Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
Mar 13, 2024Edited

It seems the book implies there is a virus that causes poliomyelitis even if there are other more important causes, however, where is the evidence of a virus responsible for any cases of polio or am I misinterpreting?

Reply
Share
13 replies
Joanne Shannon's avatar
Joanne Shannon
Mar 13, 2024

Yes, Forrest Maready is great! I remember watching many of his videos, “My Incredible Opinion”, on FascistBook, way back in time before Rep. Schiff the Schitt D-CA, called for censorship in 2019. Are you aware of his new show? It looks like his videos are on the website.

https://www.forrestmaready.com/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Unbekoming
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture