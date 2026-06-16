Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Pilcher's avatar
Greg Pilcher
2h

The essay mentions three causes of gout -- industrial sweeteners, lead, and pharmaceuticals. I'm surprised not to see alcohol mentioned. (The essay does mention some long ago alcohol preparations that involved lead-lined vats and vessels, but it does not suggest alcohol consumption itself as a cause of gout.) Alcohol reportedly causes gout through a process similar to that mentioned in the essay; namely, that metabolizing alcohol generates uric acid from the breaking down of purines while simultaneously producing lactic acid that competes with uric acid for elimination by the kidneys. Unbekoming -- do you intend to discount alcohol as a cause of gout?

Reply
Share
Heidi Ship's avatar
Heidi Ship
2h

As always, nature supplies a solution: Goutweed (Ground Elder, or Bishop's Weed). This invasive plant was traditionally used externally, as a poultice of crushed leaves applied to the inflamed joint. It is quite edible, though, and has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-oxidant qualities. The rhizomes even contain a unique plant lectin, of a higher molecular weight than all other plant lectins. (This research was published in 1985, )This makes me think that the research on the potential medicinal applications of this plant still remains to be done.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture