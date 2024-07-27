I saw this video doing the rounds a while back and decided to find out more about Dr. Peter Glidden.

Turns out he has also written a book that I’ve decided to summarize and promote.

As every day goes by, I’m realizing how long and rich the history of dissidents against Cartel Medicine is. It’s a long, deep and rich vein of the absolute best. Intelligent, compassionate and courageous.

Predatory Cartel Medicine is forever cancelling, smearing, bankrupting, imprisoning and killing them.

With thanks to Dr. Peter Glidden for his considerable and fearless contribution to the battle.

The MD Emperor Has No Clothes

Everybody is sick and I know why

By Dr. Peter Glidden, ND

The MD Emperor Has No Clothes (thriftbooks.com)

The MD Emperor Has No Clothes Amazon.com

Prologue

My name is Peter Glidden. I am a licensed Naturopathic physician. I received a BS in pre-med biology from the University of Massachusetts in 1987, and a Naturopathic medical degree (ND) from Bastyr University of Naturopathic Medicine in 1991. As of October 2010, the date that this book was first published, I have had 22 years of clinical experience delivering primary care Naturopathic medical treatments.

Naturopathic physicians are trained in science based, clinically verified, safe, effective and affordable Wholistic medical treatments such as clinical nutrition, homeopathy, herbal medicine, bio-identical hormone balancing, acupuncture, and detoxification programs. Naturopathic medicine is a full-fledged, licensed & regulated, primary care medical discipline.

In order for someone to become a licensed naturopathic physician, they must secure the following:

4 years of pre-med education from an accredited academic institution.

4 years of naturopathic medical education (from fully accredited naturopathic medical schools)

900 hours of clinical supervision.

Pass national board exams.

Pass state board exams.

25 hours of continuing medical education credits each year.

In the states that license and regulate the practice of Naturopathic medicine, NDs can prescribe drugs, perform minor surgery, deliver babies, work in hospitals, order all diagnostic tests, refer to themselves as physicians, and have their services paid for by insurance companies. As of 2010, 15 states, the District of Colombia, and the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands license and regulate the practice of Naturopathic medicine.

Naturopathic medical treatments are designed to support and promote the healthy function of the human body. They stimulate the body's built-in self healing mechanisms. More often than not, the treatments delivered by Naturopaths help people to completely recover from whatever illness they have been suffering from. Below is a partial list of the conditions that I have seen people completely recover from:

· Osteoporosis · Fibromyalgia · Osteopenia · Rheumatoid arthritis · Kidney Stones · Insomnia · Carpal Tunnel · Depression · Kidney Disease · ADD · High Blood Pressure · Osteo-Arthritis · Down's Syndrome · Migraine Headaches · Asthma · Autism · Celiac disease · Type 2 Diabetes

Let me be perfectly clear. The conditions listed above were completely eliminated through the application of Naturopathic medical treatments. The person had the condition before they started the treatment and they no longer had it after the treatment. In common parlance this is referred to as a "cure." The Down's syndrome case is interesting, don't you think? Down's syndrome is a genetic disease which is irreversible once the child is born. In this particular case, the diagnosis was made during the pregnancy. Sometime in the first 3 months of the pregnancy, fluid from the mother's womb was collected through a procedure called "amniocentesis." Analysis of the fluid determined that the developing fetus had Down's syndrome. Upon receiving the diagnosis, the mother started an aggressive Naturopathic nutrition program and about seven months later, the child was born completely normal. This happened because the gene that codes for Down's syndrome is turned on by the absence of nutrients in the mother's system. (This is true of all genetic diseases, not just Down's syndrome). When the mother became 100% nutrified by taking nutritional supplements, the genetic expression of the disease was turned off. In this case, it was turned off before it was too late, and the child was born with perfect health. Not bad. Do you think the mother was happy? What about the child? This is just the tip of the Naturopathic iceberg called "cure."

You would not believe the conditions that I have seen people recover from. Regretfully however, this is probably the first time that you have even heard the terms naturopath (nature o path), naturopathy (nature op a thee), or naturopathic (nature o path ik). More regretful is the fact that the practice of naturopathic medicine is probably not licensed nor regulated in the state that you reside in. There is also a high degree of probability that your health insurance will not pay for the services of a licensed Naturopathic physician who is working in your area. More's the pity.

In the 1800s and the early 1900s the medical marketplace in the United States was quite different than it is today. The Naturopaths, the chiropractors, the osteopaths, the herbalists, and the allopaths (MDs) were all vying for patients, recognition and turf. Many times the competition between medical practitioners from different camps would even spill over into violence. In the 1800s, a medical group in Boston used a cannon aimed at the front door of their competitor's hospital to coerce them to cease and desist what they were doing! If you have seen the movie, "Gangs of New York," you will have an idea of what I am talking about.

Even though there was a lot of competition in those days, the medical playing field was relatively level, and nobody really had the upper hand. In the second decade of the 20th century (1910-1920) there was a dramatic shift of power in the medical arena, and everything changed. A gentleman named Abraham Flexner was hired by the The Carnegie Institute to tour the country and compile a list of all of the medical schools and hospitals that practiced MD directed drug delivery medicine. This of course was well before the age of the Internet, the airplane and the interstate highway system. Flexner travelled the country mostly via train and stagecoach. 5 years after he started, Flexner returned with his list (which is historically referred to as "The Flexner Report"). The Carnegie Institute subsequently donated millions of dollars to the medical schools and hospitals on Flexner's list. Other groups like the Rockefeller foundation followed the Carnegie Institute's lead and donated large sums of money to the medical schools and hospitals that delivered MD directed synthetic drug treatments. Can you guess why? The Carnegies and Rockefellers were heavily invested in pharmaceutical companies. It was a good move. Within 10 years of the Flexner Report, the medical stage in the United States had completely shifted in favor of the MDs. By 1920 the medical turf war game was over, and the MDs were squarely in the driver's seat of medicine. They have been there ever since. Most Americans, being unaware of these goings-on, mistakenly assume that MDs are in the driver's seat of medicine because their treatments are better than those of their competitors. This couldn't be further from the truth. MDs are in the driver's seat of medicine only because of financial coalitions that were organized at the turn of the 20th century. Or, an easier way to say it: MDs owe their pre-eminent medical and social status to drug money. Go figure.

Now, at the beginning of the 21st century, we are in the middle of a health care crisis in the United States, because all of Flexner's chickens have finally come home to roost. If you do not think that we are actually in a Health Care Crisis, consider the following:

The leading cause of bankruptcy is the high cost of medical care.

The leading cause of harm is MD directed medical treatments.

The 3rd leading cause of death is medical errors.

The US spends almost 3 times as much per person on health care as every other industrialized nation in the world and we are 2nd from the bottom in the health of our citizens. The war on all chronic diseases, including cancer, has been lost.

The root cause of our country's Health Care Crisis has nothing to do with Medical Insurance or a lack thereof, nor does it have anything to do with the high cost of MD directed medical treatments. The root cause of our Health Care Crisis boils down to 3 simple facts:

MD directed pharmaceutical medicine DOES NOT WORK in the treatment of chronic disease. MD directed pharmaceutical medicine is the only system of medicine that our hospitals provide, that our medical insurance pays for, and that most people know about. The American Medical Association has successfully orchestrated a 100 year long slander and smear campaign against all of their "alternative" competitors. If you are not an MD, you are a labeled (by the MDs) as a quack, and your profession is outlawed from the practice of medicine. This has made the average person hesitant and suspicious of anything other than MD directed medicine.

MDs consistently fail to fix conditions that Naturopaths take care of easily. Arthritis, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, insomnia, depression, asthma and anxiety ( to name a few) are eliminated by naturopathic physicians all of the time. But because there are less than 3000 licensed naturopaths in the entire country, the teeming mass of suffering humanity is completely unaware of the fact that safe, effective, and affordable alternatives to MD treatments exist. It also doesn't help that it is illegal to use the word "cure" for anything that is not a drug. (See Chpt. 16)

The MDs have driven the bus of medicine over a cliff, into a ditch, in the middle of a swamp. Naturopathic physicians (and you) are the only ones with the ability to get us out. That's right – I said you. You have the ability to change how health care is practiced in the United States.

That is why I wrote this book.

It makes absolutely no sense for anybody to pay for medical insurance that will only provide them with access to a system of medicine that consistently fails to cure things, and which is the number ONE cause of suffering in the country! But as a rule, we become anxious and nervous when we don't have, or can't afford medical insurance. We all need to collectively have our heads examined. The only reason that we continue to act in this ass-backwards manner is simply because we don't know any better. You don't know what you don't know, and one of the things that you don't know is that Wholistic medicine excels at treating chronic disease.

If you knew what I know about the treatments that MDs use, you would run away from them as fast as you could. You would only use their services for emergency trauma care and for surgery (when it was absolutely necessary).

If you knew what I know about Naturopathic medical treatments, you would camp out in front of your State House with all of your family members, friends and neighbors and demand that your legislature license, regulate, and protect the practice of Naturopathic medicine in your state.

Consider this book a wake-up call.

If you pay attention to what you will learn here, you will be able to recover your health to a remarkable degree. I will show you how to become so healthy that, with time, you will be able to stop taking all of your prescription medicines. I will eliminate the anxiety that exists in the back of your mind about your health failing in your old age because I will show you how to dramatically increase your odds of living a long and healthy life. For the icing on the cake, not only will I show you how to do all of this, but I will even show you how to get paid for doing it – and I will show you how to become an essential gear in the engine of social change.

If you are wearing a seatbelt, I would tighten it right about now.

Question 1: What is the main theme or central argument put forth by Glidden in this book?

The central argument of the book is that allopathic medicine, as practiced by MDs, is fundamentally flawed in its approach to healthcare and is largely ineffective in treating chronic disease. Glidden contends that wholistic medicine, which focuses on supporting the body's natural healing processes, is a superior approach to achieving optimal health and preventing and treating chronic illness.

Question 2: How does Glidden characterize and critique the allopathic medical profession and its approach to healthcare?

Glidden portrays the allopathic medical profession as being overly focused on symptom suppression through the use of pharmaceutical drugs and surgery, rather than addressing the root causes of disease. He argues that this approach is reductionistic, ignoring the complex interplay of factors that contribute to health and disease, and often leads to harmful side effects and a failure to achieve long-term healing.

Question 3: What are the key differences between allopathic medicine and wholistic medicine, according to Glidden?

According to Glidden, allopathic medicine is based on a reductionistic view of the body as a machine made up of separate parts, while wholistic medicine sees the body as a complex, interconnected system. Allopathic medicine relies heavily on drugs and surgery to suppress symptoms, while wholistic medicine aims to support the body's innate healing abilities through nutrition, detoxification, and other natural therapies.

Question 4: How does Glidden describe the influence of pharmaceutical companies on the medical profession and healthcare system?

Glidden argues that pharmaceutical companies have an outsized influence on the medical profession and healthcare system, using their financial power to shape medical education, research, and clinical practice in ways that prioritize the use of their products over other approaches to healthcare. He suggests that this influence has contributed to the overuse of prescription drugs and the neglect of natural therapies.

Question 5: What role does nutrition play in health and disease, based on the information provided in the book?

Glidden emphasizes the crucial role of nutrition in maintaining health and preventing and treating disease. He argues that most chronic illnesses are the result of nutrient deficiencies, and that by providing the body with the full spectrum of essential nutrients, many diseases can be effectively treated and even reversed.

Questions to ask your doctor for Cancer Patients

In order to help draw back this cancer curtain, I [Dr Peter Glidden] have developed a questionnaire for cancer patients to use with their oncologists. It will go a long way towards helping cancer patients to gain perspective on what they are about to get themselves into. People that have used this questionnaire have been kicked out of their doctor's offices, so beware. We are about to tug on Superman's cape. It is the rare doctor who will answer numbers 7-10. Good luck…

Doctor, I understand that this hospital is a "For-Profit" business. Because it is a "for-profit" business I am shopping for the best deal that I can get. Toward that end, I have a few questions that I would like to ask. The answers you give will help me to determine which hospital to use.

What percentages of your patients with my diagnosis have been cured? If a cure is not possible, then what should I expect? How many of your patients with my diagnosis have survived more than 5 years? More than 10 years? More than 20 years? Would it be possible for me to talk to a few of the survivors to see what the quality of their lives is like? What legal solutions are available to me if the procedures administered by this hospital hurt me? Before treatment, will I be required to sign a waiver which releases the hospital or you from any harm caused by the treatments? Chemotherapy was proven to be 97% ineffective in the treatment of adult onset cancers by a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Why are you recommending I do it? How much will my treatment cost? How much profit will the hospital make from my treatment? How much profit will you make from this treatment? In this hospital, if you order a CT scan or an MRI, or a chemotherapy drug, how much of a financial kickback do you get? If you were me, would you take the treatment you are recommending.

Question 6: How does Glidden explain the concept of the "Vital Force" and its significance in wholistic medicine?

