The baby is maybe four months old. The mother carries her against her shoulder with one hand spread across her back, the other hooked through the handle of a reusable bag. She crosses the parking lot quickly, her head down, the baby’s face turned sideways, eyes half closed, one fist curled around nothing.

I watch them from my car. I don’t mean to. I came here to buy coffee and something for dinner. But the woman passes three spaces in front of me and the baby’s hand opens and closes on the air and I turn the engine off and sit.

My daughter was that size once. She fit along my forearm. Her skull was so soft I could feel the pulse in it with my thumb.

I am fifty-seven years old. I am sitting in the parking lot of a Whole Foods in a town I’ve lived in for three years, which is longer than I’ve lived anywhere since California. My car is eleven years old and paid off. My phone is on the passenger seat. I looked at it before I pulled in and there was nothing from her. There hasn’t been anything in nine days, which is better than the six weeks of silence before that, which was better than the eleven months before that.

I should go in. The store closes at nine and it’s almost eight. But I’m sitting here because a woman just carried a baby across a parking lot and I’m fifty-seven years old in a paid-off car and I can’t seem to open the door.

The bookstore was on a side street in a part of the city I didn’t usually go to. I don’t remember how I found it. I was twenty-six and my daughter was six weeks old and the two-month appointment was on the calendar and something in me had been pulling at a thread I didn’t know the shape of yet. She’d had the hospital doses — the ones they give before you’ve slept, before you’ve held her long enough to know the weight of what you’re holding, before the word “no” has even occurred to you as a possibility. Those were already in her. I didn’t know enough then to question them. I barely knew enough then to stand up. But by six weeks, something had shifted, and I walked into this bookstore and asked the man behind the counter if he had anything on childhood vaccinations and he looked at me the way you look at someone who has just said the quiet thing and he said yes.

He had three books. I bought all of them. He told me about a group that met on Tuesdays — parents who had decided not to vaccinate their children, or were in the process of deciding. He said his wife went. He said I was welcome.

I went the following week. There were six women and one man, and they sat in folding chairs in the back of the store with their babies on their laps or on blankets on the floor. When I told them I hadn’t decided yet, they said that was fine. Nobody tried to convince me. Nobody told me I was brave or stupid or putting my child at risk. They just talked about what they’d read and what they’d experienced and I listened.

I went back every Tuesday for four months. During that time I read eleven books. I read the inserts. I read the ingredients lists. I read the injury reports. I sat at the public library with my daughter asleep in her stroller and I turned pages until the light changed outside and I realized I’d been there for five hours.

The decision, when it came, wasn’t dramatic. There was no single fact that tipped it. There was an accumulation — of information, of pattern, of the distance between what I was being told and what was on the page in front of me — and at some point the accumulation became a direction and the direction became a certainty and the certainty became my life for the next twenty-five years.

Her father left before she turned two. I should say that plainly because it shapes everything that came after. He didn’t leave because of the vaccines. He left because he was twenty-eight and not ready and because leaving is easier than staying when staying requires you to become someone you haven’t figured out how to be yet. But the vaccines didn’t help. He thought I was being extreme. He said the word paranoid once, in the kitchen, and I looked at him and he looked away and we both knew he had said something that couldn’t be taken back. He signed papers. He sent money, sometimes. He saw her on weekends that became every other weekend that became holidays that became almost never. She has his chin and his tendency to go quiet when she’s angry and nothing else of his that I can see.

I raised her alone. I want to be clear about what that means in this context. It means every exemption form was mine to sign. Every doctor’s appointment was mine to find or refuse. Every conversation at pickup, every look from another mother, every phone call from my own mother — mine. There was no one at the kitchen table to say I think you’re right or I think you’re wrong or let’s talk about it. There was me, and there were the books in the plastic bin, and there was my daughter on the rug, and that was enough. It had to be enough because it was all there was.

The exemption form was a single page. I signed it every September before the school year started. Religious exemption. It wasn’t exactly true. It wasn’t exactly a lie. The truth — that I had read everything I could find and concluded that I would not inject my daughter with any of it — didn’t have a box to check.

The school secretary would take the form and look at it and look at me and put it in the file and say nothing. Every year. The same look. A look that contained a question she never asked, or a judgment she didn’t think she needed to say out loud, or both.

I kept copies of everything. The forms. The books. The printouts from the websites that would later be taken down. The ingredient lists I’d copied by hand in the library. I kept them in a plastic bin in the closet of whatever apartment we were living in, and when we moved I carried the bin first, before the dishes, before the clothes. My daughter once asked me what was in it and I said important papers and she accepted this in the way children accept things their parents say, which is completely and without examination.

The pediatrician I found was thirty minutes away. The closer ones wouldn’t see us. I learned this in her first year — calling offices, explaining that she wasn’t vaccinated, listening to the pause and then the polite refusal. Some weren’t polite. One receptionist told me I was putting other children in danger. One doctor called me back personally to say he wouldn’t be comfortable.

I found Dr. Keller through one of the women in the Tuesday group. He was in his sixties, practiced out of a small office in a strip mall between a dry cleaner and a nail salon. The waiting room had wooden toys and no television. He never once suggested I was making a mistake. He never once brought it up unless I did. He treated my daughter the way I imagined all doctors once treated children — like she was a person in his care, not a line on a schedule.

He retired when she was eleven. I didn’t find a replacement. I became the doctor, in the way that mothers become the doctor — thermometers, cool cloths, elderberry syrup, bone broth, sleep, time. She was sick sometimes. She had fevers. She had a stomach bug once that lasted four days and I lay on the bathroom floor next to her and held her hair and didn’t sleep. But she recovered. She always recovered, and when she did her body had done the work itself and I believed this mattered even when I couldn’t prove it to anyone who hadn’t already decided to listen.

The hardest part was not the forms or the doctors or the school. The hardest part was the other mothers.

At the playground when she was small. At pickup. At birthday parties where I learned not to mention it, because the one time I did — honestly, without agenda, simply answering a question about whether she’d had her flu shot — the woman’s face changed the way a door closes and we were not invited back.

I learned to say nothing. I learned the art of the subject change. I learned that when someone said “we just got back from the pediatrician, she got her shots, she was so brave,” the correct response was a smile and a nod and not the thing that was pressing against my teeth.

My mother thought I was being difficult. She used that word. Difficult. As if it were a personality flaw rather than a position I had arrived at through years of reading and thinking. She said I was overthinking it. She said millions of children get them every day and they’re fine. She said these things on the phone from two thousand miles away and I held the receiver and looked at my daughter playing on the rug and said nothing, because the distance between what I knew and what my mother was willing to hear was not something a phone call could cross.

I lost friends. Not many, because I didn’t have many. But the ones I lost, I lost completely. They didn’t argue with me. They just stopped calling. I’d see them at school and they’d wave from a distance that had nothing to do with geography.

My daughter grew up healthy. I need to say that plainly because it is the thing that mattered most and the thing that is hardest to say now without it sounding like a defense.

She didn’t get everything they said she’d get. She didn’t get meningitis. She didn’t get whooping cough. She got chickenpox at seven and she was itchy and miserable for a week and then it was over and she never got it again.

She was strong. She was rarely sick. When she was sick, she was sick for a day or two and then she was back, bright-eyed and hungry, as if her body knew exactly what to do and did it without committee.

She played soccer from age six to fourteen. She ran track in high school. She had clear skin and bright eyes and an attention span that her teachers remarked on. She could sit and read for two hours without looking up. She slept through the night from four months old. She had no allergies. No asthma. No eczema. No ear infections. I watched the other children around her — the ones on antibiotics three times a year, the ones with inhalers, the ones with tubes in their ears, the ones whose mothers carried EpiPens — and I kept my mouth shut because what could I say? What could I possibly say that wouldn’t sound like blame?

I know this doesn’t prove anything by itself. I know a single child’s health doesn’t constitute a study. But I also know what I watched for twenty years, and what I watched was a child who received nothing after those first hospital doses and who moved through the world as if the world were not the minefield they told me it was.

