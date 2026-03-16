Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Thanks, Unbekoming!

Reply
Share
eileen's avatar
eileen
14m

Humans are tribal. The common theme of this is that the system functions due to compliance and start to fracture with non-compliance or compliance without intent: that is when to the individual the system loses coherence. That is when the individual thinks, feels or otherwise suspects that the system output does not match what the individual perceives to be true. The system may be coherent but to the individual it is not.

If you look at what is going on in all three countries now, there is quite a bit of civil unrest, because now the non-compliant sees that they are not the only ones: that there are more who don't want to comply than those who do. And now they are no longer willing to silence themselves and work around the non-coherence between them and the institutions. That admitting non-coherence is the right thing to do.

But what is also becoming clear is that the system did not evolve naturally to be where they are today. That the whole thing was an illusion maintained by rigged elections. I maintain that the premises in this essay are not 100% correct because the hiding of the truth was intentional and what happened is that those who created these systems never thought a disruptor would come along and force people to use locally nurtured resources to live. The switch to local also made people realize that they do have the power to say no and that to live in coherence again is to know one's true power: using the system's mouthpieces and gatekeepers took their power away and using local made it come back and it opened more resources to them.

The level of non-coherence tolerated by individuals will vary but eventually all but a few percentage will experience the non-coherence and do something about it. It is this part that we see now and the institutions won't collapse: they will either adapt or become irrelevant as people build a local commerce infrastructure and the legalizing of crypto or precious metals as mediums of exchange suggests that some institutions are willing to adapt. Watch the Middle East to see the collapse of institutions not willing to adapt. Local in this context of what is possible is not just you and your neighbors. It could be neighboring states or countries: decentralization of both government and supply chains will make organized resistance possible and the people building institutions that are receptive to their needs. As long as they remain true to themselves and aren't afraid to be openly non-compliant when they feel that institutions are failing them, the systems won't go back to where they were.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture