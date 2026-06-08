Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Karen Georgeson's avatar
Karen Georgeson
2h

I am forever saying that "depression" is sadness, unhappiness, grief, sorrow... whatever you want to call it, but it's NOT a disease and pharmaceutical drugs won't "fix it", but high chances that it will make you feel worse. Talking from experience, anti depressant numb you and dumb you without a shadow of a doubt. I absolutely believe in the long term they will make your "symptoms"/feelings 100 times worse.

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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
2h

This is spot on. But the entire DSM is full of “diseases” defined by committees. Homosexuality was once considered highly abnormal and a “disease.” Then, presto changeo, it’s not. 😳

How can rational people take it seriously?

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