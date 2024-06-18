I came across Grant Genereux when a reader emailed, pointing me to his work. Thanks Rob!

I’m new to this subject and hoped that an interview with Grant would help create a primary and introduction to the subject that would help people understand the overall thesis and then decide how they want to relate to it. He has done exactly that.

The subject can be complex and disorienting, and this interview will ruffle feathers, but I think Grant’s work is well researched and worthy of consideration and debate.

I’m interested in what is, not what should be.

If it turns out that Vitamin A isn’t what they told me it is, then so be it, honestly, I’m not surprised anymore.

What is not in dispute, from any side, is that there is such a thing as Vitamin A Toxicity (hypervitaminosis A).

There doesn’t seem to be any dispute either about what level of liver storage constitutes toxicity.

So, it seems the dispute settles on what exactly Vitamin A is (nutrient or toxin) and whether there should be a concern about the degree of its intake or not.

I’m hoping this interview, plus the Dr Garrett Smith presentation and summary at the end will help people become aware of the issue, do further research, and then make up their own mind about what it means for them.

With thanks to Grant Genereux.

1. Grant, to start, can you please tell us a bit about your background as an engineer and geologist. What led you to begin researching vitamin A?

Warning: long answer ahead.

My academic training was in Civil Engineering (with a focus on structural steel and concrete), with a minor in Geology. I also had quite a few courses in the pure sciences of physics, chemistry, and of course advanced mathematics too. After graduating from university, I went on to obtain a P.Eng. designation and worked both in engineering as well as doing field geology. Throughout my adult life I had very little interest in the health sciences.

In 2006 I had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and was given a terminal prognosis of having about 5-6 years remaining. Since I’m still here 18 years later many people might conclude that my nephrologist’s prognosis was obviously wrong. However no, it was amazingly accurate. By the fall of 2013 I had become incredibly sick, with all kinds of major health issues such as chronic fatigue, failing vision, cognitive issues, some mornings peeing about a cup of blood, and much more. Except the worst of it was severe adult eczema that affected most of the body. Very similar to my nephrologist telling me there was nothing he could do for the kidney disease; my GP told me that there was really nothing he could do for me regarding the eczema either. I was told I now had an “autoimmune” disease, that I was going to have it for the rest of my life, and it was probably going to only get worse. Oddly enough, I didn’t really connect the eczema condition with the chronic kidney disease, nor had my GP. I just assumed that they were distinct and unrelated disease conditions. My GP told me: “it’s nothing you’ve done wrong, it’s just more bad luck”.

Up until the eczema condition showed up everything else was somewhat tolerable. However, the eczema was quite miserable to try to live with. With no viable treatment options, I started looking to see if there was anything I might be able to do to partially relieve some of that misery. I didn’t for one second ever think that I was going to CURE it.

Although my background in engineering and geology has no direct connection to the health sciences, it gave me an advantage in approaching the problem. Engineering degrees (in addition to a lot of specialized knowledge) are really degrees in problem solving. Good geologists are trained to think in terms of slow processes acting over very, very long periods of time resulting in huge changes in rock formations, terrain, shifting continents etc. Anyways, here’s what I did.

Since the topic of so-called “autoimmune” diseases and eczema were completely new to me, I started to read the web sites from some of the national foundations and organizations that fund research into them. These were organizations such as the Eczema Society of Canada, the National Eczema Association in the USA, the Crohn's and Colitis Canada site and some others. What I noticed right away is they all had sections referring to what’s called “trigger foods”. These are foods that can trigger what’s known as a flare-up in the autoimmune disease condition. People are told that they need to discover what their personal “’trigger foods” are and to avoid them. Paradoxically, there was also an immediate corresponding claim that foods didn’t cause the disease but eating the trigger foods can cause it to get worse. That’s sounded rather suspect to me. (BTW, if people don’t know what autoimmune disease flare-ups are, it is when the disease goes into hyper-overdrive).

More importantly, there was already a well-established list of what the most common flare-up “trigger foods” are. Most surprisingly, the list of trigger foods was very similar regardless of the named autoimmune disease. For example, the list of trigger-foods that can cause an eczema flare-up were nearly the same as that for lupus, and likewise for Crohn's and Colitis etc.

Some of the documented trigger foods were milk, other dairy, eggs, peppers, tomatoes, fish, peanut butter, and some others.

