protocols for various conditions like hair loss, alopecia areata, acne, dry eye syndrome, rhinitis, pharyngitis, eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, skincare, arthritis, cancer, and localized fat reduction. Readers can utilize these protocols to treat these 13 conditions with chlorine dioxide. Since all treatment methods for these conditions have been validated by me, readers can potentially see short-term recoveries in all but hair loss, with costs not exceeding $100. Additionally, for autoimmune diseases like arthritis, sharing similarities with cancer, similar protocols can be applied, broadening the book's coverage beyond these initial 13 conditions.

Personal Insights and Philosophies

How has your personal philosophy influenced your research methodology and the development of new treatment protocols?

Drawing insights from meteorology and economics, I gradually realized the approach to solving complex problems: the first step in addressing complex issues is to break down the fundamental components of the problem to a level where humans can operate and anticipate outcomes accurately. This method bears some similarity to Musk's advocacy of first principles, constructing solutions through common sense, challenging, and discarding traditional ideas.

The use of intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection protocols illustrates this thinking process well. Firstly, based on chemical knowledge, chlorine dioxide is highly oxidative, undergoing redox reactions upon contact with human tissues. Therefore, with protocols like oral chlorine dioxide solution such as MMS before reaching cancer cells, it may react with oral, pharyngeal, esophageal, and gastric epithelial cells, failing to maintain its oxidative function within cancer cells. Hence, intratumoral injection becomes a clear solution to overcome this issue.

Secondly, concerning whether intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection harms normal cells surrounding the tumor, simply put, if chlorine dioxide penetrates normal cells before the redox reaction occurs, it will damage these cells. For cancer patients, this outcome is acceptable as normal cells have regenerative capabilities. Moreover, the value of chlorine dioxide's actions within the tumor (directly killing cancer cells, stimulating immune responses, and disrupting tumor blood vessels) far outweighs the minimal damage to normal cells. When determining dosage, opting for a high-concentration chlorine dioxide solution can reduce the likelihood of permeating outside the tumor.

Thirdly, intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy exhibits high inhibitory rates, low side effects, no drug resistance, and sustainability. Therefore, in formulating cancer treatment strategies, it is not necessary to kill 100% of cancer cells in one go. The immunostimulatory and tumor vessel disruption effects of this therapy are sufficient to ensure the body's natural immune system continues to function post-treatment.

Lastly, faced with the current unsatisfactory state of cancer treatment overall, many patients may be refused treatment by hospitals or have no other available medications. As the inventor of intratumoral injection, proposing that late-stage patients can use the treatment protocol at home for treating superficial tumors. This not only allows some late-stage cancer patients to receive corresponding treatment but is also entirely legal. These four steps require common sense judgment, demonstrating the best approach to addressing cancer treatment issues.

What are some common misconceptions about chlorine dioxide that you would like to address?

It's evident that the biggest misunderstanding stems from the current medical system's stance due to the FDA labeling chlorine dioxide as a bleach, leading to a widespread disdain and hostility towards chlorine dioxide in the medical field. This misunderstanding results in a blanket dismissal of any chlorine dioxide therapy, even if it's not administered orally. Because of this misconception, especially in the U.S., chlorin dioxide therapy cannot be considered alternative medical treatment and has completely lost its legal standing in the field of cancer treatment.

I believe that using chlorine dioxide to treat diseases through oral ingestion and enemas may be a common misunderstanding. Common sense dictates that as a strong oxidizing agent, chlorine dioxide primarily rapidly oxidizes cells or tissues it comes in contact with within the body. Unless the lesion is located in the oral cavity or colon, chlorine dioxide's strong oxidative properties are unlikely to penetrate deep into the body. Without proven successful cases, we shouldn't mistake self-perceived improvements for actual therapeutic effects.

I'm not criticizing Humble's MMS protocol but rather suggesting that the effectiveness of using chlorine dioxide through oral ingestion and enemas may lie more in the realm of psychological implication, which holds value.

Regarding accusations of the modern medical system systematically stifling the dissemination of chlorine dioxide therapy, I remain cautious. While the FDA issued a warning against chlorine dioxide therapy, which could be seen as a sign of the medical system intentionally suppressing the therapy, I personally believe that the FDA's warning doesn't necessarily equate to a crackdown or restriction on genuinely effective chlorine dioxide therapy. Out of the 13 therapies mentioned in my book, any one could potentially go through the standard process to obtain approval as a new drug from the U.S. FDA. However, I do not dismiss the possibility that the medical system may exert pressure on chlorine dioxide therapy due to internal dynamics. For instance, sales representatives of cancer drug manufacturers often view oncologists as their primary customers, when in reality, cancer patients are the eventual users of these drugs. In such scenarios, doctors may lean towards expensive, complex cancer treatment options rather than the simple and efficient chlorine dioxide therapy.

I harbor skepticism towards many chlorine dioxide believers who adhere to traditional mindsets. Most chlorine dioxide believers are familiar with chlorine dioxide mainly through Humble's MMS protocol, staunchly believing in the correctness of that protocol with little tolerance for other perspectives. Despite my modifications to chlorine dioxide treatment protocols and validating their increased effectiveness through personal experiments, I've observed that many individuals automatically assume that I oppose Humble's MMS protocol and publicly resist it before understanding or trying my treatment methods. I believe that technology is not static, and the essence of science lies in constantly challenging conventions and innovating new technologies. Therefore, the treatment protocols I propose also require people to adopt an attitude of breaking conventions and embracing innovation.

Future Directions

What are the next steps in your research, particularly concerning clinical trials and broader medical acceptance of chlorine dioxide?

