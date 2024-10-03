They have convinced us to underestimate our mouths as sources of disease.

Dentistry is as corrupt as medicine.

Without dentistry, would we have ever had the known neurotoxin of fluoride in our water?

This lecture is worth amplifying.

With thanks to Dr Thomas Levy.

Painless Oral Infections Cause Chronic Diseases – Thomas E. Levy, MD, JD

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -27:42

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here are two other stacks on Dentistry.

Top 10 bullet points summary of Dr. Levy's lecture:

Over 80-90% of all chronic degenerative diseases are initiated, fed, and worsened by oxidative stress from toxins released by chronic focal infections, primarily in the oral cavity. Chronic apical periodontitis (CAP) is present in roughly 10% of all teeth in the adult population worldwide, often asymptomatic and detectable only through proper imaging. 100% of 5,000 consecutive extracted root canal treated teeth were found to contain highly potent toxins in a study by Dr. Boyd Haley. 3D digital x-ray examination can detect CAP in up to 90% of root canal treated teeth, compared to 40-70% detection rate with traditional x-rays. Dr. Paju's study found a 16-fold (1,600%) higher concentration of oral pathogens in heart attack-causing blood clots compared to surrounding blood in patients with root canals or chronic gum disease. Infected teeth are behind at least 70% of all breast cancer cases, according to Dr. Levy. The C-reactive protein (CRP) test is crucial for assessing inflammation, with levels below 0.5 mg/L considered ideal, and anything above 1 mg/L undesirable. Nearly 50% of abutment teeth (teeth supporting dental bridges) have CAP, and 25% of non-root canal treated abutment teeth have CAP. Individuals with root canal treated teeth have a substantially higher risk of heart attacks, with Dr. Levy asserting that over 90% of all heart attacks are directly caused by root canal treated teeth or chronically infected gums. Optimal thyroid function, as demonstrated by Dr. Broda Barnes' research, can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, regardless of dental condition. The ideal T3 to reverse T3 ratio is 18-21 to 1 for proper cellular thyroid function.

30 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How do chronic focal infections in the oral cavity contribute to the development of chronic degenerative diseases?

Chronic focal infections in the oral cavity, particularly in the form of chronically infected tonsils, occult abscesses, and infected teeth, are considered the primary initiators and propagators of chronic degenerative diseases. According to Dr. Levy, over 80% and probably 90% of all chronic degenerative diseases are initiated, fed, and worsened by the oxidative stress from toxins released by these chronic focal infections. These infections act as continuous sources of pathogens and toxins, which enter the bloodstream and lymphatic system, causing systemic inflammation and oxidative stress throughout the body.

Question 2: What is the relationship between oxidative stress and chronic degenerative diseases, and how do infection-related toxins play a role?

Oxidative stress is identified as the common denominator in all chronic degenerative diseases. It occurs when the production of free radicals (toxins) chronically exceeds the body's antioxidant capacity to neutralize them. Infection-related toxins, particularly from oral infections, are a major source of these free radicals. These toxins cause cell and tissue damage by increasing oxidative stress, leading to the oxidation of biomolecules such as DNA, enzymes, structural proteins, lipids, and sugars. This oxidative damage is the underlying mechanism by which infection-related toxins contribute to the development and progression of various chronic diseases.

Question 3: How do dietary habits, aging, and hormonal status (thyroid, estrogen, testosterone) impact tooth health and the development of chronic infections?

Dietary habits, aging, and hormonal status significantly influence tooth health and the development of chronic infections. Poor dietary habits can lead to tooth decay and increased susceptibility to infections. Aging can result in reduced immune function and slower healing, making older individuals more prone to chronic infections. Hormonal status, particularly thyroid, estrogen, and testosterone levels, plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and immune function. Low thyroid function, for instance, allows focal infections to take hold more easily. Similarly, suboptimal estrogen or testosterone levels can compromise the body's ability to fight infections and maintain oral health.

Question 4: What is chronic apical periodontitis (CAP), and why is it considered a significant factor in overall health?

Chronic apical periodontitis (CAP) is a group of inflammatory diseases caused by pathogens infecting the necrotic root canal system. It often appears as a radiolucency (dark area) on dental x-rays at the tip of the tooth root. CAP is considered a significant factor in overall health because it represents a chronic source of infection and toxins that can enter the bloodstream and lymphatic system. This condition is often asymptomatic, making it difficult to detect without proper imaging. The presence of CAP has been associated with increased risk of various systemic diseases, including coronary artery disease and other chronic degenerative conditions.

Question 5: How do free radicals and antioxidant capacity relate to oxidative stress in the body?

Free radicals, also known as toxins, are molecules that can cause oxidative damage to biomolecules in the body. The body's antioxidant capacity refers to its ability to neutralize these free radicals. Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between the production of free radicals and the body's ability to counteract their harmful effects through neutralization by antioxidants. When the production of free radicals chronically exceeds the body's antioxidant capacity, it leads to a state of increased oxidative stress, which is characterized by excess levels of oxidized biomolecules. This state of increased oxidative stress is considered the underlying mechanism for the development and progression of chronic degenerative diseases.

Question 6: What are the key differences between infection-related toxins and non-infection related toxins in terms of their impact on health?

While both infection-related and non-infection related toxins contribute to oxidative stress and chronic diseases, infection-related toxins from chronic focal infections, especially in the oral cavity, are considered the primary initiators and propagators of chronic degenerative diseases. Infection-related toxins are continuously produced by pathogens in chronic infections, providing a constant source of oxidative stress. Non-infection related toxins, on the other hand, may come from environmental sources or dietary factors. Both types of toxins cause cell and tissue damage by increasing oxidative stress, but the continuous nature of infection-related toxin production makes them particularly harmful to long-term health.

Question 7: How do genetic deficiencies and hormonal imbalances contribute to increased oxidative stress and chronic diseases?

Genetic deficiencies can result in compromised metabolic pathways, leading to increased oxidative stress. These deficiencies may affect the body's ability to produce or utilize certain antioxidants or enzymes crucial for neutralizing free radicals. Hormonal imbalances, particularly subclinical hypothyroidism and subclinical hypoestrogen or hypotestosterone conditions, can also contribute to increased oxidative stress. These imbalances can affect the body's overall metabolism, immune function, and ability to maintain redox balance. By compromising the body's natural defense mechanisms and metabolic functions, both genetic deficiencies and hormonal imbalances make an individual more susceptible to the damaging effects of oxidative stress and the development of chronic diseases.

Question 8: What is the significance of oxidized biomolecules in cell and tissue damage?

Oxidized biomolecules are the physical manifestation of oxidative stress at the cellular level. When biomolecules such as DNA, RNA, enzymes, structural proteins, lipids, and sugars become oxidized, they lose their optimal state of bioactivity. This oxidation process impairs the normal function of these molecules, leading to cellular dysfunction and tissue damage. The accumulation of oxidized biomolecules is considered a hallmark of aging and chronic degenerative diseases. As the ratio of oxidized to reduced biomolecules increases, cellular function declines, leading to the various symptoms and pathologies associated with chronic diseases and aging.

Question 9: How does redox physiology explain the relationship between nutrients and toxins in the body?

Redox physiology provides a framework for understanding the relationship between nutrients and toxins in the body based on their ability to donate or accept electrons. Nutrients are defined by their ability to metabolize down into substances that can donate electrons, essentially acting as antioxidants. Conversely, toxins are defined by their ability to take away electrons from other molecules, acting as pro-oxidants. This electron transfer is the fundamental mechanism by which nutrients support cellular health and toxins cause damage. Understanding this relationship helps explain why maintaining a balance between antioxidants (from nutrients) and pro-oxidants (toxins) is crucial for overall health and prevention of chronic diseases.

Question 10: What factors determine the impact of a toxin on the body, such as solubility, molecular size, and ionic charge?

The impact of a toxin on the body is determined by several factors. Solubility characteristics (water-soluble, fat-soluble, or both) affect where the toxin can accumulate in the body. Molecular size influences the toxin's ability to pass through cellular membranes and access different areas of the body. Ionic charge affects how easily a toxin can pass through cell walls and pores. Additionally, the physical mass of accumulation over time can crowd out biomolecules and interfere with cellular functions. These factors collectively determine how a toxin distributes in the body, which areas it affects, and the severity of its impact on cellular and tissue function.

Question 11: How does the physical mass accumulation of toxins affect cellular function over time?

The physical mass accumulation of toxins over time can have significant impacts on cellular function. As toxins accumulate in specific areas of the cell or tissue, they can create a physical barrier that crowds out essential biomolecules. This crowding effect can prevent critical biomolecules from physically accessing each other and interacting as they should. Even if a toxin doesn't have a huge biochemical impact initially, after years of accumulation, the sheer physical mass can disrupt normal cellular processes. This physical interference can lead to impaired cellular function, reduced efficiency of metabolic processes, and contribute to the progression of chronic degenerative diseases.

Question 12: What is the difference between oxidized antioxidants and toxins in terms of their effects on the body?

While both oxidized antioxidants and toxins seek to gain electrons, their effects on the body differ significantly. Oxidized antioxidants, such as dehydroascorbic acid (oxidized vitamin C), have similar chemical stability in both their reduced and oxidized states. They can participate in electron flow, donating and accepting electrons as part of normal cellular processes. Toxins, on the other hand, become highly chemically stable after oxidizing a biomolecule. They take and keep electrons, effectively stopping or impairing electron flow inside the cell. This permanent removal of electrons from the cellular electron pool is what makes toxins particularly harmful to cellular function and overall health.

Question 13: What are the key treatment principles for addressing chronic degenerative diseases, according to Dr. Levy?

Dr. Levy outlines several key treatment principles for addressing chronic degenerative diseases. These include: 1) Preventing or minimizing new daily toxin exposure from environmental, dietary, digestive, and dental sources. 2) Neutralizing existing toxins in the body by reducing or donating electrons to them. 3) Removing existing toxins from the body in an effective and non-toxic way. 4) Resolving infections, particularly using protocols like the ascorbate protocol that can address infections non-specifically. 5) Optimizing supplementation and nutrition. 6) Addressing hormone imbalances, particularly thyroid, estrogen, and testosterone.

Question 14: How does detoxification play a role in treating chronic diseases, and what are the potential risks involved?

Detoxification is a crucial component in treating chronic diseases as it involves removing existing toxins from the body. However, Dr. Levy points out that detoxification can also be a form of "retoxification." When toxins are mobilized from areas where they've accumulated, not all of them are immediately excreted from the body. Some may circulate and be redeposited in new tissues, potentially causing harm in these new locations. This risk underscores the importance of using effective and non-toxic detoxification methods and carefully monitoring the process to minimize the potential for retoxification.

Question 15: Why is the C-reactive protein (CRP) test considered important in assessing overall health and inflammation?

The C-reactive protein (CRP) test, particularly the high-resolution CRP test, is considered crucial in assessing overall health and inflammation. Dr. Levy emphasizes that CRP levels reflect body-wide oxidative stress and chronic infection. He suggests that the current "normal" range (0-3 mg/L) is too broad, with levels above 1 mg/L being undesirable and above 3 mg/L highly undesirable. A CRP level below 0.5 mg/L is considered ideal. The CRP test provides a measurable indicator of how well interventions are working to address chronic inflammation and infection, making it a valuable tool in managing chronic degenerative diseases.

Question 16: What is the significance of the coronary calcium score in relation to heart health and chronic infections?

The coronary calcium score is mentioned as an important indicator of heart health and its relationship to chronic infections. When calcium is being deposited in the body, particularly in the coronary arteries, it's a sign that something is wrong. A high coronary calcium score indicates increased risk for coronary artery disease and heart attacks. Dr. Levy suggests that this score, along with CRP levels, can be used to monitor the effectiveness of treatments addressing chronic infections and inflammation. By reducing chronic infections and inflammation, particularly those originating from dental sources, it may be possible to slow or even reverse the progression of coronary artery calcification.

Question 17: How do root canal treated teeth contribute to systemic health issues, and what research supports this connection?

Root canal treated teeth are identified as a significant contributor to systemic health issues. Dr. Levy cites research by Dr. Boyd Haley, where 100% of 5,000 consecutive extracted root canal treated teeth were found to contain highly potent toxins. These teeth continuously produce endogenous toxins as pathogens proliferate within them. The variety of pathogens (bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa) in these teeth can lead to diverse systemic effects. Research has shown that DNA from oral pathogens typical for root canal and gum infections has been consistently found in coronary atherosclerosis. Furthermore, studies have demonstrated that individuals with root canal treated teeth have a substantially higher risk of heart attacks.

Question 18: What is the relationship between chronically infected teeth and various chronic degenerative diseases?

Chronically infected teeth, including those with chronic apical periodontitis (CAP), are identified as a primary cause of various chronic degenerative diseases. These infections serve as a constant source of pathogens and toxins that enter the bloodstream and lymphatic system, causing systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. Dr. Levy states that infected teeth are behind at least 70% of all breast cancer cases and are the single most important cause of atherosclerosis and heart attacks. The relationship extends to other conditions such as arthritis, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders like Alzheimer's. The chronic nature of these dental infections allows for continuous production and distribution of toxins throughout the body, contributing to the development and progression of various chronic diseases.

Question 19: How does chronic periodontal disease impact overall health, and what evidence supports this connection?

Chronic periodontal disease has been associated with a wide range of systemic health issues. Dr. Levy mentions that numerous studies have linked periodontitis to conditions such as pancreatitis, hypertension, lupus, and many other chronic degenerative diseases. The connection is attributed to the constant release of pathogens and toxins from infected gum tissues into the bloodstream. These oral pathogens and their toxins cause chronic inflammation and oxidative stress throughout the body. Evidence supporting this connection includes studies showing the presence of oral pathogen DNA in atherosclerotic plaques and the association between periodontal disease and increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other systemic conditions.

Question 20: What is cavitational gangrene, and how does it relate to tooth extractions and overall health?

Cavitational gangrene refers to a condition where an infected hole remains in the jawbone following a tooth extraction. Dr. Levy describes it as having a pathophysiology and toxicity identical to wet gangrene. This condition occurs because the routine way in which teeth are extracted often leaves behind infected tissue. The presence of cavitational gangrene creates a chronic source of infection and toxins within the jaw, similar to other dental infections. This ongoing source of pathogens and toxins can contribute to systemic health issues by maintaining a state of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Proper cleaning and treatment of extraction sites are crucial to prevent the development of cavitational gangrene and its potential impacts on overall health.

Question 21: How do infected dental implants and toxic metals contribute to chronic health issues?

Infected dental implants can act as focal points of chronic infection, similar to infected natural teeth. These infections can release pathogens and toxins into the bloodstream, contributing to systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. Toxic metals, often used in dental materials, can leach into the body over time. These metals can accumulate in tissues and organs, interfering with normal cellular functions and contributing to oxidative stress. Both infected implants and toxic metals can act as constant sources of toxins, maintaining a state of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which are key factors in the development and progression of chronic degenerative diseases.

Question 22: What are the advantages of 3D digital x-ray examination over traditional x-rays in detecting dental infections?

3D digital x-ray examination, also known as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), offers significant advantages over traditional x-rays in detecting dental infections. Dr. Levy points out that while regular x-rays (panoramic) can detect chronic apical periodontitis (CAP) in 40-70% of root canal treated teeth, 3D digital x-rays can detect CAP in up to 90% of cases. This increased sensitivity allows for the detection of smaller or less obvious infections that might be missed on traditional x-rays. The 3D nature of the imaging also provides a more comprehensive view of the teeth and surrounding structures, allowing for better assessment of the extent and location of infections, particularly in relation to critical structures like sinuses.

Question 23: How does Dr. Boyd Haley's research contribute to our understanding of root canal toxicity?

Dr. Boyd Haley's research significantly contributes to our understanding of root canal toxicity. In a study of 5,000 consecutive extracted root canal treated teeth, Dr. Haley found that 100% of these teeth contained highly potent toxins. This was contrasted with teeth extracted for orthodontic reasons, which were found to be toxin-free. His research demonstrates that the root canal procedure, despite its intent to save the tooth, invariably results in a chronically infected and toxic structure within the body. This work provides strong evidence for the potential systemic health risks associated with root canal treated teeth and supports the notion that these teeth can be a significant source of chronic toxicity and inflammation in the body.

Question 24: What did Dr. Weston Price's research reveal about the connection between oral health and systemic diseases?

While Dr. Weston Price is not explicitly mentioned in the lecture, his work is foundational to the concepts discussed. Dr. Price's research, conducted in the early 20th century, was among the first to demonstrate a link between oral health and systemic diseases. He showed that bacteria and toxins from root canal treated teeth could cause diseases in other parts of the body when these teeth were implanted in animals. This early work laid the groundwork for our current understanding of the oral-systemic health connection and the potential risks associated with chronic dental infections, particularly those associated with root canal treated teeth.

Question 25: How does Dr. Huggins' work relate to the dangers of root canals and their impact on overall health?

Dr. Hal Huggins' work is briefly mentioned in the context of early research on root canal toxicity. While specific details of his work are not provided in the lecture, Dr. Huggins is known for his stance on the dangers of root canals and their impact on overall health. His work aligns with the concepts presented by Dr. Levy, particularly the point that root canal treated teeth are a significant source of chronic infection and toxicity in the body. Dr. Huggins advocated for the removal of root canal treated teeth as a means of improving overall health, a perspective that is echoed in Dr. Levy's presentation of the risks associated with these teeth.

Question 26: What is the connection between breast cancer and infected teeth, according to Dr. Levy?

Dr. Levy makes a strong statement about the connection between breast cancer and infected teeth. He asserts that infected teeth are behind at least 70% of all breast cancer cases. This connection is explained by the proximity of the lymphatic drainage from infected teeth to the breast tissue. Toxins and pathogens from infected teeth can easily travel through the lymphatic system to the breast tissue, causing chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in this area. Dr. Levy emphasizes that anyone with breast cancer who doesn't have a thorough dental examination is missing the single most important factor in not only arresting their disease but potentially curing it. This highlights the critical importance of addressing dental infections in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

Question 27: How does Dr. Paju's study on heart attacks demonstrate the link between oral pathogens and cardiovascular disease?

Dr. Paju's study, which Dr. Levy refers to as the "smoking gun study," provides compelling evidence for the direct link between oral pathogens and heart attacks. In this study, published in the Journal of Cardiology, researchers examined the blood clots that caused acute heart attacks in patients. They found that 78% of patients with root canals and 35% with chronic gum disease had a 16-fold (1,600%) higher concentration of root canal and gum-related pathogens inside these clots compared to the surrounding blood. This finding suggests a direct causal relationship between oral infections and heart attacks, rather than just a correlation. Dr. Levy interprets this as evidence that root canal treated teeth and chronically infected gums are the direct cause of over 90% of all heart attacks.

Question 28: What role does ozone therapy play in addressing dental infections and improving overall health?

Ozone therapy is mentioned as a potentially effective treatment for dental infections. Dr. Levy describes ozone as a "magic gas" that can do things to infections that were previously thought impossible. While specific protocols are not detailed in the text, ozone therapy is suggested as a method to help stabilize infected teeth. However, Dr. Levy emphasizes that the effectiveness of ozone treatment should be documented through x-ray evidence showing the resolution of chronic apical periodontitis (CAP). He suggests that ozone, when used judiciously, can potentially resolve infections that were previously difficult to treat. The use of ozone therapy in dentistry is seen as a promising approach to addressing chronic dental infections and, by extension, improving overall health by reducing a significant source of systemic inflammation and toxicity.

Question 29: How does Dr. Broda Barnes' research on thyroid function relate to the incidence of heart attacks and dental infections?

Dr. Broda Barnes' research is briefly mentioned in relation to thyroid function and its impact on heart health and infections. According to Dr. Levy, Dr. Barnes showed some 30 years ago that when thyroid function was perfectly well regulated and adjusted, there was virtually no incidence of heart attacks in that population, regardless of what was going on in their mouth. This suggests that optimal thyroid function plays a crucial role in protecting against heart disease and potentially in managing the impact of dental infections. Dr. Levy emphasizes that thyroid function is interconnected with estrogen and testosterone levels, highlighting the importance of overall hormonal balance in maintaining health and resisting the negative impacts of chronic infections.

Question 30: What is the significance of the T3 to reverse T3 ratio in assessing thyroid function, and how does it relate to intracellular hypothyroidism?

The T3 to reverse T3 ratio is mentioned as an important indicator of thyroid function, particularly in relation to intracellular hypothyroidism. Dr. Levy explains that many people with slight hypothyroidism have intracellular hypothyroidism rather than glandular hypothyroidism. This means that while their thyroid function tests may come back normal, their cells are not effectively converting enough thyroid hormone. The reverse T3 test is crucial in identifying this condition. A healthy ratio of regular T3 to reverse T3 is suggested to be 18 to 21 over 1. This ratio is important because while the thyroid gland produces T4, about 80% of this T4 is converted to the active T3 form inside cells throughout the body. Assessing this ratio helps identify cases where thyroid hormone is not being effectively utilized at the cellular level, potentially leaving individuals more susceptible to infections and chronic diseases.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.