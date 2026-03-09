Lies are Unbekoming

Neil Pryke
2h

When every normal natural biophysical event becomes a biomedical intervention...What could possibly go wrong..?

Mary C
7m

So much here that brings back memories from my oldest, almost 30 yrs ago. Damn right I struggled with depression, but wasn't diagnosed and put on meds until 8 years later (took for several years and then weaned myself off). Induced for no good reason before due date, days in NICU, struggling to breastfeed, etc then the inexplicable endless crying. I understand all too well the almost irresistible urge to shake a baby. Such a horrifying thought but if you've been there, you know what I mean. Pediatrician telling me to "bicycle his legs or put a warm compress on his tummy" ,"it's just colic". Then years of ear infections, neurological symptoms including night terrors, seizure, ADHD-I , etc. My boy was sweet and brilliant but in retrospect, damaged. I remember seeing pics of us together when I was barely 30 and I looked decades too old around the eyes.

