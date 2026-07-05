Author’s Note: This essay uses establishment terminology strategically. Terms like chronic condition, chronic disease, and POTS appear because that is the language in which the data was collected and reported. When those terms operate in the argument, the establishment’s framework is being examined against its own numbers. In my own voice, the framing is different. The body does not have diseases. It has responses to insult. The dual register lets the Garner data operate in the terms it was gathered in while the analysis proceeds in terrain terms.

The Numbers

The rate of chronic disease in the fully unvaccinated adult population, meaning no vaccines, no Vitamin K shot, and no maternal vaccine exposure during pregnancy, is 2.64%. The rate in the vaccinated American adult population is 60%. Joy Garner’s Control Group Survey, conducted across 48 states in 2019 and 2020 with a 0.178% random sample of the fully unvaccinated population and a 99% confidence level, established these numbers.¹

Standard attributable-fraction methodology on the same headline figures produces 95.6%. Sixty minus 2.64 gives 57.36 percentage points of chronic disease that would not exist without vaccine exposure. Divided by the total vaccinated rate of 60, the attributable fraction is 95.6%. That is the portion of chronic disease in the vaccinated population that vaccination accounts for.

Garner’s own public position was more conservative. Her statistical calculation placed the odds against vaccination being the cause of well over 90% of disabling chronic conditions in American adults at 1 in an astronomical number (p < 4.08E-63). She named 90%. Her own headline numbers point to a tighter figure.

For the essay’s purposes, take either. Ninety percent or 95.6%, the argument that follows does not depend on the precise number. It depends on the shape of it. What the arithmetic shows is that one impost dominates all the others by an order of magnitude.

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What I Said Before

Earlier this year I published Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases. The argument was that all disease conditions arise from four categories of insult: toxic exposure, malnutrition, electromagnetic radiation, and psychological or emotional strain. Dawn Lester and David Parker’s investigation in What Really Makes You Ill? had identified the four categories. I laid them out and traced how the medical system converts the body’s intelligent responses to those categories into 70,000 billable disease codes.

The four categories are correctly identified. The argument that the body’s responses to those categories get relabeled as diseases holds. What was wrong with the essay was structural. Presenting the four causes as a list, side by side, with roughly equal narrative weight, implied an equivalence between them. I do not believe that equivalence to be true.

If we grant that the four categories are exhaustive of the causes of chronic disease, and that Garner’s data shows vaccination alone accounting for over 90% of chronic disease in the vaccinated population, then vaccination cannot sit as one impost among four. It has to dominate the list. Presenting it as one of four, with poisoning, malnutrition, EMF, and stress in a tidy sequence, does heavy lifting for the industrial system. It distributes blame across four categories when the arithmetic points to a primary cause.

The industrial system benefits from that distribution. If chronic disease is caused by four things, then reducing any one of them helps a little. If chronic disease is 90% or more caused by vaccination, then reducing the other three while continuing to vaccinate leaves the primary cause untouched. The four-causes framing let the reader nod along to something that felt like a full analysis while leaving the largest fact insufficiently emphasized.

This is the streetlight mechanism I described in an earlier essay, The Streetlight Effect. The lamppost is positioned so that light falls on approved causes and darkness covers the rest. The captured institutions position it to illuminate genes, lifestyle risks, and bad luck, leaving toxins and pharmaceutical injury in the dark. The four-equal-causes framing did not challenge that positioning. It played into the hands of those managing the streetlight. Distributing attention across four causes weighted equally meant no single cause absorbed enough scrutiny to threaten the structure. The primary cause remained undifferentiated within the list. The reader completed the essay feeling analytically satisfied without confronting the arithmetic that would have named the primary insult. The framing diffused the light across four causes. It did not reposition the lamp.

The four categories remain correct. Their presentation as roughly co-equal is what needs correcting. Vaccination is 90% or more of the load. The other three are the vegetables on the side.

The Residual

The 2.64% baseline reflects real disease. Whatever process is producing chronic disease in the fully unvaccinated population operates on real physiology. The unvaccinated live in the same electromagnetic environment as everyone else. They experience the same modern stress load. They are exposed to the same industrial chemistry in air, water, food, clothing, and household products — glyphosate, preservatives, dyes, plasticizers, pharmaceutical residues in tap water, PFAS in food packaging, phthalates in furniture, flame retardants in bedding. Their 2.64% rate of chronic disease is what modern chemical poisoning, EMF exposure, and psychological strain produce without vaccination.

