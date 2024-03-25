Marc Girardot just published his book.

I’m a big fan of Marc’s work, and I will repeat what I have said about him before:

I find it fascinating to think, that a very small number of people, Girardot being one of them, decided to stand up to the Leviathan and through their work, that included answering single emails at times, have directly contributed to the waking up of a sizeable minority of the planet. It's frankly breathtaking what an effective thorn in the side of Empire this group has been.

We did a wonderful interview late last year.

The book is a deep dive into Girardot’s journey, work and Bolus Theory.

If you are wondering what that is, here is Marc, in his own words, from our December 2023 interview:

Can you describe the "Bolus Theory" in plain language? The vascular system acts like a bulletproof vest. It disseminates potential poison particles that are more toxic when concentrated, presents them to our filtration system and protects our stem cells (think of them as our genetic jewels) from any harm. The Bolus Theory outlines what happens when the disseminative protection of the vascular system is bypassed by a direct injection of vaccine, even very small. The much higher concentration - 270,000x - has two fundamental consequences: 1. it creates a magnifying glass effect leading to the immune system carpet bombing the blood vessel walls with a variety of domino effects; and 2. it increases the probability of stem cell contamination. Evidently Evolution has built these protections for a reason and bypassing them is a really bad idea. The Bolus Theory explains most of the modern-day illnesses and ties them to accidental intravascular injections of vaccines. Accidental intravascular injections are inevitable and likely systematic - to a degree or another - simply by the immense pressure differential between the exit of the needle and blood vessels.

I believe Marc’s work is important and I also believe that he has put his finger on a most important part of the vaccine injury story.

He is one man, doing the work that our academic institutions and regulators should be doing, but aren’t, and as such I am asking my readers that can afford to do so, to support his work by buying the book, on principle alone.

THE NEEDLE'S SECRET: UNRAVELING THE MYSTERY OF VACCINE HARM, AND THE BOLUS THEORY REVOLUTION

Paperback – 22 March 2024

Australia / Canada / France / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Spain / UK / US

"The Needle's Secret" unveils a revolutionary perspective on the intersection of modern medicine and modern-day diseases, challenging long-held beliefs with the rigor of the scientific method. At the heart of this compelling narrative lies the Bolus Theory, a groundbreaking hypothesis suggesting that a significant number of contemporary ailments, including some of the most perplexing and widespread health issues of our time, can be traced back to the inadvertent intravenous injection of vaccines and other substances. This theory redefines our understanding of disease causation and casts a new light on the potential risks associated with routine medical practices that have been accepted without question for generations.

As the book meticulously unfolds, it reveals how the accidental injection of vaccines directly into the bloodstream, bypassing natural defense mechanisms, can lead to widespread endothelial damage, initiating a cascade of health problems that mirror the epidemics of modern-day illnesses. From cardiovascular diseases to neurodegenerative disorders, the Bolus Theory provides a unifying framework that can explain the rise in conditions that have, until now, baffled the medical community.

But "The Needle's Secret" goes beyond diagnosing the problems; it offers a beacon of hope through the promising potential of stem cell-stimulating oxygen therapy. This innovative approach, grounded in years of research and supported by compelling evidence, suggests that activating the body's innate healing mechanisms could offer a path to managing and potentially reversing the damage caused by these unintended intravenous interventions. It's a testament to the book's forward-thinking and solution-oriented approach, advocating for a paradigm shift in how we understand and treat illness.

Through engaging narratives, personal anecdotes, and rigorous scientific analysis, "The Needle's Secret" invites readers on a journey of discovery, enlightenment, and empowerment. It challenges us to question what we've been told, to reconsider the safety and efficacy of our most basic medical practices, and to embrace the possibilities of a future where diseases are no longer viewed as inevitable or incurable. For anyone invested in the pursuit of health, the safety of medical practices, or the power of scientific inquiry to challenge and change our world, "The Needle's Secret" is an essential read. It's not just a book; it's a movement toward a healthier, more informed, and hopeful future.

