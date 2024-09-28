There are those that know.

There are those that don’t know and don’t want to know. In fact they would rather die than know.

Then there are those in the middle that don’t know but the flame of curiosity and suspicion flickers.

VaxCalc is there to feed that curiosity and help them find their own path to knowing.

What Chris Downey has built with VaxCalc Labs is very, very clever.

With thanks to Chris Downey.

(1) Chris, can you please share your journey into becoming a prominent figure in the informed consent and vaccine safety movement? What was the turning point that made you deeply interested in vaccine injuries?

Before our first child was born, vaccines weren’t even on my radar. I subscribed to The Economist, read most of every issue, considered myself well versed in science and medicine.

One of the things we did in preparation for becoming parents was to go out and interview potential pediatricians. Each interview went fine until the topic of vaccines came up. I remember being told that our daughter would “need” the HepB vaccine within 24 hours of her birth.

What? That didn’t make any sense to me. I’d ask: isn’t HepB a risk primarily for homeless drug users who share dirty needles and prostitutes? Why does my baby “need” this?

The answers I’d get from every pediatrician were as stunning as they were irrelevant and dumb.

“Well, there’s a reason it’s recommended.” I know. That’s what I’m asking you about.

“Well, she might get bit in daycare.” She’s not going to daycare.

“She might need a blood transfusion.” Really? Can you show me the data on her risk for that? (Nope, they had no data.)

One pediatrician whom we were interviewing actually told me: “I’ll have to document your refusal.”

Excuse me? Am I in eighth grade here? What are you talking about? What is actually being violated that requires documentation?

I left each meeting thinking there was something deeply wrong, feeling a sense of moral vertigo because either the doctors (whom I thought I could trust) are lying to me or they really don’t know and somebody must have lied to them. My new-Dad radar was going off really strong, and I was absolutely determined that nobody is going to mess with my child or lie to me about what they are really up to regarding her.

So I started digging…. And digging…

When I started digging into VAERS and reading all the injury details, it just broke my heart. OMG, these horribly injured children could have been one of mine. Every VAERS record is a human being who is loved by their parents. I started to see mandatory mass vaccination as the drafting of other people’s children into a war on disease without consent, understanding or even knowledge of what was really going on.

And then it gets even worse: when your child is injured by a vaccine, all the experts who drafted the child into service lie to your face and say it’s just a coincidence, not the vaccine.

I wound up connecting with NVIC, meeting and working with the founders and was deeply moved by their tiny size and massive courage.

I started listening to the stories of vaccine-injured families that I would meet and began to realize how blind Christian churches (especially the Catholic Church) has been. Jesus sought out the marginalized of society. Today, the vaccine-injured and parents who question vaccines or reject even one are often tossed out of pediatric practices. They are the marginalized of the marginalized. Pediatricians are the modern form of self-righteous Pharisees, and I reserve special scorn for most of them.

(2) What inspired the creation of VaxCalc Labs, and how did your personal experiences influence its mission?

There are a growing number of good informed-consent non-profits out there, and each one plays an important role. I spent 10 years volunteering with NVIC, and they are especially good at understanding state and federal vaccine policy, as well as tracking vaccine-related bills across the US and providing clear guidance on how to influence legislation.

During COVID lockdown, almost every church and business rolled over when the Gov’t told them to close their doors. Even rock music completely bowed down - other than Van Morrison and then Eric Clapton. The rebels had all grown old and scared.

But the last thing I want to do is start a non-profit. I’m more of the benevolent dictator type inside an organization. I also want the discipline of the market to challenge me to find what people really need and then develop the ability to communicate and create that. After a while, I think non-profits can live in a bubble with way too much dependency upon a few big donors.

This can create unacceptably big risks and unexpected betrayals. For example, look at how Mercola suddenly abandoned NVIC with no explanation. He was their biggest donor and did many other things to support them.

As much as I admire and respect NVIC, I think they grew out of touch with what was happening in the world and too remote from those they serve.

More than ever, people need both connection and leadership. So I answer as many emails as I possibly can, read every single email I’m sent, participate in our online community, integrate reader responses into our email list, hold monthly live Zoom calls for paid subscribers to our VaxCalc Research Platform, and have a daily practice that I track with an app to “Connect To Those You Serve”, meaning to take a moment each day to identify a specific person who you know benefits from the day-to-day work we do.

So I started VaxCalc Labs with the idea that we can use technology to serve freedom and to love and support vaccine-hesitancy as a sign of intelligence and wisdom. While the Gov’t and Big Pharma use fear to scare people into vaccinating, we are using curated research and technology as a form of judo, as in: we’ll just let that fear message pass us by as we examine it with facts, data, community, support and Love.

Love might sound strange. But I'm very serious about it. Here's what I mean. Paul (in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7) concludes with his description of Love as "It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres."

Our core feature, the custom Vaccination Plan, is designed to empower parents to always protect their children at every doctor's office visit. We teach our customers and readers to always trust in their gut sense of what is right for their children. We have a deep belief in the potential ("always hopes") of miraculous new technologies like AI-driven chatbots to provide unparalleled service to overwhelmed parents. Each day, we are doing the work that needs to be done ("always perseveres"): writing emails, building new features, adding new research on ingredients or vaccines, experimenting with cutting edge technologies like open source LLMs that could power our chatbots.

And then we make our own decisions with the courage to accept, support and happily live with other people who are making different decisions.

Vaccine-hesitancy was originally coined as a derogative term. But the more I thought about it, the more it seemed to denote plain-old common sense. What do you do when faced with a risk that you don't understand or are uncertain about? You hesitate. It's a sign of intelligence and wisdom.

Reading "studies" about vaccine hesitancy, I realized that this is who VaxCalc serves, and that they are actually the common-sense middle ground:

This graphic was copied from a study on vaccine-hesitancy (2015, i think) 1.62 MB View full-size Download

(3) Reflecting on your extensive career, what are some of the most significant challenges you've faced while advocating for vaccine safety and informed consent?

Going full-time well before VaxCalc can even pay its own infrastructure bills. Putting everything at risk to make this work. It’s like riding a bicycle near the gravelly edge of a cliff.

Oddly enough, I've never been happier.

Some days, the most significant challenge is just knowing what to do next when there are SO MANY things that could be done and need to be done.

I have three practices that help me that most with all the above.

Daily Wim Hof Method practice (especially the ice bath) first thing in the morning Learning to listen for the Muse, God or "Memos from the Head Office" Practicing The Tools by Phil Stutz

(4) How has your work in this controversial field impacted your relationships with family and friends? Have you faced support, opposition, or a mix of both?

Most people are so busy with their own lives and personal dramas that unless they have been impacted by vaccine injury or massively stressed out by feeling forced into vaccination, they have a hard time comprehending. So it’s mostly indifference and incomprehension. Almost like you’re speaking another language with a little bit of English thrown in.

My dad has a hard time understanding because in his career he had good working relationships with FDA regulators and saw them as important partners to increase quality and safety at Becton Dickinson. He began to open up some after witnessing his dog experience a serious vaccine reaction, losing the ability to walk for two days, and then having the vet talk to him like it’s no big deal.

(5) Professionally, what consequences or changes have you encountered due to your stance on vaccine safety and informed consent? How have you navigated these challenges?

Until COVID when vaccine-worship became widespread in tech, nobody ever talked about vaccines.

The biggest change in me is just more determination than ever before to build VaxCalc Labs into a "Great Company" that lasts 100+ years (in the Jim Collins sense of great). Looking at where we are at now, this can sound absolutely ludicrous. But it is what I'm out to do.

(6) In your journey, have you encountered any surprising allies or supporters from within the medical or scientific communities? How have these relationships influenced your work?

Yes. Many vaccine-choice friendly pediatricians who contact me privately and want to remain anonymous. I’ve learned much from them.

We are at the very early stages of a niche movement in pediatrics, where the most principled are breaking away from the entire system including insurance and starting up lean, subscription-type businesses (DPC's) that afford them much greater freedom to use their own critical, compassionate judgement instead of just pushing the one-size-fits-all CDC schedule on their patients.

Thirteen years ago, I worked closely with a brilliant PhD chemist and FDA consultant named Dr King, who you can find in the book Evidence of Harm. He tutored me on a better understanding of complex chemicals and biologicals (the constituents of vaccines). For example, he taught me how aluminum isn’t really what I thought it was. The alum in vaccines is really chemically treated aluminum that the FDA classifies as a trade-secret, so parents never get to know what exactly their children are being injected with.

He also taught me a very critical point about vaccines: they are made in batches, and each batch has a unique lot number because they are complex biological/chemical combinations and it can never be guaranteed that one batch is similar to another batch. The Gov’t and vaccine manufacturers lie about this when they say there is no such thing as a hot lot. Simple logic tells us that hot lots must exist. A "hot lot" is when a certain batch causes significantly more vaccine reactions than the average batch.

