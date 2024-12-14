AMD mentioned this book in a recent article (part of the DMSO series).

Likewise, the DMSO field soon noticed DMSO helped a lot of skin conditions, to the point some doctors began using DMSO as their default treatment for challenging skin lesions when they weren’t sure what else to do (as it often worked and posed no risk to their patients).

AMD was referring to this book:

The DMSO Handbook for Doctors: Scott, Archie H.

I’ve decided to add it to my own DMSO Series of book summaries, which includes:

With thanks to Archie Scott.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -52:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1× 0:00 -2:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

12-point summary

Fundamental Discovery and Properties: DMSO, discovered in 1866 and developed medically in 1961, is a natural compound with unique abilities to penetrate cellular membranes, cross the blood-brain barrier, and act as the most powerful known free radical scavenger. Safety Profile: Through extensive studies, particularly the Vacaville prison trials, DMSO has demonstrated remarkable safety even at doses 3-30 times normal therapeutic levels, with no documented fatalities or serious adverse reactions despite millions of users worldwide. Emergency Medicine Impact: DMSO shows crucial effectiveness in emergency situations, particularly stroke and brain injury treatment, where immediate application can prevent secondary damage and improve recovery outcomes significantly. Cancer Treatment Enhancement: Studies show DMSO can make chemotherapy more effective while reducing its toxicity, enabling lower doses with better results. The Chile study demonstrated 57 out of 65 terminal cancer patients showed improvement when DMSO was combined with conventional treatment. Neurological Applications: Research demonstrates significant effectiveness in treating various neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's, where 18 patients showed notable improvements in memory and cognitive function within three months of treatment. Anti-inflammatory Properties: Unlike conventional anti-inflammatory drugs, DMSO reduces inflammation without harmful side effects, showing particular effectiveness in arthritis treatment where studies demonstrated 85% improvement in osteoarthritis patients without the risks associated with traditional medications. Tissue Penetration Benefits: DMSO's unique ability to penetrate tissue and carry other medications with it makes it an exceptional delivery system, enhancing the effectiveness of antibiotics, pain medications, and other therapeutic agents. Treatment Timing Significance: While immediate treatment provides optimal results, particularly in acute conditions, DMSO has shown effectiveness even in treating long-standing conditions, demonstrating value in both emergency and chronic care situations. Economic Healthcare Impact: The potential for reduced medication dosages, prevented complications, and shortened recovery times suggests significant possible healthcare cost reductions through widespread DMSO implementation. Mental Health Applications: Studies in Peru showed remarkable improvement in mental health conditions, particularly in acute cases, with 14 out of 14 acute schizophrenic patients showing significant improvement and hospital discharge within 45 days. Preventive Medicine Role: Regular DMSO use may prevent various conditions through its free radical scavenging properties and ability to improve circulation, potentially extending life expectancy and maintaining better health into advanced age. Legal Status Evolution: Court decisions have established that once approved for one condition (interstitial cystitis in 1978), doctors can legally prescribe DMSO for other conditions according to their professional judgment.

50 Questions & Answers

1. What is DMSO and how was it discovered?

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) is a natural chemical compound derived from trees as a byproduct of paper manufacturing. It consists of two methyl groups and a sulfur and oxygen atom. Russian chemist Alexander Zaytsev first synthesized it in 1866, though it remained largely ignored for over 80 years. During the late 1940s, industrial chemists began investigating its solvent capabilities, leading to commercial development in the 1950s by Crown Zellerbach, which became the largest producer of DMSO worldwide.

The medical applications of DMSO were discovered when Robert J. Herschler, supervisor of applications research at Crown Zellerbach, met Dr. Stanley Jacob in 1961. Dr. Jacob, head of the organ transplant team at Oregon Health Sciences University, was searching for a way to preserve transplant organs at low temperatures without ice crystal formation. This meeting led to the discovery of DMSO's remarkable medical properties.

2. What are the primary mechanisms of action that make DMSO effective as a medical treatment?

DMSO operates through several unique mechanisms that make it extraordinarily versatile in medical treatment. It functions as one of the most powerful free radical scavengers known, helping prevent cell damage throughout the body. This action can prevent the development of various ailments and slow the aging process. Additionally, DMSO has an immune normalizing effect, making it valuable in treating autoimmune diseases while helping the natural immune system fight off various infectious diseases.

The compound also acts as a vasodilator, increasing blood flow and allowing blood to more easily reach damaged areas. This property is particularly important in injury treatment, as decreased blood flow to an injury site often causes additional damage beyond the initial trauma. DMSO can pass through the skin and other cellular membranes of the body, and is one of the few substances able to cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to carry other beneficial compounds with it.

3. How does DMSO's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier impact its medical applications?

DMSO's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier makes it uniquely valuable in treating various neurological conditions and brain injuries. This property allows it to deliver medications directly to brain tissue that would otherwise be inaccessible due to the protective nature of the blood-brain barrier. When treating conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, or Alzheimer's disease, DMSO can carry therapeutic agents directly to affected areas of the brain.

The blood-brain barrier crossing capability also means DMSO can help reduce brain swelling and improve oxygen delivery to brain tissue. In cases of stroke or head trauma, this ability becomes crucial as it allows for immediate intervention to prevent secondary damage caused by swelling and oxygen deprivation. This property has made DMSO particularly valuable in emergency medicine, where rapid delivery of therapeutic agents to brain tissue can mean the difference between recovery and permanent damage.

4. What are the main ways DMSO can be administered to patients?

DMSO can be administered through multiple routes depending on the condition being treated and the urgency of the situation. The most common methods include topical application directly to the skin, oral consumption mixed with juice or water, intravenous administration via slow drip, and intramuscular injection. For specific conditions like eye problems or dental issues, it can also be applied as drops or used as a mouth rinse.

The concentration and method of administration vary based on the condition being treated. Topical applications typically use concentrations ranging from 50% to 90%, while oral consumption usually involves lower concentrations mixed with liquids. Intravenous administration is often used in emergency situations or for severe conditions, with dosages carefully calculated based on body weight. Multiple administration methods can be combined for maximum effectiveness in treating certain conditions.

5. How does DMSO function as a free radical scavenger and why is this important?

DMSO acts as one of the most potent free radical scavengers known to medical science. Free radicals are unstable charged molecular fragments that attack other molecules, causing severe damage to cells throughout the body. This disrupts normal organ functioning and can lead to various degenerative conditions. DMSO's ability to neutralize these harmful molecules makes it uniquely valuable in preventing and treating numerous ailments.

The free radical scavenging property is particularly important because free radical damage accumulates over time, potentially leading to conditions such as cancer and arthritis, while also contributing to premature aging. Regular use of DMSO may prevent some serious ailments by consistently neutralizing free radicals before they can cause significant cellular damage. This protective effect has been demonstrated in various studies, particularly in cases involving radiation exposure and inflammatory conditions.

6. What role does DMSO play in the treatment of brain injuries, and why is timing crucial?

In brain injuries, DMSO provides multiple beneficial effects that can prevent permanent damage. It reduces edema, acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, increases oxygen supply, and as a free radical scavenger helps protect cells from mechanical damage. When infused, DMSO causes an immediate increase in blood flow to the brain, crucial because much permanent damage in head injuries is caused by reduced blood flow resulting in oxygen deprivation to brain tissue.

Treatment timing is critical because brain tissue is extremely fragile and can deteriorate rapidly when deprived of oxygen. While the best results occur when treatment starts within minutes of injury, there is no absolute time limit. DMSO can help remove excess blood that compresses the brain and reduce water accumulation causing pressure on vital brain areas. Studies in Turkey showed significant reduction in intracranial pressure when DMSO was administered to patients with closed head trauma.

7. How does DMSO differ from conventional arthritis treatments, and what makes it potentially more effective?

Unlike conventional arthritis treatments that primarily focus on pain reduction through potentially harmful medications, DMSO addresses multiple aspects of arthritis. While NSAIDs and other conventional treatments can actually inhibit cartilage production while blocking inflammation, DMSO reduces inflammation without harmful side effects. It improves blood flow to damaged areas, provides biologically available sulfur to damaged joints, and acts as a powerful free radical scavenger.

A significant study in Brazil confirmed the relationship between free radical synthesis and arthritis, showing a 66% decrease in free radical production after DMSO administration. The study demonstrated good clinical improvement in 85% of osteoarthritis patients and 77% of rheumatoid arthritis patients, achieved without using steroidal or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These results were long-lasting and obtained without the negative side effects associated with conventional treatments.

8. What evidence exists for DMSO's effectiveness in treating cancer, particularly when combined with conventional treatments?

A major cancer study conducted in Chile between 1969 and 1971 demonstrated significant results when DMSO was combined with cyclophosphamide and amino acids. Of 65 terminal cancer patients who had not responded to conventional treatment, 57 showed objective or subjective remission. The study revealed that DMSO not only reduced the toxicity of chemotherapy but also enhanced its anti-cancer activity, allowing for lower, safer doses while maintaining effectiveness.

Laboratory studies have shown DMSO's direct anti-cancer properties. Dr. Charlotte Friend at Mt. Sinai Hospital found that when DMSO was added to test cultures, cancer cells changed and became like normal cells. Nova University research showed that combining DMSO with cyclophosphamide produced strong anti-cancer activity without lowering white blood cell counts, a common side effect of conventional chemotherapy. When treatment started early enough, implanted cancers were eliminated and some rats were considered cured.

9. How does DMSO protect against radiation damage, and what are its practical applications in this area?

DMSO provides protection against radiation damage through multiple mechanisms, including free radical scavenging and direct DNA protection. A study at Kyoto University showed that even low concentrations (0.5%) of DMSO could protect DNA from radiation damage by helping repair double-strand breaks. This protective effect works not only against therapeutic radiation but also against environmental radiation exposure, making it valuable for both medical and emergency applications.

Russian studies demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness in preventing radiation burns in cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. When applied topically before treatment, patients showed none of the normally expected radiation burns or toxic reactions. This makes DMSO particularly valuable for radiation therapy patients and potentially for people exposed to radiation from nuclear accidents. The compound can be administered through various methods including topical application, oral consumption, or injection, depending on the type and severity of radiation exposure.

10. What are the documented safety studies of DMSO, particularly the Vacaville prison studies?

The Vacaville State Prison Hospital conducted two major toxicology studies in 1967 and 1968, consisting of both short-term (14 days) and long-term (90 days) evaluations. These studies used 80% DMSO applied topically at rates 3 to 30 times higher than normal treatment doses. The short-term study involved 65 subjects receiving DMSO and 33 controls, while the long-term study included 40 patients completing treatment and 16 controls.

Both studies showed remarkable safety profiles with no serious side effects beyond minor skin drying and scaling, which resolved within three weeks of treatment cessation. Comprehensive physical examinations, blood work, and ophthalmological testing showed no significant negative changes. Most importantly, these studies definitively proved that the concerning eye lens changes seen in certain animal species did not occur in humans, even at extremely high doses over extended periods.

11. How does DMSO's interaction with other medications enhance their effectiveness?

DMSO's unique ability to penetrate cellular membranes and carry other substances with it makes it an exceptional delivery system for various medications. When combined with antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, or other therapeutic agents, DMSO can enhance their effectiveness by improving delivery to target tissues. This property is particularly valuable in treating deep-seated infections or tumors that might otherwise be difficult to reach with conventional delivery methods.

The enhancement effect also allows for lower doses of potentially toxic medications while maintaining or improving therapeutic results. This was demonstrated in cancer studies where combining DMSO with cyclophosphamide allowed for reduced chemotherapy dosages while achieving better outcomes. The combination therapy approach has shown success in treating various conditions, from skin infections to brain tumors, with improved results compared to single-drug treatments.

12. What is the significance of DMSO in treating stroke patients?

DMSO's effectiveness in stroke treatment stems from its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and its multiple therapeutic actions. It helps remove excess fluid from the brain, reducing dangerous pressure that can cause additional damage after a stroke. The compound also improves blood flow to affected areas, helping restore oxygen supply to damaged tissue and potentially preventing further cell death.

Treatment timing is crucial, but unlike many stroke interventions, DMSO can still provide benefits even when treatment is delayed. Numerous cases document significant recovery in stroke patients treated with DMSO, including patients who remained in comas for extended periods. The compound's ability to reduce swelling, improve circulation, and protect brain tissue makes it valuable in both immediate stroke intervention and long-term recovery.

13. How has DMSO demonstrated effectiveness in treating Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia?

DMSO has shown remarkable potential in treating Alzheimer's disease through its ability to dissolve amyloid proteins, which are consistently present in the brain lesions of Alzheimer's patients. A significant study presented at the Fourth International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease showed that 18 patients treated with DMSO demonstrated notable improvements in memory, concentration, and communication after just three months, with even more significant improvements after six months.

The compound's ability to increase blood flow in the brain and help neurons communicate more effectively makes it valuable for treating various forms of dementia. DMSO also causes immature brain cells to mature in laboratory settings and can help prevent the deterioration of mental capabilities with age. Regular use may help maintain cognitive function into advanced age by ensuring adequate blood flow and nutrient delivery to brain tissue.

14. What role does DMSO play in athletic injury treatment and prevention?

DMSO serves both therapeutic and preventive roles in athletic injuries. It can reduce inflammation and prevent much of the damage that occurs after the initial injury due to free radical activity. Athletes have successfully used DMSO before and after competition to minimize injury risk and speed recovery. The compound's ability to reduce swelling and improve blood flow makes it particularly effective in treating both acute injuries and chronic conditions resulting from repeated stress.

Numerous success stories support its effectiveness, including cases from professional sports and Olympic athletes. Coach Sam Bell from Oregon State University was one of the first to use DMSO for athletic injuries, helping his athletes recover from chronic conditions that had previously prevented them from competing effectively. The compound's ability to prevent secondary damage and promote healing has made it valuable in both immediate injury treatment and long-term recovery programs.

15. How does DMSO help in treating mental illness and what studies support this?

A major study in Peru involving 42 patients with various mental health conditions demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness in treating psychiatric disorders. The study included patients with schizophrenia, manic-depressive psychosis, alcoholic psychosis, and severe anxiety states. Treatment with DMSO resulted in rapid improvement, particularly in acute cases, with many patients showing dramatic reduction in agitation and other symptoms within days of starting treatment.

The results were particularly impressive for acute schizophrenic patients, with 14 out of 14 acute cases showing significant improvement and being discharged within 45 days. Even chronic cases showed some improvement, though less dramatically than acute cases. The study demonstrated that DMSO could provide effective treatment for various mental health conditions without the side effects associated with conventional psychiatric medications, particularly in early intervention cases.

16. What makes DMSO effective in treating skin conditions and wound healing?

A major study in Chile involving 1,371 patients with chronic skin ulcers demonstrated DMSO's remarkable healing properties when combined with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory agents. The treatment showed a 95.04% success rate, with patients completely recovering and resuming normal activities. The effectiveness stemmed from DMSO's ability to penetrate tissue, carry other medications deeper into affected areas, and promote healing through improved circulation.

The compound's success in treating various skin conditions, from diabetic sores to infected wounds and burns, illustrates its versatility in dermatological applications. Even cases that had resisted conventional treatment for years showed improvement, often within weeks of starting DMSO therapy. The treatment proved particularly effective for deep wounds and chronic ulcers, with many patients experiencing complete healing after decades of unsuccessful conventional treatments.

17. How does DMSO contribute to the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis?

DMSO's effectiveness in treating multiple sclerosis varies depending on the type of MS present. In the remitting form, Russian studies showed significant positive results, including remyelination, reduction in edema, and improved communication between nerve cells. These improvements were particularly notable because they addressed the fundamental problems of MS by helping restore the myelin sheaths around nerve cells.

While results were less dramatic in progressive MS cases, DMSO still showed benefit. The treatment protocol typically involves both systemic and local application, with some patients receiving regular injections combined with oral consumption. Many patients who were previously confined to wheelchairs or beds have shown remarkable improvement, regaining mobility and function, though results vary significantly between individuals.

18. What is the relationship between DMSO and pain management?

DMSO demonstrates exceptional pain-management capabilities across various conditions, from post-surgical pain to chronic conditions. A controlled study at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia showed that patients receiving DMSO after open chest surgery required only half the normal amount of pain medications and experienced fewer complications such as nausea and vomiting. The compound proved particularly effective in treating phantom limb pain, where conventional pain medications often fail.

The pain-relieving properties of DMSO work through multiple mechanisms, including reducing inflammation, improving blood flow, and addressing the underlying causes of pain rather than just masking symptoms. Unlike many conventional pain medications, DMSO doesn't just block pain signals but helps heal the underlying condition causing the pain, making it particularly valuable for chronic pain management without the risks of addiction or organ damage associated with traditional painkillers.

19. How does DMSO help in treating respiratory conditions?

A significant study in Chile involving 60 babies with severe bronchiolitis demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness when combined with conventional treatments. When administered as an aerosol spray containing DMSO, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs, 80% of babies showed improvement in sensorial and coughing symptoms within 30 minutes, and 75% demonstrated decreased respiratory rate and improved breathing ability. The treatment proved particularly effective in decreasing inflammatory processes and reducing the viscosity of respiratory secretions.

DMSO's effectiveness in treating respiratory conditions extends beyond infant care to adult respiratory problems, including asthma and other chronic conditions. Its anti-inflammatory properties, combined with its ability to carry other medications deeper into tissue, make it particularly valuable in treating both acute and chronic respiratory conditions. The compound helps reduce inflammation while improving oxygen delivery to affected tissues.

20. What is the significance of DMSO in emergency medicine?

DMSO's versatility and safety profile make it ideally suited for emergency medicine applications. Its ability to reduce swelling, improve circulation, and protect cells from damage makes it valuable in treating various emergencies, from trauma to stroke. The compound can be administered through multiple routes depending on the situation, allowing for flexible treatment approaches in emergency settings.

Despite its proven benefits, DMSO remains underutilized in emergency medicine. Medical professionals argue that all ambulances and emergency rooms should carry DMSO, as it can provide immediate benefits in various emergency situations without risk of harmful side effects. Its ability to prevent secondary damage in traumatic injuries and its effectiveness in treating various acute conditions make it particularly valuable in emergency settings.

21. How does DMSO treatment affect cirrhosis of the liver?

Studies with terminal cirrhosis patients demonstrated significant improvement when treated with DMSO in aloe vera juice. In one study, eight out of twelve patients who continued treatment for six months showed greatly improved liver function tests and reduced symptoms, including decreased vomiting and overall health improvement. These patients, initially given less than a year to live, survived beyond the one-year mark with improved quality of life.

However, DMSO treatment for cirrhosis requires commitment to lifestyle changes, particularly the cessation of alcohol consumption. The compound helps heal liver tissue naturally, but cannot overcome continued damage from alcohol or other harmful substances. The treatment typically involves regular oral administration of DMSO, often combined with other therapeutic agents.

22. What role does DMSO play in treating diabetic complications?

DMSO has shown particular effectiveness in treating diabetic neuropathy and circulation problems common in diabetic patients. The compound's ability to improve blood supply by dilating small blood vessels makes it especially valuable in preventing and treating diabetic-related amputations. Numerous cases document the prevention of scheduled amputations through DMSO treatment, particularly when combined with proper diabetic care.

While DMSO doesn't replace insulin in diabetic treatment, it can help reduce insulin requirements in some patients and significantly improve quality of life by addressing complications. The compound's ability to improve circulation and reduce neuropathy symptoms makes it particularly valuable as a complementary treatment for diabetes, especially in preventing severe complications that often lead to amputation.

23. How does DMSO help with eye conditions and what studies support this?

Dr. Robert Hill's pioneering studies demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness in treating various eye conditions, particularly retinitis pigmentosa. In a study of 50 patients with either retinitis pigmentosa or macular degeneration, 22 showed improved visual acuity, nine had improved visual fields, and five showed improvement in dark adaptation. Only two patients continued to deteriorate, while the remainder maintained stable condition.

The treatment protocol typically involves using a 40% DMSO solution applied directly to the eye. Despite initial concerns about potential toxicity to the eyes based on animal studies, human applications have proven both safe and effective. Many patients with various eye conditions, from macular degeneration to general vision problems, have reported significant improvement with regular DMSO treatment.

24. What is the legal status of DMSO and how has this evolved?

The legal status of DMSO was clarified through a significant court case involving Dr. H. Ray Evers. The case established that once a drug is approved for one condition, physicians have the legal right to use it for other conditions according to their professional judgment. This ruling came from the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, establishing an important precedent for DMSO use in medical practice.

After DMSO's approval for interstitial cystitis in 1978, doctors gained the legal right to prescribe it for other conditions. The court ruled that the FDA has no right to interfere with private medical practice by limiting doctors from treating according to their best judgment. This decision effectively protected doctors' rights to use DMSO in treating various conditions beyond its initial approved use.

25. How does DMSO help in treating mental retardation, particularly Down's syndrome?

A major study in Chile involving 55 children with Down's syndrome demonstrated significant improvement when treated with DMSO and amino acids. The study divided children into two age groups and showed marked improvement in motor skills, language development, and cognitive function. Children under 3½ years showed particularly impressive gains, with motor index scores improving from 56 to 72 after one year of treatment.

One of the most notable success stories involved Billy King of Portland, Oregon, who was treated by Dr. Stan Jacob. Starting treatment at age 14 with the mental capacity of a 10-month-old, Billy progressed to having the mental abilities of a seven-year-old after two years of treatment. He gained the ability to speak, write his name, and identify 269 Peabody flash cards, demonstrating the potential for significant improvement in cognitive function through DMSO treatment.

26. What makes DMSO effective in treating scleroderma?

DMSO is the only effective treatment for scleroderma, a condition that calcifies body tissue and can attack internal organs. A landmark study at the Cleveland Clinic involving 43 patients demonstrated significant results. Of these patients, who had suffered from scleroderma for 1 to 25 years, 26 showed good to excellent progress after treatment periods ranging from 3 to 23 months. Three patients became symptom-free after one year of treatment, while nine others had symptoms return only after discontinuing treatment.

The treatment involves applying DMSO concentrations of 30 to 100 percent to various areas of skin or the entire body. Patients with early-stage scleroderma typically show the most dramatic improvement. Even in advanced cases where conventional medicine offers little hope, DMSO has demonstrated the ability to halt disease progression and improve quality of life, as evidenced by cases like the Santa Barbara woman who recovered from severe symptoms after consistent DMSO treatment.

27. How does DMSO help with dental and gum disease?

DMSO's effectiveness in treating periodontal disease was demonstrated in a Polish study involving 32 patients with various stages of gum disease. The treatment, using 30 percent DMSO compresses for 10 minutes every other day, showed significant improvement in all patients with superficial disease. Pain elimination, reduced bleeding, and tightening of loose teeth were observed in many cases, though very loose teeth did not respond as well.

Beyond treating existing conditions, DMSO shows promise in preventive dental care. Regular use as a mouthwash or in tooth brushing has demonstrated positive results in maintaining gum health and preventing bacterial growth. DMSO's ability to penetrate tissue and carry other medications makes it particularly effective when combined with antibiotics for treating deep gum infections.

28. What is the significance of DMSO in treating burns?

DMSO demonstrates remarkable effectiveness in treating burns, particularly when combined with aloe vera. Treatment results show faster healing, reduced pain, and minimal scarring compared to conventional treatments. A notable case involved a cook who suffered second-degree burns from hot grease; treatment with a 50% DMSO and 50% aloe vera lotion resulted in complete recovery with no scarring, and the patient returned to work within two days.

The compound's effectiveness extends to various types of burns, from thermal to sunburn. DMSO lotions can prevent blister formation when applied quickly after minor burns and provide significant pain relief. The treatment protocol typically involves multiple applications in the first few hours following the burn, with continued application over subsequent days as needed.

29. How does DMSO help with carpal tunnel syndrome?

DMSO provides multiple benefits in treating carpal tunnel syndrome by reducing inflammation without the harmful side effects of conventional anti-inflammatory drugs. Its ability to improve circulation in the affected area and reduce pain makes it particularly effective for this condition. Some patients who had unsuccessful surgical interventions have reported dramatic improvement with DMSO treatment.

The treatment typically involves topical application to the affected area, often twice daily. DMSO's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce compression on the median nerve, while its ability to improve circulation aids in healing. Many patients report immediate relief, with continued improvement over time, often avoiding the need for surgery or other invasive treatments.

30. What role does DMSO play in treating lupus?

DMSO has proven to be one of the most important treatments for lupus, providing symptom relief without the side effects associated with conventional treatments like cortisone or methotrexate. While it doesn't cure lupus, it significantly reduces symptoms and allows patients to live more normal lives. The treatment helps prevent severe episodes and can protect internal organs from damage commonly associated with lupus.

Treatment protocols often involve regular DMSO injections combined with vitamin therapy and topical application to affected joints. Many patients report dramatic improvement in their condition, with some able to maintain full-time employment and normal activities. The treatment has shown particular effectiveness in reducing pain and inflammation while helping to prevent the severe episodes characteristic of lupus.

31. How does DMSO affect digestive problems and ulcers?

Studies under Dr. Aws Salim's direction demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness in treating various digestive problems, particularly in preventing and treating stress-induced gastric mucosal injury. In a study of 177 patients, those receiving DMSO showed significantly lower rates of gastric injury compared to control groups. The compound's effectiveness as a free radical scavenger proved particularly valuable in preventing and treating duodenal ulcers.

Research involving 302 patients showed that DMSO was more effective than conventional treatments in preventing ulcer recurrence. The relapse rate for patients treated with DMSO was only 13%, compared to 65% for placebo and 30% for conventional treatment with cimetidine. These results demonstrate DMSO's superior effectiveness in both treating acute digestive problems and preventing their recurrence.

32. What is the significance of DMSO in treating ear and hearing problems?

DMSO has shown remarkable effectiveness in treating tinnitus and other ear disorders. A Chilean study presented at the New York Academy of Sciences showed that of 15 patients treated with DMSO spray combined with other medications, nine completely recovered from tinnitus with no symptom return during the following year. Four others experienced significant reduction in symptoms, while two had lower intensity of symptoms.

Treatment methods vary but often include ear drops containing 40% DMSO and topical application around the ears. The treatment not only addresses the primary ear problems but often helps with related symptoms such as headaches and insomnia. The study noted increased ear temperature after treatment, indicating improved blood flow to the inner ear, which may explain the broad range of improvements observed.

33. How does DMSO help with fibromyalgia?

DMSO has demonstrated significant effectiveness in treating fibromyalgia symptoms when conventional treatments have failed. The treatment typically involves slow-drip DMSO administration combined with oral consumption. A notable case involved a 75-year-old Los Angeles woman who showed dramatic improvement after ten weeks of treatment, experiencing significant pain reduction and improved quality of life.

The compound's effectiveness likely stems from its multiple mechanisms of action, including anti-inflammatory properties, improved circulation, and pain reduction. Patients often report immediate improvement after treatment begins, with continued benefits through ongoing maintenance therapy. Many are able to reduce or eliminate their dependence on conventional pain medications and experience lasting relief from fibromyalgia symptoms.

34. What role does DMSO play in treating fungal infections?

DMSO has proven particularly effective in treating various fungal infections, from athlete's foot to more severe conditions like jungle rot. The compound's ability to penetrate tissue deeply makes it especially valuable in treating persistent fungal infections that resist conventional treatments. Veterans suffering from jungle rot, a particularly difficult-to-treat condition, have reported significant relief with DMSO treatment.

Treatment protocols typically involve topical application of DMSO in concentrations ranging from 50% to 90%, often combined with other anti-fungal agents. While some conditions may require ongoing maintenance treatment to prevent recurrence, many patients experience immediate relief from symptoms. DMSO has also shown effectiveness in treating nail fungus and preventing foot odor associated with fungal growth.

35. How does DMSO affect hair and scalp problems?

DMSO demonstrates effectiveness in stimulating hair growth and treating various scalp conditions. Its ability to act as a vasodilator increases blood supply to hair follicles, potentially promoting new growth. Patients who have recently lost hair typically show the best results, with the last areas that lost hair being the first to regrow. The treatment has shown particular effectiveness in helping cancer patients regrow hair more rapidly after chemotherapy.

Topical application of DMSO lotions has also proven effective in treating various scalp conditions, including infections and seepage. A notable case involved an 80-year-old Oklahoma man who avoided surgical scalping through DMSO treatment of a severe scalp infection. Regular use may also help maintain natural hair color and prevent hair loss, though results vary among individuals.

36. What makes DMSO effective in treating headaches?

DMSO's effectiveness in treating headaches stems from its ability to address both muscle spasms and blood vessel changes that often cause head pain. Treatment is particularly effective when administered during the early stages of a migraine headache, potentially reversing the condition before it fully develops. The compound works by reducing muscle tension in the neck and improving blood flow to affected areas.

Application methods typically include topical treatment to the head and neck, sometimes combined with oral consumption or injection for enhanced effectiveness. A unique case in Newport Beach demonstrated that proper dosing is crucial - while the treatment is remarkably safe, following prescribed protocols yields optimal results. Patients often report immediate relief, particularly when treatment begins at the first sign of headache symptoms.

37. How does DMSO help with various types of infections?

DMSO enhances infection treatment both independently and in combination with antibiotics. Its effectiveness stems from its ability to penetrate deeply into tissues, carrying antibiotics and other medications to infection sites that might otherwise be difficult to reach. A notable example involved a Los Angeles man with severe osteomyelitis who recovered completely when DMSO was combined with antibiotics, avoiding threatened amputation.

The compound's versatility in treating different types of infections is particularly valuable in cases where conventional antibiotic treatment alone proves insufficient. Studies suggest that combining DMSO with antibiotics can improve treatment outcomes while potentially reducing the required antibiotic dosage. This combination approach has proven especially effective in treating deep-tissue infections and antibiotic-resistant cases.

38. What is the significance of DMSO in treating inflammation?

DMSO functions as a potent anti-inflammatory agent without the harmful side effects associated with conventional treatments like steroids or NSAIDs. It works by increasing the effectiveness of cortisol, the body's natural anti-inflammatory hormone, while also providing direct anti-inflammatory effects. Dr. Aws Salim's research demonstrated its effectiveness in treating NSAID-induced gastritis, showing significant healing in cases where conventional treatments had failed.

The compound's anti-inflammatory properties extend beyond symptom relief to actually addressing underlying causes of inflammation. Studies show it can protect cells against inflammatory damage even when natural cortisol levels are reduced. This makes it particularly valuable in treating chronic inflammatory conditions where long-term use of conventional anti-inflammatory medications might pose significant risks.

39. How does DMSO help with interstitial cystitis?

DMSO gained FDA approval for treating interstitial cystitis in 1978, marking it as the first effective treatment for this condition. While traditional protocol involves catheter installation directly into the bladder, many doctors now successfully use oral administration, having patients drink DMSO in cranberry juice once or twice daily. This simpler approach often provides immediate relief while eliminating the need for frequent clinical procedures.

Both methods have shown significant success in treating this painful condition. Patients often report rapid improvement in symptoms, including reduced pain and decreased urinary frequency. The treatment's effectiveness extends beyond just symptom relief to actually addressing the underlying inflammation of the bladder lining, often providing long-term improvement rather than just temporary relief.

40. What role does DMSO play in treating shingles and herpes?

DMSO demonstrates significant effectiveness against viral infections, particularly herpes zoster (shingles) and herpes simplex. Dr. William Campbell Douglas's clinical study of 46 shingles patients showed remarkable results using DMSO concentrations ranging from 50 to 90 percent on skin lesions. The treatment proved particularly effective when started early in the disease process, often preventing the development of postherpetic neuralgia, a painful long-term complication.

The compound's effectiveness is enhanced when combined with other treatments, such as lysine, which has been proven to inhibit viral replication. Treatment protocols typically involve both topical application and oral administration, with many doctors reporting successful outcomes using this dual approach. Early intervention appears crucial for optimal results, though benefits have been observed even in established cases.

41. How does DMSO help with spinal cord injuries?

DMSO's effectiveness in treating spinal cord injuries stems from its multiple therapeutic actions, including reducing edema, improving blood flow, and protecting against free radical damage. While it cannot repair a completely severed spinal cord, it can significantly reduce secondary damage that often occurs after the initial injury due to swelling and reduced blood flow to the injured area.

The treatment typically involves intravenous slow drip administration, though it can also be given orally or applied topically to the spinal area. While immediate treatment provides optimal results, cases document improvement even years after the initial injury. The compound's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and carry other beneficial substances with it makes it particularly valuable in treating these complex injuries.

42. What contribution did Dr. Stanley Jacob make to DMSO research and development?

Dr. Stanley Jacob, as head of the organ transplant team at Oregon Health Sciences University, first discovered DMSO's medical potential while searching for a way to preserve transplant organs without ice crystal formation. His 1961 meeting with Robert Herschler led to the recognition of DMSO's remarkable medical properties, initiating decades of research into its therapeutic applications.

Jacob became known as the father of DMSO, dedicating his career to researching and documenting its various medical applications. His work established many of the protocols still used today, and his commitment to investigating DMSO's potential helped establish its safety and effectiveness across a wide range of medical conditions. His research laid the groundwork for modern understanding of DMSO's mechanisms of action and therapeutic applications.

43. How does DMSO's penetration ability affect its medical applications?

DMSO's unique ability to penetrate cellular membranes makes it an exceptional delivery system for other medications. This property allows it to carry various therapeutic agents deep into tissues that might otherwise be inaccessible. The compound can pass through skin and other biological barriers, including the blood-brain barrier, making it valuable in treating conditions affecting deep tissues or protected areas of the body.

This penetration ability also enhances the effectiveness of other medications when combined with DMSO. Studies show improved outcomes when antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and other medications are administered with DMSO, likely due to improved delivery to target tissues. This property has made DMSO particularly valuable in treating deep-seated infections, tumors, and various neurological conditions.

44. What is the significance of DMSO's combination with laetrile in cancer treatment?

The combination of DMSO and laetrile has shown promising results in cancer treatment since the 1970s. This combination works through a unique mechanism where laetrile becomes activated specifically at cancer sites due to the presence of beta glucuronidase enzyme, while normal cells are protected by the rhodanese enzyme. DMSO's ability to carry the laetrile directly to cancer cells enhances this targeted approach.

Clinical results have shown significant success, particularly in cases where conventional treatments had failed. The treatment can be administered through various methods, including intravenous slow drip, intramuscular injection, or topical application directly to accessible tumors. Multiple case studies document positive outcomes, including cases involving brain cancer, prostate cancer, and other forms considered terminal by conventional standards.

45. How does DMSO concentration affect its effectiveness in different applications?

DMSO concentration plays a crucial role in treatment effectiveness and varies depending on the condition being treated and the method of administration. Topical applications typically range from 50% to 90% concentration, while oral consumption usually involves lower concentrations diluted in liquids. For eye treatments, a 40% solution has proven both safe and effective, while some skin conditions respond best to higher concentrations.

The choice of concentration must balance maximum effectiveness with patient comfort and safety. While higher concentrations might provide more rapid results in some cases, they may also cause temporary skin irritation or discomfort. Professional guidance in selecting appropriate concentrations for specific conditions helps ensure optimal outcomes while minimizing any temporary discomfort.

46. What are the long-term effects of DMSO use?

Studies and decades of clinical experience indicate that DMSO is one of the safest medical products ever used. The Vacaville prison studies demonstrated its safety even at doses 3-30 times higher than normal therapeutic levels. Long-term users, including medical professionals and researchers, have reported no adverse effects over decades of regular use. Many long-term users actually report better health outcomes than their peers who don't use DMSO.

Evidence suggests that regular DMSO use might actually extend life expectancy due to its powerful free radical scavenging properties. Users have reported maintaining better health, mental clarity, and physical capability into advanced age. The author's personal experience of using DMSO for over 49 years, along with Dr. Stanley Jacob's continued professional activity into his 90s, provides anecdotal support for its long-term safety and potential benefits.

47. How does DMSO compare to conventional treatments in terms of side effects?

DMSO demonstrates a remarkably benign side effect profile compared to conventional treatments. While traditional medications like NSAIDs and steroids often cause serious side effects including gastrointestinal bleeding, kidney problems, and immune system suppression, DMSO's only consistent side effect is a garlic-like breath odor. Even this effect is temporary and completely harmless. Some users may experience minor skin irritation with topical application, but this typically resolves quickly.

The compound's safety profile becomes particularly significant when comparing it to treatments for conditions like arthritis, where conventional medications often cause serious long-term complications. DMSO not only avoids these harmful effects but can actually help heal damage caused by other medications. This makes it particularly valuable for patients who have experienced adverse reactions to conventional treatments or who require long-term therapy.

48. What role does timing play in DMSO treatment effectiveness?

Timing proves crucial in DMSO treatment, particularly in acute conditions like stroke, brain injury, or severe trauma. While the compound can provide benefits even when treatment is delayed, immediate administration typically yields optimal results. This is particularly evident in cases of brain injury or stroke, where early treatment can prevent secondary damage and improve long-term outcomes.

However, DMSO's effectiveness isn't limited to immediate intervention. Chronic conditions have shown improvement even when treatment begins years after onset. The key factor appears to be consistency of treatment once begun, rather than just timing of initial administration. This makes DMSO valuable both in emergency medicine and in treating long-standing conditions.

49. How has DMSO research evolved since its discovery?

DMSO research has progressed from its initial discovery as an industrial solvent to recognition of its diverse medical applications. Early research focused primarily on its ability to penetrate tissue and preserve organs. However, subsequent studies revealed its effectiveness as a free radical scavenger, anti-inflammatory agent, and therapeutic delivery system. Despite a temporary setback in 1965 due to concerns about eye damage in animals, research has consistently demonstrated its safety and effectiveness in humans.

Modern research continues to uncover new applications and mechanisms of action. Recent studies, particularly in radiation protection and DNA repair, have revealed previously unknown properties and potential applications. The evolution of research has also led to better understanding of optimal concentrations, administration methods, and combination therapies for various conditions.

50. What are the economic implications of DMSO use in healthcare?

DMSO's potential economic impact on healthcare is significant, particularly in reducing treatment costs for chronic conditions and emergency care. Its ability to enhance the effectiveness of other medications while reducing their required dosages could lead to substantial cost savings. Additionally, its effectiveness in preventing complications and reducing recovery time could significantly decrease overall healthcare expenses.

The compound's versatility in treating multiple conditions with minimal side effects could potentially reduce dependency on multiple medications and their associated costs. Its use in preventive medicine could also lead to reduced long-term healthcare expenses by preventing or minimizing the progression of various conditions. However, these economic benefits remain largely unrealized due to limited implementation in mainstream medical practice.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.