Naturally, I asked myself the most obvious question: what’s common between these trigger foods? I think that’s the first question any sensible investigator would ask.

Next, from a U.S. Department of Agriculture site I looked up all the molecular compounds found in each of the trigger foods. I put them all into a local relational database and started to do what are rather simple join type queries to find any matches.

The result of that was that all the trigger foods (except for the peanut butter) shared vitamin A (in various forms) as the common compound. Not only did they all contain vitamin A, but it was also at a rather high concentration as well (relative to a lot of other vitamin A containing foods). Why hadn’t any other investigators asked such a simple question before? I don’t know, maybe they don’t know how to do SQL queries?

Okay, I learned that all the trigger-foods contain a relatively high vitamin A content. That was interesting, except I knew absolutely nothing about vitamin A, other than it’s the letter at the beginning of the alphabet.

Next, I looked up the list of symptoms of vitamin A toxicity. Surprisingly, it is pretty much a perfect match for all the symptoms of the same autoimmune diseases. The other shocking thing I quickly learned is that you don’t need to overdose on vitamin A for it to be toxic. Rather vitamin A bioaccumulates over many years and can eventually become toxic, and there’s no known antidote.

Anyways, four hours from the time I had started my investigation, I had a possible theory: a lifetime of vitamin A consumption had over accumulated and may have contributed to my eczema condition.

I knew it was a ridiculous long-shot theory. Yet, having nothing to lose I decided to test it on myself by adopting a diet with zero vitamin A (or as near zero as humanly possible). I never imagined that doing so would (very slowly) reverse all of my disease conditions, including the kidney disease.

Over the next ten years I’ve been investigating the real story behind the chemicals known as so-called vitamin A.

2. In your eBook "Poisoning for Profits", you argue that vitamin A is not actually a vitamin at all and its discovery was based on flawed science. Can you explain how you came to this conclusion?

Yes, I’ve spent hundreds of hours looking at it to come to that conclusion. The details are in my eBooks. So-called vitamin A was established to be a vitamin back in 1925. Except, it was badly botched science. That was partly due to the arrogance of the early researchers and in their believing that they fully understood all the parameters. Additionally, pretty much from the get-go there are all kinds of flaws and inconsistencies in the original research that are obvious today. The crux of the problem was that in preparing the animal feed used in their lab diets they used heated casein and had wrongly assumed that it was vitamin A free. However, with modern research we now know that casein usually contains quite high concentrations of vitamin A. Furthermore, casein is a carrier molecule for vitamin A. More importantly, in their zeal to sterilize the casein it was heated at high temperatures. That converts at least some of its vitamin A into retinoic acid. Retinoic acid is claimed to be the active form of vitamin A and is paradoxically also the absolutely most toxic form of it. However, the retinoic acid molecule wasn’t discovered until around 1960. Therefore, this was something that these early researchers could not have known about. So, what these early researchers thought was a vitamin A free diet was in reality a highly toxic high vitamin A diet. Ironically, rather than proving vitamin A deficiency, they really proved the devastating effects of vitamin A toxicity. I’ve written a lot more about this topic in this article.

3. Regarding vitamin A intake, you describe a "trapdoor loop" where excess vitamin A accumulates in tissues, converts to retinoic acid, and causes inflammation. Can you walk us through this process in simple terms?

As I mentioned above vitamin A bioaccumulates over time, usually taking decades before it becomes a problem. However, it is a "trapdoor loop" because there is no easy solution to detoxify from it. Additionally, although the body is well-equipped to deal with vitamin A on a reasonable basis eventually the defensive mechanisms breakdown and can no longer protect you from the ongoing intake and toxicity. Once you begin to reach that state, more and more circulating vitamin A will enter cells throughout the body and that damages them. In the process of catabolizing vitamin A some of it gets converted into retinoic acid, which is BTW a very highly toxic chemotherapy drug. The immune system responds to this damage with inflammation, and a lot more.

4. You mention that vaccination may make children more susceptible to autoimmune diseases by not allowing natural infections like measles to deplete vitamin A stores. However, vitamin A is often recommended to help unvaccinated children recover from measles. What are your thoughts on using vitamin A to treat measles?

Those statements were based on my early understanding of the role of vitamin A as documented in several studies. However, now having learned a lot more, I’ve completely revised my thinking on it. Based on what I now know, and with a great deal of certainty, I feel that no one should ever give a child vitamin A for any reason.

5. In the chapter "Vitamin A---Friend or Foe", you compare vitamin A storage in the liver to a rain barrel slowly filling up and overflowing, leading to toxicity. Can you clarify at what point this "overflow" typically occurs based on normal vitamin A intake levels?

The liver is the body’s primary defensive organ against vitamin A toxicity (and of course other toxins too). The way the liver typically accomplishes that is by capturing the vitamin A molecule within a lipid particle and stores that in hepatocytes. When people are young and healthy the process is highly efficient. However, with age the liver will become fatter and less and less effective. As the liver’s health and function degrades, more and more vitamin A will remain in circulation. Vitamin A is documented to be too toxic to be freely in circulation. I’ve shown some charts in this article to give people an understanding of the timeframes involved. Now, once a person’s liver has reached this point of no longer being able to quickly scrub vitamin A out of circulation, it essentially “overflows” and is allowed to enter other tissue cells.

Anyways, this “overflow” concept is in complete alignment with much of the research by Anthony Mawson. I regard Mawson to be one of the best vitamin A researchers in the world. He’s been investigating the vA toxicity topic for about 30 years. In many of his published papers he describes the process as excess vitamin A spillage being released from liver storage and causing serious disease conditions.

I think it is always interesting when completely independent researchers come to the same conclusion.

6. You state that tissue cells will be increasingly exposed to unbound retinol as the liver's storage capacity is exceeded. How does this prolonged retinol exposure lead to the development of autoimmune diseases?

There are several chapters in my eBooks describing the process. It’s a bit complicated, and hard to condense down into a few sentences.

As established in mainstream science, there are a variety of functions attributed to vitamin A. Two important ones are that it:

1. Regulates gene expressions

2. Regulates stem cell differentiation

Now, people must understand what is meant by the term “gene expression”. It means changes in the protein structures that a cell produces. Vitamin A causes this to happen in most cell types that it’s exposed to, and especially so in stem cells. The reason it does so is because it binds to the DNA, and RNA in the nucleus. That binding then damages and alters the structure of the DNA. Of course, DNA is the fundamental blueprint by which cells produce RNA and using that instruction weaves together intricate proteins.

There are somewhere around 500 different “gene expressions” attributed to vitamin A. Thus, there have been about 500 different proteins identified reflecting these so-called gene expressions.

An interesting little bit of trivia is that vitamin A is also documented to even fracture DNA.

However, we know that so-called vitamin A is not at all “regulating” gene expression, because it permanently binds to the DNA molecule. Meaning, once the vitamin A molecule (technically speaking, it’s the retinoic acid form of it) binds to the DNA molecule it will never unbind from it. Once that happens, the cell is forevermore going to produce these altered proteins.

We also now know that vitamin A is not a vitamin at all and therefore has no positive function in the human body.

Anyways, what are claimed to be gene expressions are not that at all, rather they are gene poisonings, or gene damage if you prefer that term. With that, the cell is not going to produce “regulated” proteins, but rather simply defective proteins. Next, the ever-vigilant immune system is always on the lookout for any cell that’s producing proteins that appear to be from a foreign source, say from a bacterium or a cancer cell. Once detected, the immune system correctly responds and attacks and kills those cells.

Thus, that’s the underlying mechanism of the so-called “autoimmune” diseases.

Naturally, the process starts slowly, but will ramp up with time and age. It will be highly dependent on someone’s ongoing intake of vitamin A, with a ton of other variables thrown into the equation.

What people need to appreciate is that autoimmunity is only one aspect of the disease condition. The other aspect of it is that the poisoned cells are no longer producing their properly structured proteins. Properly structured proteins are needed to perform the essential functions of tissue maintenance, organ function, structural and barrier integrity, signaling, and much more. Of no surprise, the hallmark of Alzheimer's and dementia are defectively structured misfolded proteins accumulating in the brain. That comes at a high cost of regular structures not being maintained, thus leading to the infamous holes in the regular brain tissue. By no means is this structural degradation process restricted to just the brain, rather it is slowly happening throughout the body.

7. Can you describe the difference between acute vitamin A toxicity from sudden high doses versus chronic toxicity that develops slowly over time from moderately high intake? Which type do you think is more common?

Acute vitamin A toxicity refers to a very big dose of vitamin A overwhelming the liver’s compacity to deal with it, causing a near immediate disease condition. It would be very similar to a poison ivy exposure in response time. Acute vitamin A toxicity is actually quite rare, other than in the unfortunate folks who have taken Accutane and other retinoic acid based drugs.

Chronic vitamin A toxicity refers to the long and slow processes I’ve described above. Think in terms of low and medium doses accumulating over decades. Chronic vitamin A toxicity is far more common, and I think it probably affects at least 50% of the adult population in most of the world.

8. You cite many studies showing strong evidence for vitamin A toxicity and its connection to various health problems. Why do you think this research hasn't led to more warnings about excess vitamin A intake or changes in dietary recommendations?

Well, that’s a good question. I don’t know the answer. However, there have been warnings published by a few researchers over the last 80 years. Strangely, they’ve all been ignored by mainstream medicine.

Once you understand that chronic vitamin A toxicity is probably at the root cause of most of today’s chronic diseases, including cancer, and the amount of money be made off these diseases by the medical establishment, therein is probably the real answer.

9. In your animal experiments, you found that a vitamin A deficient diet does not cause the deficiency symptoms or death seen in early studies, suggesting those studies were flawed. Do you believe there is any risk of vitamin A deficiency with a normal diet?

No, absolutely not. So-called vitamin A is a toxin, and only a toxin in the human body. If anyone disagrees with that and is up for a large wager on it, I’m in.

10. Dr. Garrett Smith also researches vitamin A toxicity. Are there any significant points where your conclusions differ from his, or do you generally agree on the main issues?

I don’t follow Dr. Garrett Smith’s work much these days, but I think we still mostly agree on the main points. I do know that he’s recently been promoting nicotinic acid as a detoxification aid. I’m currently not sure about that and am taking a wait-and-see position on it. I’ve written about niacin in this article.

11. Vitamin A is often touted as important for eye health and preventing blindness in developing countries. Based on your research into toxicity, do you believe vitamin A megadose supplementation programs aimed at preventing blindness may actually be harming those populations?

Yes, absolutely. This concern was also raised by the late Michael Latham in his paper titled: The great vitamin A fiasco. Furthermore, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of showing that the concept of vitamin A being needed for the vision cycle is complete nonsense, and scientifically rather impossible.

12. You write that chronic vitamin A toxicity can occur from regularly consuming moderate levels of vitamin A over months or years. What specific symptoms or health issues would you say are the earliest warning signs that someone may be developing a vitamin A overload?

Well, this is a bit complicated too, and it depends on age. There are really two age groups where there’s a spike or trending increase in these disease conditions. One is for young kids, say around 3-5 years old, and then another, let’s say around age 50 and above.

So yes, in young kids there is a risk in consuming even moderate levels of vitamin A over months or years. However, for most adults there’s negligible risk in consuming moderate levels of vA for months, and probably for even say 10-20 years. The real risk is in regularly consuming higher doses. Or, with moderate doses accumulating for say over 30-50 years.

A few early warning signs could be any of the following: dry skin, dry eyes, occasional inflammation, occasional swollen and inflamed lips, changes in vision, elevated cholesterol, muscle weakness, fatigue, low libido, infertility, bone pain, joint pain, joint stiffness, asthma, hair loss, lower back pain, dental issues, osteoporosis or osteopenia, skin issues, eczema, cataracts, psoriasis, anxiety, depression, weight gain, pre-diabetes, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, repeated infections, memory issues, detached emotional contact from others, lack of empathy towards others, schizophrenia, epilepsy, Lou Gehrig's Disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and any and all of the so-called autoimmune diseases.

What people need to fully understand is that chronic disease is not at all normal. Chronic diseases are not caused by “bad luck” or genetics, rather they are caused by chronic poisonings. This fact is rather incredibly simple to prove.

13. If someone is concerned they may be suffering from vitamin A toxicity, what diagnostic tests would you recommend? Are certain people more susceptible and thus should be especially cautious about intake?

Well, there are no definitive diagnostic tests generally available. A serum level test is only going to give you a vague indication. If you are anywhere above the midpoint of the reference range, I’d say that’s an indicator. Except, the serum level test usually has very little correlation to actual liver storage and liver health and capacity.

Therefore, people should really consider their current state of health as the primary diagnostic tool. I’d expect almost everyone over the age of 40 and living in a modern country to be at some level of chronic toxicity. And especially so for people living in North and South America.

I think it is possible that some people are more susceptible to vitamin A toxicity than others. In kids, I think it affects boys more than girls.

In adults, people of Asian descent that have alcohol intolerance are also more at risk.

I think both the truly genetic diseases of cystic fibrosis and sickle cell are actually genetic issues limiting a person’s defensive mechanisms against vitamin A toxicity.

14. Although this theory sounds intriguing, it also sounds too good to be true. How do you respond to that?

Well, on the one hand it is completely true. It just takes a bit of time for people to get their head around this concept. Of course, this theory is also at complete odds with the medical establishment’s long-standing claims that:

a. Food does not cause disease.

b. Each distinct disease has a distinct cause.

c. Often blaming diseases on infections whenever possible.

d. When that doesn’t work, they resort to this ridiculous term of them being spontaneous, and idiopathic.

e. To add insult to injury, more often than not, citing “bad luck” and “genetics” to be the official causes.

Except, it is incredibly easy to prove that almost all of the chronic diseases are caused by food sourced toxicities.

My claim that so-called vitamin A is the primary causal toxin is a bit hard for most people to accept. But I’m not at all claiming that vitamin A is the only cause. There are a lot of other toxins being thrown at us from several different angles. Some food based, some not. For example, most of the pharmaceutical drugs so many people take on a regular basis are highly toxic as well and will just cause more disease.

Now, on the other hand, I need to set the correct expectations as well. There are no quick fixes here. Adopting a low vitamin A diet is not a magic silver bullet type solution. I think for many people it can be a solution, but it needs long-term dedication and perseverance. For most people it took decades of accumulation, and of accumulated tissue damage, to descend into their disease condition. So, it is going to take a long, long time for them to turn it around, and making a full recovery may not even be possible.

What’s well documented with Accutane’s (retinoic acid, a form of vitamin A) use is that the damage caused by it occurs throughout the body and is often permanent.

Setting all the theoretical arguments aside, let’s see what happens in the real world. There are now about 10,000 people from around the world participating in this project. The general pattern we’re seeing is that many people are indeed experiencing significant improvements in their health. Although slow, and often taking 3 to 5 or more years, it is happening. Of course, this is not just treating their diseases, it’s reversing them, and ultimately curing them.

However, the real success stories are still far too few. There is also a high drop-out rate; presumably because people are not seeing results fast enough. Additionally, taking on a low vitamin A diet can be a tricky road to navigate too. So, yes, it is definitely not all good news.

15. For those who wish to reduce their vitamin A levels, what foods and supplements do you advise strictly avoiding? Are there any helpful detoxification methods beyond just eliminating intake?

Some of the foods that are absolutely off the menu for the rest of time are:

1. Liver & kidneys, oily fish, and never, ever, take cod-liver oil

2. North American pasteurized dairy, and any dairy product that contains casein

3. The seed oils, and especially canola oil

4. All food products that have been supplemented with vitamin A palmitate, such as margarines

5. Sweet potatoes, yams, bell peppers, and mangoes

6. Spinach, kale, orange carrots, and most green leafy vegetables

7. Tomatoes and all tomato-based products

8. Almost all spices and spicy sauces

9. If you want to eat eggs, don’t overdo it

I’m not a big fan of supplements. There is no known antidote for vitamin A toxicity, and I doubt there will be one developed in the next 100 years either.

Moreover, you can’t just get all the existing vitamin A out of your body, because much of it is already bound up in DNA and RNA. What’s stored in your liver needs to be dealt with carefully. Doing liver flushes and taking supplements to accelerate the release of vitamin A from the liver can be very dangerous. See my articles on it here.

Activated charcoal is definitely worthwhile, if not somewhat essential.

I do believe that making regular plasma donations is beneficial.

People will probably need some source of fiber as well.

I’ve recently become interested in baking soda as being potentially effective in neutralizing retinoic acid. See my recent article on niacin.

16. Where can people go to stay updated on your latest work and contact you with questions or their own experiences?

People can follow my work at:

My three free eBooks are available here.

I’m just too busy to take general questions. Rather people can check out my discussion forum and their questions will have probably been already answered there.

If people want to contribute to this research, and other research projects I have ongoing, they can contact me here.

Before we wrap up, here is Dr Garrett Smith with a detailed presentation reviewing a suite of studies on the subject of Vitamin A Toxicity prevalence.

Comprehensive Summary:

Introduction

Dr. Garrett Smith, the "Nutrition Detective," presents evidence that chronic vitamin A toxicity is a modern epidemic.

The presentation covers warnings from 80 years ago, liver biopsy as the gold standard test for vitamin A toxicity, and evidence from multiple countries over multiple decades.

Past Warnings of Vitamin A Toxicity

In 1948, a paper warned about the dangers of vitamin A overdose due to the popularity of vitamin supplements.

In 1982, another paper cautioned that rampant food faddism and treating acne with vitamin A could lead to an epidemic of vitamin A toxicity.

Liver Biopsy: The Gold Standard Test

Liver biopsy is the most direct and accurate method for assessing vitamin A status, as 90% or more of the body's reserves are located in the liver.

Serum retinol concentrations do not reflect hepatic vitamin A concentrations, making blood tests unsuitable for determining vitamin A toxicity.

Evidence of Vitamin A Toxicity Worldwide

United States (2018): 33% of US adult samples had hypervitaminosis A, exceeding the World Health Organization's 20% prevalence threshold for a severe public health concern.

Singapore (1988): 40% of Caucasian and Eurasian Singaporeans, 24% of Malaysian Singaporeans, and 19.1% of Chinese Singaporeans had vitamin A toxicity.

New Zealand (1951 & 1960-61): 28% of people were close to the toxicity level, with children aged 1-10 having markedly higher liver stores.

Ghana (1963 & 1967): 49% of subjects were vitamin A toxic in one study, while another found half the people above the toxicity level.

Canada (1969): Vitamin A toxicity ranged from 4.9% to 21.9% across different provinces, with children aged 1-10 having the highest stores.

New York City (1970): 10% of livers tested were above the toxicity level.

Washington DC (1973): 24.2% of subjects were above the toxicity level, with varying percentages based on race and sex.

London, England (1977-1978): 31% of subjects were over the toxicity level.

Fixing the Problem

Eat organic and drink properly filtered water to avoid glyphosate, which can exacerbate vitamin A problems.

Reduce exposure to vitamin A in foods, supplements, cosmetics, and medications.

Decrease foods that slow down liver detox pathways and increase specific nutrients that carry vitamin A out of the body.

Excerpts:

"The current popularity of vitamins widely advertised in consumed in great quantity of the country over directs the attention of physicians to the question of their miss use." "We may be on the verge of an epidemic of vitamin A toxicity." "Direct measurement of liver reserves of vitamin A status the gold standard through biopsy will never be a field friendly indicator and therefore has limited utility in the real world." "Serum retinol concentrations normally one into three micro moles per liter do not reflect hepatic vitamin A concentrations over a wide range of liver values." "Nine subjects 33 percent had hypervitaminosis a greater than or equal to 1.0 micro mole per a vitamin a per gram of liver the World Health Organization often uses a twenty percent prevalence to define a severe public health concern." "The ethnic distribution of vitamin E Reserve in coronary deaths was similar to that in accident victims there was no significant difference between the sexes and hepatic vitamin A Reserve." "Children from 1 to 10 years had markedly higher liver stores with a median value of 1982 units per gram then other groups." "The findings are ascribed to a liberal intake of butter a dietary with ample vitamin A and carotene and the wide use of medicinal preparations containing or made from fish liver oils particularly for infants and children." "Nonetheless it has been demonstrated that vitamin A intake among well nourished subjects may lead to decreased life quality and increased mortality rates." "If you have any chronic health issues any chronic health issues anything you're dealing with you are extremely likely to be dealing with some level of chronic vitamin A toxicity."

Statistics:

33% of US adult samples had hypervitaminosis A (2018) 40% of Caucasian and Eurasian Singaporeans had vitamin A toxicity (1988) 24% of Malaysian Singaporeans had vitamin A toxicity (1988) 19.1% of Chinese Singaporeans had vitamin A toxicity (1988) 28% of people in New Zealand were close to the toxicity level (1951 & 1960-61) 49% of subjects in Ghana were vitamin A toxic (1963) Half the people in Ghana were above the toxicity level (1967) Vitamin A toxicity ranged from 4.9% to 21.9% across different provinces in Canada (1969) 10% of livers tested in New York City were above the toxicity level (1970) 24.2% of subjects in Washington DC were above the toxicity level (1973)