(7) VaxCalc Labs represents a pioneering approach to vaccine hesitancy and informed decision-making. Could you elaborate on how it supports individuals in making personalized vaccination decisions?

VaxCalc is a comprehensive platform made up of three distinct parts that work together to empower you on your journey toward informed decisions. Each part serves a unique purpose, but together they create a synergy that provides far greater value than any single piece alone.

Research vaccines. Empower yourself. Protect your children.

Whether it's daily education, community support, or personalized research, VaxCalc delivers a powerful combination that ensures you have the knowledge, guidance, and tools you need for your child's health and well-being.

Educational Email List : "VaxCalc Daily Emails – Engaging, Educational Emails Delivered to Your Inbox Every Day"

Free Online Community : "VaxCalc Community – Connect, Share, and Learn Together" (discover more here)

Paid App: "VaxCalc Research & Empowerment Platform – Your Personalized Path to Informed Decisions That Maximize Safety" (discover more here)

(8) From your perspective, what are the common misconceptions about vaccine safety and informed consent that you encounter, and how does VaxCalc Labs address these?

There are 7 Common Mistakes That Parents Make regarding vaccination. VaxCalc solves and prevents all of them. (Normally, I'd start with #7 and work my way down to #1.)

Don’t have a vaccination plan – having one literally prevents ALL mistakes Don’t have a Healthcare Roundtable and therefore are completely dependent upon just one doctor who is probably no better than average and might kick them out for even asking questions about vaccines or rejecting just one Aren’t using AI as part of your HCRT Don’t know how to recognize a vaccine reaction Don’t know the most common reactions for any vaccine

Don’t know the most common SERIOUS reactions for any vaccine Don’t feel confident telling the doctor “no” and vaccinate their child even though they feel very uneasy about it because they are pressured into it by CDC-sponsored predatory tactics they don’t understand or recognize Don’t know whether or not their doctor is using a combination vaccine, which adds additional risk to their child without increasing any potential benefits from the vaccines Your child gets increased risk for the convenience of your doctor! Don’t know what their child is being injected with (what is actually in the vaccines that the doctor is recommending → link to the article about human-monkey swap Any neurotoxins?

Any known safety standards?

Any contamination with animal or insect viruses?

Any ingredients that violate your religion or ethics?

Any genetically modified organisms? (why does this matter?) Don’t know how widespread an outbreak of a vaccine-targeted disease currently is nor the long term historical outbreak patterns - and is therefore prey to scare stories in the media

(9) In developing VaxCalc and other tools, what innovative technologies or methodologies have you employed to ensure that users receive accurate and personalized information?

We combine the ancient art of curation with modern software, data storage and artificial intelligence.

Curation as a methodology has ancient roots, dating back to early human societies. The practice of collecting, organizing, and preserving knowledge, artifacts, or objects has been a fundamental part of human culture for millennia.

This is why Big Tech's suppression and destruction of vaccine-risk information is so profoundly anti-human and utterly repulsive.

VaxCalc is built on the meticulous work of extracting data from every FDA-approved vaccine package insert and organizing it into scalable code and data structures. This allows our software to serve thousands, enabling users to create and store custom Vaccination Plans while tracking their total chemical and biological burden from vaccines—an innovative feature found nowhere else but here at VaxCalc.

When a parent uses VaxCalc to compare vaccine brands, dig into some of the most concerning ingredients, and create a custom Vaccination Plan -- they are leveraging years of research analysis in just minutes. It's amazingly powerful that way.

The personalized information comes into play when parents have created a few custom Vaccination Plans, because then VaxCalc can show the parent, with every new plan, the total amount of previously received vaccine ingredients. Until now, this information has been not been available to parents; indeed, nobody ever talks about it. But now previous vaccination decisions can inform future ones. This is a fundamental health principle just like what we've previously eaten for the past few years should inform our current diet.

(10) Considering the varied landscape of vaccine recommendations globally, how does VaxCalc Labs cater to an international audience?

No. We've got our hands full enough just focused on our home country of the US, which has the most highly vaccinated kids on the planet with some of the worst health outcomes.

(11) Can you discuss a success story or a particularly impactful moment that has affirmed the value of your work with VaxCalc Labs?

Yes. It's all about empowering parents. Here's one of my very favorite testimonials that speaks for itself:

I subscribed to VaxCalc because my 8 month old daughter has a well baby visit this week and the doctor is going to push vaccines (we're behind schedule because she had two reactions to the first two rounds). I wanted to know exactly what is in the vaccines to have an educated dialogue with my physician. And guess what? He wasn't pushy at all when it came to the vaccines - he completely understood my position and I believe his understanding stemmed from me being able to have an open and educated dialogue about the exact contents in the vaccines. -- Carrie, NC

That just says it all.

(12) With the rise of digital censorship, how has VaxCalc Labs navigated challenges related to sharing information and fostering community discussions on vaccine safety?

We've built our own VaxCalc Research Platform for paid subscribers, and have our "secret sauce" for archiving documents, webpages and other vaccine-risk information that would otherwise be impossible to find today.

We run our own private online community built upon open source software:

We are a global community, providing a place to connect regarding vaccines and medical freedoms in a positive way, without the fear, hate, or censorship pervading current mainstream news, social media, and doctors' offices.

Big Tech cannot censor it. Anybody can join by first joining our email list. Eight hours after confirming the email, an invitation is automatically sent out. Good online communities become knowledge bases of valuable resources, experience and wisdom.

Our email list subscribers can voluntarily provide their cell phone numbers - and many do. Should email ever become seriously censored, we will pivot to texting.

Advertising on Facebook or Google is a closed door for us. We rely solely on word of mouth, when parents share us with their friends and family. And interviews like this one.

(13) Given your interest in emerging AI technologies, how do you envision the future role of AI in vaccine research, safety monitoring, and decision-making support?

This is an excellent question. Our first big challenge is to deal reliably and successfully with AI's built in pro-vaccine bias where it hallucinates a "scientific consensus" that proclaims that all vaccines are equally safe and effective. One way we can do that is to restrict AI to our custom knowledge-base.

We must teach parents to understand how to do post-vaccination safety monitoring, using our custom Vaccination Plans, and then use AI as their first go-to support if they suspect a problem. Here's an example of what I mean.

In terms of decision-making support, AI can be great at helping parents rapidly find the info they need. It can even role play difficult conversations so that a parent can be better prepared for the doctor’s office visit.

(14) Looking ahead, what are the key areas of focus for you and VaxCalc Labs? Are there any upcoming projects or initiatives that you're particularly excited about?

The custom Vaccination Plan is a very exciting. It is the most powerful way to bring control back to parents, and to promote vaccine-safety education.

(15) For individuals interested in following your work and staying updated on VaxCalc Labs, what are the best ways to stay in touch or get involved?

Join our email list - can't miss it if you visit our website:

https://vaxcalc.org/

Stay in touch with me via chris@vaxcalc.org

We also have an internship program for self-starters who want to learn bleeding-edge skills while putting parents back in control of the vaccination decisions for their children.

(16) Reflecting on your personal mission and the scripture that inspires you, how do you see your work aligning with broader societal and ethical goals, such as enhancing public health while respecting individual rights and choices?

You are referring to Matthew 9:13: ""But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’" For far too long, the vaccinated have freeloaded off of the pain and suffering of the vaccine-injured while sweeping them under the rug and calling every injury or death a coincidence. Mandatory mass vaccination is a cruel, merciless system built upon the acceptance that some will be sacrificed for the benefit of others. And it appears to be causing chronic disease like never before seen in all of history. Not because vaccines are inherently bad, but because they are used unwisely. For more about how vaccines morphed from a noble purpose into a rigid ideology, see this article.

We need to rebalance our approach to health by putting parents back in control.

Healthy children – whether vaccinated, selectively vaccinated, or unvaccinated – all contribute to the public health.

Diversity in how a population chooses to stay healthy creates resilience and strength. Relying on just one approach (like vaccination) creates huge vulnerabilities. Consider just the supply chain risks to a population without natural immunity to a growing number of diseases. Or the de-skilling and dumbing-down of pediatricians who do little else other than give vaccines and write scripts for medications.

(17) Lastly, for parents who are navigating the complex decision-making process regarding vaccinations, what advice would you offer, and how can VaxCalc assist them in making informed choices?

Consider joining our free email list and see if it is for you or not.

Trust your gut instincts as a dad or mom. If something doesn't feel right - stop the action. Our instincts are a result of millions of years of evolution.

VaxCalc can assist in 3 ways:

Daily emails that share decades of hard won experience, tips, insights and knowledge

An online community of likeminded people where you can ask anything without fear of censorship

The paid VaxCalc Research Platform that offers research not available anywhere else and the custom Vaccination Plan that puts parents back in control.

Unbekoming, thank you for this fantastic, thought-provoking interview.

