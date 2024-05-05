Most of my professional career has involved explaining new and complex ideas to people on a whiteboard.

I’ve been wondering recently, what would I tell someone in the “curious middle” about how I now think the world works, if I had 20 minutes and a whiteboard.

Depopulation - Lies are Unbekoming We have been broadly split into 3 groups. The asleep, the believers, the TV watchers, and readers of the Fact Checkers. Nothing we say to them can get through. A lost cause unfortunately. The awake, those that will not take the injections anymore, that have lost trust in government, The Science™ and authority. The dissidents. The depopulation hypothesis does nothing for this crowd besides rile them up even more. You are preaching to the choir. There is no return on investment here. So, we are left with the large valuable middle, they don't quite know what to think anymore, they sort of know they have been lied to, are not quite sure how, have had their trust in authority damaged but not destroyed, and they are curious and looking for a message and messenger they can trust and follow out of Plato's Cave. These are our target audience, and they need to be won over one by one.

What would I tell someone, in Plato’s Cave, mesmerized by the flickering shadows on the wall, about what’s outside the cave?

I recently watched Ivor Cummins do a podcast with Shiva.

I’d never listened to Shiva before, but it’s clear to me that his communication style isn’t particularly effective for The Middle. The Asleep are lost, and The Awake already get it, but it’s the big fat Middle that “awakening communications” are targeted at. Especially the curious subset of The Middle.

Shiva is too direct, and too vulgar, and because of that all the good stuff he says is lost to the Middle. It’s mostly red meat to hungry fans.

During the podcast, Shiva mentions his viral video, so I thought I would check it out.

It’s very good. He doesn’t swear once, which is a good start.

Dr.SHIVA™: SHATTER THE SWARM. How The Few Control the Many.

Here is a bullet point summary of the main points in the video:

A small elite group of around 10,000 people control the 8 billion people in the world through interconnected institutions and "swarm intelligence".

The elite's goals are power, profit and control over the masses. Their desired outputs are people being fat, dumb, entertained, divided, isolated, helpless and looking to elites to save them.

The elite institutions span academia, NGOs, government, corporations, media, entertainment and social media influencers. The top leaders are all closely connected.

The elites use frontmen like politicians, celebrities and influencers to manipulate the masses with propaganda and present themselves as saviors.

The "obvious establishment" are known elites like the Clintons, Bushes, etc. The "not-so-obvious establishment" are figures like Trump, Elon Musk, the Kennedys who pretend to be anti-establishment.

The elites purposely normalize and profit from societal dysfunctions they cause, like obesity, endocrine disruption, transgenderism, etc.

Companies take financial hits to push social agendas that distract from the elites' role in causing problems through products like pesticides.

Investment firms move trillions and are connected to all the top corporate, government and non-profit leaders.

The elites keep people divided arguing over issues like "woke" vs "anti-woke" while they profit from both sides.

As long as people are divided, ignorant and looking to false heroes to save them, the elites maintain control. They don't want grassroots leaders emerging.

U.S. life expectancy is declining as a result of the dysfunctions and poor health the elites perpetuate, which they see as a success.

The elites are using systems science to control the masses. The counterattack is to understand this science and unite people against the propaganda and false heroes.

The future depends on people becoming aware, united and empowered as local leaders, rather than following the elites' designated leaders.

What I like about his presentation is that he covers some key ideas, even though the language he uses is different to what I’ll use here:

He is basically describing, in visual form, the idea of The Ruled and The Rulers. I think that is fundamentally true. Being Ruled is a much more accurate model of reality than the idea of Democracy and The Will of the People.

He introduces the idea of Decentralization and “Cells” and unconscious co-ordination. He doesn’t use the term, but it’s analogous with decentralized terror cells.

Swarm Intelligence as an operating system for this decentralized network, is another good model.

I particularly like the Input and Output construct. It’s correct. Once you see the 8 billion drawn on the whiteboard, then you understand the idea of an Input into that body, to watch how it will react and respond, which is an Output. Like throwing food to a school of fish and watching how that “body of creatures” responds to the Input.

He also makes a great visual point, which is that a significant Output is Dysfunction and Disease, which leads to one of the major Inputs which is Normalization. I think that is a very significant and well presented part of the story he is telling. Input, bad Output, new Input to Normalize. That is true, and a point well made.

What I think is missing in his presentation in terms of language and concepts are:

The concept of Empire is missing.

The language of Cartels is missing.

There is no mention of Oligarchy.

There is no mention of Central Banking.

He mentions Power, Profit and Control as goals, fair enough, but to what end? There is no mention of The World State (World Government) as an ultimate goal of all this Swarm Behavior (although that goal is mostly unknown to most of The Swarm).

The problem with over emphasizing the decentralization idea is that it implies there is no centralized control and planning of The Swarm, which is incorrect.

There is a THEY and the THEY is NOT The Swarm, it’s who controls The Swarm.

As Gaz, a dissident content creator and supporter of this substack, put it to me recently:

Regarding “they”; I believe Catherine Austin Fitts has a reasonable handle on that. Rather than “they” she calls them “Mr Global”. Dr. John Coleman called the non-elected controlling powers as the “Committee of 300”, its reported by him they called themselves “The Olympian’s”. Though Coleman reported this in his book over 30 years ago. I suppose you can take your pick on the name: Bilderberg Group; Club of Rome; Council on Foreign Relations; Fabian Society; Illuminati; Jesuits; Knights Templar; Round Table Group; Skull & Bones; Trilateral Commission; World Economic Forum? The one thing we can be sure about is “they” exist in one forum or another.

Gaz sent me an image he was working on from a couple of years ago, as his way of understanding and explaining how it all works.

Personally, I still don’t know what I would say or draw if I had 20 minutes and a white board, but my goal is to develop a presentation that I think can be used with The Middle.

I’d love to hear your thoughts about Shiva’s presentation and Gaz’s image.

Ideas on language (to include or exclude) and concepts and mental models.

If you know others who have done a good job of this, please point me to them.

I’m basically looking to crowdsource more good ideas that would inform the presentation I will ultimately develop.

With thanks.

