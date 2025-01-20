I almost became a dentist, then immigration got in the way, or saved me, depending on how you look at it. Anyway, I’m a 60% dentist, as I like to remind my wife.

Dr Robert Yoho gets all the credit for bringing my attention to OSR (Oxidative Stress Relief).

I highly recommend reading his article on the subject.

319. KEY POST: OSR IS A CHELATOR THAT INACTIVATES MERCURY AND TREATS ALS, PARKINSON'S, AUTISM, AND OTHER DISEASES. IT IS SAFE, POWERFUL, AND ALMOST UNKNOWN.

I have previously referred to the work of Dr Boyd Haley here:

I recommend watching this short video first, before continuing. Seeing is believing and you need to see the mercury vapour from amalgams yourself to completely understand the importance of what follows.

SMOKING TEETH = POISON GAS

The following Q&A and summary is based on these three lectures/podcasts of Dr Boyd Haley.

Analogy

Imagine your body as a bustling city, and mercury as an invisible toxic gas that's slowly being released from thousands of small factories (dental fillings) placed throughout the city. Traditional cleanup crews (conventional chelators) can only work on the main streets (bloodstream), pushing the toxic gas around and sometimes concentrating it in sensitive areas like the water treatment plant (kidneys). Meanwhile, the gas keeps seeping into buildings (cells) and particularly affects the city's command center (brain), slowly disrupting essential services.

Now imagine OSR as a revolutionary cleanup technology that can enter every building, alley, and office in the city. Instead of just pushing the toxic gas around, it transforms it into a harmless solid that's safely transported out through the city's waste management system. Most importantly, it can access and clean up the command center, something no previous technology could do. The cleanup crews using this new technology can't be harmed by the toxic gas, and they help repair damage while they work.

But here's the twist: despite this technology's proven safety and effectiveness, the city's governing body (FDA) has made it extremely difficult to deploy, while allowing cheaper, dangerous knockoff versions to be sold on the black market. Meanwhile, the factories keep operating, particularly in the poorer districts of the city, even though officials now admit they shouldn't be installed near schools (children) or in certain neighborhoods (vulnerable populations).

This situation mirrors our current reality with mercury toxicity - we have a revolutionary solution in OSR, but regulatory barriers prevent its widespread use while mercury exposure continues, particularly affecting vulnerable populations. Just as a city would suffer long-term consequences from toxic gas exposure, our society faces ongoing health impacts from mercury toxicity that could be addressed with proper access to effective treatment.

12-point summary

Revolutionary Chelation Technology: OSR/NBMI represents a fundamental breakthrough in treating heavy metal toxicity. Unlike traditional chelators that can cause kidney damage, OSR creates irreversible bonds with toxic metals inside cells, crosses the blood-brain barrier, and allows safe excretion through the gallbladder and bowels rather than the kidneys. Its unique chemical structure makes it both incredibly safe and highly effective, with no toxic dose found even in extensive animal testing. Unprecedented Safety Profile: In extensive testing, OSR has demonstrated remarkable safety with no serious adverse events reported in over 2.5 million doses. Even at doses hundreds of times higher than therapeutic levels, test animals showed no negative effects and actually appeared healthier than controls. When rats were given multiply lethal doses of mercury and treated with OSR within 30 minutes, they survived - something no other compound has achieved. Mercury's Hidden Impact: Mercury exposure, primarily from dental amalgams, appears to be a major unrecognized factor in numerous neurological diseases. Amalgam fillings, which are 50-54% mercury, continuously release vapor that is absorbed by the body, with half of the mercury dissolving into tissues over 25 years. This exposure has been linked to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, autism, and other neurological conditions. Scientific Suppression: Research into mercury toxicity has faced systematic suppression from major institutions. Dr. Haley lost 25 years of NIH funding after linking mercury to neurological diseases, while other researchers face similar obstacles. This suppression has created a situation where critical research must rely on private funding, slowing the advancement of understanding about mercury's health impacts. Dental Industry Impact: The dental profession faces a crisis of mercury exposure, with professionals "dying like flies" due to occupational exposure. Starting in dental schools and continuing throughout careers, this exposure affects not only physical health but cognitive function, including judgment and IQ. Approximately 85% of dental work involves revising old, toxic dental work, creating a cycle of continued exposure. Regulatory Challenges: Despite its safety and efficacy, OSR faces significant regulatory hurdles. Initially marketed as a supplement, FDA intervention forced its reclassification as a drug, requiring over $50 million in testing and trials. This situation has created a paradox where potentially dangerous counterfeit products are available while the safe, tested version remains largely inaccessible. Treatment Efficacy: Clinical experience shows OSR effectively treats various conditions. Most patients see improvement within 2-3 months, though healing times vary. Notable successes include complete recoveries in some autism cases, halting Alzheimer's progression, and dramatic improvements in Parkinson's patients. The compound's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier makes it uniquely effective for neurological conditions. Economic Impact: The true cost of mercury fillings extends far beyond initial placement. The process weakens teeth by 75%, leading to a cascade of future dental problems requiring repeated repairs, crowns, root canals, and eventually extractions. When combined with healthcare costs from mercury-related health issues, the economic burden becomes enormous. Population Vulnerability: Certain populations face disproportionate mercury exposure risks. Military personnel and welfare recipients receive the majority of new mercury fillings. Pregnant women and developing fetuses are particularly vulnerable, with mercury from maternal fillings transferring directly to the placenta and increasing in nursing infants through breast milk. FDA Recognition: In 2020, the FDA finally acknowledged mercury risks, warning that no woman of childbearing age should receive mercury fillings. This warning extended to young children and people with kidney, neurological, or immune disorders, representing a significant shift in official policy regarding amalgam safety. Synergistic Toxicity: Mercury's toxicity is amplified by the presence of other metals. Research shows that combining minimal doses of mercury and lead results in dramatically increased mortality rates, far beyond what would be expected from adding their individual effects. This synergistic effect makes even low-level mercury exposure potentially more dangerous in real-world conditions. Future Implications: The long-term societal impact of mercury exposure manifests in increasing rates of neurological diseases. The pattern began with the first documented Alzheimer's case in 1903, following widespread amalgam use beginning in the 1850s. Current exposure patterns suggest continued public health impacts for generations to come, emphasizing the urgent need for effective treatments and prevention strategies.

40 Questions & Answers

1. How does OSR/NBMI work differently from traditional chelators in binding and removing heavy metals from the body? OSR creates an irreversible bond with heavy metals inside cells, instantly rendering them non-toxic, unlike traditional chelators that can drop metals in the kidneys causing toxicity. Once bound, the body's P450 system attaches a chemical "hook" to the OSR-metal complex, allowing it to be safely escorted out through the gall bladder to the bowel for excretion.

The compound is fat-soluble and crosses all membranes, entering the brain and mitochondria, distributing throughout the body just as mercury vapor does. While traditional chelators work primarily in the bloodstream, OSR operates inside cells where the metals cause damage, binding them irreversibly and preventing redistribution to sensitive organs.

2. What makes mercury particularly toxic to human biology compared to other heavy metals? Mercury is the most poisonous non-radioactive metal and causes rapid demyelination, the hallmark of many neurological diseases. It has a unique ability to cross the blood-brain barrier in vapor form and, once oxidized, binds to sulfur sites in the body, displacing essential metals like iron and causing cascading toxic effects throughout multiple body systems.

In combination with other metals, mercury shows dramatic synergistic toxicity. For example, when combined with lead at levels that would normally kill only 1% of test subjects, the combination killed 100%. Mercury also appears to decrease the body's ability to excrete other toxic metals such as cadmium, thallium, thorium, and uranium.

3. How does the synergistic toxicity between mercury and other metals like lead work? In Schubert's 1974 research, combining an LD1 (lethal dose for 1% of subjects) of mercury with an LD1 of lead resulted in 100% mortality instead of the expected 2%. This occurs because once mercury occupies most of the binding sites in the body, adding even a small amount of another toxic metal can trigger a catastrophic effect.

The biochemical explanation involves mercury's ability to inhibit the body's natural detoxification mechanisms while simultaneously making cellular membranes more permeable to other toxic metals. This creates a situation where the presence of mercury dramatically amplifies the toxic effects of other metals, making even normally manageable exposures potentially lethal.

4. What role does oxidative stress play in mercury toxicity, and how does OSR address this? Mercury itself cannot directly create hydroxyl free radicals, but when it enters cells and becomes oxidized from Hg0 to Hg2+, it displaces iron from binding sites. This displaced iron increases in the brain and other tissues, leading to oxidative stress that damages tissue and causes neurological diseases. The process creates a cascade of oxidative damage throughout the body's systems.

OSR functions as a powerful antioxidant, with testing showing it has 200,000-300,000 times the antioxidant capacity of chocolate (which scores 13,000 on the ORAC scale). It preferentially attaches to OH- groups on target molecules three at a time, making them water-soluble for excretion. This antioxidant effect helps protect cells from ongoing damage while the chelation process removes the source of oxidative stress.

5. Why is the blood-brain barrier penetration of OSR significant for treatment? OSR's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier represents a crucial advancement in treating mercury toxicity because traditional chelators cannot effectively reach mercury stored in brain tissue. Using radioactive tracers, research has shown that OSR distributes throughout all areas of the body, including crossing into the brain and entering mitochondria, matching the distribution pattern of mercury vapor itself.

This penetration ability is particularly important for treating neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and autism, where mercury accumulation in brain tissue is a significant factor. Traditional chelators working only in the bloodstream cannot address this deep tissue accumulation, making their effectiveness limited for neurological conditions.

6. How does mercury affect cellular membranes and cause leaky gut syndrome? Studies with Dr. Paranati at Ohio State University demonstrated that mercury, methylmercury, and thimerosal are all toxic to biomembranes. When these forms of mercury contact cellular membranes, they cause them to become permeable or "leaky," affecting both intestinal and arterial tissues. This research showed that mercury exposure directly leads to the development of leaky gut syndrome and leaky arteries, which can contribute to various health issues.

This membrane damage was specifically studied using OSR as a potential treatment. When OSR was administered alongside substances known to cause membrane leakage (like bleomycin), it completely prevented the development of leaky membranes. This protective effect appears to work by preventing the displacement of iron that typically occurs during mercury-induced membrane damage.

7. What is the P450 system's role in processing OSR-bound metals? The P450 system acts as the body's natural processing mechanism for OSR-metal complexes. After OSR binds with mercury or other toxic metals, the P450 system attaches a chemical "hook" or bond to the OSR-metal complex. This modification allows the bound complex to be safely transported through the body's excretion pathways.

This process differs significantly from traditional chelation methods because the P450 system ensures a controlled, gradual elimination that doesn't overwhelm the kidneys or other organs. The bound metals are primarily eliminated through the gallbladder and bowel rather than through kidney filtration, reducing the risk of kidney damage common with other chelators.

8. How does OSR's binding mechanism differ from other chelators regarding kidney impact? Traditional chelators like DMSA and DMPS can cause kidney problems because they mobilize mercury from the blood and concentrate it in the kidneys, potentially leading to kidney failure or toxicity. These chelators often create a situation where the mobilized metals can be redeposited in sensitive tissues before being excreted.

OSR, by contrast, creates an irreversible bond with mercury and other metals where they are found, immediately neutralizing their toxicity. The bound complex is then processed primarily through the gallbladder and intestinal system rather than the kidneys. This different excretion pathway, combined with the irreversible binding, prevents the kidney damage associated with traditional chelators.

9. What makes OSR's chemical structure unique in terms of safety and efficacy? OSR is composed of two natural ingredients - sodium benzoate (found in soft drinks and berries) and cysteine (an amino acid) - combined in a way that creates a molecule with two sulfur binding sites. This structure allows it to adjust its coordination chemistry to effectively bind various toxic metals, while not affecting essential minerals like zinc and magnesium.

The compound's structure makes it both fat-soluble and capable of becoming water-soluble after binding metals, allowing it to work throughout the body and then be safely excreted. In extensive safety testing, even massive doses showed no toxic effects - in fact, test animals given high doses appeared healthier than controls, demonstrating an exceptional safety profile.

10. How does mercury vapor from dental amalgams enter and affect the body? Dental amalgams, which contain 50-54% mercury, continuously release mercury vapor that is inhaled and absorbed directly into the bloodstream and brain. This vapor release increases with any stimulation such as chewing, drinking hot beverages, or dental cleaning. Over approximately 25 years, half of the mercury in fillings dissolves or vaporizes, depositing in soft tissues including the brain, which is only centimeters away.

Dr. Kennedy's video demonstrations show that these mercury emissions are visible and exceed EPA air quality standards by more than 1,000 times. The vapor continues to be released for at least 90 minutes after any stimulation, making this a chronic exposure situation for anyone with amalgam fillings.

11. What evidence links mercury toxicity to major neurological diseases? Research has shown that mercury causes rapid demyelination, which is the hallmark of conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS), autism, and Alzheimer's. In Alzheimer's research specifically, all five major biochemical abnormalities found in the disease can be replicated by adding mercury to normal brain tissue. Studies have demonstrated that even extremely low concentrations of mercury (10^-10 molar) can generate the nerve tangles characteristic of these conditions.

The timing of disease emergence also supports this connection - the first case of Alzheimer's was documented in 1903, following the widespread use of dental amalgams beginning in the 1850s. The dramatic changes seen in Alzheimer's brains are unique and easily distinguishable from other forms of dementia, suggesting a specific causative agent rather than a general aging process.

12. What are the recommended protocols for OSR treatment? The recommended human doses range from 200 to 300 mg once or twice daily. Dr. Haley himself has taken 300 mg daily for eighteen years without adverse effects, attributing his longevity partly to the compound's chelation and antioxidant effects. For most people, a month or two of treatment at these doses appears sufficient to neutralize mercury's effects on the body.

After initial treatment, some people continue with maintenance doses to prevent toxicity from ongoing exposures. The treatment can be especially beneficial for those with metal orthopedic devices, as these can shed metals that can be chelated by OSR. Neurological diseases typically stop progressing after treatment, though nerve damage may take months or years to heal after the metals are inactivated.

13. What improvements have been documented in autism cases treated with OSR? Dr. Haley has received over 200 emails from parents of autistic children reporting dramatic improvements and some complete recoveries using OSR. The most commonly reported immediate benefit was the resolution of severe gastrointestinal issues, particularly the cessation of uncontrollable diarrhea and bloody stools, which are common problems in autism.

These improvements align with research showing that OSR prevents the development of leaky gut syndrome, a condition frequently associated with autism. The compound's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and address both neurological and gastrointestinal aspects of autism appears to provide comprehensive benefits, though results vary depending on individual cases and timing of treatment.

14. How does OSR affect Alzheimer's disease progression? OSR's effect on Alzheimer's disease appears to be dependent on the stage of the disease when treatment begins. As measured by brain scans, much of the brain's structure is already affected by the time of typical diagnosis, making early intervention crucial. However, evidence suggests that OSR can halt disease progression, and in some cases, reversal or even cures have been reported when toxic exposures are also eliminated.

Dr. Mutter's research indicates that OSR can stop disease progression, though complete recovery depends on how much structural damage has occurred in the brain. The compound's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and bind mercury while also providing antioxidant protection makes it particularly relevant for treating Alzheimer's, as the disease involves both metal toxicity and oxidative stress components.

15. What results were seen in the Colombian miners' study? In the ongoing study of Colombian gold miners, who typically have extremely high mercury blood levels, OSR treatment showed rapid and significant results. Their urinary mercury levels dropped dramatically within days of starting treatment, and their overall health and well-being improved. Out of the forty miners studied so far, records show their mercury levels decreased substantially while using OSR.

Specifically, miners with urinary mercury levels as high as 400 micrograms per liter experienced dramatic reductions after treatment. Six out of seven miners who had workplace tremors lost these tremors during treatment, and participants reported significant improvements in both mental and physical fatigue levels, with these improvements being statistically significant.

16. How does OSR impact iron overload conditions? In European Union testing, OSR showed significant benefits for patients with thalassemia and iron overload conditions. These patients require blood transfusions that add 250mg of toxic iron to their bodies per unit of blood received. When treated with OSR, their ferritin levels (an iron measurement) stopped climbing even as they continued receiving necessary blood transfusions.

This represents a unique breakthrough since no other substance has been found to effectively address iron overload conditions. The ability of OSR to manage excess iron while not interfering with normal iron metabolism demonstrates its selective binding properties and makes it particularly valuable for treating these conditions.

17. What is the timeline for seeing improvement in various conditions? Most people experience a response within two to three months of starting OSR treatment. However, the timeline varies significantly depending on the condition and its severity. For example, neurological diseases typically stop progressing quickly after treatment begins, but nerve damage may take months or years to heal after metals are inactivated.

Some dramatic cases show faster results - like Dr. Kennedy's wife, whose severe Parkinsonian tremor vanished after six months of treatment. With acute mercury exposure, the benefits can be immediate, as demonstrated in animal studies where OSR prevented death from lethal mercury doses when administered within 30 minutes of exposure.

18. How does OSR affect the body's essential mineral balance? OSR selectively binds toxic metals while leaving essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc unaffected. This selective binding is due to its unique chemical structure that specifically targets toxic forms of metals like mercury, lead, arsenic, chromium, uranium, thorium, barium, and problematic forms of iron and copper.

This selectivity represents a significant advantage over traditional chelators, which can sometimes deplete essential minerals along with toxic ones. The ability to distinguish between beneficial and harmful metals makes OSR particularly safe for long-term use without creating mineral deficiencies.

19. What was the development path from initial discovery to current form? The compound was initially discovered by Dr. Atwood at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Boyd Haley then developed a synthesis method and further refined the compound. Since OSR was made from two natural ingredients, it was initially marketed as a supplement, avoiding the need for pharmaceutical approval processes.

However, when parents of autistic children began reporting improvements, the FDA changed the definition of a supplement, creating a new rule that two natural ingredients may not be combined. This forced EmeraMed to apply for pharmaceutical status, leading to over $50 million spent on red tape and eight clinical trials.

20. Why did the FDA require OSR to transition from supplement to drug? The transition was forced when parents of autistic children began reporting therapeutic benefits on blog sites. The FDA has an unwritten rule that if something cures a disease, it cannot be classified as a food supplement and must go through the drug approval process. Despite having no reported adverse effects during its time as a supplement, the FDA issued a cease-and-desist order.

This decision came after Dr. Haley had testified three times before the House Oversight Committee about vaccines and fillings causing mercury injuries. The FDA then changed its supplement definition and claimed that statements about autism improvement classified OSR as an unapproved drug, effectively forcing the transition.

21. What were the key findings from animal safety studies? Animal studies revealed unprecedented safety profiles - researchers couldn't find a lethal dose despite trying increasingly large amounts. Rats given 1000mg/kg body weight daily for 28 days showed no adverse effects; in fact, they appeared healthier than control animals. This represents an extraordinary safety margin given that human therapeutic doses are only 4-6mg/kg.

Most remarkably, when rats were given twice the lethal dose of mercury and treated with OSR within 30 minutes, none died. Even at fourteen times the lethal mercury dose, some animals survived when treated with OSR. No other substance has ever demonstrated this ability to prevent death from lethal mercury exposure.

22. How has European testing differed from US approaches? European testing focused more on specific applications like iron overload conditions, taking a different regulatory approach than the US FDA. The EU tests particularly examined OSR's effects on thalassemia and other conditions involving excess iron, demonstrating positive results without the same regulatory hurdles faced in America.

The European approach allowed for more focused studies on specific conditions, while the US system required broader safety and efficacy trials. This difference in regulatory frameworks has led to varying development paths in different regions, though all testing has consistently shown OSR's safety and effectiveness.

23. What are the manufacturing challenges for OSR? The synthesis process for OSR requires 21 hours of painstaking laboratory work to create a safe, pure product. While the compound is off-patent and can be made by any competent chemist using published instructions, EmeraMed has developed a unique synthesis process that ensures purity and safety.

Counterfeit products have emerged, but when tested by dissolving in DMSO and other solvents, they produce white sludge instead of the clear liquid characteristic of pure OSR. These inferior products, often made by amateurs in poorly equipped labs, may retain harmful solvents used in the manufacturing process.

24. What is the current regulatory status of OSR? OSR currently has Investigative New Drug (IND) status in the US, allowing investigators in private clinics or universities to access and study it. It also has "orphan drug" status, a designation for use in rare diseases where pharmaceutical companies typically wouldn't invest in research due to limited patient populations.

The FDA has approved certain studies but continues to request additional research, particularly regarding chronic poisoning effects. The compound has successfully completed several Phase 2 studies, but Phase 3 trials would require many millions of dollars in funding, which hasn't been secured.

25. What are the cost factors affecting OSR's development? Development costs have exceeded $50 million so far, covering red tape and eight clinical trials. The process has been complicated by repeated changes in FDA requirements, necessitating additional studies and documentation. Phase 3 trials would require several million more dollars, which developers have been unable to raise due to uncertainty about FDA approval.

Current pricing reflects these development costs - ten grams costs $800, and 100 grams costs $5000. At a typical dose of 300mg daily (1/8th teaspoon), ten grams lasts about a month. All funds, net of expenses, are being used to further development and make OSR more widely available.

26. How have counterfeit products impacted OSR's development? Four commercial sellers have emerged offering counterfeit versions of OSR/Emeramide - two Chinese, one American, and one German. These products have made some users sick, according to reports in the OSR Facebook group. When tested, these counterfeits produce white sludge in solvents, unlike pure OSR which creates a clear solution.

The FDA has declined to stop these counterfeiters because their products are labeled "Not for Human Consumption," placing them outside FDA oversight. Meanwhile, the original developers cannot give away their pure product without risking jail time for distributing an unapproved drug, creating a paradoxical situation that hampers legitimate development.

27. What led Dr. Boyd Haley to develop OSR? Dr. Haley's journey began when his daughter, working on her PhD, discovered a website criticizing his research. This experience convinced him that they couldn't win a PR battle against powerful institutions like the CDC, FDA, NIH, and pharmaceutical companies. Instead, he decided to create something that would simply work - a compound that could safely eliminate toxic metals from the body.

His background as a medicinal chemist and his understanding of the inadequacies of existing chelators led him to develop OSR. He recognized that current chelators could cause kidney damage and wanted to create something that would work inside cells where the mercury actually caused damage, rather than just in the bloodstream.

28. How did Dr. Kennedy's involvement influence OSR's development? Dr. Kennedy's involvement brought crucial clinical perspective to OSR's development. As one of the first members of the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), he provided important insights into mercury's effects on dental professionals and patients. His personal experience with mercury toxicity and early retirement due to health concerns added practical understanding to the research.

He also played a key role in documenting OSR's effectiveness, including his wife's dramatic improvement from severe Parkinson's tremors after six months of treatment. His current work through PurifyWaterLLC has created an alternative pathway for making OSR available while navigating regulatory challenges.

29. What happened when Dr. Haley testified before Congress? Dr. Haley testified three times before the House Oversight Committee about vaccines and dental fillings causing mercury injuries. Following these testimonies, he experienced significant professional consequences. The National Institute of Science ended its 25-year support for his research and warned him against further investigation into mercury.

These congressional appearances appeared to trigger increased regulatory scrutiny of OSR. Shortly after his testimonies, the FDA changed its supplement definition and issued a cease-and-desist order for OSR, forcing its reclassification from a supplement to a drug requiring extensive additional testing and approval.

30. How did the scientific community respond to mercury toxicity research? When Dr. Haley began publishing evidence linking mercury to Alzheimer's and autism, he lost all his research grants. The scientific establishment's response was notably political rather than scientific - his grant reviews indicated good scientific merit, but administrative decisions prevented funding. One review explicitly stated they didn't want to see any more studies of this type.

Despite this opposition, researchers in three different countries (though notably not in the United States) have independently confirmed his findings about mercury's role in neurological diseases. The research consistently showed that mercury could generate nerve tangles characteristic of Alzheimer's at extremely low concentrations, though this work continues to face institutional resistance.

31. What role did H.B. Wallace play in OSR's development? H.B. Wallace, a successful businessman who made his fortune in chicken egg production, became a crucial supporter of Dr. Haley's research when institutional funding was cut off. Despite not being from a scientific background, Wallace was described as very intelligent and understood the importance of the mercury toxicity research when others wouldn't support it.

His financial support allowed Dr. Haley to continue his research after losing NIH funding, demonstrating how private funding became essential when institutional support disappeared. Wallace's backing proved critical during the period when traditional academic funding sources had been cut off due to the controversial nature of mercury toxicity research.

32. How has research funding been affected by mercury toxicity findings? Research funding for mercury toxicity studies has been systematically denied by major institutions, particularly in the United States. When researchers demonstrate connections between mercury and major diseases, they typically lose their funding. This pattern has been consistent across multiple researchers and institutions, forcing scientists to seek private funding or work outside the US.

The situation extends beyond individual researchers to impact entire research directions. For example, when asked about studying mercury's role in disease, NIH grant reviewers explicitly stated they didn't want to see any more such studies, regardless of scientific merit. This has created a significant barrier to advancing understanding of mercury's health impacts.

33. What impact has mercury had on dental professionals? Dental professionals are "dying like flies" due to mercury poisoning, starting with careless practices in dental schools. The exposure begins during training and continues throughout their careers, affecting not only their physical health but also their cognitive functions, including judgment and IQ. Many dentists, like Dr. Kennedy, have had to retire early due to mercury-related health issues.

The situation is particularly ironic because dentists with tremors, a common symptom of mercury poisoning, are often the ones performing procedures involving mercury. The profession is so compromised that approximately 85% of dental work involves revising old, often toxic, short-lived dental work, creating a cycle of continued exposure.

34. How prevalent is mercury exposure from dental amalgams? Roughly fifty percent of adults in the US and Europe still have mercury amalgam fillings in their teeth. These fillings, which contain 50-54% mercury, continuously release vapor that is absorbed by the body. Studies suggest that the vast majority of human mercury exposure comes from tooth fillings, according to WHO 1990 Criteria Document 118.

Approximately fifty million new mercury fillings were placed in Americans' teeth last year alone, primarily in military personnel and welfare recipients. Over about 25 years, half of the mercury in these fillings dissolves or vaporizes into the body's soft tissues, including the brain, which is only centimeters away from the source.

35. What are the implications of the FDA's 2020 amalgam warnings? In September 2020, FDA CDHR director Jeffrey Shuren issued warnings stating that no woman, from fetus to menopause, should ever receive mercury fillings. The warning extended to young children and people with kidney, neurological, or immune system disorders. This represented a significant shift in official policy regarding amalgam safety.

The FDA also warned that removing old mercury fillings was dangerous due to mercury release during the process, creating a paradoxical situation where the fillings are too dangerous to place but also too dangerous to remove. The warning acknowledged the risk to dental professionals with tremors, typically caused by mercury poisoning, who perform these procedures.

36. How does mercury exposure affect different population groups? Mercury exposure has particularly severe effects on developing fetuses and young children, leading to the FDA's 2020 warning against amalgam use in women of childbearing age. Research with sheep demonstrated that mercury from a mother's fillings transfers immediately to the placenta, fetus, and increases in nursing infants through breast milk.

The impact varies across populations, with some groups facing higher exposure risks. Military personnel and welfare recipients receive the majority of new mercury fillings, creating a disparity in exposure. Additionally, dental professionals face occupational exposure that can lead to severe health consequences, including cognitive impairment and neurological symptoms.

37. What are the economic implications of mercury fillings over time? The true cost of mercury fillings extends far beyond their initial placement. The process requires removing about 30% of healthy tooth structure, weakening teeth by 75% and leading to a cascade of future dental problems. This results in repeated repairs, crowns, root canals, and eventually extractions, creating enormous lifetime costs for patients.

The economic burden includes not only direct dental costs but also the broader healthcare expenses related to mercury toxicity. When considering the neurological impairment, brain damage in dental personnel, infertility issues, and other health impacts, the real cost of mercury fillings becomes astronomical compared to safer alternatives.

38. How does OSR availability affect public health options? Current limited availability of OSR significantly impacts public health options for treating heavy metal toxicity. With no other substance showing comparable ability to safely remove mercury from the body, particularly from the brain, millions of people affected by heavy metal toxicity have limited treatment options.

The regulatory situation has created a paradox where counterfeit products are available but potentially dangerous, while the safe, tested version remains largely inaccessible due to regulatory requirements. This affects not only individuals with existing mercury exposure but also prevents proactive treatment for those at risk.

39. What preventive measures exist for mercury exposure? Prevention primarily focuses on avoiding mercury sources, particularly in dental work. The gradual shift away from amalgam fillings in developed countries represents a major preventive step, though implementation remains incomplete. For fluoride exposure, reverse osmosis water purification can eliminate 80-90% of fluoride, while distillation removes virtually all of it.

However, prevention becomes complicated by existing exposures and the widespread presence of mercury in the environment. The situation is particularly challenging for dental professionals and certain occupational groups who face ongoing exposure risks. The focus has shifted toward both preventing new exposures and addressing existing body burdens of mercury.

40. What are the long-term implications of mercury exposure for society? The societal impact of mercury exposure manifests in increasing rates of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, and autism. The first case of Alzheimer's was documented in 1903, following the widespread use of dental amalgams beginning in the 1850s, suggesting a historical pattern of impact that continues to affect public health.

The long-term implications include not only the direct health effects but also the economic burden of treating these conditions, lost productivity, and impact on quality of life. The generational effects of mercury exposure, particularly through maternal transfer to fetuses and nursing infants, suggest that current exposure patterns may influence public health for decades to come.

