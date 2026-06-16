Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. The first is the establishment register, used when reporting what the mainstream medical literature claims or admits. Terms like hyperuricemia, urate-lowering therapy, primary gout, idiopathic, and autoinflammatory appear inside the framework that produced them. The second is the terrain register, used when stating what is actually happening. Terms like vicarious elimination, toxic burden, acute-to-chronic suppression, and cleanup response belong to the framework developed by Antoine Béchamp, Henry Bieler, Herbert Shelton, John Tilden, Ulric Williams, Daniel Roytas, and the practitioners I have drawn from across this series.

When the registers shift, the reader should be able to tell which one is operating. Quoted material from the FDA, the American College of Rheumatology, or the peer-reviewed journals is the establishment speaking. Sentences in my own voice are the terrain reading. The strongest rhetorical resource available to this kind of work is the establishment’s own evidence, used to expose contradictions the framework has produced and continues to produce. The reader will see this pattern repeatedly.

A Disease That Doubled in a Generation

Between 1989 and 2010, the age- and sex-adjusted annual incidence of gout in Olmsted County, Minnesota more than doubled, rising from 66.6 to 136.7 cases per 100,000 people per year.¹ The Mayo Clinic researchers who documented the doubling associated it with rising rates of metabolic comorbidity. They did not identify an environmental cause. Over the same period, US per capita availability of high-fructose corn syrup rose from near-zero in 1970 to a peak of 63.7 pounds per person in 1999, and total caloric sweetener availability rose from 119 pounds per person in 1970 to 142 pounds in 2005.² The two curves are parallel. Neither paper mentions the other.

Two other findings sit alongside this one in the establishment’s own literature. In 2012, researchers analyzing the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey reported that adults in the highest quartile of environmental lead exposure carried a 3.6-fold higher risk of gout than adults in the lowest quartile, with risk continuing at blood lead levels well below the federal regulatory standard for adult exposure in force at the time.³ And the prescribing information for thiazide diuretics, loop diuretics, ciclosporin, tacrolimus, niacin, pyrazinamide, and low-dose aspirin admits, in plain regulatory language, that these drugs cause hyperuricemia or precipitate gout. Six drug categories, tens of millions of American prescriptions a year.⁴⁻¹⁰

The 2020 American College of Rheumatology Guideline for the Management of Gout classifies most cases as “primary” or “idiopathic.”¹¹ The three findings above are in the establishment’s own literature. They are not being connected to the category that absorbs them.

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What Is Actually Happening

Uric acid is a metabolic waste product. The body produces it when it breaks down purines, the nitrogen-containing molecules that form part of the structural backbone of cells. Purines arrive in the diet through meat, organ meats, certain seafood, and, most consequentially for the modern epidemic, through the hepatic processing of refined fructose. Most mammals produce uricase, an enzyme that converts uric acid into allantoin, a far more soluble compound the kidneys eliminate without difficulty. Humans do not produce uricase. The reasons given for this absence vary by school. What matters for understanding gout is the observation. Uric acid must be eliminated directly.

The kidneys handle most of the elimination, with the gut taking the remainder. When elimination capacity matches the rate of production, the body holds serum urate at a stable level, somewhere under the physiological solubility limit of approximately 6.8 mg/dL. Above that limit, uric acid begins to come out of solution. It precipitates. It crystallizes. The crystals are needle-shaped, sharp, and deposit in cooler peripheral tissue: first toe joints, ankles, ear cartilage, finger joints, kidneys. The body, recognizing the crystals as waste that has missed the elimination channel, mounts an inflammatory response to dissolve them. White blood cells arrive at the site. Heat increases. Blood flow rises. The joint swells, reddens, and becomes excruciatingly painful.

Medicine calls this attack gout. The terrain reading calls it the cleanup.

The architecture is the same one developed at length in What Is Inflammation? and applied to specific conditions in What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis? and *What Is Cellulitis?*¹² The mechanics here are familiar. The body deposits what it cannot eliminate through normal channels in the closest peripheral site that will hold the deposit without immediately threatening core organs. Henry Bieler called this “vicarious elimination through the middle skin.”¹³ Applied to gout, the middle skin is the joint capsule. The deposit sits in the synovial space. The inflammation that follows is a localized increase in blood flow delivering the demolition crew to dissolve the deposit. When the work is finished, the blood supply returns to normal and the joint quiets. This is the default. It is what happens when the process is permitted to complete.

