I now think that a cold/flu is the body healing itself. A detoxification process.

It’s normal to go to an event, come down with a cold/flu and “believe” that you “caught” something. I used to believe that, but no more.

The Common Cold Unit tried for 44 years to prove it without success.

The Common Cold Unit - Lies are Unbekoming

With such experiments, the CCU scientists did not once demonstrate that it was viruses that were infecting and causing disease in the study participants. That was because they could not find actual viral particles in the fluids of any of the volunteers.

This Alec Zeck video is short and wonderful.

Which brings us to measles.

We know that measles parties were a thing. Get the kids together so they can all “catch” this mild condition at the same time and develop lifetime immunity.

It’s hard for people to separate the discussion about “viruses” from the discussion of contagion or “catching” something. They are separate in my mind.

You can discount one without discounting the other.

We know that measles used to be much more prevalent, and we also know that measles virtually vanished BEFORE vaccines were rolled out [Read Dissolving Illusions, Graphs]

England and Wales measles mortality rate from 1838 to 1978. (Record of mortality in England and Wales for 95 years as provided by the Office of National Statistics, published 1997; Report to The Honourable Sir George Cornewall Lewis, Bart, MP, Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department, June 30, 1860, pp. a4, 205; Essay on Vaccination by Charles T. Pearce, MD, Member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England; Parliamentary Papers, the 62nd Annual Return of the Registrar General 1899 (1891–1898))

United States measles mortality rate from 1900 to 1987. (Vital Statistics of the United States 1937, 1938, 1943, 1944, 1949, 1960, 1967, 1976, 1987, 1992; Historical Statistics of the United States— Colonial Times to 1970 Part 1; Health, United States, 2004, US Department of Health and Human Services; Vital Records & Health Data Development Section, Michigan Department of Community Health; US Census Bureau, Statistical Abstract of the United States: 2003; Reported Cases and Deaths from Vaccine Preventable Diseases, United States, 1950–2008)

So there is obviously a relationship between better food, water, sanitation and work conditions (especially child labor) and measles. This data would point to measles being a form of detoxification rather than being caused by a “virus.”

The political and industrial vested interest in blaming a virus has been simply immense. If you can blame a virus, and provide an injection as a “solution” well then you don’t need to worry about fixing water and food quality and changing labor laws so you are prevented from sending 5 year old kids down chimneys. The “need” for a virus as a causative agent was immense ever since we industrialized.

You could counter and say, as health and immunity improved, then the “virus” wasn’t able to do as much damage, but it’s still a “virus.” We will address that specifically soon, but it’s worth repeating Dr Thomas Cowan on this:

Virus - Lies are Unbekoming

But even in the most clearly defined “viral” diseases, such as measles or chicken pox, the following shocking statement is still undeniably true: In the history of medicine, not one published study shows the isolation of identical particles that would represent a disease-causing virus from any bodily fluid from any sick person. Let me make this even more clear. If one takes any person with any “viral” illness—for example, chicken pox, rabies, measles, AIDS or COVID-19—the published literature does not contain any evidence of any virus that was directly isolated from any bodily fluids from even one person suffering from these illnesses. The interesting thing about this statement is that no health institution from any government in the world disagrees. Similarly, there is no disagreement on this point from any virologist or medical doctor who works in or publishes in the field of virology. And there is no disagreement about this statement from such institutions as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pasteur Institute or the Robert Koch Institute.

So, if it’s not a virus, then what is it. Cowan is open to other forms of “communication”, as am I.

Electricity & Disease - Lies are Unbekoming

Does “no virus” mean “no transmission” or “no contagion”. Personally, I don’t think so. Not yet anyway. What I like about Cowan…is that he isn’t absolute about “not being able to infect each other”. In fact, Chapter 7 which I tackle below focuses specifically on “measles parties”. He doesn’t dismiss or marginalize the phenomenon and is open to forms of “communication” that he doesn’t understand. - Experiments of Luc Montagnier: Montagnier's experiments, as described in the book, challenge conventional views by suggesting that DNA or RNA sequences can be transmitted or recreated between separate water samples through electromagnetic signals. This finding could revolutionize our understanding of genetic material transmission and disease spread, emphasizing energetic and informational aspects rather than direct physical contact.

It could well have something to do with our biofield.

Interview with Kyle Young - Lies are Unbekoming

8. You've written about the concept of the human biofield and its potential manipulation. Can you explain what the biofield is and how it relates to the "collapse of the reductionist medical paradigm”? The human biofield is that area of complex energy that emanates from, and surrounds each of us. It can be likened to earth’s magnetic field. It has long been measured by Kirlian photography, although that only captures a tiny portion of our biofield. Because it doesn’t exist in the material realm, its recognition goes unmentioned in our current materialistically dogmatic paradigm of biology and medicine. Because this energy realm cannot be bottled or put in a vaxx, it’s not profitable to the materialistic medical fanatics who are obsessed with using needles to practice what amounts to officially sanctioned voodoo. Hence, it can’t be defined by the antiquated, materialistic, reductionist approach. That’s the school of thought that believes the way to learn how a forest works is to cut a tree down, take a core sample of that tree, take that sample to a lab and dissect it into its separate components. Fortunately, a new field known as whole systems biology is beginning to overturn that old paradigm. A whole system field biologist will spend weeks or months living in a forest to learn how it’s myriad components interact with each other. One of the conclusions to come out of this type of research is that biofields seem to play a big role in how different life forms interact with each other. This poses a huge threat to the antiquated but prevailing theory of viral contagion. Rather than viruses being spread from one person to the next, evidence is mounting that someone who has suffered some sort of trauma or stress (like exposure to 5G) will be sending out a warning signal via their biofield that can be sensed by the biofield of others who are nearby. Like a tree in the forest being attacked by beetles that sends out a signal to its neighbors that they need to crank-up an immune response to beetles, people under this type of stress may be sending out similar signals to nearby friends and family. Symptoms of illness like a runny nose, cough, aches and fatigue do not constitute a disease. Those symptoms are merely the manifestation of the body’s immune response to some form of stressful intrusion (EMF’s, toxins, fear, poor diet…). They are the bodies way of clearing whatever is causing the stress. The human biofield appears to be especially sensitive to EMF’s. Let’s say a number of people are attending a dinner party where a particular form of EMF is being generated. The next morning many of the party goers wake up in their homes with a cold or the flu. Those are symptoms of radiation poisoning that were picked up by the ultra-sensitive human biofield. This is the bodies way of cleansing from radiation poisoning.

What we also know is that kids who have had measles are healthier for the rest of their lives.

Measles - Lies are Unbekoming

Measles, as one of several childhood diseases, seems to be a “system upgrade”, a “developmental step”, an “advancement” of sorts. How could all these good things, be a “disease”, in the way that we normally think about disease? - 1. Childhood infections with measles and mumps are associated with decreased mortality from cardiovascular disease later in life, as shown in the Japan Collaborative Cohort study. 2. Men who had measles in childhood had a 8% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, while those with mumps were 48% less likely to die from stroke. 3. Men with both measles and mumps in childhood had a 29% lower risk of dying from a heart attack. 4. Women with childhood exposure to both measles and mumps had a 17% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and a 16% lower risk of dying from stroke. 5. Childhood infections may benefit the immune system's development, reducing inflammation that leads to atherosclerosis, in line with the “hygiene hypothesis.” 6. Children who contract measles are less likely to develop allergies compared to those vaccinated against measles, showing reduced odds of allergic symptoms. 7. Vaccinated children who never contracted measles had higher odds of developing rhinoconjunctivitis, an allergic condition. 8. Early-life infections may protect against certain cancers, with data showing lower cancer rates among later-born children and those attending daycare. 9. Specific cancers, including lymphatic cancer, are less common in adults who contracted measles or mumps as children, suggesting an oncolytic effect. 10. Women with histories of mumps, measles, rubella, or chickenpox show significantly lower risks of developing ovarian cancer. 11. Previous febrile infections like measles and mumps are linked to a lower risk of malignant melanoma, with significant reductions in those experiencing two or more febrile infections.

This is currently my view of virology.

The Common Cold Unit - Lies are Unbekoming

I now think that virology is a meta narrative on the scale of climate change, that has been developed for long-term Empire-grade purposes. We now know that the climate change narrative is a construct. You can read about the primary developer of that narrative here and here. It is clear that these totalitarian meta narratives can be created, with mountains of money, plenty of co-ordination and planning and above all, time and patience. Virology has all the hallmarks of a patiently constructed meta narrative. In that context it is far more important, powerful and valuable to Empire than even climate change.

The following section from The Final Pandemic is about Stefan Lanka’s court case.

The Bailey’s do a great job of simply explaining the in’s and outs of the case, which hinged on technicalities, but importantly they focus on the six studies that were submitted as evidence that measles was caused by a virus and give us a simple and clear view into the fallacy of each “study.”

This is important stuff for me, because measles parties are a go to retort when arguing in favor of virology.

My thoughts so far on the subject:

Is measles real? Yes.

What is it? Detoxification.

Is it caused by a virus? No. Unproven.

What causes or triggers it? I don’t know and am open to other forms of interbody communications.

Lastly let’s look at the excerpt from The Final Pandemic by the Drs Bailey.

Denis Rancourt [one of the best thinkers alive today] said this about the book. I strongly recommend it.

I tend to agree with the Drs Bailey who have laid out their views on this and many aspects of the Corona declared pandemic in their brilliant new (and amply referenced) small book “The Final Pandemic”. And I tend to agree with the most influential critical textbooks on the question, which I have listed here.

With thanks to Drs Samantha and Mark Bailey.

If you are new to this discussion on viruses and virology, here are my stacks on the subject, as I have tried to figure it out for myself. I hope then can help you too.

Don’t Worry if the Germ Even Exists

The Final Pandemic - Dr Sam Bailey

Although the debate about whether there is evidence of particular viruses usually takes place in the scientific community and online forums, on occasion the dispute can make its way into court. In 2011, German microbiologist Dr Stefan Lanka offered a reward of €100,000 to anyone who could prove the existence and the size of the alleged measles virus by means of a scientific publication.

Believing that he had collated the required proof, physician David Bardens submitted six publications to claim the prize. However, as Dr Lanka had specified a single publication, he replied that the conditions of his offer had not been fulfilled. Bardens then sued Lanka, and in March 2015, the Ravensburg Land Court ruled that Lanka had to pay the €100,000, including interest. However, Lanka appealed against this ruling and won the case before the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court in February 2016. Bardens appealed against this ruling to the Federal Court of Justice Bundesgerichtshof (or ‘BGH’, the highest court in Germany) but the appeal was dismissed in December 2016, and Lanka kept his money. In the end, it was ruled that none of the six publications could singly prove the existence of a measles virus. As Dr Lanka explained in January 2017:

Five experts have been involved in the case and presented the results of scientific studies. All five experts…have consistently found that none of the six publications which have been introduced to the trial, contains scientific proof of the existence of the alleged measles virus. In the trial, the results of research into so-called genetic fingerprints of alleged measles virus have been introduced. Two recognized laboratories, including the world’s largest and leading genetic Institute, arrived at exactly the same results independently. The results prove that the authors of the six publications in the measles virus case were wrong, and as a direct result all measles virologists are still wrong today:

They have misinterpreted ordinary constituents of cells as part of the suspected measles virus. Because of this error, during decades of consensus building process, normal cell constituents were mentally assembled into a model of a measles virus. To this day, an actual structure that corresponds to this model has been found neither in a human, nor in an animal. With the results of the genetic tests, all thesis of existence of measles virus has been scientifically disproved.

It should have been worrying for the virologists that the “evidence” for the measles virus remains on such shaky ground.

A brief examination is merited of the six papers that were submitted in the court case to expose the foundational lack of proof of one of their most famous viruses. The papers were as follows and they also serve to reiterate our earlier discourse around “viruses” and the Common Cold Unit:

“Propagation in tissue cultures of cytopathogenic agents from patients with measles” by Enders & Peebles, 1954 – In this experiment, the alleged measles virus was added to a cell culture, and the observed cytopathic effects (CPEs) were attributed to the virus. CPEs indicate disease of cells and include changes in their appearance and shape as they break down. PROBLEM: No control experiment was done, and it is now known that it is possible to observe these effects in the test tube without even adding an alleged virus to the culture. The authors did warn that, “it must be borne in mind that cytopathic effects which superficially resemble those resulting from infection by the measles agents may possibly be induced…by unknown factors.” “Studies on measles virus in monkey kidney tissue cultures” by Bech, 1958 – This was another cell culture experiment in the laboratory with CPEs attributed to a virus. PROBLEM: The same issues as the first paper. “Electron microscopy of measles virus replication” by Nakai & Imagawa, 1969 – The authors obtained electron micrograph images of particles inside cells and claimed they were measles viruses. PROBLEM: The particles were not characterized in any other way. In no part of the experiment was it determined that the particles were infectious or had any capacity to cause disease. “The molecular length of measles virus RNA and the structural organization of measles nucleocapsids.” by Lund, et al., 1984 – The authors claimed to have produced images of “purified virions.” PROBLEM: The particles that were photographed could only be said to be vesicles of unknown biological role. They were not demonstrated to be viral in nature, i.e., infectious and the cause of disease. “Structure, Transcription, and Replication of Measles Virus” by Horikami & Moyer in Measles Virus, 1995 – In this consensus review, the authors describe the measles virus “genome”. PROBLEM: The “genome” was generated from fragments of genetic material in test tubes and assembled into a hypothetical model using computer software. It was not established that the genome existed in nature or that the genetic material came from a “virus”. “Analysis of Morphology and Infectivity of Measles Virus Particles” by Daikoku et al., 2007 – The authors produced electron micrographs of cell cultures and claimed they showed measles virus particles budding from the cells. PROBLEM: the particles were not differentiated from harmless extracellular vesicles. (Note: the authors betrayed themselves by earnestly reporting that the “virus” particles ranged from 50 to 1000 nm in size - which is a preposterous range as viruses are alleged to result in faithful replicas of themselves. It would be equivalent to adult humans having offspring that ranged in height from 5 feet to 100 feet tall!)

While some critics of the court verdict have argued that it was simply the result of the semantic formulation of Dr. Lanka’s required proof, it must be recognized that science is most particular regarding its use of accurate, explicit language and the adequacy of techniques to support a hypothesis. The merit or otherwise of a publication is quickly discerned by the precision of the language and methods employed. It is thus unscientific to conclude that even together, these papers could prove the existence of a disease-causing virus. In fact, at the court proceedings, Professor Andreas Podbielski, head of the Department of Medical Microbiology, Virology and Hygiene at the University Hospital in Rostock, stated that with regard to the six presented papers, none of the authors had conducted any controlled experiments following internationally defined rules and principles of good scientific practice. Hence, the claim that the measles virus exists lacks any foundation in the scientific literature.

Just keep in mind that these papers were presented as the best six publications regarding the alleged proof of the existence of the measles virus. As you can see, they fell far short of proving anything. It is nevertheless unlikely that we will see any serious attempt by the virology establishment to provide the missing evidence. While tens of thousands of published papers are said to relate to the measles virus, most of them simply assume that the virus exists. As Dr Lanka outlined:

…they are the only publications in the entire field of about 30,000 technical articles about “measles” in which a reference to the accepted existence of the measles virus is made. However, all the tons of other papers, which nobody can ever finish reading, assume “a priori” the existence of the measles virus and always refer to citations of citations, which are finally and exclusively based on the alleged “evidence” supplied by Enders on the 1st of June 1954.

It was also noted at the trial that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the highest German authority in the field of infectious diseases, had failed to perform tests to scientifically substantiate the existence of the alleged measles virus and to publish these findings. Interestingly, the RKI has claimed it has in its possession internal studies on the measles virus but refuses to hand over or publish the results! Dr Lanka continued:

With the Supreme Court judgment in the measles virus trial any national and international statements on the alleged measles virus, the infectivity of measles, and on the benefit and safety of vaccination against measles, are since then of no scientific character and have thus been deprived of their legal basis.

But despite these events in 2016 exposing the lack of evidence for the existence of a measles virus, just a few years later, the German parliament passed into law the “Measles Protection Act” to make immunization mandatory for children and staff in kindergartens and schools, medical facilities, and community facilities from March 2020. Seemingly, the lack of proof that the measles virus exists is ignored by the policymakers while they act as enablers for the distribution of Big Pharma’s unnecessary products. (A full account of the measles court case can be found in Dr Lanka’s 2017 essay “go Virus go”. An English translation of the essay has been published by John Blaid and Northern Tracey.)

