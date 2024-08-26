I’m not sure exactly when or how the penny dropped, it might have been when I was looking into endocrine disruptors, but about two years ago I realized that the lubricant strip on my beloved Gillette blade was a toxic stew of chemicals.

I’d been using Gillette blades for close to 30 years and fell for most of the gimmicks every time they came out with an “upgrade.”

A fifth blade, great! A vibrating handle, wonderful! A lubricant strip, magnificent!

And then the penny dropped.

What the hell is in these strips?!

And why am I using 5 blades to open up the pores on my face to them smear this chemical paste straight in?

Finding blades without lubricant strips nowadays is almost impossible.

I’ve settled on these simple and cheap BICs. I have a thick growth, and I was convinced these cheap “low tech” shavers wouldn’t work, but they work just fine. And if you want to use something that lubricates, alcohol free aloe vera is a much better choice.

Let’s start with a list of chemicals found in this lubricating strips.

From the reference material, here is a list of chemicals found in the lubricating strips of various razor brands:

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG): Commonly found in many razors and may be listed as PEG-7M, PEG-90M, PEG-100, PEG-115M, etc. It increases skin permeability and may be contaminated with carcinogens like ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane. Ceramide NG: Found in Schick Quattro Titanium razors, often used to help maintain skin barrier function. Titanium Dioxide: Present in several razor brands, including Schick and Gillette Venus. It is a concern for cancer and organ toxicity. Zinc Stearate: Found in Schick Quattro Titanium razors, used as a lubricant and thickening agent. Cyclodextrin: Found in Schick Quattro Titanium razors, often used to stabilize other ingredients. Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Aloe Vera): Found in multiple razor brands for its soothing and moisturizing properties. Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour: Used in Schick Quattro Titanium for skin protection and soothing. Panthenol: An ingredient in Schick Quattro Titanium, it is a derivative of Vitamin B5, known for its moisturizing properties. Sodium Hyaluronate: Found in Schick Quattro Titanium, used for its hydrating properties. Tocopherol (Vitamin E): Common in many razors like Schick and Gillette, known for its antioxidant properties. Maltodextrin: Used in Schick Quattro Titanium, often as a thickener or filler. Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Isostearate: Found in Schick Intuition razors, commonly used as surfactants or cleaning agents. Potassium Palmitate, Potassium Cocoate, Potassium Isostearate: Also in Schick Intuition, serving similar functions as their sodium counterparts. Glycerin: Found in many razors for its moisturizing properties. Sucrose Cocoate: Found in Schick Intuition, used for its emollient and conditioning properties. Kaolin: Present in Schick Intuition, used for its absorptive and skin-purifying properties. Phenoxyethanol: A preservative found in Schick Intuition, known to cause skin irritation and potentially toxic effects with long-term exposure. Tetrasodium Etidronate, Pentasodium Pentetate: Chelating agents found in Schick Intuition and Gillette Venus razors. Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract: Found in Schick Intuition, known for its antioxidant properties. Butylene Glycol: Present in Schick Intuition, used for its solvent and conditioning properties. Red 33, Red 4, Yellow 10: Synthetic color additives found in various razors, derived from coal tar, linked to potential health concerns. Petrolatum, Polybutene: Found in Gillette Venus razors, used for their moisturizing and conditioning properties. Lauric Acid, Myristic Acid, Stearic Acid: Fatty acids found in Gillette Venus, often used for cleansing and emulsifying. Polyquaternium-10: Found in Gillette Venus, used for its conditioning properties. Silica: Present in Gillette Venus and Mach razors, used as a thickener or to provide texture. Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate: An antioxidant found in Gillette razors to prevent product degradation. Tris(Di-T-Butyl) Phosphite: Found in Gillette Venus, used as a stabilizer or antioxidant. BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene): Used as a preservative in many razors, recognized as a possible human carcinogen. Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil: Found in Gillette Venus, used for their moisturizing properties.

Endocrine disruptors

These are chemicals that can interfere with the body's hormonal system, potentially leading to various health issues such as developmental, reproductive, neurological, and immune problems. From the list of ingredients found in lubricating strips, here are the ones known or suspected to act as endocrine disruptors:

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG): While PEG itself is not typically classified as an endocrine disruptor, it can be contaminated with ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane during manufacturing. Ethylene oxide is a known endocrine disruptor and a carcinogen. These contaminants can disrupt hormonal balance and potentially cause reproductive issues. BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene): BHT is used as a preservative in many personal care products and has been associated with endocrine disruption. Studies have suggested that BHT can mimic estrogen and interfere with hormonal function, potentially leading to developmental and reproductive toxicity. Tris(Di-T-Butyl) Phosphite: This compound is an antioxidant and stabilizer. While specific studies on its endocrine-disrupting potential are limited, its structural similarity to other phosphite compounds suggests it could potentially interfere with endocrine function. Fragrances (Undisclosed Mixtures): Fragrance formulations often contain phthalates, which are known endocrine disruptors. Phthalates can interfere with the body's hormonal systems, particularly affecting reproductive health and development. Although phthalates weren't listed in the above list, the general use of fragrances without disclosure raises concerns about potential endocrine disruption. Parabens (Not listed directly but often found in similar products): Although not listed in the provided ingredients, parabens are commonly used preservatives in personal care products and are known endocrine disruptors. They mimic estrogen and can disrupt hormonal balance. It's essential to check specific products for parabens since their inclusion is widespread.

Questions and Answers

Question 1: What are the primary concerns regarding lubricating strips on razor blades?

The primary concerns about lubricating strips on razor blades involve potential health risks from chemical exposure. These strips often contain ingredients like polyethylene glycol (PEG), which may be contaminated with carcinogenic compounds such as ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane. Other concerning ingredients include titanium dioxide, polysorbate 20, and various preservatives that could cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, or potentially contribute to more serious health issues.

Question 2: How do polyethylene glycol (PEG) compounds in razor strips potentially affect human health?

PEG compounds in razor strips can potentially affect human health in several ways. They may increase skin permeability, allowing greater absorption of other chemicals. PEGs are often contaminated with ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane, which are classified as known and possible human carcinogens, respectively. Some studies have shown evidence of genotoxicity, and PEGs can cause irritation and systemic toxicity when used on broken skin, which is particularly concerning given the nature of shaving.

Question 3: What are the specific dangers associated with titanium dioxide in razor moisture strips?

Titanium dioxide in razor moisture strips is associated with several potential dangers. It is considered a moderate concern for cancer and organ system toxicity. The Environment Canada Domestic Substance List classifies titanium dioxide as toxic or harmful. While the amount in razor strips may be small, repeated exposure through regular shaving could potentially lead to accumulation in the body over time.

Question 4: How does polysorbate 20 in razor strips relate to potential health risks?

Polysorbate 20 in razor strips is treated with ethylene oxide, which can lead to contamination with 1,4-dioxane, a possible human carcinogen. This compound readily penetrates the skin and has been linked to skin allergies. Studies have found 1,4-dioxane in personal care products at levels 1,000 times higher than those shown to cause cancer in animal studies. The risk may be heightened during hot showers when pores are more open, potentially increasing chemical absorption.

Question 5: What are the concerns surrounding BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) in personal care products?

BHT, a synthetic antioxidant used as a preservative in personal care products including razor strips, raises several concerns. It can induce allergic reactions in the skin, potentially causing irritation or rashes. More alarmingly, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has labeled BHT as a possible human carcinogen. While the amounts in razor strips may be small, repeated exposure through regular shaving could potentially contribute to long-term health risks.

Question 6: How does tocopheryl acetate in razor strips potentially impact skin health?

Tocopheryl acetate, a form of vitamin E used in razor strips, has been associated with potential skin health impacts. There is strong evidence suggesting it can act as a skin toxicant or allergen, potentially causing irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals. Additionally, there is a small concern linking it to cancer, though this connection requires further research for conclusive evidence.

Question 7: What are the risks associated with phenoxyethanol in personal care products?

Phenoxyethanol, a preservative used in some razor strips, carries several risks. It's restricted in Japan and classified as an irritant by the European Union. The manufacturing process involves treating phenol with ethylene oxide, which raises concerns about potential contamination with the carcinogen 1,4-dioxane. According to Material Safety Data Sheets, phenoxyethanol can cause skin and lung irritation, and repeated long-term exposure may lead to organ damage, particularly affecting the kidneys, nervous system, and liver.

Question 8: Why is fragrance considered problematic in razor moisture strips?

Fragrance in razor moisture strips is problematic because it typically refers to an undisclosed mixture of various scent chemicals. These chemical combinations can be linked to a range of health issues, including allergies, dermatitis, and respiratory distress. The lack of transparency in fragrance ingredients makes it difficult for consumers to identify potential allergens or irritants, increasing the risk of adverse reactions during use.

Question 9: What health concerns are linked to synthetic colors used in personal care products?

Synthetic colors, particularly FD&C colors derived from coal tar, are associated with several health concerns. Some coal tar dyes have been linked to cancer due to high levels of lead and/or arsenic. Other synthetic colors have been associated with thyroid tumors, allergic reactions, hyperactivity, and kidney tumors. The use of these colors in personal care products like razor strips introduces unnecessary chemical exposure and potential health risks.

Question 10: What alternatives are suggested for razors with lubricating strips?

Alternatives to razors with lubricating strips include stainless steel safety razors. These razors are more cost-effective, and don't contain potentially harmful chemical strips. Another suggested alternative is body sugaring for hair removal, which removes the entire hair shaft and results in slower, softer regrowth. These options eliminate exposure to the chemicals found in conventional razor lubricating strips while still providing effective hair removal solutions.

Question 11: How do stainless steel razors compare to conventional razors with lubricating strips?

Stainless steel razors offer several advantages over conventional razors with lubricating strips. They are more durable, rust-resistant, and cost-effective in the long run. A pack of 100 replacement blades for a stainless steel razor can last over 25 years, costing significantly less than disposable cartridges. Stainless steel razors also reduce environmental impact and eliminate exposure to potentially harmful chemicals found in lubricating strips. While they may require a slight learning curve, many users report a closer, more comfortable shave once accustomed to the technique.

Question 12: What potential contaminations are associated with polyethylene glycol (PEG) production?

The production of polyethylene glycol (PEG) is associated with potential contamination by ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane. Ethylene oxide is classified as a known human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It has also been linked to harmful effects on the central nervous system and interference with human development. 1,4-dioxane, classified as a possible human carcinogen, readily penetrates the skin. While manufacturers can remove 1,4-dioxane during production, consumers have no way to verify if this process has been completed.

Question 13: How might soy in lubricating strips affect users?

Soy in lubricating strips can potentially cause various adverse effects. For individuals with soy allergies, it can lead to skin irritation, itchiness, and inflammation. Even for those without known allergies, some studies suggest that soy may have more serious long-term health effects, though the specific nature of these effects is not detailed in the provided text. The presence of soy in razor strips introduces an additional, potentially unnecessary allergen to a product that comes into direct contact with skin.

Question 14: What concerns exist regarding aluminum salts in razor strips?

Aluminum salts in razor strips raise several health concerns. While long-term effects are not definitively proven, research suggests these compounds may play a role in clogging pores and lymph nodes. More alarmingly, some studies have indicated a potential link between aluminum salts and serious health issues such as breast cancer and neurological diseases like Alzheimer's. The proximity of these compounds to freshly shaved skin, which may have micro-cuts, increases the potential for absorption and subsequent health risks.

Question 15: How do lubricating strips potentially interact with skin during shaving?

Lubricating strips on razors make direct contact with the skin during shaving, potentially allowing their chemical components to be absorbed. This interaction is particularly concerning in areas with delicate tissue and high concentrations of lymph nodes, such as the underarms. The process of shaving often creates micro-cuts and opens pores, which can increase the absorption of chemicals from the strips. Hot water used during shaving further opens pores, potentially enhancing the penetration of these substances into the bloodstream.

Question 16: What is the history of lubricating strips on razors?

Lubricating strips were introduced to improve the shaving experience by reducing friction and irritation. Initially patented by companies like Eveready Battery Corporation, these strips gained popularity in modern razors due to their perceived benefits in providing a smoother shave. However, their introduction has raised concerns over chemical exposure and the long-term health effects of the ingredients used in these strips.

Question 17: How do manufacturers justify the safety of lubricating strips?

Manufacturers often justify the safety of lubricating strips by citing their compliance with regulatory standards and approvals from agencies like the FDA. They argue that the chemicals used are in minimal concentrations and are generally recognized as safe for use in personal care products. However, concerns remain about the cumulative exposure to these chemicals over time and the lack of long-term studies confirming their safety when used in close contact with skin.

Question 18: What warnings are typically found on Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for polyethylene oxide?

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for polyethylene oxide typically include warnings about skin irritation and advise immediate washing if the substance comes into contact with skin. They may also caution that the compound is not intended for use in food, drugs, or cosmetics and warn of potential systemic toxicity and harmful effects if absorbed through the skin, highlighting the need for caution in personal care applications.

Question 19: How might micro-abrasions during shaving affect the absorption of chemicals from lubricating strips?

Micro-abrasions, which are common during shaving, can significantly increase the absorption of chemicals from lubricating strips. These tiny cuts in the skin provide a direct route for potentially harmful substances to enter the bloodstream, raising the risk of systemic exposure. This risk is further heightened when combined with hot water, which opens pores and increases permeability.

Question 20: What long-term health effects are speculated regarding the use of razors with lubricating strips?

The long-term health effects of using razors with lubricating strips are not fully known, but there is concern about cumulative exposure to chemicals such as PEG, titanium dioxide, and preservatives like BHT. Potential risks include skin allergies, organ toxicity, cancer, and neurological impacts. Given the lack of extensive research, precautionary measures are recommended, such as opting for razors without lubricating strips or those using natural, non-toxic alternatives.

Question 21: How does tocopheryl acetate compare to natural vitamin E in terms of skin impact?

Tocopheryl acetate, a synthetic form of vitamin E, is commonly used in personal care products for its antioxidant properties. However, it is less bioavailable and may cause skin irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals compared to natural vitamin E, which is generally considered safer and more effective for skin health. The synthetic nature of tocopheryl acetate and its potential contaminants raise concerns about its long-term safety.

