Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Thank you again for an excellent post. I am still here at the Ronald McDonald House , week #6, where my 7 yo grandson is recovering from a MAJOR (life-altering) surgery. He is in the 2.64% group. He became critically sick a month before his 5th birthday. Before that, he was healthy as can be. I am certain most of the children here are recovering and/or receiving (toxic) treatments from vaccine injury. Talked last week to a mom who has been helping her teen daughter recover from a "mystery" ailment for the past 2 years, something which baffles doctors. When she mentioned the symptoms, I said "sounds like a reaction to the Gardasil vaccine". She said her daughter did not get that one but did get the meningecocal vaccine just before the symptoms, and the doctors told her that could not be the cause. I told her about gaslighting from the medical community. Connecting dots. We communicated. It is something, maybe progress. I don't know. In America, vaccines are a cult. Hard to break through the brainwashing.

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eileen's avatar
eileen
5h

Very interesting about the veterinary vaccines. So if a dog or cat has metal imbalances like zinc or copper, it is not likely due to vaccines, but diet, whereas in a vaccinated human, it is most likely the vaccine? So the cleansing protocols are different.

I have been wondering about all this EMF sensitivity that people keep talking about. Some of the spore bugs in some people are adapting to the EMF exposure and have been reducing the damage caused by EMF radiation in the way they handle nutrient reabsorption on the way out of the host's body. So in an unvaccinated individual, the spore-based bugs can function normally and do what they can to restore function, while in a vaccinated individual the bugs evolved in a way that may be damaging to the host? I bet the same applies to parasites.

One thing that has always bothered me about the parasite discussion is that we, as humans, have co-existed with parasites since God created us. I find it hard to believe that parasites didn't exist in the time of Adam and Eve. I am of the opinion that parasites, or those organisms we call parasites, changed when our terrain changed due to vaccines. They used to be symbiotic, helping us to expel heavy metals that we ingested when we ate plants or started eating herbivores. Now that vaccines have modified our terrain from the way it was when we lived traditionally, the symbionts became parasites. I'm wondering if restoring our terrain should consist more of expelling the things that cause damage rather than parasites because they will become symbionts when we restore our terrain as close as possible to the way we were.

Now a second question in this thought experiment is that for the unvaccinated, is organic or pasture raised a waste of money?

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