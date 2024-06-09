It was Twilah Hiari, who said this in her answer to Question 8, that brought us here:

Offer yourself compassion first--tell yourself as though you're talking to another person, 'yes, you have been hurt and I'm here to help you heal.' Beware of therapists because they are usually trained to reinforce the "self-ness" delusion. Look into modalities like EFT and TFT, otherwise known as tapping. Look into NLP, neuro-linguistic programming. Look to your religion if you have one.

I had no idea what Twilah was talking about, so I decided to follow the thread.

It landed me on The Tapping Solution by Nick Ortner.

I cannot claim firsthand benefit from this, but from reading about it, and what Ortner has put together as way of explanation and evidence, I believe there is something here, that is true.

Personally, I can understand it through an electrical framework and model.

The reason I like it, and am amplifying it, is because it fits beautifully within the idea of building a toolkit of tools that are Necessary, Safe and Effective that increase our capacity for Self-Care while giving us the means to not have to engage with Cartel Medicine and its agents.

Before we dive in, I’m reminded of a passage in The Indoctrinated Brain where Nels says:

In my social media feed today—on a day when the news has brought images of endless atrocities to our media streams, and when we are being told that this Friday will be a “Day of Jihad” with plenty of stabbings—someone wrote, “Protect your amygdala.” That meant, do not expose yourself to endless scenes of rape, murder, beheadings, atrocities, and horrors.

I really like this idea of “protecting the amygdala”. It is true.

The Tapping Solution is part of that protective toolkit.

With thanks to Twilah Hari and Nick Ortner

The Tapping Solution

A Revolutionary System for Stress-Free Living

By Nick Ortner

FOREWORD

Paula was having terrible, debilitating headaches and migraines on a near-daily basis. She had endured them for the last decade; she was in constant pain. Even with the migraine and sleep medication I prescribed to her, she found herself at the emergency room as often as four times a month because her pain and resulting insomnia were so persistent. In addition to her medication, she made lifestyle modifications that have been shown to help people in similar situations—cutting out gluten, meat, and dairy; creating a sleep routine; taking supplements—all to no avail. Her headaches never seemed to subside, and they were ruining her life.

As a doctor, there’s nothing more disheartening than watching your patients suffer. I decided to refer Paula to my friend Nick Ortner, whose work with EFT, or “tapping,” I’d heard was seeing incredible results. I’d met Nick the previous year through a mutual friend. During our conversation, he’d explained the science behind tapping and why it works so well on such a diverse range of health and wellness issues—everything from managing physical and emotional pain to erasing phobias to maintaining better relationships. While I was hopeful that the technique would resolve Paula’s condition, I still had my doubts. I shared this uncertainty with Paula, but at that point she was willing to try anything. It was clear to both of us that she needed a new way to heal, a new way to break her dependence on medications that were likely to undermine her health if used as a long-term solution.

Several months passed before I got a full report on Paula’s progress, though I heard tidbits of good news along the way, such as hearing that her pain was decreasing and she was taking less medication. When I did hear from Paula, I was profoundly amazed. Paula was not only 100 percent pain free but also completely off all her medications. In working with Nick, using tapping to successfully navigate what she described as an “emotional journey,” she had been liberated from her pain and her medications. Finally, she’d been given the chance to resume a normal, active, fulfilling life. What a difference!

Having seen firsthand the powerful effects of tapping, I, of course, wanted to learn even more. I began to research it on my own and became convinced of the benefits of tapping in conjunction with the functional medicine I had been using to heal thousands of people for more than two decades. To this day, I refer challenging cases to Nick, whose results with tapping continue to be consistent and long lasting.

As a practicing functional medicine doctor and passionate proponent of advancing our understanding of health care, I’m very excited about the possibilities held by tapping. In medicine, as in all science, we need to push the boundaries of what we know and evaluate how we approach and pursue healing. It is both our job and our responsibility to continually search for the most effective ways not only to treat the symptoms of disease but also to adopt an approach that targets the imbalance or blockage that is causing ill health. Rather than watering the leaves of a withering tree, so to speak, we must tend to the tree’s roots so it can thrive on its own.

Tapping targets the root cause of health and wellness challenges by interrupting the body’s stress response quickly and effectively. As you will discover in this book, tapping is a powerful tool for enabling health on multiple levels: mental, emotional, and physical. From depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders like PTSD and fibromyalgia to physical pain and a lot, lot more, tapping is producing consistent and compelling results. When combined with a healthy lifestyle, including a wholesome, plant-rich diet, regular physical exercise, and natural supplements to support health at a systematic level, tapping is a fast-acting, noninvasive way to proactively manage the stress that so often leaves our bodies vulnerable to disease.

Taking a moment to peer into the future of medicine, speculating briefly on how we, as a culture, will understand and manage our lives and our wellness in the years and decades to come, I can easily envision a world in which tapping helps to liberate us from unnecessary medications, promote wellness, and create bigger, better, and more loving and abundant lives. I am both honored and excited to contribute to creating this new world and hope that you, too, will use this book to reap the endless rewards tapping has to offer.

Mark Hyman, M.D.

33 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is EFT, and who were some of the key figures involved in its development?

EFT, or Emotional Freedom Techniques, is a form of psychological acupressure that combines tapping on meridian points with modern psychology. It was developed by Gary Craig, based on the work of Dr. Roger Callahan, who discovered that tapping on specific acupuncture points could relieve his patient Mary's water phobia. Craig simplified Callahan's techniques and made EFT more accessible to the public.

Question 2: How does tapping work to reduce stress and promote healing in the body and mind?

Tapping works by balancing the body's energy system and reducing the stress response in the amygdala, the part of the brain responsible for the fight-or-flight response. By tapping on specific meridian endpoints while focusing on a stressful event or emotion, the amygdala's alarm is deactivated, and the brain and body are reprogrammed to respond differently to the stressor.

Question 3: What scientific evidence exists to support the effectiveness of EFT?

Several studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of EFT. A double-blind study found that acupuncture and acupressure had similar effects on treating anxiety disorders. An EFT study by Dr. Dawson Church showed that cortisol levels dropped significantly after a tapping session, and the reduction correlated with decreased psychological symptoms. Brain scans have also shown decreased activity in the amygdala and other parts of the brain associated with fear after acupoint stimulation.

Question 4: How can tapping help relieve anxiety, feelings of being overwhelmed, and stress?

Tapping can help relieve anxiety, overwhelm, and stress by reducing the fight-or-flight response and calming the amygdala. By focusing on the specific issues causing stress while tapping, the emotional intensity is reduced, and a sense of peace and relaxation is achieved. This allows for clearer thinking and more resourceful problem-solving.

Question 5: What role do limiting beliefs and resistance to change play in personal growth, and how can EFT help overcome them?

Limiting beliefs and resistance to change can hinder personal growth by keeping individuals stuck in old patterns and behaviors. These beliefs often originate from past experiences and traumas and operate at a subconscious level. EFT can help identify and clear these limiting beliefs by addressing the emotions and events that created them, allowing for new, more empowering beliefs to take their place.

Question 6: How can tapping be used to process and heal from traumatic childhood experiences?

Tapping can be used to process and heal traumatic childhood experiences by focusing on specific memories and the emotions associated with them. By tapping while recounting the event, the emotional charge is neutralized, and the memory is reframed in a more positive light. This allows for forgiveness, understanding, and the release of negative patterns that may have been impacting adult life.

Question 7: What is the mind-body connection, and how does it relate to the effectiveness of EFT?

The mind-body connection refers to the idea that our thoughts, emotions, and beliefs can impact our physical health. EFT works by addressing both the mind and body simultaneously, acknowledging the role of emotions and stress in physical symptoms. By tapping on meridian points while focusing on emotional issues, EFT helps to balance the body's energy system and promote physical and emotional healing.

Question 8: How can EFT be used to alleviate physical pain and promote healing from illness and disease?

EFT can be used to alleviate physical pain and promote healing by addressing the emotional components that may be contributing to the physical symptoms. By tapping on the pain itself, as well as any related emotions, beliefs, or traumatic events, the pain can be reduced or eliminated. This is because unresolved emotional issues can manifest as physical symptoms in the body.

Question 9: In what ways can tapping support weight loss and help resolve emotional issues around food?

Tapping can support weight loss by addressing the emotional issues and limiting beliefs that may be contributing to unhealthy eating habits and difficulty losing weight. By tapping on cravings, emotional eating triggers, and negative beliefs about body image and self-worth, individuals can develop a healthier relationship with food and their bodies. This can lead to more sustainable weight loss and improved overall health.

Question 10: How did the author meet his wife, and what role did EFT play in their relationship?

The author met his wife, Brenna, through his sister Jessica. Brenna had been Jessica's best friend for 15 years. When the author and Brenna reconnected as adults, they felt a spark, but the author had reservations about Brenna's level of openness. After a tapping session where Brenna cleared some past relationship trauma, the author noticed a significant change in her energy and felt himself falling in love with her. They credit EFT with helping them clear the baggage of their pasts and create a healthy, loving relationship.

Question 11: What limiting beliefs about money did the author have to overcome to achieve financial success?

The author had several limiting beliefs about money, including the ideas that rich people aren't good, that it's not spiritual to make money, and that he didn't want to stand out or be criticized for his success. By tapping on these beliefs and the experiences that created them, he was able to shift his mindset and allow for greater financial abundance in his life.

Question 12: How can tapping be used to eliminate phobias and fears?

Tapping can be used to eliminate phobias and fears by targeting the specific aspects of the fear and the events that may have caused it. By tapping while visualizing or experiencing the feared situation, the emotional charge is reduced, and the phobia is neutralized. This is done gradually, with the individual slowly exposing themselves to the feared situation while tapping to maintain a sense of calm and safety.

Question 13: What other issues and challenges can EFT be applied to beyond those covered in depth in the book?

Beyond the topics covered in depth, such as pain, weight loss, relationships, and finances, EFT can be applied to a wide range of other issues and challenges. These include insomnia, addictions, allergies, improving eyesight, enhancing creativity and performance, and working with children. The versatility of tapping allows it to be adapted to address most emotional and physical challenges.

Question 14: How is EFT being used to help people in Rwanda heal from the trauma of the genocide?

In Rwanda, EFT is being used through Project LIGHT to help orphan genocide survivors heal from PTSD and create new lives for themselves. Led by Lori Leyden, Project LIGHT combines tapping with heart-centered leadership and entrepreneurship training. Participants learn to use EFT for physical and emotional healing, as well as for problem-solving and personal growth. The project has seen profound results, with participants like Chantal, a young woman who lost her family in the genocide, finding hope and purpose after learning tapping.

Question 15: In what ways is tapping helping earthquake survivors in Indonesia overcome PTSD?

In Indonesia, Deepak Mostert's TREST Aid organization is using EFT to help earthquake survivors overcome PTSD. Working with large groups of survivors, including children, Deepak and his team have taught tapping to thousands of people, helping them to release the trauma of the disaster and rebuild their lives. Participants report significant reductions in PTSD symptoms, such as headaches, anxiety, and grief.

Question 16: How is the Stress Project using EFT to support veterans in resolving PTSD?

The Stress Project, initiated by Gary Craig and Dawson Church, uses EFT to help veterans resolve PTSD from combat experiences. The project has worked with over 3,000 veterans, teaching them to use tapping to process traumatic memories and alleviate symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and hypervigilance. Many veterans report significant improvements in their mental health and ability to function in daily life after learning EFT.

Question 17: What impact is the Oaxaca Project having on young cancer patients and their families in Mexico?

The Oaxaca Project, led by Deborah Miller, is using EFT to support young cancer patients and their families at a hospital in Oaxaca, Mexico. The project helps participants to manage the emotional challenges of cancer treatment, such as fear, anxiety, and pain. Doctors and staff report improvements in patients' emotional states and physical symptoms, as well as a more positive overall hospital environment. The project demonstrates the potential for EFT to be integrated into medical settings to enhance patient care.

Question 18: How can EFT improve eyesight and alleviate issues like eye strain?

Carol Look conducted a study where participants used tapping to address various eyesight issues. The study found that 40% of participants reported improvements in areas such as brightness, color perception, eye fatigue, and nearsightedness after tapping on specific emotions each week for eight weeks. This suggests that emotional factors may play a role in eyesight problems and that EFT can be a useful tool for improving vision.

Question 19: In what ways can tapping help relieve allergies?

Tapping has been used successfully to treat various types of allergies, including reactions to foods, chemicals, and environmental allergens. The process involves tapping while focusing on the specific allergen and any emotional reactions or beliefs associated with it. By reducing the emotional charge around the allergen, the body's immune response may be modulated, leading to a reduction in allergy symptoms.

Question 20: How does EFT support enhanced creativity and improved performance?

EFT can support enhanced creativity and improved performance by helping individuals to overcome blocks, such as fear, anxiety, and limiting beliefs. By tapping on these issues, people can access a greater sense of calm, focus, and confidence, allowing their natural abilities to shine through. This can be particularly useful for artists, writers, musicians, and athletes looking to break through mental barriers and achieve their full potential.

Question 21: What are some ways EFT can be used with children to help them overcome challenges?

EFT can be used with children to help them overcome a variety of challenges, such as fears, anxieties, and behavioral issues. When working with children, it's important to adapt the language and approach to their developmental level and to make the process fun and engaging. This can involve using playful language, incorporating games or stories, and allowing the child to lead the process. Tapping can help children to feel more calm, confident, and resilient in the face of life's challenges.

Question 22: How does surrogate tapping work, and what are some applications for it?

Surrogate tapping involves tapping on oneself on behalf of another person or being, such as a child, pet, or even a situation. The process works by focusing on the intended recipient while tapping, with the intention of providing relief or healing. Surrogate tapping can be useful in situations where the recipient is unable to tap for themselves, such as with young children or animals. It can also be used to address larger issues, such as world events or environmental concerns.

Question 23: What are some of the challenges the author has encountered in spreading the message of tapping?

One of the main challenges the author has encountered in spreading the message of tapping is the lack of cultural awareness and reinforcement of the technique. Unlike many other health and wellness practices that are promoted through advertising and media, tapping is still relatively unknown, and people may not be reminded to use it on a regular basis. Additionally, the technique can seem strange or unbelievable to some people, leading to skepticism or resistance.

Question 24: How can someone effectively share EFT with friends and family members?

When sharing EFT with friends and family members, it's important to approach the topic with sensitivity and respect. Rather than trying to force or convince others to try tapping, it's best to share personal experiences and benefits in a non-judgmental way. Offering resources, such as books or videos, can be a gentle way to introduce the concept and allow others to explore it at their own pace. Ultimately, it's up to each individual to decide whether tapping resonates with them, and being supportive and understanding of their choices is key.

Question 25: What additional resources are available for those who want to deepen their tapping practice?

For those looking to deepen their tapping practice, there are many additional resources available. These include online courses, workshops, and retreats, as well as books and videos on specific topics such as weight loss, relationships, and trauma healing. Working with a certified EFT practitioner can also provide personalized guidance and support. The author's website, thetappingsolution.com, offers a variety of free and paid resources for individuals at all levels of experience.

Question 26: How did the author's own journey with personal growth and healing lead him to EFT?

The author's journey with personal growth and healing began with a desire to take responsibility for his life and change his patterns of behavior and emotional reactivity. While he initially struggled to find effective tools for change, he eventually discovered EFT and was amazed by its rapid and powerful results. Through using tapping on his own issues, such as financial struggles and relationship challenges, he experienced profound shifts in his mindset and circumstances. This personal transformation inspired him to share EFT with others and create resources to support their healing journeys.

Question 27: What was the author's experience in making the documentary film "The Tapping Solution"?

The author's experience in making the documentary film "The Tapping Solution" was one of passion, determination, and faith in the power of EFT. Despite having no prior filmmaking experience and limited financial resources, he felt called to create a film that would share the incredible results of tapping with a wider audience. With the help of his sister Jessica and friend Nick Polizzi, he embarked on a journey of interviewing EFT experts and documenting real-life cases of transformation. Along the way, he faced challenges such as skepticism from others and the pressure of delivering a quality product. However, his commitment to the project and the support of his team ultimately led to the creation of a successful and impactful film.

Question 28: How can EFT be used to identify and transform self-sabotaging behaviors?

EFT can be used to identify and transform self-sabotaging behaviors by addressing the underlying emotions and beliefs that drive them. Often, self-sabotage stems from unconscious patterns and fears, such as a fear of success or a belief in one's unworthiness. By tapping on these issues and bringing them into conscious awareness, individuals can begin to release their emotional charge and create space for new, more empowering beliefs and behaviors. This process may involve exploring past experiences and traumas that have contributed to the development of self-sabotaging tendencies and using tapping to reframe and heal these events.

Question 29: What role do emotions play in physical health and illness?

Emotions play a significant role in physical health and illness, as demonstrated by the growing field of psychoneuroimmunology. Stressful and negative emotional states can contribute to the development of various health problems, such as heart disease, digestive issues, and chronic pain. Conversely, positive emotions and emotional resilience have been linked to better health outcomes and faster recovery from illness. EFT works by addressing the emotional components of physical symptoms, recognizing that unresolved emotional issues can manifest in the body. By releasing emotional baggage and promoting a sense of calm and well-being, tapping can support physical healing and overall health.

Question 30: How can tapping help break negative patterns in relationships?

Tapping can help break negative patterns in relationships by addressing the emotional wounds and beliefs that contribute to these patterns. Often, relationship challenges stem from unresolved issues from past experiences, such as childhood traumas or previous romantic relationships. By using EFT to process and release the emotional charge of these experiences, individuals can become more aware of their triggers and reactions and develop new, healthier ways of relating. Tapping can also be used to cultivate forgiveness, communication skills, and emotional resilience, all of which are essential for building strong and harmonious relationships.

Question 31: In what ways does unresolved childhood trauma impact adult life?

Unresolved childhood trauma can impact adult life in numerous ways, affecting both physical health and emotional well-being. The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) study found correlations between childhood trauma and a range of health problems in adulthood, including heart disease, cancer, and substance abuse. Emotionally, childhood trauma can lead to difficulties in relationships, self-esteem, and emotional regulation. These challenges often stem from the limiting beliefs and coping mechanisms developed in response to early traumatic experiences. EFT can be a powerful tool for processing and releasing the emotional burden of childhood trauma, allowing individuals to break free from the past and create more fulfilling adult lives.

Question 32: How is EFT being integrated into the practices of various health professionals?

EFT is being integrated into the practices of various health professionals, including doctors, psychologists, and nurses. Many practitioners are drawn to tapping because of its rapid and lasting results, as well as its versatility in addressing a wide range of physical and emotional issues. Some examples of integration include doctors using EFT to help patients prepare for surgery and manage pain, psychologists incorporating tapping into their treatment plans for anxiety and trauma, and nurses teaching EFT to patients as a stress-reduction tool. As research continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of EFT, more health professionals are likely to adopt it as a complementary approach to traditional medical and psychological interventions.

Question 33: What is the author's vision for how tapping can change the world?

The author's vision for how tapping can change the world is one of widespread healing, empowerment, and transformation. He believes that by making EFT accessible to people from all walks of life, we can create a global shift towards greater emotional resilience, physical health, and overall well-being. This vision includes using tapping to address major world challenges, such as poverty, conflict, and trauma, as well as empowering individuals to take control of their own lives and create positive change. By sharing the power of EFT with others and supporting its integration into various fields, such as healthcare, education, and social services, the author hopes to contribute to a more peaceful, compassionate, and thriving world.

