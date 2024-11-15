Toby Rogers recently posted this on X.

The CDC's insistence that the solution to every problem is more shots — is so insane, so anti-science, so anti-human, that it is best understood as demonic.

I’ve read a lot of Toby’s work and that’s the first time I’ve seen him use that word. Demonic.

More people are starting to figure out that there is something evil out there. Something demonic. Something that wants to poison you, poison your child, poison your fetus, while controlling every single aspect of your life. Where you go, what you eat, what you say and what you think.

There is something out there generating all this evil. You can feel it.

Something demonic.

Have you seen the London 2012 opening ceremony, with the children in hospital beds, demons with syringes and dancing nurses? All just a coincidence I’m sure.

Certainly, it feels demonic to me.

What about this year’s Last Supper opening ceremony in Paris, and Death riding a pale horse.

"And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth." Revelation 6:8

Quite demonic indeed.

I think it’s time to take a look at a subject about which very little has been written.

180 Degrees is an incredible book, and I was fortunate to be able to interview its author, Feargus O’Connor Greenwood.

Interview with Feargus O’Connor Greenwood

The book has the best summary material I have found so far on this subject.

180 Degrees: Unlearn The Lies You've Been Taught To Believe: Greenwood, Feargus O'Connor

It will be a new subject for many and because of that you are likely to struggle to come to terms with it. I did. I recommend that you hang in there until the end. Greenwood provides plenty of direct quotes and references that you can use for further research.

There is clearly something very old and putrid here.

To my mind, if you want to rule the world, you need a way of thinking that is borderless and boundaryless. A faith that permits you to do whatever you want, and to take whatever you want. A believe that means you never take no for an answer.

“Do what thou wilt.”

It’s possible that Greenwood, and all the others below are wrong, off course, but at this stage it doesn’t seem like they are.

With thanks to Feargus O’Connor Greenwood.

180 Degrees

180 degree thinking is about challenging dogma and inverting the inversions, in order to get back to the truth. The Freemasons' motto is order out of chaos, but for that cycle to complete you also need to generate chaos out of order.

The final 'D', is dogma's half cousin, otherwise known as Doctrine. Freemasonry is a system known as double doctrine. This, as we read in Chapter 7, is where the rank-and-file members learn anodyne goals but the higher level and inner sanctum members know the organisation's true motives and aims. But even that doesn't paint the full picture. The deception goes way beyond this. It is "organisations within organisations, it is secrets within secrets."

Freemasonry is interesting more because of what it masks. It has been said that Freemasons "deny with their lips, what they do with their hands." Which brings us to the heart of what Freemasonry is really all about, namely, control of individuals and teaching of the Luciferian Doctrine. Here is Albert Pike, 33-degree Freemason, in his own words:

"LUCIFER, the Light-bearer! Strange and mysterious name to give to the Spirit of Darkness! Lucifer, the Son of the Morning! Is it he who bears the Light, and with its splendors intolerable blinds feeble, sensual or selfish Souls? Doubt it not!" * — Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma * Lucifer can also refer to the planet Venus

The next Albert Pike quote is disputed following a 'confession' by Gabriel Jogand­ Pagcs, better known as Leo TaxiI, that the letter in which it appeared was concocted by TaxiI and should therefore be disregarded. Or is the overly lengthy 13,000-word retraction by Taxil just a damage limitation exercise trying a little too hard to look like a credible denial? Here are some of the words he was trying to undermine:

"To you, Sovereign Grand Inspectors General [33rd Degree Masons], we say this, that you may repeat it to the Brethren of the 32nd, 31st, and 30th degrees: 'The Masonic religion should be, by all of us initiates of the high degrees, maintained in the purity of the Luciferian doctrine." — att. Albert Pike, as referenced in La Femme Et L'enfant Dans La Franc Maconnerie Universe/le, by AC De la Rive, 1894

To explain this doctrine in more detail, let's turn to the story of Adam and Eve and two very opposing interpretations. The Christian Church teaches that the snake that tempted Eve with the apple represents the devil/Lucifer/Satan* i.e. evil personified, and in doing so, mankind forever loses its innocence.

* For example: The Book of Revelation describes Satan as "the ancient serpent" (NIV; Revelation 20:2) but it is not clear that 'Eden's talking snake' is one and the same.

A different take on the same story is that Lucifer was not evil (or indeed Satan**) but the one who wanted to educate mankind. Thus Lucifer becomes the light bearer (of truth) and the Christian God becomes the "oppressor"*** because he didn't want mankind to know their true identity.

** Lucifer is the far better looking one in case you end up meeting both of them at the same time *** It seems even in sanctity there is no sanctuary from cultural Marxism.

At this stage in the story it is important to note that only one party is conflating the word Lucifer with Satan (and thus evil?). Technically speaking, the Masons are not. Whether this is true in practice, rather than just wordplay and semantics, is another matter altogether. For the moment, it is a terminology pitfall to be avoided until we have delved a little deeper.

If Lucifer is purely a truth teller then one could also make an argument regard­ing morality.

However, the Luciferian doctrine states that we are only accountable to ourselves for our actions and the end justifies any means. How we achieve fame, fortune and power is irrelevant. There is no need for guilt or remorse, and any karma created for the soul should be ignored. This can be summed up by the phrase "Do what thou wilt", which is often assigned to Aleister Crowley, once labelled as "the wickedest man in the world." Judging by the level of greed, self-obsession and warmongering that exists in society today, it's difficult to claim this doctrine isn't without numerous followers, whether they are aware of the specific nomenclature or not.

Is it any wonder that there is no love lost between the Freemasons and the Church? It is fair to say we are looking at two diametrically opposed ideologies. Under the Luciferian doctrine, one develops the kingdom without, not the kingdom within. So fame, fortune, riches and power are not only desirable but the main aim of life, and all that is before considering any possible Faustian pacts (see Goethe and also Chapter 14).

"I tell you now that Freemasonry is one of the most wicked and terrible organisations on this earth. The Masons are major players in the struggle for world domination. The 33rd Degree is split into two. One split contains the core of the Luciferian[s] and the other contains those who have no knowledge of it whatsoever." — Bill Cooper, Behold a Pale Horse

And then there is this from the preface of Light On Masonry, a book written in 1829 by David Bernard, himself a former Freemason:

"He found it wholly corrupt; its morality, a shadow; its benevolence, selfishness; its religion, infidelity and that it was an engine of Satan."**** **** Also see The Master's Carpet: Masonry and Baal Worship Identical, by Edmond Ronayne

The Luciferian doctrine is the opposite of any religious or spiritual teaching that states the reason for your incarnation on this planet is the evolution of your soul. By focusing purely on materialism (both forms of it), while ignoring the moral and the spiritual, society risks becoming a lost society in more ways than one. Moreover, the trend seems to be part of an ongoing and nefarious global agenda. Nowhere is this more obvious than the attacks on Christianity from both within and without.

As the ex-KGB agent warned in Chapter 7, this can be framed as a war on morality.

Preaching by prudes to the masses about how they should live their lives is not what this war on morality is. There are people that want to be left alone, and others that won't leave you alone. The war is, at least in part, trying to stop the latter from dominating the former.

Whether you have faith or not, are a true believer, agnostic or an atheist, it is imperative that all who possess even a modicum of decency and integrity, become aware of the agendas being forced upon them and what those involve. However, before we dive into the real depravity, we first need to expose a few other matters.

-

Let's tie this all together. There are few better sources than author Henry Makow to tell us what is really happening at the intersection of cultural Marxism, religion, Freemasonry, morality, Lucifer, God and your soul.

"It's important to realize that both religion and civilization are based on a dualistic view of man, as matter and spirit. Man is seen as a wild animal (matter) who contains a spark of the Divine, his soul (spirit). Our souls can distinguish between good and evil, truth and lie, beauty and ugliness, love and hate. Our souls (higher self) are required to hold our primitive instincts (lower self) in check. This is what defines us as human. The 'Luciferic Principle' is the art of concealing and packaging darkness, sickness, death and destruction in a mirage of benevolence and light. This is properly known as 'The Craft,' and why so-called sexual 'liberation' is first and foremost designed to facilitate and enable human bondage ... As E. Michael Jones suggests in the title of his book Libido Dominundi, a liberation of the libido is useful to destroy higher faculties which enables a powerful pretext for political control and suppression. Luciferianism (Illuminism) is all about indulging our desires, no matter how depraved they are. Gradually, the Luciferian bankers* have erased the distinction between matter and soul ... They define man in terms of our animal appetites and whims, no matter how perverse or degrading. These are also the assumptions of naturalism - man is an animal without a soul." — Henry Makow

Makow doesn't mince his words; he calls them Satanists and says "we are witnesses to a battle for the soul of mankind."

If it isn't already obvious from the statements above, let me clarify. None of this is about imposing a moral code on others. Faith and sexual liberation are not mutually exclusive activities. Indeed, sex is not only a physical and emotional expression of life but a spiritual one. That last part often gets forgotten in the current, overly narcissistic world we live in.

Just understand that your own morality can be, and is, being used as a tool against you. On the one hand an obsession with libido undermines higher faculties such as critical thinking. On the other, sociopaths with no morals are delighted that you are willing to be controlled by your own guilt and shame.

That is not to say you should lower your moral standards; just be aware of the various manipulations and mind control techniques and how they are applied. Perhaps rather than frame the discussion as morality vs. immorality it is better to frame it in terms of integrity vs treachery?

Whether you believe in God, or not, isn't the issue. Whether you have any faith, or not, isn't the issue. The issue is there is a war being waged, and yes, it is a spiritual one. If you are still unsure, you won't be after reading the rest of this book. And simply praying or meditating isn't going to stop it.

It is time to take a deeper look at THEY. What you are about to read comes with a mental health warning. However, if you want your children and future generations to walk in the light, someone needs to walk into the darkness and light it up.

-

Sociopaths wear a mask of sanity but are morally insane. This moral insanity, as Lobaczewski states, can manifest as pure evil. He is not alone in this observation. Brandon Smith's 2019 article 'Luciferianism: A Secular Look At A Destructive Globalist Belief System' is arguably one of the most insightful pieces into what the majority of us are actually facing.

Luciferianism - LewRockwell Political gatekeepers, though not openly luciferian, tend to let slip their affiliations at times. Saul Alinsky, a high level leftist organizer and democrat gatekeeper, praises the rebellious Lucifer in the personal acknowledgments of his political manual ‘Rules For Radicals’, in which he says: “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins — or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.” Luciferianism is also prevalent in globalist institutions. For example, the UN seems to be highly involved in the ideology through groups like Lucis Trust, a publishing house founded by Alice Bailey, an avid promoter of luciferianism who also owned the Lucifer Publishing Company. Lucis Trust was originally headquartered at the UN building in New York, and still runs a private libraryof occult books out of the UN today. Former UN directors like Robert Muller were tied closely with Lucis Trust and the work of Alice Baily and openly promote luciferianism. Muller was central to the UN’s global education policies for children and formed numerous branch agencies with the intent of global governance. You can read Robert Muller’s white papers on the formation of a global government on his website Good Morning World.

In his quest to understand the behaviour and nature of organised evil in the modern world, Smith defines evil as any action that seeks to destroy, exploit or enslave in the name of personal gain or gratification. He makes numerous notable observations. However, seeing as we are dealing with Luciferianism, let's round that number down to an occultist, unlucky for most, thirteen:

As per the work of Carl Jung, we do not start out as blank slates. Human conscience exists and can distinguish good from evil, right from wrong, fair from unfair. A small percentage of the population is born without conscience, or finds it easy to ignore it. The notion of self-worship is a core trait of sociopathic narcissists; Luciferianism codifies it as a virtue. Luciferianism is a religion or cult designed by sociopathic narcissists for the benefit of sociopathic narcissists. They are not isolated from one another and organize into groups for mutual gain. Because of the elitist nature of Luciferianism, they see themselves as special; they are destined to achieve more than the 'ignorant rabble.' They are meant to do great things, and their image is to be cemented in the foundations of history. There is a tendency to view non-adherents as inferior; stupid people who should be exploited. They are ultimately seeking personal godhood. They don't like their darker side on display for the world to see and judge. They believe in secrecy and initiations. Luciferian ideals are hidden behind noble-sounding causes or motifs. Luciferians believe in the power of magic, words and symbols. They use these symbols to manipulate and control public thought. This is often done through popular culture. It can only become acceptable to the majority through deception. The duplicity of Luciferianism alone should be enough to make people wary of its promises and arguments.

Smith's closing comment is:

"If you have to lie about the motives of your philosophy in order to get people to adopt your philosophy, then your philosophy must be dangerously incomplete or outright cataclysmic."

The work of both Smith and Lobaczewski is based on the following premise: Ignotas nulla curatio morbid- Do not attempt to cure what you do not understand. Unfortunately, this particular form of psychological cancer appears not to be of the curable variety.

For more on Andrew Lobaczewski you can read my wonderful interview with Harrison Koehli. Interview with Harrison Koehli - Lies are Unbekoming

There is precedent for dealing with this if we return to the Roman Empire and Emperor Augustus. He went around killing the 'troublemakers' and after finishing off the last one declared "Now we can have peace."

There is an obvious problem with this approach. Sociopaths represent approximately 4 per cent of the population. That means we are looking at around 290 million people worldwide. Even if we could identify them all, we would need to be utter psychopaths to want to get rid of them by systematic execution. Any other suggestions?

-

Let's return to the Ronald Bernard confession and deal with the one issue that he specifically mentioned and that we have not yet touched upon, the Protocols of The Elders of Zion. To say this subject matter is controversial is an understate­ment of monumental proportion. But given that everything else Bernard has pointed out, from the issues of mind control through to Luciferianism, and the criminal activity of the intelligence services through to child sacrifice, has all been corroborated, it would be remiss not to examine his observation.

"If you read the protocols of Zion and study and understand, then it's like reading the newspaper of the daily life ... I recommend everyone to read the whole of that." — Ronald Bernard

On the one side the Protocols have been dismissed as a fake, anti-Semitic diatribe and a direct plagiarism of Maurice Joly's Dialogue in Hell Between Machiavelli and Montesquieu (1864). Others believe that the Protocols are not a hoax (how easy is it to just loudly shout "hoax" when your plans are uncovered?) and that the original writings are much older than many supposed debunkers claim (going back to at least the late 1700s). Even Solzhenitsyn said, from a political theory perspective, they were written by the mind of a genius. Seems like a lot of effort to go to for just a hoax. So, are they a hoax or not?

The best way to answer that is to use the technique as highlighted in Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. When confronted with an awkward question that cannot adequately be answered with a yes/no response one can reply using the single word "Mu." That, in Japanese means "no thing" but can also be interpreted as, "ask a better question."

Instead of asking whether they are a hoax, why not ask, "are they being actively used as a means of control?" After all, what isn't up for dispute is that they exist in print for all to see (unless you live in Russia, where it is still a banned publication).

Given his statement above, Bernard obviously thinks so, but is there any other corroborating evidence to show that they have been or are being used? There is one example that suggests this was the case and that comes from the papers of Edward Mandell House, President Woodrow Wilson's handler we first encountered in Chapter 5.

Researcher Stanley Monteith found a typed copy of the Protocols amongst the papers of Edward Mandell House at Yale University but this personal version of it had a different title. Instead of The Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion, it was titled, Protocols of the Meeting of the Zionist Men of Wisdom. Also, within this copy was a footnote that didn't appear in the original version. It was in relation to subjugating all governments to our super-government and it uses the term Government Soviet instead of State Council. There are several other differences. Unique wording and unusual footnotes suggest active use.

One researcher who is convinced that this was, and still is, being used as a blueprint for control is Henry Makow. The following quote, referring to the Mandell House version of the document, from his website is notable:

"The Protocols now having a direct provenance to an unimpeachable source which effectively destroys all the so-called debunking; even the ADL will have a hard job to discredit House as an anti-Semite."

Are the Protocols being actively used today? One way to decide is to read them and then, as Bernard suggests, compare them to what is happening in the world. This was, and is, the recommendation of many others, including Bill Cooper. At the beginning of Chapter 15 of Behold a Pale Horse he states:

"Every aspect of this plan to subjugate the world has since become a reality, validating the authenticity of the conspiracy."

Whether you agree with that statement or not, what is arguably of far more significance (and the key reason for raising the topic) is that Cooper states, in an author's note, that the original text of the Protocols was written to intentionally deceive people and any reference to Jews should be replaced with the word 'Illuminati.'*

* Whilst the existence of the group of conspirators known as the Bavarian Illuminati is historical fact, the use of the term in this book has been severely limited as it has too many preconceived connotations for those unfamiliar with the detail.

I would argue this is the most important point because it indicates a much deeper truth that the Protocols, whether they are a hoax or not, were never merely a Jewish/anti-Jewish conspiracy, as is usually framed by both sides, but appear to be more a sociopathic, satanic, anti-Semitic cult conspiracy using Judaism as a mask to hide behind. And that is precisely where we need to go to get to the bottom of the rabbit hole.

Before we dive into this let me be very clear.

Being Jewish doesn't automatically make you a Zionist (and vice-versa, you can be a fully fledged Zionist and not be Jewish). Being a Zionist doesn't make you a sociopath. Being a sociopath, doesn't make you a paedophile. Being a paedophile doesn't make you a Satanist. Being a Satanist doesn't make you evil (but in this last case it might be difficult to find anyone that isn't). Being all of the above combined - well historically there was a name for that - Sabbatean-Frankist.

To help us navigate its history, let's turn to scholars Gershwin Shalom and Rabbi Marvin Antelman, the latter being a committed Zionist and someone who believes the Protocols are fake. It is going to be a very tall order to call this Rabbi's comments anti-Semitic. What follows is a brief summary of their observations. Antelman's comments are from an interview with Tamar Yonah of Israel National Radio, recorded in 2006 and reposted online by forbidden knowledgetv in 2017.

Sabbatai Zevi, 1626-1676 (aka Shabsai Tzvi), was a Sephardic ordained rabbi and Kabbalist who claimed to be the Jewish Messiah. He founded a movement/cult off the back of that declaration that attracted around one million followers. But it may not have been just his charisma that was appealing to the masses but more the tempting ideology that went with Sabbatean teachings. Zevi told his followers that the Messiah will only return when either everyone is good, or everyone is bad. As everyone can't be good they should therefore all be bad. So he simply inverted the teachings in the Torah by declaring redemption was only possible through acts of sin. The vice as virtue model proved, unsurprisingly, rather popular. Officially authorised, consequence-free immorality, it seems, is a temptation few can resist.

This baton was taken up years later with the arrival of Jacob Frank (born Jakub Lejbowicz 1726-1791), a Lithuanian-Jewish religious leader who claimed to be the reincarnation of the self-proclaimed messiah Sabbatai Zevi. Jacob Frank took the teachings of Zevi to a whole new level of evil under the banner of purification through transgression. Acts of paedophilia, Satanism and child sacrifice were all sanctified.

His sociopathic teachings didn't go unnoticed. The Council of Four Lands (1520-1764) excommunicated the Frankists from the Jewish people in 1756, declaring they would be bastards to the 10th generation. The problem, according to Rabbi Marvin Antelman, was that these Frankists infiltrated various communities (Jewish and non-Jewish) with satanic practices. But it is his next observation that allows us to pull together the last five chapters of this book.

Rabbi Antelman, author of To Eliminate the Opiate, says that this group of Sabbatean-Frankists formed the core of the Bavarian Illuminati, the French Revolution, the communist movement and with links all the way through to the Council on Foreign Relations (of which Edward Mandell House played a significant role in the formation). And let us not forget, the central bank of central banks, the Bank of International Settlements.

William Calder, author of The Right To Issue, also refers to them as Sabbateans and that they are preoccupied with their bloodlines.

Some of his claims may be difficult to verify but Calder is in impeccable company. We now have Bill Cooper, Ronald Bernard, John Coleman (Committee of 300), Henry Makow and many others all converging on the exact same target; a cabal of transnational Luciferian sociopaths that are using the current monetary system to exploit you. If you want to know who THEY are, follow the money and lineages.

"You need to have the right bloodline to be part of this." — Freeman Fly

Exactly why THEY value the bloodline so highly will be answered in Chapter 14.

We can now return to the point made earlier in this chapter regarding professional smearers. Perhaps the ADL should consider renaming itself the SFDL, the Sabbatean-Frankist Defence League? And then, at least, its defence of sociopaths and mislabelling of innocent people would make much more sense. Is the ADL really acting in the best interests of the Jewish people? Or is there another agenda?

"I'm getting a sense that the Jews themselves are getting upset with the ADL." — E. Michael Jones, author and founder of Culture Wars magazine

And then there is this bombshell from Michael Witcoff:

"The ADL is of course part of B'nai B'rith which is like an exclusively Jewish version of Freemasonry... Bill Cooper talked about this a lot... No one talks about B'nai B'rith except Bill Cooper - and they killed him." — Michael Witcoff, author, On Masons And Their Lies

We have already read the admission by the former Mossad operative in Chapter 3 that B'nai B'rith would label innocent people with a false anti-Semitic smear. However, if the above is true, and B'nai B'rith was involved in the assassination of Bill Cooper, then Cooper's prediction of his own demise was prescient.

"Look to the Masons for the guilty party if anything happens to me. I believe they have murdered in the past and that they will murder in the future." — Bill Cooper, Behold A Pale Horse

There seems to be a thread developing here:

"The ADL ... is a criminal organisation." — Michael Collins Piper, Author, Final Judgment

US Minnesota Representative Betty McCollum put out a statement calling the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) a "hate group" after being targeted by them.

She is not alone in pointing out the behaviour doesn't match the rhetoric. You are supposed to kowtow to these organisations, which set themselves up as arbiters of bigotry whilst they engage in it. Not everyone is falling for it any more.

"I was being tarred as an anti-Semite. It's become a useless, meaningless term and everybody knows it. And that's why they're so desperate to tar all of us as that ... It's anti-Semitic to mention George Soros's billions. It's anti-Semitic to criticise the ADL ... It is anti-Semitic for me, being married to a 100% Ashkenazi Jew, to question dual loyalties of people working here as agents of a foreign country." — Michelle Malkin, The America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Washington, D.C., 28th February, 2020

Note: As we saw in Chapter 3, 9-11 proves her last point beyond any reasonable doubt.

If the ADL really wanted to expose anti-Semitism why not talk about books such as Perfidy by Ben Hecht or The Scared and the Doomed by M.J. Nurenberger. These cover the Nazi-Zionist collaboration* that led to the death of nearly 1/2 million Hungarian Jews. Over 430,000 Jews were deported to Auschwitz in exchange for a train out of Hungary for the Prominents; i.e. 1,700 hand-picked Zionist bigwigs. It also covers the fact that Zionism only supported the rescue of Jews if it was to Palestine. It sabotaged and blocked attempts to other places. Awkward.

* Also see the Ha'avara (transfer) agreement

More awkward is the fact that, along with the Bank of International Settlements, the head of Zionism in Germany was directly financing the Nazi regime.

"I didn't, and do not even today for understandable reasons, wish to reveal from October 1928, the two largest regular contributors to the Nazi Party were the general managers of two of the largest Berlin banks, both of Jewish faith and one of them the leader of Zionism in Germany." — Heinrich Brüning, former German Chancellor, 1930-1932, in a letter to Winston Churchill dated August 1937, as discovered in Churchill's private papers.

And that, right there, not only turns some of the mainstream World War II narrative on its head but shows that Zionism is not so much a Jewish movement as it is a Sabbatean-Frankist one. Indeed, history shows that some Zionists have reserved their cruellest treatment for ordinary Jews and that some Zionists are anti-Semitic. Even Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion was, it would appear, an anti-Semite:

"American Jews! I hate them!" — David Ben-Gurion (as quoted by journalist Russell Howe referencing a statement made to him personally by Ben-Gurion in 1968)

And then there is this eye-opening admission from Louis B. Marshall, (1856-1929) the Counsel to bankers Kuhn, Loeb & Co., which represented the Schiffs, and the Warburgs, in a letter to Max Senior dated 26th Sept 1918:

"Zionism is but an incident of a far-reaching plan: it is merely a convenient peg on which to hang a powerful weapon."

Never forget those words "a convenient peg." It seems the cabal of Sabbatean-Frankists are hiding behind not one, but two masks. Judaism being the first (the outer) and Zionism being the second (the inner). Connecting all this to events in 2019, we had people such as Steven Ben-Nun, from Israeli News Live, saying the Epstein 'death' was to cover up the worldwide occult movement known as Sabbatean-Frankism.

Have we finally found the correct target? A sociopathic, satanic, anti-Semitic, blackmailing cult that is using mainstream Judaism and Zionism as a cover? We'll answer that in more detail in Chapter 12. But for those readers who think this cult is specific to one ethno-religious group - think again. The conspiracy is a satanic one, not a Jewish one. As identified in Chapter 8, there are, for example, plenty of Luciferians hiding behind the cross of the Vatican, just as there are numerous Luciferians hiding behind the Star of David.

That's enough of the dark side. It's now time to walk in the light. And to do that we need to enter a whole new dimension...

I’ll end with this from William M. Briggs (Unbekoming interview here ).

This is the real Problem of Evil.

Without God, there is no evil. All is permitted. But even that's not the right word. There is nothing to permit or require. Do What Thou Wilt.

Nothing matters. That nothing is absolute, all-encompassing. You, your pain, your life, anybody's, humanity's, none of it matters. None.

Oh, you may feel one way or the other, but so what? The anarchist who understands Nothing feels different. You are no judge, and he is no judge. There are no judges. There are only arbitrary, empty rules. Do What Thou Wilt.

You don't enjoy raping and torturing a kid to death? Well somebody else might, and who are you to say what's right and wrong? Nobody. You have no appeal to a higher authority. Nobody does. Society? Please. Nothing matters.

Not everybody will embrace anarchism once they realize this, you say? They can still be a good person recognizing there is no God? Have you been listening? There is no "good person", there is no "bad person". There is no good or bad period. There is only your opinion, and your opinion doesn't matter. Nothing matters.

People won't accept this because they won't want to be hurt or killed? You're not following. Who cares who is hurt or killed? Kill or hurt whoever you want, if you think you can get away with it. Your only worry is that if you get caught you could be hurt or killed yourself. Even then, so what? Your life is meaningless. It doesn't matter. Nothing matters.

Evolution guarantees we'll get along. Oh yeah? Well evolution created serial killers and NPR listeners, too. It could create a death cult. It doesn't matter. Nothing matters.

There is no coming back from Nothing. Nothing is where everything dies. There is no escape.

Once you understand what Nothing means, then you understand the Problem of Evil.

If God, as traditionally understood does exist, but some think not and embrace anarchism, and follow its logical deductions, there is only one solution.

Lastly this from Kyle Young, who I interviewed here :

satanic helter skelter in paris - by Kyle Young

Where do all of these dark arts come from?

They’ve likely always been around in some from, but it appears much of what we're dealing with today stems from a guy by the name of Jacob Frank. Jacob Frank was Jewish. He was also known as Jacob ben Leibowitz. He was born in the Pedolia region of Poland, now part of Ukraine. Here is what Britannica says about him.

Jacob Frank (born 1726, in Berezanka or Korolowka, Galicia, Pol. [now in Ukraine]—died Dec. 10, 1791, Offenbach, Hessen [Germany]) was a Jewish false messiah who claimed to be the reincarnation of Shabbetai Tzevi (1626–76). The most notorious of the false messiahs, he was the founder of the antirabbinical Frankist, or Zoharist, sect. Frank often traveled in the Balkans and there met followers of Shabbetai. An uneducated visionary, he appealed to many who awaited the resurrection of Shabbetai. In about 1751 he proclaimed himself the messiah and four years later, in Poland, formed a sect that held that certain elect persons are exempt from the moral law. This sect abandoned Judaism for a “higher Torah” (Jewish Law) based on the Zohar, which was the most important work in the Kabbala, the Jewish mystical movement. Hence its members also called themselves Zoharists. Their practices, including orgiastic, sexually promiscuous rites, led the Jewish community to ban them as heretics in 1756. Protected by Roman Catholic authorities, who saw in them a means of converting the Jews, the Frankists debated with representatives of the rabbinate and claimed that the Talmud, the rabbinical compendium of law and commentary, should be discarded as blasphemous. They were also partly responsible for the revival of the canard that the Jews use Christian blood for Passover rituals.

Here is some of what Wikipedia says about Frank.

Jacob Joseph Frank[2] (Hebrew: יעקב פרנק; Polish: Jakub Józef Frank;[3][4] born Jakub Lejbowicz; 1726 – 10 December 1791) was a Polish-Jewish[1] religious leader who claimed to be the reincarnation of the self-proclaimed messiah Sabbatai Zevi (1626–1676) and also of the biblical patriarch Jacob. The Jewish authorities in Poland excommunicated Frank and his followers due to his heretical doctrines that included deification of himself as a part of a trinity and other controversial concepts such as neo-Carpocratian "purification through transgression".[5][6] Frank arguably created a religious movement, now referred to as Frankism, which incorporated aspects of Christianity and Judaism. The development of Frankism was one of the consequences of the messianic movement of Sabbatai Zevi. This religious mysticism followed socioeconomic changes among the Jews of Poland, Lithuania and Ruthenia.

Wikipedia conveniently leaves out all of the gory satanic/sexual aspects, which tells us exactly where the people behind Wikipedia stand on this topic.

Frank claimed to be the reincarnation of Sabbatai Zevi. Zevi’s primary doctrine was that sin was sacred. The more evil the sin one could commit, the closer to Lucifer one became.

side bar

I’m reminded of Charles Manson and his MKUltra powered sex and blood ritual cult. The blood of Sharon Tate and four others murdered by Manson and his cult was used to write the words “helter skelter” in large letters across the walls of the home of film maker Roman Polanski in which they were murdered (Polanski was gone). That horrible event forever changed the psyche of the people of the US. Will the event in Paris forever change the psyche of the world? We can be sure that was part of the goal of Jolly and his Christian hating cult.

The longer story here, which I hope to get into at some point, involves the loss of the Khazarain empire (roughly where Ukraine is today) at the hands of the Russians and Iran due to the satanic/sexual/sacrificial practices of the Khazarian elite. This occurred around 700 AD. Part of this settlement required the Khazars to convert to Judaism.

What I want to know is how much the current war Israel is conducting in Gaza and how much the war in Ukraine have to do with the descendants of Khazarian elite seeking revenge on their old enemies.

The diferent stages of the Khazarian Empire.

Jacob Frank was befriended by the Rothschild family. (Did I mention that rich and powerful people are drawn to these dark lords like flies to stink?) Frank acquired a castle in Offenbach where he had ritual incest with his daughter Eva and held numerous sexual rituals with his followers. His daughter Eva was central to those bigger rituals. She became known by her followers as the un-holy Mary. It was during this time that the satanic cult of Frankism spread far and wide among the elite of Europe. One had to be rich and famous to participate in the lavish sex rites at the Frank castle in Offenbach.

Here is where we circle back to France.

The mother of Moses Dobrushka was the first cousin of Jacob Frank. Her house served as a meeting place for the Frankist cult. The history of Moses Dobrushka and his involvement in the French revolution is long and interesting, but all we need to know is that many of the French revolutionaries were Frankist’s. The revolution was an effort to purge France of Christianity and seed it with Frankists. It has taken a while but if the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics is any indication, it seems to have largely succeeded.

The Bolshevik revolutionary leaders, who as I’ve pointed out before, were mostly Jewish. They were also populated with Frankists. They overthrew a Christian Monarchy, the Romanov’s, who had killed a few of their kind. The Bolsheviks then proceeded to kill millions in a massive blood sacrifice.

Louis Brandeis was the first Jewish supreme court justice of the US. Brandeis was a committed Zionist. His parents immigrated from Bohemia (Western Czech), which would have been close to Franks Offenbach castle. His parents were known Frankists. Louis Brandeis kept a portrait of Eva Frank, the un-holy Mary, on his desk.

I’m trying to learn if there is any connection between the Brandeis family and the Bohemian Grove cult in California that I covered a while back. There have been some new videos released about that recently. I hope to have more on that soon.

Sigmund Freud taught how to delude and trick people, that people can be convinced to not believe their own eyes. His psychology work came about to protect parents from accusations from their children about child molestation. He was a hero to the Frankists. He worshiped the Kaballah.

Frankists and their ilk played a significant role in establishing Hollywood and the media, which explains why we never hear anything about Frankists from those sources.

