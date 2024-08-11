I’m delighted to welcome Lauren Geertsen, a dedicated health advocate and author, to this Substack. Lauren’s journey from battling a severe autoimmune disease to reclaiming her health through nutrition and intuition is nothing short of inspiring. She challenges conventional medical wisdom with grace, encouraging others to trust their inner wisdom and take control of their well-being.

In this interview, Lauren shares her transformative story, her insights on health, and her vision for a more empowered approach to healing.

With thank to Lauren Geertsen.

1. Lauren, can you please tell us about your background and the journey that led you to become a health advocate and author?

At 14, I was diagnosed with a severe form of ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease. I struggled debilitating disease flare-ups, excruciating pain, and frequent hospitalizations. A team of doctors told me three things:

1. This disease was “incurable”

2. This disease would require me to take medications for the rest of my life

3. Nutrition wouldn’t improve my health outcome

At the time, I didn’t know all these statements were all false. I didn’t know how many other people had successfully reversed autoimmunity through nutrition, and liberated themselves from pharmaceuticals.

By age 18, I was nearly bedridden and consuming a pharmacy’s-worth of medication each day. Doctors told me I would likely require a surgery to remove part of my colon. At this point, I couldn’t imagine a bright future for myself and was questioning if I wanted to live.

Shortly after that medical prognosis, however, I found a book called Breaking The Vicious Cycle. This book outlined the Specific Carbohydrate Diet, a grain-free dietary protocol that had helped other people reverse Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s disease. As soon as I touched the book, a Still Small Voice within me whispered, “I have to try this.”

In that moment, I chose to listen to that voice within me, instead of voices of all the medical authorities outside of me. That’s when my life changed.

I began the Specific Carbohydrate Diet, and within three days, my acute pain and severe internal bleeding ceased. Within three months, my disease symptoms were gone and I quit all my medications. I felt so empowered by my healing progress that I wanted to share it with others. I began a health website EmpoweredSustenance.com at age 19, to share holistic resources and recipes, and I’ve been writing there ever since.

2. You've mentioned healing from an "incurable" autoimmune disease at age 18. How did this experience shape your perspective on health and healing?

I like to joke that the healthiest thing that ever happened to me was developing skepticism of the medical industry! I started healing when I stopped listening to doctors. I had been groomed my whole life to believe that the “medical experts” knew best. Yet when I was 18, with only a high-school degree, I had healed a disease that pre-eminent doctors labeled “incurable.”

Upon my initial autoimmune diagnosis, doctors told me that my body was essentially broken, and my immune system was confused. So, I believed that my body was trying to kill me, and that I needed pharmaceuticals to save me from this fate. Then, I realized that I needed the wisdom of my body to save me from being changed to the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of my life. The most important perspective shift in my healing journey was seeing my body as a wise being to listen to, rather than a broken machine I had to fix.

Whereas the medical paradigm taught me that disease meant something was wrong with my body, I started to view disease as a sign my body was doing everything right. The development disease means the body is responding appropriately and healthfully to one’s environment (lifestyle, nutrition, relationships, spiritual beliefs, thoughts, and emotions).

This perspective shift not only empowers us to make healthy changes, it also supports healing through changing the nervous system. When a person believes that they are at war with their body, they will be in constant fight-or-flight mode. They are literally sleeping with the enemy! This sympathetic state of the nervous system shuts down the body’s healing processes. But when we realize that our bodies are simply communicating to us through disease, we can feel safe in our bodies. This perception of safety shifts the nervous system into the parasympathetic mode, where the body’s healing process activate.

3. In your work, you often challenge conventional medical wisdom. What inspired you to question established health narratives?

When I realized that my doctors had been drastically wrong about my autoimmune disease, I started asking questions like,

“What else are they wrong about?”

“How does financial bias play a role in medical information and education?”

“What if there are always alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs?”

I started examining the political and financial bias behind mainstream health data, which led me to debunk conventional health advice. Over the last decade, I’ve shared the hidden data behind myths like the diet-heart hypothesis, covid 19, childhood vaccinations, cancer propaganda, and psychiatric drugs.

The fundamental flaw in the medical paradigm, however, goes deeper than false and financially-based data. Western medicine is the only system of healing that denies the existence of the human soul. It attempts to “heal” the body, but doesn’t even recognize the reality that the body is fundamentally a spiritual instrument. How can we ever find true healing for the body, while denying the existence of the soul?

4. You've written about the connection between women's sexuality, spirituality, and psychic abilities. How do you see these elements interacting?

To bring down a nation, you simply have to set women at war with their bodies. Without intuitive women at the helm, society crumbles. Men are left without Oracles to call them to spiritual growth. Children are left without spiritual protection. Communities are left without Healers, Seers, and Prophetesses.

That’s where we are right now. But I see this changing more women heal the relationship with their bodies, and reclaim their feminine energy.

A big piece of this healing means recognizing that the beauty standard is a form of spiritual warfare against women. It’s designed to suppress our intuition, harm our mental health, exploit our finances, and hijack our sexual energy. In fact, the present beauty standard has very little to do with beauty, and a lot to do with the transhuman agenda. This “beauty standard” grooms women to look less like human beings, at the price of their health, finances, and mental wellbeing. It’s grooming men to be more attracted to synthetic female bodies, rather than natural female bodies.

Through military-grade brainwashing, women have been recruited to wage war against their bodies. We are literally butchering, mutilating, and plasticizing our bodies, and calling it a form of self-care. This is not self-care; it’s self abuse. We are even participating in a sick form of “ethnic cleaning,” by undergoing plastic surgeries that erase certain ethnic features (such as nose jobs or eyelid surgery, to mimic Eurocentric features).

Here’s the good news: when women heal the relationship with their own bodies, they help heal the world. When women are in partnership with their bodies, rather than at war with our bodies, we are the greatest threat to social agendas of mental enslavement. We intuitively discern truth from propaganda. We act as protective forces against spiritual warfare. We raise healthy and joyful children. We invite men to embody their highest calling, rather than settling for cowardly or selfish men. We lead our communities with visionary values and compassion.

I truly believe that global healing begins when women heal their relationship with their bodies. I wrote my book The Invisible Corset to help women experience this kind of healing.

5. In one of your articles, you mention being put on antidepressants at age 12. Can you share more about this experience and how it influenced your perspective on mental health treatment?

As a child growing up in a narcissist household, I was literally the “symptom to be silenced.” My parents had an emotionally-destructive marriage that led to their children manifesting emotional and physical health issues. I developed anorexia and depression at age 11. Because my parents didn’t want to grow or change, they viewed my issues as unrelated to their parental behavior.

I see dynamic frequently, where a child’s health and mental disorders is a symptom of the parent’s emotional immaturity, poor lifestyle choices, or unresolved trauma. Yet instead of addressing the root of the problem, the parent unconsciously tries to “silence the symptom” by medicating their children.

This experience led me to question the use of psychiatric drugs. I began researching the hidden data and financial bias behind antidepressants. When we examine the medical data that’s not funded by the pharmaceutical industry, we find that antidepressants are no more effective than placebo, and correlate to worse mental health outcomes in the future. This is particularly true for pre-teens and teens. Any doctor who prescribes antidepressants is practicing pseudoscience — that means their medical choices are not based on the scientific method, but rather emotional reactions to pharmaceutical propaganda.

I understand this may sound extreme, and a lot of people believe that antidepressants are helpful in some situations. In reality, we have been extremely lied to by the pharmaceutical industry. Medical data simply does not show that antidepressants do more good than harm.

Yes, many people say, “Antidepressants saved my life. I had no other option.” But how does one definitively know that? In a universe of infinite possibilities and outcomes, how does one know an unforeseen chain of events may have occurred if one didn’t take the antidepressant? Further, how does one know the effects attributed to the antidepressant pill isn’t due to the power of one’s mind (what the medical industry dismissively calls placebo)?

Additionally, the hypothesis that depression results from a neurotransmitter imbalance has been scientifically debunked. Antidepressants do not “balance” neurotransmitter levels. They imbalance neurotransmitter levels. In this way, antidepressants offer the same impact as recreational drugs: they create an altered state that some people find preferable to experiencing their un-drugged emotional state.

These drug-induced imbalances may feel useful or preferable for some people. It may feel useful to be numbed out and less attached to your pain. But that doesn’t mean such a state is empowering, or healing. In fact, feeling the depth of one’s pain is often essential to catalyzing positive life changes. Chronic emotional pain is a message to listen to, not a problem to silence.

6. Your early exposure to pharmaceuticals seems to have shaped your views on the medical industry. How did your experience with antidepressants as a child inform your current stance on what you call "pharmaceutical warfare”?

As I explained, I was prescribed antidepressants at age 12. I only took the antidepressants for about two weeks, and here’s why: I felt my soul leaving my body.

I felt shallow, and muted. I felt like I had stepped onto a cloud and was drifting away from reality. Yes, I was leaving my emotional anguish behind, but I was also leaving my soul behind. After two weeks, I picked up one of the pills to take it with my breakfast and I just knew I couldn’t swallow this pill ever again.

Through my healing journey, I’ve learned to embrace my extremely strong intuitive gifts. My intuition also became clearer as I quit pharmaceuticals and detoxed my body from their bio-toxic effects.

I now see pharmaceuticals from an intuitive and vibrational standpoint, not just a data-based perspective. From an intuitive perspective, I see that certain pharmaceuticals are vibrationally programmed to attract certain negative entities. When people take these drugs, they become more vulnerable to these negative spiritual influences. This particularly applies to psychiatric drugs.

When people ask me for my “source” on all this, I don’t have medical data to back this up… and I’m okay with that. My source is my intuitive sight, which I trust even more than my eyesight.

Purifying the body of pharmaceutical chemicals is an important step towards deeper spiritual awakening. Yet when I say that, I’m accused of medication-shaming. In reality, my message contains no shame — if people feel shame reading my message, that’s due to unresolved shame within themselves. My message is an invitation to deeper spiritual liberation.

I believe a natural human body, free from pharmaceuticals and unadulterated by plastic surgery, is a powerful and intuitive human body. Someone who is deeply intuitive doesn’t fall for propaganda, psychological operations, and divide-and-conquer tactics. So, there’s a social agenda happening to make humans less intuitive by destroying the purity of our human bodies.

7. In your "100 Facts About Vaccines", you discuss the scientific method and its application to medical research. How do you think this impacts our understanding of health?

In the last few years, we faced extensive propaganda to “follow the science” and “trust the experts.” Saying, “follow the science” reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the scientific method. “Science” is much more a verb (a process) than a noun (a set of facts). A more accurate phrase is, “follow the scientific method.” We have to ask ourselves, “Has the scientific method been properly applied to produce valid and reliable data?”

“Trust the experts” is a logical fallacy called an “appeal to authority.” Credentials are irrelevant to scientific discussion and debate. What matters is the validity and reliability of data. Science isn’t a vote, nor a consensus. In fact, “scientific consensus” is a contradictory term! The application of the scientific method does not care about popular opinion, and deals only with the testing of a hypothesis using a specific method of inquiry.

8. You've written critically about childhood vaccine research. What do you think are the most important considerations for parents regarding vaccination?

When it comes to vaccines, the truth is simple but the lies are complex. The truth is that the human body does not require pharmaceutical products to function optimally. There are always alternatives to pharmaceuticals. And, the body’s ability to heal itself is beyond the imagination.

It’s that simple. Yet this can be extremely difficult to realize, because we’ve been literally brainwashed with military-grade propaganda. Propaganda is a mind-control technique that leads individuals to make emotionally-based decisions rather than logical decisions.

The choice to get any vaccine, for yourself or your child, is not a rational decision based on all available scientific data, but rather an emotional decision based on pharmaceutical propaganda that affects the public and medical professionals alike. When people are under the influence of propaganda, one reaction is to try to find a middle-ground between the falsehood and the truth. It can “feel more comfortable” to entertain a more moderate lie, such as the lie that “some childhood vaccines are helpful, and some vaccines were historically effective.” But a "more moderate lie” is still a lie.

If people want to learn the simple facts around vaccines, they can download a free copy of 100 FACTS YOUR DOCTOR WON’T TELL YOU ABOUT VACCINES here.

9. You've written about the historical decline in mortality rates for various diseases before vaccines were introduced. How do you interpret this data?

Roman Bystrianyk and Suzanne Humphries compiled clear and detailed data on this topic, which I referenced in my vaccine guidebook. I also recommend Roman Bystrianyk’s Substack page for more historical data on vaccines.

The mortality rate from diseases like measles, mumps, and whooping cough declined 95% - 99% before the associated vaccine were introduced. Further, the mortality rate from other diseases like scarlet fever and tuberculosis declined in a similar manner, and there is no vaccine for these diseases. Basic improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and water quality are responsible for the decline in mortality.

This is the data the vaccine industry wants to keep hidden, because it is so damning to their business model.

The other simple fact that threatens to crumble the vaccine industry is reality that viruses have never been proven, using the scientific method, to exist, or to cause contagion, or cause disease. (I explain this in my free vaccine guidebook, too).

10. Your book "The Scorpion and the Lion" details your experience with a "mystical guru" who abused you when you were 21. Can you walk us through how this relationship began, how it evolved into abuse, and what finally led you to recognize and leave the situation?

In my early twenties, I entered an extremely abusive relationship with a psychopath who (unbeknownst to me at the time) practiced black magic and psychic-based mind control. He was my healthcare practitioner who sexually abused me, and then groomed me into supporting him financially.” I was so mind controlled that I was actively participating in, and defending, my own abuse. It was humbling to wake up to the fact that I was a psychopath's “right hand woman.

It’s been quite easy for people to point fingers at me and say, “You were so gullible! You were so stupid!” But the reality is, many people are under this level of mind control, especially when it comes to cult religions and group-think. This experience gave me profound compassion for the ways people participate in their own self-abuse under the influence of mind-control.

This formative experience gave me the crash course in how psychopaths control their victims. I call this the Predator’s Playbook. When I recognized it in my personal level, I recognized it on a global level — particularly during the plandemic. My piece, How Psychopaths Control The World In 10 Easy Steps, explains this playbook.

This playbook involves standard brainwashing and propaganda techniques, but it also involves black magic and psychic mind control. Many people don’t believe those things are real, but they are happening on a global level. Fortunately, more and more people are waking up to the spiritual warfare happening right now.

11. After leaving the abusive relationship, you became a whistleblower against your abuser and the nutrition school that protected him. Can you describe this process, the challenges you faced, and how it has shaped your current work in health advocacy and writing?

I discovered an abuse coverup that led all the way to the founder of the nutrition school I attended. The founder had protected the man who sexually abused me and many other women, because the founder was a predator himself. When I whistleblew this coverup, I faced a major smear-campaign. It wasn’t fun, but it showed me what to expect when you shine a light on truth.

(Note: I do not publicize the name of the nutrition school for legal reasons, but I do publicize the name of my abuser. His name is John Tjenos, and he’s based in Seattle.)

Many people who knew what was really happening in 2020 were afraid to speak up. Fortunately, I had already gained practice in being hated for telling the truth, and I knew that being in alignment with my soul was far more rewarding than gaining external validation. So, I went full-steam-ahead in speaking out against the plandemic, because I had already learned to ruin my reputation!

Further, the experience with my nutrition school allowed me to understand how psychopaths gain top-down control in small communities… and on a global scale. I’ve heard many people say, “I don’t believe in conspiracy theories because so many people would have to be in on it.” The reality is, conspiracies work because so few people are “in on it.” Only two evil men where “in on it” at my nutrition school, and they were able to control and manipulate a community of thousands of people.

To gain top-down control, psychopaths simply require people to do what people do best: exist in a state of reactive fear, instead of considered courage. Psychopaths know that until their victims are spiritually awakened, humans will betray their own souls in order to avoid the discomfort of judgement, reputation loss, and financial uncertainty.

In order for humanity to break free from psychopathic agendas, we must learn to act with courage, no matter the discomfort or uncertainty.

Many people believe that global psychopaths are ruining their lives with social agendas. In reality, psychopaths don’t have that much control. There are a few of them, and a lot of us. Global psychopaths aren’t ruining our lives… they are simply showing us how capable we are of ruining our own lives.

Global psychopaths are showing us how capable we are of compromising our deepest values in the face of fear. Examples of this include when people got the jab in order to keep their jobs, or when they remained silent to protect their reputation. Many people said they had a “valid reason” to make these choices, but at the end of the day, it was cowardice. And what I’ve learned is that courage will take care of you better than any job, paycheck, or bank account ever could.

This perspective doesn’t resonate with everyone, because it requires a high level of self-responsibility. Many people who consider themselves “awake” are still deeply entrenched in victim mentality. Psychopathic manipulation gives us the opportunity to recognize self-sabotage patterns in ourselves. By healing those vulnerabilities in our lives, we become healthier, wealthier, and happier. That’s how psychopaths, in our communities and our world, play a spiritual role in waking up humanity.

12. Your work often emphasizes the importance of intuition and inner wisdom. How can people cultivate these qualities in themselves?

All of my work is dedicated to answering this question! The primary pillars of reconnecting with one’s intuition include:

Improving nutrition quality for better mental health (see my grain-free, dairy-free cookbook, The Empowered Sustenance Cookbook)

Eliminating pharmaceutical use (see my free holistic protocol book, The Master List of Natural Remedies)

Healing the relationship with your body (see my book for women, The Invisible Corset)

I also have a workbook specifically designed to connect you to your intuition through writing. It’s called Beyond The Rulebook: A 30-Day Journey To Hear Your Inner Knowing. It uses a specific guided journaling process that circumvents your conscious mind, and allows you to tap into your intuition.

13. In your materials, you discuss the concept of "victim" versus "hero" mentality. How can people shift their perspective to feel more empowered?

I hold the philosophy that a victim and hero are made from the same ingredients. Life-threatening illness, overwhelming heartbreak, soul-numbing grief, and evil societal agendas are the factors many people may use to explain their limitations and shattered dreams. Yet these are the exact factors that catalyzed others into success and abundance.

I frequently tell the story of my friends, E and C. In 2021, C was illegally fired from his corporate job due to the jab mandate. E and C summoned immense courage, sold their house in the city, and purchased a plot of land in the country.

Working with their two young-adult children, they created rental income and a home business. They learned how to garden and raise chickens. Their children, trading screen time for outdoor time, grew strong and tan. Now, their family enjoys more community, spiritual purpose, financial freedom, and time freedom than ever before.

This is what I mean when I say, “a victim and hero are made from the same ingredients.” Many other people have been unfairly fired in the last few years, and used that circumstance as an excuse for their limitation or financial scarcity. Whereas E and C use the exact same circumstance as a catalyst for abundance and healing. This is where empowerment starts: realizing that circumstances don’t have power over you… your perceptions have power over your circumstances.

14. What are you currently focused on in your work, and how can people stay connected with your work and ideas? Where can they find more information about your books and teachings?

I continue to shine light on the hidden data and funding bias behind medical research, and share the healing possibilities available to humanity! Most recently, I released a free report on the hidden data of cancer screenings. That report also explains why we don’t need to be afraid of cancer.

People can explore my books at LaurenGeertsen.com, and follow me at @Body_Connection_Coach on Instagram, and Lauren_Geertsen on Telegram. And, you can find me at Truth Activist on Substack!