Glidden describes the "Vital Force" as the animating life force that distinguishes living beings from non-living matter. In wholistic medicine, the Vital Force is seen as the source of the body's innate healing abilities, and supporting and strengthening the Vital Force is a key focus of treatment.

Question 7: What is the "Law of Similars" in homeopathic medicine, and how does it work?

The "Law of Similars" is a core principle of homeopathic medicine, which states that a substance that can cause particular symptoms in a healthy person can be used to treat those same symptoms in a sick person. Homeopathic remedies are believed to stimulate the body's natural healing response by introducing a small dose of a substance that mimics the patient's symptoms.

Question 8: How does Glidden define and explain the concept of "stress" in relation to health and disease?

Glidden defines stress as any factor, whether physical, emotional, or environmental, that challenges the body's ability to maintain balance and function optimally. He argues that chronic stress, in its various forms, is a major contributor to the development of chronic disease, and that managing stress through lifestyle changes and natural therapies is essential for achieving and maintaining good health.

Question 9: What are the main causes of chronic disease, according to Glidden?

According to Glidden, the main causes of chronic disease are nutrient deficiencies, chronic stress, and exposure to toxins. He argues that these factors, along with other lifestyle and environmental influences, disrupt the body's natural balance and lead to the development of various chronic illnesses over time.

Question 10: How does Glidden criticize the allopathic approach to treating cancer, and what alternatives does he suggest?

Glidden criticizes the allopathic approach to treating cancer as being overly focused on chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, which he argues are largely ineffective and often cause more harm than good. He suggests that a wholistic approach, focusing on nutrition, detoxification, and immune support, can be more effective in treating cancer and improving patient outcomes.

Question 11: What is the significance of the "91 Essential Nutrients" in maintaining health and preventing disease?

Glidden argues that the human body requires 91 essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and essential fatty acids, to function optimally and maintain good health. He suggests that deficiencies in these nutrients are a major contributor to the development of chronic disease, and that supplementing with the full spectrum of essential nutrients can help prevent and treat many common health problems.

Question 12: How does Glidden explain the relationship between wheat, gluten, and chronic disease?

Glidden argues that the gluten proteins found in wheat and other grains are difficult for the human digestive system to break down, leading to inflammation and damage to the gut lining. He suggests that this can contribute to the development of various chronic diseases, including autoimmune disorders, digestive problems, and neurological conditions.

Question 13: What are the key components of Glidden's recommended "Clinical Nutrition Diet Protocol"?

Glidden's "Clinical Nutrition Diet Protocol" emphasizes the consumption of whole, unprocessed foods, including eggs, butter, salt, meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. He recommends avoiding wheat, gluten-containing grains, fried foods, and industrial seed oils, and suggests that those with blood sugar problems should also limit their intake of sweet fruits and starchy vegetables.

Question 14: How does Glidden describe the potential benefits of fasting for health and longevity?

Glidden suggests that fasting, or the purposeful abstinence from food for a period of time, can have numerous health benefits, including improving insulin sensitivity, promoting detoxification, and stimulating cellular repair processes. He recommends incorporating regular fasting periods into one's lifestyle as a means of supporting overall health and longevity.

Question 15: What role do antioxidants play in health, and how much does Glidden recommend consuming daily?

Antioxidants are compounds that help protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation, which are major contributors to chronic disease. Glidden recommends consuming at least 20,000 ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) points of antioxidants per day, which can be obtained through a combination of antioxidant-rich foods and supplements.

Question 16: How does Glidden critique the concept of "integrative medicine" as it is currently practiced?

Glidden argues that the current practice of "integrative medicine" often falls short of its purported goals, as it typically involves the use of natural therapies as adjuncts to conventional allopathic treatments, rather than as primary interventions. He suggests that true integrative medicine would require a more fundamental shift in the approach to healthcare, with wholistic therapies being given equal consideration and priority to allopathic ones.

Question 17: What are the main reasons Glidden gives for the prevalence of chronic disease in modern society?

Glidden suggests that the high prevalence of chronic disease in modern society is largely due to the widespread consumption of processed, nutrient-poor foods, exposure to environmental toxins, chronic stress, and a lack of access to wholistic healthcare. He argues that these factors, along with the overuse of pharmaceutical drugs and the neglect of natural therapies, have created a "perfect storm" for the development of chronic illness.

Question 18: How does Glidden describe the limitations of genetic explanations for chronic disease?

Glidden argues that while genetic factors may play a role in the development of some chronic diseases, they are not the primary cause of most illnesses. He suggests that environmental and lifestyle factors, including nutrition, stress, and toxin exposure, are far more important in determining an individual's health outcomes, and that an overemphasis on genetics can lead to a fatalistic view of health that neglects the power of preventive and therapeutic interventions.

Question 19: What are the key differences between the educational backgrounds of MDs and NDs, according to the book?

According to Glidden, the educational backgrounds of MDs and NDs differ significantly in their emphasis on nutrition, preventive medicine, and natural therapies. He notes that while NDs receive extensive training in these areas, MDs typically receive little to no education in nutrition and are primarily focused on the use of pharmaceutical drugs and surgery in the treatment of disease.

Question 20: How does Glidden explain the concept of "symptom suppression" in allopathic medicine, and what are its consequences?

Glidden describes "symptom suppression" as the use of pharmaceutical drugs to mask or eliminate the symptoms of disease without addressing the underlying causes. He argues that this approach can lead to the development of new, often more serious symptoms over time, as the body's natural healing processes are disrupted and the root causes of disease are left untreated.

Question 21: What is the significance of the "Wisdom of the Body" in wholistic medicine, and how does it inform treatment approaches?

In wholistic medicine, the "Wisdom of the Body" refers to the innate intelligence and self-healing capacities of the human organism. Glidden argues that by working with, rather than against, these natural healing processes, wholistic practitioners can more effectively support the body in achieving and maintaining optimal health. This approach informs the use of natural therapies, such as nutrition, herbal medicine, and mind-body practices, that aim to strengthen and support the body's own healing abilities.

Question 22: How does Glidden describe the potential dangers of commonly prescribed medications like statins and hormone replacement therapy?

Glidden argues that many commonly prescribed medications, such as statins for lowering cholesterol and hormone replacement therapy for menopausal symptoms, can have serious side effects and may even contribute to the development of chronic disease over time. He cites research suggesting that statins can increase the risk of diabetes, liver damage, and neurological problems, while hormone replacement therapy has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

Question 23: What are the main obstacles to the widespread adoption of wholistic medicine, according to Glidden?

Glidden suggests that the main obstacles to the widespread adoption of wholistic medicine include the entrenched power and influence of the pharmaceutical industry, the lack of insurance coverage for many wholistic therapies, and the skepticism and resistance of many conventional healthcare providers. He also notes that there is a shortage of trained wholistic practitioners, which can limit access to these therapies for many individuals.

Question 24: How does Glidden propose to change the healthcare system and promote wholistic medicine?

Glidden proposes a grassroots approach to changing the healthcare system and promoting wholistic medicine, involving the education and empowerment of individuals to take control of their own health through lifestyle changes and the use of natural therapies. He also advocates for policy changes that would increase access to wholistic healthcare, such as expanding insurance coverage for natural therapies and reforming medical education to include more training in nutrition and preventive medicine.

Question 25: What is the role of the individual in maintaining their own health, based on the information provided in the book?

According to Glidden, individuals have a crucial role to play in maintaining their own health through lifestyle choices and self-care practices. This includes consuming a nutrient-dense diet, managing stress, avoiding toxins, and incorporating natural therapies and supplements as needed. He argues that by taking responsibility for their own health and working in partnership with wholistic healthcare providers, individuals can achieve optimal wellness and prevent the development of chronic disease.

Question 26: How does Glidden describe the potential benefits of homeopathic medicine in treating chronic disease?

Glidden suggests that homeopathic medicine, which is based on the principle of "like cures like," can be a powerful tool in the treatment of chronic disease. He cites case studies and clinical research suggesting that homeopathic remedies can stimulate the body's natural healing processes and lead to significant improvements in symptoms and overall health, often without the side effects associated with conventional pharmaceutical treatments.

Question 27: What are the key takeaways or action steps Glidden recommends for readers looking to improve their health?

The key takeaways and action steps recommended by Glidden include:

Educating oneself about the principles and practices of wholistic medicine

Adopting a nutrient-dense, whole foods diet and avoiding processed and refined foods

Incorporating regular detoxification practices and stress management techniques into one's lifestyle

Seeking out the guidance of trained wholistic healthcare providers for personalized treatment and support

Advocating for policy changes that would increase access to and insurance coverage for wholistic therapies

Spreading the word about the benefits of wholistic medicine to friends, family, and the wider community.