What goes wrong in clinical gout is the upstream condition that put the body in a position of needing to mount the response, not the response itself. The kidneys cannot keep up with the waste. The waste deposits. The repair crew is called. The repair crew is drugged into silence with NSAIDs or colchicine. The deposit remains. The next acute episode arrives faster than the last. Medicine declares the disease progressive and prescribes a urate-lowering drug for the rest of the patient’s life. At no point in this sequence does anyone ask what the kidneys are failing to eliminate, and why.

That question has three documented answers in the establishment’s own literature, each absorbed by the same residual category.

Cause One: The Industrial Sweetener Pipeline

In the early 1940s, Ulric Williams, the New Zealand surgeon-turned-naturopath who built one of the most coherent terrain practices of the twentieth century, identified the elimination problem with the precision of a clinician who had seen it in too many bodies to write it off. “Meats, starches, sugars, and animal fats are the great acid-producers,” he wrote. The residual wastes from their metabolism include carbonic acid, uric acid, and a range of complex organic acids. When the calcium-phosphorus buffer system was overwhelmed, Williams listed arteriosclerosis, rheumatism, gout, and a host of degenerative manifestations as the documented consequences.¹⁴

Williams wrote this before high-fructose corn syrup existed.

Industrial fructose entered the US food supply in 1967. Per capita availability rose sharply through the 1970s and 1980s, peaking at 63.7 pounds per person in 1999 according to the US Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service.² The increase was not driven by traditional cane sugar. It was driven by HFCS as a cheap industrial substitute for sucrose in soft drinks, processed foods, condiments, and baked goods. By the late 1990s, the average American was consuming the fructose equivalent of an extra 60 pounds of sugar per year compared with 1970, almost all of it as a refined industrial extract delivered without the matrix of fiber, water, and cofactors that the body recognizes.

Hyon Choi at Harvard documented the population-level consequences in two prospective cohorts. The Health Professionals Follow-up Study tracked 46,393 men over twelve years. The multivariate relative risk of incident gout rose across quintiles of fructose intake: 1.00, 1.29, 1.41, 1.84, and 2.02 from lowest to highest.¹⁵ The Nurses’ Health Study tracked 78,906 women over twenty-two years. Women consuming one serving of sugar-sweetened soda daily had a 74% higher gout risk than women consuming less than one serving per month. Two or more servings daily produced a relative risk of 2.39.¹⁶ Diet sodas, which contain artificial sweeteners rather than fructose, showed no association with gout in either cohort. The fructose is the variable, not the carbonation.

The mechanism is hepatic biochemistry, well-described in the mainstream literature. Fructose is metabolized almost exclusively by the liver. The enzyme fructokinase converts it into fructose-1-phosphate, consuming ATP (the cell’s energy currency) in the process. Glucose metabolism is regulated by feedback at several steps; fructokinase has no such regulation. Phosphorylation proceeds rapidly and depletes intracellular ATP. The depleted ATP triggers a second enzyme called AMP deaminase, which initiates the purine degradation cascade: AMP to inosine monophosphate, to hypoxanthine, to xanthine, to uric acid. A single large dose of refined fructose generates a measurable spike in serum urate within an hour. Local lactic acidosis in the proximal renal tubules then further reduces urate excretion. The body produces more uric acid and excretes less, simultaneously.¹⁷

This is the mechanism the mainstream literature describes. The terrain reading needs only one additional observation, which The Honey Defense established at length and which carries through every subsequent essay in this series: the body recognizes and processes whole-food matrices very differently from industrial extracts.¹⁸ Whole fruit delivers fructose embedded in fiber, water, polyphenols, electrolytes, and cofactors, a matrix that releases the sugar slowly and provides the supporting elements needed to metabolize it. A serving of orange juice delivers the fructose of two or three oranges with the matrix stripped away. A thirty-two-ounce soft drink delivers refined fructose at a concentration no traditional human diet has produced.

Choi’s data captures the difference. Whole fruit consumption produced the smallest gout-risk increases, juice produced intermediate increases, and sugar-sweetened soda produced the largest. The fructose molecule is the same in all three. The matrix is not.

The implication for the modern gout patient is straightforward. The body’s elimination machinery is being asked to clear waste at a rate that no whole-food diet in human history produced. The waste backs up. The crystals form. The joint inflames. Medicine prescribes a xanthine oxidase inhibitor to reduce uric acid production, and the patient continues drinking soda. The drug treats the symptom of a problem the prescription does not address.

Cause Two: Environmental Lead

In 1859, Alfred Baring Garrod, physician at University College Hospital in London, published The Nature and Treatment of Gout and Rheumatic Gout, the first systematic clinical treatise on the disease. Garrod established two findings. The first was that elevated uric acid in the blood was the proximate biochemical signature of gout. He demonstrated this with the “thread test,” a string suspended in serum from a gout patient that developed visible urate crystals along its length. The first finding entered the medical curriculum within a generation.

The second finding was that gout in the industrial laboring population of London was disproportionately concentrated among lead workers. Garrod connected this to occupational exposure and proposed that lead injured the renal mechanisms responsible for excreting urate.¹⁹ The second finding was quietly forgotten. By the early twentieth century, gout had been reclassified as a disease of dietary excess and metabolic predisposition. The lead connection survived as a footnote.

It would be rediscovered, in the same establishment journals, every generation.

The Roman precedent is the historical anchor most often cited and most contested. Jerome Nriagu published “Saturnine Gout among Roman Aristocrats” in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1983, arguing that the Roman elite’s consumption of grape syrups (sapa and defrutum, boiled down in lead vessels) delivered chronic lead doses far exceeding modern safety thresholds.²⁰ Reconstructions of the ancient recipes yielded lead concentrations on the order of hundreds of milligrams per liter in the finished syrup. A teaspoon of such material would have delivered a substantial lead dose by current standards. Nriagu connected the documented Roman elite illness pattern, including gout, neurological symptoms, and infertility, to chronic plumbism. The historian John Scarborough responded the following year with a sustained critique, arguing that Nriagu had overestimated the systemic Roman exposure.²¹ The exchange did not settle the matter. What it did establish is that the lead-gout connection has been a serious hypothesis in the mainstream literature for forty years, with the contested status of the Roman extension distinct from the firmly established modern findings.

The English port wine connection in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries is the better-documented historical case. Port was clarified using lead shot and stored in lead-lined or lead-glazed vessels. The wine acquired a characteristic sweetness from the resulting lead acetate. Gout in the British aristocracy of the Georgian and Victorian periods reached an incidence the medical literature of the time noted without diagnosing. The modern reviews of saturnine gout, including the 2013 American Journal of Medicine synthesis by Dalvi and Pillinger, trace the pattern in detail.²²

The American moonshine connection in the twentieth century is the firmest historical case of all. Geoffrey Ball and Leif Sorensen reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1969 that 37 of 43 patients admitted for gout to the Birmingham Veterans Administration Hospital between 1965 and 1968 had saturnine gout.²³ The source was clear. Illicitly distilled moonshine, produced using automobile radiators with lead-soldered joints, leached lead directly into the alcohol. The hospital’s gout cases were not idiopathic. They were chemical poisonings the framework had not categorized as such until Ball and Sorensen wrote it down.

The most recent rediscovery is the most consequential. In 2012, Eswar Krishnan and colleagues at Stanford analyzed National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data on 6,153 American adults aged 40 and older.³ After adjustment for renal function, diabetes, diuretic use, hypertension, race, body mass index, income, and education, adults in the highest quartile of blood lead exposure had a 3.6-fold higher gout risk than adults in the lowest quartile. The strongest associations appeared at blood lead levels well below 25 μg/dL, the federal regulatory standard for adults in force at the time of the study. The authors concluded that there is no safe threshold of lead exposure with respect to renal urate handling.

The mechanism is also documented. Lead accumulates preferentially in the proximal renal tubule cells, where it impairs ATP synthesis, forms intranuclear inclusion bodies, and damages the transporters responsible for urate secretion. Lead also competitively inhibits guanase, an enzyme in the purine salvage pathway, which shifts the metabolic balance toward increased urate production. Ja-Liang Lin and colleagues at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital demonstrated in 2001 that chelation therapy in patients with chronic renal disease and gout mobilized bone-stored lead and improved renal urate clearance, confirming that the lead was the driver, not an incidental finding.²⁴

The 2020 American College of Rheumatology guideline does not include environmental lead in any standard diagnostic workup for gout.¹¹ The guideline acknowledges secondary gout from a defined list of pharmaceutical and metabolic causes. Environmental lead, despite a documentation trail spanning Garrod, Ball and Sorensen, Lin, and Krishnan, three centuries of mainstream-journal evidence, is not on the list.

Cause Three: Prescribed Pharmaceuticals

The labels themselves are the indictment.

The prescribing information for hydrochlorothiazide, the most commonly prescribed first-line drug for hypertension in the United States, states plainly that hyperuricemia may occur or acute gout may be precipitated in certain patients receiving thiazides.⁴ The furosemide label, for loop diuretics used in heart failure and edema, states that asymptomatic hyperuricemia can occur and gout may rarely be precipitated.⁵ The pyrazinamide label, for the tuberculosis treatment regimen, states that the drug inhibits renal excretion of urates, frequently resulting in hyperuricemia.⁶ The niacin label, for dyslipidemia management, states that elevated uric acid levels have occurred with niacin therapy.⁷ The ciclosporin label, for transplant immunosuppression, lists hyperuricemia as an observed adverse event; clinical studies in transplant populations have placed the actual incidence at up to 80% of patients.⁸ The tacrolimus label, also for transplant immunosuppression, lists hyperuricemia under nephrotoxicity adverse events.⁹

Low-dose aspirin produces the most paradoxical effect. At doses above 3 g/day, aspirin is uricosuric, increasing urate excretion. At doses of 1 to 2 g/day, which encompass the 81 mg “cardioprotective” dose taken by tens of millions of Americans, aspirin causes urate retention. Daphna Caspi and colleagues published the mechanism in 2000: at low dose, salicylate selectively inhibits the active organic anion secretory transporters in the proximal renal tubule, producing a 15% decrease in renal uric acid excretion.¹⁰ The same drug recommended to prevent cardiovascular events impairs the kidney’s ability to eliminate uric acid.

The cascade in clinical practice is mechanical and predictable. A patient is diagnosed with hypertension and prescribed hydrochlorothiazide. The thiazide raises serum urate. Three years later, the patient presents with an acutely inflamed first toe joint. The doctor diagnoses gout and prescribes allopurinol for lifelong urate-lowering therapy. No one stops the thiazide. The patient is now on two drugs, the first of which is causing the condition the second is treating. If a cardiovascular event occurs, low-dose aspirin is added. The aspirin further impairs urate excretion. If a transplant is required, ciclosporin or tacrolimus is added. Hyperuricemia accelerates. The allopurinol dose is escalated. If the patient develops Stevens-Johnson syndrome from the allopurinol, which a measurable proportion of those carrying the HLA-B*58:01 marker will, the allopurinol is discontinued and febuxostat is substituted. The febuxostat carries its own boxed warning for cardiovascular death.

This is not a hypothetical sequence. It is the standard polypharmacy trajectory of the modern American gout patient.

The 2020 ACR guideline acknowledges drug-induced gout under “secondary” cases, with a defined list of offending agents.¹¹ The guideline does not estimate what proportion of gout in the population at large is iatrogenic in origin. The estimate would be politically difficult. Thiazides alone account for tens of millions of American prescriptions per year. Low-dose aspirin is taken by perhaps thirty million Americans for cardiovascular prophylaxis. The transplant and tuberculosis populations are smaller but the per-patient effect is larger. If a meaningful fraction of “primary” gout is in fact secondary gout from documented iatrogenic causes mislabeled at intake, the diagnostic category is doing the work the framework needs it to do.

The Drugs Prescribed for Gout

Four drugs dominate the global gout market. Every one of them carries documented serious toxicity in its primary regulatory label.

Allopurinol is the first-line urate-lowering therapy worldwide, with over fifteen million US prescriptions in 2023, ranking it as the forty-fifth most commonly prescribed medication in the United States.²⁵ It inhibits xanthine oxidase, the final enzyme in the purine pathway producing uric acid. The DailyMed prescribing information includes warnings for severe hypersensitivity reactions including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, and drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms, occurring at approximately five cases per ten thousand patients.²⁶ The label identifies HLA-B58:01 as a genetic marker associated with these reactions, with carrier frequencies of 8 to 10% in Han Chinese and Thai populations, approximately 6% in Korean populations, around 4% in African-American populations, and less than 1% in those of European descent. The original case-control study by Shuen-Iu Hung and colleagues at Academia Sinica found that 100% of Han Chinese patients with allopurinol-induced severe cutaneous adverse reactions carried the HLA-B58:01 allele, against a 15% carriage rate in tolerant controls. The odds ratio in the original Han Chinese cohort approached 580. Subsequent meta-analyses across diverse populations have reported pooled odds ratios in the range of 100, still an extraordinary association by any pharmacovigilance standard.²⁷ Mortality from the resulting reactions runs at approximately 20 to 25% of cases. The label states that Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis can still occur in patients who test negative for the allele.

Febuxostat was developed as a non-purine alternative to allopurinol for patients intolerant of the older drug. In February 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration placed a boxed warning on febuxostat following the CARES trial, a 6,190-patient randomized comparison with allopurinol in gout patients with established cardiovascular disease.²⁸ Febuxostat was non-inferior on the primary composite endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events. It was significantly worse on cardiovascular death, with a hazard ratio of 1.34 and a 95% confidence interval of 1.03 to 1.73, and worse on all-cause mortality, with a hazard ratio of 1.22 and a 95% confidence interval of 1.01 to 1.47.²⁹ The FDA’s regulatory action restricted febuxostat to patients who fail or cannot tolerate maximally titrated allopurinol. Takeda ended production of branded Uloric in the United States at the end of 2024; the FDA listed the drug as discontinued in January 2025.

Colchicine is an alkaloid extracted from the autumn crocus Colchicum autumnale, used in some form for inflammatory conditions for two thousand years. It binds tubulin, inhibits microtubule polymerization, and prevents neutrophil migration into inflamed tissue. In effect, it prevents the demolition crew from reaching the deposit. The therapeutic index is extremely narrow. The FDA’s own Colcrys page notes that the agency’s pre-approval review surfaced previously under-characterized safety concerns including fatal toxicity at standard therapeutic doses when colchicine was combined with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4 or P-glycoprotein, such as clarithromycin or ciclosporin.³⁰ This is the agency stating, in plain language, that a drug used clinically for two millennia kills patients at therapeutic doses under common clinical circumstances.

The colchicine regulatory history is also a case study in pharmaceutical capture of an old molecule. Under the FDA’s Unapproved Drugs Initiative, URL Pharma conducted a single 185-patient clinical trial in 2009 and was granted three years of market exclusivity for gout and seven years for Familial Mediterranean Fever under the brand name Colcrys. URL Pharma promptly used the exclusivity to force the inexpensive generic colchicine products that had been available for decades off the market. The price per tablet rose from approximately nine cents to five dollars.³¹ Medicaid spending on single-ingredient colchicine rose substantially in the years that followed. URL Pharma was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals for $800 million in 2012. The molecule itself did not change. The clinical evidence did not meaningfully change. What changed was that the FDA granted a monopoly on a drug that had existed in clinical use for two thousand years, and the price followed.

Pegloticase (Krystexxa) is a pegylated recombinant uricase enzyme, infused intravenously in patients with refractory gout. The label carries a boxed warning for anaphylaxis and serious infusion reactions and a contraindication for patients with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency due to risk of hemolysis and methemoglobinemia.³² Because pegloticase is a foreign protein, patients develop laboratory-detectable reactivity against it that neutralizes the enzyme and accelerates clearance. The current management protocol requires monitoring serum urate before every infusion; two consecutive readings above 6 mg/dL signals neutralization, and the drug must be discontinued. Krystexxa generated $716 million in net sales for Horizon Therapeutics in 2022, the year before Amgen acquired Horizon for $27.8 billion, with Krystexxa identified as a central rare-disease asset of the transaction.³³

The regulatory labels for these four drugs document Stevens-Johnson syndrome, cardiovascular death, fatal multi-organ toxicity at therapeutic doses, anaphylaxis, and hemolysis. Every approved urate-lowering or anti-inflammatory therapy for gout carries documented life-threatening toxicity in its primary regulatory label.

The drugs do reduce serum urate. They also kill some of the people who take them. The mechanism is not mysterious. The framework that defines clinical success as reducing the laboratory marker, irrespective of the toxicity profile and irrespective of whether the upstream cause has been addressed, has produced a treatment armamentarium in which the drug is the new disease.

This is the cascade pattern documented at length in What Is Inflammation? and EBM: Evidence-Biased Medicine.³⁴ The mechanism is the same here as in those essays. The acute response is suppressed. The cause continues. New symptoms emerge. New drugs are added. The condition is declared chronic and the patient is placed on lifelong therapy. At no point does anyone identify and remove the original insult.

The Category That Absorbs What the Framework Cannot Name

The 2020 American College of Rheumatology Guideline for the Management of Gout opens with the statement that the etiology of gout is well-understood.¹¹ The pathway from purine metabolism to uric acid to monosodium urate crystals to inflammatory response is described in detail. What is not well-understood, by the guideline’s own structure, is why some patients develop gout and others do not. The guideline preserves the standard division between “primary” gout, meaning gout for which no specific cause can be identified, and “secondary” gout, meaning gout produced by a defined set of pharmaceutical, metabolic, or inherited conditions.

The secondary category includes thiazide and loop diuretics, ciclosporin and tacrolimus, niacin, pyrazinamide, lead poisoning at the high-dose occupational level, certain inherited enzyme deficiencies, and the chronic kidney disease that emerges late in the progression of metabolic syndrome. The list is real. It is also bounded in a particular way. Low-dose aspirin is on the list of urate-retaining drugs in the mechanism literature but not in the routine clinical workup. Refined fructose is named in the dietary guidance section but not classified as a cause. Environmental lead at sub-occupational levels, the lead exposure that Krishnan documented produces a 3.6-fold gout risk in the population at large, is absent. The cumulative iatrogenic load of a patient on multiple urate-affecting drugs is not estimated.

What remains after the bounded secondary category subtracts its named items is the “primary” or “idiopathic” pool, the majority of gout in the population at large. The framework treats this pool as the gout proper, the condition the field exists to study. The pool is in fact the residue of what the framework’s diagnostic categories cannot accommodate.

Choi’s own work on metabolic syndrome demonstrated the overlap that the bounded categories obscure. Among American adults with gout, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome was 62.8%; among adults without gout, 25.4%. The age- and sex-adjusted odds ratio was 3.05.³⁵ The mainstream literature accepts that metabolic syndrome and gout share dietary substrates and pathophysiological mechanisms. The literature stops short of naming the industrial sugar pipeline as the substrate they share.

The framework needs the “primary” category in order to keep functioning. If the residual pool were dissolved, if every case currently labeled idiopathic were investigated for refined fructose intake, environmental lead burden, and full iatrogenic drug review, the diagnostic infrastructure built around lifelong urate-lowering therapy would dismantle itself. The patient population would shrink. The drug pipeline would lose its market. The food supply, the chemical industry, and the pharmaceutical pipeline would be implicated simultaneously. There is no institutional actor with the incentive to dissolve the category.

The category is not neutral taxonomy. It is what the framework requires.

What Cure Actually Requires

The terrain reading of gout is mechanically simple. The body is producing more uric acid than it can eliminate. The kidneys are either being overloaded with substrate, in the form of refined fructose at industrial concentrations, or impaired in their elimination capacity, through environmental lead or certain pharmaceuticals. Most modern patients are dealing with both simultaneously. The excess uric acid crystallizes in cooler peripheral tissue. The body mounts an inflammatory response to dissolve the crystals. The patient experiences pain, swelling, redness, and heat at the deposition site. Medicine prescribes a drug to suppress the response and another drug to reduce the substrate production, without addressing the upstream cause. The condition becomes chronic.

What cure requires is the reversal of each step. Remove the input. Williams’s diet, of whole foods, traditional preparations, no refined sugar, no industrial seed oils, no processed flour, no pharmaceutical exposure beyond what is necessary for genuinely acute conditions, is the simplest expression of the principle.³⁶ Support the elimination. Hydration. Fasting in the manner that Shelton and Williams described, supervised where necessary, used as the body’s natural mechanism for accelerating waste clearance.³⁷ Permit the inflammatory response to complete its work. The acute episode, handled with rest and supportive measures rather than suppressive drugs, will resolve. The next acute episode, if it comes, will be smaller. With the input removed, the deposits dissolved, and the elimination restored, the episodes stop. This trajectory is described across the natural hygiene literature and aligns with what Williams, Tilden, Bieler, and Shelton documented in their clinical practices over the first half of the twentieth century.

This is the framework the entire pharmaceutical pipeline cannot accommodate.

Garrod identified both findings in 1859. Uric acid is the deposit. Lead is one of the causes. The first finding entered the curriculum. The second was forgotten. Choi’s cohort data established the sweetener pipeline in 2008 and 2010. Krishnan’s NHANES analysis confirmed the lead pipeline in 2012. The drug labels publish the pharmaceutical pipeline year after year. All of this is in the establishment’s own journals.

The 2020 ACR guideline calls most gout idiopathic. The word means “of unknown cause.” The causes are documented across three centuries of mainstream-journal evidence. The category that absorbs them keeps them out of the diagnostic encounter.

How to Explain It to a 6-Year-Old

Imagine a bin in your kitchen. Every day, your family puts the rubbish in the bin. Every week, someone takes the bin out to the bigger bin in the street, and the truck takes it away.

Now imagine that one day, something changes. The bigger bin in the street might be broken, or the truck stops coming, or your family is putting twenty times more rubbish into the kitchen bin than it used to. The rubbish piles up. The bin overflows. Soon there is rubbish on the kitchen floor.

Your kitchen has flies now. The flies arrived because the rubbish arrived. Cleaning up the flies without cleaning up the rubbish does not fix anything.

Your body makes a kind of rubbish called uric acid. Your body makes it every day from the food you eat. Your kidneys are the bin. They are supposed to take the uric acid out of your blood and send it to the toilet. When the kidneys are healthy and the rubbish is normal, this works fine.

Sometimes the rubbish gets too big for the bin. You might be drinking a lot of fizzy drinks, which contain a special kind of sugar called fructose that makes your body produce extra uric acid very fast. There might be a metal called lead in your water or in old paint, slowly damaging your kidneys so they cannot do their job. Or you might be taking a medicine for high blood pressure or for your heart that quietly stops your kidneys from working properly.

The rubbish piles up. The uric acid forms tiny sharp crystals in your joints, in your toes and ankles and fingers. The crystals hurt. Your body sends a repair team to clean up the crystals. The repair team makes the place around the crystals warm and red and swollen while it works. Grown-ups call the warm, red, swollen, painful feeling inflammation, and they call the whole problem gout.

The doctor usually gives you medicines that make the swelling go away. They give you other medicines that tell your body to make less uric acid. They do not usually tell you to stop drinking the fizzy drinks, or check whether there is lead in your water, or look at the other medicines that are making the rubbish pile up in the first place.

Your body knows what to do. It needs the rubbish to stop coming in, and it needs help taking the old rubbish out. When that happens, the body’s repair work succeeds and the joint returns to working order. That is what your body has been trying to do all along.

References

Elfishawi MM, Zleik N, Kvrgic Z, Michet CJ Jr, Crowson CS, Matteson EL, Bongartz T. The Rising Incidence of Gout and the Increasing Burden of Comorbidities: A Population-based Study over 20 Years. J Rheumatol. 2018;45(4):574-579. doi:10.3899/jrheum.170806. See also: Arromdee E, Michet CJ, Crowson CS, O’Fallon WM, Gabriel SE. Epidemiology of gout: is the incidence rising? J Rheumatol. 2002;29(11):2403-2406. US Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service. Sugar and Sweeteners Yearbook Tables; “High-Fructose Corn Syrup Usage May Be Leveling Off,” Amber Waves, February 2008. Available at https://www.ers.usda.gov Krishnan E, Lingala B, Bhalla V. Low-Level Lead Exposure and the Prevalence of Gout. Ann Intern Med. 2012;157(4):233-241. doi:10.7326/0003-4819-157-4-201208210-00003 Hydrochlorothiazide tablet prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov Furosemide (Lasix) prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Pyrazinamide tablet prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Niacin extended-release (Niaspan) prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Cyclosporine (Sandimmune/Neoral) prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Transplant-population incidence figure derived from clinical-trial literature reviewed in Lin HY, Rocher LL, McQuillan MA, Schmaltz S, Palella TD, Fox IH. Cyclosporine-induced hyperuricemia and gout. N Engl J Med. 1989;321(5):287-292. Tacrolimus (Prograf) prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Caspi D, Lubart E, Graff E, Habot B, Yaron M, Segal R. The effect of mini-dose aspirin on renal function and uric acid handling in elderly patients. Arthritis Rheum. 2000;43(1):103-108. FitzGerald JD, Dalbeth N, Mikuls T, et al. 2020 American College of Rheumatology Guideline for the Management of Gout. Arthritis Care Res. 2020;72(6):744-760. doi:10.1002/acr.24180 See What Is Inflammation?, What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis?, and What Is Cellulitis?, in the “What Is...?” essay series by the present author. Bieler HG. Food Is Your Best Medicine. New York: Random House, 1965. Williams U, quoted in Terrain Therapy (edited compilation), 2022 edition, on acid waste production and the calcium-phosphorus buffer system. See chapter on “Chronic Acid Poisoning: Acidosis, the International Endemic.” Choi HK, Curhan G. Soft drinks, fructose consumption, and the risk of gout in men: prospective cohort study. BMJ. 2008;336(7639):309-312. doi:10.1136/bmj.39449.819271.BE Choi HK, Willett W, Curhan G. Fructose-Rich Beverages and Risk of Gout in Women. JAMA. 2010;304(20):2270-2278. doi:10.1001/jama.2010.1638 Mechanism reviewed in Choi JWJ, Ford ES, Gao X, Choi HK. Sugar-sweetened soft drinks, diet soft drinks, and serum uric acid level: the Third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Arthritis Rheum. 2008;59(1):109-116. doi:10.1002/art.23245. Also see: Johnson RJ, Sanchez-Lozada LG, et al., on fructose-induced hyperuricemia mechanism, multiple reviews in the nephrology literature. See The Honey Defense, in the essay series by the present author, on the natural-versus-refined fructose distinction and the matrix principle. Garrod AB. The Nature and Treatment of Gout and Rheumatic Gout. London: Walton and Maberly, 1859. See also Nuki G, Simkin PA. A concise history of gout and hyperuricemia and their treatment. Arthritis Res Ther. 2006;8(Suppl 1):S1. Nriagu JO. Saturnine gout among Roman aristocrats. Did lead poisoning contribute to the fall of the Empire? N Engl J Med. 1983;308(11):660-663. doi:10.1056/NEJM198303173081123 Scarborough J. The Myth of Lead Poisoning Among the Romans: An Essay Review. Journal of the History of Medicine and Allied Sciences. 1984;39(4):469-475. doi:10.1093/jhmas/39.4.469 Dalvi SR, Pillinger MH. Saturnine gout, redux: a review. Am J Med. 2013;126(5):450.e1-450.e8. doi:10.1016/j.amjmed.2012.09.015 Ball GV, Sorensen LB. Pathogenesis of hyperuricemia in saturnine gout. N Engl J Med. 1969;280(22):1199-1202. doi:10.1056/NEJM196905292802203 Lin JL, Tan DT, Hsu KH, Yu CC. Environmental lead exposure and progressive renal insufficiency in chronic renal disease patients with gout. Kidney Int. 2001;60(1):266-271. ClinCalc DrugStats Database, drug usage statistics for allopurinol, 2014-2023 (analyzed from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality). Allopurinol ranked 45th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States in 2023, with more than 15.3 million prescriptions. https://clincalc.com/DrugStats/Drugs/Allopurinol Allopurinol prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Severe cutaneous adverse reaction incidence and HLA-B*58:01 marker information taken from the current label. Hung SI, Chung WH, Liou LB, et al. HLA-B*5801 allele as a genetic marker for severe cutaneous adverse reactions caused by allopurinol. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2005;102(11):4134-4139. doi:10.1073/pnas.0409500102 US Food and Drug Administration. FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA adds Boxed Warning for increased risk of death with gout medicine Uloric (febuxostat). February 21, 2019. White WB, Saag KG, Becker MA, et al. Cardiovascular Safety of Febuxostat or Allopurinol in Patients with Gout. N Engl J Med. 2018;378(13):1200-1210. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1710895 US Food and Drug Administration. Information on Colchicine (marketed as Colcrys). FDA Postmarket Drug Safety Information. https://www.fda.gov Kesselheim AS, Solomon DH. Incentives for drug development — the curious case of colchicine. N Engl J Med. 2010;362(22):2045-2047. doi:10.1056/NEJMp1003126 Pegloticase (Krystexxa) prescribing information. DailyMed, US National Library of Medicine. Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., 2022 Annual Report and Q4 2022 earnings release. Amgen Inc., press release on completion of acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, October 6, 2023. See What Is Inflammation? and EBM: Evidence-Biased Medicine, in the essay series by the present author. Choi HK, Ford ES, Li C, Curhan G. Prevalence of the metabolic syndrome in patients with gout: results from the Third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Arthritis Rheum. 2007;57(1):109-115. doi:10.1002/art.22466 Williams U, op. cit., chapters on the Standard Diet and dietary principles. Shelton HM. Fasting Can Save Your Life. American Natural Hygiene Society, 1964. Williams U, op. cit., chapters on healing crises and the role of fasting.

Additional Sources

For readers wishing to follow the framework into related conditions and to the foundational paradigm work cited in this essay, the prior essays in the “What Is...?” series develop the supporting architecture:

What Is Inflammation? develops the demolition-crew architecture of the inflammatory response and the cascade pattern of pharmaceutical suppression that this essay extends to the gout-specific drugs.

What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis? establishes the joint inflammation paradigm and dismantles the “autoimmune” framing that the rheumatology literature applies to conditions in this family.

What Is Cellulitis? develops the vicarious elimination through the middle skin framework most fully and explains the body’s use of peripheral tissue as a buffering site for excess metabolic waste.

The Honey Defense establishes the natural-versus-refined fructose distinction that this essay applies to the industrial sweetener pipeline.

What Is Diabetes? develops the metabolic-disruption and toxic-background framing that this essay applies to the gout–metabolic syndrome overlap documented by Choi.

EBM: Evidence-Biased Medicine develops the pharmaceutical capture and clinical-trial critique framework that this essay applies to the four-drug gout pharmacopeia.

The foundational works by Antoine Béchamp, Henry Bieler, Herbert Shelton, John Tilden, and Ulric Williams cited throughout this essay are listed in the references of the prior essays and remain the primary reading for any reader wishing to engage the terrain framework at the source.