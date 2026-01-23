Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
7h

"Whether this model accurately describes physiological reality is a separate question from whether the treatments produce the effects O’Neill reports."

I keep this in mind with all traditional remedies. If people have been using treatments for thousands of years with success, whether the mechanisms by which they claim to work are the mechanisms by which they actually work matters less than the fact that they work.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Unapologetically Me's avatar
Unapologetically Me
4h

Barbara O'Neill demonstrates potato poultice:

https://youtube.com/shorts/LeZwCYlVUx4

Barbara O'Neill demonstrates ginger poultice:

https://youtube.com/shorts/PyqkGUni8ks

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture