Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Jzinck's avatar
Jzinck
1h

I am a pharmacist. I woke up. I chose not to do vaccines. I gave out antivax literature. I was sent the inspector from hell. I was able to retire. I am heart sick about my profession.

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Steve Birkholz's avatar
Steve Birkholz
1h

You have a beautiful talent for making the situation crystal clear. Please continue.

I am a retired surgeon that was denied ivermectin for covid at multiple pharmacies.

I subsequently found that pharmacy licenses would be challenged for dispensing the drug. I am saddened and worried on how the covid episode unfolded.

Not all medical personnel folded . I salute that brave group that put everything on the line and ignored the easy way out. Many paid a price for following their conscience.

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