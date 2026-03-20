Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
9h

I had my first stent, almost 20 years ago in the OM artery. It did result in a vast improvement in my main symptom, which was shortness of breath.

I had to have two more stents put in the same artery about five years later,and again, my symptoms improved.

Because I refuse to take all of the crappy medicines that they wanted me to take, especially statins, my doctor, as a last resort, let me try the EECP and the results were amazing!

I have been virtually symptom-free for the last five years. I was able to stop taking all nitrates which I was using when I had an issue with my breath.

I am 75 years old now and my cardiologist doesn’t understand why I’m doing so well. He told me I was gonna live to 90 and then at my last visit upgraded that to 100!

I think the EECP is very little known and should be used much more widely, but then a lot of people would rather take a pill then go through a rigorous seven week treatment. I also suspect that the drug companies prefer it that way!

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Susie AH's avatar
Susie AH
7h

I like the idea of EECP it fits nicely with the benefits of Blood flow Restriction which both my husband and I find very helpful. Since I’ve been using this method every day, I no longer bruise easily, don’t get up to pee in the night (previously it was at least twice) and have more energy and better sleep quality. I would also highly recommend reading Tom Cowan’s book because it’s both useful and fascinating. The essay discusses the implications of both stress and emotional upset on cause of heart attacks. Chinese medicine has long been aware of these links, there is even some research on changes to daylight saving causing an increase in heart attacks when the clocks go forward.

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