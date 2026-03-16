Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
3h

This was a soul transmission. Powerful. The themes of love, loss, and fragmentation stay with me. The fragmentation in the child’s eyes stares at me the most!

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TrustingTruth's avatar
TrustingTruth
3h

I cried. Powerful. Two out of my 3 chose to jab themselves. I'm still planting seeds and hoping I have the wisdom to water them appropriately. 💔

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