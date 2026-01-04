Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
4h

Thank you for posting this vital information. Barbara has done a great job and continues to. I hope many more follow her lead. We need a website where people can post these remedies in one place so we can look up what we need.

I have heard of a lady with breast cancer lumps, cured it by using the castor oil, it can take weeks or even months.

There are so many remedies that older people know about and I am lucky I have a Hungarian lady neighbour who learned so much from her mother and keeps learning more from the Hungarian facebook pages where they share the knowledge passed down. I think it is very important we learn more and keep the knowledge alive, because only we can help ourselves to truly heal.

One remedy: Sour cherries for measles.

Another remedy: Sage in olive oil for aches and inflammations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
3h

GreenMedInfo.com. Sayer Ji was one of many who were labeled as pushing "disinformation" (a fabricated media word). He posts data from published papers, making research easier for people who may not know how to get the research. I've known of his work for over 10 years, before Covidiot Theater premiered. 🙏💖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture