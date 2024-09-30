I’m interested in fasting at the moment and so I decided to follow the bouncing ball when a reader commented.

Have you read the book: Starving to heal in Siberia? I haven't read it myself but I talked with people who did this treatment. Very interesting. – Gingerbread

It’s a mainstream book, so we will need to pinch our noses from time to time.

Let’s start with a short story about fasting from a long time reader of this substack – CM Maccioli

During a fast, my son was there, I told him what I was doing. Day 1 piece of cake, day 3 hard, could think of nothing but food, day 4 eased myself into a 300 calorie meal. Lost 12 pounds. Ate lightly the rest of week and started again that weekend. Same stats, never got far over 3 days. To my shock and awe my son looked into fasting and tried it. He's Type 1 at 313 pounds. In 3 months he was 264. His doctor was stunned as was I. Same doctor who told him to cut back on salt. He has eliminated his slo-mo insulin at night and drastically cut back on his fast acting. He intermittent fasts during his work week now and does a 3 day fast come weekends, good thinking, because weekends he and his wife would blow it out with pizza deliveries, wine & beer drinking only on weekends. Now that's gone. Together they lost 80 pounds. This life style change has affected their son as well, no more junk food in the house, oh the horror of it all. Fasting is perceived as such a drastic measure to some, most, until you try it. It's amazing. At the end you can smell things you didn't smell before. You feel sharp as a tack, nothing hurts. Your knees work better. Your body reacts and tells you, "ahh NO, I don't think so", to crap food that was the norm that you have now eliminated. It was the same for me when I was chelated. I could taste the chemicals in food that chelation had eliminated and my body would react very negatively if I dared to eat those chemicals again. Fasting does the same. Your body feels pure and well.

Starving to heal in Siberia

By Michelle Slater PhD

Starving to Heal in Siberia: My Radical... book by Michelle B. Slater (thriftbooks.com)

30 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is Michelle Slater's personal story with chronic Lyme disease?

Michelle Slater, a scholar with a Ph.D. in French literature from Johns Hopkins University, was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Her symptoms included debilitating joint pain, chronic fatigue, brain fog, and cognitive issues that severely impacted her daily life and academic career. She went from being an active, high-achieving individual to someone who could barely leave her bed, which she humorously referred to as "1 Bed Avenue."

Despite trying numerous conventional and alternative treatments, including high doses of antibiotics and various supplements, Michelle's condition continued to worsen. Her illness progressed to the point where she was considering assisted suicide. It was at this low point that she discovered Dr. Sergey Filonov's dry fasting treatment in Siberia, which ultimately led to her full recovery.

Question 2: How does climate change impact the spread of Lyme disease?

Climate change has significantly contributed to the spread of Lyme disease. As temperatures rise, ticks that carry the Lyme-causing bacteria are able to survive in areas they previously couldn't, expanding their geographic range. The CDC has identified climate change as a factor that increases both the number and geographic range of disease-carrying insects and ticks.

In the book, Michelle notes that she used to roam freely in the New England woods as a child, but now finds ticks crawling up her legs even when walking on pavement in the Berkshires. This anecdote illustrates the dramatic increase in tick populations and their expanded habitats due to warming temperatures.

[Unbekoming: This is a mainstream book, so we can expect this type of Official Climate Change narrative. The author most likely believes it, and if she doesn’t maybe there is a small chance she is simply taking the knee to the power structure so it can survive censorship. Regardless, we need to be able to navigate mainstream material and take what we can from it that is true and useful. We shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. There is enough baby for most and a lot of baby for some in this book. You can learn about Climate Change here, and about weaponized ticks and Lyme disease here.]

Question 3: What alternative treatments did Michelle try before discovering dry fasting?

Before discovering dry fasting, Michelle tried a wide array of conventional and alternative treatments. These included high doses of antibiotics, herbal supplements, functional medicine, heavy metal chelation, Rife machines, mold remediation, homeopathic remedies, Ayurvedic panchakarma, far infrared saunas, BioMats, saltwater pools, kinesiology, raw vegan diets, thousands of vitamins and minerals, reiki, deep-tissue massages, acupuncture, and Chinese herbs.

Despite the breadth of treatments she attempted, none provided lasting relief from her symptoms. This extensive list of failed treatments underscores the severity and persistence of her condition, as well as her determination to find a cure.

Question 4: What is dry fasting and how is it used as a treatment method?

Dry fasting is a practice where an individual abstains from both food and water for a period of time. In the context of Michelle's treatment, dry fasting was used as a method to trigger autophagy, a process where the body breaks down and recycles old or damaged cells. This process is believed to have powerful healing effects, particularly for chronic conditions like Lyme disease.

Dr. Filonov's treatment involved extended dry fasts, sometimes lasting up to 9-11 days, conducted under medical supervision. The theory behind this treatment is that by depriving the body of external nutrients and water, it forces the body to consume its own diseased tissues and pathogens, effectively "incinerating" them and allowing for cellular regeneration.

Question 5: Who is Dr. Sergey Filonov and what is his dry fasting clinic in Siberia like?

Dr. Sergey Filonov is a Russian doctor who has become a world expert in dry fasting. He runs a clinic in the Altai mountains of Siberia where he treats patients with various chronic conditions using extended dry fasts. Dr. Filonov developed his technique by combining his medical knowledge with local folk medicine and his own experimentation with fasting.

The clinic itself is described as rustic, with patients staying in wooden dachas (cabins) and treatments taking place in a simple, communal space. The natural setting, including nearby rivers and mountains, is considered an integral part of the healing process. Dr. Filonov keeps his treatments affordable and accessible, charging only about $50 per day for all-inclusive care.

Question 6: What are the physiological effects of dry fasting on the body?

During dry fasting, the body undergoes several significant physiological changes. Without external sources of nutrition or hydration, the body begins to consume its own reserves, starting with glucose and then moving on to stored fats and secondary tissues. This process activates a state of autophagy, where the body breaks down and recycles old, damaged, or diseased cells.

Dr. Filonov explains that dry fasting creates an internal environment where inflammation cannot exist, as it requires water. The dehydrated state is also inhospitable to pathogens like bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the body experiences an increase in temperature, which enhances immune function and speeds up metabolic processes. The release of glucocorticoid hormones during fasting provides a powerful anti-inflammatory effect.

Question 7: What is autophagy and how does it relate to cellular regeneration during fasting?

Autophagy is a cellular process where the body breaks down and recycles old, damaged, or diseased cells and cellular components. This process is significantly enhanced during fasting, particularly dry fasting. Nobel Prize-winning scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi's research on autophagy in yeast cells has shown that when cells are starved, they accelerate this recycling process to maintain essential functions.

In the context of dry fasting, autophagy is believed to play a crucial role in healing. As the body is deprived of external nutrients and water, it begins to consume its own tissues, prioritizing the breakdown of diseased or damaged cells. This process is described as a form of cellular "housecleaning" that can lead to regeneration of healthier cells and tissues, potentially addressing chronic health issues at a cellular level.

Question 8: How does dry fasting compare to other types of fasting, such as water fasting?

Dry fasting is considered more intense and potentially more effective than water fasting. While water fasting allows the consumption of water, dry fasting eliminates both food and water intake. Dr. Filonov argues that one day of dry fasting is equivalent to three days of water fasting in terms of therapeutic effects.

The key difference lies in how the body sources water during the fast. In water fasting, the body uses exogenous (external) water for cleansing. In dry fasting, it relies on endogenous (internal) water, which is believed to result in a more thorough cleansing process. Dry fasting creates a more extreme environment in the body, accelerating processes like autophagy and forcing the body to more aggressively break down diseased tissues and pathogens.

Question 9: What is the history of fasting for medical purposes?

Fasting for medical purposes has a long history dating back to ancient times. It's referenced in Ancient Greek, Tibetan, Indian, and Middle Eastern early writings as a method for preventing diseases, strengthening self-discipline, and enhancing spiritual practices. Notable historical figures who practiced or advocated fasting include Hippocrates, Plato, Aristotle, Pythagoras, Moses, Jesus, and various religious leaders.

In more recent history, fasting gained popularity in the United States in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Doctors like Edward Dewey and Bernarr MacFadden established fasting schools and clinics. However, with the rise of the pharmaceutical industry and the American Medical Association, fasting as a medical treatment was largely sidelined in the U.S. by the end of World War I, although research and practice continued in other parts of the world, particularly in Russia.

Question 10: What is the Russian history of fasting research, particularly regarding Dr. Yuri Nikolaev?

The Russian history of fasting research is particularly rich, with Dr. Yuri Nikolaev playing a significant role. Nikolaev was influenced by Upton Sinclair's book "The Fasting Cure," which was translated into Russian. As a doctor at the Moscow Psychiatric Institute, Nikolaev became an advocate for fasting as a treatment method.

Despite initial skepticism from the government, Nikolaev succeeded in supervising more than 7,000 patients through 30-day water fasts. His work demonstrated remarkable success, including cases where fasting appeared to cure mental illnesses. Nikolaev's research and books, including "Health through Fasting," significantly influenced current dry fasting proponents like Dr. Filonov. Nikolaev considered the discovery of fasting's capacity to regenerate a person physically, mentally, and

Question 11: What scientific research has been done on fasting, particularly by Yoshinori Ohsumi?

Yoshinori Ohsumi, a Japanese scientist, won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2016 for his discoveries on autophagy. His research focused on how cells break down and recycle their components during periods of starvation. Ohsumi's work with yeast cells demonstrated that when starved, autophagy accelerates to recycle cellular material, allowing organelles to prepare cellular waste for degradation.

Ohsumi's research has significant implications for understanding aging-related diseases such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, Parkinson's, and cancer. His work has opened up new avenues for research on fasting and its potential to stimulate autophagy as a means of treating various diseases. While Ohsumi's research was primarily on the cellular level, it provides a scientific basis for understanding the potential benefits of fasting practices like those employed by Dr. Filonov.

Question 12: What criticisms are made of the pharmaceutical industry and the overuse of antibiotics?

The book presents several criticisms of the pharmaceutical industry and the overuse of antibiotics. It argues that the pharmaceutical industry, in alliance with the American Medical Association, worked to suppress research and practice of fasting as a medical treatment in the early 20th century, prioritizing drug-based treatments instead.

The overuse of antibiotics is criticized for contributing to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a concern that was predicted as early as 1959 by writer John Lear. The book also points out that for chronic conditions like Lyme disease, prolonged antibiotic use can be ineffective and potentially harmful, overburdening the liver and disrupting the body's natural healing processes. There's a suggestion that the pharmaceutical industry may be more interested in long-term treatment (and profit) rather than finding cures for chronic conditions.

Question 13: What are the specific protocols and methods for dry fasting?

Dr. Filonov's dry fasting protocol involves gradually building up to extended fasts. It typically starts with shorter fasts of 24-36 hours, progressing to 3-day, 5-day, and eventually 9-day or longer fasts. These fasts involve complete abstention from both food and water. Patients are advised to spend time in nature, particularly in mountainous areas with clean air and near water sources.

The protocol emphasizes proper preparation before the fast, including tapering off medications and supplements, eating a clean diet, and potentially doing preparatory water fasts. During the fast, patients are encouraged to walk daily, meditate, and rest. The exit from the fast is considered crucial, with a carefully controlled reintroduction of fluids and then foods. Post-fast, patients are advised to maintain a clean diet and potentially incorporate regular shorter fasts into their lifestyle.

Question 14: How does the role of nature and environment factor into the fasting process?

Nature and environment play a significant role in Dr. Filonov's dry fasting protocol. The clinic is located in the Altai mountains of Siberia, chosen for its clean air, pristine rivers, and natural beauty. Patients are encouraged to spend time outdoors, walking and meditating in nature during their fasts.

The natural environment is believed to support the fasting process in several ways. The clean air is important because during dry fasting, the body becomes highly sensitive and can absorb pollutants more readily. The presence of rivers and moisture in the air is thought to help the body absorb needed moisture through the skin. Additionally, the natural setting is considered beneficial for mental and spiritual aspects of the fasting process, providing a peaceful environment for reflection and healing.

Question 15: What are common symptoms and experiences during dry fasting?

Common symptoms during dry fasting can include weakness, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and various aches and pains. Many patients experience a thick, colored mucus forming on their tongue, which is seen as a sign of the body's detoxification process. Some may experience nausea or difficulty sleeping, especially in the early stages of longer fasts.

However, many patients, including Michelle, report experiencing increased energy and mental clarity as the fast progresses, particularly after the first few days. There's often a sensation of the body heating up, especially during longer fasts, which is associated with the intensification of cellular "incineration" processes. Emotional and spiritual experiences are also common, with many reporting a sense of peace, clarity, or even euphoria during extended fasts.

Question 16: How do meditation and spiritual aspects relate to the fasting process?

Meditation and spiritual practices are considered integral parts of the dry fasting process in Dr. Filonov's protocol. Patients are encouraged to meditate daily, using techniques to visualize healing processes in their bodies. These practices are seen as ways to support the physical healing process by promoting mental and emotional well-being.

Many patients, including Michelle, report heightened spiritual experiences during their fasts. This is attributed to the historical use of fasting in various spiritual traditions. The book suggests that while the body is engaged in intense physical cleansing and healing, the mind becomes more open to spiritual insights and experiences. Michelle describes having a sense of connection to a higher power or universal energy during her fasts, which she found supportive and comforting through the challenging process.

Question 17: What are the challenges and risks associated with dry fasting?

Dry fasting, especially for extended periods, comes with significant challenges and potential risks. The most immediate challenge is overcoming thirst and hunger, particularly in the early stages of a fast. Patients may experience physical discomfort, weakness, and various detox symptoms as their bodies adjust to the lack of food and water.

The risks of dry fasting can be serious if not done properly under medical supervision. These can include severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and potentially organ damage if pushed too far. Dr. Filonov emphasizes the importance of proper preparation, medical oversight, and a carefully controlled exit process to mitigate these risks. He advises against attempting extended dry fasts without proper guidance and warns that improper fasting practices can be dangerous.

Question 18: What are some common myths and misconceptions about dry fasting?

One common misconception addressed in the book is the belief that the human body cannot survive more than three days without water. Michelle's experiences, along with those of other patients at Dr. Filonov's clinic, demonstrate that under proper conditions, the body can safely go without water for longer periods.

Another myth is that dry fasting causes kidney failure or permanent organ damage. Dr. Filonov argues that, when done correctly, dry fasting actually allows organs like the kidneys and liver to rest and recover. The book also addresses misconceptions about the safety and efficacy of dry fasting, emphasizing that while it can be powerful, it requires proper knowledge and supervision to be done safely.

Question 19: Why is proper preparation and exit important in the fasting process?

Proper preparation and exit are crucial in the dry fasting process for both safety and effectiveness. The preparation phase helps the body transition gradually into the fast, reducing the shock to the system. This includes tapering off medications and supplements, cleaning up the diet, and potentially doing shorter fasts as preparation.

The exit phase is considered even more critical, with Dr. Filonov stating it holds 70% of the therapeutic value. The reintroduction of fluids and then foods must be done carefully to avoid shocking the system and to support the body's healing processes. The exit phase is when the body is regenerating new cells and rebuilding the immune system, so proper nutrition and care during this time are essential for maximizing the benefits of the fast and avoiding potential complications.

Question 20: What does post-fasting nutrition and lifestyle entail?

Post-fasting nutrition focuses on clean, whole foods with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, and easily digestible proteins like fish. The diet is typically plant-based, with a gradual reintroduction of more complex foods. Portion sizes are kept small, and therapeutic chewing (thoroughly grinding each bite) is encouraged to aid digestion.

The lifestyle recommendations include regular exercise, continued meditation practices, and potentially incorporating regular shorter fasts into one's routine. Dr. Filonov advises patients to avoid returning to old dietary habits that may have contributed to their health issues. The goal is to maintain the benefits achieved during the fast by continuing to support the body's natural healing processes through diet and lifestyle choices.

[Unbekoming: Plant based…hmmm. Seems like more Official Narrative again.]

Question 21: What recipes and nutrition advice are given for fasting and post-fasting?

The book provides several recipes and nutritional guidelines for the post-fasting period. These include green juices made from vegetables like celery, cucumber, and leafy greens; vegetable broths; and simple salads. One recipe highlighted is the "Million-Dollar Sunlight Foods Salad," which includes a variety of raw vegetables, sprouts, and a tahini-based dressing.

The nutrition advice emphasizes consuming small portions of nutrient-dense, organic foods. Watermelon is often recommended as one of the first foods to break a fast. The book advises against consuming oil, salt, and excess fats immediately after fasting, and suggests avoiding meat for at least a month post-fast. The focus is on easily digestible, cleansing foods that support the body's continued healing process.

Question 22: What is meant by "crimes against wisdom" in relation to diet and health?

"Crimes against wisdom" is a concept Michelle encountered during a yoga teacher training program. It refers to actions that go against one's better judgment or knowledge regarding health and well-being, particularly in relation to diet and lifestyle choices. In the context of the book, it specifically relates to overeating or consuming foods that one knows are not beneficial, especially after undergoing a transformative healing process like dry fasting.

Michelle uses this concept to describe her own struggles with maintaining an ideal diet after her successful fasting treatments. She acknowledges the challenges of navigating social situations involving food and the temptation to indulge in less healthy options, even when one knows better. The phrase underscores the importance of mindfulness and self-discipline in maintaining long-term health.

Question 23: What long-term lifestyle changes and maintenance are necessary after successful fasting treatment?

Long-term lifestyle changes after successful fasting treatment include maintaining a clean, primarily plant-based diet with an emphasis on organic fruits, vegetables, and easily digestible proteins like fish. The book recommends avoiding processed foods, excess sugar, and alcohol. Portion control is emphasized, with Michelle noting that one cannot return to previous eating habits or quantities after fasting.

Regular exercise, continued meditation practices, and potentially incorporating shorter fasts (like weekly 24-hour dry fasts) into one's routine are also recommended. Dr. Filonov advises patients to be vigilant about their health and to consider periodic longer fasts for maintenance. The overall goal is to support the body's natural healing processes and prevent the return of chronic health issues through consistent, health-conscious lifestyle choices.

Question 24: How does chronic illness impact mental and emotional well-being?

Chronic illness, as described in Michelle's experience, can have a profound impact on mental and emotional well-being. She describes feelings of despair, loss of identity, and a sense of isolation due to her inability to participate in normal activities. The book highlights how chronic illness can lead to depression and even suicidal thoughts, as evidenced by Michelle's consideration of assisted suicide before discovering dry fasting.

The mental fog and cognitive difficulties associated with Lyme disease also contributed to emotional distress, affecting Michelle's self-esteem and sense of purpose, particularly in relation to her academic career. The book emphasizes the importance of addressing these mental and emotional aspects alongside physical symptoms in the healing process.

Question 25: How does chronic illness affect identity and self-perception?

Chronic illness can significantly alter one's identity and self-perception. Michelle describes how she went from being a high-achieving academic to someone who could barely leave her bed, leading to a loss of her sense of self. She talks about the challenge of shedding the identity of a "sick person" and redefining herself as she recovered.

The book also discusses how chronic illness can lead to feelings of unworthiness and invisibility in society. Michelle emphasizes the importance of cultivating self-compassion and learning to value oneself beyond productivity or achievements. Part of her healing journey involved reclaiming her identity and rediscovering her capabilities beyond the limitations imposed by illness.

Question 26: What are the social and familial aspects of undergoing an unconventional treatment like dry fasting?

Undergoing an unconventional treatment like dry fasting can create tension and concern among family and friends. Michelle describes her father's initial skepticism and worry about the safety of dry fasting, as well as the challenge of explaining her choice to friends who were unfamiliar with the treatment.

The book also highlights the importance of having a supportive network during the treatment process. Michelle's husband, father, and stepmother eventually became her "Siberia! Sweet Siberia!" support team, offering encouragement and even fasting in solidarity with her. However, she also advises being selective about who to share the fasting journey with, noting that negative reactions from others can be discouraging during an already challenging process.

Question 27: How did Michelle's academic background and career get impacted by her illness?

Michelle's academic career was severely impacted by her illness. As a scholar with a Ph.D. in French literature from Johns Hopkins University, she had been on track for a tenure-track professorship. However, the cognitive symptoms of Lyme disease, including memory problems and difficulty concentrating, made it impossible for her to continue teaching and writing at her previous level.

She describes having to quit her position in Wisconsin due to fatigue and cognitive difficulties. Her ability to read, write, and engage in high-level academic work was significantly compromised, leading to a long hiatus from her career. The loss of her professional identity was a significant source of distress during her illness. Her recovery through dry fasting eventually allowed her to return to writing and intellectual pursuits.

Question 28: What were Michelle's experiences at Interlochen Arts Academy?

Michelle attended Interlochen Arts Academy as a high school student, where she majored in music performance. She describes it as a formative experience, referring to it as an "educational utopia." At Interlochen, she had opportunities to attend recitals by renowned musicians like Yo-Yo Ma and take master classes with artists like Branford Marsalis.

Later in her life, after her recovery from Lyme disease, Michelle returned to Interlochen as a guest teacher, conducting a seminar on ecology and the arts. This return was significant as it marked her ability to teach again after years of illness. She used this opportunity to discuss climate change and its relation to the spread of Lyme disease with her students.

[Unbekoming: 🤦‍♂️]

Question 29: How are literary references, such as Virginia Woolf and Rumi, incorporated into the narrative?

Literary references are woven throughout the narrative, reflecting Michelle's background in literature and providing depth to her descriptions of her experiences. Virginia Woolf's essay "On Being Ill" is referenced several times, particularly in relation to the experience of chronic illness and its impact on one's perception of the world.

Rumi's poetry is often quoted, especially during Michelle's fasting experiences. She uses Rumi's words to describe spiritual insights and to find encouragement during challenging moments of her fasts. These literary references serve to contextualize Michelle's experiences within a broader cultural and intellectual framework, adding layers of meaning to her personal narrative.

Question 30: What personal anecdotes does Michelle share about her fasting experiences?

Michelle shares numerous personal anecdotes about her fasting experiences. She describes her first attempts at dry fasting at home, including the challenges of resisting thirst and the surprising energy she felt even without food or water. She recounts her journey to Siberia, including her initial trepidation and the culture shock of arriving at Dr. Filonov's rustic clinic.

She also shares more lighthearted moments, such as her nickname "gulag doctor" for Dr. Filonov, and her experiences with other patients at the clinic. Michelle details the physical and emotional sensations during her fasts, from the initial discomfort to the eventual sense of clarity and vitality. These personal anecdotes provide a vivid, firsthand account of the dry fasting experience and its impacts.

