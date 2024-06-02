Historically, we can see that seed oil use increased from approximately 2 grams per day in 1865, to 5 grams per day in 1909, to 18 grams a day in 1999. As of 2008, the average consumption was 29 grams a day. In terms of percentages, seed oils accounted for approximately 1/100th of total calories in 1865 and increased to more than 1/4th of total calories by 2010 — a 25-fold increase! - Mercola

My son gets the credit for making us aware at home of the sins of Seed Oils.

I’m pretty sure that he would give the credit for his awareness to Paul Saladino via Joe Rogan.

This stack has been on my to-do list for a long time, but after telling my son that I was working on a Baby Formula stack, without missing a beat he said, “don’t forget to mention Seed Oils”.

It’s time I made my contribution to the Seed Oils landscape.

The source material for this piece is extensive and can be found here.

The key figures that I want to acknowledge are Mercola, Saladino, Cowan, Yoho and Kiltz.

Now, before we go too deep into this, I found that one of the issues of coming to terms with this subject are all the names and labels for the fats and acids etc.

So, here’s a Glossary:

Saturated Fats: Definition: Fats that are solid at room temperature and have no double bonds in their chemical structure.

Examples: Coconut oil, butter, ghee, lard, palm oil, and animal fats.

Relevance: Saturated fats are stable and less prone to oxidation, making them safer for cooking. They have been wrongly associated with health problems in the past, but recent research suggests they are not as harmful as previously believed. Monounsaturated Fats: Definition: Fats that are liquid at room temperature and have one double bond in their chemical structure.

Examples: Olive oil, avocado oil, and nuts like almonds and macadamia nuts.

Relevance: Monounsaturated fats are relatively stable and are associated with various health benefits, such as improved heart health and reduced inflammation. Polyunsaturated Fats (PUFAs): Definition: Fats that are liquid at room temperature and have two or more double bonds in their chemical structure.

Examples: Seed oils (soybean, canola, sunflower, corn), fatty fish (salmon, sardines), and some nuts and seeds.

Relevance: PUFAs are the most unstable type of fat and are prone to oxidation, which can lead to the formation of harmful compounds when exposed to heat, light, or air. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Definition: A type of PUFA that is essential for human health, with anti-inflammatory properties.

Examples: EPA and DHA (found in fatty fish), ALA (found in flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts).

Relevance: Omega-3 fatty acids are important for brain function, heart health, and reducing inflammation in the body. Omega-6 Fatty Acids: Definition: A type of PUFA that is essential in small amounts but can be harmful when consumed in excess.

Examples: Linoleic acid (found in seed oils) and arachidonic acid (found in animal products).

Relevance: Excessive consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, particularly from seed oils, can lead to chronic inflammation and various health problems. Linoleic Acid (LA): Definition: An omega-6 PUFA that is the most abundant in modern diets, primarily due to the widespread use of seed oils.

Examples: Found in high amounts in soybean, canola, sunflower, and corn oils.

Relevance: Excessive intake of linoleic acid is associated with chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and an increased risk of chronic diseases. Trans Fats: Definition: Unsaturated fats that have been chemically altered through a process called hydrogenation, making them solid at room temperature.

Examples: Partially hydrogenated oils, margarine, and some processed foods.

Relevance: Trans fats are known to increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems. They have been banned or restricted in many countries. Seed Oils: Definition: Oils extracted from the seeds of plants, often using chemical solvents and high heat processing.

Examples: Soybean, canola (rapeseed), sunflower, corn, and cottonseed oils.

Relevance: Seed oils are high in omega-6 PUFAs, particularly linoleic acid, and are a major source of excessive PUFA intake in modern diets. They are associated with various health problems when consumed in large amounts.

Next, I want to start with Cowan and Morell, and an excerpt from their excellent chapter titled Food in The Truth about Contagion.

The Truth about Contagion by Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell

CHAPTER 9: FOOD

In the late 1890s, as the germ theory gained prominence, a new invention came on the scene: the stainless-steel roller press. This gleaming contraption allowed manufacturers to extract oil from hard seeds like corn kernels, cottonseeds, and soybeans. Primitive stone presses worked only for oily seeds like sesame, flax, and rapeseed and for oily fruits like olives, coconuts, and palm fruit. A traditional stone press extracts the oil slowly and without heat, so the final product is natural and tends to be healthy.

Oil from cottonseed—a waste product of the cotton industry—was the first fabrication of the new mechanized press. Like all industrial seed oils, cottonseed oil oozes out of the crushed seed as a dark, smelly gunk, something no one in his right mind would consume. High-temperature processing, which involves alkaline chemicals, deodorizing, bleaching, and hydrogenation (a process that turns a liquid oil into a solid) transforms the dark gunk into a product suitable for its initial use: candles. Proctor & Gamble, located in Cincinnati, perfected the refining process for this industrial product. But with electrification, the candle industry declined. What were they going to do with the expensive processing infrastructure in which they had invested? Feed the oil to people, of course.

The result was a profound change in the food supply, something the world had never seen. It took about forty years for industrial seed oils—as both hard, partially hydrogenated fats and as liquid cooking oils—to replace animal fats for cooking and baking; cheap industrial oils from cottonseed, corn, and soybeans made the processed-food industry possible—so cheap and so profitable that the industry had plenty of money for marketing campaigns and plenty of clout to influence university research and government policy. For years, health organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO) have recommended a diet containing industrially processed vegetable oils instead of natural animal fats.

No dietary change has ever been as deleterious to health as the advent of industrial seed oils, usually called “vegetable oils”; loaded with chemicals, intrinsically rancid, and lacking the many essential nutrients that humankind gets exclusively from animal fats like butter, lard, poultry fat, and tallow, they are a recipe for poor health. Chronic disease such as heart disease and cancer, kidney problems, Alzheimer’s, and immune disorders have increased in lockstep with the increase in vegetable oil consumption. Moreover, the type of fat molecules in vegetable oil (omega-6 linoleic acid) can make our bodies more sensitive to the effects of electromagnetic radiation.

We have trillions of cells in our bodies, and every cell is surrounded by a membrane composed of a double layer of fat molecules, called the lipid bilayer. These molecules are mostly saturated because, after all, they are animal fats. The other main component of the cell membrane is cholesterol. Together, the saturated fats and cholesterol ensure that the cell membrane is waterproof, thus allowing a discrete chemistry and a different electrical potential inside and outside the cell. The remarkable membrane is engineered with channels and receptors so that only certain compounds get in and out.

Embedded in the cell’s interior are the mitochondria, which help create energy. They are like tiny electric motors inside our cells. These too have a membrane composed of a double layer of fat molecules, most of which should be saturated, in order for the mitochondria to support efficient energy generation for our cells and bodies.

--

At least half the fat molecules in the cell membrane need to be saturated in order for our cells to function optimally. The fat molecule in our lung surfactants needs to be 100 percent saturated for the lungs to work properly. If our diet is lacking in saturated fat, the body will put polyunsaturated or partially hydrogenated fatty acids in the lung surfactants, making respiration difficult, with lung disease such as asthma and pneumonia likely consequences. Chronic lower respiratory disease includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and bronchitis. The lungs simply cannot work properly in those who consume a lot of industrial seed oils.

Saturated animal fats also supply cholesterol, which is needed in the cell membranes to ensure the cells are waterproof so they can have a different electric potential on the inside and outside of the cell. Another important compound we get uniquely from animal fats is arachidonic acid, which is required for tight cell-to-cell junctures.

A key function of saturated animal fats is to serve as carriers for a trio of fat-soluble nutrients: vitamins A, D, and K2. The levels of these vitamins were much higher in the diets of our ancestors and of nonindustrialized peoples, for three reasons. First, most of the fats that our ancestors consumed were animal fats—butter, lard, poultry fat, and tallow. Second, they ate the whole animal—not just the muscle meats but also the organs, marrow, skin, and blood. The fat-soluble vitamins are concentrated in these organ meats, especially the liver. Even as late as World War II, Americans typically ate liver once a week, giving them a consistent dose of vitamin A.

Third, animals were raised on pasture in the sunlight, which serves to maximize the amounts of these key nutrients in our food. Egg yolk from a chicken raised outside, the old-fashioned way, contains several times more vitamin D than does an egg yolk from a chicken raised in confinement—the “modern” industrial model.

Nothing can happen in the body without vitamins A, D, and K2— from growth to hormone formation, to energy production, to reproduction—this triumvirate of nutrients works together to protect us against toxins and enhance immunity. Vitamin A is particularly important for healthy lung function. The best sources are cod liver oil, organ meats from healthy animals (think liver, liverwurst, scrapple, pâté, and terrines), egg yolks from pastured hens, butter and cream from grass-fed cows, fish eggs, shellfish, oily fish, lard from pigs raised outdoors, and poultry fat and poultry liver from birds raised in the sunlight on green grass—all food items that conventional public health officials discourage us from eating or that modern industrial agricultural practices make it difficult to obtain.

Modern eating practices rob us not only of these nutrients but of minerals as well, because the fat-soluble vitamins play a key role in mineral assimilation. Smoothies made from organic vegetables contain minerals, but these largely go to waste without the fat-soluble vitamins.

Industrial seed oil production fills our bellies but starves our cells; the same can be said for industrial grain production. A triumph of industrial processing is the Chorleywood method, whereby grains of wheat can be transformed into loaves of bread in their plastic bags in two hours; also the high-temperature, high-pressure extrusion process, which produces dry breakfast cereals like Cheerios and Wheaties out of wheat, oats, and corn.

Oxidation

So, what is the problem exactly?

The answer is Oxidation.

Oxidation is a chemical reaction that occurs when fats are exposed to heat, light, or air, leading to the formation of harmful compounds. Oxidation is bad because it can cause damage to various components of the body, contributing to the development of chronic diseases.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), particularly those found in seed oils like linoleic acid (LA), are highly susceptible to oxidation due to their chemical structure. PUFAs have multiple double bonds in their carbon chains, which make them unstable and prone to reacting with oxygen. When PUFAs oxidize, they form toxic compounds such as lipid peroxides, aldehydes, and free radicals.

These oxidation byproducts can cause damage to cell membranes, proteins, and DNA, leading to cellular dysfunction and contributing to various health problems. Some of the specific ways in which oxidized PUFAs can harm health include:

Increasing inflammation in the body Promoting insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction Damaging the endothelial cells lining blood vessels, contributing to heart disease Impairing immune function Accelerating the aging process Increasing the risk of certain cancers

Seed oils, such as soybean, canola, sunflower, and corn oil, are particularly relevant to the issue of oxidation because they are rich in PUFAs, especially LA. The consumption of these oils has increased dramatically over the past century, replacing more stable, traditional fats like animal fats and tropical oils.

The high PUFA content of seed oils makes them prone to oxidation during processing, cooking, and even inside the body. As a result, the increased consumption of seed oils in the modern diet is believed to contribute significantly to the oxidative stress and chronic disease burden observed in many populations today.

Analogy

Here's an analogy that can help explain the issue of seed oils and linoleic acid:

Imagine your body is like a car engine, and the food you eat is the fuel. Just as a car requires the right type of fuel to run smoothly and efficiently, your body needs the right balance of nutrients to function optimally. Now, think of seed oils and linoleic acid as a type of low-quality, contaminated fuel. While it may still power the car, it can cause long-term damage to the engine, leading to decreased performance, increased wear and tear, and eventually, engine failure. Similarly, consuming excessive amounts of seed oils and linoleic acid can lead to chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and metabolic dysfunction in your body. Over time, this "low-quality fuel" can contribute to the development of various health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Just as you wouldn't want to fill your car with low-quality, contaminated fuel, you should be mindful of the types of fats you consume. Opting for healthier alternatives, such as olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil, is like choosing high-quality, premium fuel for your car. These healthier fats provide your body with the essential nutrients it needs to function properly, without the harmful effects associated with seed oils and excessive linoleic acid intake. By making informed choices about the fats you consume, you can help keep your body's "engine" running smoothly, promoting overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

There's even evidence showing that eliminating seed oils from your diet will dramatically reduce your risk of sunburn and lower your risk of skin cancer, as susceptibility to UV radiation damage is controlled by how much LA is in your diet. - Mercola

Elevator Pitch

If I only had a couple of sentences, or a few moments in an elevator, how would I explain this whole mess?

It would go something like this:

The modern Western diet has seen a dramatic increase in the consumption of industrial seed oils, which are rich in omega-6 fatty acids, particularly linoleic acid. This shift has led to an imbalance in the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, contributing to chronic inflammation and a host of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. By understanding the dangers of oxidized seed oils and embracing healthier, more stable fats like olive oil, coconut oil, and animal fats, we can take a significant step towards improving our overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Controversy Over Cooking Oils and Heat Stability: The notion that some commonly used cooking oils, when heated, can degrade into harmful compounds, including cyclic aldehydes, is alarming. This information challenges conventional cooking practices and encourages a reevaluation of the types of oils used for different culinary purposes.

Stability

This whole subject is really about Stability.

If you understand Stability and its connection to Health, you end up with a strong grasp of the whole subject.

Imagine you have two types of chairs: one made of strong, solid wood and another made of thin, brittle plastic. The wooden chair is sturdy and can withstand daily use without breaking, while the plastic chair is fragile and can easily snap or crack under pressure. In this analogy, the wooden chair represents stable fats, like saturated and monounsaturated fats, while the plastic chair represents unstable fats, like polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) found in seed oils. Just like the plastic chair, PUFAs are unstable because of their chemical structure. They have double bonds that can easily react with oxygen, heat, and light, causing them to break down and form harmful compounds. This process is called oxidation, and it's like the plastic chair cracking or snapping. On the other hand, stable fats, like the wooden chair, are less likely to react with oxygen, heat, and light. They maintain their structure and don't break down as easily, making them a healthier choice for cooking and consumption. When we consume unstable fats, like those found in seed oils, the oxidation process can continue inside our bodies, leading to the formation of harmful compounds that contribute to inflammation and chronic diseases. By choosing stable fats, we can reduce the risk of this damage occurring in our bodies, just like choosing a sturdy wooden chair over a flimsy plastic one.

Omega-6 to Omega-3 Ratio Imbalance: The discussion about the importance of balancing omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the diet is both informative and surprising. The fact that most Western diets are heavily skewed towards omega-6 fats, leading to potential inflammatory responses and health issues, underscores the importance of dietary awareness and choices.

Saturation and Stability

What’s the relationship between Saturation and Stability?

The more Saturated the more Stable.

The relationship between saturation and stability in fats can be explained using a simple analogy. Imagine a building with support beams. The more support beams a building has, the more stable and less likely it is to collapse. Similarly, the more saturated a fat is, the more stable it is and less likely to break down or oxidize. In chemistry terms, saturation refers to the number of double bonds in a fat molecule. Saturated fats have no double bonds, monounsaturated fats have one double bond, and polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) have multiple double bonds. Think of the double bonds as weak points in the structure of the fat molecule. Just like a building with fewer support beams is more prone to collapse, a fat molecule with more double bonds is more vulnerable to oxidation and breakdown. Saturated fats, having no double bonds, are the most stable. They are like a sturdy building with many support beams, resistant to oxidation and heat. This is why saturated fats, like coconut oil or butter, are solid at room temperature and ideal for cooking. Monounsaturated fats, with only one double bond, are relatively stable. They are like a building with a few less support beams but still quite sturdy. Olive oil, a monounsaturated fat, is a good example of a stable fat that can be used for cooking at moderate temperatures. PUFAs, with multiple double bonds, are the least stable. They are like a building with very few support beams, prone to collapse or damage. Seed oils, rich in PUFAs, are highly susceptible to oxidation and break down when exposed to heat, light, or oxygen. This is why it's best to avoid using seed oils for cooking and to minimize their consumption in general. In summary, the more saturated a fat is, the fewer double bonds it has, and the more stable it is.

Numbers

Let’s look at some important statistics and data points that highlight and educate about the problem of seed oils and linoleic acid:

The average American consumes up to 25% of their caloric intake from linoleic acid, far exceeding the recommended intake of 1-2%. Soybean oil contains benzene, a known carcinogen, at a concentration of 3.1 parts per million (ppm), hundreds of times higher than the EPA's maximum allowable level of 5 parts per billion (ppb) in drinking water. Olive oil consumption in the U.S. increased more than 10-fold over the past 35 years, but 60-90% of olive oils sold in the U.S. are adulterated with cheaper, harmful seed oils. 82% of avocado oil is adulterated, mislabeled, or of poor quality. Seed oils now make up over 60% of dietary fat calories, compared to less than 5% in the early 1900s. Animal studies show that chronic disease develops when linoleic acid reaches 4-10% of total caloric intake. Linoleic acid has a half-life of approximately 600-680 days in the body, meaning it can take years to eliminate from body stores. In children, linoleic acid and its oxidized metabolites (OXLAMs) are linked to liver fat accumulation, liver injury, and impaired insulin secretion. The Sydney Diet Heart Study found that participants in the high PUFA group had a significantly higher risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality compared to the control group. The Cardiovascular Health Study found that higher levels of linoleic acid in the blood were associated with a higher risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease mortality, and cancer mortality. The Nurses' Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study found that greater consumption of linoleic acid was associated with a higher risk of coronary heart disease mortality. A 2020 study on mice showed that a high soybean oil diet led to obesity, diabetes, and potential impacts on neurological conditions such as autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, and depression.

The Global Scale of Seed Oil Consumption: The concept that the widespread consumption of seed oils in Western diets is a "global human experiment ... without informed consent," as described by Dr. Chris Knobbe, is particularly intriguing. This perspective highlights the profound shift in dietary patterns over the past century, with a massive increase in the consumption of omega-6-rich seed oils like soybean, cottonseed, and canola. The notion that such a dietary shift could be an uncontrolled and widespread experiment resonates with concerns about food safety and public health policies.

Public Private Partnership

As readers of this Substack, you know that Government and Industry lie.

It’s in their Nature.

I’m always interested in just how they alter reality to create Reality™.

Small r to big R is their whole game. It’s the only game they know.

What data inputs, narrative creation and propaganda is used to socially engineer a trusting and incurious public towards the “desired behaviour”?

Here are five of the main ways they do it in relation to this subject.

Misrepresentation of Saturated Fats:

For decades, saturated fats were demonized as primary contributors to heart disease, leading to public health campaigns and dietary guidelines promoting low-fat diets. This stance overlooked the complexity of dietary fats and their impact on health, often substituting saturated fats with potentially harmful trans fats or high omega-6 vegetable oils.

Underestimation of Trans Fat Dangers:

The slow response by government agencies in recognizing and addressing the health risks posed by trans fats in partially hydrogenated oils reflects a significant oversight. Despite emerging scientific evidence of their harm, trans fats remained prevalent in food products for many years, contributing to cardiovascular and other health issues.

Promotion of High Omega-6 Vegetable Oils:

Government dietary guidelines and industry marketing have often promoted vegetable oils high in omega-6 fatty acids as healthy alternatives to animal fats. This promotion neglected the potential inflammatory effects and health risks associated with excessive omega-6 intake.

Lack of Clarity on Cooking Oil Stability:

Public health messages have not always clearly communicated the stability and safety of different cooking oils at various temperatures. This lack of clarity may lead to the use of oils in ways that produce harmful compounds, impacting consumer health.

Inadequate Regulation of Oil Adulteration:

The prevalence of adulterated or mislabeled olive oils in the market points to gaps in industry regulation and oversight. This issue not only misleads consumers but also potentially exposes them to undisclosed health risks from cheaper, lower-quality oils blended into products.

Failure to Acknowledge the Role of Oxidation:

Public health authorities and the food industry have largely failed to educate consumers about the risks of oxidation in seed oils and how it contributes to chronic diseases. This omission allows the continued promotion of these oils as healthy, despite growing scientific evidence to the contrary.

Dismissing the Importance of Omega-6 to Omega-3 Ratio:

Official dietary guidelines often downplay the significance of maintaining a balanced omega-6 to omega-3 ratio in the diet. By not emphasizing the need to reduce omega-6 intake and increase omega-3 consumption, these guidelines contribute to the ongoing overconsumption of seed oils and the associated health risks.

Ignoring the Historical Context of Seed Oil Consumption:

Government and industry narratives often fail to acknowledge the dramatic increase in seed oil consumption over the past century, and how this shift correlates with the rise in chronic diseases. By not addressing this historical context, they avoid drawing attention to the potential link between seed oils and declining public health.

Focusing on Single Nutrients Rather Than Overall Diet Quality:

Dietary advice from public health authorities and the food industry often focuses on single nutrients, such as saturated fat or cholesterol, rather than emphasizing the importance of overall diet quality. This reductionist approach oversimplifies the complexity of nutrition and allows for the continued promotion of processed foods containing harmful seed oils.

Conflating Industrial Seed Oils with Traditional Plant Oils:

Government and industry messaging often group industrial seed oils together with traditional, minimally processed plant oils, such as olive oil or coconut oil. This conflation misleads consumers into believing that all plant-based oils are equally healthy, when in fact, industrial seed oils pose unique health risks due to their processing and chemical composition.

Link Between Seed Oils and Chronic Diseases: The assertion that the consumption of processed seed oils is linked to a broad spectrum of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s, is eye-catching. This link suggests a fundamental flaw in modern dietary habits and raises questions about the long-term health implications of commonly consumed foods.

“Essential”

Words are Spells.

They have a magical effect and can put the most rigorous mind to sleep.

Cartels love to abuse, misuse and distort the meaning of words.

They know they can get away with it.

In this subject the word “Essential” is the primary abuse of language.

Here’s why.

An essential fat or essential fatty acid (EFA) is a type of fat that the human body needs for various physiological functions but cannot produce on its own. As a result, these fats must be obtained through the diet.

Currently, only two types of fats are considered "essential":

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, and ALA) Omega-6 fat (Linoleic Acid or LA)

However, the inclusion of Linoleic Acid (LA) as an essential fat is misleading because excessive amounts of LA can actually wreck cellular and mitochondrial function. The word "essential" is misused in this context for the following reasons:

The body requires very small amounts of LA, and because it's found in most foods, it's virtually impossible to become deficient in LA. Modern research has shown that up to 10 generations of animals can be raised without any LA in their diet and remain perfectly healthy, indicating that LA is not truly essential for survival. Consuming high amounts of LA can inhibit the conversion of plant-based omega-3 (ALA) to long-chain omega-3s (DHA and EPA), which are crucial for health.

The Historical Evolution of Cooking Oils: The transition from traditional cooking fats like butter and lard to industrially processed vegetable oils (e.g., the introduction of Crisco in 1911) represents a significant shift in culinary practices. This change, driven by technological advancements like roller mill technology, not only altered the flavor and texture of foods but potentially impacted health on a population level.

Questions and Answers

Question 1: What are seed oils, and what are some common examples?

Seed oils are highly processed industrial oils extracted from the seeds of plants. Common examples include soybean, canola (rapeseed), sunflower, corn, and safflower oils. These oils are often marketed as "vegetable oils," despite being derived specifically from seeds.

Question 2: How are seed oils extracted and processed?

Seed oils are extracted using solvents like hexane, a petrochemical. The oil is then subjected to desolvents at high heat, using steam and pressure to remove the solvents. The resulting product is refined through processes such as bleaching, degumming, winterizing, neutralizing, deodorizing, and dewaxing.

Question 3: What is linoleic acid, and why is it a concern in modern diets?

Linoleic acid is an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) found in high amounts in seed oils. While essential in small quantities, excessive intake of linoleic acid has been linked to various health issues, including chronic inflammation and an increased risk of chronic diseases.

Question 4: How has the consumption of linoleic acid changed over time in the Western diet?

In the early 1900s, linoleic acid consumption in the U.S. was about 2% of total caloric intake, or around 5 grams per day. By 2008, consumption had increased to 29 grams per day, or 11.8% of caloric intake, representing a 6-fold increase.

Question 5: What is the ideal range of linoleic acid intake, and how does it compare to modern consumption levels?

The recommended intake of linoleic acid is 1-2% of total caloric intake, with a maximum of 2%. Modern consumption levels are significantly higher, with the average American consuming up to 25% of their caloric intake from linoleic acid.

Question 6: How does excessive linoleic acid intake affect the body's metabolic rate and tissue health?

Excessive linoleic acid intake can reduce the metabolic rate, increase oxidative damage to body tissues, and lead to chronic inflammation. These effects can contribute to the development of autoimmune disorders, premature aging, and an increased risk of all-cause mortality.

Question 7: What is the relationship between linoleic acid and arachidonic acid?

Linoleic acid is the parent molecule for arachidonic acid, a pro-inflammatory molecule. Arachidonic acid serves as a precursor for a biochemical pathway that creates over twenty pro-inflammatory eicosanoids.

Question 8: How do seed oils contribute to the imbalance between omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in the diet?

Seed oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, particularly linoleic acid, and low in omega-3 fatty acids. The widespread use of these oils in modern diets has led to an imbalance in the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, which is associated with chronic inflammation and various health issues.

Question 9: What are the three main types of dietary fats, and how do they differ in terms of stability and health effects?

The three main types of dietary fats are saturated fats, monounsaturated fats, and polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs). Saturated fats are the most stable and solid at room temperature, while monounsaturated fats are less stable and liquid at room temperature. PUFAs are the most unstable and prone to oxidation, with potential negative health effects when consumed in excess.

Question 10: Why are saturated fats considered the most stable, and what are some examples of healthy saturated fats?

Saturated fats are considered the most stable because they are fully saturated with hydrogen atoms and have no double bonds, making them less susceptible to oxidation and the formation of harmful compounds when heated. Examples of healthy saturated fats include tallow, ghee, butter, and coconut oil.

Question 11: What are the characteristics and examples of monounsaturated fats?

Monounsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature and have one double bond in their carbon chain, creating a "kink" in the structure. While less stable than saturated fats, they are still considered stable and nutritious. Examples of monounsaturated fats include extra-virgin olive oil and unrefined avocado oil.

Question 12: How do polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) differ from other types of fats, and why are they the most unstable?

PUFAs have two or more double bonds in their chemical structure, making them the most unstable type of fat. They are liquid at room temperature and are categorized as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. PUFAs are highly susceptible to oxidation and the formation of toxic byproducts when exposed to heat, light, or air.

Question 13: What are some common sources of PUFAs in the modern diet?

Common sources of PUFAs in the modern diet include seed oils such as soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower, and canola oils. These oils are widely used in processed foods, cooking, and as ingredients in salad dressings and condiments.

Question 14: How do restaurants' use of seed oils contribute to the formation of toxic byproducts?

Restaurants often reuse seed oils multiple times for cooking, which leads to further breakdown and the release of toxic byproducts. The repeated heating of these unstable oils accelerates the oxidation process and the formation of harmful compounds.

Question 15: What are the potential health consequences of consuming oxidized byproducts from seed oils?

Consuming oxidized byproducts from seed oils can lead to the accumulation of toxins in the body's fat cells. These toxins have been linked to various chronic diseases, including metabolic dysfunction, diabetes, obesity, dementia, and cancer.

Question 16: How do seed oils affect the function and health of fat cells in the body?

When consumed in excess, the unstable linoleic acid from seed oils can accumulate in fat cells, causing them to grow larger, break down, and fail as important endocrine (signaling) organs. This dysfunction can lead to obesity and chronic disease.

Question 17: What is the difference between refined and unrefined palm oil, and what are the environmental concerns associated with palm oil production?

Refined palm oil is highly processed and less healthy compared to unrefined palm oil. Unrefined palm oil contains some beneficial phytonutrients, such as vitamins A and E. However, the majority of palm oil used and found in stores is refined. Palm oil production has been linked to significant deforestation and environmental issues.

Question 18: How does palm kernel oil differ from palm oil in terms of composition and nutritional value?

Palm kernel oil is extracted from the soft part of the palm fruit seed, while palm oil is extracted from the fruit's outer flesh. Palm kernel oil has a lower linoleic acid content (2.4%) compared to palm oil (10%). It also has a higher percentage of stable saturated fat (82%) and contains antioxidants, vitamin A, and vitamin K.

Question 19: What role do saturated fats play in brain health, and how have low-fat diets impacted public health?

Saturated fats are essential for brain health, as the human brain is approximately 60% fat. Low-fat diets that gained popularity in previous decades have been detrimental to public health, as they often led to the replacement of healthy fats with refined carbohydrates and unhealthy vegetable oils.

Question 20: Why are most nut oils not recommended for consumption, and what is the exception?

Most nut oils are high in linoleic acid and are considered seed oils. For example, peanut oil contains 32% linoleic acid, while sesame oil has 40-45%. The exception is macadamia nut oil, which has only about 3% linoleic acid, making it an acceptable choice for cooking.

Question 21: What makes macadamia nut oil a better choice for cooking compared to other nut oils?

Macadamia nut oil has a low linoleic acid content (3%), a high amount of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, and some stable saturated fat. This composition makes it more stable for cooking compared to other nut oils. It also has a high smoke point, making it suitable for various cooking methods.

Question 22: How do vegetable oils contribute to the formation of trans fats, and what are the health risks associated with trans fats?

Vegetable oils can be chemically altered through a process called hydrogenation or partial hydrogenation, which creates trans fats. Trans fats are artificially solid at room temperature and are associated with numerous health risks, including inflammation, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.

Question 23: What are some of the marketing tactics used by manufacturers of vegetable oil-based products?

Manufacturers often use misleading marketing tactics to promote vegetable oil-based products, such as margarine and shortenings, as healthier alternatives to animal fats. They may also make claims about the products being trans-fat-free, despite the presence of harmful ingredients like seed oils.

Question 24: How do vegan butter alternatives compare to regular butter in terms of health and processing?

Vegan butter alternatives, such as those made from vegetable oil blends, are often highly processed and high in linoleic acid. They are not a healthy choice compared to regular butter, as they can contribute to inflammation and other health issues. These products may also contain additives like natural flavors and colors.

Question 25: What are some healthier alternatives to seed oils for cooking and food preparation?

Healthier alternatives to seed oils include ancestral fats such as grass-fed tallow, ghee, lard, butter, and high-quality extra-virgin olive oil. These fats are less processed, more stable, and offer various health benefits compared to seed oils.

Question 26: How can consumers ensure they are choosing high-quality, minimally processed cooking fats?

To ensure the quality of cooking fats, consumers should consider factors such as the source (e.g., grass-fed, pasture-raised, or organic), minimal processing, and trusted suppliers. Asking questions about the production methods and reading labels can help make informed choices.

Question 27: What are the potential links between linoleic acid and obesity, based on animal studies?

Animal studies have shown that diets high in linoleic acid can lead to more significant weight gain, insulin resistance, and reduced physical activity compared to diets high in saturated fats. This suggests a potential link between linoleic acid consumption and obesity.

Question 28: How does linoleic acid affect appetite and insulin signaling in overweight or obese individuals?

In overweight or obese individuals, meals high in linoleic acid may increase levels of ghrelin, an appetite-stimulating hormone, and resistin, which impairs insulin signaling. These effects can contribute to further weight gain and metabolic dysfunction.

Question 29: What is the connection between linoleic acid, oxidized metabolites, and metabolic syndrome in children?

In children, linoleic acid and its oxidized metabolites (OXLAMs) have been linked to the accumulation of fat in the liver, liver injury, and impaired insulin secretion. These factors contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome, which is characterized by abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, elevated glucose and triglycerides, and low HDL cholesterol.

Question 30: How do oxidized metabolites from linoleic acid contribute to heart disease risk?

Oxidized metabolites from linoleic acid, such as OXLAMs, can damage various physiological structures, including cell membranes, proteins, and DNA. This damage leads to oxidative stress and inflammation, which are key factors in the development of heart disease.

Question 31: What have large-scale studies revealed about the relationship between PUFA consumption and cardiovascular health?

Several large-scale studies, such as the Sydney Diet Heart Study, the Cardiovascular Health Study, and the Nurses' Health Study, have found that higher consumption of PUFAs, particularly linoleic acid, is associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease mortality, and coronary heart disease mortality.

Question 32: How has linoleic acid been linked to cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer's disease?

Studies have shown that oxidized metabolites from linoleic acid are linked to impaired memory and an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. In particular, linoleic acid-rich canola oil has been associated with Alzheimer's. Animal studies have also revealed that high soybean oil diets can lead to obesity, diabetes, and potential impacts on neurological conditions such as autism, Alzheimer's, anxiety, and depression.

Question 33: What is the relationship between linoleic acid, oxidative stress, and cancer risk?

Linoleic acid can be degraded through oxidation in the body into a compound called 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), which increases the risk of cancer by impairing mitochondrial function and increasing systemic oxidative stress. Animal studies have also shown that higher consumption of seed oils, particularly when linoleic acid makes up 4-10% of energy intake, is linked to a greater incidence of cancer.

Did They Know?

I think you know the answer.

Off course they know, they have known for a very long time.

Early studies on the diet-heart hypothesis, such as those by Anitschkow and Chalatov, had significant flaws and were conducted on animals not well-suited for studying human heart disease.

Ancel Keys, a prominent physiologist, promoted the diet-heart hypothesis through his Seven Countries Study, which was later found to have selectively excluded data from countries that did not fit his hypothesis.

The American Heart Association, after receiving substantial funding from Procter and Gamble (a vegetable oil producer), began promoting the idea that saturated fats cause heart disease, despite a lack of conclusive evidence.

Two important studies, the Minnesota Coronary Survey and the Sydney Diet Heart Study, found that replacing saturated fats with polyunsaturated vegetable oils did not reduce heart disease risk and may even increase mortality. However, the full results of these studies were not published for decades .

Despite incomplete evidence, the McGovern Committee issued dietary recommendations in 1977 advising Americans to reduce saturated fat and increase polyunsaturated fat intake, largely due to political pressure.

Critics argued that these recommendations were premature and driven more by financial interests in the vegetable oil and food industries than by solid scientific evidence.

Drug companies, seeing an opportunity, began investing heavily in the development of cholesterol-lowering medications like statins, which became highly profitable.

The American Heart Association continues to recommend limiting saturated fat and increasing polyunsaturated fat intake, despite evidence from well-controlled studies that contradicts this advice.

Financial and personal interests have corrupted the scientific process and led to a generation of chronic disease, with dissenting voices being silenced or prosecuted.