She left for college at eighteen. I drove her there. Twelve hours in the car, her feet on the dashboard, her music on the stereo, a cooler of sandwiches I’d made at five in the morning because making sandwiches was something I could do with the feeling that was building in my chest. We unloaded the car and carried boxes up three flights and she was excited and I was trying not to cry, not because she was leaving, but because I knew that the structure I had built around her — the forms, the appointments I didn’t make, the questions I fielded, the silence I maintained — was no longer mine to maintain.

I said it once, standing in her dorm room with the empty boxes. I said, if anyone asks about your medical records, call me first. She said okay in the way you say okay to your mother when you’re eighteen and the world is opening and her concerns feel very far away.

She didn’t call.

I don’t know what happened at college with her records. Whether anyone asked. Whether she filled out a form herself. Whether someone at student health looked at her file and frowned and made a note. I don’t know because I didn’t ask, because asking would have meant becoming the mother I’d been trying not to be — the mother who makes it about herself, who can’t let the child walk into the world without a warning attached to every step.

I let her go. That is what you do. You do the work and then you step back and they walk wherever they walk.

She met David in her second year of graduate school. He was kind. Organized. The sort of man who reads the manual before assembling the furniture and keeps the receipt in a labeled folder. He called me ma’am on the phone the first time they came for Thanksgiving and I liked him immediately and also felt, somewhere in the back of my chest, that he was the sort of person who would never understand why I had done what I’d done.

His parents were both in medicine. His mother was a nurse. His father had worked for a pharmaceutical company before retiring. They were good people. I met them once, at a dinner, and his mother talked about the importance of flu shots the way you talk about the importance of oil changes — routine maintenance, obviously necessary, mildly tedious. I smiled. I ate my salad. I said nothing. Twenty years of practice.

I was right about David. He was kind and he would never understand. I held both of those things and said nothing because my daughter was happy and her happiness was not something I was willing to trade for the satisfaction of being right.

The time everyone was afraid came in her last year of graduate school. I don’t need to describe it. You remember. The empty streets and the masks and the press conferences and the counting. The way fear became a civic duty. The way questioning became a moral failure.

I had spent twenty-five years watching this machinery from the outside. Now I was watching it operate at a scale I hadn’t imagined possible.

She called me in the first weeks. She was scared. David was scared. Everyone she knew was scared. I said be careful. I said eat well and sleep. I said I love you. I did not say the other things because I was afraid that saying them would be the thing that pushed her away, and I was right about that too, because eventually I said them and it was.

For months I held it. I held it through the daily calls that became weekly calls that became calls every two weeks. I held it while the language around me shifted from “if you’d like to” to “when it’s your turn” to “do your part.” I held it and held it and then on a Sunday in April I couldn’t hold it anymore because she told me she had an appointment for Tuesday.

She said it the way people were saying it then — with a kind of relieved finality, as if a weight was about to be lifted. She said David had already had his. She said his parents had already had theirs. She said her advisor at the university had recommended it.

I said nothing for what was probably three seconds and probably felt like a year.

Then I said please wait.

Two words. Please wait. I didn’t say don’t. I didn’t say it’s dangerous. I didn’t give her the speech I’d been holding in my mouth for months. I said please wait.

She said mom.

And in that word — in the way she said it, with the patience that is actually impatience, with the gentleness that is actually a door closing — I heard everything. I heard that she had already decided. I heard that she was not calling to ask permission or seek counsel. She was calling to inform me, and the call was a courtesy, and the courtesy was thin.

I said more than I should have. I know that now. I talked about the inserts. I talked about the trials. I talked about things I had been reading and watching and tracking for months and she listened the way you listen to a sound you’ve been hearing your whole life — not really listening at all, just waiting for it to stop.

She said you’re part of the problem.

She said it quietly. Not with cruelty. With exhaustion. As if my twenty-five years of reading and thinking and choosing were not the ground I had built her health on but a weight she had been carrying without consent.

I don’t remember what I said after that. I remember the sound of the call ending. I remember putting the phone on the kitchen counter and standing there looking at the faucet. The faucet was dripping. I remember thinking I should fix that. I remember thinking that fixing a faucet was something I knew how to do.

She had all of them. I know this because I was still following her on the platform where people post photographs of their lives, and she posted her card — the white card with the dates and the lot numbers — with a caption that said something about doing her part. David posted the same thing. They smiled in the photos. They were proud. They were doing the thing that the people they trusted had told them to do and they felt good about it and I looked at the photos on my phone in the kitchen of the apartment I was living in alone and I put the phone face down on the counter the way you put down something that is too hot to hold.

I didn’t call her. She didn’t call me. There was nothing safe left to say.

Months passed. A year. I learned the weight of a phone that doesn’t ring. I learned that you can miss someone who is alive in a way that is different from missing someone who is dead, because the dead can’t choose not to call you.

I kept living. I went to work. I came home. I cooked dinner for one person, which is a specific kind of cooking that teaches you things about yourself you didn’t want to know. I bought single portions of chicken. I used one burner. I washed one plate, one fork, one glass, and I put them on the rack and they dried overnight and in the morning I used them again.

I wanted to call her every day. I picked up the phone and put it down. I drafted texts I didn’t send. One of them said I love you and I’m scared for you. I deleted it because scared for you sounds like I told you so, and I told you so is the one thing a mother cannot say to her daughter and survive.

I heard things through her aunt, my sister, who maintained contact with both of us the way Switzerland maintains neutrality — with effort and a certain deliberate blindness. I learned that she had finished her degree. I learned that she had moved. I learned that she was pregnant.

I learned that she was pregnant the way I would later learn that the baby had been born — through my sister’s careful voice on the phone, delivering the news gently, as if the joy of it might hurt me, which it did, but not in the way my sister was trying to prevent.

The baby was born in September. A girl. Seven pounds, six ounces. I was not there. I was not invited. I was not told until two days later when my sister called and said it’s a girl, and I sat on my bed with the phone against my ear and said tell me everything and she did and I listened and I didn’t cry until after we hung up because crying while someone is telling you about your granddaughter is a way of making it about yourself and I would not do that.

Her name is Lily. I have held her twice. Both times at my sister’s house, where my daughter occasionally brings her, and where I am sometimes present, and where we move around each other with the careful choreography of people who are trying not to detonate anything.

The first time, Lily was six weeks old. My daughter handed her to me without a word, the way you hand someone a dish to hold while you reach for something. It was not ceremonial. It was practical. And I took her and I held her and the weight of her — that specific weight, that density that only a newborn has, compacted and heavy for their size as if they’re made of something denser than the rest of us — settled into my arms and my body remembered everything. The way you bend your elbow. The way you sway without deciding to. The way you breathe in through your nose because the smell of their head is a drug that evolution designed to keep you close.

My daughter watched me hold her. I could feel her watching. I don’t know what she saw. I don’t know if she saw her mother or the woman who had become a problem or something in between. I held Lily for maybe ten minutes. I gave her back. We talked about the weather. We talked about my sister’s kitchen renovation. We did not talk about anything that mattered.

The second time was three months ago. Lily was five months old and she was grabbing at everything — earrings, glasses, the collar of my shirt. She smells the way all babies smell, which is a smell that exists nowhere else in the world and which activates something in the body that is older than language.

But her eyes. I need to say this. She has her mother’s eyes in shape and color but there is something in them that her mother never had. A glassiness. A distance. As if part of her is looking at you and part of her is looking at something just behind you. I have seen these eyes before, in other children, and I know what I think it is and I will never say it out loud in my daughter’s house.

I noticed the small round bandage on her thigh. It was partly covered by the leg of her onesie but I could see the edge of it. A circle. Adhesive. The kind they put on after.

I didn’t say anything. I held her and I looked at the bandage and I smelled her hair and I gave her back to my daughter when she reached for her and I drove home and sat in my driveway for a long time with the engine running.

That is what I’m sitting with now, in this parking lot, with the engine off and the coffee getting cold in the cup holder. That is what the woman with the baby on her shoulder opened up when she walked past my car three spaces away.

Not anger. I want to be clear about that. I’m not angry at my daughter. I know exactly why she did what she did — all of it. The injections for herself, the ones for Lily, the silence between us. She did it because she was afraid, and because the man she loves was afraid, and because every institution she was taught to trust told her the same thing in the same voice, and because her mother — the one person who might have offered a different perspective — had become, in the architecture of that fear, part of the threat.