That number is important. It tells us what the other three imposts, absent the primary one, can do. It gives a floor for their contribution.

What it also tells us is what a body running its normal cleansing and repair processes does with all the other insults of modern life. It handles most of them. Ninety-seven percent of the unvaccinated adult population has no chronic condition. The body is a self-healing organism. Given the raw materials and given a non-catastrophic terrain, it handles what modernity throws at it.

The 60% rate in the vaccinated population is what happens when the terrain is compromised by direct injection of substances the body cannot cleanse. The 57.36-percentage-point gap between 2.64 and 60 is the visible measure of that compromise. Whatever mechanism the injections operate through, it is producing chronic disease at a rate more than twenty times the background from all other imposts combined.

That ratio is the key fact. Vaccination is dominant to a degree that reorders the framework. The other imposts contribute to disease. Vaccination contributes to disease at more than twenty times the combined rate of everything else.

Garner’s study is a cross-sectional survey rather than a longitudinal cohort. Its sample of the fully unvaccinated is self-selected. The critique is available. What the critique does not answer is why the ratio comes out where it does. A twenty-three-to-one ratio is not a lifestyle correction. It is an order-of-magnitude difference that lifestyle alone cannot produce.

The Garner data also shows dose-response. The full-avoidance group shows 2.64%. Add exposure to the Vitamin K shot alone: the rate rises to 11.73%. Add exposure to maternal vaccination alone: 21.05%. Add both together: 30%. Complete the schedule: 60%. Each incremental exposure adds to the burden. The gradient runs in one direction. The primary cause is visible in every step of the curve.

Garner’s arithmetic gives us the shape. The dose-response shows the direction. Whatever mechanism connects vaccination to chronic disease is running at a scale the four-causes essay understated.

In the Vial

The next question is mechanism. If vaccination is producing 90% or more of chronic disease in the vaccinated population, something in the vial has to be doing the work.

Two categories of substance are in the vial. Both matter.

The first is what the manufacturers disclose. Aluminum, in the form of aluminum hydroxide or aluminum phosphate, serves as the primary adjuvant in most vaccines on the modern schedule. The disclosed aluminum content across the childhood schedule reaches approximately 5,700 micrograms by age six — a nanoparticulate form of a documented neurotoxin, injected in bolus doses into infant deltoids. Thimerosal, the mercury-based preservative, remains in multi-dose flu vaccines and in shipments to developing countries. Alongside these on the label: formaldehyde (embalming agent, classified as a carcinogen), polysorbate 80, 2-phenoxyethanol (an insecticide), sodium borate (marketed as Borax), monosodium glutamate, human albumin, bovine serum, gelatin derived from animal tissue, MRC-5 cells from aborted fetal tissue, and residual antibiotics from the production process. These are the ingredients the manufacturers acknowledge and the regulators approve.

The second category is what the manufacturers do not disclose. This is what Gatti and Montanari’s microscopes revealed.

In 2017, Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research, published the first systematic microscope survey of injectable vaccines. They obtained forty-four vaccines from pharmacies in Italy and France, spanning the major manufacturers: Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck. They examined a twenty-microliter drop of each under a Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope. They identified the elemental composition of every particle they found using X-ray spectroscopy. They photographed each contaminant and compiled the catalog.²

The catalog is an inventory of foreign metals and alloys, none of them declared on any label.

Lead was identified in five of the vaccines, including Typhim Vi, Cervarix, and Gardasil. Tungsten appeared in eight more. Twenty-five of the forty-four samples contained stainless steel. Across the full set, the elemental analysis documented bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc in various alloy combinations. None of these materials appeared on any package insert. None had a declared role in the vaccines’ formulation.

The particle counts vary by orders of magnitude across the forty-four vaccines tested. The childhood vaccines produced the highest counts. Varilrix returned 2,723 particles per twenty-microliter drop. Infanrix hexa returned 1,821. Cervarix returned 1,569. A standard injection is half a milliliter, or twenty-five drops. The arithmetic is straightforward.

Forty-three of the forty-four vaccines were for human use. One was for cats. That single sample, Feligen CRP manufactured by Virbac, contained none of the heavy metals or industrial alloys cataloged in the human samples. The authors classified it as free from inorganic contamination.

The contamination is consistent across manufacturers, batches, countries, and years. The veterinary production line, examined by the same instruments at the same resolution, produced a clean vial. The human production lines did not.

The materials science comes first. Disease causation follows. What the instruments resolved was there. None of it should have been in an injectable medical product.

Once a metallic particle enters a protein-rich solution, it acquires a protein corona. The recipient’s own serum proteins bind to the particle’s surface within seconds. The binding distorts them, exposing configurations that would normally remain internal to the folded molecule. The composite that results is a metal core wrapped in unfolded protein. The composite is biopersistent. The body has no enzymatic machinery for breaking down tungsten, lead, or rare earth metal alloys. There is no biochemical process that handles them.

Charles Richet documented the sensitization mechanism in 1901. Injection of foreign protein into an animal produced a measurable response. Second exposure produced a stronger one. Third exposure produced a stronger one still. Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis and received the 1913 Nobel Prize for the work.³ The route of administration was the operative variable. Foreign proteins encountered through digestion are processed. Foreign proteins encountered through injection sensitize predictably.

Gatti and Montanari supply the physical agent Richet’s mechanism predicted. The foreign protein in a contemporary vaccine is not a controlled contaminant in a controlled formulation. It is a protein corona: the recipient’s own proteins, distorted, presented on the surface of a tungsten particle, a lead particle, or a stainless steel fragment. The sensitization is identical to what Richet described. The physical agent has now been photographed.

I laid out the Gatti-Montanari data in more detail in What Is Really in Childhood Vaccines. The point for the present argument is narrower. If the vials contain what the microscopes say they contain, and what the manufacturers themselves disclose, then the contents of an injection are not a controlled therapeutic formulation. The recipient is being injected with a suspension of disclosed toxins and undisclosed metals and alloys, complete with protein-binding metal cores that persist in tissue for the rest of the person’s life.

That is the physical substrate. Every argument about how vaccination causes chronic disease starts from what the syringe actually contains. The label discloses part of it. Gatti and Montanari established the rest.

The Mechanism

The particles cannot be broken down. What they do inside the body from there is the mechanism of injury.

Blood is a colloidal suspension. Red blood cells carry a slight negative surface charge that keeps them from clumping into each other. This charge, called zeta potential, sits close to the agglomeration threshold in normal conditions — a thin margin that allows clotting when the body needs it, such as during injury. Anything that pushes zeta potential over that threshold produces blood sludging: red blood cells begin to clump, blood viscosity increases, and flow through the smallest vessels slows or stops.⁴

Aluminum is one of the most effective agents for reducing zeta potential. It is used in municipal sewage treatment for exactly this reason: to make suspended particles clump so they can be removed. It is used in wound care to clot blood. It is used in vaccines as an adjuvant. The role in the vaccine is described as immune-stimulating. The physical effect is the same as its role in the sewage plant. It brings colloidal particles together.

The other metals Gatti and Montanari cataloged behave similarly. Tungsten, lead, iron-chromium-nickel alloys, rare earth compounds. Positive-charged metallic particles in the bloodstream disrupt zeta potential. Thomas Riddick’s 1968 book Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential mapped the mechanism in detail. The kidneys ordinarily maintain balance by excreting cations; when the cation load exceeds their capacity, blood sludging follows. The load accumulates through diet, drinking water, or injection.

Andrew Moulden’s clinical work documented what happens next. Blood cells clumping in capillaries slow the flow of oxygen to the tissue those capillaries feed. When the tissue is muscle, the result is fatigue and cramping. When the tissue is nerve, the result is a microstroke. Moulden called the pattern Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes, or MASS. He identified the same mechanism operating at scale during what he called immunostimulatory events, particularly vaccination. White blood cells migrate to the injection site. Larger than red blood cells, they obstruct capillary flow. Combined with reduced zeta potential from the aluminum adjuvant and the other metallic particles Gatti and Montanari would later document, the obstruction produces varying degrees of microcirculatory damage throughout the body.

The mechanism is indiscriminate. Wherever the blood carries the particles, damage follows. A particle lodging near the nerves that regulate heart rate and blood pressure produces orthostatic intolerance, the picture clinicians label POTS. A particle near a sensory nerve root produces the regional pain syndromes documented after HPV vaccination in Denmark, Japan, and Italy. A particle lodging in brain tissue produces the cognitive and neurological pictures documented after every generation of vaccines from the DPT era forward. The clinical labels vary. The underlying substrate is the same.

The terrain determines individual outcomes. A recipient with strong lymphatic function, low toxic burden, and adequate whole-food density may clear more of the load than one whose terrain is already compromised. What the mechanism does not do is spare anyone completely. Everyone who receives the injection receives the metals. The severity varies. The presence of damage does not.

Bradford Hill’s criteria for establishing causation are largely satisfied by what is already documented. Temporal association: symptoms follow injection, sometimes within hours. Dose-response: each incremental exposure in Garner’s data raises the chronic disease rate. Biological plausibility: the mechanism is Riddick’s and Moulden’s, operating on the physical substrate Gatti and Montanari cataloged. Consistency: the pattern repeats across every generation of vaccines from DPT forward. What is missing is the randomized prospective trial. That trial is missing because the industry ensures it stays missing.

Garner’s arithmetic shows the population-level association. Riddick and Moulden supply the physical mechanism. Gatti and Montanari supply the physical substrate. Three lines converge on the same conclusion.

Vaccination as EMF Source

The four-causes essay treated EMF exposure as an independent impost. The framework listed EMF as one of four categories. What that framing missed is what the metals in the vial do when they are exposed to an electromagnetic field.

Aluminum leads the list. It is the most abundant conductive metal in the vial and it is disclosed on the label. Aluminum is used as antenna material. Aluminum is what Faraday cages are built from. At the nanoparticulate scale in which it appears in vaccine adjuvants, aluminum interacts with electromagnetic fields across a wide range of frequencies. The disclosed aluminum accumulated across the childhood schedule remains lodged in muscle, lymph, and eventually brain tissue for years. On top of the aluminum sits the undisclosed contamination Gatti and Montanari documented: tungsten, stainless steel, iron, nickel, chromium, rare earth alloys. All of these are conductive materials. They absorb electromagnetic radiation. This is applied physics, not speculation. A body carrying an inventory of these metals in muscle, lymph node, and brain tissue is electromagnetically reactive in a way an uncontaminated body is not.

The person who has taken the shots is carrying a set of tiny antennas. The person who has not taken the shots is not. Both are exposed to the same electromagnetic environment: the same Wi-Fi routers, the same cell towers, the same smart meters, the same overhead power lines. What differs is the substrate on which that environment operates.

Cells respond to electromagnetic exposure by producing stress proteins, the same proteins produced in response to heat, toxins, and other threats. Martin Blank documented that the threshold for this cellular response to EMF is more than one billion times weaker than an effective thermal stimulus.⁵ The body registers electromagnetic exposure as damage at levels the WHO calls safe. This response occurs in any exposed body. In a body carrying injected metallic particles, the response is amplified: the particles absorb the radiation, transfer the energy to surrounding tissue, and produce local heating and oxidative stress at sites throughout the body.

Arthur Firstenberg’s The Invisible Rainbow offers a historical hypothesis to consider. Firstenberg documents that four of the illness waves medicine attributes to viral pandemics — 1889, 1918, 1957, 1968 — each began during a period of dramatic expansion in electromagnetic infrastructure: electrification, radio, radar, and satellite systems respectively.⁶ Firstenberg attributes these illness waves to electromagnetic exposure alone.

His account and the substrate argument are compatible. Each of those periods was also a period of expansion in vaccination programs. Electrification without injected metals may have produced some pattern of illness. Injected metals without electrification may have produced another. What we have is the two together. The correlation with EMF rollout and the correlation with vaccine rollout have both been documented at the level of correlation. The interaction between the two has not been studied because it implicates both industries at once.

What can be said with confidence is that the body handles electromagnetic exposure differently depending on what it is carrying. The 2.64% baseline group in Garner’s study is exposed to modern EMF. Their rate of chronic disease is what an uncontaminated body does with modern electromagnetic exposure. The 60% rate in the vaccinated group is what a body carrying an injected inventory of conductive metals does with the same exposure.

What gets called EMF sensitivity is the interaction of a real environmental variable with a vaccination-produced substrate. The environment is real. The substrate is the vaccine. Absent the substrate, the environment produces relatively little visible damage.

For the individual reader, this has a practical implication. Reducing EMF exposure in a body that carries no injected metals produces one kind of benefit. Reducing EMF exposure in a body that has carried the vaccination substrate for years produces a different kind of benefit: it reduces the ongoing damage the substrate is capable of producing. Reducing EMF exposure reduces the environmental multiplier on the primary cause.

Vaccination as Stress Source

Hans Selye’s General Adaptation Syndrome mapped the body’s response to sustained demand. He named the endpoint the exhaustion stage: the phase after the body has depleted its adaptation energy and its systems begin to fail. Selye called the resulting conditions diseases of adaptation. His list included cardiovascular problems, kidney disease, arthritis, digestive disorders, and metabolic disturbances.⁷

Selye’s list of diseases of adaptation maps almost exactly onto Garner’s list of chronic conditions in the vaccinated population.

That overlap is the tell. Selye was describing what sustained stress does to the body. Garner was counting what vaccination produces in the population. The two datasets meet in the middle. What Selye described as the downstream consequence of chronic stress, Garner counted as the downstream consequence of vaccine exposure. The mechanism that connects the two is that a person who is chronically ill lives under chronic physiological stress.

Consider what this cascade looks like in one case, drawn from the published series in Denmark, Japan, and Italy. A girl receives Gardasil at thirteen. Within weeks, symptoms appear: dizziness on standing, cognitive fog, chronic pain in unpredictable regions. The clinical label is POTS. She can no longer attend school reliably. Her social world contracts. Her family enters medical debt. Sleep becomes disrupted by pain. Each specialist she sees delivers the diagnostic identity again. Ten years pass. She now carries the original injury plus depression, anxiety, digestive dysfunction, and chronic fatigue — all of them Selye’s diseases of adaptation in specific forms. Medicine catalogs each condition separately: dysautonomia, chronic pain syndrome, major depressive disorder, IBS. From the causal chain the essay has traced, each condition follows from the same source: injection → substrate → initial injury → sustained stress → exhaustion-stage conditions.

Each input in this cascade is documented independently. Physical pain feeds the stress-response system continuously. Diagnostic identity produces measurable biological changes — Bruce Lipton and others have shown that predictions delivered by authority figures function as physiological programming. Isolation is an independent driver of mortality, as Denis Rancourt has documented. Financial burden and disrupted sleep elevate cortisol chronically. The composite is standard Selye. Sustained physical input keeps the body’s stress response permanently activated. Stress hormones remain elevated. The body’s cleansing and repair processes are suppressed. Damage accumulates. The exhaustion stage manifests as the diseases of adaptation Selye listed, which are the same conditions Garner counted.

The vaccinated body carrying a chronic condition therefore runs a positive feedback loop. Vaccination produces the initial condition through poisoning and the electromagnetically reactive substrate. The condition produces chronic physiological stress. The chronic stress produces the diseases of adaptation, which are additional chronic conditions layered on top of the first. Each new condition adds to the stress load. The loop does not correct itself. It compounds.

Gabor Maté’s work in When the Body Says No examined the emotional patterns that generate chronic physiological stress. He observed that patterns of emotional repression, particularly around anger, correlate strongly with the development of what medicine labels autoimmune conditions and cancers. The mechanism he described is the same one Selye mapped: sustained input to the stress response, over decades, produces the endpoint. Maté’s contribution was to identify one class of sustained input as the emotional patterns encoded in childhood.

Maté did his work with populations who were, almost without exception, vaccinated. He was describing the emotional layer of the stress load in bodies that also carried the vaccination substrate. His observations hold. What he was not able to see, because his patient population made the comparison impossible, is what those same emotional patterns produce in a body that has not been vaccinated. Garner’s data provides the missing baseline. The 2.64% rate in the fully unvaccinated tells us that the emotional patterns Maté described, running through an uncontaminated body, produce chronic disease at roughly one-twenty-third the rate they produce in a vaccinated one.

Stress is a real impost. The chronic stress carried by the modern population is largely downstream of the chronic disease that vaccination produced. The stress impost exists. Its magnitude in the modern population is largely the shadow of the primary cause.

The Remaining Impost

Malnutrition looks at first glance like an impost that stands outside the vaccination causal chain. Industrial food processing, chemical contamination of the food supply, and modern diet composition are real independent facts.

Weston Price documented fourteen distinct traditional populations across the world with virtually no chronic disease, eating wildly different diets, none of them supplementing.⁸ What their diets had in common was density: whole animal products, whole plant foods, cofactor matrices intact. What remains on modern supermarket shelves is what Four Causes described as energy-dense but nutrient-poor.

The modern diet is what the modern population eats. The unvaccinated eat it too. It contributes to the 2.64% baseline in Garner’s data. Whatever chronic disease is produced in the fully unvaccinated adult population is produced against a background of the same chemical contamination and industrial food processing that everyone else lives with.

Examined closely, the malnutrition impost also largely resolves into a downstream consequence of vaccination.

The upstream mechanism is direct. Vaccination damages the gut. The aluminum adjuvants alone are documented gut irritants. The metallic particles Gatti and Montanari cataloged travel through circulation and lodge in tissue, including the gut wall. Chronic inflammation of the gut lining follows — labeled as IBS, Crohn’s, colitis, celiac, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or leaky gut. Whatever the label, the mechanism is the same: injected debris produces damage the body cannot resolve. A damaged gut wall means impaired absorption. A person eating whole food may still be functionally undernourished if the absorption surface has been degraded. The food goes in. What it contains does not reach the tissues that need it.

Chronic illness then reduces appetite. A person managing pain, fatigue, digestive distress, and the diagnostic identity that comes with them eats less. What they do eat is often chosen for tolerability rather than density.

The pharmaceutical cascade completes the loop. Medications prescribed for the diseases of adaptation deplete cofactors. Metformin depletes cobalamin. Statins deplete CoQ10. Proton-pump inhibitors deplete magnesium, zinc, calcium, and cobalamin. The depletion compounds. It follows from the primary cause.

The malnutrition impost therefore exists in two forms. One is the background level of soil and food quality, which everyone faces. The other is the amplified depletion faced specifically by the population managing chronic conditions caused by vaccination: damaged absorption, reduced intake, pharmaceutical cofactor loss. The independent portion is small. The vaccination-amplified portion is large. What appears as an independent impost is largely a shadow of the primary one.

The Revised Framework

The four categories of insult are correctly identified. What was wrong with Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases was the proportion.

The revised framework has one primary cause and three shadows. Vaccination sits at the head. It generates the substrate that makes EMF exposure biologically consequential in the modern population. It generates the chronic conditions that generate the chronic stress that produces the diseases of adaptation. It generates the gut damage, appetite loss, and pharmaceutical cofactor depletion that produce most of what appears as malnutrition in the modern population.

The framework becomes a causal chain rather than a list. Vaccination is not one of four causes standing in a row. It is the source that operates through the other three. The other three retain some independent status: EMF is real without contamination, stress is real without illness, malnutrition is real without medication. Their magnitudes in the modern population are largely determined by whether the body has been primed by vaccination.

This has practical implications for how the framework is used. Reducing exposure to any of the three shadows produces benefits. The magnitudes of those benefits depend on the state of the substrate. A body that has not been vaccinated benefits from reducing EMF exposure in one way. A body that has been vaccinated benefits from reducing EMF exposure in a different, and larger, way: it reduces the ongoing multiplier on the primary cause.

For the person who has already been vaccinated, the practical question shifts to what can be done about the substrate. Reducing the other three imposts helps. The substrate is the primary cause. The metallic particles are biopersistent. They do not degrade. The mechanism of removal, if there is one, is the same mechanism the body uses for other persistent toxins: cleansing through the lymphatic and fascial networks, supported by whole-food nutrient density and terrain repair over time. Approaches I have written about in prior essays and books — DMSO, chlorine dioxide, infrared sauna, fasting, lymphatic movement — support these pathways. No single intervention clears the substrate at once.

For the person who has not yet been vaccinated, the framework simplifies. Do not put the substrate in.

The framework’s original four categories remain useful for cataloging the sources of insult. They fail as a description of relative causal weight. What Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases got right was the identification. What it got wrong was the proportion. The revised framework preserves the identification and corrects the proportion. There is one primary cause. The other three are its shadows.

The Particle in Someone

The cerium-iron-titanium-nickel particle Gatti and Montanari photographed in Novartis’s Agrippal S1 flu vaccine, batch 147302A, is in someone now. That vial was administered in the 2014-2015 flu season. Where the particle traveled in that person’s body, whether it lodged in muscle, lymph, brain, or heart, whether it has produced a chronic condition yet or is producing one now, was not studied. The studies to determine such things have not been commissioned by the entity that produced the vial.

Garner’s arithmetic tells us the shape of what the particles are doing across the population. Sixty percent of vaccinated adults carry at least one chronic condition. That percentage is Gatti and Montanari’s particle inventory, translated from materials science into clinical epidemiology by the passage of years.

The four causes are real. Toxic exposure, malnutrition, electromagnetic radiation, psychological strain. What Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases did not sufficiently emphasize is that one of the four is enormously larger than the others, and that the other three are largely its shadows.

The primary cause has a syringe. The vial contains what the microscopes show and what the label discloses. The particle is in someone now.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Grown-ups feel bad a lot. Not the kind of sick where you stay in bed for a few days and then feel better. The kind that lasts and lasts. Sore joints. Sad tummies. A tired heart. Feeling wobbly all the time. Sixty grown-ups out of every hundred have at least one of these.

Some people wanted to know why.

They looked for grown-ups who had never had any of the shots doctors give when you’re a baby. Not a single shot. They found lots and lots of them, all over the country. Then they asked those grown-ups: “How many of you have the kind of sick that lasts and lasts?”

Fewer than three out of every hundred said yes.

Sixty on one side. Three on the other. That is a really big difference.

Then some other people used a very strong microscope to look inside the little bottles the shots come from. They found tiny bits of metal in there. Lead, and other kinds of metal too. No one had told anyone the metal was in there.

Once metal goes into your arm, your body cannot get it back out. It stays. Sometimes it goes to other places in your body. It stays there too. The body tries and tries to clean it up. It can’t. So the trying keeps happening. For a long, long time. Sometimes forever.

That is what makes people feel the kind of bad that lasts and lasts.

There is a shot for cats. Someone checked it too. The cat shot is clean. There is no metal in it.

The shots for children are not clean.

That’s what the essay is about.

Truth Be Told: I’ve Accepted an Invitation to Speak on The Unvaccinated On September 17th, I’ll be giving a one-hour presentation titled The Unvaccinated as part of a six-hour livestream called Truth Be Told. This is the first time I have accepted an invitation to an event, and I have been honoured with the opening act. The livestream begins at 12pm EST. Vaccination is the subject closest to my heart, and this is another opportunity to spread the word. The format will preserve the pen name. Jamie Andrews (Decentralized Science Projects) and Agent131711 (Dinosaurs) will also be presenting. Jamie’s Virology Control Studies work led to an interview here last year. Agent’s research shaped my essays on vitamin D and dinosaurs. Tickets are here. The code UNBEKOMING is $5 off and applies automatically at that link. Replay available afterwards. Hope you can make it.

References

Garner J. Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated. Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination. Gatti AM, Montanari S. New quality-control investigations on vaccines: micro- and nanocontamination. International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination. 2017;4(1):7–14. Richet C. Anaphylaxis. Nobel Lecture, December 11, 1913. Nobelprize.org, The Nobel Foundation. Riddick TM. Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential. Livingston Publishing, 1968. Blank M. Overpowered: The Dangers of Electromagnetic Radiation (EMF) and What You Can Do about It. Seven Stories Press, 2014. Firstenberg A. The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. Chelsea Green Publishing, 2017. Selye H. The Stress of Life. McGraw-Hill, 1976. (Revised edition; originally published 1956.) Price WA. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration. Price-Pottenger Nutrition Foundation, 1939.

Additional Sources