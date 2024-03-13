Leave a comment

I’m trying to remember the first time I came across Forrest Maready.

I’m pretty sure it was when I came across this Polio thread on Twitter.

The Polio Story Twitter Thread

It blew my mind. The old me that is, the one that was in a coma.

That then led me to his YouTube channel and the well over 100 wonderful videos he had produced on childhood vaccination. I still consider that video resource the best I have come across at explaining childhood vaccination to curious mums and dads.

The channel is still there but he’s removed all those videos, but a handful. I have tried my best to get my hands on them without success.

Maready is a master storyteller in this space. Not one of the best, but the best in my opinion.

Understanding that Polio is a chemical disease, that they have covered up with a virus story and a vaccine “solution” was really like a baseball bat to the head.

After Smallpox, Polio is the spiritual foundation of vaccination.

This book is an axe to that foundation.

It’s short, fun to read and is a great one to share with the curious.

Here is a book summary I have created that can be an appetizer for family and friends.

The Moth In The Iron Lung Lies Are Unbekoming Summary

What did you think of the book?

Was it part of your awakening?

Have you shared it with others?

Have you read other Maready books?

Have you read other books on Polio and how does this compare?