It's clear that the worldwide number of yearly cancer-related deaths remains a shocking figure, highlighting a global medical crisis in the field of cancer treatment. Therefore, my most pressing task is to advance the intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide for cancer treatment into clinical trials, eventually gaining approval from regulatory authorities. This will enable people worldwide, especially those with advanced-stage cancer, to benefit swiftly from this efficient, low-side-effect, and sustainable cancer treatment method. Particularly notable is the recent case of a breast cancer patient in the UK who, under my guidance, received intratumoral injections at home (around May 6th). In less than a month, she noticed signs of tumor shrinkage, aligning with the consistent anticancer effects seen in my animal experiments, bolstering my confidence.

Undoubtedly, numerous hurdles impede my progress in bringing intratumoral chlorine dioxide injections to the market, with the major obstacle being the challenge of raising sufficient funds to support its clinical trials. Nonetheless, I aim to disseminate various treatment approaches, including cancer therapies, to patients in need promptly through e-books. Within the realm of the 13 diseases, I can assure that any patient following my treatment protocol, using chlorine dioxide at home, can rapidly recover from their illness. Even for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis or cancer, I am actively encouraging patients to engage in self-treatment at home or to compensate me for guiding them personally (online) through the treatment. For cases involving rheumatoid arthritis, localized autoimmune diseases, or superficial cancer lesions or tumors, patients can undertake self-treatment (or with the assistance of family members) under my guidance.

Are there any collaborative efforts or partnerships that you are currently pursuing or considering?

Through my experience, especially in my efforts to develop chlorine dioxide therapy, finding partners has been challenging due to the disruptive nature of my views on the medical system. Envisioned costs for intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy, if approved, are estimated not to exceed $10,000 per treatment, or possibly set between $5,000 to $10,000. Given its efficacy, low side effects, lack of drug resistance, and sustainability, this therapy has few competitors. With such a treatment, cancer patients would no longer face fatal outcomes due to the disease, gradually phasing out expensive and ineffective treatments. It's essential like air, yet seemingly no one would consider selling air.

Evidently, such outcomes are not what large pharmaceutical companies and the entire cancer industry practitioners desire, as there are virtually no other profitable treatment options. Therefore, no individuals or institutions would support or collaborate with me, digging their own graves instead. In my view, the best and most plausible partners are the patients themselves. Taking the intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide therapy that I am actively developing as an example, I believe that those facing terminal cancer can be my best collaborators. They can offer financial support and aid in swiftly securing approval for this cancer therapy. Consequently, these patients won't need to attempt the treatment at home, especially in cases where tumors are not suitable for home interventions.

I am currently contemplating a crowdfunding campaign: I aim to enlist 1,000 cancer patients, each contributing $10,000, to raise $10 million. This funding would be adequate to advance my intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection therapy to the third phase of clinical trials, potentially supporting its approval for market release in China. I pledge that once the therapy enters the clinical trial stage, all participating crowdfunding cancer patients will have the opportunity to partake in the trials and receive treatment. Furthermore, I guarantee that future treatments for these cancer patients will be permanently free of charge. Suggestions on or direct involvement in this crowdfunding initiative are welcome from all.

Public Engagement and Education

For those interested in your work, how can they learn more and possibly get involved or support your research?

I welcome anyone interested in my chlorine dioxide therapy to reach out directly to me and share your thoughts. You can also visit my website to purchase e-books to support me, or subscribe to my cancer treatment courses for treatment guidance, whether you are a patient seeking treatment or just for interest. If any cancer patients agree with my crowdfunding plan, please contact me directly so we can discuss together and design a more refined crowdfunding initiative for cancer treatment.

What advice would you give to young researchers or medical professionals who are just starting their careers?

Currently, 95% of illnesses cannot be cured, leaving researchers and doctors in the healthcare system struggling with many diseases, indicating numerous opportunities. Medical progress is slower in comparison to other fields, and the entire healthcare system encounters various challenges. For newcomers in this domain, I suggest maintaining common-sense judgment and consistently questioning the current medical system.

Particularly in the realm of cancer, similar to SpaceX's development of reusable rockets, the cancer treatment sector needs to break away from tradition and discover genuinely effective treatment methods. By employing first principles—starting from fundamental concepts and reevaluating existing treatment methods—young researchers or doctors may uncover more effective treatment alternatives. This empowers patients to precisely select the treatment approach from the standard options recommended by doctors that is most advantageous to them. It's not just about treatment decisions but also about honoring life and taking responsibility.

If you are intrigued by chlorine dioxide therapy, I welcome young researchers or doctors to venture into this field. Here, I cite a statement from Robert Yoho, MD: " If doctors used CD, they could more effectively treat infections and myriad other inflammatory and neurological diseases. If ordinary people used it, they would need doctors only rarely. I would have been a better physician if I had known about it while practicing. I hope I would have considered quitting cosmetic surgery to spread the word."

Conclusion and Current Focus

Finally, what are you currently focused on in your research, and how can people stay updated with your latest work and discoveries?

My current research is primarily focused on intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection therapy, while my general work is geared towards ensuring more people benefit from my chlorine dioxide treatment. You are the first person to interview me on this Substack, marking this exclusive coverage as the first, and I look forward to seeing readers share their perspectives and thoughts in the comments below. As a subscriber, I will regularly review all comments and actively engage in discussions. Anyone interested in my work is welcome to visit my website and connect with me through that platform at any time. We can freely discuss a variety of topics together.

Related resources:

E-book "The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle"

Chlorine Dioxide Unveiled: A Journey to Health and Healing (myxcancer.com)

E-book "Confronting the Cancer Care Plight"

MyXcancer

Intratumoral Injection Course

Intratumoral Injection of Chlorine Dioxide (myxcancer.com)

YouTube channel

MyXcancer - YouTube

