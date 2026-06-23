Forty-Three of Forty-Four

Lead was identified in five of the vaccines: Typhim Vi, Cervarix, Agrippal S1, Meningitec, and Gardasil. Tungsten appeared in eight more, distributed across products from GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Wyeth, and Novartis. Twenty-five of the forty-four samples contained stainless steel. Across the full set, the elemental analysis cataloged bismuth, gold, silver, platinum, cerium, zirconium, hafnium, antimony, strontium, barium, copper, tin, and zinc in various alloy combinations. None of these materials appeared on any package insert. None had a declared role in the vaccines’ formulation.

The work was published in 2017 by Antonietta Gatti and Stefano Montanari, materials scientists at the Italian National Council of Research. They obtained the vaccines from pharmacies in Italy and France. The manufacturers included Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck. They examined a twenty-microliter drop of each under a Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope. They identified the elemental composition of every particle they found using X-ray spectroscopy. They photographed each contaminant and compiled the catalog.¹

Study New Quality Control Investigations On Vaccines Micro And Nanocontamination 976KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Forty-three of the forty-four vaccines were for human use. One was for cats. That single sample, Feligen CRP manufactured by Virbac, contained none of the heavy metals or industrial alloys cataloged in the human samples. The authors classified it as free from inorganic contamination.

The contamination is consistent across manufacturers, batches, countries, and years. The veterinary production line, examined by the same instruments at the same resolution, produced a clean vial. The human production lines did not.

This is not an argument about disease causation. It is not a contested mechanism. It is materials science applied to a drop of liquid pulled from a syringe. The instruments resolved what was there. None of it should have been in an injectable medical product. The system that produces and regulates these products has not addressed what the instruments showed.

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One Particle in Agrippal

Figure 6 of the paper shows a single object, photographed at high magnification inside a drop of Agrippal S1, batch 147302A. This was Novartis’s flu vaccine for the 2014-2015 season. The object is a few microns across. It is wrapped in a darker, less atomically dense outline that Gatti and Montanari identify as organic material, a protein layer adhering to the particle’s surface. The metallic core, brighter under the backscattered-electron detector, registered four elements on the X-ray spectrum: cerium, iron, titanium, nickel.¹

Cerium is a rare earth metal. It has industrial applications in catalytic converters and glass polishing compounds. It has no medical use. It is not a declared ingredient in any flu vaccine. The four-element combination Gatti and Montanari documented does not match any recognized industrial alloy and appears in no materials engineering handbook. The authors describe it as the kind of debris produced when industrial waste is incinerated.

The protein layer around the metal was visible in the photograph. Within seconds of a metallic particle entering a protein-rich solution, the body’s serum proteins bind to the particle’s surface. The composite is no longer simply a foreign metal. It is a hybrid object: metal core, biological coat.

That vial was administered. So were the others in batch 147302A. So were the rest of the production batches Novartis manufactured that flu season. The doses are no longer in the pharmacy. They are no longer in any database. They are in people. Whoever received that batch received some quantity of cerium-iron-titanium-nickel debris, wrapped in their own unfolded proteins, deposited into deltoid muscle, and from there carried wherever the lymphatics and the blood took it.

The vial contained 429 additional detected particles in the same twenty-microliter drop.

The Pattern Across the Catalog

The cerium particle in Agrippal is one finding among thousands. The particle counts vary by orders of magnitude across the forty-four vaccines tested. The anti-tetanus products produced the lowest counts: two particles in one Anatetall sample, four in Vivotif. The childhood vaccines produced the highest. Varilrix returned 2,723 particles per twenty-microliter drop. Infanrix hexa returned 1,821. Cervarix returned 1,569. Fluarix returned 1,317. These are counts per twenty microliters. A standard injection is half a milliliter, or twenty-five drops. The arithmetic is straightforward.¹

The composition is more difficult to absorb than the counts.

The alloy combinations Gatti and Montanari cataloged include gold-copper-zinc in Repevax, platinum-silver-bismuth-iron-chromium in M-M-R vaxPro, zirconium-aluminum-hafnium compounds in Vivotif, and the cerium-iron-titanium-nickel particle in Agrippal. The paper notes that these combinations “have no technical use, cannot be found in any material handbook and look like the result of the random formation occurring, for example, when waste is burnt.”

Three of the Meningitec batches in the table carry an additional notation: sequestered by Procura della Repubblica. Italian prosecutors had seized those batches before Gatti and Montanari obtained access. The samples were already evidence in a criminal investigation. The contamination Gatti and Montanari documented was present in the seized batches as well as the over-the-counter samples. Whatever the prosecutors were investigating, the physical evidence cooperated.

The pattern does not isolate to any single manufacturer or batch. It crosses Italian batches and French batches. It crosses production dates from 2004 to 2017. The pattern is structural to the industry, not anomalous to any one production run.

Feligen contained 92 particles in its twenty-microliter drop, but the elemental analysis identified only calcium and silicon-aluminum. This is the kind of low-toxicity material that could derive from saline or environmental dust. It did not contain the tungsten, lead, stainless steel, or rare earth metal compounds cataloged in the human samples. The veterinary production line, examined by the same instruments at the same resolution, produced a vial without industrial debris. The human production lines did not.

What the Instruments Show, and Why No One Looked

The instruments Gatti and Montanari used are not exotic. A Field Emission Gun Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope resolves features at the nanometer scale and accommodates wet or oily samples without the artifacts conventional electron microscopy introduces. The X-ray microprobe attached to it (Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy, or EDS) identifies the elemental composition of any particle the microscope can see. The combination produces two outputs for each foreign body: a photograph at high magnification and a spectrum showing which elements are present.¹

Sample preparation is routine. Twenty microliters of vaccine are released onto a 25-millimeter cellulose filter inside a clean cabinet. The filter is then dried, mounted on a carbon-adhesive disc, and placed into the microscope chamber. Observations are made under low vacuum at 10 to 30 kilovolts. The microscope’s two sensors distinguish organic from inorganic material by atomic density: metal cores appear bright, protein coatings appear dim. The EDS identifies what each bright region contains.

Any contract laboratory with the relevant instruments could replicate the protocol in an afternoon. The equipment cost is in the range of half a million dollars, a budget category that does not appear on any pharmaceutical manufacturer’s annual report under “material constraints.” Most major manufacturers already own instruments of this class for other purposes.

What pharmaceutical quality control for injectables actually examines is something different. Sterility testing checks for viable microorganisms. Endotoxin testing checks for bacterial cell wall fragments capable of producing fever. Potency assays confirm the declared active ingredient is present at the declared concentration. Visible particulate inspection involves a trained human holding the vial to a light and looking. Visible inspection cannot resolve particles below approximately fifty microns. Most of what Gatti and Montanari documented falls below that threshold.

The contamination went undocumented for a century because the question was not asked. The instruments existed. The samples were on the pharmacy shelf. The technique was routine in adjacent fields like materials science, semiconductor manufacturing, forensic analysis, and environmental toxicology. It had simply never been applied to vaccines. The first systematic survey produced the catalog above.

What Foreign Bodies Do in Tissue

A particle of cerium-iron-titanium-nickel is not a molecule. It is a crystal. Once injected into muscle, it does not dissolve or biodegrade in any meaningful timeframe. The body has no enzymatic machinery for breaking down rare earth metal alloys. There is no biochemical process that handles them.

The first event after injection is the protein corona. The surfaces of metallic particles bind serum proteins on contact. The proteins do not adhere in their natural folded configuration. The contact with the metal surface distorts them, exposing parts of the molecule that would normally remain tucked inside. The composite that results is a metal core wrapped in distorted protein. It is recognizable to the body’s repair networks as a problem but is not removable, because the metal at the center cannot be processed.

The body responds to the composite the way it responds to any persistent tissue injury. Inflammation builds at the site and does not resolve, because the source of the injury cannot be removed.

In the establishment’s framework, this is what gets labeled an autoimmune effect, with the body said to be “attacking itself.” Gatti and Montanari, working within that framework, note that the protein-corona composite is “capable of stimulating the immune system in an undesirable way.”¹ The accurate description does not require any framework about systems attacking themselves. The body is responding to documented tissue injury caused by an inserted foreign object it cannot remove. The inflammation is the response, not the disease. The damage is the foreign body’s biopersistence.

The acute response can be cleared if the irritant can be cleared. A splinter or a bee sting resolves once the offending material is processed. A foreign body that cannot be broken down provokes inflammation that does not resolve. Granulomas form at the injection site. Some particles remain there. Others travel. Gatti and Montanari note that blood circulation can carry them anywhere, “including the microbiota, in a fair quantity,” and that particles of the size observed in the vaccines can enter cell nuclei.¹

Charles Richet documented the underlying sensitization mechanism in 1901. Injection of foreign protein into an animal produced a measurable response. On second exposure, the response was more severe. On third exposure, more severe still. Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis and received the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the work.² The finding has not been refuted. In clinical medicine it has been displaced. The route of administration is no longer treated as a primary variable, despite Richet’s demonstration that it is the only variable that matters. Foreign proteins encountered through digestion are processed and do not sensitize. Foreign proteins encountered through injection sensitize predictably.

Gatti and Montanari supply the physical substrate Richet’s mechanism predicted. The “foreign protein” in a contemporary injection is not a single contaminant in a controlled formulation. It is a protein corona: the recipient’s own proteins, unfolded and presented in unfamiliar configuration on the surface of a tungsten particle, a lead particle, or a stainless steel fragment. The sensitization mechanism is identical to the one Richet described. The physical agent has now been photographed.

On “Trace Amounts”

The standard defense of contamination in injectable products is that the quantities are below any toxicological threshold of concern. The defense does not survive examination.

Toxicological thresholds for these materials in injected products have not been established. Standard toxicology threshold work is conducted on oral or dermal exposure, with the intestinal lining and the skin filtering the dose. Injection bypasses these barriers. The pharmacokinetics of injected particulate metal is a separate body of work that, for the contaminants Gatti and Montanari documented, has not been performed.

Even if such thresholds existed, they would not apply to crystals. The relevant comparison for a soluble toxin is dose in micrograms per kilogram of body weight. The relevant comparison for a tungsten particle in muscle tissue is not. It is a foreign body. The mechanism of injury is not chemical toxicity at low concentration. It is the mechanical and inflammatory response at the site where the body cannot clear it. Threshold arguments built on solubility do not apply to objects.

For some of the elements cataloged, no threshold defense was ever available. Lead has no established safe exposure level in pediatric populations. The EPA, the CDC, and the AAP all state this. An argument that a small amount of lead in an injection is acceptable would require a separate regulatory framework specific to injected lead in children. No such framework has been published.

What the manufacturers have in place of threshold defense is the assertion that the contamination is not there. The Gatti and Montanari work establishes that assertion as false.

The HPV Cases

The paper’s discussion section opens with the HPV vaccines. Gardasil and Cervarix.

Cervarix contained 1,569 particles per twenty-microliter drop. The elemental analysis identified aluminum, silicon, magnesium, calcium, iron-chromium-nickel (stainless steel), zinc, copper-tin-lead bronze, and several additional combinations. Gardasil contained between 304 and 454 particles per drop, depending on the batch. The composition included calcium-aluminum-silicon, aluminum-copper-iron, lead, bismuth, titanium, and bismuth-barium-sulfur.¹ Both vaccines are administered to adolescents, predominantly girls and increasingly boys, between roughly ages eleven and fifteen, on the schedule recommended by national pediatric authorities and reinforced by school-entry requirements in many jurisdictions.

The adverse event patterns following HPV vaccination have been documented in the medical literature since shortly after global rollout. Brinth’s 2015 case series at Frederiksberg Hospital described fifty-three Danish girls presenting after Gardasil with severe headache, syncope, cognitive dysfunction, autonomic disturbance, episodic loss of consciousness, and impairment of gait.³ Kinoshita and colleagues at Shinshu University documented Japanese adolescent girls with peripheral sympathetic nerve dysfunction following Gardasil and Cervarix. Their symptoms included orthostatic intolerance, complex regional pain syndrome, severe headache, photophobia, cognitive impairment, and inability to maintain upright posture.⁴ Palmieri’s group at the University of Modena published a 2016 case series and literature review describing severe somatoform and dysautonomic syndromes after the same vaccines, including patients who had lost the ability to walk.⁵

The Japanese Ministry of Health suspended its proactive recommendation for HPV vaccination in 2013 following these cases. The Danish health authorities, after Brinth’s work, established specialty referral centers to handle girls presenting with the post-vaccination syndromes. The clinical labels the patients receive (POTS, CRPS, chronic fatigue syndrome, various dysautonomias) describe symptom clusters without explaining mechanism. They tell the patient she is sick. They do not tell her why.

Gatti and Montanari’s analysis supplies the missing piece. The Gardasil vials contained lead. The Cervarix vials contained stainless steel and copper-tin-lead bronze. The particles entered the deltoid. The particles do not biodegrade. The particles bind protein. The composite persists at the injection site or travels through circulation to lodge in distant tissue. The body responds to persistent tissue injury with sustained inflammation. Where the particles come to rest determines what the patient experiences. A particle lodging near the nerves that regulate heart rate and blood pressure produces orthostatic intolerance, the picture clinicians label POTS. A particle near a sensory nerve root produces regional pain syndromes. The clinical picture in any given patient maps to the anatomical distribution of damage.

This is not a single-source argument. The physical contamination has been documented by Gatti and Montanari. The sensitization produced by injected foreign protein was documented by Richet at the turn of the twentieth century and recognized in his 1913 Nobel Prize. The clinical syndromes following HPV vaccination are documented in patient registries across Denmark, Japan, and Italy. The lines converge on a single conclusion: injection of biopersistent foreign bodies into tissue causes sustained inflammatory injury, and the clinical picture depends on where the foreign bodies travel.

The girls did not get sick from a virus. They got sick from what was in the vial.

What “Unintentional” Requires

In the conclusion of their paper, Gatti and Montanari propose that the contamination is unintentional. “Our hypothesis is that this contamination is unintentional, since it is probably due to polluted components or procedures of industrial processes (e.g. filtrations) used to produce vaccines, not investigated and not detected by the Producers.”¹ They are scientists. They stayed within what their instruments could establish. They did not assert intent they could not prove from a microscope image.

The hypothesis deserves examination. It requires us to believe specific things.

It requires that GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis, and Merck (corporations with annual revenues in the tens of billions of dollars, employing thousands of quality control personnel, with full access to the same materials science instruments Gatti and Montanari used) have not, as a matter of routine practice, examined their own injectable products at the resolution where contamination would be visible. The omission would persist despite the instruments being standard equipment in their other research operations. It would persist despite the cost of physical-evidence quality control being a rounding error against the revenue these products generate. It would persist despite the documented sequestration of Pfizer Meningitec batches by Italian prosecutors having already established that the contamination question was live.

It requires accepting that the regulatory bodies (the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, the various national medicines agencies) have not required physical contamination testing of injectable products at any resolution finer than visible particulate inspection. This is documented. The regulations require sterility testing, endotoxin testing, and visual examination. They do not require electron microscopy. They do not require X-ray spectroscopy. They do not require any examination capable of detecting tungsten, lead, or rare earth metal debris below the threshold of unaided human vision. Particles below approximately fifty microns fall below regulatory scrutiny. Most of what Gatti and Montanari documented falls below that threshold.

It requires accepting that the contamination has continued, in the same products from the same manufacturers, since the paper’s publication in 2017. The studies to determine where the particles travel after injection, what damage they cause over what timescale, and what cumulative effect they have on the recipient population have not been commissioned. The contamination has not been investigated by the producers. It has not been addressed by the regulators. It has not been examined in any follow-up by the same teams that produced the original work. Subsequent reporting indicates that the authors have themselves been the subject of administrative action by Italian authorities in the years since publication. The findings have not been refuted.

“Unintentional” is a word that requires consequent action to mean anything. An accidental fire that is left to burn ceases to be an accident. A contamination problem identified, published in peer-reviewed literature, and left unaddressed for nine years is no longer a quality control oversight. It is a settled equilibrium between what the manufacturers produce and what the regulators require.

The veterinary production line is clean. Feligen contains no industrial debris because Virbac’s manufacturing process for animal vaccines produces vials without it. The capability exists. The standard exists. It has been demonstrated by an adjacent product line owned by the same broad industry.

Whatever word is appropriate for the difference between the line that produces a clean injection for a cat and the lines that produce contaminated injections for children, “unintentional” is not it.

After 2017

The Gatti and Montanari paper was published before the rollout of the mRNA products. The contamination they documented was in conventional vaccines, manufactured by conventional methods. The pharmaceutical manufacturing system they examined was the system in place before 2020.

Subsequent work on the mRNA products has documented the same baseline. Sasha Latypova’s manufacturing analysis identifies undeclared contaminants in injected materials and regulatory frameworks that did not require the testing that would have caught them. What Gatti and Montanari cataloged in 2017 continues in new products under new labels. The 2017 findings and the post-2021 findings are not separate stories. They are the same story, told in different chemistries by an industry whose quality control standards are set by what the regulators require rather than what the instruments can detect.

The Particle Is in Someone

The cerium-iron-titanium-nickel particle photographed in Agrippal batch 147302A is in someone now.

We do not know whose arm received the dose. We do not know whether the particle remained at the injection site, traveled through lymph to regional nodes, entered circulation, or lodged in muscle, spleen, liver, brain, or microbiota. We do not know what damage it has done or is doing. The studies to determine these things have not been performed. They will not be commissioned by the entity that produced the vial.

The particle is a few microns across. It is composed of four elements, only some of which appear in any technical catalog of recognized industrial alloys. It is wrapped in protein. The protein was the recipient’s own, bound on contact, unfolded by the binding, presented in a configuration the body has no template for. The composite is biopersistent. It does not biodegrade. The response to it is the one Richet documented in 1901 and was awarded the Nobel for in 1913.

The vial it came from was administered in the 2014-2015 flu season. The batches manufactured this year are being administered now. The instruments Gatti and Montanari used are still available. The procedure they described is still routine. The contamination they documented has not been investigated by the producers, named by the regulators, or addressed in any meaningful way.

The particle is in someone now. The vial it came from is gone. The vials in production this week contain debris of similar composition in similar quantities, headed for arms that have not yet been chosen.

If You Were Six

Some scientists looked at the shots that doctors give to children. They looked very carefully, using a special microscope strong enough to see things much smaller than a speck of dust.

They found tiny pieces of metal in the liquid inside the shots. Some of the pieces were lead. Some were stainless steel. Some were other metals that nobody had told anyone were in the bottles. The pieces were too small for your eyes to see. You would need the special microscope to find them.

The scientists looked at forty-four different shots. Forty-three of them had the metal pieces inside. One shot did not. That clean shot was the one made for cats.

Once a tiny piece of metal goes into your arm, your body cannot get rid of it. Your body knows how to clean up many things, like old skin or the food you eat or the cut on your finger from yesterday. It does not know how to clean up metal. So the metal stays. It sits where it landed in your arm. Sometimes your blood carries it to other parts of your body.

When the body cannot clean something up, the place around it gets red and sore. If the metal does not leave, the redness does not leave either. Some of the children who got these shots got sick afterward and stayed sick for a long time. Some of them stopped being able to walk properly.

The companies that make the shots have special microscopes too. They could have looked inside their own bottles. They did not. The people whose job is to keep the shots safe never asked them to look. The cat company looked at the cat shots, and the cat shots are clean. The companies that make shots for children did not look, and the shots are not clean.

That is what the essay is about.

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