I know this. I understand it the way I understand weather. It doesn’t stop the rain.

What I carry is not anger. It’s something that doesn’t have a good name. It’s the knowledge of what’s in the vial, and the knowledge that my granddaughter has it in her now, and the knowledge that saying this out loud to my daughter would end the fragile thing we’re rebuilding, which is not a relationship exactly but the possibility of one, which is all I have and which I hold the way you hold water in your hands — loosely, because gripping it is what makes you lose it.

I think about the bookstore sometimes. The man behind the counter. The folding chairs. The women who sat in them with their babies and talked about what they’d read and what they’d decided and who never once told me I had to agree with them. I think about the clarity I had then. The direction I could feel. How simple it was — not easy, but simple. Read the information. Look at your child. Decide.

I think about a morning when she was nine. She woke up with a fever and I kept her home and made broth and she lay on the couch under a blanket and read a book about horses and by afternoon the fever broke and she was hungry and I made her eggs and toast and she ate everything and asked for more. That was it. Her body did what bodies do. No appointment. No prescription. No one telling me what to worry about. Just a kid with a fever and a mother with a pot of broth and time.

I think about a specific afternoon when she was three. We were at the park and she was on the swings and she said higher, higher, the way all children say it, and I pushed her higher and her hair flew back and she was laughing and I thought: I did this. Not the laughing. Not the swinging. But the body doing the laughing and the swinging. The body that had been left alone to do its own work. The nervous system that had not been loaded with aluminum on a two-month schedule. The gut that had never been disrupted by a cocktail designed for a population, not a person. I watched her fly forward and fall back, forward and fall back, and I knew I had done the right thing and the right thing had cost me almost every friendship I had and I would do it again without hesitating.

It was simple because she was mine to protect. She was six weeks old. The two-month appointment was on the calendar. She couldn’t decide for herself, so I decided for her, and I decided with everything I had, and I was right. I know I was right. Not because I need to be right, but because I watched her grow up without the schedule and she was healthy. She was whole. Her body worked the way a body works when you don’t interfere with it.

And now she has chosen differently. For herself and for Lily. I decided for my child. She is deciding for hers.

The phone lights up on the passenger seat. I look at it. It’s not her. It’s a notification from the grocery app telling me that organic blueberries are on sale. I almost laugh. I don’t laugh.

I think about the bin in the closet. It’s in the closet of this apartment too, the same plastic bin I’ve carried through six moves. The books. The printouts. The ingredient lists in my handwriting. The exemption forms with my signature, one for every year from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Thirteen forms. Thirteen Septembers. Thirteen versions of the same quiet refusal.

My daughter has never looked inside the bin. She has never asked to. When she was young, she accepted that I had made this choice the way children accept all parental choices — as conditions of the world, like gravity or bedtime. When she was older, I tried to explain my reasons, and she listened politely and changed the subject, and I understood that my reasons were, to her, my mother’s eccentricity, a thing to be tolerated and then outgrown.

She outgrew me.

There’s a thing I haven’t said yet, and I’m going to say it here because I’m sitting in a parking lot and no one can hear me and the woman with the baby has been inside the store for fifteen minutes and the sky is getting dark.

When I held Lily the second time, and saw the bandage, I felt the same pull I felt twenty-five years ago in the bookstore. The thread. The direction.

And the direction said: you cannot fix this.

Not you should not. You cannot. The knowledge I built my life around could not cross the distance between me and my daughter. It was mine. It had always been mine.

I am not at peace. I want to be clear about that. I am in a parking lot. My granddaughter has a bandage on her thigh and my daughter has not called in nine days and I am fifty-seven years old and the sky is getting dark and I need to buy something for dinner.

I open the door. I step out. The air is cool and smells like exhaust and the jasmine that grows along the fence at the edge of the lot. I get a cart from the row by the entrance. One wheel is bad. It pulls to the left. I push it through the automatic doors and the light inside is bright and the music is soft and the produce section is directly ahead of me, green and wet and ordinary.

I push the cart with the bad wheel toward the blueberries.

This is what I can do today.

Inspired by the story of Anya Kerstin.

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