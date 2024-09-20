It seems to me that all “large markets” rely on an inversion of reality. Of truth.

Not a change of degree, but an inversion. 180 degrees.

For it seems to be that The Reality has to be the opposite of reality.

The nature of Cartel Medicine is predatory. Devouring. Literally the opposite of what it claims to be.

It can only act in one way, not unlike the scorpion.

A scorpion asks a frog to carry him across a river. The frog hesitates, afraid the scorpion will sting him. The scorpion promises not to, arguing that if he stings the frog, they’ll both drown. The frog agrees and lets the scorpion climb on his back. Halfway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog. As they both start sinking, the frog asks, "Why did you sting me?" The scorpion replies, "It's in my nature."

This stomach acid story is yet another display of the scorpion’s nature.

I’ve relied heavily on the important work of A Midwestern Doctor (AMD).

Let’s begin with an analogy.

Analogy

Imagine you're looking at a bustling city from above. This city represents your body, and the streets are like your digestive system. At the entrance to the city, there's a security checkpoint - that's your stomach. The security guards at this checkpoint are like stomach acid.

Now, these security guards (stomach acid) have several important jobs:

They carefully inspect all the trucks (food) coming into the city, breaking down their contents (digestion) so the city can use them. They stop any troublemakers (harmful bacteria) from entering the city. They send signals to other parts of the city to prepare for the incoming trucks (triggering digestive processes). They ensure the entrance gate (lower esophageal sphincter) closes properly after trucks pass through.

However, someone convinced the city officials that these security guards were causing problems. So they started reducing the number of guards or giving them tranquilizers (like prescribing antacids or PPIs). At first, this seemed to solve some issues - fewer complaints from truck drivers about strict inspections (less heartburn). But over time, bigger problems started to emerge:

Uninspected trucks began smuggling in low-quality goods (poor nutrient absorption). Troublemakers snuck into the city more easily (increased infections). Other city workers didn't get the right signals and became less efficient (disrupted digestive processes). The entrance gate started malfunctioning, letting trucks roll backwards out of the city (acid reflux).

Despite clear evidence that reducing security was causing these problems, city officials (the medical establishment) were slow to change their approach. They were invested in their guard-reduction program and hesitant to admit it was a mistake.

35 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What are some of the most concerning prescription medications commonly given to patients?

Some of the most concerning prescription medications commonly given to patients include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), SSRI antidepressants, statins, NSAIDs, and birth control pills. These medications are often prescribed to large numbers of patients despite their potential harms often outweighing their benefits. They can cause various side effects and may lead to long-term health issues, yet they continue to be widely prescribed due to their profitability for pharmaceutical companies.

Question 2: How does stomach acid play a critical role in human health?

Stomach acid plays a crucial role in human health by facilitating several essential functions. It enables the breakdown of proteins, sterilizes the stomach to prevent infections, aids in the absorption of minerals and vitamins, and regulates the digestive process. Adequate stomach acid is necessary for proper nutrient absorption, immune function, and overall digestive health. Its importance is often underestimated in conventional medicine, leading to potential health issues when stomach acid is suppressed.

Question 3: What are the primary functions of stomach acid in the body?

The primary functions of stomach acid in the body include breaking down proteins for digestion, sterilizing the stomach to prevent bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, chelating minerals from food to enable their absorption, facilitating the absorption of certain vitamins and nutrients (such as vitamin B12), and regulating the overall digestive process. Stomach acid also triggers important digestive signals and hormones, ensuring proper function of the entire digestive system.

10 main takeaways:

Stomach acid is crucial for health, performing vital functions like protein digestion, nutrient absorption, and pathogen elimination. Over 90% of patients tested had low stomach acid levels, contrary to common medical assumptions. Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) are overused and can be harmful. 15% of the US population takes PPIs, with usage increasing with age. Long-term PPI use is associated with a 19% increase in overall death risk. Acid reflux is often caused by too little stomach acid, not too much. The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) closes properly only when sufficient stomach acid is present. Silent reflux affects many people and can cause symptoms like allergies, asthma, and chronic sore throat, often misdiagnosed as other conditions. Low stomach acid is linked to various autoimmune conditions. In one study, over 80% of asthmatic children had below-normal acid secretion. PPIs can increase the risk of infections. Ventilated patients on acid-blocking medications were twice as likely to develop pneumonia and 60% more likely to die from hospital-acquired pneumonia. Nutrient absorption is impaired by low stomach acid. For instance, calcium absorption increased five-fold when stomach pH was lowered from 6.5 to 1 in one study. H. pylori infection, present in about 50% of the world's population, can decrease stomach acid production and is associated with an increased risk of stomach cancer. See Q12 and footnote for more on H. pylori. Natural approaches like betaine HCl supplementation, bitters, and lifestyle changes can effectively manage acid reflux for many people. Wright reported that over 50% of asthmatic children he treated were cured by normalizing stomach acid and administering vitamin B12. Overprescription of medications significantly affects elderly patients. One study found that discontinuing unnecessary medications in nursing home residents reduced the death rate by 23% and hospital referrals by 18.2%.

Question 4: How does acid reflux occur and what are its main causes?

Acid reflux occurs when stomach contents, including acid, flow back into the esophagus. Contrary to popular belief, it is often caused by insufficient stomach acid rather than excess acid. The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) is pH sensitive and only closes properly when sufficient acidity is present in the stomach. Main causes include low stomach acid production, increased pressure on the stomach (e.g., from obesity or pregnancy), certain medications that relax the LES, and dietary factors that irritate the stomach or weaken the LES.

Question 5: What is silent reflux and what symptoms can it cause?

Silent reflux, also known as laryngopharyngeal reflux, is a condition where minor reflux occurs without causing overt heartburn symptoms. It can lead to a variety of symptoms often mistaken for other conditions, including allergies, asthma, chronic sore throat, ear pressure and infections, frequent throat clearing, post-nasal drip, and the sensation of a lump in the throat. Silent reflux is often undiagnosed and can contribute to various ear, nose, and throat issues.

Question 6: How does low stomach acid contribute to various health issues?

Low stomach acid can contribute to a wide range of health issues due to its crucial role in digestion and nutrient absorption. It can lead to protein maldigestion, resulting in amino acid deficiencies that may cause mood disorders and other health problems. Insufficient stomach acid also impairs mineral absorption, potentially leading to deficiencies in zinc, magnesium, calcium, and iron. Additionally, low stomach acid increases susceptibility to infections and can contribute to conditions like SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) due to inadequate sterilization of ingested pathogens.

What are the fundamental untruths of this subject matter, and what is the “market value” of these untruths?

Untruth: Acid reflux is caused by too much stomach acid. Market expansion: This misconception justifies the widespread use of acid-suppressing medications like PPIs, creating a massive market for these drugs. In reality, reflux is often due to insufficient acid. Untruth: Acid-suppressing medications are safe for long-term use. Market expansion: Promoting these drugs as safe for extended use encourages chronic consumption, turning short-term treatments into lifelong prescriptions and significantly expanding the customer base. Untruth: Stomach acid is harmful and unnecessary. Market expansion: By portraying stomach acid as problematic, the medical industry creates a perceived need for acid-suppressing interventions, ignoring the vital roles of stomach acid in digestion and overall health. Untruth: Symptoms like heartburn always indicate excess acid. Market expansion: This oversimplification leads to over-diagnosis of acid-related issues, expanding the market for antacids and PPIs while ignoring underlying causes. Untruth: Acid-suppressing medications have no significant side effects. Market expansion: Downplaying the side effects and long-term consequences of these drugs encourages their liberal prescription and use, expanding the market while overlooking potential harm. Untruth: Natural approaches to managing reflux are ineffective. Market expansion: Dismissing natural remedies and lifestyle changes keeps patients dependent on pharmaceutical interventions, maintaining a stable market for prescription and over-the-counter medications. Untruth: Nutrient deficiencies are unrelated to stomach acid levels. Market expansion: Ignoring this connection creates additional markets for treating symptoms of nutrient deficiencies, rather than addressing the root cause. Untruth: Autoimmune conditions are unrelated to digestive health. Market expansion: This misconception allows for the development of separate markets for autoimmune treatments, ignoring potential benefits of addressing stomach acid issues. Untruth: Elderly patients require numerous medications as they age. Market expansion: This belief supports the overprescription of various drugs, including acid suppressants, creating a lucrative market for pharmaceutical interventions in the elderly population. Untruth: Acid reflux is an isolated condition unrelated to overall health. Market expansion: Treating reflux as a standalone issue ignores its connections to various health problems, allowing for the creation of multiple, separate markets for treating these seemingly unrelated conditions.

These untruths collectively support a symptom-focused, medication-heavy approach to health, creating and expanding markets for pharmaceutical interventions while overlooking more holistic, root-cause approaches to health and wellness.

Question 7: What autoimmune conditions have been linked to low stomach acid levels?

Several autoimmune conditions have been linked to low stomach acid levels, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, scleroderma, Sjogren's syndrome, and thyroiditis. Other conditions associated with low stomach acid include asthma, celiac disease, chronic hives, diabetes, eczema, food allergies, rosacea, and vitiligo. The connection between these conditions and low stomach acid suggests that addressing stomach acid levels could potentially play a role in managing or improving these autoimmune disorders.

Question 8: How do proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) work and what are their potential long-term effects?

Proton pump inhibitors work by suppressing stomach acid production, often eliminating almost all stomach acid for extended periods. While they can provide short-term relief for acid reflux symptoms, long-term use can lead to various health issues. Potential long-term effects include increased risk of nutrient deficiencies, higher susceptibility to infections, increased risk of bone fractures, kidney problems, and a higher risk of dementia. PPIs have also been associated with an increased risk of stomach cancer and can create a dependency, making it difficult for patients to stop using them.

Question 9: What natural approaches can be used to manage acid reflux and improve stomach acidity?

Natural approaches to manage acid reflux and improve stomach acidity include dietary changes such as avoiding trigger foods and eating smaller meals. Consuming bitter herbs or apple cider vinegar before meals can stimulate stomach acid production. Supplementing with betaine HCl and digestive enzymes can help improve digestion. Lifestyle modifications like elevating the head of the bed, avoiding tight clothing, and managing stress are also beneficial. Some people find relief with deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL), aloe vera juice, or supplements like L-glutamine to help heal the GI tract.

What are the known side effects of acid blockers, particularly proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)?

Increased infection risk: PPI users have a 4x higher risk of food poisoning and a 2x higher risk of C. difficile infection. Ventilated patients on acid blockers were 2x more likely to develop pneumonia and 60% more likely to die from hospital-acquired pneumonia. Nutrient deficiencies: Antacids can reduce iron absorption by 28-67%. PPIs impair absorption of vitamins (especially B12) and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Bone health issues: Long-term PPI use is associated with increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures due to reduced calcium absorption. Kidney problems: PPI use is linked to a 74% increase in risk of severe kidney disease, resulting in a 142% increased risk of death for those patients. Dementia risk: Recent studies show a 33% increase in dementia risk with long-term PPI use. Cardiovascular issues: A meta-analysis found a 28% increase in risk of major cardiac events among PPI users. Liver problems: PPIs can worsen existing liver disease and increase risk of liver-related complications. Stomach cancer: Long-term PPI use is associated with an 80% increase in stomach cancer risk, particularly in those with H. pylori infection. Gut microbiome disruption: PPIs significantly alter gut bacteria populations, potentially leading to various digestive issues. Rebound acid hypersecretion: Stopping PPIs can lead to severe rebound acid production, making it difficult to discontinue the medication. Overall mortality: PPI use is associated with a 19% increase in overall risk of death. Hypomagnesemia: Chronic use of PPIs can lead to dangerously low magnesium levels. COVID-19 complications: The largest review found PPIs increased a COVID patient's risk of dying by 77%.

Question 10: How does the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) function in relation to stomach acid?

The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) is a muscular valve that separates the esophagus from the stomach. It is pH sensitive and functions properly when sufficient stomach acid is present. When stomach acid levels are adequate, the LES closes tightly, preventing stomach contents from refluxing into the esophagus. However, when stomach acid is low, the LES may not receive the proper signals to close, leading to acid reflux. This mechanism explains why low stomach acid, rather than excess acid, is often the underlying cause of acid reflux.

Question 11: What dietary factors can affect stomach acid production and acid reflux?

Dietary factors play a significant role in stomach acid production and acid reflux. Certain foods can weaken the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), including fats, chocolate, caffeine, mints, sugar, onions, and some alcoholic beverages. Other foods may irritate the stomach, such as acidic citrus fruits, tomato-based foods, spicy foods, and carbonated beverages. Conversely, bitter foods and herbs can stimulate stomach acid production. Processed foods and diets low in essential nutrients may contribute to decreased stomach acid production over time.

Question 12: How does H. pylori infection impact stomach acid and overall gut health?

H. pylori is a bacteria that lives in the stomach of about half the world's population. It can impact stomach acid production by reducing it, which is how the bacteria protects itself. This reduction in stomach acid can lead to various digestive issues and increase the risk of stomach ulcers and potentially stomach cancer. H. pylori infection can also affect gut hormones and overall digestive function. However, its prevalence raises questions about whether it might serve some beneficial role in the gut microbiome when in balance.

[Unbekoming: I’m not ready to accept the H. pylori narrative, in fact I’m very suspicious of it. It has all the hallmarks of another industrial construct. For a different view, see this footnote.]

Alternatives to conventional acid-blocking medications:

Dietary modifications: Avoiding trigger foods such as spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomato-based foods, chocolate, caffeine, and alcohol

Eating smaller meals and avoiding eating close to bedtime

Consuming bitter herbs or foods before meals to stimulate natural acid production Lifestyle changes: Elevating the head of the bed by 4-8 inches

Avoiding tight clothing around the waist

Maintaining good posture while sitting and sleeping

Managing stress

Losing weight if overweight Natural supplements: Betaine HCl with pepsin to support stomach acid production

Digestive enzymes to aid in food breakdown

Deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) for healing the GI tract

L-glutamine to support GI tissue repair

Zinc and Vitamin B12 to address potential deficiencies Herbal remedies: Gentian or artemisia as bitter herbs to stimulate acid production

Aloe vera juice for soothing the GI tract

Chamomile for esophageal protection

Slippery elm for GI tract protection Apple cider vinegar: Consuming before meals to stimulate acid production and aid digestion Sauerkraut juice: Drinking a few teaspoons before meals to stimulate acid production Addressing H. pylori: Using natural therapies like mastic gum, vitamin C, or vitamin D to combat H. pylori infection Manual therapy: Seeking treatment from a visceral bodyworker to address mechanical issues like hiatal hernias Bitters: Using herbal bitter preparations before meals to stimulate digestive processes Mindful eating: Chewing food thoroughly and eating in a relaxed state to support optimal digestion

These alternatives focus on addressing root causes, supporting natural digestive processes, and promoting overall gut health without the potential side effects associated with long-term use of acid-blocking medications.

Question 13: What are some effective ways to repair damaged GI tract tissue?

Effective ways to repair damaged GI tract tissue include using deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL), which has been shown to treat gastric and duodenal ulcers effectively. Omega-3 fatty acids can also aid in healing GI ulcers. Other beneficial supplements include vitamin A, vitamin C, zinc, and L-glutamine, which are known to help repair damaged GI tissue. Additionally, herbs like slippery elm, aloe vera juice, chamomile, turmeric, and astaxanthin can help protect and heal the GI tract. These natural remedies can be used as alternatives or complements to conventional treatments for GI damage.

Question 14: How does aging affect stomach acid production and related health issues?

Aging is associated with a decrease in stomach acid production, particularly after age 60. This reduction can lead to various health issues, including decreased nutrient absorption, increased risk of infections, and a higher likelihood of developing conditions like GERD. The decline in stomach acid production with age is considered one of the primary causes of age-related degeneration. It may explain why older adults often benefit significantly from amino acid and B-12 supplementation. This age-related decline in stomach acid production underscores the importance of supporting digestive health as we age.

Question 15: What role do digestive enzymes play in relation to stomach acid?

Digestive enzymes work in conjunction with stomach acid to break down food and facilitate nutrient absorption. Stomach acid activates certain digestive enzymes, particularly those that break down proteins. For example, pepsin, a key enzyme for protein digestion, is activated by the acidic environment created by stomach acid. When stomach acid levels are low, enzyme function can be impaired, leading to incomplete digestion and potential nutrient deficiencies. Supplementing with digestive enzymes, especially when taken alongside measures to improve stomach acid production, can help optimize digestion and nutrient absorption.

Question 16: How does the medical profession's approach to stomach acid issues illustrate problems in modern medicine?

The medical profession's approach to stomach acid issues illustrates several problems in modern medicine. There's a widespread tendency to suppress stomach acid with medications like PPIs, without considering the vital functions of stomach acid or investigating the root causes of symptoms. This approach often ignores extensive historical and current research demonstrating the importance of stomach acid. The preference for prescribing long-term medications over addressing underlying causes reflects a symptom-focused rather than holistic approach to health. It also highlights how profitable treatments can persist despite evidence of their potential harm.

Question 17: What is the connection between low stomach acid and nutrient absorption?

Low stomach acid significantly impairs nutrient absorption. Stomach acid is crucial for breaking down proteins into amino acids and for the absorption of minerals like zinc, magnesium, calcium, and iron. It also plays a key role in the absorption of vitamins, particularly B12, B6, and folate. Without adequate stomach acid, these nutrients cannot be properly extracted from food or supplements, leading to deficiencies even when a person's diet appears adequate. These deficiencies can then contribute to a wide range of health issues, from fatigue and mood disorders to more serious conditions.

Question 18: How do NSAIDs affect stomach health and acid production?

NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) can have significant negative effects on stomach health. They often cause damage to the lining of the stomach, which can lead to ulcers and increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. This damage can impair the stomach's ability to produce acid normally. Additionally, the use of NSAIDs can mask the symptoms of low stomach acid or gastric damage, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment of underlying issues. The widespread use of NSAIDs contributes to the high number of hospitalizations and deaths from gastrointestinal bleeding each year.

Question 19: What are some alternatives to PPIs for managing GERD and related conditions?

Alternatives to PPIs for managing GERD and related conditions include lifestyle modifications such as dietary changes, weight loss, and elevating the head of the bed. Natural supplements like deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL), aloe vera juice, and glutamine can help heal the GI tract. Betaine HCl supplements can be used to increase stomach acid levels. Apple cider vinegar or bitter herbs before meals can stimulate natural acid production. Some find relief with ginger tea or chamomile. Addressing underlying causes like food sensitivities or H. pylori infection can also be effective. For some, manual therapy to address hiatal hernias or other mechanical issues can provide significant relief.

Question 20: How does stomach acid deficiency relate to protein digestion and amino acid availability?

Stomach acid deficiency significantly impacts protein digestion and amino acid availability. Stomach acid is crucial for activating pepsin, the primary enzyme responsible for breaking down proteins. Without adequate acid, proteins are not properly broken down into their constituent amino acids. This can lead to a deficiency in available amino acids, even when protein intake is sufficient. Such deficiencies can contribute to various health issues, including mood disorders, as some amino acids are precursors to neurotransmitters. Additionally, poorly digested proteins can lead to food sensitivities and may contribute to the development of autoimmune conditions.

Question 21: What is the relationship between stomach acid and the body's ability to fight infections?

Stomach acid plays a crucial role in the body's defense against infections. It acts as a barrier, effectively sterilizing the stomach and killing many pathogens that enter through food or water. When stomach acid levels are low, there's an increased risk of foodborne illnesses and other infections. This is evident in studies showing that individuals on acid-suppressing medications have a higher risk of developing infections like food poisoning, pneumonia, and C. difficile. Historically, the importance of stomach acid in preventing infections was demonstrated in cholera outbreaks, where those with low stomach acid were more susceptible to infection.

Question 22: How do certain medications impact the lower esophageal sphincter and contribute to acid reflux?

Certain medications can relax the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), contributing to acid reflux. These include bronchodilators used for asthma, some blood pressure medications (particularly calcium channel blockers), as well as medications like valium, nitroglycerin, and opioids. By relaxing the LES, these medications allow stomach contents to flow back into the esophagus more easily. This mechanism highlights how treating one condition (e.g., asthma or hypertension) can inadvertently contribute to another (acid reflux), underscoring the importance of considering the holistic effects of medications on the body.

Question 23: What lifestyle modifications can help reduce acid reflux symptoms?

Several lifestyle modifications can help reduce acid reflux symptoms. These include sleeping on an inclined bed (raising the head by 4-8 inches), avoiding eating within three hours of bedtime, and not overeating. Losing weight if overweight can also help reduce pressure on the stomach. Proper posture while sitting and sleeping is important to avoid putting pressure on the abdomen. Avoiding tight clothing around the waist, refraining from strenuous activities right after eating, and managing stress can all contribute to reducing reflux. Additionally, identifying and avoiding personal food triggers is crucial in managing symptoms.

Question 24: How does stomach acid production relate to overall digestive system function?

Stomach acid production is integrally related to overall digestive system function. It initiates the digestive process by breaking down proteins and activating digestive enzymes. The acidity in the stomach triggers the release of various digestive hormones and signals, such as secretin and cholecystokinin, which regulate other digestive processes. These signals stimulate the pancreas to release enzymes and the gallbladder to release bile. Adequate stomach acid also ensures proper closure of the lower esophageal sphincter, preventing reflux. When stomach acid production is impaired, it can lead to a cascade of digestive issues affecting the entire gastrointestinal tract.

Question 25: What are some potential risks of long-term use of acid-suppressing medications?

Long-term use of acid-suppressing medications, particularly proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), carries several potential risks. These include increased susceptibility to infections due to reduced stomach acid's protective effect. Nutrient deficiencies, especially of minerals and vitamin B12, can occur due to impaired absorption. There's an increased risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis, likely due to reduced calcium absorption. Kidney problems, including chronic kidney disease, have been associated with long-term PPI use. Some studies have linked prolonged use to an increased risk of dementia. Additionally, there's a potential increased risk of stomach cancer, particularly in those with H. pylori infection.

Question 26: How does the overprescription of medications affect elderly patients?

Overprescription of medications significantly impacts elderly patients. As people age, they often accumulate more prescriptions, some of which may be unnecessary or harmful. This polypharmacy can lead to increased risk of adverse drug reactions, drug interactions, and side effects. A study mentioned by AMD showed that discontinuing unnecessary medications in elderly nursing home residents resulted in a 23% reduction in death rate and a significant decrease in hospital referrals. The elderly are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of overprescription due to changes in metabolism and organ function that come with aging.

Question 27: What is the connection between stomach acid and macular degeneration?

There appears to be a connection between stomach acid levels and macular degeneration, particularly the "dry" form characterized by geographic atrophy. AMD cites a large study indicating that one of the most important risk factors for this subgroup of macular degeneration is the use of antacids. This connection likely stems from the role of stomach acid in nutrient absorption. Adequate stomach acid is crucial for absorbing nutrients that are essential for eye health. When stomach acid is suppressed, it may lead to deficiencies in these vital nutrients, potentially contributing to the development or progression of macular degeneration.

Question 28: How do bitters and herbal preparations affect stomach acid production?

Bitters and herbal preparations can stimulate stomach acid production naturally. Consuming bitter herbs before a meal can trigger the secretion of stomach acid. AMD mentions gentian and artemisia as two commonly used herbal bitters preparations. These herbs work by stimulating the taste receptors that signal the body to prepare for digestion. Beyond improving acid secretion, bitters also enhance overall digestive function. For instance, a study cited by AMD found that gentian root capsules provided rapid relief of various digestive symptoms in patients. Sauerkraut juice, rich in natural probiotics and minerals, is another traditional method to stimulate stomach acid production before meals.

Question 29: What is the relationship between stomach acid and food allergies or sensitivities?

Stomach acid plays a crucial role in protein digestion, and insufficient acid can lead to incomplete protein breakdown. When proteins are not fully digested, larger protein fragments can pass through the gut wall into the bloodstream, potentially triggering food sensitivities or allergies. AMD suggests that many cases of multiple food sensitivities may actually be due to poor protein digestion rather than true allergies to specific foods. Adequate stomach acid is therefore important not only for proper nutrient absorption but also for preventing the development of food sensitivities and allergies.

Question 30: How does stomach acid relate to the gut microbiome?

Stomach acid plays a crucial role in regulating the gut microbiome. It acts as a first line of defense, killing many potentially harmful microorganisms that enter the body through food or water. When stomach acid is suppressed, as with the use of PPIs, it can lead to changes in the gut microbiome. AMD cites a statement from a PPI manufacturer acknowledging that their product significantly increases the concentration of viable bacteria in the stomach after just 14 days of use. This alteration in the microbiome can potentially lead to issues like small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and may contribute to various digestive and systemic health problems.

Question 31: What are the potential consequences of rebound acid production when stopping PPIs?

When stopping proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), patients often experience rebound acid production. This occurs because the body has adapted to the acid suppression and compensates by overproducing acid when the medication is discontinued. As a result, patients may experience worse reflux symptoms than before starting the medication, making it difficult to stop using PPIs. This rebound effect can last for extended periods, with some reports indicating patients produced no stomach acid for up to two years after stopping Prilosec. This phenomenon often leads to long-term dependence on PPIs, as patients struggle to manage the intense rebound symptoms.

Question 32: How does stomach acid production relate to energy metabolism and mitochondrial function?

Stomach acid production is an energy-intensive process that requires healthy mitochondrial function. The cells that produce stomach acid (parietal cells) have a high number of mitochondria to meet this energy demand. Conversely, mitochondrial dysfunction may contribute to declining stomach acid levels, particularly in chronic illnesses. This relationship suggests a potential link between overall energy metabolism, mitochondrial health, and the ability to produce sufficient stomach acid. It may partly explain why conditions associated with mitochondrial dysfunction often coincide with digestive issues and why supporting mitochondrial health could potentially improve stomach acid production.

Question 33: What is the connection between low stomach acid and skin conditions?

Low stomach acid levels have been associated with various skin conditions. AMD mentions that skin diseases, including certain forms of acne, dermatitis, eczema, and hives, are often linked to low stomach acidity. This connection likely stems from the role of stomach acid in nutrient absorption and protein digestion. When these processes are impaired due to low stomach acid, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies and the circulation of incompletely digested proteins, both of which can manifest as skin issues. Additionally, the altered gut environment resulting from low stomach acid may influence the gut-skin axis, further impacting skin health.

Question 34: How does stomach acid deficiency potentially contribute to accelerated aging?

Stomach acid deficiency can potentially contribute to accelerated aging through several mechanisms. Firstly, it leads to decreased absorption of essential nutrients, including minerals and vitamins crucial for cellular health and function. This nutritional deficit can accelerate the aging process at a cellular level. Secondly, low stomach acid can result in protein maldigestion, leading to a lack of amino acids necessary for tissue repair and maintenance. Additionally, the increased risk of infections and alterations in the gut microbiome associated with low stomach acid can contribute to chronic inflammation, a key factor in accelerated aging. AMD specifically mentions accelerated aging as one of the conditions associated with low stomach acid.

Question 35: What are the challenges in translating important medical discoveries into clinical practice?

Translating important medical discoveries into clinical practice faces several challenges, as illustrated by the stomach acid issue. The medical profession is often described as "conservative" in adopting new ideas, even when presented with compelling evidence. This resistance can lead to significant delays in implementing beneficial treatments or discontinuing harmful ones. Financial interests, such as the profitability of certain drugs, can also hinder the adoption of new approaches that might reduce medication use. Additionally, the established medical curriculum and ingrained beliefs among practitioners can slow the integration of new understandings. AMD provides examples of researchers like Dr. Mercola and Dr. Wright, whose evidence-based ideas took years or decades to gain acceptance in mainstream medicine.

References

Stomach Acid Is Critical For Health (midwesterndoctor.com)

