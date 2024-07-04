I watched this short clip by Saladino recently.

It made me realise that you cannot really understand why this stuff is bad for you until you understand the subject of Seed Oils.

I think that is the key to getting it. At least it is for me. Here is the Elevator Pitch:

Seed Oils - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

The modern Western diet has seen a dramatic increase in the consumption of industrial seed oils, which are rich in omega-6 fatty acids, particularly linoleic acid. This shift has led to an imbalance in the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, contributing to chronic inflammation and a host of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. By understanding the dangers of oxidized seed oils and embracing healthier, more stable fats like olive oil, coconut oil, and animal fats, we can take a significant step towards improving our overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Said another way.

Seed Oils are not stable and cause chronic inflammation.

Once you understand how many seed oils are in a McDonalds meal, you understand how much chronic inflammation you are buying.

I grew up loving McDonalds and went through phases as an adult where it was a regular meal and towards the end as I phased out of McDonalds, I still ate their French fries thinking they were the “safest” item in the store. The Saladino clip has finally disabused me of that notion.

I suspect that old McDonalds was not as bad as current McDonalds and that it has gradually became more and more toxic to health.

I also suspect that what is served up to Americans is possibly the worst version of their product as other countries restrict the use of certain ingredients (chemicals). The American population is without a doubt the most abused population in the world by Empire’s Cartels.

Below are some photos from the 1970s, before they totally corrupted the food supply.

Whatever McDonalds is, it’s not food in the way we used to use that word.

Question 1: What ingredients are in a McDonald's Big Mac?

The McDonald's Big Mac contains a bun with canola and soybean oil, sugar, 100% beef patties, pickles with 10 ingredients (including aluminum salts, polysorbate 80, and potassium sorbate), and a "secret sauce" with high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, caramel color, and propylene glycol.

Why is Polysorbate 80 in so, so many things. It’s in vaccines, it’s in the lubricant strip of your shaver. It’s everywhere. So, what the hell is it? Polysorbate 80 is a synthetic emulsifier and surfactant commonly used in processed foods. It is derived from polyethoxylated sorbitan (a derivative of sugar alcohol) and oleic acid, a fatty acid found in animal and vegetable fats. Polysorbate 80 is used to improve the texture, consistency, and shelf life of various products by helping to mix ingredients that would normally separate, such as oil and water. It also helps to prevent the formation of ice crystals in frozen foods, maintains the stability of food products, and can be used as a dispersing agent for artificial colors and flavors. While polysorbate 80 is considered safe for consumption by the FDA, studies have raised concerns about its health effects. These concerns include: 1. Digestive issues: People may experience digestive discomfort, bloating, or diarrhea when consuming products containing polysorbate 80. 2. Altered gut microbiome: Studies have suggested that polysorbate 80 may disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, potentially leading to inflammation and metabolic disorders. 3. Potential cancer risk: Studies have linked polysorbate 80 to an increased risk of certain types of cancer in animals.

Question 2: How are the beef patties cooked at McDonald's?

The beef patties at McDonald's are 100% beef and are cooked directly on the grill without any added oil.

Question 3: What are the ingredients in McDonald's chicken nuggets?

McDonald's chicken nuggets contain chicken meat, bleached wheat flour, and a wheat-based breading.

Question 4: What types of oils are used to cook McDonald's chicken nuggets?

McDonald's chicken nuggets are cooked in four different types of seed oils: corn, canola, soy, and hydrogenated soybean oil.

Hydrogenation involves adding hydrogen atoms to the unsaturated fatty acids in the oil, which reduces the number of double bonds and turns the oil from a liquid to a semi-solid or solid state at room temperature. The hydrogenation process has negative health consequences: 1. Trans fats: Partial hydrogenation of oils can create trans fatty acids, which have been linked to an increased risk of many conditions and diseases (see below). 2. Reduced nutritional value: The hydrogenation process alters the nutritional value of the oil by changing the structure of the fatty acids and reducing the content of beneficial nutrients. Trans fats, particularly those derived from partially hydrogenated oils, have been linked to several health problems. Here is a list of known health issues associated with the consumption of trans fats: 1. Cardiovascular disease: Trans fats increase the risk of heart disease, leading to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. 2. Type 2 diabetes: Studies have shown that a high intake of trans fats increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, by impairing insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. 3. Inflammation: Consuming trans fats promotes inflammation in the body, which is a risk factor for various chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. 4. Obesity: Studies show that a diet high in trans fats contributes to weight gain and difficulty in losing weight. 6. Infertility and reproductive issues: Animal studies show that consuming high levels of trans fats negatively impacts fertility and reproductive health. 7. Liver dysfunction: Excessive intake of trans fats has been linked to the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, which can lead to liver damage and impaired function.

Question 5: Why is Saladino not a fan of linoleic acid found in seed oils?

Saladino is not a fan of linoleic acid because it accumulates in the body, affecting cell membranes and mitochondrial function, and can break down into harmful compounds called oxylams or oxylipins.

Question 6: What were the main cooking fats used by humans before the introduction of seed oils?

Before the introduction of seed oils, humans primarily used animal fats like tallow and butter for cooking.

Question 7: What are the first ingredients in the dipping sauces for McDonald's chicken nuggets?

The first ingredient in the sweet and sour sauce is high fructose corn syrup, while the first ingredient in the ranch dressing is soybean oil.

Question 8: How many ingredients are in McDonald's french fries?

McDonald's french fries contain 19 ingredients.

Question 9: What types of oils are McDonald's french fries cooked in?

McDonald's french fries are cooked in four different types of seed oils: corn, soybean, partially hydrogenated soybean oil, and canola oil.

Question 10: What is dimethylpolysiloxane, and why is it used in McDonald's french fries?

Dimethylpolysiloxane is an anti-foaming agent used in the oils and fryers for McDonald's french fries. It is a silicone derivative also found in silly putty.

Dimethylpolysiloxane is a silicone-based polymer used as an anti-foaming agent in various applications, including food processing, cosmetics, and industrial products. Here are some known health problems associated with dimethylpolysiloxane: 1. Allergic reactions: Some people may experience allergic reactions to dimethylpolysiloxane, particularly when it comes into contact with the skin. Symptoms can include rashes, itching, and skin irritation. 2. Digestive issues: Consuming large amounts of dimethylpolysiloxane may cause digestive discomfort, such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea. 3. Respiratory problems: Inhaling dimethylpolysiloxane in its vapor form or as a fine mist may cause respiratory irritation, coughing, and shortness of breath. This is more likely to occur in occupational settings where exposure to high levels of the substance is possible. 4. Organ toxicity: Animal studies have suggested that high doses of dimethylpolysiloxane may cause toxicity in certain organs, such as the liver and kidneys. 5. Endocrine disruption: Studies have raised concerns about the potential for dimethylpolysiloxane to act as an endocrine disruptor, meaning it could interfere with the body's hormonal system.

Question 11: What is TBHQ, and why is it a concern in McDonald's french fries?

TBHQ is a chemical preservative associated with cancers in lab animals and is a reason that many foods cannot be sold at healthy grocery stores like Whole Foods.

TBHQ (Tertiary Butylhydroquinone) is a synthetic antioxidant used as a preservative in various processed foods, cosmetics, and industrial products. Here are some known health problems associated with TBHQ: 1. Allergic reactions: Some people experience allergic reactions to TBHQ, particularly when it comes into contact with the skin. Symptoms can include rashes, itching, and skin irritation. 2. Digestive issues: Consuming large amounts of TBHQ may cause digestive discomfort, such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. 3. Neurological effects: Animal studies have suggested that high doses of TBHQ may have negative effects on the nervous system, leading to symptoms such as restlessness, anxiety, and convulsions. 4. Carcinogenicity: Studies have raised concerns about the potential for TBHQ to cause cancer, particularly in animal models. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified TBHQ as a possible human carcinogen based on evidence from animal studies. 5. Endocrine disruption: Research has suggested that TBHQ may have the potential to interfere with the body's hormonal system, acting as an endocrine disruptor. 6. Developmental and reproductive toxicity: Animal studies have indicated that high doses of TBHQ may have negative effects on fetal development and reproductive health.

Question 12: What is the secret ingredient in McDonald's salt?

The secret ingredients in McDonald's salt are sodium silico aluminate (a derivative of aluminum) and dextrose (sugar).

Question 13: What are the ingredients in McDonald's ketchup?

McDonald's ketchup contains high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, and natural flavors, along with tomatoes, salt, and distilled vinegar.

Question 14: What is the only part of a McDonald's Big Mac that has any redeeming value, according to Saladino?

According to Saladino, the 100% beef patty is the only part of the McDonald's Big Mac with any redeeming value.

Question 15: How many ingredients are in the pickles used in McDonald's Big Mac?

The pickles in a McDonald's Big Mac contain 10 ingredients.

Question 16: What are some of the concerning ingredients found in McDonald's Big Mac pickles?

Some of the concerning ingredients in McDonald's Big Mac pickles include aluminum salts, polysorbate 80, and potassium sorbate.

Question 17: What are the main ingredients in the McDonald's Big Mac's "secret sauce"?

The main ingredients in the McDonald's Big Mac's "secret sauce" are high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, caramel color, and propylene glycol.

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) has been linked to several health problems, particularly when consumed in large amounts. Here are some of the known health issues associated with HFCS: 1. Obesity: Consuming high levels of HFCS has been associated with an increased risk of obesity. HFCS is often found in calorie-dense processed foods and beverages, which can contribute to excessive calorie intake and weight gain. 2. Type 2 diabetes: Studies have suggested that high intake of HFCS increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is due to the effects of HFCS on insulin resistance and glucose metabolism. 3. Metabolic syndrome: Consuming large amounts of HFCS has been linked to an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess abdominal fat, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. 4. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD): High intake of HFCS has been associated with an increased risk of NAFLD, a condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, which can lead to liver damage and impaired function. 5. Cardiovascular disease: Consuming high levels of added sugars, including HFCS, has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease. This may be due to the effects of HFCS on blood lipid levels, inflammation, and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease. 6. Dental cavities: Like other sugars, HFCS can contribute to the development of dental cavities by feeding the bacteria that produce acid in the mouth, eroding tooth enamel. 7. Gout: Studies have suggested that high intake of HFCS and other added sugars may increase the risk of developing gout, a type of arthritis caused by the buildup of uric acid in the joints. 8. Cognitive decline: Research has suggested that high intake of HFCS and other added sugars may be associated with cognitive decline and impaired memory, particularly in older adults.

Question 18: What type of cheese is used in the McDonald's Big Mac, and what is the concern with this cheese?

The cheese used in the McDonald's Big Mac is American cheese, which is a "cheese product" and not real cheese. The concern with this cheese is that it contains microplastics, which can be seen under a microscope.

Question 19: What are the ingredients in the bun of the McDonald's McRib?

The bun of the McDonald's McRib contains soybean oil and sugar.

Question 20: What are some of the concerning ingredients found in the McDonald's McRib sauce?

Some of the concerning ingredients in the McDonald's McRib sauce include dextrose (sugar), caramel color, soybean oil, high fructose corn syrup, and sodium benzoate (a preservative).

Question 21: According to Saladino, what is the best way to prepare burgers for a healthier alternative to McDonald's?

Saladino suggests cooking grass-fed, grass-finished beef on the grill or in tallow for a healthier burger alternative.

Question 22: What suggestions does Saladino give for healthier alternatives to McDonald's chicken nuggets?

Saladino suggests using high-quality chicken and cooking it in butter as a healthier alternative to McDonald's chicken nuggets.

Question 23: What is Saladino's recommendation for healthier french fries?

Saladino recommends making french fries using potatoes cooked in tallow with a good quality salt.

Question 24: What are some healthier alternatives to the McRib, as suggested by Saladino?

Saladino suggests using pastured pork, cooking it on the grill, and using a barbecue sauce without seed oils and high fructose corn syrup as a healthier alternative to the McRib.

Question 25: What are some better options for ketchup and sauces compared to those at McDonald's?

Saladino recommends using ketchups and sauces that do not contain high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, natural flavors, and seed oils.

Question 26: What percentage of the calories consumed by Americans come from ultra-processed foods?

Over 60% of the calories consumed by Americans come from ultra-processed foods.

